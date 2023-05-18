|
|Giants Life: What really goes on in Draft Room
In this episode of "Giants Life: The Process" presented by Oakley, get an inside look at what really goes on in the Draft Room. Tension mounts as GM Joe Schoen navigates the board and even gets an assist from coach Brian Daboll in executing a trade. The rookies then arrive to tour their new home and meet their future teammates. Meanwhile, the veterans have some bonding time of their own at a roller rink, and then it's time to hit the practice field.
Love how Dabs texted McVay to get it done. These 2 are obviously well liked and respected around the league.
Regardless, these two videos stand out as the best of the series.
Thank Eric for the heads-up on when it would debut. Odds are I just beat him to posting it himself by a few seconds.
Now, where do I get one of those Brian Daboll t-shirts?
Gettleman would still be sending out congratulations letters to the draft picks instead of getting them on facetime.
I had a good laugh when Tynes showed off his Daboll T-shirt and the draft room laughed while Daboll shook his head in embarrassment.
Also, pretty clear they wanted Banks.
Was just about to post that. Prime Tynes did awesome with the whole thing.
Worried Baltimore would take the corner
had a deal in place with the Chargers and a deal in place with the Vikings to move up for "the corner"
That's the feeling I was getting too.
It's also clear that Schoen, Daboll, and everyone else are working as the proverbial well-oiled machine. Everyone is on the same page.
Looks like Banks is the Corner they wanted over Porter. Seemed to fit what Wink wanted. Boy, was he ever ecstatic. A good point was made about the Ravens wanting to get Lamar some weapons, otherwise Flowers might have been a Giant instead of Banks. I'm glad the Bears passed on JMS and Hyatt at 56. They've still got Cody Whitehair at Center over there (2016 2nd rounder). We all thought that they still might go Center though at that point though for a few seconds. Glad they didn't. Who were the Bears trying to trade up in front of though? It couldn't have been the Giants since they had already went Corner in the first round. The Bengals took another Corner, D.J. Turner, 60th overall only four picks afterwards. Could it have been them?
Seemed like it.
Some draft folks were way off base......
Yes
Beane (BUF) had to do the same thing
There was more interest in Anton Harrison league wide than people think. He was likely petrified they would lose out
@NFL_DovKleiman
Inside the #Giants Draft Room: A great insight on how teams conduct a trade process.
The Giants talked with the #Chargers, #Vikings, #Ravens and finally #Jaguars
GM Joe Schoen had to promise Jags GM Trent Baalke he's going defense for him to agree.
"You got my word, it's defense."
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
I love this inside stuff.
So #Giants had 3 trade-ups going. Were worried #Ravens (still running scheme similar to Wink Martindale’s) would take Deonte Banks. Seems like they were worried #Bills or #Chiefs would trade up for Banks if they didn’t.
@rydunleavy
22m
Not sure what the best part of this is…
Daboll saying Schmitz could start at center, confirming that all the ‘day by day’ stuff is standard Coachspeak.
Or how off the #Bears were on what #Giants were targeting
Or confirmation Hyatt was the backup choice at pick 57
Even the Coughlin era was a different vibe
The clips of Schoen keeping his cool and joking as things got tight show him to be prepared and cool.
Dabs usually comes across as jovial but you can see there’s a deathly serious, focused and determined man at the helm.
These 2 + Wink? In terms of leadership, ability and culture - don’t know when we’ve ever had it better?
They really wanted Banks and couldn't believe he was available.
They liked Hyatt just about as much as they liked JMS.
Daboll liked Hyatt enough to do the texting to set up the trade.
The first 3 picks are guys the Giants see as starters and all 3 must have been very high on their board.
You can't help but feel positive when you watch how this team's front office works. They clearly had a plan for who they wanted and what they needed to do to get there, and ended up with three guys they were really high on.
Excited for this upcoming season.
Great stuff! Love the behind the secnes stuff. I always wondered myseft if they discussed who they were targeteting when having trade talks with another team. I guess it goes as far as which side of the ball. That was cool.
I am wondering what Schoen meant by "Scared money don't make money"? What is that in reference to?
One thing that was clear at the town hall last night: Mara feels exactly like the fans do towards Schoen and Daboll. He thinks the team is in good hands, and he's going to let them work. I think he's said it before, but he said again last night, "I finally got this right." It must at minimum be a relief to face happy fans again.
minor point that really caught my attention was Schoen promising Balke that the Giants were drafting defense with the first pick. I've wondered about that with team that trade back and are afraid of losing someone...do they try to get a promise from the team?
I've long wondered this as well. For me, that was the most interesting part of this video - confirmation that at least some of the time, the team moving up has to make an assurance to the team moving back...
You can't help but feel positive when you watch how this team's front office works. They clearly had a plan for who they wanted and what they needed to do to get there, and ended up with three guys they were really high on.
Excited for this upcoming season.
+1
They were pissed when bears jumped us expecting it to be JMS.... Why no excitement when it wasn't JMS?
I'd be willing to bet that Mara is going to stay out of the way as long as Schoen and Daboll keep winning. He's not going to let his ego mess up a good thing.
The area where he caused this team to suffer was when Coughlin and Reese stopped winning and he flubbed multiple fixes. He didn't have an understanding about what was broken on the team and missed multiple times looking for fixes.
