Ryan Cowden hired per Dunleavy on Twitter

Aaron Thomas : 5/21/2023 6:09 pm
Talkin’ Giants

@TalkinGiants
Giants are hiring Ryan Cowden for a front office role per
@rydunleavy


He was the VP of player personnel for the Titans since 2018. Tight with Joe Schoen after their time with the Panthers.

He also interviewed for Giants GM in 2022.
RE: him. and JS  
GoDeep13 : 5/21/2023 7:29 pm : link
In comment 16120746 fish3321 said:
Quote:
look like cousins or something
Said the same thing when I saw their pictures side by side
Between Daboll, Schoen, and now Cowder,  
Dave in Hoboken : 5/21/2023 7:31 pm : link
it's a crazy feeling to be finally hiring the right people in the front office.
RE: The more qualified  
Optimus-NY : 5/21/2023 7:37 pm : link
In comment 16120753 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
people in this front office, th more it keeps John out of the mix and the decisions made will be more concrete and well thought out.


Agreed
Another guy w no prior ties  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/21/2023 7:39 pm : link
Who is insanely qualified. Very nice news
Schoen building a highly competent front office  
Rick in Dallas : 5/21/2023 7:43 pm : link
Will only help in building a SB contending team that has a highly competent coaching staff
We haven’t been able to say that in decades
If Gettlemen thought  
fanoftheteam : 5/21/2023 7:47 pm : link
He was an asset in Carolina. Then good enough for me!!
They have had the " director of college scouting" job  
blueblood : 5/21/2023 7:48 pm : link
open for well over a year..
One thing to say for Mara  
Bill in UT : 5/21/2023 7:54 pm : link
He must be giving Schoen a nice budget to work with
RE: One thing to say for Mara  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/21/2023 8:00 pm : link
In comment 16120777 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
He must be giving Schoen a nice budget to work with


Remember, they fired a bunch of management in the personnel department last year.
what the pecking order now ?  
fish3321 : 5/21/2023 8:11 pm : link
is he 3rd behind Brandon Brown? or behind Kevin Abrams?
.  
ghost718 : 5/21/2023 8:16 pm : link
Wow I look at it this way right now  
Chris684 : 5/21/2023 8:27 pm : link
In the front office we have our GM and now 2 guys along with him who are Gzm material in Cowden and Brown.

We have our HC in Daboll and 2 guys who are also very clearly strong head coach candidates.

We currently have a lot of smart football minds building the team and carrying out the gameplans.
Per Pro Football Talk  
Y28 : 5/21/2023 8:56 pm : link
Executive Advisor to the General Manager

Now sure the pecking order w this Title
Mara  
ElitoCanton : 5/21/2023 9:25 pm : link
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.
RE: Mara  
BlackLight : 5/21/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.


More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.
Much needed  
JerseyCityJoe : 5/21/2023 9:56 pm : link
The Giants just keep on surprising me. In a good way.
RE: RE: The more qualified  
steve in ky : 5/21/2023 9:56 pm : link
In comment 16120756 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16120753 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


people in this front office, th more it keeps John out of the mix and the decisions made will be more concrete and well thought out.



We'd like to think so, but John still has a vote whenever he wants one


And what owner of any professional sports team doesn’t?
RE: Giants investing more in their front office in 16 months  
Wildcardgiants : 5/21/2023 10:58 pm : link
In comment 16120733 Sean said:
Quote:
than they did for the entire Reese & Gettleman regimes.


I don't think it's that. I think Joe and Dabs know what they want and the Mara/Tish are happy to give it to them. On the other hand Judge thought he knew everything... you know, the guy that put magnets on the draft board... so he never asked. Just my 2 cents.
RE: Mara  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/21/2023 11:18 pm : link
In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.


And you know this how?
RE: RE: Mara  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/21/2023 11:19 pm : link
In comment 16120815 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.


I run a Giants' website. I've never heard ANY Giants fan utter these words.
RE: RE: Mara  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5/21/2023 11:21 pm : link
In comment 16120815 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.


Yes finally.

