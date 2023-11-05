for display only
New York Giants Schedule Leaks

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:14 am
Please post any leaks from RELIABLE SOURCES here.
Rumors so far:  
Vin_Cuccs : 5/11/2023 8:18 am : link
9/10 vs Dallas (8:30 PM)
10/29 vs Jets
12/11 vs Packers (8:30 PM)
12/25 @ Philadephia (4:30 PM)
Vegas game  
GMEN46 : 5/11/2023 8:18 am : link
Anyone know when they will play the Raiders ?
RE: Rumors so far:  
robbieballs2003 : 5/11/2023 8:21 am : link
In comment 16114275 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
9/10 vs Dallas (8:30 PM)
10/29 vs Jets
12/11 vs Packers (8:30 PM)
12/25 @ Philadephia (4:30 PM)


I thought the rumor was against the Jets on 9/11
RE: Vegas game  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 8:29 am : link
In comment 16114276 GMEN46 said:
Quote:
Anyone know when they will play the Raiders ?


I saw Week 9.
RE: Vegas game  
State Your Name : 5/11/2023 8:31 am : link
In comment 16114276 GMEN46 said:
Quote:
Anyone know when they will play the Raiders ?

I'm just glad it's not Christmas, because any other weekend, I'm there! We're taking that city over! Will be epic!
......  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 8:32 am : link
Week 1: vs DAL (SNF)
Week 2: at ARZ
Week 3: at SF (TNF)
Week 5: at MIA
Week 10: at DAL
Week 11: vs WSH
Week 17: vs LAR


RE: RE: Rumors so far:  
Vin_Cuccs : 5/11/2023 8:34 am : link
In comment 16114277 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114275 Vin_Cuccs said:


Quote:


9/10 vs Dallas (8:30 PM)
10/29 vs Jets
12/11 vs Packers (8:30 PM)
12/25 @ Philadephia (4:30 PM)



I thought the rumor was against the Jets on 9/11


Initially, yes, that was rumored, but more recent updates from multiple sources have Jets @ Giants on 10/29.
.  
SoZKillA : 5/11/2023 8:45 am : link
So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F
4 road games  
arniefez : 5/11/2023 8:46 am : link
In a row?
Sorry  
arniefez : 5/11/2023 8:47 am : link
Skimmed too quickly
RE: .  
Vin_Cuccs : 5/11/2023 8:49 am : link
In comment 16114297 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F


I would be surprised if this is accurate.

Night game, followed by west coast trip, followed by another west coast trip on short rest?

Seems unlikely unless they intentionally plan to stay on the west coast between games.
Supposedly  
Spider43 : 5/11/2023 8:50 am : link
The third hardest schedule in the league this season.

Giants Third Hardest Strength of Schedule - ( New Window )
RE: .  
Mike in NY : 5/11/2023 8:50 am : link
In comment 16114297 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F


Giants probably requested that 2/3 of Arizona/SF/LV be on consecutive weeks and/or connected to bye week due to time zone differences
And  
Spider43 : 5/11/2023 8:54 am : link
We'll travel 22,600+ miles, 12th most in the league.

Giants Travel This Season - ( New Window )
RE: RE: .  
SoZKillA : 5/11/2023 8:55 am : link
In comment 16114303 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16114297 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F



Giants probably requested that 2/3 of Arizona/SF/LV be on consecutive weeks and/or connected to bye week due to time zone differences


But connected with a SNF game? I expect a very light camp for the starters this year.
Full Schedule (Unofficial)  
Simms2McConkey : 5/11/2023 8:58 am : link
Hey everyone.

Not sure on all dates and times yet, but I am fairly certain this is the breakdown week by week.

My sourcing is below. Not sure of any more primetime games there than the ones I listed. If I didn't list a date, I am not totally sure on it.

Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Monday, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles

NFL confirmed: Week 16 Eagles.

