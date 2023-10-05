for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants & Eagles on Christmas Day

Big Rick in FL : 5/10/2023 8:54 am
Per Twitter
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: I’d prefer Christmas eve  
RicFlair : 5/10/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16113454 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16113449 RicFlair said:


Quote:


But I like Christmas games.


I’m the opposite. We do all the extended family stuff Christmas Eve. 4:30 pm on Christmas is perfect for me as we are settling in and unwinding from the much too much family time. For me, it’s the perfect end to the holiday. Until the Giants get their asses kicked, of course. Lol



I do dads house Christmas Eve. Dad sucks, so I can just ignore him and watch the game.

But Christmas Day is cool too.
I'm raising the stakes right now  
Eli Wilson : 5/10/2023 10:01 am : link
This is a poker game, and I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table. I’m raising the ante, and anybody who wants to get in, get in. Anybody who wants out can get out, OK? . This team is going to beat the Eagles on Christmas Day. And that's my whole goal in life right now.
RE: In  
Drewcon40 : 5/10/2023 10:02 am : link
In comment 16113395 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Russia?


haha! I got it pj
Eagles fans will be waking  
BigBlue in Keys : 5/10/2023 10:02 am : link
up to stockings filled with batteries.
RE: Can't wait to see Jalin Hyatt  
Ron Johnson : 5/10/2023 10:12 am : link
In comment 16113418 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Run by those two old fucks the Eagles have at CB to the tune of 200+ yards and 3 TDs 😊


atta boy Rick
RE: Other announced games  
Alan W : 5/10/2023 10:13 am : link
In comment 16113403 Costy16 said:
Quote:
International Series
Germany

Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs
Week 10: Colts at Patriots

London:
Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars
Week 5: Jaguars at Bills
Week 6: Ravens at Titans

Jags getting back to back London games.

Week 17: New Years Eve
Bengals at Chiefs 4:25 CBS

Keep an eye out for some games to start leaking here and there throughout the day.


With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?
RE: I didn't  
Optimus-NY : 5/10/2023 10:16 am : link
In comment 16113421 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.


I don't remember the last time the Giants won there.
What a nice FUCK YOU to the Giants and their fans  
David B. : 5/10/2023 10:19 am : link
From the league.
RE: What a nice FUCK YOU to the Giants and their fans  
Victor in CT : 5/10/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16113485 David B. said:
Quote:
From the league.


exactly. right in the middle of dinner.
RE: RE: I didn't  
Dr. D : 5/10/2023 10:24 am : link
In comment 16113482 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16113421 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.



I don't remember the last time the Giants won there.

Last one I remember was 2008, a few weeks before Plax shot himself. DOH!
RE: RE: In  
pjcas18 : 5/10/2023 10:31 am : link
In comment 16113469 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
In comment 16113395 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


Russia?



haha! I got it pj


Someone has to get a good Rocky IV reference. lol

RE: RE: Other announced games  
Costy16 : 5/10/2023 10:34 am : link
In comment 16113476 Alan W said:
Quote:
In comment 16113403 Costy16 said:


Quote:


International Series
Germany

Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs
Week 10: Colts at Patriots

London:
Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars
Week 5: Jaguars at Bills
Week 6: Ravens at Titans

Jags getting back to back London games.

Week 17: New Years Eve
Bengals at Chiefs 4:25 CBS

Keep an eye out for some games to start leaking here and there throughout the day.



With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?


It would be a terrible idea.
Ugh…  
Chris in Philly : 5/10/2023 10:56 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Other announced games  
Dr. D : 5/10/2023 11:06 am : link
In comment 16113502 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16113476 Alan W said:


Quote:


In comment 16113403 Costy16 said:


Quote:


International Series
Germany

Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs
Week 10: Colts at Patriots

London:
Week 4: Falcons at Jaguars
Week 5: Jaguars at Bills
Week 6: Ravens at Titans

Jags getting back to back London games.

Week 17: New Years Eve
Bengals at Chiefs 4:25 CBS

Keep an eye out for some games to start leaking here and there throughout the day.



With respect to the Jags, doesn't it appear there may be plans (or thoughts) underway to move the Jags there?



It would be a terrible idea.

I don't think it's going to happen. This isn't new. The Jags have been playing 1-2 games in London for a long time, which has helped them through their dark years.

