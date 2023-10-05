for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Barkley contract article

mfjmfj : 5/10/2023 7:53 am
Good analysis of SB's contract status. Massive mistake by SB not to take the $13MM that was offered. He should take 3/$8MM per if they offer it. If they offer any more than that it is a gift. It would take a year at least as good as 2018, plus a change in NFL perception for him to reasonably see a $10MM plus offer again. Give how Schoen structures contracts and how much the team likes SB, I think they will offer something like 4/$45 with $15MM guaranteed and an out after two years with him making something like $20 over two. Boosts the numbers a bit to save face for Barkley and is not too much over FMV.

I am still amazed we ever offered him $13MM and more amazed that he did not take it. The status of the RB market was predictable in my opinion, and ended up where I thought it would be.
Barkley should do a deal - ( New Window )
I think Barkleys less concerned about optics  
mittenedman : 5/10/2023 7:57 am : link
and more concerned about real dollars.

This guy was billed as one of the greatest players ever heading into the league and it was probably a foregone conclusion in his mind that he’d get a mega contract.
I think this is a bullseye  
Dave on the UWS : 5/10/2023 8:51 am : link
4 for 45 with 15 to 20 guaranteed is probably what JS will offer. The problem is Barkley has dug his heels in on 15+. He's not dealing with reality and is pricing himself off the team after this year. Schoen won't budge (and he shouldn't). They may love SB, but only to a point. This is why no deal has been struck yet.
it's funny  
islander1 : 5/10/2023 9:36 am : link
because the "pretty rich" suggestion of 3 years, 30 million with 18 guaranteed is exactly the target I'd offer him.

He'll be lucky to see more than 10 million in any forward scenario.
Why are you amazed  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 9:37 am : link
when you don’t know the guaranteed money? These threads and posts continue to make no sense.
It’s simple  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 9:39 am : link
Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.
Dave  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 9:42 am : link
why would Barkley accept $15m guaranteed when the Tag already gets him 2/3 of the way there? That isn’t being dug in or delusional, it’s basic economics and he’d be a fool to accept that.
I'm amazed at the posters who think  
WillieYoung : 5/10/2023 9:49 am : link
they have discovered the secret of the universe in their myopic focus on guaranteed money. If Joe Burrough signs a 4 year 220 million contract with 0 guaranteed, or a 4 year 200 Million contract fully guaranteed he's going to make more money under the first deal than the second 'cause he's not getting cut. That's why Jackson's holdout over guaranteed money was so stupid. As long as it's guaranteed for injury, star's contracts are not like journeyman deals and guaranteed money is less important than total $$.
RE: It’s simple  
Metnut : 5/10/2023 9:50 am : link
In comment 16113438 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.


Barkley has gotten hurt more years than he hasn't. To have the kind of year to justify a second (more expensive tag) he's going to have to run hard and there's a real possibility he gets hurt again. I don't think the Giants would pay $12M for an RB coming off of an injury, and while Barkley would get some sort of FA money, it's likely less than that (if he was hurt).

Long winded way of me saying, I'm not sure the second tag is such a sure thing. There's a possibility of performance drop off too (which can often be quite sudden for RBs). I do think it's very likely Giants would tag him again, but there is certain risk here and I'm Schoen I'd be patiently explaining to Barkley's agent that the $12M second tag is far from guaranteed.
RE: RE: It’s simple  
Harvest Blend : 5/10/2023 9:52 am : link
In comment 16113448 Metnut said:
Quote:
In comment 16113438 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.



Barkley has gotten hurt more years than he hasn't. To have the kind of year to justify a second (more expensive tag) he's going to have to run hard and there's a real possibility he gets hurt again. I don't think the Giants would pay $12M for an RB coming off of an injury, and while Barkley would get some sort of FA money, it's likely less than that (if he was hurt).

Long winded way of me saying, I'm not sure the second tag is such a sure thing. There's a possibility of performance drop off too (which can often be quite sudden for RBs). I do think it's very likely Giants would tag him again, but there is certain risk here and I'm Schoen I'd be patiently explaining to Barkley's agent that the $12M second tag is far from guaranteed.


