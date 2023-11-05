New York Giants Schedule Leaks

Not sure on all dates and times yet, but I am fairly certain this is the breakdown week by week.
My sourcing is below. Not sure of any more primetime games there than the ones I listed. If I didn't list a date, I am not totally sure on it.
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Monday, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles
NFL confirmed: Week 16 Eagles.
Art Stapleton of Bergen Record has confirmed: Cowboys Week 1, an early back to back SF and Arizona road trip (more on this in a second), Jets 10/29, Raiders 11/5, Packers MNF Week 14, Rams NYE.
License Plate Guy has confirmed the home/away breakdown of the schedule week to week alongside games he needs to fly too and the three games where he's driving (safely assuming: Philly, Washington, Buffalo).
Yes, LPG is your typical "reliable" journalist source but he's done schedule leaks the past few years and all have been accurate and spot on, and they also match everything I saw from Stapleton too as well as the schedule leaking sources I reference below.
So with that, SF and Arizona should be Weeks 2 and 3. LPG already leaked a MNF game Week 4 on 10/2 and at Miami Week 5. Weeks 6 and 7 are driving games, only Buffalo and Washington left.
@OzzyNFL and @NerdingonNFL (yearly schedule breaking crew, legit) have it Buffalo Week 6, leaving Washington for Week 7.
That group also has at Dallas Week 10 and home Washington Week 11. And from there, you can connect the dots.
The only possible road game and slot left is at New Orleans, Week 15.
Two home slots, Weeks 4 and 12. But we know Seahawks are hosting 49ers on Thanksgiving Week 12. Which means Seattle home Week 4 MNF, New England home Week 12.
And that leaves...Eagles home to close the season, playing PHI twice in last 3 weeks.
Yea, I see now that SF & ARZ are switched and the game at ARZ is on TNF. I also saw week 6 at Buffalo. This makes sense.
It’s funny, despite the “skim” error, it brought to mind how the Giants almost always played their first 3-4 games (while playing at Yankee Stadium) on the road to accomodate the perennial World Series entrants, the Yanks..That began to change from the mid-60s on..
Week 1: Sun, 9/10 HOME vs Dallas Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: Sun, 9/17 ROAD San Francisco 49ers
Week 3: Thu, 9/21 ROAD Arizona Cardinals (TNF)
Week 4: Mon, 10/2 HOME vs. Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: Sun, 10/8 at Miami Dolphins
Week 6: Sun, 10/15 at Buffalo Bills
Week 7: Sun, 10/22 at Washington Commanders
Week 8: Sun, 10/29 HOME vs. New York Jets
Week 9: Sun, 11/5 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 10: Sun, 11/12 at Dallas Cowboys
Week 11: Sun, 11/19 HOME vs. Washington Commanders
Week 12: Sun, 11/26 HOME vs. New England Patriots
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: Mon, 12/11 HOME vs. Green Bay Packers (MNF)
Week 15: Sun, 12/17 at New Orleans Saints
Week 16: Monday, 12/25 @ Philadelphia Eagles (Christmas, 4:30)
Week 17: Sunday, 12/31 HOME vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 18: Sunday, 1/7 HOME vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The schedule balances out. The first half is alot of travel, including three straight road games in October. No daytime home games until Oct.29.
But, from week 11 onward, they will play three straight at home. Five of seven at home, and will only have to get on a plane once the last seven weeks of the season.
Man I hope that Bills game is correct. My buddies and I are planning a road trip that I was hoping it would be before it gets cold and/or near the holidays where it will be tougher to pull off.
Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
That's a rough start to the season, first 5 of the 7 games there will be heavy traveling.
The San Fran game is tricky and it is a lot of road games early but if we’re being honest, up to Buffalo and down to Washington are easy trips in terms of travel/logistics. Stiff competition early but the 2nd half will be a real opportunity with all those home games.
The San Fran game is tricky and it is a lot of road games early but if we’re being honest, up to Buffalo and down to Washington are easy trips in terms of travel/logistics. Stiff competition early but the 2nd half will be a real opportunity with all those home games.
Miami is pretty short flight as well. I actually like AZ and SF back to back. Better than flying out West twice
Only 3 Home games in the first two months of the season
So
Week 1 vs Dallas SNF
Week 2 @ Arizona
And then Week 3 @ San Fran on TNF.
What a weird schedule. 3 games in 11 days???
W T F
I'm pretty sure that's a more likely setup for every single team that plays on TNF than any alternative (which can only really happen when a team has a bye week leading up to TNF). So I don't see how that makes it weird, when it's the same way for the overwhelming majority of TNF participants.
