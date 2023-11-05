for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Official 2023 New York Giants Schedule (with times)

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:06 pm
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/11/2023 8:08 pm : link
Good Lord. A lot of primetime games for a 9-7-1 team in '22.
RE: ...  
Sean : 5/11/2023 8:10 pm : link
In comment 16114934 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Good Lord. A lot of primetime games for a 9-7-1 team in '22.

Giants are a blue blood. This isn’t the NFC south.
I am officially pissed....4 home night games...WTF!  
George from PA : 5/11/2023 8:13 pm : link
I never sell my tickets....not this year.

I have gotten too old to deal with night games.
First Wash is at home  
Matt123 : 5/11/2023 8:14 pm : link
That's different than what was discussed all day. Messes up what I was planning!

So I guess someone wised up  
Mike in NY : 5/11/2023 8:14 pm : link
About the 7 away games in 10 weeks? I still don’t love 3 game road trips as going 3-0 is very difficult.
RE: I am officially pissed....4 home night games...WTF!  
Mike in NY : 5/11/2023 8:15 pm : link
In comment 16114936 George from PA said:
Quote:
I never sell my tickets....not this year.

I have gotten too old to deal with night games.


I’d rather be good and have to deal with night games as a result
I said  
SoZKillA : 5/11/2023 8:17 pm : link
In the other thread there was no way we’d have the stretch that was originally reported
The complaining about the night games is frustrating  
Sean : 5/11/2023 8:21 pm : link
I get it’s a hassle, but it also is a reason why the home field advantage can suck for the Giants. Kind of lives up to the “down in front” reputation.

Do you think Bills fans complain about night games? Eagle fans? Seahawk fans? They all embrace it and are loud. And we’ve probably got fans who sell them to the opponent probably. I don’t get it.
Crap  
Simms : 5/11/2023 8:23 pm : link
Schedule. First time since 1990 a team players 7 out of thier first 10 games on the road.

Times suxk too. I usually commute 6 hours round trip, next to impossible to make it to work now.

Didn't miss a game from 1976 till 2003 and not many after that, not looking good this season.
4 night games in the first six weeks  
islander1 : 5/11/2023 8:24 pm : link
no bias from the NFL there.
No Patriots preseason?  
Finch : 5/11/2023 8:26 pm : link
Feels like that hasn’t happened in a long time
I saw on twitter the Legacy games are back  
Chef : 5/11/2023 8:30 pm : link
I like that.. any Idea what games they are?
Loud  
Simms : 5/11/2023 8:32 pm : link
Another tidbit, its hard to be loud when a huge portion of yr fan base is sitting in the heavens and dodging cloud coverage.

The Tunacan sucks. Matched up to other stadiums there is no comparison.

It will be fun when a large chunk of visiting fans attend the late games while the remainder of fans head out early so they make it to work the next day.

I also chuckle over comments saying it must be nice to.have season tks. Honestly at times it can be a coin toss. PSL hosed fans. Especially now. You can reasonably attend any game from the e secondary market easily and cheaper in some cases.

The only possible upside is we have the opportunity to have back to back winning seasons.

Scheduling the Eagles twice within three weeks... it possible both of these games will hopefully not be meaningless.

it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:38 pm : link
will be weird to see a Giants-Commanders game on CBS.
RE: So I guess someone wised up  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:40 pm : link
In comment 16114938 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
About the 7 away games in 10 weeks? I still don’t love 3 game road trips as going 3-0 is very difficult.


No, the original reports about the Washington game being an away game were incorrect. The first Washington game is at MetLife.
in summary  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:43 pm : link
we play one more game on the road than at home.

only 4 of our first 11 games are at home

but 4 of our last 6 are at home
RE: it  
Sean : 5/11/2023 8:43 pm : link
In comment 16114956 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be weird to see a Giants-Commanders game on CBS.

A trip down memory lane back during the Parcells/Simms era.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/11/2023 8:44 pm : link
I’m okay with that. Stay around .500 or so and hopefully, down the stretch, homefield will finally mean something again.

Back when the Yanks and Giants shared Yankee Stadium, particularly before the Yanks began to suck after ‘64, we opened on the road every year for the first 3-4 games in deference to the Yanks perennial entry into the WS..

I loved it as we had all those home games as the season progressed. Of course, at that time, we were quite tough at home.

The more road games we get out of the way, the better I like it..But, that’s just me.
Oct 22 vs Washington on CBS?  
MattinKY : 5/11/2023 8:44 pm : link
I'm sure someone here knows why an 1 PM NFC home game is played on CBS?

Media drug deal?