You beat me too it.
Truly hope  
ElitoCanton : 5/10/2023 9:56 am : link
the Giants just let him go after the year. A long term deal for a running back his age with a history of lower leg injuries would not be smart. It already looked like he was losing some burst by the end of the season.
RE: Dave  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/10/2023 9:58 am : link
In comment 16113442 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
why would Barkley accept $15m guaranteed when the Tag already gets him 2/3 of the way there? That isn’t being dug in or delusional, it’s basic economics and he’d be a fool to accept that.


He has time to sign and so there's no rush. But on the flip side money today is worth more than money even in 6 months. He's it not stupid. But getting. A lump sum of 15 million which you put to work in investments now is worth more than playing for 10 million this year week to week.

As of today he can wait. But he's not going to get what he turned down. That was a mistake. He's well within his rights to ask for 100 million. But he's not going to get what he thought obviously. Great kid. But he miscalculated IMO.

Now if he refuses to sign the offer sheet and holds out he will be compounding that mistake. His call. We will see
I love Saquon  
OBJ_AllDay : 5/10/2023 9:59 am : link
but only rookie version of Saquon is worth the $ he thinks he is worth these days. He's still great but he's noticeably slower. Injuries have taken their toll.
The 2nd tag year isn’t guaranteed, I’d say not even likely  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 10:08 am : link
but a second contact is and it will be more guaranteed than the 2nd tag, which is yet another reason why Barkley shouldn’t sign these BBI offers. Miles Sanders just got $13m guaranteed. They aren’t the same class of player. My guess if Barkley gets double that guaranteed if he were a UFA in 2023.
It appears that the Giants won't bid against themselves anymore.  
Optimus-NY : 5/10/2023 10:09 am : link
Barkley went on record saying the following in January:

Quote:
"I'm not too concerned about re-setting any markets," Barkley said. "I'm realistic. I know where I was on pace to do. But having two years filled with injuries and having a season of not performing to a level I know I can perform doesn't help."



Saquon Barkley Not Looking to Reset Market | By 23, 2023 9:50 AM EST | si.com - ( New Window )
I bring this back to his agent, Kim Miale.  
Optimus-NY : 5/10/2023 10:10 am : link
This is an exercise in saving face at this point for her.
Lauderdale  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 10:13 am : link
you don’t know what he turned down, lol. Why does everyone keep saying that?

These are the same exact arguments in the Lamar Jackson threads. I was one of the few asking these same questions. And then it turns out he was correct and he made around $50m more than he was originally offered in guaranteed money (the only figure that matters).

I could be dead wrong on what Barkley declined but until I see the exact amount confirmed I’m sticking with “we don’t know” and so should everyone else.
If the offense will run through SB, then he’s worth $13mm, BUT…  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/10/2023 10:24 am : link
…the big risk if the offense does run through him is that if/when he wears down or gets hurt, the offense will sputter. Just like the second half of last year.

And if the offense will not run through him (which based on the recent FA signings and the draft I think it won’t) then he is not worth more than $10 million per year.

Anything more than that is a bad use of cap space.
RE: Lauderdale  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/10/2023 10:31 am : link
In comment 16113479 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you don’t know what he turned down, lol. Why does everyone keep saying that?

These are the same exact arguments in the Lamar Jackson threads. I was one of the few asking these same questions. And then it turns out he was correct and he made around $50m more than he was originally offered in guaranteed money (the only figure that matters).

I could be dead wrong on what Barkley declined but until I see the exact amount confirmed I’m sticking with “we don’t know” and so should everyone else.


There was a reported offer. Actually Two. Do o know w 10000% certainty what it was exactly? No Schoen said they made an offer which they withdrew. Barkley and his agents had to know the franchise tag was and that it was getting his placed upon him was a possibility.

Also comparing a QB and a RB is silly. It's just not analogous. Do you think the Ravens can operate w out Jackson with the same success as the Giants without Barkley? We also know the Giants may have just drafted Barkley's replacement.

I'll stand by my comment. Money today is worth than more tomorrow. There is zero chance Barkley wasnt offered a multi year deal w a signing bonus. Zero. He turned it down. Now he has nothing but the tag and the Giants have zero incentive to pay him a penny more.

If you think that was a smarter move then ok. We will just agree to disagree. Just because Jackson got a better deal does t mean Barkley will? I think he fucked up. And yes. That's an opinion. But you're saying you're right about Jackson when you have ZERO real proof what he was offered earlier lol. Can't have it both ways.

