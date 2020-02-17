DeAndre Hopkins released

anything is possible, they'd just have to get really creative. i dont really see it bc they have already committed targets to campbell, slayton, waller but i guess you never know. hodgins was their best WR last year so he will probably also be in mix. just drafted hyatt. shepard and robinson are already on the field in otas.
Not everyone on your roster needs to be 25 years old. Hopkins, Waller and Saquon would be glorious. Throw in Hyatt’s speed + Jones’ mobility + great depth (Campbell/Robinson/Hodgins/Bellinger/Shep/rookie RB) - fun to think about.
Personally, I wouldn't want to risk not being able to re-sign/extend Thomas and McKinney, oe even Barkley for that matter. The most prudent move would be to get your WR in the draft next season unless Hopkins is willing to take less.
Hopkins if they wanted to sign him. At this point Hopkins has are his millions and wants to go win somewhere. And Probably at a discount he won't offer the Giants.
If they want to give him good money he'd sign but that's not the smartest move. Is this team a D Hop away for a play off run?
We signed Slayton to 8/9M per. You don't think we could've used that money in better ways? We have Hodgins, who is our tall, jump-ball guy and we have Wan'Dale who is our shifty guy out of the slot. But since then, we added some more speedsters/HR threats in Parris Campell, Jamison Crowder, Jalin Hyatt, Jeff Smith and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. Slayton is redundant. Of course, we didn't know it at the time, but me thinks that if Schoen had an opportunity to do it over again, he would have used that Slayton money to address another position or two.
Like we did last year? We made it to the second round...
I don't think we should sign Hopkins, but that Slayton deal still sticks in my craw. Not a HUGE deal and there are certainly worse deals and players out there, but it just wasn't necessary. Same with Shepard, but at least Shepard's deal was a vet min. so he can easily be cut.
We piecemealed our WR1 with Waller, Slayton, Campbell and Hyatt. They could fit him if they want but it's probably smarter to start shuffling the cap in the event of an injury. I'd rather break glass for a vet in the event of an injury to Edge, OT or Corner than splurge on Hopkins before we can see what some of these other investments have to offer.
He knows this is his last chance to win a championship
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
ESPN Senior NFL Insider.
@AdamSchefter
Would have been interesting if he added the Cleveland Groper to that list.
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.
W
"We're not one player away" is such a tired take that's regurgitated here endlessly. You're never one player away. You constantly try and improve. Just curious did you think the Bengals were one player away from the SB 2 years ago? You never know how things are gonna break injury/breaks wise. Young players may develop faster than you think who knows ? It's a year to year league. You constantly try and improve your team when possible. We made the division round of the playoffs last year. Who saw that coming?
If they want him, they can compete financially with anyone. People don't understand that they can push the money into forever, forever. They can do it for as long as they want.
Let that sink.
Smart teams, willing to spend, don't have a salary.
We could do it too.
Good teams push it until they aren't any good anymore. There are some exceptions of course, you can't pay EVERYONE BIG money, but you can pay the guys you need to pay, until you can't anymore. And usually at this point the team is fading and it's time to rebuild or reset things.
A lot of fans don't seem open to this but it's right there for any to see.
It shocks me any WR would want to play for the Ravens. They are a run first team. They have had one WR put up over 1k yards since Jackson became the starter in 2018. That was Marquise Brown with 1,008 yards in 2021. Mark Andrews also had 1,300 yards at TE that year. No receiver or TE over 1k yards in 2018, 2019, 2020, or 2022.
They haven’t had much talent at WR, either though.
The kind you hope gets lost at the airport,and you don't want on your football team
One of the odd things to me is why any starting WR associated with Joe Burrows is like an all-world WR. I'm thinking Burrow in some ways teaches and leads his WR well. Which I guess makes someone like Hopkins a little concerning hanging around with loser QBs and cultures all his career.
RE: RE: Maybe Hopkins doesn’t win the Giants a Super Bowl or even
You sign him. He is a HoF talent and immediately becomes our number one WR and arguably among the top three talents on the entire team. There is absolutely no reason not to do this. Every excuse I am seeing is pure nonsense.
-Culture? Talent begets Winning and Winning begets Culture. Not the other way around. I direct those who believe that culture begets winning to review the annals of Joe Judge. DHop will elevate the play of the WR room by a mile and be a great mentor to our young and primarily unproven group. And those who say DHop is a diva ala OBJ or Antonio Brown are simply misguided. Take a look at his backstory to see what makes him tick. He is a future Hall of Famer and wherever he signs he and his team will flourish.
