Official 2023 New York Giants Schedule (with times)

Another tidbit, its hard to be loud when a huge portion of yr fan base is sitting in the heavens and dodging cloud coverage.
The Tunacan sucks. Matched up to other stadiums there is no comparison.
It will be fun when a large chunk of visiting fans attend the late games while the remainder of fans head out early so they make it to work the next day.
I also chuckle over comments saying it must be nice to.have season tks. Honestly at times it can be a coin toss. PSL hosed fans. Especially now. You can reasonably attend any game from the e secondary market easily and cheaper in some cases.
The only possible upside is we have the opportunity to have back to back winning seasons.
Scheduling the Eagles twice within three weeks... it possible both of these games will hopefully not be meaningless.
I’m okay with that. Stay around .500 or so and hopefully, down the stretch, homefield will finally mean something again.
Back when the Yanks and Giants shared Yankee Stadium, particularly before the Yanks began to suck after ‘64, we opened on the road every year for the first 3-4 games in deference to the Yanks perennial entry into the WS..
I loved it as we had all those home games as the season progressed. Of course, at that time, we were quite tough at home.
The more road games we get out of the way, the better I like it..But, that’s just me.
I get it’s a hassle, but it also is a reason why the home field advantage can suck for the Giants. Kind of lives up to the “down in front” reputation.
Do you think Bills fans complain about night games? Eagle fans? Seahawk fans? They all embrace it and are loud. And we’ve probably got fans who sell them to the opponent probably. I don’t get it.
I made this point on the other schedule thread. If you don’t like night games, what do you have NFL season tickets for?
Seems to me the Giants played a lot of meaningless 1pm games over the last 8 years because watching our team was as brutal as watching paint dry. We finally have some buzz back and some meaningful games and Giants fans bitch.
As far as I can tell, not too many significant advantage or disadvantage games from scheduling.
3 Advantage games:
Week 4 home MNF against Seattle.
We have 11 days rest playing on road previous Thursday.
Seahawks on 8 days rest playing home previous Sunday.
Only 3 days rest advantage, and we come off that difficult road stretch. So might not be a huge scheduling advantage.
Week 6 @ Bills, Sunday 1:00. Bills play previous week in Europe. Both teams have 7 day rest from road trips. Not sure the Europe jet lag is much of a disadvantage for the Bills.
Week 14, Home vs Packers MNF. We have 15 days coming off Bye. They have 8 days rest playing Sunday at home previous week.
Disadvantage Games:
Week 8 home against Jets. They are coming off Bye. 14 days rest vs 7 days rest. (Side note: This is also a waste of one of our 7 home games to play the Jets with zero road travel to our stadium.)
Week 12 home vs Patriots, Sunday 1:00. Pats coming off Bye. 14 days rest vs 7 days rest.
Week 17 home vs Rams. They are coming west to east and playing at 1:00, but they are coming off Thursday night home game and have 10 days rest vs 6 days for us. We are at Philly on MNF the week before.
I'm sure someone here knows why an 1 PM NFC home game is played on CBS?
Media drug deal?
I don't watch or pay for TV so pardon my ignorance.
FOX successfully lobbied that Sunday games will no longer be based solely on conference except for what is tossed off to even out slots (usually one of their games that would only capture local market)
Duggan speculating Giants-Patriots preseason may be done
I’ve been bitching about the night games. We expect a decent amount of night games, NY is the biggest market in the country. But the first two games being night games and no day games until Oct 29th, as was rumored, sucks. The real schedule is slightly better (Was on the 22nd). Regardless, we’ll go to every game. I wish Giants fans felt the way you do and didn’t sell tix to the worst fans on earth (Cowboys) but we’ll go and wave bye bye when the Giants win.
how many standalone games? not just primetime games are there.
NON STH giving us crap about paying for season tickets and PSL's? My $138 lower mezzanine seat is looking like a steal! And I get to sit with a group of great people every game. Not random around the stadium. Lol.
It funny reading....night games are great in Buffalo. In Philly
... Now that Ticketmaster has converted to a up-to-the-second demand-based dynamic pricing model. Face value for the end zone nosebleeds to the opener are $185. Face value!
I’m planning on going to the Raiders game in Vegas. Just looked and the lowest price listed at the moment is $275, for the worse nose bleeds! I’ll wait until the game is closer to find them cheaper and hopefully the Raiders have a poor record.
Giants are a blue blood. This isn’t the NFC south.
I have gotten too old to deal with night games.
I’d rather be good and have to deal with night games as a result
Times suxk too. I usually commute 6 hours round trip, next to impossible to make it to work now.
Didn't miss a game from 1976 till 2003 and not many after that, not looking good this season.
No, the original reports about the Washington game being an away game were incorrect. The first Washington game is at MetLife.
only 4 of our first 11 games are at home
but 4 of our last 6 are at home
A trip down memory lane back during the Parcells/Simms era.
FOX successfully lobbied that Sunday games will no longer be based solely on conference except for what is tossed off to even out slots (usually one of their games that would only capture local market)
I’ve been bitching about the night games. We expect a decent amount of night games, NY is the biggest market in the country. But the first two games being night games and no day games until Oct 29th, as was rumored, sucks. The real schedule is slightly better (Was on the 22nd). Regardless, we’ll go to every game. I wish Giants fans felt the way you do and didn’t sell tix to the worst fans on earth (Cowboys) but we’ll go and wave bye bye when the Giants win.
Cold home games late in the year should be welcomed by this fan base.
Says the dude from Florida. My money is at least where my mouth is.
That is a brutal end to the season.
That is a brutal end to the season.
They'll sweep Washington so there's that.
They close with Wash, Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Wash
That is a brutal end to the season.
They'll sweep Washington so there's that.
No reason to hand them a sweep. None that I see anyway. That’s still 5 other really difficult games.
No one loves....Buffalo outside at night in 40 below zero.
no one loves. Philly night games..with 100s of arrest....and the drunkest imaginable idiots.
I have been going to games for 40 years...love the tailgates....love the live action and everything in between.
I might go to one night game. The Giants organization knows....the majority of season tkt holder hate night games.
I started giving away the night games to my kids....the truth is...night games are better in bars, parties than in the stadium.
I stand by my displeasure...
4 night home night games sucks.
Bring back on the Pots and Pans intro music from the old days.
Home Carolina
Home Jets
Flashback to pre-1994
Anyone who buys those seats anytime before a half hour away from kickoff is a fool. That price will be much lower then.
No more conference affiliation by network.
How does NFL flex scheduling work? Flex scheduling can be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and anytime between Weeks 11-17 to move games in and out of Sunday Night Football.
I’m planning on going to the Raiders game in Vegas. Just looked and the lowest price listed at the moment is $275, for the worse nose bleeds! I’ll wait until the game is closer to find them cheaper and hopefully the Raiders have a poor record.