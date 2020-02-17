for display only
Good players who left NYG

Chris684 : 5/21/2023 10:28 pm
To make their name elsewhere through the years?

I’m watching the SB Classic on NFL Net of Steelers-Seahawks and forgot that Joe Jurevicius was on this Seattle team. I hadn’t thought of him in awhile but I remember he was very good in Tampa Bay for awhile.

Ed McCaffrey is probably the first name that comes to mind, but who are the other guys through the years who we lost for whatever reason and it came back to bite us? Not sure I can come up with that many.

Ryan Clark is another name that comes to mind. Linval Joseph? Shiancoe was decent in Minnesota.
 
christian : 5/21/2023 10:40 pm : link
Surprisingly pretty decent amount recently. Hankins, Dalvin Tomlinson, BJ Hill, Devon Kennard, Evan Engram.
David  
TDMaker85 : 5/21/2023 10:47 pm : link
Patten
A number of guys during the "lean" coughlin years come to mind..  
bLiTz 2k : 5/21/2023 10:54 pm : link
Prince Amukamara, Darian Thompson, Romeo Okwara, Devon Kennard..more recent Kalief Raymond.
Martellus  
Mdgiantsfan : 5/21/2023 11:01 pm : link
Bennett. I was glad when we signed him away from Dallas, but it turned out to only be a one year rental.
Jamie Williams, Kevin Walter  
81_Great_Dane : 5/21/2023 11:01 pm : link
Both had nice NFL careers after being cut by the Giants.
Fred Dryer…  
GA5 : 5/21/2023 11:06 pm : link
Dave Meggett, Mark Collins, Don Maynard, just name a few.
Not to mention Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry.
Linval Joseph  
crackerjack465 : 5/21/2023 11:20 pm : link
and Cameron Wake
Not many  
StingerProf : 5/21/2023 11:37 pm : link
.
Brandon McManus  
Gregorio : 5/22/2023 12:07 am : link
placekicker, was traded from NYG TO Denver during the pre-season of 2014, has had an 8 year career.
RE: A number of guys during the  
Toth029 : 5/22/2023 3:07 am : link
In comment 16120835 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
Prince Amukamara, Darian Thompson, Romeo Okwara, Devon Kennard..more recent Kalief Raymond.


Darian Thompson is out of the league after a few years in Dallas.

I was excited for him too, and he was awful.
Guys like  
Mike in Boston : 5/22/2023 6:24 am : link
Dryer, Meggett, Joseph and some of the others made their name with the Giants and then went on to do the same (or somewhat less) for their next team. As opposed to guys like McCaffrey who were not much with the Giants and went on to be starts elsewhere.
Linval Joseph  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5/22/2023 6:27 am : link
One of only two upper tier DL drafted in over a ten year period. Multiple pro bowler on his next contract.

BJ Hill was a head scratcher considering he had a year left on his contract though his snaps were way down under Graham.

How far do you want to go back?  
Gman11 : 5/22/2023 6:34 am : link
Rosey Grier, Fred Dryer, Fran Tarkenton, Craig Morton, Earl Morrall to name a few.

Tarkenton was a pain in the ass, but after he was traded back to Minnesota went on to play in multiple Super Bowls. Morton was terrible for the Giants, but not with the Broncos. Morrall was a backup and sometime punter for the Giants, but had some good years with the Colts even though he stunk in SB III.
Gary Jeter  
prh : 5/22/2023 6:40 am : link
Started with the Giants played 6/7years then went to the Rams. Was a solid DL for both the Rams and us finished his career with the Patriots, Wore #70 for the Giants.
You can eliminate the Jerry Reese drafting era  
Chip : 5/22/2023 7:33 am : link
which caused Coughlin to be fired.
I don’t know if I include Linval  
mfsd : 5/22/2023 7:38 am : link
he was very good with the Giants before he left, a known commodity

Ryan Clark and Cameron Wake are the 2 that stand out to me. Clark was a UDFA who we waived after 2 decent seasons as a backup, and went on to a 12 year career that included a pro bowl and a super bowl win

Wake was also a UDFA, who we waived before the start of his first camp. After a couple years in the CFL, he came back to turn in a 10 year career with over 100 career sacks, an all pro and several pro bowl nods
Todd Christensen  
aquidneck : 5/22/2023 7:38 am : link
Cameron Wake, Don Maynard.

