Two NYG Legacy Games Announced

Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/17/2023 8:50 pm
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/17/2023 8:54 pm : link
Should go back to them FT.
RE: ...  
BlackLight : 5/17/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Should go back to them FT.


Or at least make the endzones red full time.
Make them the full-time unis already  
Optimus-NY : 5/17/2023 9:16 pm : link
We all know it's coming. Why wait?
Absolutely.  
Bill in TN : 5/17/2023 9:25 pm : link
And go back to the deeper navy blue like we had in the 80's
It's funny to me, you heard the same things  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/17/2023 9:29 pm : link
when the Giants current uniform was the throwback: Go back to these full time!

I have a fondness for the "Giants" uniform since its what they wore when I was a kid and it addressed the fact that they played in NJ not NY. I say go for it too, until we want the old NJ ones back.
Just another marketing ploy.  
section125 : 5/17/2023 10:24 pm : link
Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.
Legacy games don't mean much to me  
GiantSteps : 5/17/2023 10:59 pm : link
but I do love the throwback unis. NYG looks better than most.
whats interesting about that  
Rory : 5/17/2023 11:40 pm : link
banner is that they went with Thibs over Barkley
As I’ve opined several times,  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2023 5:30 am : link
they can “comptomise” with “Giants” on one side of the helmet, and “NY” on the other. Far from rocket science.
“compromise.”  
Big Blue '56 : 5/18/2023 5:30 am : link
.
RE: whats interesting about that  
Klaatu : 5/18/2023 5:30 am : link
In comment 16118877 Rory said:
Quote:
banner is that they went with Thibs over Barkley


Yup. First thing I noticed.
No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.  
Klaatu : 5/18/2023 5:58 am : link
Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me.

They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )
RE: It's funny to me, you heard the same things  
Sean : 5/18/2023 6:38 am : link
In comment 16118778 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
when the Giants current uniform was the throwback: Go back to these full time!

I have a fondness for the "Giants" uniform since its what they wore when I was a kid and it addressed the fact that they played in NJ not NY. I say go for it too, until we want the old NJ ones back.

I’ve been often saying this. The Giants have two great uniform sets. Go back to the GIANTS uniform and in 20 years, we’ll all want the ny uniform back when we are nostalgic about Manning, Strahan, Osi, Tuck, Nicks and Coughlin.
Just another way for teams to sell more jerseys  
Hammer : 5/18/2023 7:28 am : link
It's always about the money. And when they say it's not about the money, it's definitely about the money.
RE: Just another marketing ploy.  
bLiTz 2k : 5/18/2023 7:57 am : link
In comment 16118839 section125 said:
Quote:
Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.


You sound fun.
RE: RE: Just another marketing ploy.  
section125 : 5/18/2023 8:18 am : link
In comment 16118903 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 16118839 section125 said:


Quote:


Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.



You sound fun.


Why because I think this is nothing more than a marketing ploy to sell more gear?
Sorry not a fan of these. I like the uniform as it is. I did like the "80s" uniforms at the time.
But I do thank heavens that the Giants don't have some of the hideous uniforms that other teams trot out...
RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.  
BigBlueShock : 5/18/2023 8:19 am : link
In comment 16118891 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )

Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?
RE: Just another way for teams to sell more jerseys  
BigBlueShock : 5/18/2023 8:23 am : link
In comment 16118899 Hammer said:
Quote:
It's always about the money. And when they say it's not about the money, it's definitely about the money.

Here’s the thing….you don’t have to buy it. Complaining about this being a money grab is laughable. It’s not inconveniencing you in any way so who cares?
RE: RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.  
Klaatu : 5/18/2023 8:29 am : link
In comment 16118908 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16118891 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )


Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?


It may not be anything more than leaving him out because he hasn't signed the tag or inked a new deal yet. However, Barkley is often touted as "the face of the franchise," so you'd expect to see him in every promo, wouldn't you?
RE: RE: RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.  
section125 : 5/18/2023 8:39 am : link
In comment 16118910 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16118908 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 16118891 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )


Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?



It may not be anything more than leaving him out because he hasn't signed the tag or inked a new deal yet. However, Barkley is often touted as "the face of the franchise," so you'd expect to see him in every promo, wouldn't you?