Art Stapleton of Bergen Record has confirmed: Cowboys Week 1, an early back to back SF and Arizona road trip (more on this in a second), Jets 10/29, Raiders 11/5, Packers MNF Week 14, Rams NYE.

License Plate Guy has confirmed the home/away breakdown of the schedule week to week alongside games he needs to fly too and the three games where he's driving (safely assuming: Philly, Washington, Buffalo).

Yes, LPG is your typical "reliable" journalist source but he's done schedule leaks the past few years and all have been accurate and spot on, and they also match everything I saw from Stapleton too as well as the schedule leaking sources I reference below.

So with that, SF and Arizona should be Weeks 2 and 3. LPG already leaked a MNF game Week 4 on 10/2 and at Miami Week 5. Weeks 6 and 7 are driving games, only Buffalo and Washington left.

@OzzyNFL and @NerdingonNFL (yearly schedule breaking crew, legit) have it Buffalo Week 6, leaving Washington for Week 7.

That group also has at Dallas Week 10 and home Washington Week 11. And from there, you can connect the dots.

The only possible road game and slot left is at New Orleans, Week 15.

Two home slots, Weeks 4 and 12. But we know Seahawks are hosting 49ers on Thanksgiving Week 12. Which means Seattle home Week 4 MNF, New England home Week 12.

And that leaves...Eagles home to close the season, playing PHI twice in last 3 weeks.
RE: Full Schedule (Unofficial)  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 9:06 am : link
In comment 16114309 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
Hey everyone.

Not sure on all dates and times yet, but I am fairly certain this is the breakdown week by week.

My sourcing is below. Not sure of any more primetime games there than the ones I listed. If I didn't list a date, I am not totally sure on it.

Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Monday, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles

NFL confirmed: Week 16 Eagles.

Art Stapleton of Bergen Record has confirmed: Cowboys Week 1, an early back to back SF and Arizona road trip (more on this in a second), Jets 10/29, Raiders 11/5, Packers MNF Week 14, Rams NYE.

License Plate Guy has confirmed the home/away breakdown of the schedule week to week alongside games he needs to fly too and the three games where he's driving (safely assuming: Philly, Washington, Buffalo).

Yes, LPG is your typical "reliable" journalist source but he's done schedule leaks the past few years and all have been accurate and spot on, and they also match everything I saw from Stapleton too as well as the schedule leaking sources I reference below.

So with that, SF and Arizona should be Weeks 2 and 3. LPG already leaked a MNF game Week 4 on 10/2 and at Miami Week 5. Weeks 6 and 7 are driving games, only Buffalo and Washington left.

@OzzyNFL and @NerdingonNFL (yearly schedule breaking crew, legit) have it Buffalo Week 6, leaving Washington for Week 7.

That group also has at Dallas Week 10 and home Washington Week 11. And from there, you can connect the dots.

The only possible road game and slot left is at New Orleans, Week 15.

Two home slots, Weeks 4 and 12. But we know Seahawks are hosting 49ers on Thanksgiving Week 12. Which means Seattle home Week 4 MNF, New England home Week 12.

And that leaves...Eagles home to close the season, playing PHI twice in last 3 weeks.


Yea, I see now that SF & ARZ are switched and the game at ARZ is on TNF. I also saw week 6 at Buffalo. This makes sense.
RE: Sorry  
Big Blue '56 : 5/11/2023 9:11 am : link
In comment 16114299 arniefez said:
Quote:
Skimmed too quickly