None were much with the Giants. All great players elsewhere.
More recent losses who may have productive years left  
Ivan15 : 5/22/2023 7:51 am : link
Gates, Love, B.J. Hill, Colt McCoy, James, Carter
BJ  
Toth029 : 5/22/2023 8:09 am : link
Hill is fine but much overpaid. Austin Johnson is too. Neither is Pro Bowl or All Pro types but up to $10M or close to range.

Dalvin is paid handsomely by Cleveland now.
RE: Todd Christensen  
BillT : 5/22/2023 8:10 am : link
In comment 16120882 aquidneck said:
Quote:
Cameron Wake, Don Maynard.

None were much with the Giants. All great players elsewhere.

Christensen was a RB and the Giants wanted him to switch TE but he wouldn’t. Went to the Raiders and switched to TE and went to 5 Pro Bowls.
 
christian : 5/22/2023 8:18 am : link
BJ Hill has an AAV of 10M which makes him the 25th highest paid IDL in the league.

Austin Johnson has an AAV of 7M which makes him the 35th.

Those are simply the going rate for starting, veteran IDL.
Eli Apple?  
nyjuggernaut2 : 5/22/2023 8:33 am : link
(ducks underneath the desk)
RE: I don’t know if I include Linval  
FStubbs : 5/22/2023 8:49 am : link
In comment 16120881 mfsd said:
Quote:
he was very good with the Giants before he left, a known commodity

Ryan Clark and Cameron Wake are the 2 that stand out to me. Clark was a UDFA who we waived after 2 decent seasons as a backup, and went on to a 12 year career that included a pro bowl and a super bowl win

Wake was also a UDFA, who we waived before the start of his first camp. After a couple years in the CFL, he came back to turn in a 10 year career with over 100 career sacks, an all pro and several pro bowl nods


I'd include him. He was good on the Giants but in the conversation for best in the NFL in Minnesota.
RE: Todd Christensen  
Big Blue '56 : 5/22/2023 8:59 am : link
In comment 16120882 aquidneck said:
Quote:
Cameron Wake, Don Maynard.

None were much with the Giants. All great players elsewhere.


Maynard and Todd were RBs when they were on our roster. DM (WR) and TC (TE) became elite at their respective positions when they went to other teams (Jets and Raiders)
Buddy Dial  
floridafan : 5/22/2023 9:03 am : link
Drafted in 59, was cut before the season.
Had a nice career with the Steelers and Cowboys.
McCaffery and Jurevicius  
bluepepper : 5/22/2023 9:37 am : link
really hurt because they came at times when our WRs sucked. In the 2002 playoffs we started Daryl Jones opposite Amani while Jurevicius was helping the Bucs win a Bowl.
RE: Buddy Dial  
Big Blue '56 : 5/22/2023 9:40 am : link
In comment 16120917 floridafan said:
Quote:
Drafted in 59, was cut before the season.
Had a nice career with the Steelers and Cowboys.


Yeah, but there was Joe Bischaha
HOW ABUT  
turkey : 5/22/2023 9:47 am : link
SAM HUFF
RE: RE: I don’t know if I include Linval  
mfsd : 5/22/2023 10:01 am : link
In comment 16120905 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 16120881 mfsd said:


Quote:


he was very good with the Giants before he left, a known commodity

Ryan Clark and Cameron Wake are the 2 that stand out to me. Clark was a UDFA who we waived after 2 decent seasons as a backup, and went on to a 12 year career that included a pro bowl and a super bowl win

Wake was also a UDFA, who we waived before the start of his first camp. After a couple years in the CFL, he came back to turn in a 10 year career with over 100 career sacks, an all pro and several pro bowl nods



I'd include him. He was good on the Giants but in the conversation for best in the NFL in Minnesota.


