Giants Life: The Process

Klaatu : 5/18/2023 10:01 am
Quote:
Giants Life: What really goes on in Draft Room
In this episode of "Giants Life: The Process" presented by Oakley, get an inside look at what really goes on in the Draft Room. Tension mounts as GM Joe Schoen navigates the board and even gets an assist from coach Brian Daboll in executing a trade. The rookies then arrive to tour their new home and meet their future teammates. Meanwhile, the veterans have some bonding time of their own at a roller rink, and then it's time to hit the practice field.

Link - ( New Window )
Damn thats cool.  
Everyone Relax : 5/18/2023 10:18 am : link
Dabs and Schoen prepared for every scenario. Hyatt was their backup plan in the 2nd if JMS was picked, and then ended up getting him in the 3rd.

Love how Dabs texted McVay to get it done. These 2 are obviously well liked and respected around the league.
This  
Straw Hat : 5/18/2023 10:25 am : link
Was so cool. Could watch this kindve content all day.
wow  
AJ23 : 5/18/2023 10:31 am : link
really awesome to see they wanted Schmitz or Hyatt in the second, and ended up with both. Also, Schoen and Dabs appear work so well togethe... this fires me up.
Thanks for this Klaatu.  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 10:33 am : link
Will give it a watch.
best  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 10:35 am : link
part was the Giants draft room being pissed when the Bears traded in front of them in round 2, thinking they lost one of their guys, only to find out the Bears took someone else.
that  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 10:36 am : link
video reinforces the opinion that Banks was the target, both in terms of the draft room and what Wink later said at the facility.
How can you not be optimistic?  
Sean : 5/18/2023 10:37 am : link
This draft room is so much more advanced and aligned than the previous regime(s).
great  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 10:40 am : link
video... this had more inside stuff than last year's, but last year's had player interviews at the Combine plus stuff on the UDFA signing period.

Regardless, these two videos stand out as the best of the series.
RE: Thanks for this Klaatu.  
Klaatu : 5/18/2023 10:54 am : link
In comment 16118974 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
Will give it a watch.


Thank Eric for the heads-up on when it would debut. Odds are I just beat him to posting it himself by a few seconds.

Now, where do I get one of those Brian Daboll t-shirts?
RE: How can you not be optimistic?  
Everyone Relax : 5/18/2023 10:57 am : link
In comment 16118981 Sean said:
Quote:
This draft room is so much more advanced and aligned than the previous regime(s).

Gettleman would still be sending out congratulations letters to the draft picks instead of getting them on facetime.
That was great  
DaveInTampa : 5/18/2023 10:59 am : link
Even in post-draft videos like this, very rare to hear a team disclose the specific 2 players they are contemplating at a certain pick. I am guessing that if the Giants had not gotten Hyatt later on, they would not have shown that clip where they say "it's either Schmitz or Hyatt" before the 2nd round pick. On a separate note, I wish Tynes would have taken that dig at the Eagles when he was at the podium
Really hard not to believe in those two guys  
Heisenberg : 5/18/2023 11:03 am : link
The way they work together, the way they treat the players and their professionalism. Our team is in really good hands.
Just a brilliant video series  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 5/18/2023 11:04 am : link
I actually get teary at points. I have to say there is something about Schoen and Daboll which just makes me glad they are the glue in the Giant family. Two fine human beings.
I know these are basically PR vids  
DieHard : 5/18/2023 11:06 am : link
but I appreciate seeing how much in lockstep Daboll and Schoen were in the draft room. They just seem to radiate competency and a sense of purpose. Hard not to get excited.

I had a good laugh when Tynes showed off his Daboll T-shirt and the draft room laughed while Daboll shook his head in embarrassment.
Props  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 11:17 am : link
to Lawrence Tynes for nailing the two picks!
Giants were JMS in second or Hyatt  
ZogZerg : 5/18/2023 11:23 am : link
Chicago snagged JMS.