- Age? He is three months older than Waller and the same age as Plax when Giants won the super bowl in February 2008. DHop has plenty of years of solid play ahead of him. This is absolutely not an issue.
- Cost? He is slightly more expensive than that of our former number one receiver, Kenny Golladay. Nuff said.
- Cap? Simply not a problem with some restructurings.
This was a no brainer when a trade was being considered for a third and a fifth. Now it is gross malfeasance to not pursue him. Make it so Joe Schoen!
It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.
There were people who were saying a month ago that the Giants should trade away their 1st round pick for Hopkins, a 30 year old receiver.
Given where we are in the rebuilding curve vis a vis the Eagles, we weren't "one player away."
This is a different situation now given he would not cost us Deonte Banks.
Could not agree more and I never ever ever advocated for trading big pieces for Hopkins but you have people on this very thread saying not to sign him because " we aren't one player away."
I wouldn't trade a first for Hopkins 2 years ago let alone now. I actually think he's more a glorified possession WR than a game breaking weapon but he's still a very good player.
I never said to trade a first for him. People here are saying don't sign him.
I'm not sure you are understanding me. You said you were tired of the "not one player away" argument. I am saying that came up in the past when people were talking about trading away our 1st-round pick. As I said, this is a different dynamic now.
What I'm saying is the "one player away" argument changes when draft picks are involved.
Where would you evaluate his talent compared to his peak years in those 70% of plays? I think what he does with the snaps is more important especially considering I expect the Giants to again be a run heavy team.
Where would you evaluate his talent compared to his peak years in those 70% of plays? I think what he does with the snaps is more important especially considering I expect the Giants to again be a run heavy team.
I think you can get 75% of prime Hopkins consistently enough.
It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.
Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...
But Schoen needs to pursue as hard as humanly possible anyway and make it clear that this would be a great destination for him, not because of the quarterback but because of the class of the organization. DHop has already had two "top rated" quarterbacks and it got him nowhere... DHop's thinking is flawed in this respect and Schoen needs to move heaven and earth to make that clear to him...
He obviously wants to play w the best of the best at QB. Surprised no Burrow on that list
If you weren't too lazy to look it up on Over-the-cap or Spotrac, you'd know Slayton is getting less than $12 Million over two years, only counts $4 Million against this year's cap, and next year's money is not guaranteed.
Not one part of his contract number you just spewed out his remotely correct. He signed a 2 year 12 million dollar contract with $4.9 guaranteed and a 2023 cap hit of $4.2 million.
The Giants can also get out after the year with $1.75 million in dead money and a $6 million savings. They gave themselves essentially an option year at a cheap number for next year (relatively speaking for a WR- if they keep him it means he earned it)
Until we start doing some of this ourselves we are effectively competing against teams with a higher cap in our own division. Smart drafting alone will not make up for it. I don't think I would do it for Hopkins but if he was the right player we could do it and should. I don't think he is the right fit in this system, he might be more like Golloday than himself here.
We want to find the quickness/speed mismatch on the field and exploit it. We like separation. It is smart, you have fill the field with quickness on D and we should be able to run on you. I think we compete for the division title. I am not kissing the ring.
But I've been told over and over - and over again - that elite QB's (like Jackson supposedly is) elevate the players around him.
I don't mean to nitpick, but he's a couple of weeks from being 31.
...That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS...
Neal remains a huge question mark at RT.
Sure but show me an offense with NO holes or question marks? Every team has them. Point remains only thing we absolutely don’t have is a #1 wr. We are indeed close to being a very good group on offense
I get you. And to some extent I would agree, but I still hate that line of thinking, it just depends on the picks going back. Of course I am not going to trade 1-2 high picks for an older player with maybe 1-2 years left in him. No one would.
Like I said, NYG traded draft capital for Rob Carpenter. You don't have to be one player away to make a good trade and it doesn't necessarily need to help the team win a title to be considered a good trade.
He is about to turn 31 and is on the back 9 of his career. He wants to win a ring and our leadership is not going to get in a bidding war over this guy, for a year or two. I look at the Giants compared to other top NFC teams like SF / Philly and Hopkins isn’t going to get us past those two. A stud RT, now we’re talking. We have had a great offseason IMO and as everyone knows, Joe can’t completely fix this team in two off seasons. I simply would love a WR with his valid, even if it’s 75%? of himself but simply don’t think Joe is in the business of paying good money for him, after trading for Waller and trading up for WR.
Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...
To save $8M against the cap they're willing to take a $20M+ dead cap hit, and get rid of the only real weapon Kyler has? I know they're not going anywhere this year, but how badly do they need that $8M that they're not going to even try to field a competitive team? Glad we're NJ it them.
He obviously wants to play w the best of the best at QB. Surprised no Burrow on that list
Herbert instead of Burrow on that list is a bit odd.
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.
Why not? Were the 2007 Giants Superbowl contenders?
he'd claimed he was looking for a team with stable management and a good defense and implied a QB who takes things seriously. a lot of targets from bryce young and jared goff available.
giants or ravens would have made sense pre-waller/obj deals but not sure the $ is there any more.
No expert, but extending Leo or adoree can make it happen
Obviously, saquon extension too
They can even do something with DJ money
Gotta at least toss around idea
anything is possible, they'd just have to get really creative. i dont really see it bc they have already committed targets to campbell, slayton, waller but i guess you never know. hodgins was their best WR last year so he will probably also be in mix. just drafted hyatt. shepard and robinson are already on the field in otas.
1 year 8 to 10 million with incentives
Legit contenders would could benefit from a 1 year contract
But he is due 18 million in salary, most of which could easily be restructured as bonus.
So, really money is no obstacle, as long as you are OK with kicking the can down the road.
I would do it because Hopkins potentially makes this skill group one of the best in the league. And you would really find out about DJ.
But then the Giants would have taken on his contract
Right now, he is a free agent and can sign for whatever
If they want to give him good money he'd sign but that's not the smartest move. Is this team a D Hop away for a play off run?
I think he goes to KC. The perfect setup for him to succeed.
If you look at the other contenders they all have #1s and many have #2s. KC just has Kelce. Hopkins would take over the Tyreek Hill role.
If he goes to KC Hopkins will put up monster numbers. Moves up to the top of the 2nd round in fantasy.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
8m
Text from one source on what to watch for Hopkins: "Bills"
Obviously one of Hopkins' many options here. Fantastic player.
We are going to be “not a wr away” forever here on bbi
The giants don’t think this way, in fact they think we are closer than most…that’s why it was quality over quantity in drsft and you saw us moving up.
Giants should absolutely make a phone call….
Waller
Barkley
Hopkins
Hyatt
Hodgins
Robinson
Campbell
Slayton
That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS
It’s def a move I’d make and kicking Jackson or Williams dollars down road some shouldn’t be an issue. Both are solid players and big contributors and aren’t old
I agree
I expect bills or KC but giants should make a call for sure
I think we're better off standing pat.
Josh Allen has to tone down hero ball a bit near red zone. Not a ton but sometimes tries to do too much.
But still need to consider him now
I am fine with a bunch of good , not great wrs
We aren’t there yet but we can probably find another good one in draft next yr too
bbi was wrong? What a shock.
[quote] In comment 16123715 jc in c-ville said:
Quote:
They go after him. As echoed, Giants are not a WR away.
We are going to be “not a wr away” forever here on bbi
The giants don’t think this way, in fact they think we are closer than most…that’s why it was quality over quantity in drsft and you saw us moving up.
Giants should absolutely make a phone call….
Waller
Barkley
Hopkins
Hyatt
Hodgins
Robinson
Campbell
Slayton
That is the makings of an actual NFL offense skill group and really only puts IOL as the only question mark offensively and they look to have landed a starter in JMS
It’s def a move I’d make and kicking Jackson or Williams dollars down road some shouldn’t be an issue. Both are solid players and big contributors and aren’t old [/
+ 1
Let that sink.
Smart teams, willing to spend, don't have a salary.
We could do it too.
Would have been interesting if he added the Cleveland Groper to that list.
Please god, not the fucking Eagles or Dallas.
Would love him here but fit seems really unlikely.
I guess Bills/KC are at top of list.
Glad the Giants didn't think this way when they traded for Rob Carpenter, mid season, at which point they were around 500.
PS, Rob Carpenter never even won a super bowl here with NYG. Was that still a bad trade?
W
"We're not one player away" is such a tired take that's regurgitated here endlessly. You're never one player away. You constantly try and improve. Just curious did you think the Bengals were one player away from the SB 2 years ago? You never know how things are gonna break injury/breaks wise. Young players may develop faster than you think who knows ? It's a year to year league. You constantly try and improve your team when possible. We made the division round of the playoffs last year. Who saw that coming?
