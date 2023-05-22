Ryan Cowden hired per Dunleavy on Twitter

Talkin’ Giants
@TalkinGiants
Giants are hiring Ryan Cowden for a front office role per
@rydunleavy
He was the VP of player personnel for the Titans since 2018. Tight with Joe Schoen after their time with the Panthers.
He also interviewed for Giants GM in 2022.
Agreed
We haven’t been able to say that in decades
Remember, they fired a bunch of management in the personnel department last year.
We have our HC in Daboll and 2 guys who are also very clearly strong head coach candidates.
We currently have a lot of smart football minds building the team and carrying out the gameplans.
Now sure the pecking order w this Title
More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.
people in this front office, th more it keeps John out of the mix and the decisions made will be more concrete and well thought out.
We'd like to think so, but John still has a vote whenever he wants one
And what owner of any professional sports team doesn’t?
I don't think it's that. I think Joe and Dabs know what they want and the Mara/Tish are happy to give it to them. On the other hand Judge thought he knew everything... you know, the guy that put magnets on the draft board... so he never asked. Just my 2 cents.
And you know this how?
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.
More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.
I run a Giants' website. I've never heard ANY Giants fan utter these words.
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.
More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.
Yes finally.
But Mara did deserve it.
Expectation since Joe Schoen's introductory press conference was that, if opportunity ever presented itself, he'd bring Ryan Cowden to #NYGiants. That's happening now, as
@rydunleavy
reported.
Schoen and Cowden are very close. Schoen mentioned Cowden in his intro presser.
My understanding is that, once Tennessee went with Ran Carthon as GM, Cowden was going to be seeking another opportunity.
Giants were the obvious landing spot. My sense was that Schoen gave Cowden some space to let his Tennessee exit breath. A reunion was a no-brainer.
Cowden is respected around the league and I'm told he had other options. His title with #NYGiants is expected to be executive adviser to the GM, source confirms, as
@ProFootballTalk
noted.
Cowden interviewed for Giants GM job in January 2022, and the gig went to Schoen.
Another point on Cowden: adding his resume and reputation to Schoen's front office gives Giants depth on personnel side.
Brandon Brown and Ryan Cowden have interviewed for GM jobs, and now they're two of Schoen's trusted allies with Tim McDonnell, Dennis Hickey + Chris Rossetti
League sources to whom I have spoken believe it's only a matter of time before Brandon Brown gets a GM job, and if/when he does, Schoen has surrounded himself with another trusted ally in Cowden as they continue to build. NYG front office got even better and deeper with this hire
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.
More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.
I run a Giants' website. I've never heard ANY Giants fan utter these words.
It’s more that some Giant fans have confirmation bias when it comes to Mara interfering and no amount of evidence to the contrary under Schoen changes that belief.
Based on what Schoen has done either Tisch told Mara to back off and he did, or Mara decided to back off. But either way Mara is not likely to interfere with Schoen.
Couldn’t agree more
people in this front office, th more it keeps John out of the mix and the decisions made will be more concrete and well thought out.
We'd like to think so, but John still has a vote whenever he wants one
He owns the team, are you suggesting he shouldn’t.
There is not 1 person on this board who owns a business and lets others do things without them.
For all the talk about earning you stripes - that is exactly what McDonnell has done. 6 years as a scout and in his 4th in management. He also spent 8 years working at Notre Dame.
Will be interesting to see how long some of these guys stay. Brandon Brown is going to be a GM much sooner rather than later. Someone needs to be ready to be his successor
Scouting assistant (2000)
Area scout (2001–2007)
National scout (2008–2012)
National scout/senior college scout (2012–2014)
Assistant director of college scouting (2014–2015)
Tennessee Titans (2016–present)
Director of player personnel (2016–2017)
Vice president of player personnel (2018–present)
Interim general manager (2022)
Treylon Burks
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Kyle Phillips
Racey McMath
Chris Moore
Reggie Roberson
Mason Kinsey
The Titans did draft a WR in the 7th (Colton Dowell) and signed 4 more as UDFAs, but this has to be the worst WR group in the entire NFL.
I see this as a back up plan for Brown getting a GM job in the next hiring cycle. It is very smart IMO
But Cowden and Schoen go way back and I think he would have brought him on regardless.
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.
And you know this how?
Yes, absolutely. But did he, under the DG Admin.? There was so much criticism, e.g., of Chris Petit, never mind DG, yet it took a clean sweep to get rid of rotting timber and bad apples. Was Mara not glued in or was it complacency or something else? Hard to credit the idea that Petit's toxicity (and incompetence?) were secrets around the league, Schoen axed him as soon as feasible.
(Marty, btw, on your rec, we took to the road to get to Kingston and Le Canard Enchainée, good meal, good fun, for our Anniversary, thanks)
@JordanRaanan
·
27s
The Giants are adding ex-Titans executive Ryan Cowden to their front office likely as executive advisor to the general manager.
Cowden is a well-respected evaluator. He’s especially close with Giants GM Joe Schoen. Came up together w/Panthers + were in each others weddings
(2) I don't hate Mara. But based on a hong history of horrific decision-making, I don't trust his instincts.
(3) The only thing I am on record as stating in the past year about him with conviction is that he should stop commenting on personnel matters in public. I still stand by that. His father, who was the actual GM at one point for the team, didn't publicly walk on George Young's or Ernie Accorsi's coattails.
Giants Add Ryan Cowden to Front Office; Two More Draft Picks Signed - ( New Window )
@DDuggan21
·
9m
The Dwight Schrute-ian title has me thinking Cowden is still getting paid by Tennessee so Giants likely getting him at a discount for this role
Sure. But just so you understand that he is responsible for 10 years of shit football. Bad decision making is directly responsible for bad football.
@AngryNFLInsider
·
17h
Bang! Joe Schoen and the #Giants add another great mind to the front office. All of a sudden the Giants FO has become one of the best in the NFL. Cowden one of the best dudes available is now off the board and headed to NY to join his good buddy Joe Schoen. #NFL #NYGiants
Abrams may retain legitimate ops and admin responsibilities within the front office, but he is not in Schoen's "pecking order" at all, from what I can tell. And I can't imagine that Cowden would come to the Giants if he were going to be too far down the chain, considering he was a viable GM candidate 18 months ago.
@AngryNFLInsider
·
17h
Bang! Joe Schoen and the #Giants add another great mind to the front office. All of a sudden the Giants FO has become one of the best in the NFL. Cowden one of the best dudes available is now off the board and headed to NY to join his good buddy Joe Schoen. #NFL #NYGiants
Truly a day of firsts, Eric! When has ANYONE pronounced the Giants FO one of the best in the NFL?
I believe Abrams got a shout out from Schoen when discussing the Jones deal.
that Schoen keeps mentioning are Hickey, Brown, Rossetti, McDonnell. I don't think Abrams is that tier, but I may be wrong.
I believe Abrams got a shout out from Schoen when discussing the Jones deal.
Because he's involved in contract discussions. But I can't recall him being mentioned in the scouting process (pro or collegiate).
What movie is that from? My mind is blanking