They’re giving teams “schedule losses” like the Giants got in Seattle last season or Seattle got in Germany. Unless a team is one of the absolute best in the sport, the travel within a short period of time makes certain games nearly impossible to win. I don’t recall scheduling like this a few years ago.
RE: Only 3 Home games in the first two months of the season
last year to go 9-7 after winning a number of close games. It's going to be harder this year.
The good news is that the team might be better (even if they catch match last year's record). The Week 1 game vs Dallas looks like an early crucial game with @SF following it up. NYG can't go 0-4 vs DAL and Philly again and home vs Dallas would be the type of game the team really needs to win.
I hate not having a home 1pm game not until week8?
Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
Wait, so we play 5 of 6 games on the road? That is insane.
Let's worry about it once we start camp.. I mean right now Sam Darnold would be the starting QB in SF. Nobody knows who would start in AZ, a team many feel will be the worst in the league this year and Dallas, a team we owe a beating to...
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.
Big deal in my circle NFL that is .... We look to do 2 stadiums in a "weekend" .... Last season 3 were done (LA, SF and ARZ) I missed the west coast trip again due to my 10 anniversary which trumped the trip ...
make such a big deal about travel for NBA and MLB teams when their schedules are released? Y'all need to chill out.
Well. There are more games for those sports some of us don't have to worry about working around work schedules. All of the away New York Ranger games that I attended this past year just so happened to be on days I had off. Football I'm taking days off for.
Don't get it twisted, this is a big deal since a good number of us travel on here. So yeah, this is a big day for some of us.
Kyler is expected to miss the start of the year, getting the Cardinals early would be a nice break. Especially if they honor the Giants request and it's part of a west coast road swing. Short week road game against a Cardinals isn't the best spot, so would be nice to get them against McCoy instead.
Giants requested back to back road games out West. Makes it easy for travel since they can stay out west. The league wouldn't be screwing the Giants there, it's actually a favor. I believe Arizona State practice facilities have been used in the past in similar spots.
You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc
Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
Seattle has always been a better home team than road team. Let’s see how they handle the roles being reversed and THEY have to travel 3000 miles for a road game
See how they handle the roles being reversed in what sense? They are indeed a better home team than road (most teams are), and they have a strong home field advantage (especially with the piped-in noise). But Seattle also has to travel at least 800 miles just to get to their nearest opponent (and that's in their own division), every year. Every single one of their road games requires air travel. They're not the only team with this sort of dynamic (there just are more teams more closely-located on the eastern half of the map), and this is hardly a unique occurrence for them. In fact, I'd bet that the only times they don't lead the league in miles traveled is when some other west coast team plays in Europe and they don't.
- not enough prime time games
- schedule doing us no favors with lots of early home games
- too many road division games at end of year
- why so many back to back road games
- why not more 1pm games
- why so many 4pm starts
- never on prime time at home
Etc, etc, etc
We know that as long as Philly and Dallas are good the Giants will have a prime time game with each. You will have a Thu night game
Next year will likely be a lot of early games due to playing AFC North and NFC South, almost all in Eastern time zone
My wife and I planned a family vacation in mid September to bring our son (first vacation for all of us as a family), and leave it to the schedule release to reveal the Giants have TWO games that week with TNF @SF. And oh by the way, Christmas Day at 4:30PM too.
- not enough prime time games
- schedule doing us no favors with lots of early home games
- too many road division games at end of year
- why so many back to back road games
- why not more 1pm games
- why so many 4pm starts
- never on prime time at home
Etc, etc, etc
We know that as long as Philly and Dallas are good the Giants will have a prime time game with each. You will have a Thu night game
Next year will likely be a lot of early games due to playing AFC North and NFC South, almost all in Eastern time zone
I dont remember a lot of complaining about the schedule last year. I know from a tailgating and game attending perspective it was pretty great.
Eagles-Rams-Eagles to end the season.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?
schedule makers love to squeeze 2 games vs Philly in 4 weeks and early game vs Dallas then 8 weeks later vs them. I'll never understand why they do it that way and cant try to balance the division games better, especially when they mean so much
Eagles-Rams-Eagles to end the season.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?
schedule makers love to squeeze 2 games vs Philly in 4 weeks and early game vs Dallas then 8 weeks later vs them. I'll never understand why they do it that way and cant try to balance the division games better, especially when they mean so much
They intentionally fill the last few weeks with mostly division games. I think week 18 is always division games IIRC. Since they mean so much it makes it reduces the number of meaningless games.
