Giants Life: What really goes on in Draft Room

In this episode of "Giants Life: The Process" presented by Oakley, get an inside look at what really goes on in the Draft Room. Tension mounts as GM Joe Schoen navigates the board and even gets an assist from coach Brian Daboll in executing a trade. The rookies then arrive to tour their new home and meet their future teammates. Meanwhile, the veterans have some bonding time of their own at a roller rink, and then it's time to hit the practice field.