Fair. Cornelius Griffin was another very good DT we drafted, who then signed as a FA with Washington and turned in several more good years if memory serves
Some of you didn’t read the OP  
BigBlueShock : 5/22/2023 10:07 am : link
It says “made their name elsewhere”. Many of the players in this thread made their name with the Giants but moved on
Cameron Wake?  
RicFlair : 5/22/2023 10:20 am : link
I know he never made the team here but he had him first.
No one mentioned Matt Stover yet  
Anakim : 5/22/2023 10:20 am : link
.
RE: Some of you didn’t read the OP  
Anakim : 5/22/2023 10:23 am : link
In comment 16120957 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
It says “made their name elsewhere”. Many of the players in this thread made their name with the Giants but moved on


Yeah, I was gonna say. Some of these names were prominent. Linval Joseph? Cornelius Griffen? They were pretty good here...


Ryan Clark, Matt Stover, Cam Wake...those are the appropriate names.
Tommy Maddox  
NoPeanutz : 5/22/2023 10:43 am : link
. Kept the seat warm for Roethlisberger to slide in on a Super Bowl winner.
Joe Bischaha  
floridafan : 5/22/2023 10:47 am : link
He was drafted by the Giants.
Can't really say he was successful anywhere else.

Todd Peterson whom the Giants drafted had a pretty good career with the falcons.
Evan Brown  
John In CO : 5/22/2023 10:55 am : link
Obviously not a star by any means, but he is a OL who has now started 24 games in the NFL split between C and G and just signed as a FA with Seattle. He was a UDFA with the Giants who ended up bouncing between the PS and Active roster and was eventually signed off the PS. Cant prevent teams from taking guys off of the PS, but considering the depth on the OL, might have been a guy worth keeping around somehow.
Jurevicius sucked as a Giant  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2023 11:04 am : link
Cost them a chance to win the 2001 Rams game when he couldn't catch a ball deep in Rams territory that was then picked off. Hated that guy.
Frank Winters was briefly a Giant  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2023 11:06 am : link
One of three teams he bounced around with before ending up with the Packers, where he then started at center for ten years. Won a Super Bowl ring in 1996 and made the Pro Bowl.
Ereck Flowers  
NoPeanutz : 5/22/2023 11:18 am : link
I learned on BBI that he had a long, distinguished career after leaving the Giants. Other teams sought him out for his services before WFT finally won the bidding. Continues to thrive under HoF coach Ron Rivera.
Matt Stover is a really good one  
Chris684 : 5/22/2023 11:18 am : link
Still think McCaffrey and Clark are the best examples on this topic.

Jurevicius to a lesser extent, it’s true that Linval was already really good here.
Toney.....  
thrunthrublue : 5/22/2023 11:31 am : link
with that Super Bowl changing punt return.
We had a TE who playes behind Shockey  
NoPeanutz : 5/22/2023 11:31 am : link
so was kind of stunted in production. Went to Minnesota and had a great, long career. Got famous for having his junk on camera in the locker room after the game. I can't remember his name.
Visanthe Shiancoe  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2023 11:39 am : link
.
RE: Visanthe Shiancoe  
NoPeanutz : 5/22/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16121021 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.