Yeah, he just has not signed his contract and perhaps legally they can not use his image to promote team activities????
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since the last uniform change  
j_rud : 5/18/2023 8:43 am : link
With a new regime taking us out of the desert and ushering in a new era its high time for a face lift.
RE: ...  
81_Great_Dane : 5/18/2023 8:54 am : link
In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Should go back to them FT.
I prefer the NY logo helmet.

Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.
RE: RE: ...  
RicFlair : 5/18/2023 9:13 am : link
In comment 16118922 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Should go back to them FT.

I prefer the NY logo helmet.

Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.



NY helmet is much much better than giants helmet.

And bring back the gray pants.
The ny logo  
Blueworm : 5/18/2023 9:24 am : link
Looks like lowercase letters.

I respect the history of it, but I grew up with GIANTS on the side.
RE: whats interesting about that  
uther99 : 5/18/2023 9:47 am : link
In comment 16118877 Rory said:
Quote:
banner is that they went with Thibs over Barkley


yep, face of the franchise no longer?
Regarding throwbacks and legacy uniforms  
truebluelarry : 5/18/2023 10:18 am : link
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.
RE: It's been nearly a quarter of a century since the last uniform change  
Costy16 : 5/18/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16118917 j_rud said:
Quote:
With a new regime taking us out of the desert and ushering in a new era its high time for a face lift.


Agree with this.
Color Rush  
Costy16 : 5/18/2023 10:23 am : link
Wonder what game they’ll wear them. I think the logistics of bringing two sets of uniforms and swapping helmets over on the west coast trip for the TNF game at SF is a ton of work. Would be cool if they opened the season at home with them. I could also see them wearing them at BUF on SNF.
It's funny  
Nephilim : 5/18/2023 10:46 am : link
When they went from these old unis to our current lower case ny unis, I believe in 2000, I was so happy and thought they were much better. Now I think these 80s-style ones are better.

It's just basic psychology, people always think what they don't have is better. As another poster said above, if we went back to the "GIANTS' helmet unis, soon we would long for the "ny" unis.
RE: Just another marketing ploy.  
Wildcardgiants : 5/18/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16118839 section125 said:
Quote:
Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.


Yes. but isn't it all a crock of shit? Rooting for a bunch of men wearing a New York uniform, who probably have never been to NY before they were NFL players. Rooting for people we never met to beat people we never met?? To feel pride when "we" win and we actually had nothing to do with it... yep a crock of shit that is awesome!!
RE: Regarding throwbacks and legacy uniforms  
Greg from LI : 5/18/2023 11:28 am : link
In comment 16118955 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.


Oh no, not those 1930s things people speculated about a few years back?


I love the '80s sets but they still need to fix the color of the jerseys. The blue needs to be a shade darker.
RE: RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.  
FranknWeezer : 5/18/2023 12:44 pm : link
In comment 16118908 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16118891 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )

Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?


Especially right after they showed Tiki on a long run and didn't follow that up with SB doing the same thing (instead showed DJ on a run)...just as they did for other position guys.
RE: RE: Regarding throwbacks and legacy uniforms  
truebluelarry : 5/18/2023 1:41 pm : link
In comment 16119020 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16118955 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.



Oh no, not those 1930s things people speculated about a few years back?


I love the '80s sets but they still need to fix the color of the jerseys. The blue needs to be a shade darker.


I have no idea if it’s going to happen or not, but a member of the Giants marketing team contacted us at the GUD last season regarding the 1925 uniform designs and colors. We had a very good back-and-forth dialogue and I shared all my best photos with them.

What I also learners last year was the best laid plans don’t always pan out. I did a ton of research for the USAA on historical uniform of the 1923 Army and Nancy football teams with a costume designer. I did all they park and the designer put together a fantastic proposal, the uniforms would have looked awesome, but ultimately they didn’t go forward with it.

My gut feeling is the Giants are putting the work in, I hope to see them on the field but can’t guarantee it will happen.

