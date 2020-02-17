for display only
DeAndre Hopkins released

bigblue12 : 1:05 pm
I don't think we will have interest, but interesting nonetheless
We should have some interest  
Payasdaddy : 1:08 pm : link
And we can make $$$ line up if needed
Interesting timing  
Rjanyg : 1:08 pm : link
You would think they could get a late round pick for him.
Wow.... so nobody wanted to trade for him.  
DefenseWins : 1:08 pm : link
what happens with his contract if someone else wants to pick him up?
BBI salary cap experts  
fish3321 : 1:08 pm : link
can someone chime in if this dream is possible?
Wow wasn’t expecting that  
No1MDGiantsFan : 1:10 pm : link
I expect to have some interest but he will probably get a lot more than we can afford
lions and panthers would make a lot of sense  
Eric on Li : 1:10 pm : link
they can offer him 1 year/10m+ incentive type deals in the range of OBJ.

he'd claimed he was looking for a team with stable management and a good defense and implied a QB who takes things seriously. a lot of targets from bryce young and jared goff available.

giants or ravens would have made sense pre-waller/obj deals but not sure the $ is there any more.
RE: BBI salary cap experts  
Payasdaddy : 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16123680 fish3321 said:
Quote:
can someone chime in if this dream is possible?

No expert, but extending Leo or adoree can make it happen
Obviously, saquon extension too
They can even do something with DJ money
Gotta at least toss around idea


RE: BBI salary cap experts  
Eric on Li : 1:13 pm : link
In comment 16123680 fish3321 said:
Quote:
can someone chime in if this dream is possible?


anything is possible, they'd just have to get really creative. i dont really see it bc they have already committed targets to campbell, slayton, waller but i guess you never know. hodgins was their best WR last year so he will probably also be in mix. just drafted hyatt. shepard and robinson are already on the field in otas.
He would hinder Hyatt's development  
gtt350 : 1:16 pm : link
or at least playing time
or he would serve as a 1 year mentor for Hyatt  
fish3321 : 1:16 pm : link
hmmmmm
If Schoen is willing to push major Leo/Adoree dollars into next year  
BillT : 1:17 pm : link
Then they can make the dollars work. I don’t think he wants to do that but what do I know.
No one wanted the rest of that contract  
larryflower37 : 1:17 pm : link
Will be interesting to see what gets on the open market.
1 year 8 to 10 million with incentives
I don’t think the Giants are going to be in on this  
Ben in Tampa : 1:17 pm : link
but they should definitely make a call
Just hope he stays out of the division  
DaveInTampa : 1:17 pm : link
Imagine the Eagles running 3 WR sets with Brown, Smith, and DHop
Bills, Chiefs, Ravens  
fish3321 : 1:18 pm : link
I'd think would have interest.

Legit contenders would could benefit from a 1 year contract

Leo's cap hit is 32.2 million  
Vanzetti : 1:19 pm : link
14.2 of that is "dead," meaning there is no way to reduce or eliminate it.

But he is due 18 million in salary, most of which could easily be restructured as bonus.


So, really money is no obstacle, as long as you are OK with kicking the can down the road.

I would do it because Hopkins potentially makes this skill group one of the best in the league. And you would really find out about DJ.
well this is interesting  
djm : 1:19 pm : link
..

This is why I would have given up a fifth  
sec308 : 1:19 pm : link
and I heard he is willing to renegotiate.
I really wish we didn't re-sign Slayton.  
Anakim : 1:22 pm : link
Sorry. Shep is also a waste, but it's the vet min. Not a huge deal.
Sure hope they explore this, as unlikely as it seems.  
bceagle05 : 1:24 pm : link
Not everyone on your roster needs to be 25 years old. Hopkins, Waller and Saquon would be glorious. Throw in Hyatt’s speed + Jones’ mobility + great depth (Campbell/Robinson/Hodgins/Bellinger/Shep/rookie RB) - fun to think about.
Forgot Slayton too.  
bceagle05 : 1:25 pm : link
.
They can sign him, but it'll come at a price.  
Optimus-NY : 1:29 pm : link
Personally, I wouldn't want to risk not being able to re-sign/extend Thomas and McKinney, oe even Barkley for that matter. The most prudent move would be to get your WR in the draft next season unless Hopkins is willing to take less.
RE: This is why I would have given up a fifth  
Vanzetti : 1:29 pm : link
In comment 16123702 sec308 said:
Quote:
and I heard he is willing to renegotiate.


