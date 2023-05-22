Ryan Cowden hired per Dunleavy on Twitter Aaron Thomas : 5/21/2023 6:09 pm

Giants are hiring Ryan Cowden for a front office role per

He was the VP of player personnel for the Titans since 2018. Tight with Joe Schoen after their time with the Panthers.



He also interviewed for Giants GM in 2022.