Two NYG Legacy Games Announced

when the Giants current uniform was the throwback: Go back to these full time!
I have a fondness for the "Giants" uniform since its what they wore when I was a kid and it addressed the fact that they played in NJ not NY. I say go for it too, until we want the old NJ ones back.
I’ve been often saying this. The Giants have two great uniform sets. Go back to the GIANTS uniform and in 20 years, we’ll all want the ny uniform back when we are nostalgic about Manning, Strahan, Osi, Tuck, Nicks and Coughlin.
Why because I think this is nothing more than a marketing ploy to sell more gear?
Sorry not a fan of these. I like the uniform as it is. I did like the "80s" uniforms at the time.
But I do thank heavens that the Giants don't have some of the hideous uniforms that other teams trot out...
RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.
Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )
Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?
It may not be anything more than leaving him out because he hasn't signed the tag or inked a new deal yet. However, Barkley is often touted as "the face of the franchise," so you'd expect to see him in every promo, wouldn't you?
RE: RE: RE: No Barkley here, either, in this 15 second promotional video.
Honestly, it may not mean much, but it still stood out to me. They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )
Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?
It may not be anything more than leaving him out because he hasn't signed the tag or inked a new deal yet. However, Barkley is often touted as "the face of the franchise," so you'd expect to see him in every promo, wouldn't you?
Yeah, he just has not signed his contract and perhaps legally they can not use his image to promote team activities????
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since the last uniform change
Wonder what game they’ll wear them. I think the logistics of bringing two sets of uniforms and swapping helmets over on the west coast trip for the TNF game at SF is a ton of work. Would be cool if they opened the season at home with them. I could also see them wearing them at BUF on SNF.
Yes. but isn't it all a crock of shit? Rooting for a bunch of men wearing a New York uniform, who probably have never been to NY before they were NFL players. Rooting for people we never met to beat people we never met?? To feel pride when "we" win and we actually had nothing to do with it... yep a crock of shit that is awesome!!
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.
Oh no, not those 1930s things people speculated about a few years back?
I love the '80s sets but they still need to fix the color of the jerseys. The blue needs to be a shade darker.
I have no idea if it’s going to happen or not, but a member of the Giants marketing team contacted us at the GUD last season regarding the 1925 uniform designs and colors. We had a very good back-and-forth dialogue and I shared all my best photos with them.
What I also learners last year was the best laid plans don’t always pan out. I did a ton of research for the USAA on historical uniform of the 1923 Army and Nancy football teams with a costume designer. I did all they park and the designer put together a fantastic proposal, the uniforms would have looked awesome, but ultimately they didn’t go forward with it.
My gut feeling is the Giants are putting the work in, I hope to see them on the field but can’t guarantee it will happen.
Why because I think this is nothing more than a marketing ploy to sell more gear?
Sorry not a fan of these. I like the uniform as it is. I did like the "80s" uniforms at the time.
But I do thank heavens that the Giants don't have some of the hideous uniforms that other teams trot out...
Dude, we live in a capitalist society. Everything is a marketing ploy to sell more of something.
Do you get mad when a waiter reads you the evening's specials at a restaurant? You do know that's a marketing ploy too, right?
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.
Plus one..
Or at least make the endzones red full time.
Yup. First thing I noticed.
They're baaack! Giants honor Big Blue tradition - ( New Window )
You sound fun.
Quote:
Legacy Games...what a crock of shit.
You sound fun.
Interesting. There has to be something to that. Isaiah Hodgins made the video but not Barkley?
Here’s the thing….you don’t have to buy it. Complaining about this being a money grab is laughable. It’s not inconveniencing you in any way so who cares?
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 16118891 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.
Quote:
Should go back to them FT.
I prefer the NY logo helmet.
Never liked the 80s uniforms, still don’t.
NY helmet is much much better than giants helmet.
And bring back the gray pants.
I respect the history of it, but I grew up with GIANTS on the side.
yep, face of the franchise no longer?
Agree with this.
It's just basic psychology, people always think what they don't have is better. As another poster said above, if we went back to the "GIANTS' helmet unis, soon we would long for the "ny" unis.
Yes. but isn't it all a crock of shit? Rooting for a bunch of men wearing a New York uniform, who probably have never been to NY before they were NFL players. Rooting for people we never met to beat people we never met?? To feel pride when "we" win and we actually had nothing to do with it... yep a crock of shit that is awesome!!
Oh no, not those 1930s things people speculated about a few years back?
I love the '80s sets but they still need to fix the color of the jerseys. The blue needs to be a shade darker.
Quote:
Quote:
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.
I have no idea if it’s going to happen or not, but a member of the Giants marketing team contacted us at the GUD last season regarding the 1925 uniform designs and colors. We had a very good back-and-forth dialogue and I shared all my best photos with them.
What I also learners last year was the best laid plans don’t always pan out. I did a ton of research for the USAA on historical uniform of the 1923 Army and Nancy football teams with a costume designer. I did all they park and the designer put together a fantastic proposal, the uniforms would have looked awesome, but ultimately they didn’t go forward with it.
My gut feeling is the Giants are putting the work in, I hope to see them on the field but can’t guarantee it will happen.
I like the gray pants but they are gone now. The new road pants, white will all red stripes look cool but took a while for me to like them.
Remember when the NFL wouldn't allow more than one helmet per player because of concussions? Yet every college had 5-7 different helmets for their players? Just silly.
Kind of, but not exactly the same.
The Giants wore a darker shade of blue then and the helmets were different and numbers were only on the back of the jerseys.
1925 Giants at the GUD - ( New Window )
I like the gray pants but they are gone now. The new road pants, white will all red stripes look cool but took a while for me to like them.
Remember when the NFL wouldn't allow more than one helmet per player because of concussions? Yet every college had 5-7 different helmets for their players? Just silly.
The grey pants were awesome, they looked so much better than the white with the current helmet & jerseys. The white pants look great with the 1980-1990s throwbacks.
The helmet restrictions came from fear of a mass lawsuit and liability claim against at the league. It was CYA.
especially against Washington. Think they will be allowed to wear their '80s helmets?
Quote:
Dude, we live in a capitalist society. Everything is a marketing ploy to sell more of something.
Do you get mad when a waiter reads you the evening's specials at a restaurant? You do know that's a marketing ploy too, right?
Quote:
Gray pants? Talk about dull and gross. The NY helmet is already retro enough as it is.
Quote:
I have a strong feeling we’re going to see something pretty spectacular for the 100th anniversary season in a couple of years.
I agree with you Greg. The blue does need to be just a tad darker.
Quote:
Kind of, but not exactly the same.
FUGLY
Quote:
Plus one..