Yeah none of that is true  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 10:40 am : link
Jackson turned down $133m fully guaranteed and he was called crazy and delusional on here. We had that info during those discussions. A couple months later he signed for $185m guaranteed.

I’m not comparing a QB to a RB or conflating their values. I brought up Jackson as an example of a contract the masses were dead wrong on despite being so adamant that the player fucked up. So for this to actually be a comparison, I’d need to know the guaranteed money Barkley turned down. But since we don’t, calling him delusional, or that he made a mistake doesn’t compute.

The reported offer to Barkley was 3/39, so a 13m AAV. But if less than $22m was guaranteed it doesn’t make much sense to accept that and not test the market (if you factor in the 2 tag year value or his value as a UFA). If it was more than that maybe it was a mistake, time will tell. But looking back at guarantees as a percentage of RB contracts it doesn’t seem likely that more than 50% was guaranteed and likely why he declined.
RE: RE: It’s simple  
HBart : 5/10/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16113448 Metnut said:
Quote:
In comment 16113438 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.



Barkley has gotten hurt more years than he hasn't. To have the kind of year to justify a second (more expensive tag) he's going to have to run hard and there's a real possibility he gets hurt again. I don't think the Giants would pay $12M for an RB coming off of an injury, and while Barkley would get some sort of FA money, it's likely less than that (if he was hurt).

Long winded way of me saying, I'm not sure the second tag is such a sure thing. There's a possibility of performance drop off too (which can often be quite sudden for RBs). I do think it's very likely Giants would tag him again, but there is certain risk here and I'm Schoen I'd be patiently explaining to Barkley's agent that the $12M second tag is far from guaranteed.


Exactly.

Barkley has every incentive to get something longer term locked up. The Giants really don't, other than team culture & chemistry. Even a 3 year $35MM deal with $25MM guaranteed is a win for Barkley at this point -- but it's a risk to the Giants.

Neither side makes the market - they participate in it. Stock transactions represent 2 opposing viewpoints at a given moment in time -- one always gets it wrong. In Barkley's case both sides got it wrong and in the wrong directions.

Barkley has lots of risk but little if any leverage till this season plays out. The gap is bridgeable with non-guaranteed incentives; even then the Giants would need to value culture/chemistry over pure economics. Which I think they do.

I'm betting a deal gets done with a optical top line in the ballpark of their original offer but anything much over Tag x 2 based on production and playing time.
It will be a tough signing  
ZogZerg : 5/10/2023 11:19 am : link
RB market crashing and face saving for Barkley and his agent. They rejected a really good offer that he shouldn't get now.

I highly doubt this gets done.
RE: It will be a tough signing  
Optimus-NY : 5/10/2023 11:27 am : link
In comment 16113544 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
RB market crashing and face saving for Barkley and his agent. They rejected a really good offer that he shouldn't get now.

I highly doubt this gets done.


Facts. The only way this gets done is if Barkley relents and takes control. This agent works for him, not the other way around. I think he'll relent ultimately. The Giants have the hammer and are using it skillfully.
RE: Truly hope  
Payasdaddy : 5/10/2023 11:30 am : link
In comment 16113455 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
the Giants just let him go after the year. A long term deal for a running back his age with a history of lower leg injuries would not be smart. It already looked like he was losing some burst by the end of the season.


I do think he has lost a little burst too
He was so fast though, that a half step doesn’t matter.
I would love him on team two more yrs with an out and with a contract that gives us 3-4 more million in cap space.
Still wonder if they would consider a D Hopkins at wr if they had more cap space?
Willie Young  
arniefez : 5/10/2023 11:30 am : link
Your post about Joe Burrow is ridiculous. At your age you should know better. Maybe Carson Palmer escaped your memory? Joe Burrow plays for the Brown family. If Burrow signed a 200M contract with little guaranteed money they’d cut him in a minute if he injured his knee as badly as Palmer did.