Also, pretty clear they wanted Banks.
We're taking  
ZogZerg : 5/18/2023 11:23 am : link
..
RE: Props  
FranknWeezer : 5/18/2023 11:30 am : link
In comment 16119009 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to Lawrence Tynes for nailing the two picks!


Was just about to post that. Prime Tynes did awesome with the whole thing.
wow  
fish3321 : 5/18/2023 11:31 am : link
looks like they were trying to trade up for Banks the entire time.

Worried Baltimore would take the corner

had a deal in place with the Chargers and a deal in place with the Vikings to move up for "the corner"
RE: wow  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16119028 fish3321 said:
Quote:
looks like they were trying to trade up for Banks the entire time.

Worried Baltimore would take the corner

had a deal in place with the Chargers and a deal in place with the Vikings to move up for "the corner"


That's the feeling I was getting too.
Great  
AcidTest : 5/18/2023 11:32 am : link
video. Agree with most of the comments, including Tynes nailing both second round picks, and that the Giants were most likely trying to trade up for Banks, not a WR. It's clear that there was a limit ("that's too rich for us right now), to what Schoen was willing to pay to do so. My guess is that he wouldn't trade #57 for anyone, even Banks. Schoen was in addition open to trading down throughout day one or two.

It's also clear that Schoen, Daboll, and everyone else are working as the proverbial well-oiled machine. Everyone is on the same page.
Just finished it.  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 11:37 am : link
Very informative. I really like the team that Schoen has formed in the front office and the coaching staff. Lots of synergy. Good to see the Tisches around to make sure everything is smooth too.

Looks like Banks is the Corner they wanted over Porter. Seemed to fit what Wink wanted. Boy, was he ever ecstatic. A good point was made about the Ravens wanting to get Lamar some weapons, otherwise Flowers might have been a Giant instead of Banks. I'm glad the Bears passed on JMS and Hyatt at 56. They've still got Cody Whitehair at Center over there (2016 2nd rounder). We all thought that they still might go Center though at that point though for a few seconds. Glad they didn't. Who were the Bears trying to trade up in front of though? It couldn't have been the Giants since they had already went Corner in the first round. The Bengals took another Corner, D.J. Turner, 60th overall only four picks afterwards. Could it have been them?
RE: wow  
Optimus-NY : 5/18/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16119028 fish3321 said:
Quote:
looks like they were trying to trade up for Banks the entire time.

Worried Baltimore would take the corner

had a deal in place with the Chargers and a deal in place with the Vikings to move up for "the corner"


Seemed like it.
Other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 11:44 am : link
minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?
RE: wow  
ZogZerg : 5/18/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16119028 fish3321 said:
Quote:
looks like they were trying to trade up for Banks the entire time.

Worried Baltimore would take the corner

had a deal in place with the Chargers and a deal in place with the Vikings to move up for "the corner"


Some draft folks were way off base......
RE: Other  
Sy'56 : 5/18/2023 12:05 pm : link
In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?


Yes

Beane (BUF) had to do the same thing

There was more interest in Anton Harrison league wide than people think. He was likely petrified they would lose out
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 12:53 pm : link
Dov Kleiman
@NFL_DovKleiman
Inside the #Giants Draft Room: A great insight on how teams conduct a trade process.

The Giants talked with the #Chargers, #Vikings, #Ravens and finally #Jaguars

GM Joe Schoen had to promise Jags GM Trent Baalke he's going defense for him to agree.

"You got my word, it's defense."

***

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I love this inside stuff.

So #Giants had 3 trade-ups going. Were worried #Ravens (still running scheme similar to Wink Martindale’s) would take Deonte Banks. Seems like they were worried #Bills or #Chiefs would trade up for Banks if they didn’t.
Quote Tweet
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 12:54 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
22m
Not sure what the best part of this is…

Daboll saying Schmitz could start at center, confirming that all the ‘day by day’ stuff is standard Coachspeak.

