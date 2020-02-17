Good players who left NYG

To make their name elsewhere through the years?
I’m watching the SB Classic on NFL Net of Steelers-Seahawks and forgot that Joe Jurevicius was on this Seattle team. I hadn’t thought of him in awhile but I remember he was very good in Tampa Bay for awhile.
Ed McCaffrey is probably the first name that comes to mind, but who are the other guys through the years who we lost for whatever reason and it came back to bite us? Not sure I can come up with that many.
Ryan Clark is another name that comes to mind. Linval Joseph? Shiancoe was decent in Minnesota.
Not to mention Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry.
Darian Thompson is out of the league after a few years in Dallas.
I was excited for him too, and he was awful.
BJ Hill was a head scratcher considering he had a year left on his contract though his snaps were way down under Graham.
Tarkenton was a pain in the ass, but after he was traded back to Minnesota went on to play in multiple Super Bowls. Morton was terrible for the Giants, but not with the Broncos. Morrall was a backup and sometime punter for the Giants, but had some good years with the Colts even though he stunk in SB III.
Ryan Clark and Cameron Wake are the 2 that stand out to me. Clark was a UDFA who we waived after 2 decent seasons as a backup, and went on to a 12 year career that included a pro bowl and a super bowl win
Wake was also a UDFA, who we waived before the start of his first camp. After a couple years in the CFL, he came back to turn in a 10 year career with over 100 career sacks, an all pro and several pro bowl nods
None were much with the Giants. All great players elsewhere.
Dalvin is paid handsomely by Cleveland now.
None were much with the Giants. All great players elsewhere.
Christensen was a RB and the Giants wanted him to switch TE but he wouldn’t. Went to the Raiders and switched to TE and went to 5 Pro Bowls.
Austin Johnson has an AAV of 7M which makes him the 35th.
Those are simply the going rate for starting, veteran IDL.
I'd include him. He was good on the Giants but in the conversation for best in the NFL in Minnesota.
Maynard and Todd were RBs when they were on our roster. DM (WR) and TC (TE) became elite at their respective positions when they went to other teams (Jets and Raiders)
Had a nice career with the Steelers and Cowboys.
Yeah, but there was Joe Bischaha
he was very good with the Giants before he left, a known commodity
I'd include him. He was good on the Giants but in the conversation for best in the NFL in Minnesota.
Fair. Cornelius Griffin was another very good DT we drafted, who then signed as a FA with Washington and turned in several more good years if memory serves
Yeah, I was gonna say. Some of these names were prominent. Linval Joseph? Cornelius Griffen? They were pretty good here...
Ryan Clark, Matt Stover, Cam Wake...those are the appropriate names.
Can't really say he was successful anywhere else.
Todd Peterson whom the Giants drafted had a pretty good career with the falcons.
Jurevicius to a lesser extent, it’s true that Linval was already really good here.
YES
ahh missed it. Well done.
Did Dhani Jones do anything in Phila? He was never better than meh here.
Giants signed him as a UDFA and cut him before training camp even started.
Thankfully not a lot of players leave the Giants to become great. There are a few mentioned above but every team is going to lose players.
He was cut because of camp flash-in-the-pan Joey Biscaha
I know he never made the team here but he had him first.
Giants signed him as a UDFA and cut him before training camp even started.
Yea that’s correct.
Giants kicker in 2002 and 2003, then cut in 2004. He went on to have an 18 year career, #12 all time FGs made in NFL history, and #15 in points scored in NFL history.
Odessa Turner
good one
Well, sure. And the chicken may have had other intentions in crossing the road, but punchlines are what they are.
would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.
Super!
would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.
"Punchlines" means something different to Geno Smith.
Stover was the first one that came to mind. Also, Reeves dumped Landetta too and he still had some good years left.
OBJ
Shockey
JPP
Engram