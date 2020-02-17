Good players who left NYG Chris684 : 5/21/2023 10:28 pm

To make their name elsewhere through the years?



I’m watching the SB Classic on NFL Net of Steelers-Seahawks and forgot that Joe Jurevicius was on this Seattle team. I hadn’t thought of him in awhile but I remember he was very good in Tampa Bay for awhile.



Ed McCaffrey is probably the first name that comes to mind, but who are the other guys through the years who we lost for whatever reason and it came back to bite us? Not sure I can come up with that many.



Ryan Clark is another name that comes to mind. Linval Joseph? Shiancoe was decent in Minnesota.