Or how off the #Bears were on what #Giants were targeting

Or confirmation Hyatt was the backup choice at pick 57
.  
Danny Kanell : 5/18/2023 1:08 pm : link
That was fantastic.
there bears were probably  
fish3321 : 5/18/2023 1:15 pm : link
hoping to jump buffalo or the cowboys for a CB not necessarily us in the 2nd round
Maybe I’m just drinking the Kool-Aid  
gersh : 5/18/2023 1:19 pm : link
But this really does feel different
Even the Coughlin era was a different vibe
The clips of Schoen keeping his cool and joking as things got tight show him to be prepared and cool.

Dabs usually comes across as jovial but you can see there’s a deathly serious, focused and determined man at the helm.

These 2 + Wink? In terms of leadership, ability and culture - don’t know when we’ve ever had it better?
In thinking about this more,  
AJ23 : 5/18/2023 1:23 pm : link
another thing that stands out to me is what Mara does (or rather, doesn't) in the draft room clips. It's really great that Schoen and Daboll feel comfortable enough around the owner to drop f-bombs and kid around with bits like 'drumroll please. It's even better Mara seems to just laugh at it and let them do the work. I know a lot of people have expressed concern about Mara's role in decision-making - whether that's too much or too little, at times. But in these small windows, it looks to be just right.
Just awesome  
Rjanyg : 5/18/2023 1:33 pm : link
And this video proves a couple of things:

They really wanted Banks and couldn't believe he was available.

They liked Hyatt just about as much as they liked JMS.

Daboll liked Hyatt enough to do the texting to set up the trade.

The first 3 picks are guys the Giants see as starters and all 3 must have been very high on their board.
That was a great piece. Kudos to the Giants for putting together  
Mike from Ohio : 5/18/2023 1:36 pm : link
such a great behind the scenes look.

You can't help but feel positive when you watch how this team's front office works. They clearly had a plan for who they wanted and what they needed to do to get there, and ended up with three guys they were really high on.

Excited for this upcoming season.
Really great video...  
Jan in DC : 5/18/2023 1:37 pm : link
Props to the Giants media team for putting that together. Some really nice insight into how the draft room works without giving anything away.
RE: Other  
Gfan in PA : 5/18/2023 1:42 pm : link
In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?



Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?
RE: In thinking about this more,  
mikeinbloomfield : 5/18/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16119130 AJ23 said:
Quote:
another thing that stands out to me is what Mara does (or rather, doesn't) in the draft room clips. It's really great that Schoen and Daboll feel comfortable enough around the owner to drop f-bombs and kid around with bits like 'drumroll please. It's even better Mara seems to just laugh at it and let them do the work. I know a lot of people have expressed concern about Mara's role in decision-making - whether that's too much or too little, at times. But in these small windows, it looks to be just right.



One thing that was clear at the town hall last night: Mara feels exactly like the fans do towards Schoen and Daboll. He thinks the team is in good hands, and he's going to let them work. I think he's said it before, but he said again last night, "I finally got this right." It must at minimum be a relief to face happy fans again.
RE: RE: Other  
Rory B. Bellows : 5/18/2023 1:54 pm : link
In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?



taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning
RE: Other  
GiantNatty : 5/18/2023 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?


I've long wondered this as well. For me, that was the most interesting part of this video - confirmation that at least some of the time, the team moving up has to make an assurance to the team moving back...
RE: That was a great piece. Kudos to the Giants for putting together  
Del Shofner : 5/18/2023 2:46 pm : link
In comment 16119150 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
such a great behind the scenes look.

You can't help but feel positive when you watch how this team's front office works. They clearly had a plan for who they wanted and what they needed to do to get there, and ended up with three guys they were really high on.

Excited for this upcoming season.