It’s funny, despite the “skim” error, it brought to mind how the Giants almost always played their first 3-4 games (while playing at Yankee Stadium) on the road to accomodate the perennial World Series entrants, the Yanks..That began to change from the mid-60s on..
really  
Steve in Greenwich : 5/11/2023 9:11 am : link
hope this is not the real schedule; SNF, TNF and MNF in 3 of the first 4 weeks? That sucks.
Slight Fixes to Full Schedule  
Simms2McConkey : 5/11/2023 9:12 am : link
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD Arizona Cardinals (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles
5  
SoZKillA : 5/11/2023 9:15 am : link
Road games in 7 games including 2 straight and 3 straight? Unlikely.
also  
Steve in Greenwich : 5/11/2023 9:17 am : link
5 of the first 7 games are away games, and the two home games are SNF and MNF. Real nice... by the time you get a home game at a reasonable time it will be November weather already.
RE: Slight Fixes to Full Schedule  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 9:17 am : link
In comment 16114319 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD Arizona Cardinals (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles


The schedule balances out. The first half is alot of travel, including three straight road games in October. No daytime home games until Oct.29.

But, from week 11 onward, they will play three straight at home. Five of seven at home, and will only have to get on a plane once the last seven weeks of the season.
And to offer some commentary on the leaks...  
Simms2McConkey : 5/11/2023 9:18 am : link
I don't have a register of past Giants schedules in my head, but this one is really odd.

5 of first seven on road, including three of four not on Sunday afternoon, including two games back to back on opposite end of the country...is something.

But the payoff is Giants only have to hop on a plane once in the last eight weeks of the season.
We  
SoZKillA : 5/11/2023 9:19 am : link
Are getting brutally fuck with this schedule. This is absolutely ridiculous.
RE: 5  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 9:20 am : link
In comment 16114321 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
Road games in 7 games including 2 straight and 3 straight? Unlikely.


Giants have 9 road games this year, this has caused some quirks in scheduling with that extra game.
A lot of factors contribute to wonky schedules in today's NFL...  
bLiTz 2k : 5/11/2023 9:20 am : link
This year we play the AFC and NFC West, in addition to the NFC being short a home game.

All of that adds up to trying to fit in a ton of west coast trips with one less home game than last year.

If this is the real schedule I don't hate it...it was always going to be a tough one.
RE: Slight Fixes to Full Schedule  
Danny Kanell : 5/11/2023 9:21 am : link
In comment 16114319 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD Arizona Cardinals (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles


Man I hope that Bills game is correct. My buddies and I are planning a road trip that I was hoping it would be before it gets cold and/or near the holidays where it will be tougher to pull off.
They will probably stay on the West Coast  
JonC : 5/11/2023 9:23 am : link
after the 49ers game, fly to AZ and play the Cards on the short week, then fly home. Rough first half.
If that's accurate  
Harvest Blend : 5/11/2023 9:32 am : link
it's lopsided as hell. Seven of the first 10 on the road and five of the last seven at home.

Eff that.
RE: If that's accurate  
Vin_Cuccs : 5/11/2023 9:36 am : link
In comment 16114337 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
it's lopsided as hell. Seven of the first 10 on the road and five of the last seven at home.

Eff that.


I just noticed this as well...it makes me wonder how accurate it is.
RE: They will probably stay on the West Coast  
ZogZerg : 5/11/2023 9:36 am : link
In comment 16114331 JonC said:
Quote:
after the 49ers game, fly to AZ and play the Cards on the short week, then fly home. Rough first half.


Yup, they pretty much have to.
I assume the Giants agreed to this?
So between mid Sept to mid November  
redwhiteandbigblue : 5/11/2023 9:38 am : link
7 of 9 games are on the road? That does not sound feasible. On the one hand we are then stacked with home games mid Nov. Until the end of the season, but damn, that could be a disaster.
Per Stapleton on Twitter  
DaveInTampa : 5/11/2023 9:49 am : link
Giants playing Cards week 2 and then SF on Thurs of week 3, not the other way around
Full schedule—tweak  
Simms2McConkey : 5/11/2023 9:53 am : link
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
RE: Full schedule—tweak  
Ceez2.0 : 5/11/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16114358 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.