The players are smarter than you give them credit for. Except maybe for Barkley. He’s let his agent make a fool of him.
No only that but by holding out  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 11:35 am : link
Jackson took a fully guaranteed $133m and turned it into $260m - so by Willies math he doubled his contract yet he was dumb for doing it? Lol.
RE: Dave  
Red Right Hand : 5/10/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16113442 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
why would Barkley accept $15m guaranteed when the Tag already gets him 2/3 of the way there? That isn’t being dug in or delusional, it’s basic economics and he’d be a fool to accept that.
what i don't think people are getting is that schoen likely won't tag him twice. One and done, then Gray or someone else.
RE: RE: Dave  
section125 : 5/10/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16113563 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16113442 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


why would Barkley accept $15m guaranteed when the Tag already gets him 2/3 of the way there? That isn’t being dug in or delusional, it’s basic economics and he’d be a fool to accept that.

what i don't think people are getting is that schoen likely won't tag him twice. One and done, then Gray or someone else.


This is correct. Why should the 2nd tag have anything to do with the amount in a contract? If the Giants need to tag him again, he will not be a Giant anymore - he will be let go after this season. The tag is not guaranteed to happen a 2nd year.
I thought the rumor was Barkley wanted 4 years.. They could say 4/$45 mill with $22 guaranteed. He gets his 4 years, the Giants stay around $11 mill AAV. And yes that is top of the payscale for RBs now.
RE: RE: Dave  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 12:00 pm : link
In comment 16113563 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 16113442 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


why would Barkley accept $15m guaranteed when the Tag already gets him 2/3 of the way there? That isn’t being dug in or delusional, it’s basic economics and he’d be a fool to accept that.

what i don't think people are getting is that schoen likely won't tag him twice. One and done, then Gray or someone else.


I think it’s highly probable we won’t tag him twice, but it’s definitely not 0%. I think the larger mistake is thinking there’s no more market for RBs just because the FAs this year stunk. The Lions just selected a non-Bellcow at 12 overall, and Robinson went 8 - I think we’ve seen the bottom of the RB market and there’s a ton of value to be had.

The other factor that gets glossed over is that Barkley was minutes away from being a UFA and getting a better deal than the Giants offer. It was a calculated risk that he took, one that can still turn out well for him if he plays on the tag and plays well.

In other words, lots left to this story, declaring it over and Barkley stupid makes little sense at this juncture.
Section  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 12:07 pm : link
it’s brought up because it’s one of the few facts we have pertaining to his potential contract value/offer. Instead of making up numbers it’s what the Giants would have to pay him on the tag next year, hard stop no questions asked. Yes it likely wouldn’t happen but from Barkleys POV and any player that’s tagged, that figure should be factored into the new offer as a starting point since that’s what the team would have to pay if they still want the services for another year.

If Gray works out, great, none of this matters. If he doesn’t and Barkley plays really well, it’s a factor again. And we clearly like Barkley, so simply moving on is more personal preference than what Schoen actually wants to happen (Atleast as of now from the info we have). And for the record I’m fine with either strategy.
Sooner or later Barkley's gonna have to accept  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/10/2023 12:14 pm : link
that while the Giants want him back, they seemingly don't want him back as much as Barkley wants the Giants to want him back. They're not gonna offer him much more than what they have, if anything more at all. He should probably work on accepting this. It's very likely not changing.
I would agree  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 12:23 pm : link
we likely aren’t changing our offer. And if it’s as low as I think it is I would expect Barkley to play on the tag and line himself up for a better offer as a UFA in 2024.
RE: RE: RE: It’s simple  
Thegratefulhead : 5/10/2023 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16113540 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16113448 Metnut said:


Quote:


In comment 16113438 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.



Barkley has gotten hurt more years than he hasn't. To have the kind of year to justify a second (more expensive tag) he's going to have to run hard and there's a real possibility he gets hurt again. I don't think the Giants would pay $12M for an RB coming off of an injury, and while Barkley would get some sort of FA money, it's likely less than that (if he was hurt).

Long winded way of me saying, I'm not sure the second tag is such a sure thing. There's a possibility of performance drop off too (which can often be quite sudden for RBs). I do think it's very likely Giants would tag him again, but there is certain risk here and I'm Schoen I'd be patiently explaining to Barkley's agent that the $12M second tag is far from guaranteed.



Exactly.

Barkley has every incentive to get something longer term locked up. The Giants really don't, other than team culture & chemistry. Even a 3 year $35MM deal with $25MM guaranteed is a win for Barkley at this point -- but it's a risk to the Giants.