Sorry for all the typos in my previous post  
truebluelarry : 5/18/2023 1:42 pm : link
I’m on my phone.
As long as they win  
Gman11 : 5/18/2023 1:46 pm : link
I don't care if they play in their pajamas
was 1925 the Montreal Canadiens-looking jersey?  
Greg from LI : 5/18/2023 2:09 pm : link
.
I love all the uniform options  
Rjanyg : 5/18/2023 3:21 pm : link
They all have a distinct place in our history. The funny part is I would rather they have the options than change them again.

I like the gray pants but they are gone now. The new road pants, white will all red stripes look cool but took a while for me to like them.

Remember when the NFL wouldn't allow more than one helmet per player because of concussions? Yet every college had 5-7 different helmets for their players? Just silly.
RE: was 1925 the Montreal Canadiens-looking jersey?  
truebluelarry : 5/18/2023 3:22 pm : link
In comment 16119186 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


Kind of, but not exactly the same.
The Giants wore a darker shade of blue then and the helmets were different and numbers were only on the back of the jerseys.

1925 Giants at the GUD - ( New Window )
RE: I love all the uniform options  
truebluelarry : 5/18/2023 3:41 pm : link
In comment 16119251 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
They all have a distinct place in our history. The funny part is I would rather they have the options than change them again.

I like the gray pants but they are gone now. The new road pants, white will all red stripes look cool but took a while for me to like them.

Remember when the NFL wouldn't allow more than one helmet per player because of concussions? Yet every college had 5-7 different helmets for their players? Just silly.


The grey pants were awesome, they looked so much better than the white with the current helmet & jerseys. The white pants look great with the 1980-1990s throwbacks.

The helmet restrictions came from fear of a mass lawsuit and liability claim against at the league. It was CYA.
RE: Just another marketing ploy.  
Victor in CT : 5/18/2023 4:01 pm : link
In comment 16118839 section125 said:
Quote:
Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.


especially against Washington. Think they will be allowed to wear their '80s helmets?
RE: RE: RE: Just another marketing ploy.  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/18/2023 4:47 pm : link
In comment 16118907 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16118903 bLiTz 2k said:


Quote:


In comment 16118839 section125 said:


Quote:


Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.



You sound fun.



Why because I think this is nothing more than a marketing ploy to sell more gear?
Sorry not a fan of these. I like the uniform as it is. I did like the "80s" uniforms at the time.
But I do thank heavens that the Giants don't have some of the hideous uniforms that other teams trot out...

Dude, we live in a capitalist society. Everything is a marketing ploy to sell more of something.

Do you get mad when a waiter reads you the evening's specials at a restaurant? You do know that's a marketing ploy too, right?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 5:45 pm : link
In comment 16118922 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16118922 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Should go back to them FT.

I prefer the NY logo helmet.

Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.




NY helmet is much much better than giants helmet.

And bring back the gray pants.


Gray pants? Talk about dull and gross. The NY helmet is already retro enough as it is.
RE: RE: Regarding throwbacks and legacy uniforms  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16119020 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 16118955 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.



Oh no, not those 1930s things people speculated about a few years back?


I love the '80s sets but they still need to fix the color of the jerseys. The blue needs to be a shade darker.


I agree with you Greg. The blue does need to be just a tad darker.
RE: RE: was 1925 the Montreal Canadiens-looking jersey?  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 5:53 pm : link
In comment 16119252 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 16119186 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


.



Kind of, but not exactly the same.
The Giants wore a darker shade of blue then and the helmets were different and numbers were only on the back of the jerseys. 1925 Giants at the GUD - ( New Window )


FUGLY
RE: RE: ...  
BronxBob : 5/18/2023 6:00 pm : link
In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 16118735 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Should go back to them FT.

I prefer the NY logo helmet.

Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.


.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/18/2023 7:28 pm : link
Not Giants related, but I wish the Pats ditched the Flying Elvis for Pat the Patriot. Those unis are badass.
Younger Giant fans wax nostalgic  
Chef : 5/18/2023 7:40 pm : link
about the Giant logo.. I love it too.. but it is very dated and totally 80's. The NY logo on the helmets should remain and yes the grey pants look great with the blue jerseys....
RE: Regarding throwbacks and legacy uniforms  
Chef : 5/18/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16118955 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.


Plus one..