That's a rough start to the season, first 5 of the 7 games there will be heavy traveling.
I kind of like it….  
Chris684 : 5/11/2023 10:07 am : link
The San Fran game is tricky and it is a lot of road games early but if we’re being honest, up to Buffalo and down to Washington are easy trips in terms of travel/logistics. Stiff competition early but the 2nd half will be a real opportunity with all those home games.
RE: I kind of like it….  
uther99 : 5/11/2023 10:10 am : link
In comment 16114372 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The San Fran game is tricky and it is a lot of road games early but if we’re being honest, up to Buffalo and down to Washington are easy trips in terms of travel/logistics. Stiff competition early but the 2nd half will be a real opportunity with all those home games.


Miami is pretty short flight as well. I actually like AZ and SF back to back. Better than flying out West twice
Only 3 Home games in the first two months of the season  
nyjuggernaut2 : 5/11/2023 10:12 am : link
and two of those are in primetime?? Thank God I'm not a season ticket holder this season.
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 10:12 am : link
Not Giants but I saw someone post Chiefs/Lions week 1 and I thought it was a joke. I saw it again. Why? ... The Lions?

That should be week 1, Kansas City vs Philly
RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/11/2023 10:17 am : link
In comment 16114297 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F

I'm pretty sure that's a more likely setup for every single team that plays on TNF than any alternative (which can only really happen when a team has a bye week leading up to TNF). So I don't see how that makes it weird, when it's the same way for the overwhelming majority of TNF participants.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/11/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16114307 SoZKillA said:
Quote:
In comment 16114303 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16114297 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.

What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???

W T F



Giants probably requested that 2/3 of Arizona/SF/LV be on consecutive weeks and/or connected to bye week due to time zone differences



But connected with a SNF game? I expect a very light camp for the starters this year.

So the 11 day stretch is shortened by six or seven hours total, and it's at the very top of the season. I think you're making too much of it.

Maybe if the Giants were opening on MNF and then playing TNF two weeks later, it would be odd. But this is just the nature of playing on TNF.
RE: RE: 5  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16114327 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114321 SoZKillA said:


Quote:


Road games in 7 games including 2 straight and 3 straight? Unlikely.



Giants have 9 road games this year, this has caused some quirks in scheduling with that extra game.


we had the Ravens at home last year as the extra game.
Are drunk people making these schedules???  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5/11/2023 10:21 am : link
They’re giving teams “schedule losses” like the Giants got in Seattle last season or Seattle got in Germany. Unless a team is one of the absolute best in the sport, the travel within a short period of time makes certain games nearly impossible to win. I don’t recall scheduling like this a few years ago.
RE: Only 3 Home games in the first two months of the season  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/11/2023 10:21 am : link
In comment 16114378 nyjuggernaut2 said:
Quote:
and two of those are in primetime?? Thank God I'm not a season ticket holder this season.


I can only hope this isn't real. First home game at the end of October, so we miss all the nice sunny Sundays in September and October? Fuck that.
should say "first DAY home game at end of October  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/11/2023 10:23 am : link
As a NY team, we get used to being in prime time as soon as the team isn't terrible, but if this is the schedule Mara should have a fit, if he means what he says about considering the ticket holders.
RE: ......  
Ceez2.0 : 5/11/2023 10:26 am : link
In comment 16114379 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Not Giants but I saw someone post Chiefs/Lions week 1 and I thought it was a joke. I saw it again. Why? ... The Lions?

That should be week 1, Kansas City vs Philly


Surprising indeed that it's the Lions, but my friend just brought up a good point. Lions will should be competitive based on last season and gambling wise, it makes a lot sense.
Giants took advantage of one of the easiest schedules in the whole NFL  
Metnut : 5/11/2023 10:30 am : link
last year to go 9-7 after winning a number of close games. It's going to be harder this year.