+1
Klaatu....  
BCD : 5/18/2023 3:00 pm : link
great post....got me fired up early.
I just really like our guys  
Jim in Forest Hills : 5/18/2023 3:00 pm : link
Dabs, Joe, Brandon, Wink. Just a likeable group. This might be the most enjoyable non SB Giants video Ive seen.
the only thing I thought was a bit weird  
fish3321 : 5/18/2023 3:03 pm : link
was there was zero excitement when the bears picked Tyreke Stevenson 1 pick ahead of us.

They were pissed when bears jumped us expecting it to be JMS.... Why no excitement when it wasn't JMS?
Maybe the weight of having to decide between JMS and Hyatt?  
gersh : 5/18/2023 3:10 pm : link
.
These are awesome  
AcesUp : 5/18/2023 3:16 pm : link
Giants and some other teams do a great job with them. Cool to have confirmed through some context that Banks was indeed the target and they had JMS/Hyatt stacked 1-2 with our second pick.
RE: In thinking about this more,  
an_idol_mind : 5/18/2023 3:17 pm : link
In comment 16119130 AJ23 said:
Quote:
another thing that stands out to me is what Mara does (or rather, doesn't) in the draft room clips. It's really great that Schoen and Daboll feel comfortable enough around the owner to drop f-bombs and kid around with bits like 'drumroll please. It's even better Mara seems to just laugh at it and let them do the work. I know a lot of people have expressed concern about Mara's role in decision-making - whether that's too much or too little, at times. But in these small windows, it looks to be just right.


I'd be willing to bet that Mara is going to stay out of the way as long as Schoen and Daboll keep winning. He's not going to let his ego mess up a good thing.

The area where he caused this team to suffer was when Coughlin and Reese stopped winning and he flubbed multiple fixes. He didn't have an understanding about what was broken on the team and missed multiple times looking for fixes.

If the Giants are doing well, I think Mara is content to take a back seat. And, hopefully, he has learned some lessons about how to handle things when the winning stops for a bit, too.
I loved seeing how much they coveted Hyatt  
barens : 5/18/2023 3:25 pm : link
thru the process.
Lives up to every bit of my expectations  
Chris684 : 5/18/2023 3:44 pm : link
These videos are all of the great content seen on hard knocks, without the corny, staged filler scenes on the actual show.

We wanted Banks the whole time, confirmed. Seems like while we were torn on JMS and Hyatt in round 2, Schmitz was our first target. Did Tynes have some inside knowledge when he mentioned our targets exactly for the 2nd round pick or was that just a great stab at our targets? Jones greeting new draft picks and their families is awesome.

I am so impressed with Joe Schoen's leadership style. Great bosses pick great people around them and then let them do their jobs. From letting Brown run the UDFA process last year, to having him be the first to speak with our 1st round pick, to letting Dabes get involved in trades. This is a huge ego driven league and you can see Schoen has checked his at the door for maximum health of the franchise.

For the first time in awhile I am practically foaming at the mouth for NYG football. September 10th can't get here fast enough and by the way, we are beating Dallas that night.
RE: Lives up to every bit of my expectations  
beatrixkiddo : 5/18/2023 4:31 pm : link
In comment 16119266 Chris684 said:
Quote:
These videos are all of the great content seen on hard knocks, without the corny, staged filler scenes on the actual show.

We wanted Banks the whole time, confirmed. Seems like while we were torn on JMS and Hyatt in round 2, Schmitz was our first target. Did Tynes have some inside knowledge when he mentioned our targets exactly for the 2nd round pick or was that just a great stab at our targets? Jones greeting new draft picks and their families is awesome.

I am so impressed with Joe Schoen's leadership style. Great bosses pick great people around them and then let them do their jobs. From letting Brown run the UDFA process last year, to having him be the first to speak with our 1st round pick, to letting Dabes get involved in trades. This is a huge ego driven league and you can see Schoen has checked his at the door for maximum health of the franchise.

For the first time in awhile I am practically foaming at the mouth for NYG football. September 10th can't get here fast enough and by the way, we are beating Dallas that night.