But then the Giants would have taken on his contract

Right now, he is a free agent and can sign for whatever
Slayton's contract will in no way hinder  
LauderdaleMatty : 1:30 pm : link
Hopkins if they wanted to sign him. At this point Hopkins has are his millions and wants to go win somewhere. And Probably at a discount he won't offer the Giants.

If they want to give him good money he'd sign but that's not the smartest move. Is this team a D Hop away for a play off run?
Doubt  
jc in c-ville : 1:31 pm : link
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.
Just waiting for the eagles to sign him  
Essex : 1:42 pm : link
And we all left asking how?
RE: Slayton's contract will in no way hinder  
Anakim : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 16123712 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
Hopkins if they wanted to sign him. At this point Hopkins has are his millions and wants to go win somewhere. And Probably at a discount he won't offer the Giants.

If they want to give him good money he'd sign but that's not the smartest move. Is this team a D Hop away for a play off run?


We signed Slayton to 8/9M per. You don't think we could've used that money in better ways? We have Hodgins, who is our tall, jump-ball guy and we have Wan'Dale who is our shifty guy out of the slot. But since then, we added some more speedsters/HR threats in Parris Campell, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt, Jeff Smith and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Slayton is redundant. Of course, we didn't know it at the time, but me thinks that if Schoen had an opportunity to do it over again, he would have used that Slayton money to address another position or two.

Like we did last year? We made it to the second round...


I don't think we should sign Hopkins, but that Slayton deal still sticks in my craw. Not a HUGE deal and there are certainly worse deals and players out there, but it just wasn't necessary. Same with Shepard, but at least Shepard's deal was a vet min. so he can easily be cut.
I think that ship has sailed  
AcesUp : 1:45 pm : link
We piecemealed our WR1 with Waller, Slayton, Campbell and Hyatt. They could fit him if they want but it's probably smarter to start shuffling the cap in the event of an injury. I'd rather break glass for a vet in the event of an injury to Edge, OT or Corner than splurge on Hopkins before we can see what some of these other investments have to offer.
He knows this is his last chance to win a championship  
fanatic II : 1:46 pm : link
Will probably go to a SB contender at a discounted rate.

I think he goes to KC. The perfect setup for him to succeed.

If you look at the other contenders they all have #1s and many have #2s. KC just has Kelce. Hopkins would take over the Tyreek Hill role.

If he goes to KC Hopkins will put up monster numbers. Moves up to the top of the 2nd round in fantasy.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:46 pm : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Text from one source on what to watch for Hopkins: "Bills"

Obviously one of Hopkins' many options here. Fantastic player.
The only way I would  
thevett : 1:48 pm : link
Sign him would be to keep him away from other NFC East teams. Even then probably not !!
RE: Doubt  
BleedBlue : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.



We are going to be “not a wr away” forever here on bbi

The giants don’t think this way, in fact they think we are closer than most…that’s why it was quality over quantity in drsft and you saw us moving up.

Giants should absolutely make a phone call….

Waller
Barkley
Hopkins
Hyatt
Hodgins
Robinson
Campbell
Slayton

That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS

It’s def a move I’d make and kicking Jackson or Williams dollars down road some shouldn’t be an issue. Both are solid players and big contributors and aren’t old
Bills make a ton of sense  
AcesUp : 1:49 pm : link
They're in an arms race in a loaded AFC, probably lagging behind a couple of teams too. They've got a window to attack now.
RE: Bills make a ton of sense  
BleedBlue : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16123736 AcesUp said:
Quote:
They're in an arms race in a loaded AFC, probably lagging behind a couple of teams too. They've got a window to attack now.


I agree

I expect bills or KC but giants should make a call for sure
Schefter tweet  
RCPhoenix : 1:52 pm : link
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
ESPN Senior NFL Insider.