The good news is that the team might be better (even if they catch match last year's record). The Week 1 game vs Dallas looks like an early crucial game with @SF following it up. NYG can't go 0-4 vs DAL and Philly again and home vs Dallas would be the type of game the team really needs to win.
I hate not having a home 1pm game not until week8?  
CaLLaHaN : 5/11/2023 10:31 am : link
That's crazy .
RE: Full schedule—tweak  
Essex : 5/11/2023 10:37 am : link
In comment 16114358 Simms2McConkey said:
Quote:
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD Arizona Cardinals
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.


Wait, so we play 5 of 6 games on the road? That is insane.
we could legitimately start 1-5  
Essex : 5/11/2023 10:39 am : link
with this schedule.
All that and  
Joe Beckwith : 5/11/2023 10:39 am : link
Eagles-Rams-Eagles to end the season.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?
How do you play 5 of 6 games in an NFL season on the road.  
Essex : 5/11/2023 10:41 am : link
What a bunch of shite.
RE: we could legitimately start 1-5  
Josh in the City : 5/11/2023 10:43 am : link
In comment 16114427 Essex said:
Quote:
with this schedule.

Then we're not a good team.
First Sunday daytime home game  
mattnyg05 : 5/11/2023 10:43 am : link
Is week 8… big F U to the fans with that one
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 10:49 am : link
You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc

Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
RE: we could legitimately start 1-5  
Sean : 5/11/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16114427 Essex said:
Quote:
with this schedule.

Doom and gloom! Hopefully MS is okay, because he would have us at 4-13 no doubt.

It’s going to be tough, but if the Giants are going to step up in class, it’s time to respond.
RE: First Sunday daytime home game  
cjac : 5/11/2023 10:56 am : link
In comment 16114434 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
Is week 8… big F U to the fans with that one


YUP, my entire tailgate crew are complaining already
ahh yes  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2023 11:07 am : link
the schedule comes out and people freak out.

Let's worry about it once we start camp.. I mean right now Sam Darnold would be the starting QB in SF. Nobody knows who would start in AZ, a team many feel will be the worst in the league this year and Dallas, a team we owe a beating to...
it does suck  
uther99 : 5/11/2023 11:10 am : link
for season ticket holders. Otherwise, it's not bad
I actually don't mind the heavy road start  
Ben in Tampa : 5/11/2023 11:23 am : link
assuming the team is relatively healthy early, knock on wood, then six of the last 10 games are at home, four on the road plus a bye.

I'd prefer that as the team is (hopefully) pushing for a playoff berth late in the year.
Why is the first Commanders game away? Because LPG said  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/11/2023 11:31 am : link
he'd have to drive? I am sure he gets a peek first, but that's the obvious candidate to be a Home game so we're not away first 5 out of 6. I can only hope.

Do fans  
myquealer : 5/11/2023 11:34 am : link
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.
hopefully eagles week 17  
fish3321 : 5/11/2023 11:40 am : link
is a meaningless game.
RE: Do fans  
MotownGIANTS : 5/11/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16114490 myquealer said:
Quote:
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.


Big deal in my circle NFL that is .... We look to do 2 stadiums in a "weekend" .... Last season 3 were done (LA, SF and ARZ) I missed the west coast trip again due to my 10 anniversary which trumped the trip ...
RE: Do fans  
MotownGIANTS : 5/11/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16114490 myquealer said:
Quote:
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.



NBA trip planning sucks for the post season .... reg season not so bad.
RE: Do fans  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16114490 myquealer said:
Quote:
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.


The travel breaks out pretty nicely.

Back to back games on west coast, they stay out there. That eliminates another West Coast trip. Then have off until the following Monday night vs Seattle.

Miami-2 hr flight
Buffalo-barely an hr flight
Washington-Train ride

Vegas & Dallas back to back games, it is what it is.

Then from Week 11 onward they will travel by plane once to NO, take a bus or train to PHI and play the rest at home.

