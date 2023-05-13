NYG defenses in the Jim Fassel years Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/13/2023 10:25 am : 5/13/2023 10:25 am

I was looking through some old material on the 1997-2000 New York Giants, and I have to admit that at the time, I don't think I appreciated how well those defenses played.



1997 New York Giants:



Led the NFL with a franchise-record 44 takeaways, including 27 interceptions Third in the NFL with 54 sacks. Not only did Strahan have 14 sacks, but Robert Harris had 10 and Keith Hamilton had 8 at defensive tackle! Jesse Armstead led the team with 132 tackles.



1998 New York Giants:



Giants led the NFL with 54 sacks. Strahan had 15, but Chad Bratzke also had 11. Giants picked off 19 more passes. Armstead had over 100 tackles again. 19 interceptions



1999 New York Giants:



Nine more sacks for Strahan (believe it or not, Cedric Jones was 2nd on the team with 7.5). 123 more tackles for Armstead. Percy Ellsworth picked off six passes as the team had 17.



2000 New York Giants:



The defense was second in the NFL against the run (72.3 yards a game) and fifth in points allowed (15.4 per game). Only twice did the defense give up more than 20 yard runs. Jessie Armstead led the team with 102 tackles – his fifth consecutive season with more than a hundred tackles – and was selected to his fourth straight Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle Keith Hamilton had the best season of his nine-year career, leading the team with 10 sacks.