@AdamSchefter

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.
While it would suck to eat cap  
HBart : 1:53 pm : link
The same season as signing someone, cutting Slayton post June 1 should only be about $2MM in 2023 dead money. Not ideal, but not enough to dissuade signing Hopkins if they want him.

I think we're better off standing pat.
not like Schoen to make a move like that  
I Love Clams Casino : 2:01 pm : link
I do not see this happening
Bills drafted Kincaid and Torrance at OG  
Payasdaddy : 2:04 pm : link
Hopkins would make offense sickening
Josh Allen has to tone down hero ball a bit near red zone. Not a ton but sometimes tries to do too much.
2024  
Payasdaddy : 2:07 pm : link
Is probably when gmen go for wr1 ( Hopkins more a wr2 at this point)
But still need to consider him now

I am fine with a bunch of good , not great wrs
We aren’t there yet but we can probably find another good one in draft next yr too
RE: Wow.... so nobody wanted to trade for him.  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 16123679 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
what happens with his contract if someone else wants to pick him up?


bbi was wrong? What a shock.
RE: RE: Doubt  
joeinpa : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:
[quote] In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:


Quote:


They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.




We are going to be “not a wr away” forever here on bbi

The giants don’t think this way, in fact they think we are closer than most…that’s why it was quality over quantity in drsft and you saw us moving up.

Giants should absolutely make a phone call….

Waller
Barkley
Hopkins
Hyatt
Hodgins
Robinson
Campbell
Slayton

That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS

It’s def a move I’d make and kicking Jackson or Williams dollars down road some shouldn’t be an issue. Both are solid players and big contributors and aren’t old [/

+ 1
Money is no issue  
Thegratefulhead : 2:11 pm : link
If they want him, they can compete financially with anyone. People don't understand that they can push the money into forever, forever. They can do it for as long as they want.

Let that sink.

Smart teams, willing to spend, don't have a salary.

We could do it too.

RE: Schefter tweet  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16123740 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
ESPN Senior NFL Insider.

@AdamSchefter

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Link - ( New Window )


Would have been interesting if he added the Cleveland Groper to that list.
Feeling around the league  
ajr2456 : 2:19 pm : link
Is he’s the Ravens to lose.
Bills would be fun as a football fan  
Heisenberg : 2:20 pm : link
I think that match would make sense. Would provide a dimension to that offense they dont have.

Please god, not the fucking Eagles or Dallas.

Would love him here but fit seems really unlikely.
Quite a few folks here  
Sammo85 : 2:21 pm : link
were thinking of giving up our late 1st or 2nd rounder "plus" some goodies on top.

I guess Bills/KC are at top of list.
Giants will be interested  
mittenedman : 2:26 pm : link
and they should be.
"we're not one player away"  
djm : 2:26 pm : link
has to be the most annoying take in NYG BBI history.

Glad the Giants didn't think this way when they traded for Rob Carpenter, mid season, at which point they were around 500.

PS, Rob Carpenter never even won a super bowl here with NYG. Was that still a bad trade?
RE: Doubt  
Stu11 : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.

W
"We're not one player away" is such a tired take that's regurgitated here endlessly. You're never one player away. You constantly try and improve. Just curious did you think the Bengals were one player away from the SB 2 years ago? You never know how things are gonna break injury/breaks wise. Young players may develop faster than you think who knows ? It's a year to year league. You constantly try and improve your team when possible. We made the division round of the playoffs last year. Who saw that coming?
RE: Wow.... so nobody wanted to trade for him.  
Gatorade Dunk : 2:27 pm : link
In comment 16123679 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
what happens with his contract if someone else wants to pick him up?

The remaining money on his contract was non-guaranteed, so it's vapor now - there wouldn't be any offset language attached to non-guaranteed salary.
RE: Money is no issue  
djm : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16123756 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
If they want him, they can compete financially with anyone. People don't understand that they can push the money into forever, forever. They can do it for as long as they want.

Let that sink.

Smart teams, willing to spend, don't have a salary.

We could do it too.


Good teams push it until they aren't any good anymore. There are some exceptions of course, you can't pay EVERYONE BIG money, but you can pay the guys you need to pay, until you can't anymore. And usually at this point the team is fading and it's time to rebuild or reset things.