But Mara did deserve it.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/21/2023 11:23 pm : link
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Expectation since Joe Schoen's introductory press conference was that, if opportunity ever presented itself, he'd bring Ryan Cowden to #NYGiants. That's happening now, as
@rydunleavy
reported.

Schoen and Cowden are very close. Schoen mentioned Cowden in his intro presser.

My understanding is that, once Tennessee went with Ran Carthon as GM, Cowden was going to be seeking another opportunity.

Giants were the obvious landing spot. My sense was that Schoen gave Cowden some space to let his Tennessee exit breath. A reunion was a no-brainer.

Cowden is respected around the league and I'm told he had other options. His title with #NYGiants is expected to be executive adviser to the GM, source confirms, as
@ProFootballTalk
noted.

Cowden interviewed for Giants GM job in January 2022, and the gig went to Schoen.

Another point on Cowden: adding his resume and reputation to Schoen's front office gives Giants depth on personnel side.
Brandon Brown and Ryan Cowden have interviewed for GM jobs, and now they're two of Schoen's trusted allies with Tim McDonnell, Dennis Hickey + Chris Rossetti

League sources to whom I have spoken believe it's only a matter of time before Brandon Brown gets a GM job, and if/when he does, Schoen has surrounded himself with another trusted ally in Cowden as they continue to build. NYG front office got even better and deeper with this hire
RE: RE: RE: Mara  
RCPhoenix : 5/21/2023 11:48 pm : link
In comment 16120844 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16120815 BlackLight said:


Quote:


In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.



I run a Giants' website. I've never heard ANY Giants fan utter these words.


It’s more that some Giant fans have confirmation bias when it comes to Mara interfering and no amount of evidence to the contrary under Schoen changes that belief.

Based on what Schoen has done either Tisch told Mara to back off and he did, or Mara decided to back off. But either way Mara is not likely to interfere with Schoen.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mara  
Big Blue '56 : 5:12 am : link
In comment 16120853 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16120844 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16120815 BlackLight said:


Quote:


In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



More than anything else, it's clear some Giants fans want this team to have a meddling owner a la Jerry, Irsay, and (until recently), Snyder.



I run a Giants' website. I've never heard ANY Giants fan utter these words.



It’s more that some Giant fans have confirmation bias when it comes to Mara interfering and no amount of evidence to the contrary under Schoen changes that belief.

Based on what Schoen has done either Tisch told Mara to back off and he did, or Mara decided to back off. But either way Mara is not likely to interfere with Schoen.


Couldn’t agree more
RE: RE: The more qualified  
joeinpa : 7:10 am : link
In comment 16120756 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16120753 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


people in this front office, th more it keeps John out of the mix and the decisions made will be more concrete and well thought out.



We'd like to think so, but John still has a vote whenever he wants one


He owns the team, are you suggesting he shouldn’t.
Mara  
stretch234 : 7:52 am : link
He owns the team. To think he is not going to be involved is ridiculous.

There is not 1 person on this board who owns a business and lets others do things without them.

For all the talk about earning you stripes - that is exactly what McDonnell has done. 6 years as a scout and in his 4th in management. He also spent 8 years working at Notre Dame.

Will be interesting to see how long some of these guys stay. Brandon Brown is going to be a GM much sooner rather than later. Someone needs to be ready to be his successor

If the former coaches and GMs were not doing a good job  
Marty in Albany : 8:06 am : link
wouldn't you expect Mr. Mara to get involved? Wouldn't you want him to get involved?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:20 am : link
Carolina Panthers (2000–2015)

Scouting assistant (2000)
Area scout (2001–2007)
National scout (2008–2012)
National scout/senior college scout (2012–2014)
Assistant director of college scouting (2014–2015)

Tennessee Titans (2016–present)

Director of player personnel (2016–2017)
Vice president of player personnel (2018–present)
Interim general manager (2022)
Fans  
Y28 : 8:31 am : link
criticize the crap out of the Giants WR group, but take a minute to see what Cowden's WR group looked like in Tennessee:

Treylon Burks
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Kyle Phillips
Racey McMath
Chris Moore
Reggie Roberson
Mason Kinsey