YES
Yep, I mentioned Shiancoe as well  
Chris684 : 5/22/2023 11:55 am : link
Nice career in Minnesota.
Linebackers  
Semipro Lineman : 5/22/2023 11:55 am : link
Devon Kennard and Bryan Kehl both had solid NFL careers after leaving the Giants.
Barry “Don’t Tase Me Bro”  
FranknWeezer : 5/22/2023 11:59 am : link
Cofield.
I can't say if it  
Beer Man : 5/22/2023 12:13 pm : link
was coaching, the system, or maybe giving up too soon, but a number of these players were average or below while they were with the Giants.
RE: Yep, I mentioned Shiancoe as well  
NoPeanutz : 5/22/2023 12:20 pm : link
In comment 16121031 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Nice career in Minnesota.

ahh missed it. Well done.
Did Dhani Jones do anything in Phila? He was never better than meh here.
Scott Gragg was a much better player in SF  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2023 12:24 pm : link
Than he was as a Giant
RE: Cameron Wake?  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/22/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16120966 RicFlair said:
Quote:
I know he never made the team here but he had him first.


Giants signed him as a UDFA and cut him before training camp even started.
Ereck Flowers  
Rudy5757 : 5/22/2023 12:53 pm : link
He did sign a 3 year $30 Mil contract after he left us as a G.

Thankfully not a lot of players leave the Giants to become great. There are a few mentioned above but every team is going to lose players.
RE: Buddy Dial  
clatterbuck : 5/22/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16120917 floridafan said:
Quote:
Drafted in 59, was cut before the season.
Had a nice career with the Steelers and Cowboys.


He was cut because of camp flash-in-the-pan Joey Biscaha
RE: RE: Cameron Wake?  
RicFlair : 5/22/2023 12:56 pm : link
In comment 16121080 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 16120966 RicFlair said:


Quote:


I know he never made the team here but he had him first.



Giants signed him as a UDFA and cut him before training camp even started.


Yea that’s correct.
John "Frenchy" Fuqua and Henry Davis,  
clatterbuck : 5/22/2023 1:00 pm : link
Fuqua, a RB and Davis, LB, both cut by Giants and had good careers with the Steelers.
Is the requirement that they were better after they left?  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/22/2023 1:17 pm : link
If so, in addition to the OP's mentions, I would add Matt Bryant.

Giants kicker in 2002 and 2003, then cut in 2004. He went on to have an 18 year career, #12 all time FGs made in NFL history, and #15 in points scored in NFL history.
Here's an interesting name: Tyrone Wheatley  
Chris684 : 5/22/2023 1:43 pm : link
Not quite the body of work I'm specifically talking about in this thread, but I would say at least salvaged his career out in Oakland.
Brad Maynard had a long career in Chicago after leaving the Giants  
Greg from LI : 5/22/2023 1:53 pm : link
.
No one mentioned Geno Smith?  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/22/2023 1:58 pm : link
-
Jim Burt  
NINEster : 5/22/2023 2:39 pm : link
Bart Oates
Odessa Turner
RE: No one mentioned Geno Smith?  
bluefin : 5/22/2023 3:23 pm : link
In comment 16121149 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
-

good one
I think Geno Smith  
Chris684 : 5/22/2023 3:40 pm : link
would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.
RE: I think Geno Smith  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/22/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16121235 Chris684 said:
Quote:
would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.

Well, sure. And the chicken may have had other intentions in crossing the road, but punchlines are what they are.
RE: RE: I think Geno Smith  
Chris684 : 5/22/2023 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16121244 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16121235 Chris684 said:


Quote:


would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.


Well, sure. And the chicken may have had other intentions in crossing the road, but punchlines are what they are.


Super!
RE: RE: I think Geno Smith  
Klaatu : 5/22/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16121244 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16121235 Chris684 said:


Quote:


would be a better example of this type of player for the Jets. He was signed here to be a 1-year backup QB with little to no expectations.


Well, sure. And the chicken may have had other intentions in crossing the road, but punchlines are what they are.


"Punchlines" means something different to Geno Smith.

RE: No one mentioned Matt Stover yet  
DefenseWins : 5/22/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16120967 Anakim said:
Quote:
.


Stover was the first one that came to mind. Also, Reeves dumped Landetta too and he still had some good years left.
Since you didn't clarify FA or Trade  
CMicks3110 : 5/22/2023 9:49 pm : link
gotta go with

OBJ
Shockey
JPP
Engram