A lot of fans don't seem open to this but it's right there for any to see.
we weren't one player away in 2007 either  
djm : 2:30 pm : link
shit, we were supposed to be BAD in 2011.

In other words, stop.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:30 pm : link
uSTADIUM App
@uSTADIUM
Odds on
@DeAndreHopkins
Next Team (
@DraftKings
):

#Bills +250
#Chiefs +400
#Jets +550
#Ravens +650
#Patriots +800
#Chargers +1000
#Lions +1500
#Eagles +2000
#Giants +2200
#Cowboys +2500
Maybe Hopkins doesn’t win the Giants a Super Bowl or even  
ajr2456 : 2:30 pm : link
A playoff game. But he’d be extremely valuable for the development of the young receivers.
RE: Feeling around the league  
eric2425ny : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 16123766 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Is he’s the Ravens to lose.


It shocks me any WR would want to play for the Ravens. They are a run first team. They have had one WR put up over 1k yards since Jackson became the starter in 2018. That was Marquise Brown with 1,008 yards in 2021. Mark Andrews also had 1,300 yards at TE that year. No receiver or TE over 1k yards in 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2022.
I think this guy has some baggage  
ghost718 : 2:32 pm : link
The kind you hope gets lost at the airport,and you don't want on your football team
RE: we weren't one player away in 2007 either  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 16123780 djm said:
Quote:
shit, we were supposed to be BAD in 2011.

In other words, stop.


We might have had a special unique circumstances with Coughlin and those 07 and 11 teams. Watching the team last year in the playoffs at Philly made that pretty clear.

In other words, we actually need a good talented team to win a SB now XD
djm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:33 pm : link
That's more than a bit disingenuous.

There were people who were saying a month ago that the Giants should trade away their 1st round pick for Hopkins, a 30 year old receiver.

Given where we are in the rebuilding curve vis a vis the Eagles, we weren't "one player away."

This is a different situation now given he would not cost us Deonte Banks.
RE: Maybe Hopkins doesn’t win the Giants a Super Bowl or even  
mittenedman : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 16123782 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
A playoff game. But he’d be extremely valuable for the development of the young receivers.


I disagree - he'd keep the young receivers on the bench. What's best for their development is playing. Now - what's best for the Giants is having Hopkins at WR.

Hopkins outside, Waller inside and Barkley out of the backfield. Speed demons Hyatt, Slayton or Campell on the other side of Hopkins if you over-commit. That's a potentially great offense.
RE: RE: Feeling around the league  
ajr2456 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16123783 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 16123766 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Is he’s the Ravens to lose.



It shocks me any WR would want to play for the Ravens. They are a run first team. They have had one WR put up over 1k yards since Jackson became the starter in 2018. That was Marquise Brown with 1,008 yards in 2021. Mark Andrews also had 1,300 yards at TE that year. No receiver or TE over 1k yards in 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2022.


They haven’t had much talent at WR, either though.
I hope Schoen  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:37 pm : link
reaches out to see where he is.

I have not seen him in a couple years much but he was outstanding with Houston and then early with the Cardinals.

Pretty nice situation here if he still has enough left.


RE: I think this guy has some baggage  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 16123785 ghost718 said:
Quote:
The kind you hope gets lost at the airport,and you don't want on your football team


One of the odd things to me is why any starting WR associated with Joe Burrows is like an all-world WR. I'm thinking Burrow in some ways teaches and leads his WR well. Which I guess makes someone like Hopkins a little concerning hanging around with loser QBs and cultures all his career.
RE: RE: Maybe Hopkins doesn’t win the Giants a Super Bowl or even  
ajr2456 : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16123788 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 16123782 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


A playoff game. But he’d be extremely valuable for the development of the young receivers.



I disagree - he'd keep the young receivers on the bench. What's best for their development is playing. Now - what's best for the Giants is having Hopkins at WR.

Hopkins outside, Waller inside and Barkley out of the backfield. Speed demons Hyatt, Slayton or Campell on the other side of Hopkins if you over-commit. That's a potentially great offense.


