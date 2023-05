DJ does not need to be great to justify his contract

I know what you're thinking: Another Daniel Jones thread! But I just wanted to share my thoughts related to the widely agreed perception that Daniel Jones needs to hit another level this year to justify his contract.First let me say I am not a Daniel Jones lover. During his first 3 years I was much closer to Goterps than BB '56 :) That's simply what he showed us. Unless you wear blue rose-tinted glasses and can't be objective, that's what you saw. It's why Schoen didn't pick up his option. Then last year he played well, above-average, so I'm willing to change my mind.Then he got his big contract and people universally said he had to take it up a level to justify it. But I don't believe that; I think he is fairly compensated to his level right now. Right now, DJ has the 9th most AAV among QBs (tied with Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford) and is not even in the top 10 in guaranteed money. (I am linking below to the article I'm getting this data from).This is BEFORE Burrow and Herbert sign their monster new contracts, which will push DJ to something like the 12th or 13th highest paid QB, depending on which metric you use, AAV or guaranteed money, and he's already outside the top 10 in guaranteed money as is.Wouldn't you say he is around maybe the 12th or 13th best QB in the NFL? Well, that's what he will be getting paid as. 13th out of 32 means you are a bit above average, which is the level he deserves to be paid at. And what morons in the media like Bill Barnwell always overlook is that we can easily get out of his contract after 2 years. It's not like we are tied to Daniel Jones for half a decade. Who knows, maybe Schoen finds a QB he is in love with next year's draft and we have an Alex Smith/Patty Mahomes situation for a season. QB salaries - ( New Window