Hells yeah! I share the same sentiments. Finally feels
like the FO isn’t running a circus anymore. Loved the part where Dabs got to initiate his first trade, he seemed like the one who really wanted Hyatt in that room. Glad he got his guy
RE: RE: RE: Other  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/18/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16119175 Rory B. Bellows said:
Quote:
In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?




taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning


I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.
interesting to note too  
fish3321 : 5/18/2023 5:09 pm : link
her was worried Kansas City OR BEANE would trade up for Banks.. Maybe not totally trusting his old friends in buffalo
dang, link has gone dead  
ColHowPepper : 5/18/2023 5:51 pm : link
even going directly to nygiants.com wtf? late again, sam
Maybe I'm crazy  
k2tampa : 5/18/2023 5:57 pm : link
but every time I watch Schoen speak, the way he talks, his inflections, and his facial expressions and mannerisms somehow remind me of Eli.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Other  
Gfan in PA : 5/18/2023 6:03 pm : link
In comment 16119307 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16119175 Rory B. Bellows said:


Quote:


In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?




taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning



I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.


Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!
RE: Other  
Johnny5 : 5/18/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16119336 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 16119307 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16119175 Rory B. Bellows said:


Quote:


In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?




taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning



I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.



Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!

Agreed that's exactly the way I heard it, about the trade down comment.

This video is phucquing AWESOME.
RE: dang, link has gone dead  
ColHowPepper : 5/18/2023 6:20 pm : link
Got it! Via twitter link.
That was great. Like someone said, made me teary, watching Tynes hit the GWFG in OT at frigid GB. Remember that like yesterday, even TC's scowl as he followed the ball through the uprights. LOL And Tynes' Dabs tee under his jacket. That got some smiles in the war room.

Great feel for the war room. One thing stood out, frame after frame. THERE IS NO DOUBT WHO IS IN CHARGE! Got that, bz?

And as someone else said, the chemistry between Dabs and Schoen is outstanding. Was it Sean?: has to make you feel good about the path forward.
LGG
Schoen definitely joking  
ColHowPepper : 5/18/2023 6:22 pm : link
when he made the trade down comment, with a smirk, and BD rolled his eyes
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Other  
BronxBob : 5/18/2023 6:25 pm : link
In comment 16119336 Gfan in PA said:
Quote:
In comment 16119307 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16119175 Rory B. Bellows said:


Quote:


In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?




taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning



I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.



Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!


I have to admit I read this whole post but haven't watched the video yet. I was thinking "scared money" could be an overpay -- too many picks or too high a pick ? -- that might deliver some "shiny object" but disrupts the ability to continue adding sufficient value in the bigger long-range context. I'll have a better idea after I watch this.
RE: Schoen definitely joking  
Johnny5 : 5/18/2023 6:27 pm : link
In comment 16119341 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
when he made the trade down comment, with a smirk, and BD rolled his eyes

Of course, and that's why he joked again "Scared money don't make money"... lol
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/18/2023 6:59 pm : link
Cool video.

Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.
RE: best  
solarmike : 5/18/2023 7:04 pm : link
In comment 16118978 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
part was the Giants draft room being pissed when the Bears traded in front of them in round 2, thinking they lost one of their guys, only to find out the Bears took someone else.


Agreed. Nice to see all the emotions.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/18/2023 7:09 pm : link
Schmitz's girlfriend-I'm presuming-Daniella is like my wife's doppelganger. I even showed her that clip featuring her & Schmitz meeting DJ & the wife agreed, Haha.
RE: ...  
DieHard : 5/18/2023 7:49 pm : link
In comment 16119353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Cool video.

Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.


If you can stomach it, you can have a look...

Giants Life: the Next Step (2021 draft)

Maybe it's not quite fair to compare draft room energy, since they were still just coming out of COVID, but definitely a different vibe. Seemed like DG was in the background for the actual draft, with Petit and Judge talking to the players. I get the sense that at this point, Judge had a lot of say on the picks.