I don't watch or pay for TV so pardon my ignorance.
RE: The complaining about the night games is frustrating  
Chris684 : 5/11/2023 8:45 pm : link
In comment 16114942 Sean said:
Quote:
I get it’s a hassle, but it also is a reason why the home field advantage can suck for the Giants. Kind of lives up to the “down in front” reputation.

Do you think Bills fans complain about night games? Eagle fans? Seahawk fans? They all embrace it and are loud. And we’ve probably got fans who sell them to the opponent probably. I don’t get it.


I made this point on the other schedule thread. If you don’t like night games, what do you have NFL season tickets for?

Seems to me the Giants played a lot of meaningless 1pm games over the last 8 years because watching our team was as brutal as watching paint dry. We finally have some buzz back and some meaningful games and Giants fans bitch.
Advantage/Disadvantage games  
Jon C. in MD : 5/11/2023 8:47 pm : link
As far as I can tell, not too many significant advantage or disadvantage games from scheduling.

3 Advantage games:

Week 4 home MNF against Seattle.
We have 11 days rest playing on road previous Thursday.
Seahawks on 8 days rest playing home previous Sunday.
Only 3 days rest advantage, and we come off that difficult road stretch. So might not be a huge scheduling advantage.

Week 6 @ Bills, Sunday 1:00. Bills play previous week in Europe. Both teams have 7 day rest from road trips. Not sure the Europe jet lag is much of a disadvantage for the Bills.

Week 14, Home vs Packers MNF. We have 15 days coming off Bye. They have 8 days rest playing Sunday at home previous week.

Disadvantage Games:

Week 8 home against Jets. They are coming off Bye. 14 days rest vs 7 days rest. (Side note: This is also a waste of one of our 7 home games to play the Jets with zero road travel to our stadium.)

Week 12 home vs Patriots, Sunday 1:00. Pats coming off Bye. 14 days rest vs 7 days rest.

Week 17 home vs Rams. They are coming west to east and playing at 1:00, but they are coming off Thursday night home game and have 10 days rest vs 6 days for us. We are at Philly on MNF the week before.
RE: Oct 22 vs Washington on CBS?  
Mike in NY : 5/11/2023 8:48 pm : link
In comment 16114966 MattinKY said:
Quote:
I'm sure someone here knows why an 1 PM NFC home game is played on CBS?

Media drug deal?

I don't watch or pay for TV so pardon my ignorance.


FOX successfully lobbied that Sunday games will no longer be based solely on conference except for what is tossed off to even out slots (usually one of their games that would only capture local market)
Duggan speculating Giants-Patriots preseason may be done  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 8:55 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
9m
You may recall some errant text messages and a subsequent lawsuit…

Guess they couldn’t make the change last year. Wouldn’t expect that annual matchup returning anytime soon.
Quote Tweet
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 9:02 pm : link
Ari Meirov
@MySportsUpdate
·
41m
Amount of primetime games by team:

6: KC, LAC, BUF, DAL

5: NYJ, GB, MIN, LV, PHI, SF, NYG

4: DET, CHI, DEN, BAL, CIN, NE, PIT

3: NO, SEA, JAX, MIA

2: TB, CLE, TEN, CAR, LAR

1: WSH

0: HOU, ATL, ARZ, IND
RE: RE: The complaining about the night games is frustrating  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/11/2023 9:26 pm : link
In comment 16114967 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16114942 Sean said:


Quote:


I get it’s a hassle, but it also is a reason why the home field advantage can suck for the Giants. Kind of lives up to the “down in front” reputation.

Do you think Bills fans complain about night games? Eagle fans? Seahawk fans? They all embrace it and are loud. And we’ve probably got fans who sell them to the opponent probably. I don’t get it.



I made this point on the other schedule thread. If you don’t like night games, what do you have NFL season tickets for?

Seems to me the Giants played a lot of meaningless 1pm games over the last 8 years because watching our team was as brutal as watching paint dry. We finally have some buzz back and some meaningful games and Giants fans bitch.


I’ve been bitching about the night games. We expect a decent amount of night games, NY is the biggest market in the country. But the first two games being night games and no day games until Oct 29th, as was rumored, sucks. The real schedule is slightly better (Was on the 22nd). Regardless, we’ll go to every game. I wish Giants fans felt the way you do and didn’t sell tix to the worst fans on earth (Cowboys) but we’ll go and wave bye bye when the Giants win.
how many standalone games? not just primetime games are there.  
amindan54 : 5/11/2023 9:29 pm : link
i wonder.
Appreciate all of you STH ...  
bLiTz 2k : 5/11/2023 9:37 pm : link
But the bitching about lack of 1pm Sunday games for a team that made the divisional round last year is insufferable.

