Giants & Eagles on Christmas Day

I’m the opposite. We do all the extended family stuff Christmas Eve. 4:30 pm on Christmas is perfect for me as we are settling in and unwinding from the much too much family time. For me, it’s the perfect end to the holiday. Until the Giants get their asses kicked, of course. Lol
I do dads house Christmas Eve. Dad sucks, so I can just ignore him and watch the game.
This is a poker game, and I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table. I’m raising the ante, and anybody who wants to get in, get in. Anybody who wants out can get out, OK? . This team is going to beat the Eagles on Christmas Day. And that's my whole goal in life right now.
Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs
Week 10: Colts at Patriots
London:
Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars
Week 5: Jaguars at Bills
Week 6: Ravens at Titans
Jags getting back to back London games.
Week 17: New Years Eve
Bengals at Chiefs 4:25 CBS
Keep an eye out for some games to start leaking here and there throughout the day.
With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?
It would be a terrible idea.
I don't think it's going to happen. This isn't new. The Jags have been playing 1-2 games in London for a long time, which has helped them through their dark years.
Jax is a small market (1 of smallest metros in terms of population in the league), but it's growing, unlike some other small cities of the NFL (e.g., Buffalo, Cincy). Not only is the Jax area growing in population, but the team is FINALLY heading in the right direction, with possibly the best young QB they've ever had.
The small but loyal fanbase supported the team pretty well when the team was decent. Yes, they sealed off some seats to avoid blackouts, but the stadium was built to seat something like 80,000 for the FL-GA game. That's a lot of seats to fill even for a larger market team.
One or 2 games is one thing, but I don't think the owner, Kahn, wants to totally move them. He's invested quite a lot in the stadium and the local Jax area (shipping port, etc.).
I think Jag fans finally have a team to get excited about.
The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.
Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?
It's a fair opinion. My wife isn't happy at all about this in terms of the meaning of the day.
Of course it’s a fair opinion. To each their own. Everyone has their own thing going, I just found it funny that this guy says the NFL should have more respect for the holidays. Why? Either you watch or you don’t. Between Thanksgiving, hristmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years, etc I just think there is PLENTY of family time and don’t see why people would have a major issue with a 4:30 game on Christmas Day. Maybe it’s just me but the older I get I just care less and less about a certain day being a holiday. Holidays are overrated and the world doesn’t have to come to a halt, imo. Again, just my Obi and fully resale if anyone feels differently
Giants should just consider this game a bye and rest the starters
nothing wrong with your point of view. For me, it will just be a practical problem with watching the game. At 4:30 pm on Christmas Day we'll most likely be sitting down with the kids and grandkids for Christmas dinner. If it's a big game (which hopefully it will be) I will be sorry to miss it (or most of it). Family first, though.
But I like Christmas games.
But Christmas Day is cool too.
haha! I got it pj
atta boy Rick
With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?
I don't remember the last time the Giants won there.
exactly. right in the middle of dinner.
realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.
I don't remember the last time the Giants won there.
Last one I remember was 2008, a few weeks before Plax shot himself. DOH!
Russia?
haha! I got it pj
Someone has to get a good Rocky IV reference. lol
With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?
It would be a terrible idea.
I don't think it's going to happen. This isn't new. The Jags have been playing 1-2 games in London for a long time, which has helped them through their dark years.
Jax is a small market (1 of smallest metros in terms of population in the league), but it's growing, unlike some other small cities of the NFL (e.g., Buffalo, Cincy). Not only is the Jax area growing in population, but the team is FINALLY heading in the right direction, with possibly the best young QB they've ever had.
The small but loyal fanbase supported the team pretty well when the team was decent. Yes, they sealed off some seats to avoid blackouts, but the stadium was built to seat something like 80,000 for the FL-GA game. That's a lot of seats to fill even for a larger market team.
One or 2 games is one thing, but I don't think the owner, Kahn, wants to totally move them. He's invested quite a lot in the stadium and the local Jax area (shipping port, etc.).
I think Jag fans finally have a team to get excited about.
feels like 30 times. I can't remember our last win (then again I can't remember April)
2013-Week 8
Giants 15
Eagles 7
Kicked five field goals and Eagles scored a TD on a fumble return.
They are due.
Much better on XMas day late afternoon that Xmas Eve
same here...kind of
xmas eve would have been a nightmare.
I was at the last game we won at the Linc.
It’s been the endgame for a while, and hardly a secret.
The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.
The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.
Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?
4:30 Eastern
It could be flexed buy that time to 8pm
Ok. Late afternoon.
Looks like the eagles will fuck up another Christmas..
LMAO blow them out?
There are a lot of us who share your wife’s sentiments.
Russia?
haha! I got it pj
Team new nick name will be “Death from Above”. They will play for no money.
Nice mug shot Nargi!!!
Nah.