When has an entire Giants WR Corp stayed healthy? This isn’t prime Hopkins either. He’s like a 70% snap guy now a days if they want to keep him healthy.
This is an absolute no brainer...  
The Mike : 2:40 pm : link
You sign him. He is a HoF talent and immediately becomes our number one WR and arguably among the top three talents on the entire team. There is absolutely no reason not to do this. Every excuse I am seeing is pure nonsense.

-Culture? Talent begets Winning and Winning begets Culture. Not the other way around. I direct those who believe that culture begets winning to review the annals of Joe Judge. DHop will elevate the play of the WR room by a mile and be a great mentor to our young and primarily unproven group. And those who say DHop is a diva ala OBJ or Antonio Brown are simply misguided. Take a look at his backstory to see what makes him tick. He is a future Hall of Famer and wherever he signs he and his team will flourish.

- Age? He is three months older than Waller and the same age as Plax when Giants won the super bowl in February 2008. DHop has plenty of years of solid play ahead of him. This is absolutely not an issue.

- Cost? He is slightly more expensive than that of our former number one receiver, Kenny Golladay. Nuff said.

- Cap? Simply not a problem with some restructurings.

This was a no brainer when a trade was being considered for a third and a fifth. Now it is gross malfeasance to not pursue him. Make it so Joe Schoen!
RE: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens  
Joe Beckwith : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16123699 fish3321 said:
Quote:
I'd think would have interest.

Legit contenders would could benefit from a 1 year contract

DeAH and OBJ, plus, would be interesting. At least some ticket sales.
RE: This is an absolute no brainer...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 16123796 The Mike said:
Quote:
You sign him. He is a HoF talent and immediately becomes our number one WR and arguably among the top three talents on the entire team. There is absolutely no reason not to do this. Every excuse I am seeing is pure nonsense.

-Culture? Talent begets Winning and Winning begets Culture. Not the other way around. I direct those who believe that culture begets winning to review the annals of Joe Judge. DHop will elevate the play of the WR room by a mile and be a great mentor to our young and primarily unproven group. And those who say DHop is a diva ala OBJ or Antonio Brown are simply misguided. Take a look at his backstory to see what makes him tick. He is a future Hall of Famer and wherever he signs he and his team will flourish.

- Age? He is three months older than Waller and the same age as Plax when Giants won the super bowl in February 2008. DHop has plenty of years of solid play ahead of him. This is absolutely not an issue.

- Cost? He is slightly more expensive than that of our former number one receiver, Kenny Golladay. Nuff said.

- Cap? Simply not a problem with some restructurings.

This was a no brainer when a trade was being considered for a third and a fifth. Now it is gross malfeasance to not pursue him. Make it so Joe Schoen!


It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.
RE: djm  
djm : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 16123787 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
That's more than a bit disingenuous.

There were people who were saying a month ago that the Giants should trade away their 1st round pick for Hopkins, a 30 year old receiver.

Given where we are in the rebuilding curve vis a vis the Eagles, we weren't "one player away."

This is a different situation now given he would not cost us Deonte Banks.


Could not agree more and I never ever ever advocated for trading big pieces for Hopkins but you have people on this very thread saying not to sign him because " we aren't one player away."

I wouldn't trade a first for Hopkins 2 years ago let alone now. I actually think he's more a glorified possession WR than a game breaking weapon but he's still a very good player.

I never said to trade a first for him. People here are saying don't sign him.
PS  
djm : 2:45 pm : link
we aren't signing him anyway so forget it. He will go to the Bills or Chiefs.
RE: RE: djm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 16123800 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16123787 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


That's more than a bit disingenuous.

There were people who were saying a month ago that the Giants should trade away their 1st round pick for Hopkins, a 30 year old receiver.

Given where we are in the rebuilding curve vis a vis the Eagles, we weren't "one player away."

This is a different situation now given he would not cost us Deonte Banks.



Could not agree more and I never ever ever advocated for trading big pieces for Hopkins but you have people on this very thread saying not to sign him because " we aren't one player away."

I wouldn't trade a first for Hopkins 2 years ago let alone now. I actually think he's more a glorified possession WR than a game breaking weapon but he's still a very good player.

I never said to trade a first for him. People here are saying don't sign him.