Same stuff. Different yr  
Payasdaddy : 5/11/2023 11:49 am : link
Complaint about scheduling
One game at a time.
Not who or where we play, it’s when we play them
Don’t like Philly twice in last 3 weeks
They should’ve spread that game out a bit more.
RE: hopefully eagles week 17 is a meaningless game  
Trainmaster : 5/11/2023 11:56 am : link
With the Giants already have clinched the NFC East!

🤞
RE: also  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16114322 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
5 of the first 7 games are away games, and the two home games are SNF and MNF. Real nice... by the time you get a home game at a reasonable time it will be November weather already.


November games have had rally nice weather for a while now. Better than baking in the sun.
RE: ......  
Mike in NY : 5/11/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16114440 Route 9 said:
Quote:
You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc

Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.


Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
RE: Do fans  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16114490 myquealer said:
Quote:
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.


Well. There are more games for those sports some of us don't have to worry about working around work schedules. All of the away New York Ranger games that I attended this past year just so happened to be on days I had off. Football I'm taking days off for.

Don't get it twisted, this is a big deal since a good number of us travel on here. So yeah, this is a big day for some of us.
I know I am in the minority....  
Vin_Cuccs : 5/11/2023 12:19 pm : link
....but I love the home night games and primetime games.

Sure, I lose a little sleep, but the energy and excitement are always a different level.
RE: RE: First Sunday daytime home game  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16114444 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 16114434 mattnyg05 said:


Quote:


Is week 8… big F U to the fans with that one



YUP, my entire tailgate crew are complaining already


I'd much rather have late starts for tailgates. Waking up super early on a Sunday has sucked. Glad we are relevant again and get later starts. Love the prime time home games.
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16114546 Mike in NY said:
Quote:


Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.


That was last year IN Seattle
RE: RE: ......  
BigBlueShock : 5/11/2023 12:21 pm : link
In comment 16114546 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16114440 Route 9 said:


Quote:


You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc

Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.



Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.

Seattle has always been a better home team than road team. Let’s see how they handle the roles being reversed and THEY have to travel 3000 miles for a road game
Maybe good for rookies and newbies  
Festina Lente : 5/11/2023 12:30 pm : link
To get to gel with teammates better as they travel together in the beginning of the season? Just looking at a potential positive.
Cardinals  
AcesUp : 5/11/2023 12:32 pm : link
Kyler is expected to miss the start of the year, getting the Cardinals early would be a nice break. Especially if they honor the Giants request and it's part of a west coast road swing. Short week road game against a Cardinals isn't the best spot, so would be nice to get them against McCoy instead.
Also keep in mind  
AcesUp : 5/11/2023 12:34 pm : link
Giants requested back to back road games out West. Makes it easy for travel since they can stay out west. The league wouldn't be screwing the Giants there, it's actually a favor. I believe Arizona State practice facilities have been used in the past in similar spots.
...  
ryanmkeane : 5/11/2023 12:54 pm : link
If that's the schedule, i have a feeling 10/22 through 12/15 will be a big test to see how good this team can be. Those are all winnable games.
..  
ryanmkeane : 5/11/2023 12:54 pm : link
Sorry - i meant 10/22 through 12/17.
Seattle last year  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2023 1:04 pm : link
was a one score game late. We had a great chance to win without the fumbled punts. They didn't destroy us.
RE: RE: RE: ......  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/11/2023 1:23 pm : link
In comment 16114557 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16114546 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16114440 Route 9 said:


Quote:


You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc

Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.



Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.