Wait, so we play 5 of 6 games on the road? That is insane.
IMO that’s actually favorable, but I guess that’s up to the individual. I’d rather have it all grouped together - as a player and coaching staff, you can really get into a routine and find what works…plus they’ll presumably stay out on the west coast for 2 weeks. That’s the only real travel they’ll have. Buffalo, Miami and DC are short flights. Plus you gotta remember the flight experience for these players is much better than your average persons airport/flight experience.
Having 5 of 6 on the road also means that 9/12 of the other weeks they’ll be at home or on BYE.
Was the Thursday night season opener following the 2011 Suoer Bowl Championship season. I remember number 1 draft pick David Wilson fumbled early in the game and Cowboys scored twice in the first half for a 14-3 Halftime lead. Tony Romo led Cowboys to 24-17 opening night victory
Season ticket holders , especially those who commute a long distance are screwed.
Should the Season go sideways lot of rival fans attending late. But should the Giants improve the stadium with all of its pitfalls will have some energy. Until people leave early for travel, work regardless of the score.
So that schedule was wrong-a-roo. After Buffalo is a home game vs the Redskins.
I'm just glad it's not Christmas, because any other weekend, I'm there! We're taking that city over! Will be epic!
Giants Third Hardest Strength of Schedule - ( New Window )
Giants probably requested that 2/3 of Arizona/SF/LV be on consecutive weeks and/or connected to bye week due to time zone differences
Giants Travel This Season - ( New Window )
Yea, I see now that SF & ARZ are switched and the game at ARZ is on TNF. I also saw week 6 at Buffalo. This makes sense.
It’s funny, despite the “skim” error, it brought to mind how the Giants almost always played their first 3-4 games (while playing at Yankee Stadium) on the road to accomodate the perennial World Series entrants, the Yanks..That began to change from the mid-60s on..
The schedule balances out. The first half is alot of travel, including three straight road games in October. No daytime home games until Oct.29.
But, from week 11 onward, they will play three straight at home. Five of seven at home, and will only have to get on a plane once the last seven weeks of the season.
5 of first seven on road, including three of four not on Sunday afternoon, including two games back to back on opposite end of the country...is something.
But the payoff is Giants only have to hop on a plane once in the last eight weeks of the season.
Giants have 9 road games this year, this has caused some quirks in scheduling with that extra game.
All of that adds up to trying to fit in a ton of west coast trips with one less home game than last year.
If this is the real schedule I don't hate it...it was always going to be a tough one.
Man I hope that Bills game is correct. My buddies and I are planning a road trip that I was hoping it would be before it gets cold and/or near the holidays where it will be tougher to pull off.
I just noticed this as well...it makes me wonder how accurate it is.
Yup, they pretty much have to.
I assume the Giants agreed to this?
Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
Stapleton just tweeted that it’s Arizona first and then SF
On TNF. Was other way around initially.
That's a rough start to the season, first 5 of the 7 games there will be heavy traveling.
Miami is pretty short flight as well. I actually like AZ and SF back to back. Better than flying out West twice
That should be week 1, Kansas City vs Philly
I'm pretty sure that's a more likely setup for every single team that plays on TNF than any alternative (which can only really happen when a team has a bye week leading up to TNF). So I don't see how that makes it weird, when it's the same way for the overwhelming majority of TNF participants.
Quote:
Road games in 7 games including 2 straight and 3 straight? Unlikely.
Giants have 9 road games this year, this has caused some quirks in scheduling with that extra game.
we had the Ravens at home last year as the extra game.
I can only hope this isn't real. First home game at the end of October, so we miss all the nice sunny Sundays in September and October? Fuck that.
That should be week 1, Kansas City vs Philly
Surprising indeed that it's the Lions, but my friend just brought up a good point. Lions will should be competitive based on last season and gambling wise, it makes a lot sense.
The good news is that the team might be better (even if they catch match last year's record). The Week 1 game vs Dallas looks like an early crucial game with @SF following it up. NYG can't go 0-4 vs DAL and Philly again and home vs Dallas would be the type of game the team really needs to win.
Wait, so we play 5 of 6 games on the road? That is insane.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?
Then we're not a good team.
Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
Doom and gloom! Hopefully MS is okay, because he would have us at 4-13 no doubt.
It’s going to be tough, but if the Giants are going to step up in class, it’s time to respond.
YUP, my entire tailgate crew are complaining already
Let's worry about it once we start camp.. I mean right now Sam Darnold would be the starting QB in SF. Nobody knows who would start in AZ, a team many feel will be the worst in the league this year and Dallas, a team we owe a beating to...