Neither side makes the market - they participate in it. Stock transactions represent 2 opposing viewpoints at a given moment in time -- one always gets it wrong. In Barkley's case both sides got it wrong and in the wrong directions.

Barkley has lots of risk but little if any leverage till this season plays out. The gap is bridgeable with non-guaranteed incentives; even then the Giants would need to value culture/chemistry over pure economics. Which I think they do.

I'm betting a deal gets done with a optical top line in the ballpark of their original offer but anything much over Tag x 2 based on production and playing time.
Perfect post.
RE: Willie Young  
Thegratefulhead : 5/10/2023 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16113554 arniefez said:
Quote:
Your post about Joe Burrow is ridiculous. At your age you should know better. Maybe Carson Palmer escaped your memory? Joe Burrow plays for the Brown family. If Burrow signed a 200M contract with little guaranteed money they’d cut him in a minute if he injured his knee as badly as Palmer did.

The players are smarter than you give them credit for. Except maybe for Barkley. He’s let his agent make a fool of him.
Ouch.
I love SB.  
Joe Beckwith : 5/10/2023 12:49 pm : link
That said, with DG, he was the planned featured player.
DG did a poor job in helping him be a very successful featured player as his talent warranted.
He had a major injury which both made him lose some shiftiness and caused some hesitancy in his play.
For both his sake and the team’s, he is now just another weapon among other weapons and not the featured weapon.
He’s not worth McCaffrey money( neither is McCaffrey), and someone overpaid for Sanders who isn’t better than SB.
SB should sign the tag and bet on himself while his agent tries to get the money up.
It was a clear mistake for  
mfjmfj : 5/10/2023 12:51 pm : link
SB not to take the supposed offer of 3/$13/per. Sure if the guarantee was $5MM then he shouldn't take it, but assuming the guarantee was anywhere close to "normal" (call it at least 50%) and the signing bonus was also close to "normal" (call it $14) it is a no brainer in today's environment. Guarantees matter. So does structure. So does total dollar. How much each matter depends on the contract.

Let's say the deal was $10MM signing bonus/$19MM guaranteed/salaries of $2MM,$12MM,$15MM. This might not be exact but it is close to the bottom end of what you almost always see. If he never plays again due to injury he gets $19MM. If he only play one year he gets $19MM. If he plays 2 years he gets $24MM. In all cases better than the FT twice, even if he gets it. And the team has accepted all the injury risk.

He can gamble that he gets better and/or the running back marketplace gets better. Both are dumb gambles. Unless Dave mananges to get another GM job.
Why does Tyreek Hill make 30 mil  
Chip : 5/10/2023 12:58 pm : link
Hill had 1742 total yards running and receiving with 9 TDs and no turnovers.

Barkley had 1650 total yards with 10 TDs and no turnovers. Barkley certainly touches the ball more running it but the production is the same.
RE: It was a clear mistake for  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 1:05 pm : link
In comment 16113619 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
SB not to take the supposed offer of 3/$13/per. Sure if the guarantee was $5MM then he shouldn't take it, but assuming the guarantee was anywhere close to "normal" (call it at least 50%) and the signing bonus was also close to "normal" (call it $14) it is a no brainer in today's environment. Guarantees matter. So does structure. So does total dollar. How much each matter depends on the contract.

Let's say the deal was $10MM signing bonus/$19MM guaranteed/salaries of $2MM,$12MM,$15MM. This might not be exact but it is close to the bottom end of what you almost always see. If he never plays again due to injury he gets $19MM. If he only play one year he gets $19MM. If he plays 2 years he gets $24MM. In all cases better than the FT twice, even if he gets it. And the team has accepted all the injury risk.

He can gamble that he gets better and/or the running back marketplace gets better. Both are dumb gambles. Unless Dave mananges to get another GM job.


I don’t quite agree on those numbers but your point is valid. Problem is we don’t know the structure or the guarantees, which is my point. As I alluded to above, $25m guaranteed give/take is where I’d probably start from a “what makes sense for Barkley” perspective. Anything under that and it makes sense to forego it and attempt a better deal next year. Above that and I think he should take it.

