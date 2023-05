Barkley contract article

Good analysis of SB's contract status. Massive mistake by SB not to take the $13MM that was offered. He should take 3/$8MM per if they offer it. If they offer any more than that it is a gift. It would take a year at least as good as 2018, plus a change in NFL perception for him to reasonably see a $10MM plus offer again. Give how Schoen structures contracts and how much the team likes SB, I think they will offer something like 4/$45 with $15MM guaranteed and an out after two years with him making something like $20 over two. Boosts the numbers a bit to save face for Barkley and is not too much over FMV.I am still amazed we ever offered him $13MM and more amazed that he did not take it. The status of the RB market was predictable in my opinion, and ended up where I thought it would be. Barkley should do a deal - ( New Window