Jax is a small market (1 of smallest metros in terms of population in the league), but it's growing, unlike some other small cities of the NFL (e.g., Buffalo, Cincy). Not only is the Jax area growing in population, but the team is FINALLY heading in the right direction, with possibly the best young QB they've ever had.

The small but loyal fanbase supported the team pretty well when the team was decent. Yes, they sealed off some seats to avoid blackouts, but the stadium was built to seat something like 80,000 for the FL-GA game. That's a lot of seats to fill even for a larger market team.

One or 2 games is one thing, but I don't think the owner, Kahn, wants to totally move them. He's invested quite a lot in the stadium and the local Jax area (shipping port, etc.).

I think Jag fans finally have a team to get excited about.
RE: I didn't  
PatersonPlank : 5/10/2023 11:07 am : link
In comment 16113421 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.


feels like 30 times. I can't remember our last win (then again I can't remember April)
RE: RE: RE: I didn't  
Costy16 : 5/10/2023 11:28 am : link
In comment 16113494 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16113482 Optimus-NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16113421 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.



I don't remember the last time the Giants won there.


Last one I remember was 2008, a few weeks before Plax shot himself. DOH!


2013-Week 8

Giants 15
Eagles 7

Kicked five field goals and Eagles scored a TD on a fumble return.
Eagles  
stretch234 : 5/10/2023 11:33 am : link
Had to look. Giants beat Matt Barkley in Philly 15-7 in Oct 2013

They are due.

Much better on XMas day late afternoon that Xmas Eve
RE: Christmas  
djm : 5/10/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16113420 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
day is better than playing on Christmas Eve. I'll also take the late afternoon start over an evening game.


same here...kind of

xmas eve would have been a nightmare.
RE: I didn't  
rnargi : 5/10/2023 12:15 pm : link
In comment 16113421 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
realize they've beaten us 10 straight times in Philadelphia. Yikes.


I was at the last game we won at the Linc.
Just change the name  
Joe Beckwith : 5/10/2023 12:22 pm : link
To the INTERNATIONAL Football League and be done with it Raja!!
It’s been the endgame for a while, and hardly a secret.
As a season ticket holder  
Fred-in-Florida : 5/10/2023 12:22 pm : link
I'm glad it's not a home game. Not only would it be tough to get out of family obligations, but who the hell would want to buy them.
This was on the front page of the sports section of the  
rnargi : 5/10/2023 12:23 pm : link
Philly Inquirer on Monday....I was enjoying myself, my friends were not!

Meh, I work  
Dave on the UWS : 5/10/2023 12:42 pm : link
every Christmas, so I'll miss the first half. Crap!!
Dear Santa....  
aka dbrny : 5/10/2023 1:04 pm : link
..
I know what I'll be doing, and  
Red Dog : 5/10/2023 1:38 pm : link
it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.
RE: I know what I'll be doing, and  
BigBlueShock : 5/10/2023 1:51 pm : link
In comment 16113649 Red Dog said:
Quote:
it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.

Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?
RE: RE: I know what I'll be doing, and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/10/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16113655 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16113649 Red Dog said:


Quote:


it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.


Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?


It's a fair opinion. My wife isn't happy at all about this in terms of the meaning of the day.
RE: RE: RE: I know what I'll be doing, and  
BigBlueShock : 5/10/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16113659 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16113655 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16113649 Red Dog said:


Quote:


it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.


Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?



It's a fair opinion. My wife isn't happy at all about this in terms of the meaning of the day.

Of course it’s a fair opinion. To each their own. Everyone has their own thing going, I just found it funny that this guy says the NFL should have more respect for the holidays. Why? Either you watch or you don’t. Between Thanksgiving, hristmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years, etc I just think there is PLENTY of family time and don’t see why people would have a major issue with a 4:30 game on Christmas Day. Maybe it’s just me but the older I get I just care less and less about a certain day being a holiday. Holidays are overrated and the world doesn’t have to come to a halt, imo. Again, just my Obi and fully resale if anyone feels differently
I just hope that whomever we play  
BlackLight : 5/10/2023 2:05 pm : link
the week after Philly is an AFC team. I don't like the short week and then having to play a game that has maximum playoff implications.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I know what I'll be doing, and  
BigBlueShock : 5/10/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16113666 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16113659 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16113655 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16113649 Red Dog said:


Quote:


it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.


Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?



It's a fair opinion. My wife isn't happy at all about this in terms of the meaning of the day.