Seattle has always been a better home team than road team. Let’s see how they handle the roles being reversed and THEY have to travel 3000 miles for a road game

See how they handle the roles being reversed in what sense? They are indeed a better home team than road (most teams are), and they have a strong home field advantage (especially with the piped-in noise). But Seattle also has to travel at least 800 miles just to get to their nearest opponent (and that's in their own division), every year. Every single one of their road games requires air travel. They're not the only team with this sort of dynamic (there just are more teams more closely-located on the eastern half of the map), and this is hardly a unique occurrence for them. In fact, I'd bet that the only times they don't lead the league in miles traveled is when some other west coast team plays in Europe and they don't.
Schedule  
stretch234 : 5/11/2023 1:33 pm : link
Every year there is complaining

- not enough prime time games
- schedule doing us no favors with lots of early home games
- too many road division games at end of year
- why so many back to back road games
- why not more 1pm games
- why so many 4pm starts
- never on prime time at home
Etc, etc, etc

We know that as long as Philly and Dallas are good the Giants will have a prime time game with each. You will have a Thu night game

Next year will likely be a lot of early games due to playing AFC North and NFC South, almost all in Eastern time zone
I just have to laugh  
Sean : 5/11/2023 1:39 pm : link
My wife and I planned a family vacation in mid September to bring our son (first vacation for all of us as a family), and leave it to the schedule release to reveal the Giants have TWO games that week with TNF @SF. And oh by the way, Christmas Day at 4:30PM too.

It’s a tough sell.
RE: Schedule  
cjac : 5/11/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16114643 stretch234 said:
Quote:
Every year there is complaining

- not enough prime time games
- schedule doing us no favors with lots of early home games
- too many road division games at end of year
- why so many back to back road games
- why not more 1pm games
- why so many 4pm starts
- never on prime time at home
Etc, etc, etc

We know that as long as Philly and Dallas are good the Giants will have a prime time game with each. You will have a Thu night game

Next year will likely be a lot of early games due to playing AFC North and NFC South, almost all in Eastern time zone


I dont remember a lot of complaining about the schedule last year. I know from a tailgating and game attending perspective it was pretty great.
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 1:44 pm : link
Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.
RE: ......  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.


It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 1:49 pm : link
Right cannot go 5 whole years without a Dallas week 1 game
Blue 80's Throwback Jerseys  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 1:51 pm : link
Giants social media confirmed they will be wearing them again this year, games TBD.

RE: RE: ......  
Sean : 5/11/2023 1:58 pm : link
In comment 16114656 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.



It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.

I prefer if it was on the road. The opportunity to steal a road division game early is huge. More pressure on NYG being a home game.
RE: Supposedly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/11/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16114302 Spider43 said:
Quote:
The third hardest schedule in the league this season. Giants Third Hardest Strength of Schedule - ( New Window )


I think they have a good chance of playing at least 10 games against top 10 D's with a few of those in the top 5. When you play, injuries, etc. always can change things.
RE: All that and  
jestersdead : 5/11/2023 1:59 pm : link
In comment 16114428 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
Eagles-Rams-Eagles to end the season.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?

schedule makers love to squeeze 2 games vs Philly in 4 weeks and early game vs Dallas then 8 weeks later vs them. I'll never understand why they do it that way and cant try to balance the division games better, especially when they mean so much
RE: RE: ......  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/11/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16114656 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.



It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.


I'm glad it's a home game, too. The Giants never beat the Cowboys in those early road games.
RE: RE: ......  
upstatenyg : 5/11/2023 2:00 pm : link
In comment 16114656 Costy16 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.



It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.




Dallas was the home opener (week 2) last year on MNF I think
Week 17 against Eagles  
uther99 : 5/11/2023 2:05 pm : link
is good, as the game may be meaningless
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 2:11 pm : link
Wasn't the home opener last year Carolina?
RE: ......  
Sean : 5/11/2023 2:16 pm : link
In comment 16114681 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Wasn't the home opener last year Carolina?

Yes. Nice win but pretty forgettable.
Wow, screwed the season ticket holders  
sems : 5/11/2023 2:17 pm : link
No September / October games at home during the afternoon. Awful.
RE: RE: RE: ......  
cjac : 5/11/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16114675 upstatenyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16114656 Costy16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.



It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.