I'm not sure you are understanding me. You said you were tired of the "not one player away" argument. I am saying that came up in the past when people were talking about trading away our 1st-round pick. As I said, this is a different dynamic now.

What I'm saying is the "one player away" argument changes when draft picks are involved.
ajr  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:47 pm : link
Where would you evaluate his talent compared to his peak years in those 70% of plays? I think what he does with the snaps is more important especially considering I expect the Giants to again be a run heavy team.



















What's Jets cap like?  
Spiciest Memelord : 2:48 pm : link
I'm afraid he might wind up there.
RE: ajr  
ajr2456 : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 16123806 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Where would you evaluate his talent compared to his peak years in those 70% of plays? I think what he does with the snaps is more important especially considering I expect the Giants to again be a run heavy team.

I think you can get 75% of prime Hopkins consistently enough.












whatever he does  
fish3321 : 2:53 pm : link
I want him OUT of this division if hes not a giant
RE: RE: This is an absolute no brainer...  
The Mike : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 16123799 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16123796 The Mike said:


Quote:


You sign him. He is a HoF talent and immediately becomes our number one WR and arguably among the top three talents on the entire team. There is absolutely no reason not to do this. Every excuse I am seeing is pure nonsense.

-Culture? Talent begets Winning and Winning begets Culture. Not the other way around. I direct those who believe that culture begets winning to review the annals of Joe Judge. DHop will elevate the play of the WR room by a mile and be a great mentor to our young and primarily unproven group. And those who say DHop is a diva ala OBJ or Antonio Brown are simply misguided. Take a look at his backstory to see what makes him tick. He is a future Hall of Famer and wherever he signs he and his team will flourish.

- Age? He is three months older than Waller and the same age as Plax when Giants won the super bowl in February 2008. DHop has plenty of years of solid play ahead of him. This is absolutely not an issue.

- Cost? He is slightly more expensive than that of our former number one receiver, Kenny Golladay. Nuff said.

- Cap? Simply not a problem with some restructurings.

This was a no brainer when a trade was being considered for a third and a fifth. Now it is gross malfeasance to not pursue him. Make it so Joe Schoen!



It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.


Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...

But Schoen needs to pursue as hard as humanly possible anyway and make it clear that this would be a great destination for him, not because of the quarterback but because of the class of the organization. DHop has already had two "top rated" quarterbacks and it got him nowhere... DHop's thinking is flawed in this respect and Schoen needs to move heaven and earth to make that clear to him...
RE: Schefter tweet  
OBJRoyal : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 16123740 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
ESPN Senior NFL Insider.

@AdamSchefter

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Link - ( New Window )


He obviously wants to play w the best of the best at QB. Surprised no Burrow on that list
.  
fish3321 : 3:04 pm : link
the Cards may be imploding anyway and we can get some other players for cheap

RE: or he would serve as a 1 year mentor for Hyatt  
JohnG in Albany : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 16123690 fish3321 said:
Quote:
hmmmmm


Hopkins doesn't strike me as the mentor type these days.

And isn't he looking for huge money? Like $20M/yr huge?
Anakim  
WillieYoung : 3:11 pm : link
If you weren't too lazy to look it up on Over-the-cap or Spotrac, you'd know Slayton is getting less than $12 Million over two years, only counts $4 Million against this year's cap, and next year's money is not guaranteed.
RE: RE: Slayton's contract will in no way hinder  
Brandon Walsh : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 16123726 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 16123712 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


Hopkins if they wanted to sign him. At this point Hopkins has are his millions and wants to go win somewhere. And Probably at a discount he won't offer the Giants.

If they want to give him good money he'd sign but that's not the smartest move. Is this team a D Hop away for a play off run?



We signed Slayton to 8/9M per. You don't think we could've used that money in better ways? We have Hodgins, who is our tall, jump-ball guy and we have Wan'Dale who is our shifty guy out of the slot. But since then, we added some more speedsters/HR threats in Parris Campell, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt, Jeff Smith and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Slayton is redundant. Of course, we didn't know it at the time, but me thinks that if Schoen had an opportunity to do it over again, he would have used that Slayton money to address another position or two.

Like we did last year? We made it to the second round...