If the Giants are doing well, I think Mara is content to take a back seat. And, hopefully, he has learned some lessons about how to handle things when the winning stops for a bit, too.
We wanted Banks the whole time, confirmed. Seems like while we were torn on JMS and Hyatt in round 2, Schmitz was our first target. Did Tynes have some inside knowledge when he mentioned our targets exactly for the 2nd round pick or was that just a great stab at our targets? Jones greeting new draft picks and their families is awesome.
I am so impressed with Joe Schoen's leadership style. Great bosses pick great people around them and then let them do their jobs. From letting Brown run the UDFA process last year, to having him be the first to speak with our 1st round pick, to letting Dabes get involved in trades. This is a huge ego driven league and you can see Schoen has checked his at the door for maximum health of the franchise.
For the first time in awhile I am practically foaming at the mouth for NYG football. September 10th can't get here fast enough and by the way, we are beating Dallas that night.
Hells yeah! I share the same sentiments. Finally feels
like the FO isn’t running a circus anymore. Loved the part where Dabs got to initiate his first trade, he seemed like the one who really wanted Hyatt in that room. Glad he got his guy
I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.
I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.
Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!
I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.
Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!
Agreed that's exactly the way I heard it, about the trade down comment.
This video is phucquing AWESOME.
That was great. Like someone said, made me teary, watching Tynes hit the GWFG in OT at frigid GB. Remember that like yesterday, even TC's scowl as he followed the ball through the uprights. LOL And Tynes' Dabs tee under his jacket. That got some smiles in the war room.
Great feel for the war room. One thing stood out, frame after frame. THERE IS NO DOUBT WHO IS IN CHARGE! Got that, bz?
And as someone else said, the chemistry between Dabs and Schoen is outstanding. Was it Sean?: has to make you feel good about the path forward.
LGG
I took that comment differently. Schoen had just said, half-jokingly after JMS and Hyatt were on the board, maybe they should trade down. Then he made that comment. I don't think they intended to trade down, but the scared money comment seemed related to his trade down comment.
Yeah I heard that too Eric. He was joking about taking a chance to trade down again. Must be a snarky saying about the value of trading down vs picking "scared" or too quickly. Turns out they got both their guys anyway!
I have to admit I read this whole post but haven't watched the video yet. I was thinking "scared money" could be an overpay -- too many picks or too high a pick ? -- that might deliver some "shiny object" but disrupts the ability to continue adding sufficient value in the bigger long-range context. I'll have a better idea after I watch this.
Of course, and that's why he joked again "Scared money don't make money"... lol
Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.
Agreed. Nice to see all the emotions.
Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.
If you can stomach it, you can have a look...
Giants Life: the Next Step (2021 draft)
Maybe it's not quite fair to compare draft room energy, since they were still just coming out of COVID, but definitely a different vibe. Seemed like DG was in the background for the actual draft, with Petit and Judge talking to the players. I get the sense that at this point, Judge had a lot of say on the picks.
Man, all the kudos they gave to Toney about his personality really look pretty ridiculous in retrospect...
Did the Giants do these sort of videos with DG? I can't remember. If so, I'm sure they were trainwrecks. It is nice to have an adult as GM instead of a bozo.
Giants Life: the Next Step (2021 draft)
Maybe it's not quite fair to compare draft room energy, since they were still just coming out of COVID, but definitely a different vibe. Seemed like DG was in the background for the actual draft, with Petit and Judge talking to the players. I get the sense that at this point, Judge had a lot of say on the picks.
Man, all the kudos they gave to Toney about his personality really look pretty ridiculous in retrospect...
Those binders. Wow.
a freak athlete at corner who could quite easily have just as big of an impact as thibs had as a rookie. pretty sure banks would have easily been the cb3 in last year's draft behind sauce/stingley (mcduffie went #21 and he had a good year for KC so it's close).
an ol who will probably start and should probably have a better year than neal ended up having (not the highest bar).
and a wr who i think has a lot of similarities with wandale - except more top end explosiveness and without the off the charts lack of size. they both dominated the SEC in effectively 1 year of volume just in different ways. pre-combine i really didnt think hyatt was even going to get to them in round 1.
this also appears to be one of the more clued in years for bbi. we were tracking the corner runs from witherspoon/forbes on, and while jms was the obvious fit in the 2nd a bunch of us were split on hyatt when he was unexpectedly available just as they appeared to be themselves.
the trade up for hyatt is one of the most exciting nyg draft moments since the eli trade. the bears trade was exciting too but that only lasted until we got to the 20th pick because there was a clear drop off before they selected toney. even with hindsight there werent a lot of good options there.
i think hyatt is going to end up being the nyg version of the metcalf trade up for seattle. i think he has a mike wallace impact on this offense pretty much from day 1. wallace was the 84th pick in 2009 and only started 4 games as a rookie, only caught 39 balls, but averaged 19 ypc and got 6 tds - which in a loaded offense was just as many as hines ward and heath miller caught that year (and 1 more than santonio holmes). he came in 3rd for OROY. wallace was similarly a blazer who won deep even if he didnt have a ton of polish or wiggle after the catch.
Love how Dabs texted McVay to get it done. These 2 are obviously well liked and respected around the league.
We are in very good hands!
In a generalized sense: ALL IN !