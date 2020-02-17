Giants wins this season...

I think early August is the earliest we can play this game, but for $hits and giggles right now I'd say 10-7.
This is where I'm at. Way too early to make win predictions. That said, I love the offseason we've had, and believe in this coaching staff to not have a letdown year. While I think the team is actually going to be better than last year, I don't think the win total increases by much, if at all. I'll say another 9 win season.
and Seattles team speed, maybe N.E. because of lilBill, and Philthy bring a little fear. Other than that……
Washington, GB with new QBs; N.O. likely the best of a poor NFCS; Buffalo tough but unimpressive last year; Rams in a level of transition will still be tough but beatable.
As someone mentioned in another thread, the team likely goes as the OL goes. Plus the bounces, the breaks,….and the IR.
from the OLine. I listened to Adriana’s interview with Bobby Johnson and he had me believing. The OLine is really in its second year and it’s been moved around with different players. We should get more consistency and maturity from that group. The OlLine is finally going to have “an identity”. That would be a great set up for the new skill positions that have been addressed. This hopefully will help Daniel Jones step it up to the next level. The DLine and secondary have been addressed hopefully, no more 150+ rushing yards against the Giants D. With that said and given the schedule, I think 9 to 10 wins are very feasible.
I said 8 because of the schedule being weak and a 9th home game. This year I think they will be a much better team but struggle to get to 8 wins because of the brutal schedule and only 8 home games. I'll say 7-10. A 1-5 start is not impossible.
There's reason to believe that Dallas may step back from last year, and the loser of a Super Bowl typically doesn't bounce back well.
The 49ers have uncertainty at quarterback, and in Seattle it's not certain that Geno Smith can keep his career year going. The Jets are gonna Jet, and the Packers have uncertainty behind center. The Patriots have been mediocre over the past few years. Who knows if the Dolphins' quarterback is going to be able to make it through September without getting injured again?
Now, there are plenty of uncertainties about the Giants, too, so it's not like I'm guaranteeing that they win a ton of games. But nobody knows what a team looks like until the game starts. Remember that last year having the Titans, Packers, and Ravens in the first six games seemed like three automatic losses, and only one of those teams limped into the playoffs.
Teams should be worried about playing the giants too!
Real good coaching, defense , if healthy looks real good ( with reinforcements on front 7)
Offense has more playmakers now. At least enough to scare u and not crowd the LOS
As usual, comes down oline.
Neal and ezuedu take a step forward and JMS is as plug and play as some think
I always think in the NFL ranges are the best way to go
I think the Giants ranges are from 6 to 11 wins with the middle being the obvious landing spot, but with close games and the difficulty of the schedule I think a range of 6 to 11 wins will be where we fall.
I'm optimistic about the overall direction of the team but I do think it's possible that we regress in the win column this year due to a less favorable schedule and worse luck.
Same. I'm bullish on the future but all but one of their wins last year, with a fairly easy schedule, were by a touchdown or less. That's not likely to happen again, and the schedule gets tougher. I think they could repeat 9 wins, but I won't be shocked if they end up with 7 or 8.
A lot rides on Neal. If he plays like last year it’s probably 7 wins. The O is built for passing and he needs to give Jones more time. I think the last 3 games will be important and we have to at least split with Philly. If we can’t we probably won’t make the playoffs.
are pointless. If Jones crashes and burns, how many wins? If Jones becomes a top 10 QB, how many wins. Schedules on paper are rarely predictive. Some teams are better, some worse. Injuries at the wrong time, etc.
One thing is certain. Going into last season, teams looked at their schedule, and circled the Giants as a "win". That is NO longer the case. I suspect neither Ariz or SF are thrilled playing the Giants early in the season, while their respective QB situations are unsettled.
I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table. I’m raising the ante, and anybody who wants in, get in. Anybody who wants out can get out. This team is going to the playoffs, OK?
A lot of people in retrospect say our schedule was easy last year, but I don't recall anyone saying it at the time. No one thought we'd beat Tenn, Balt or the Packers. Our div turned out to be the toughest and if anything we've closed the gap, at least to some degree. I expect us to improve our div record from 1-4-1 to at least 3-3.
I think the team has added a lot of talent at major positions of weakness on both sides and will take another step forward. I think we finish 10-7, maybe 11-6 (of course assuming no catastrophic injuries).
Miami can be problematic on days they have their shit together.
yeah this is where I come in. We're a better football team, but yikes at this schedule.
They are due for a win vs Dallas, we shouldve won at home last year but the OL was awful and WRs dropped 100 passes.
Arizona and SF have back up QBs. Seattle is different team on road, Miami and Buffalo do not scare me, but covering those WRs will be tough.
If we go 3-3/4-2 in that span we will be okay.
I think it's possible we're a hair better as a team but it's not reflected in the record.
I'm still not sold on this team being clearly better than last year until I see our receiving corps on the field.
A bad run like last season: 8.
3-3 in Division
You then have other home games of Sea, Jets, GB, NE and LA. 3-2
AZ, SF, Mia, Buf, NO, LV. 3-3
I think they are better than Sea, GB, LA, AZ, NO and Vegas
Is their really any difference between the Giants and Mia, Jets & NE
SF and Buf are better
While I agree that it may not be reflected in the record, I think we'll be more than a 'hair' better than last year.
OL: better
WR: better
TE: better
DL: better
LB: better
CB: better
QB, RB, the same. Edge, the same. S, might not be as good. But on balance - more positions are better.
The arrow is pointing up at every position.
For instance, there’s every reason to think DJ will be better this season.
I disagree, I think both Pinnock and Owens can be upgrade over Love, both are more athletic. Love was a smart heady player but he lacked in coverage ability.
So potential for 11 wins if all the stars align.
Zero stars align, and drop one to an easier opponent....8 wins
A bad run like last season: 8.