I don't think we should sign Hopkins, but that Slayton deal still sticks in my craw. Not a HUGE deal and there are certainly worse deals and players out there, but it just wasn't necessary. Same with Shepard, but at least Shepard's deal was a vet min. so he can easily be cut.


Not one part of his contract number you just spewed out his remotely correct. He signed a 2 year 12 million dollar contract with $4.9 guaranteed and a 2023 cap hit of $4.2 million.

The Giants can also get out after the year with $1.75 million in dead money and a $6 million savings. They gave themselves essentially an option year at a cheap number for next year (relatively speaking for a WR- if they keep him it means he earned it)

Ridiculous post.

people forgot  
BigBlueCane : 3:17 pm : link
he got popped PEDS?
DJM has a solid take on this  
Thegratefulhead : 3:32 pm : link
Until we start doing some of this ourselves we are effectively competing against teams with a higher cap in our own division. Smart drafting alone will not make up for it. I don't think I would do it for Hopkins but if he was the right player we could do it and should. I don't think he is the right fit in this system, he might be more like Golloday than himself here.

We want to find the quickness/speed mismatch on the field and exploit it. We like separation. It is smart, you have fill the field with quickness on D and we should be able to run on you. I think we compete for the division title. I am not kissing the ring.
Aside from being 30, isn't he also head case?  
David B. : 3:38 pm : link
Guessing he goes to the Eagles.
RE:  
Klaatu : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 16123774 djm said:
Quote:
has to be the most annoying take in NYG BBI history.


I'll stop saying it if everyone else stops saying, "Wink loves him!"
RE: RE: RE: Feeling around the league  
speedywheels : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 16123791 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 16123783 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 16123766 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Is he’s the Ravens to lose.



It shocks me any WR would want to play for the Ravens. They are a run first team. They have had one WR put up over 1k yards since Jackson became the starter in 2018. That was Marquise Brown with 1,008 yards in 2021. Mark Andrews also had 1,300 yards at TE that year. No receiver or TE over 1k yards in 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2022.



They haven’t had much talent at WR, either though.


But I've been told over and over - and over again - that elite QB's (like Jackson supposedly is) elevate the players around him.

I don't mean to nitpick, but he's a couple of weeks from being 31.  
Ira : 4:01 pm : link
He'll want a multi-year deal north of 20 million per.
RE: Doubt  
ColHowPepper : 4:04 pm : link
In comment 16123734 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
...That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS...

Neal remains a huge question mark at RT.
RE: RE: Doubt  
BleedBlue : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 16123861 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 16123734 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


...That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS...


Neal remains a huge question mark at RT.

Sure but show me an offense with NO holes or question marks? Every team has them. Point remains only thing we absolutely don’t have is a #1 wr. We are indeed close to being a very good group on offense
RE: RE: RE: djm  
djm : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 16123805 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16123800 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 16123787 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


That's more than a bit disingenuous.

There were people who were saying a month ago that the Giants should trade away their 1st round pick for Hopkins, a 30 year old receiver.

Given where we are in the rebuilding curve vis a vis the Eagles, we weren't "one player away."

This is a different situation now given he would not cost us Deonte Banks.



Could not agree more and I never ever ever advocated for trading big pieces for Hopkins but you have people on this very thread saying not to sign him because " we aren't one player away."

I wouldn't trade a first for Hopkins 2 years ago let alone now. I actually think he's more a glorified possession WR than a game breaking weapon but he's still a very good player.

I never said to trade a first for him. People here are saying don't sign him.



I'm not sure you are understanding me. You said you were tired of the "not one player away" argument. I am saying that came up in the past when people were talking about trading away our 1st-round pick. As I said, this is a different dynamic now.

What I'm saying is the "one player away" argument changes when draft picks are involved.


I get you. And to some extent I would agree, but I still hate that line of thinking, it just depends on the picks going back. Of course I am not going to trade 1-2 high picks for an older player with maybe 1-2 years left in him. No one would.

Like I said, NYG traded draft capital for Rob Carpenter. You don't have to be one player away to make a good trade and it doesn't necessarily need to help the team win a title to be considered a good trade.