Cold home games late in the year should be welcomed by this fan base.
Ticket prices are nuts!  
State Your Name : 5/11/2023 9:45 pm : link
... Now that Ticketmaster has converted to a up-to-the-second demand-based dynamic pricing model. Face value for the end zone nosebleeds to the opener are $185. Face value!
RE: Appreciate all of you STH ...  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/11/2023 9:50 pm : link
In comment 16115006 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:


Cold home games late in the year should be welcomed by this fan base.


Says the dude from Florida. My money is at least where my mouth is.
Anyone look at Dallas’s schedule?  
Chris684 : 5/11/2023 9:51 pm : link
They close with Wash, Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Wash

That is a brutal end to the season.
RE: Anyone look at Dallas’s schedule?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/11/2023 9:54 pm : link
In comment 16115014 Chris684 said:
Quote:
They close with Wash, Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Wash

That is a brutal end to the season.


They'll sweep Washington so there's that.
RE: RE: Anyone look at Dallas’s schedule?  
Chris684 : 5/11/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16115015 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16115014 Chris684 said:


Quote:


They close with Wash, Seahawks, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Wash

That is a brutal end to the season.



They'll sweep Washington so there's that.


No reason to hand them a sweep. None that I see anyway. That’s still 5 other really difficult games.
So where are all you  
redwhiteandbigblue : 5/11/2023 9:57 pm : link
NON STH giving us crap about paying for season tickets and PSL's? My $138 lower mezzanine seat is looking like a steal! And I get to sit with a group of great people every game. Not random around the stadium. Lol.
It funny reading....night games are great in Buffalo. In Philly  
George from PA : 5/11/2023 9:59 pm : link
They love it! You obviously have never been!

No one loves....Buffalo outside at night in 40 below zero.

no one loves. Philly night games..with 100s of arrest....and the drunkest imaginable idiots.

I have been going to games for 40 years...love the tailgates....love the live action and everything in between.

I might go to one night game. The Giants organization knows....the majority of season tkt holder hate night games.

I started giving away the night games to my kids....the truth is...night games are better in bars, parties than in the stadium.

I stand by my displeasure...
4 night home night games sucks.




The Eagles  
Des51 : 5/11/2023 10:00 pm : link
after their bye week have KC, Buffalo, San Fran, and Dallas
RE: it  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2023 10:38 pm : link
In comment 16114956 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be weird to see a Giants-Commanders game on CBS.


Bring back on the Pots and Pans intro music from the old days.
night games are awesome  
ElitoCanton : 5/11/2023 10:41 pm : link
not everyone is a morning person. Not everyone wants to show up to tailgate at 9 am on a Sunday. Give me later game every single time. I love this home schedule. Can't wait.
This schedule absolutely sucks if you have tickets  
Scuzzlebutt : 5/11/2023 11:01 pm : link
And I do
Preseason games  
Des51 : 5/11/2023 11:27 pm : link
At Detroit
Home Carolina
Home Jets
RE: it  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/11/2023 11:32 pm : link
In comment 16114956 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
will be weird to see a Giants-Commanders game on CBS.


Flashback to pre-1994
That graphic  
regischarlotte : 12:17 am : link
is entirely user-unfriendly.
RE: Ticket prices are nuts!  
regischarlotte : 12:18 am : link
In comment 16115011 State Your Name said:
Quote:
... Now that Ticketmaster has converted to a up-to-the-second demand-based dynamic pricing model. Face value for the end zone nosebleeds to the opener are $185. Face value!


Anyone who buys those seats anytime before a half hour away from kickoff is a fool. That price will be much lower then.
RE: Oct 22 vs Washington on CBS?  
regischarlotte : 12:20 am : link
In comment 16114966 MattinKY said:
Quote:
I'm sure someone here knows why an 1 PM NFC home game is played on CBS?

Media drug deal?

I don't watch or pay for TV so pardon my ignorance.


No more conference affiliation by network.
What  
mitch300 : 1:24 am : link
Week do they start flexing?
I  
mitch300 : 1:26 am : link
Found it.
How does NFL flex scheduling work? Flex scheduling can be used twice between Weeks 5-10 and anytime between Weeks 11-17 to move games in and out of Sunday Night Football.
RE: Ticket prices are nuts!  
darren in pdx : 2:35 am : link
In comment 16115011 State Your Name said:
Quote:
... Now that Ticketmaster has converted to a up-to-the-second demand-based dynamic pricing model. Face value for the end zone nosebleeds to the opener are $185. Face value!


I’m planning on going to the Raiders game in Vegas. Just looked and the lowest price listed at the moment is $275, for the worse nose bleeds! I’ll wait until the game is closer to find them cheaper and hopefully the Raiders have a poor record.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 