The remaining money on his contract was non-guaranteed, so it's vapor now - there wouldn't be any offset language attached to non-guaranteed salary.
Let that sink.
Smart teams, willing to spend, don't have a salary.
We could do it too.
Good teams push it until they aren't any good anymore. There are some exceptions of course, you can't pay EVERYONE BIG money, but you can pay the guys you need to pay, until you can't anymore. And usually at this point the team is fading and it's time to rebuild or reset things.
A lot of fans don't seem open to this but it's right there for any to see.
In other words, stop.
In other words, stop.
We might have had a special unique circumstances with Coughlin and those 07 and 11 teams. Watching the team last year in the playoffs at Philly made that pretty clear.
In other words, we actually need a good talented team to win a SB now XD
I disagree - he'd keep the young receivers on the bench. What's best for their development is playing. Now - what's best for the Giants is having Hopkins at WR.
Hopkins outside, Waller inside and Barkley out of the backfield. Speed demons Hyatt, Slayton or Campell on the other side of Hopkins if you over-commit. That's a potentially great offense.
I have not seen him in a couple years much but he was outstanding with Houston and then early with the Cardinals.
Pretty nice situation here if he still has enough left.
One of the odd things to me is why any starting WR associated with Joe Burrows is like an all-world WR. I'm thinking Burrow in some ways teaches and leads his WR well. Which I guess makes someone like Hopkins a little concerning hanging around with loser QBs and cultures all his career.
Quote:
A playoff game. But he’d be extremely valuable for the development of the young receivers.
I disagree - he'd keep the young receivers on the bench. What's best for their development is playing. Now - what's best for the Giants is having Hopkins at WR.
Hopkins outside, Waller inside and Barkley out of the backfield. Speed demons Hyatt, Slayton or Campell on the other side of Hopkins if you over-commit. That's a potentially great offense.
When has an entire Giants WR Corp stayed healthy? This isn’t prime Hopkins either. He’s like a 70% snap guy now a days if they want to keep him healthy.
Legit contenders would could benefit from a 1 year contract
DeAH and OBJ, plus, would be interesting. At least some ticket sales.
It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.
I think you can get 75% of prime Hopkins consistently enough.
Quote:
It's not that it is a no-brainer. It's that there are more attractive destinations for Hopkins.
Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...
But Schoen needs to pursue as hard as humanly possible anyway and make it clear that this would be a great destination for him, not because of the quarterback but because of the class of the organization. DHop has already had two "top rated" quarterbacks and it got him nowhere... DHop's thinking is flawed in this respect and Schoen needs to move heaven and earth to make that clear to him...
He obviously wants to play w the best of the best at QB. Surprised no Burrow on that list
Hopkins doesn't strike me as the mentor type these days.
And isn't he looking for huge money? Like $20M/yr huge?
Ridiculous post.
We want to find the quickness/speed mismatch on the field and exploit it. We like separation. It is smart, you have fill the field with quickness on D and we should be able to run on you. I think we compete for the division title. I am not kissing the ring.
I'll stop saying it if everyone else stops saying, "Wink loves him!"
Neal remains a huge question mark at RT.
I get you. And to some extent I would agree, but I still hate that line of thinking, it just depends on the picks going back. Of course I am not going to trade 1-2 high picks for an older player with maybe 1-2 years left in him. No one would.
Like I said, NYG traded draft capital for Rob Carpenter. You don't have to be one player away to make a good trade and it doesn't necessarily need to help the team win a title to be considered a good trade.
Of course there are exceptions.
Also, why did they just release him? It is either a very telling move based upon what they think of Hopkins, or they do not believe they can compete next year without their QB.
Also, why did they just release him? It is either a very telling move based upon what they think of Hopkins, or they do not believe they can compete next year without their QB.
Similar set up with NYG and Bradberry last year? Schoen was desperate to work a trade, JB was released
So did Dexter. Do you see anyone complaining about locking him up long-term?
True. What we have here is garbage. Not even back-up material.
🥱
Fair enough and I did see that DHop put out his favorite five quarterbacks and that is likely where he "wants" to go. BTW, it must have been truly shocking to many on this site that DJ wasn't included on his list...
Burrow is not on the list either. Just sayin'...
I doubt it happens but would love it.
Why not? Were the 2007 Giants Superbowl contenders?