Dallas was the home opener (week 2) last year on MNF I think


Home opener was Carolina last year. I remember because i have a pair of underwear with 2-0 written on them
RE: RE: All that and  
Scyber : 5/11/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16114673 jestersdead said:
Quote:
In comment 16114428 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


Eagles-Rams-Eagles to end the season.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?


schedule makers love to squeeze 2 games vs Philly in 4 weeks and early game vs Dallas then 8 weeks later vs them. I'll never understand why they do it that way and cant try to balance the division games better, especially when they mean so much



They intentionally fill the last few weeks with mostly division games. I think week 18 is always division games IIRC. Since they mean so much it makes it reduces the number of meaningless games.
RE: RE: RE: ......  
Costy16 : 5/11/2023 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16114675 upstatenyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16114656 Costy16 said:


Quote:


In comment 16114652 Route 9 said:


Quote:


Complaining about Dallas week 1 is just normal. That is boring.



It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.





Dallas was the home opener (week 2) last year on MNF I think


Week 3.
Hmm  
jvm52106 : 5/11/2023 2:34 pm : link
Cowboys open season against the Giants and then in week 2 play the Jets.
RE: RE: Full schedule—tweak  
Breeze_94 : 5/11/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16114424 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 16114358 Simms2McConkey said:


Quote:




Wait, so we play 5 of 6 games on the road? That is insane.


IMO that’s actually favorable, but I guess that’s up to the individual. I’d rather have it all grouped together - as a player and coaching staff, you can really get into a routine and find what works…plus they’ll presumably stay out on the west coast for 2 weeks. That’s the only real travel they’ll have. Buffalo, Miami and DC are short flights. Plus you gotta remember the flight experience for these players is much better than your average persons airport/flight experience.

Having 5 of 6 on the road also means that 9/12 of the other weeks they’ll be at home or on BYE.
Last Time Giants Opened At Home Against Cowboys  
LTIsTheGreatest : 5/11/2023 2:47 pm : link
Was the Thursday night season opener following the 2011 Suoer Bowl Championship season. I remember number 1 draft pick David Wilson fumbled early in the game and Cowboys scored twice in the first half for a 14-3 Halftime lead. Tony Romo led Cowboys to 24-17 opening night victory
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 3:23 pm : link
Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
Confirmed: Full #Giants schedule leaked, which includes a stretch of 7 road games in 9 weeks.

Week 1: Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: @ Cardinals
Week 3: @ 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: @ Dolphins
Week 6: @ Bills
Week 7: @ Commanders
Week 8: Jets
Week 9: @ Raiders
Week 10: @ Cowboys
Week 11: Commanders
Week 12: Patriots
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: Packers (MNF)
Week 15: @ Saints
Week 16: @ Eagles (Christmas)
Week 17: Rams
Week 18: Eagles
RE: ...  
darren in pdx : 5/11/2023 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16114735 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
Confirmed: Full #Giants schedule leaked, which includes a stretch of 7 road games in 9 weeks.

Week 1: Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: @ Cardinals
Week 3: @ 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: @ Dolphins
Week 6: @ Bills
Week 7: @ Commanders
Week 8: Jets
Week 9: @ Raiders
Week 10: @ Cowboys
Week 11: Commanders
Week 12: Patriots
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: Packers (MNF)
Week 15: @ Saints
Week 16: @ Eagles (Christmas)
Week 17: Rams
Week 18: Eagles


All of those road games and primetime games early on really sucks.
so  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 3:48 pm : link
if Ari is correct, the difference is the first Commanders game is also an away game.
Screwed  
Simms : 5/11/2023 8:49 pm : link
Season ticket holders , especially those who commute a long distance are screwed.

Should the Season go sideways lot of rival fans attending late. But should the Giants improve the stadium with all of its pitfalls will have some energy. Until people leave early for travel, work regardless of the score.
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 9:06 pm : link
Buffalo is SNF. YUCK.
......  
Route 9 : 5/11/2023 9:08 pm : link
So that schedule was wrong-a-roo. After Buffalo is a home game vs the Redskins.