I'd prefer that as the team is (hopefully) pushing for a playoff berth late in the year.
Big deal in my circle NFL that is .... We look to do 2 stadiums in a "weekend" .... Last season 3 were done (LA, SF and ARZ) I missed the west coast trip again due to my 10 anniversary which trumped the trip ...
NBA trip planning sucks for the post season .... reg season not so bad.
The travel breaks out pretty nicely.
Back to back games on west coast, they stay out there. That eliminates another West Coast trip. Then have off until the following Monday night vs Seattle.
Miami-2 hr flight
Buffalo-barely an hr flight
Washington-Train ride
Vegas & Dallas back to back games, it is what it is.
Then from Week 11 onward they will travel by plane once to NO, take a bus or train to PHI and play the rest at home.
One game at a time.
Not who or where we play, it’s when we play them
Don’t like Philly twice in last 3 weeks
They should’ve spread that game out a bit more.
🤞
November games have had rally nice weather for a while now. Better than baking in the sun.
Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
Well. There are more games for those sports some of us don't have to worry about working around work schedules. All of the away New York Ranger games that I attended this past year just so happened to be on days I had off. Football I'm taking days off for.
Don't get it twisted, this is a big deal since a good number of us travel on here. So yeah, this is a big day for some of us.
Sure, I lose a little sleep, but the energy and excitement are always a different level.
Quote:
Is week 8… big F U to the fans with that one
YUP, my entire tailgate crew are complaining already
I'd much rather have late starts for tailgates. Waking up super early on a Sunday has sucked. Glad we are relevant again and get later starts. Love the prime time home games.
Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
That was last year IN Seattle
Quote:
You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc
Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
Seattle has always been a better home team than road team. Let’s see how they handle the roles being reversed and THEY have to travel 3000 miles for a road game
Quote:
In comment 16114440 Route 9 said:
Quote:
You guys are soft. Can definitely beat Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami etc
Buffalo doesn't scare me either. One of the more overrated teams I've seen in my lifetime.
Seattle destroyed us last year. Miami it all depends if Tua is playing or not. SF is a strong team even if Darnold is QB.
Seattle has always been a better home team than road team. Let’s see how they handle the roles being reversed and THEY have to travel 3000 miles for a road game
See how they handle the roles being reversed in what sense? They are indeed a better home team than road (most teams are), and they have a strong home field advantage (especially with the piped-in noise). But Seattle also has to travel at least 800 miles just to get to their nearest opponent (and that's in their own division), every year. Every single one of their road games requires air travel. They're not the only team with this sort of dynamic (there just are more teams more closely-located on the eastern half of the map), and this is hardly a unique occurrence for them. In fact, I'd bet that the only times they don't lead the league in miles traveled is when some other west coast team plays in Europe and they don't.
It’s a tough sell.
I dont remember a lot of complaining about the schedule last year. I know from a tailgating and game attending perspective it was pretty great.
It's actually the first time they've opened with Dallas since 2019. I guess the league thought it was time to re-kindle a week 1 tradition. At least it is at home this time.
I prefer if it was on the road. The opportunity to steal a road division game early is huge. More pressure on NYG being a home game.
I think they have a good chance of playing at least 10 games against top 10 D's with a few of those in the top 5. When you play, injuries, etc. always can change things.
Hey schedule-maker!
Did you serve some KY with that schedule?
schedule makers love to squeeze 2 games vs Philly in 4 weeks and early game vs Dallas then 8 weeks later vs them. I'll never understand why they do it that way and cant try to balance the division games better, especially when they mean so much
Yes. Nice win but pretty forgettable.
@MySportsUpdate
Confirmed: Full #Giants schedule leaked, which includes a stretch of 7 road games in 9 weeks.
Week 1: Cowboys (SNF)
Week 2: @ Cardinals
Week 3: @ 49ers (TNF)
Week 4: Seahawks (MNF)
Week 5: @ Dolphins
Week 6: @ Bills
Week 7: @ Commanders
Week 8: Jets
Week 9: @ Raiders
Week 10: @ Cowboys
Week 11: Commanders
Week 12: Patriots
Week 13: Bye
Week 14: Packers (MNF)
Week 15: @ Saints
Week 16: @ Eagles (Christmas)
Week 17: Rams
Week 18: Eagles
All of those road games and primetime games early on really sucks.
Should the Season go sideways lot of rival fans attending late. But should the Giants improve the stadium with all of its pitfalls will have some energy. Until people leave early for travel, work regardless of the score.