Of course it’s a fair opinion. To each their own. Everyone has their own thing going, I just found it funny that this guy says the NFL should have more respect for the holidays. Why? Either you watch or you don’t. Between Thanksgiving, hristmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years, etc I just think there is PLENTY of family time and don’t see why people would have a major issue with a 4:30 game on Christmas Day. Maybe it’s just me but the older I get I just care less and less about a certain day being a holiday. Holidays are overrated and the world doesn’t have to come to a halt, imo. Again, just my Obi and fully resale if anyone feels differently

Ugh, meant to say fully respect if anyone feels differently
Giants should just consider this game a bye and rest the starters  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 5/10/2023 2:10 pm : link
NFL really putting the screws to Giants. Hopefully we can clinch a playoff spot by this time and just let philly have this game.
RE: RE: The game starts at  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 5/10/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16113393 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 16113390 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


4:30 Eastern
It could be flexed buy that time to 8pm



Ok. Late afternoon.

Looks like the eagles will fuck up another Christmas..
I guess when I drag the Eagles at the Linc this year  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 5/10/2023 2:14 pm : link
I will dress as Santa Claus
That's my birthday.  
Klaatu : 5/10/2023 2:25 pm : link
Some present.
BigBlueShock -  
Del Shofner : 5/10/2023 2:35 pm : link
nothing wrong with your point of view. For me, it will just be a practical problem with watching the game. At 4:30 pm on Christmas Day we'll most likely be sitting down with the kids and grandkids for Christmas dinner. If it's a big game (which hopefully it will be) I will be sorry to miss it (or most of it). Family first, though.
No better day  
1giantblue : 5/10/2023 3:07 pm : link
to turn it around against the Eagles! LFG!!!
we got some and I say some sorry fans....  
BCD : 5/10/2023 3:09 pm : link
I think we blow em out....wow a bunch of crying hens.
No better way to celebrate  
Spiciest Memelord : 5/10/2023 3:35 pm : link
the birth of our Lord and Saviour than by getting our asses kicked.
A Lump.of Coal  
noro9 : 5/10/2023 3:42 pm : link
In the Giants stocking
RE: we got some and I say some sorry fans....  
Jints in Carolina : 5/10/2023 4:11 pm : link
In comment 16113725 BCD said:
Quote:
I think we blow em out....wow a bunch of crying hens.


LMAO blow them out?
RE: RE: RE: I know what I'll be doing, and  
joeinpa : 5/10/2023 4:58 pm : link
In comment 16113659 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16113655 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16113649 Red Dog said:


Quote:


it won't be watching that game. At all.

The NFL should show more respect for the holidays.


Lol. Your loss. Want me to text you game updates?



It's a fair opinion. My wife isn't happy at all about this in terms of the meaning of the day.


There are a lot of us who share your wife’s sentiments.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/10/2023 6:53 pm : link
It is what it is. Let's kick their asses for a change.
You guys are lucky  
Jay on the Island : 5/10/2023 7:04 pm : link
Every other year I travel to Florida to spend Christmas at my in-laws house. This year I will have to watch the game with my brother in-law who is a huge Eagles fan and incredibly arrogant.
The NFL will never miss a chance tot have the Giants get humiliated  
Jack Stroud : 5/10/2023 7:45 pm : link
on national tv! And over the past years the Giants have obliged by being a whipping boy, especially for the cowturds!
RE: RE: In  
bradshaw44 : 5/10/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16113469 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
In comment 16113395 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


Russia?



haha! I got it pj


Team new nick name will be “Death from Above”. They will play for no money.
RE: This was on the front page of the sports section of the  
bradshaw44 : 5/10/2023 9:27 pm : link
In comment 16113595 rnargi said:
Quote:
Philly Inquirer on Monday....I was enjoying myself, my friends were not!


Nice mug shot Nargi!!!
Well the Grinch is green  
thefan : 5/10/2023 10:42 pm : link
and he will steal Christmas. Eventually this franchise has to figure out how to beat Philly.
not sure I'll be able to bring myself to watch  
islander1 : 12:46 am : link
my idea of enjoying Christmas day isn't sitting through us getting railroaded again by Philly.

Nah.
A Christmas miracle  
George from PA : 3:43 am : link
Giants win!
Ugh  
Jctony : 5:56 am : link
That should be wonderful.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 