So if your best case scenario structure nets $24m over 2 years that’s right on the cusp and pretty much in no man’s land for Barkley, can make an argument either way.
RE: It’s simple  
dschwarz in westchester : 5/10/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16113438 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Tagged twice is $22m for Barkley. If the Giants didn’t offer more than that in guaranteed money there’s little incentive for Barkley to sign. So if you can tell me he declined around $25m guaranteed or more, I’ll change my stance on this.


This all day.

Barkley was offered $13 million per year back before the Giants signed Jones. Once they had Jones in the fold (and now Lawrence) they are free to tag Barkley this year and next year (Andrew Thomas is the only other real candidate).

So the Giants have very little incentive in going above $22 million in guarantees and Barkley has next to zero incentive to take less. (And I can't imagine the Giants being interested in a contract that ties them to Barkley for more than say 3 years given his age/injury history.)

It's possible that they work something out of course, but I think that mostly happens if there is an intervening event - i.e. if Barkley has a monster year this season and stays healthy maybe the Giants bump him up a bit; or if he gets hurt again maybe they don't tag him next year but offer him a lower contract. But I'd be pretty surprised if he doesn't play on the tag this year - which sucks as Barkley seems like a good guy and I HATE rooting for management. As though the Mara/Tisch families need the money... sigh.
RE: Why does Tyreek Hill make 30 mil  
BlackLight : 5/10/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16113624 Chip said:
Quote:
Hill had 1742 total yards running and receiving with 9 TDs and no turnovers.

Barkley had 1650 total yards with 10 TDs and no turnovers. Barkley certainly touches the ball more running it but the production is the same.


Because the bottom line is, teams don't need a superstar RB on their roster to win the Super Bowl, and they really don't need to pay a superstar RB like he's a superstar. It's just how the relative value of the position has evolved.

Barkley can choose to bet on himself and play out this season on the tag. The risk there is that, if he underperforms and/or gets injured, he'll only depress his market value further for next spring. Then he won't see a 2nd tag or the money he thinks he's currently worth.

I actually think Barkley will eventually see the light and agree to a multi-year deal at Schoen's price. But he has over two months to go before he has to make a decision, so from his perspective, there's little reason to rush the process. Maybe something will happen to shift the economics in his favor. I doubt it, but waiting doesn't have a unique downside for him.
Well if Saquon does not show up  
Chip : 5/10/2023 1:41 pm : link
and the Giants are 0-3 does the power shift?
RE: Well if Saquon does not show up  
ZogZerg : 5/10/2023 1:47 pm : link
In comment 16113651 Chip said:
Quote:
and the Giants are 0-3 does the power shift?


Funny you say this. The same thought just entered my head when reading the WR thread. I flashed way back to Emmett Smith hold out.
RE: Well if Saquon does not show up  
BlackLight : 5/10/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16113651 Chip said:
Quote:
and the Giants are 0-3 does the power shift?


Only if you think the team's championship window is currently open. I don't think it is. Plus, each week that Barkley holds out depresses his marketplace value even further.
RE: RE: Well if Saquon does not show up  
uther99 : 5/10/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16113657 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16113651 Chip said:


Quote:


and the Giants are 0-3 does the power shift?



Only if you think the team's championship window is currently open. I don't think it is. Plus, each week that Barkley holds out depresses his marketplace value even further.


It also depresses his wallet
I hope he holds out and we go 3-0  
Nephilim : 5/10/2023 2:42 pm : link
It's amazing some of you think this is still 1980s football and we need to pay a RB big money. Look around you, at all the great offenses, the teams that make the SB, you can find running backs anywhere.

There is a poster who I've seen say we will not sniff the playoffs without SB. Really? You must have a very low opinion of Daniel Jones then. And Andrew Thomas. And Dexter Lawrence. Xavier McKinney et al.

Let's focus on paying our cornerstones (2 of which we have paid) and not a running back, the most fungible psoition in sports.
RE: I hope he holds out and we go 3-0  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 2:48 pm : link
In comment 16113709 Nephilim said:
Quote:
It's amazing some of you think this is still 1980s football and we need to pay a RB big money. Look around you, at all the great offenses, the teams that make the SB, you can find running backs anywhere.

There is a poster who I've seen say we will not sniff the playoffs without SB. Really? You must have a very low opinion of Daniel Jones then. And Andrew Thomas. And Dexter Lawrence. Xavier McKinney et al.

Let's focus on paying our cornerstones (2 of which we have paid) and not a running back, the most fungible psoition in sports.


