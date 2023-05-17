Very nice review of giant receivers. There is a lot of talent at this position now. I have always been a fan of Daniel Jones. If the line holds up and Barkley is back the Giants will not be scoring in the teens every week. They won't be relying on having the quarterback run to move the ball. receivers
Waller and his health are the keys to the season for Jones.
Look at Allen in Buffalo..in 2021 he was their running game, even though they had an elite offense and Stefon Diggs.
Having Waller as a legitimate upper tier threat combined with hopefully improved OL play and Jones advancing more is enough to make significant improvements.
Just like every position group on every team.
I've always liked Crowder. He has good hands and knows where the first down marker is. I can see him contributing early if Wandale is still recovering. Maybe not, we'll see how they compete.
That is the key question
Also, Slayton's biggest issue isn't drops. If he didn't disappear for long stretches, many of us could live with the drops. He had one catch for five yards against the Eagles in the playoff game. Think about what that means.
Not exactly a transformation at the WR position. They'll struggle again there. Thank God they've got Waller as a go to guy - but he has to demonstrate he can return to form, too.
He’s seems the obvious stopgap until Robinson returns. Certainly will have a part to play in the passing game. Not a camp body at all I wouldn’t think.
I'm not sure what to think, to be honest. They have the numbers. Unless Hyatt explodes onto the scene, they don't have a true #1. That's OK and they can survive that if others play like true #2s and #3s. Hodgins was a blessing last year, but we have to see if he can build on that. Campbell adds speed and quickness. I still think Crowder could have a bigger role, especially of Robinson is limited early as we expect. I am not completely discounting Slayton, but the guy is an enigma. You have to show up and make plays if you are starting.
I have no idea what to expect out of Shepard. It kind of feels like a mercy contract for him, but that doesn't seem like Schoen.
Hyatt, Campbell, and Crowder do add speed. Waller will likely be the biggest addition to the passing game and will benefit from Hyatt when he is on the field (as will Saquon).
One of the biggest pros? We're not wasting roster spots on receivers who do absolutely nothing (see Golladay and Toney).
I don't think anyone is saying Jones shouldn't run, but maybe not quite as many designed runs (as they say availability is the most important ability and he takes some major hits when he runs). I believe a lot of his designed runs last yr were out of necessity because our receivers were so mediocre (that might be kind, especially before Hodgins).
I also think he's going to have open receivers a lot more this year, making some of his "off schedule" runs (I think that's what they call it these days) necessary less often.
My guess is his rushing yards will not be as high as last yr, but his passing yds/TDs will increase, possibly significantly.
Also, of the possible contenders, only Slayton has had enough starting continuity chances to have possibly developed into a #1. He is the 1 wr who can be dismissed as a #1 with some degree of confidence, and you could do far worse than having him in your wr room.
Yeah, maybe. But Campbell, Crowder and Hyatt would have been in the top four of Giants receivers at the start of last year. Only Robinson would have kept them from being the top 3. I'd say that is a massive change.
Also, of the possible contenders, only Slayton has had enough starting continuity chances to have possibly developed into a #1. He is the 1 wr who can be dismissed as a #1 with some degree of confidence, and you could do far worse than having him in your wr room.
Slayton is not going to become a #1. He's been here long enough to know that won't happen.
Colin of GBN disagrees, but between having a true #1 and a very good OL, I'd rather have the OL (see Beckham when he was here...didn't move the needle on the W-L record). HOWVER, having a true #1 does change the way a defense plays you. If Hyatt turned into every-down true outside threat that has to be doubled, then Waller and Barkley will have a field day.
The Giants actually didn't upgrade the WRs that much. It was a subpar group last year (to be kind). They added Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jeff Smith.
Yeah, maybe. But Campbell, Crowder and Hyatt would have been in the top four of Giants receivers at the start of last year. Only Robinson would have kept them from being the top 3. I'd say that is a massive change.
Correct. We actually have viable WRs right now. Last year, our best WR was a PS player from another team.
If Hyatt can develop quickly, this could all come together pretty quickly.
Waller and his health are the keys to the season for Jones.
I am thinking wandale by end of October, that’s 10 months out
But if gmen cautious, might wait till thanksgiving timeframe. That would be close to 12 months.
If Hyatt can be a threat early, would help.