Man, all the kudos they gave to Toney about his personality really look pretty ridiculous in retrospect...
taking Banks as their priority  
Rod in St Cloud : 5/18/2023 8:11 pm : link
was not only surprising but saying they were happy that Baltimore took Zay Flowers was the really shocking part. Everyone knew we needed WR or CB, but being happy we didn't get a WR was surprising to me. I personally agree with taking the CB over a WR, but so many people were expecting us to take WR unless they were all gone and he expected Minn to take Addison. I always wondered whether we would have taken Addison over Banks if he was available. Now I am certain we got the guy they wanted all along.
RE: RE: ...  
Sean : 5/18/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16119371 DieHard said:
Quote:
In comment 16119353 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Cool video.

Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.



If you can stomach it, you can have a look...

Giants Life: the Next Step (2021 draft)

Maybe it's not quite fair to compare draft room energy, since they were still just coming out of COVID, but definitely a different vibe. Seemed like DG was in the background for the actual draft, with Petit and Judge talking to the players. I get the sense that at this point, Judge had a lot of say on the picks.

Man, all the kudos they gave to Toney about his personality really look pretty ridiculous in retrospect...

Those binders. Wow.
this is the most excited about a first 3 picks ive been in a while  
Eric on Li : 5/18/2023 10:15 pm : link
i think the last drafts i liked this much in the moment were either 2015 or 2018, which both ended up decent but also had higher picks. i liked 2020 a lot too and those first 2 picks look very good even if not much else comes from the rest. i really liked last years first 3 but that was always going to be likely with 2 top 10's. without 2 top 10's this year they got themselves:

a freak athlete at corner who could quite easily have just as big of an impact as thibs had as a rookie. pretty sure banks would have easily been the cb3 in last year's draft behind sauce/stingley (mcduffie went #21 and he had a good year for KC so it's close).

an ol who will probably start and should probably have a better year than neal ended up having (not the highest bar).

and a wr who i think has a lot of similarities with wandale - except more top end explosiveness and without the off the charts lack of size. they both dominated the SEC in effectively 1 year of volume just in different ways. pre-combine i really didnt think hyatt was even going to get to them in round 1.

this also appears to be one of the more clued in years for bbi. we were tracking the corner runs from witherspoon/forbes on, and while jms was the obvious fit in the 2nd a bunch of us were split on hyatt when he was unexpectedly available just as they appeared to be themselves.

the trade up for hyatt is one of the most exciting nyg draft moments since the eli trade. the bears trade was exciting too but that only lasted until we got to the 20th pick because there was a clear drop off before they selected toney. even with hindsight there werent a lot of good options there.

i think hyatt is going to end up being the nyg version of the metcalf trade up for seattle. i think he has a mike wallace impact on this offense pretty much from day 1. wallace was the 84th pick in 2009 and only started 4 games as a rookie, only caught 39 balls, but averaged 19 ypc and got 6 tds - which in a loaded offense was just as many as hines ward and heath miller caught that year (and 1 more than santonio holmes). he came in 3rd for OROY. wallace was similarly a blazer who won deep even if he didnt have a ton of polish or wiggle after the catch.
RE: Damn thats cool.  
Wildcardgiants : 5/18/2023 10:25 pm : link
In comment 16118956 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Dabs and Schoen prepared for every scenario. Hyatt was their backup plan in the 2nd if JMS was picked, and then ended up getting him in the 3rd.

Love how Dabs texted McVay to get it done. These 2 are obviously well liked and respected around the league.


We are in very good hands!
RE: RE: RE: Other  
Joe Beckwith : 12:17 am : link
In comment 16119175 Rory B. Bellows said:
Quote:
In comment 16119158 Gfan in PA said:


Quote:


In comment 16119045 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?




Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.

I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?




taking a gamble (with trading the 4th rd pick) for Hyatt

scared money = not taking the risk trading up
making money = playing well/winning


In a generalized sense: ALL IN !
