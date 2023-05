Giants CAP space update

Over The Cap has just updated their website to reflect the Giants signing draft picks Banks and Hyatt.According to them, the Giants now have $4,000,040 in CAP space with only 2nd round Center John Michael Schmitz still needed to be signed.Its pretty amazing what Schoen has done in the past 15 months, and he still has a number of tools available to do even more.There are several interesting veteran free agents still available. It wouldn't surprise me to see one added. Link - ( New Window