The Titans did draft a WR in the 7th (Colton Dowell) and signed 4 more as UDFAs, but this has to be the worst WR group in the entire NFL.
I have a feeling Brandon Brown gets a GM job in a year or two  
nyjuggernaut2 : 8:35 am : link
so adding guys like Dennis Hickey, and now Cowden, are great to keep the ship moving if a guy like Brown does leave.
RE: ...  
Sec_149 : 8:42 am : link
In comment 16120848 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

Expectation since Joe Schoen's introductory press conference was that, if opportunity ever presented itself, he'd bring Ryan Cowden to #NYGiants. That's happening now, as
@rydunleavy
reported.

Schoen and Cowden are very close. Schoen mentioned Cowden in his intro presser.

My understanding is that, once Tennessee went with Ran Carthon as GM, Cowden was going to be seeking another opportunity.

Giants were the obvious landing spot. My sense was that Schoen gave Cowden some space to let his Tennessee exit breath. A reunion was a no-brainer.

Cowden is respected around the league and I'm told he had other options. His title with #NYGiants is expected to be executive adviser to the GM, source confirms, as
@ProFootballTalk
noted.

Cowden interviewed for Giants GM job in January 2022, and the gig went to Schoen.

Another point on Cowden: adding his resume and reputation to Schoen's front office gives Giants depth on personnel side.
Brandon Brown and Ryan Cowden have interviewed for GM jobs, and now they're two of Schoen's trusted allies with Tim McDonnell, Dennis Hickey + Chris Rossetti

League sources to whom I have spoken believe it's only a matter of time before Brandon Brown gets a GM job, and if/when he does, Schoen has surrounded himself with another trusted ally in Cowden as they continue to build. NYG front office got even better and deeper with this hire


I see this as a back up plan for Brown getting a GM job in the next hiring cycle. It is very smart IMO
Sec_149  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:44 am : link
Perhaps, and that's what Art is suggesting.

But Cowden and Schoen go way back and I think he would have brought him on regardless.
RE: If the former coaches and GMs were not doing a good job  
UberAlias : 8:48 am : link
In comment 16120885 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
wouldn't you expect Mr. Mara to get involved? Wouldn't you want him to get involved?
Exactly.
RE: RE: Mara  
UberAlias : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16120843 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



And you know this how?
Eric --he knows the exact same way you know all the negative stuff you have alleged/assumed/implied. Your Mara hate has become almost comical. Blaming for the bad is fine, we were terrible forever, but then give credit for the good. Inconsistency comes off as petty.
RE: If the former coaches and GMs were not doing a good job  
ColHowPepper : 8:56 am : link
In comment 16120885 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
wouldn't you expect Mr. Mara to get involved? Wouldn't you want him to get involved?

Yes, absolutely. But did he, under the DG Admin.? There was so much criticism, e.g., of Chris Petit, never mind DG, yet it took a clean sweep to get rid of rotting timber and bad apples. Was Mara not glued in or was it complacency or something else? Hard to credit the idea that Petit's toxicity (and incompetence?) were secrets around the league, Schoen axed him as soon as feasible.

(Marty, btw, on your rec, we took to the road to get to Kingston and Le Canard Enchainée, good meal, good fun, for our Anniversary, thanks)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:02 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
27s
The Giants are adding ex-Titans executive Ryan Cowden to their front office likely as executive advisor to the general manager.

Cowden is a well-respected evaluator. He’s especially close with Giants GM Joe Schoen. Came up together w/Panthers + were in each others weddings
UberAlias  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:05 am : link
(1) I've never claimed I know anything for certainty, especially with ownership. I don't automatically assume anything, including what many consider to be a given around here on both sides of the argument. What I've said is don't assume anything.

(2) I don't hate Mara. But based on a hong history of horrific decision-making, I don't trust his instincts.

