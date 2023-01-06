Why can’t Jalin Hyatt be a number 1?

Since I know nothing about him save for what I’ve read, I’m wondering why many refer to him as “not a true number 1?”



Please don’t parrot the “route tree” stuff unless you’ve actually watched him play beyond some YouTube highlights and are actually familiar with what he was or wasn’t asked to do in college.



We have a terrific coaching staff who seem to be noted for getting players to realize their full and true potential.



So aside from “anything’s possible,” does he have the requisite skillset to be a number 1 receiver IYO?