Agreed. I can see him and Bellinger on the field together quiet often and being split etc. having a run / pass option that isn’t so obvious is helpful
If Hyatt can develop quickly, this could all come together pretty quickly.
Agreed. As I've said before, for me it's less about the personnel, and more about how they're utilized. It's up to Daboll and Kafka to make the most out of their WR corps.
But it terms of targets, not just WR's, Blueblood has posted several times about the advantages of using multiple TE sets, and with Waller, Bellinger, and Cager, I expect we'll see some of that this year.
Also, what I like best about Gray is that he's very reliable as a receiver out of the backfield. Good routes plus good hands. He doesn't have breakaway speed, but he's a guy who can get you five yards on a 3rd & 4.
If they can get the run game going and have the defense in a position where they have to respect the run/pass they can do a lot of damage imv.
There will be plenty of situations where they have to go heavier WR formations but I am hoping they can play different ways better this year.
OL needs to come through to make it work.
If Hyatt can develop quickly, this could all come together pretty quickly.
Pretty exciting. We finally have a nice amount of talent (fingers crossed the OL improves enough) AND good coaching. It's been a while since we had either. Been even longer since we had both.
Correct. We actually have viable WRs right now. Last year, our best WR was a PS player from another team.
It still makes me scratch my head that there were DJ detractors, who defended our WR corps and insisted they had nothing to do with DJ's less than spectacular passing stats.
We're not exactly fielding Higgins/Chase, Waddle/Hill, Smith/Brown and Jefferson/Addison (a lone tear streamed down my face over this one).
There is a lot to prove on this unit but Im not overly excited unless Hyatt proves to be a good solid WR, that changes the landscape of the position. Robinson may not be ready and even when he is he pretty much gut hurt every game he played. Maybe he is too small.
The Giants actually didn't upgrade the WRs that much. It was a subpar group last year (to be kind). They added Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jeff Smith.
We're not exactly fielding Higgins/Chase, Waddle/Hill, Smith/Brown and Jefferson/Addison (a lone tear streamed down my face over this one).
We're not exactly fielding David Sills and Richie James, either, or futzing around with Toney or Golladay. Save your tears, little trooper.
I hope they save two roster spots by keeping Shepard and Robinson on PUP to start the season and essentially use them to replace guys that get hurt or do not perform.
We moved up to a bottom 20% WR talent from the worst WR corp in the modern football era last year.
1). Slayton - continues to be a good deep threat who puts up good overall numbers. Drops likely to continue. Lowest variance player. A great 5th receiver, and an acceptable 3rd or 4th. Probably our best X.
2). Parris - Elite athletic skills who has underproduced possibly due to injury and bad QB play. Faster more athletic version of DS. If he can finally stay healthy and benefit from a good QB Could be a really good 2. Probably best in slot.
3). Hodgins - Athletically limited, but epitomizes smart, tough, dependable. Hard to imagine he can improve on last year's performance, but if he can just keep it going, he is a solid option. Out best Y option right now.
4). Hyatt - biggest wild card in the group. Despite running 4.4 at combine, he is probably the fastest receiver we have (and Parris is 4.31). If he works hard and can handle the rigors of the game, he could be the best receiver in this draft. Don't know what to expect this year, but his ceiling is as a legit #1. I think by next year he will be the best WR we have seen on this team since OBJ. I don't think he will primarily play slot, but he will have to if he can't beat man.
5). Wan'dale - Expect him to start season on PUP, so it might be next year before we see his potential. Small and athletically gifted, but not an athletic standout in this group. Based on college tape probably best route runner amongst the young receivers. I view him as injury insurance this year.
Right now hard to put NYG WR corps at any better than bottom third of the NFL. If all of the players above hit on all cylinders, we could be top 5 by year end. I am especially high on Parris and Hyatt.
You forgot crowder.
Who will play left Guard? Will Evan Neal improve enough? Will the rookie Center be "plug and play" like we hope? NFL rookie linemen seldom are. Ask Evan Neal.
But if the O-line can be transitioned into a force, I am not worried about our other offensive weapons.
Why did Dallas go get Cooks this year?
The Giants collective group is much better this year but still is not causing CB to lose sleep. What changes that is Waller being a major threat to where defenses have to adjust to a Giants player and Hyatt and his deep speed threat