(3) The only thing I am on record as stating in the past year about him with conviction is that he should stop commenting on personnel matters in public. I still stand by that. His father, who was the actual GM at one point for the team, didn't publicly walk on George Young's or Ernie Accorsi's coattails.
Here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:10 am : link
is front page update with additional info...
Giants Add Ryan Cowden to Front Office; Two More Draft Picks Signed - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
9m
The Dwight Schrute-ian title has me thinking Cowden is still getting paid by Tennessee so Giants likely getting him at a discount for this role
RE: RE: RE: Mara  
Big Blue '56 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 16120910 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 16120843 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



And you know this how?

Eric --he knows the exact same way you know all the negative stuff you have alleged/assumed/implied. Your Mara hate has become almost comical. Blaming for the bad is fine, we were terrible forever, but then give credit for the good. Inconsistency comes off as petty.


Mara’s the owner. He can do what he wants..He’s allowed to be a fan as well, just as Dad and his Dad before him..He’s left Schoen and Dabes alone
RE: RE: RE: RE: Mara  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:58 am : link
In comment 16120935 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16120910 UberAlias said:


Quote:


In comment 16120843 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 16120808 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


has not interfered at all since hiring Schoen. He's letting him bring in whoever he wants and letting restructure as he sees fit. All the handwringing about Mara can end.



And you know this how?

Eric --he knows the exact same way you know all the negative stuff you have alleged/assumed/implied. Your Mara hate has become almost comical. Blaming for the bad is fine, we were terrible forever, but then give credit for the good. Inconsistency comes off as petty.



Mara’s the owner. He can do what he wants..He’s allowed to be a fan as well, just as Dad and his Dad before him..He’s left Schoen and Dabes alone


Sure. But just so you understand that he is responsible for 10 years of shit football. Bad decision making is directly responsible for bad football.
There is a difference between  
Dave on the UWS : 10:14 am : link
being involved and interfering. Mara will ALWAYS be involved (JS has said that), but he's not stupid. He sees how well things are running, plus the team was successful last year. He's NOT going to interfere and prevent Schoen and Daboll from doing the jobs he hired them to do. That's becoming pretty obvious.
The time to worry is when things don't go well  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:52 am : link
and Mara feels like he needs to help.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:13 pm : link
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
17h
Bang! Joe Schoen and the #Giants add another great mind to the front office. All of a sudden the Giants FO has become one of the best in the NFL. Cowden one of the best dudes available is now off the board and headed to NY to join his good buddy Joe Schoen. #NFL #NYGiants
RE: what the pecking order now ?  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16120779 fish3321 said:
Quote:
is he 3rd behind Brandon Brown? or behind Kevin Abrams?

Abrams may retain legitimate ops and admin responsibilities within the front office, but he is not in Schoen's "pecking order" at all, from what I can tell. And I can't imagine that Cowden would come to the Giants if he were going to be too far down the chain, considering he was a viable GM candidate 18 months ago.
RE: ...  
JohnF : 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16121055 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
NFL Insider
@AngryNFLInsider
·
17h
Bang! Joe Schoen and the #Giants add another great mind to the front office. All of a sudden the Giants FO has become one of the best in the NFL. Cowden one of the best dudes available is now off the board and headed to NY to join his good buddy Joe Schoen. #NFL #NYGiants


Truly a day of firsts, Eric! When has ANYONE pronounced the Giants FO one of the best in the NFL?
the names  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:31 pm : link
that Schoen keeps mentioning are Hickey, Brown, Rossetti, McDonnell. I don't think Abrams is that tier, but I may be wrong.
RE: the names  
Sean : 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16121228 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that Schoen keeps mentioning are Hickey, Brown, Rossetti, McDonnell. I don't think Abrams is that tier, but I may be wrong.

I believe Abrams got a shout out from Schoen when discussing the Jones deal.
RE: RE: the names  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16121229 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 16121228 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


that Schoen keeps mentioning are Hickey, Brown, Rossetti, McDonnell. I don't think Abrams is that tier, but I may be wrong.


I believe Abrams got a shout out from Schoen when discussing the Jones deal.


Because he's involved in contract discussions. But I can't recall him being mentioned in the scouting process (pro or collegiate).
RE: .  
BH28 : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 16120781 ghost718 said:
Quote:


What movie is that from? My mind is blanking