Have you actually read the comment. I have the most posts on this thread and none of them are about whether or not the giants should do anything. I even said I’m good with whatever decision Schoen makes because I believe he knows what he’s doing. This conversation has been about what Barkley would get in a new contract.

As to your final point, sure RB is the lost fungible position but I also don’t think it means you just throw anything at it and it’ll work. When Barkley was hurt or ineffective, so was the offense, not sure if you realized that or not in 2022 but it’s clear as day. Jones and Barkley work really well together and it’s foolish to think we can replicate that with anyone - we certainly couldn’t last year.
stop the madness  
djm : 5/10/2023 3:12 pm : link
he should take 3 for 8 per?


Some of you really have no idea how this shit works.

Just because Miles Sanders was the best FA RB doesn't mean BArkley should sign an insanely low paying long term contract.

IT doesn't work the way some of you think it works.
pretty good RBs are indeed somewhat fungible  
djm : 5/10/2023 3:14 pm : link
although not that easily fungible evidenced by how long some teams go without finding one. But ok, sure, you can find a decent RB in rounds 2-4 pretty much every year. You can also find guys that fumble and suck but ok.

Guys like Barkley are not fungible. Thanks for thinking.
As bearish as I am on Barkley...  
Big Blue Blogger : 5/10/2023 3:32 pm : link
...I'm surprised Schwartz would use Sanders as a comp. Yes their 2022 stats were very similar. But that offensive line...
RE: As bearish as I am on Barkley...  
djm : 5/10/2023 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16113754 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
...I'm surprised Schwartz would use Sanders as a comp. Yes their 2022 stats were very similar. But that offensive line...


Peyton Manning hits UFA as a 28 year old Qb. At the same time, Kerry Collins hits FA as a 32 year old halfway decent QB. KErry then signs for 10 million per.

WOW! We can sign Peyton for the same deal! After all, Kerry only got 10...Peyton is SOL...

Stop already.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2023 7:00 pm : link
Well, if he holds out, he doesn't get paid. Saquon has no leverage. And this is coming from someone who likes Saquon, but-from all accounts-he & his team fucked up not taking the deal Joe offered him midseason.
Players have more leverage than people think  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 7:26 pm : link
happens all the time. If no Barkley then Schoen risks the playoffs - not sure he wants to be on the losing side of that gamble. And for what, not forking over a little extra for one of the cheapest positions in the game?

I’d love to know the actual figures both sides are sticking to. I bet it’s not as far apart as the media is leading us all to believe and it’ll sort itself out at the 11th hour.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2023 7:37 pm : link
So Saquon leaving $10 million on the table & Schoen-who made the postseason his first season as GM & thus has significant rope considering the prior decade to him coming here-are in similar boats? I don't follow.

The Giants have the leverage. And if Saquon holds out...F it. Roll with Breida, Brightwell, & Gray. If our OL goes up a level, they can do the job. As effective as Saquon? Probably not, as none-I can't speak for Gray because he's a rookie & didn't watch him a ton in college-are as talented as #26, but I don't think we'll have to rely on our run game with better receiving options.
It's the wrong way to think about it, but  
BlackLight : 5/10/2023 7:43 pm : link
Schoen can "afford" for the team to miss the playoffs this season, if the cost is keeping the rebuild on track. I have to think that he and Daboll both earned a lot of good faith in the building based on how the team overperformed last season.
SFGF  
UConn4523 : 5/10/2023 8:07 pm : link
these conversations almost always consist of opinions on salary cap only and tend to not include the secondary and tertiary impacts. But sticking to the salary cap I don’t think signing a running back in 2023 is all that risky anymore - they are now bargains. I don’t expect Schoen to admit that, it would be stupid. But it’s why I think a deal will get done.

Your “fuck it” strategy is one I’m fine with if Schoen truly thinks Barkley isn’t being reasonable, but I’m willing to admit the big production risk that comes along with it. 2 JAGs and a rookie doesn’t scream success to me but hey, I can be wrong.

Backlight, I don’t see a RB contract in 2023 getting in the way of a rebuild. The two certainly earned a ton of good faith and if we missed the playoffs I don’t think anything would happen to them, but they 100% don’t want to miss the playoffs and that’s something I think too many ignore in these conversations.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 