Of course there are exceptions.
We weren’t one player away  
RicFlair : 4:12 pm : link
When we gave up draft picks during this draft either.
Folks  
jc in c-ville : 4:26 pm : link
He is about to turn 31 and is on the back 9 of his career. He wants to win a ring and our leadership is not going to get in a bidding war over this guy, for a year or two. I look at the Giants compared to other top NFC teams like SF / Philly and Hopkins isn’t going to get us past those two. A stud RT, now we’re talking. We have had a great offseason IMO and as everyone knows, Joe can’t completely fix this team in two off seasons. I simply would love a WR with his valid, even if it’s 75%? of himself but simply don’t think Joe is in the business of paying good money for him, after trading for Waller and trading up for WR.
Why is it that nobody is asking...  
DefenseWins : 4:34 pm : link
why there were no teams offering anything for Hopkins. At this point, the Cardinals would have taken a 7th rounder for him.

Also, why did they just release him? It is either a very telling move based upon what they think of Hopkins, or they do not believe they can compete next year without their QB.
RE: Why is it that nobody is asking...  
ColHowPepper : 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16123874 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
why there were no teams offering anything for Hopkins. At this point, the Cardinals would have taken a 7th rounder for him.

Also, why did they just release him? It is either a very telling move based upon what they think of Hopkins, or they do not believe they can compete next year without their QB.

Similar set up with NYG and Bradberry last year? Schoen was desperate to work a trade, JB was released
He’s not coming here  
MyNameIsMyName : 5:19 pm : link
He wants to play with one of the top QB’s
RE: people forgot  
Gatorade Dunk : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16123830 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
he got popped PEDS?

So did Dexter. Do you see anyone complaining about locking him up long-term?
RE: He’s not coming here  
Big Blue '56 : 6:14 pm : link
In comment 16123881 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
He wants to play with one of the top QB’s


True. What we have here is garbage. Not even back-up material.
RE: He’s not coming here  
No1MDGiantsFan : 6:19 pm : link
In comment 16123881 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
He wants to play with one of the top QB’s


🥱
No doubt  
tommcd66 : 6:34 pm : link
The Giants are doing their due diligence investigating this. I imagine every team is pondering it. That great catch against the Bills was in 2020. I imagine they’d like him here if the price is right.
RE: RE: RE: This is an absolute no brainer...  
speedywheels : 6:38 pm : link
In comment 16123814 The Mike said:
Quote:










Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...


Burrow is not on the list either. Just sayin'...
I don't get this for the Cards.  
BigBlueNH : 7:30 pm : link
To save $8M against the cap they're willing to take a $20M+ dead cap hit, and get rid of the only real weapon Kyler has? I know they're not going anywhere this year, but how badly do they need that $8M that they're not going to even try to field a competitive team? Glad we're NJ it them.
RE: RE: Schefter tweet  
RCPhoenix : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 16123818 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 16123740 RCPhoenix said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
ESPN Senior NFL Insider.

@AdamSchefter

On a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins listed the five QBs he’d most like to catch passes from: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Link - ( New Window )



He obviously wants to play w the best of the best at QB. Surprised no Burrow on that list


Herbert instead of Burrow on that list is a bit odd.
RE: RE: He’s not coming here  
OBJRoyal : 7:31 pm : link
In comment 16123900 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16123881 MyNameIsMyName said:


Quote:


He wants to play with one of the top QB’s



True. What we have here is garbage. Not even back-up material.


Has he named Jones as one of the QBs he WANTS to play with?? If so, I missed it being reported
Not  
BigBlueNH : 7:31 pm : link
them.
RE: RE: He’s not coming here  
MyNameIsMyName : 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16123900 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16123881 MyNameIsMyName said:


Quote:


He wants to play with one of the top QB’s



True. What we have here is garbage. Not even back-up material.


Whatever you say
I’d be disappointed if we weren’t interested  
Rudy5757 : 8:48 pm : link
That would turn this O from has potential to very good. Saquon, Waller, Hopkins plus everyone else would be amazing. No WR we have should prevent interest.

I doubt it happens but would love it.
RE: Doubt  
Wildcardgiants : 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.


Why not? Were the 2007 Giants Superbowl contenders?
