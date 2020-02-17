for display only
NFL Sirius: Bill Polian On Paying RBs (Barkley Mention)

Trainmaster : 5/30/2023 11:23 am
I caught former Bills, Panthers and Colts GM Bill Polian on NFL Radio this morning. The initial subject was what the Bengals should do with Joe Mixon; pay him or sign someone else such as Elliott. Polian talked about the value of a RB that could pass block for Burrow, saying Mixon was poor at it while Elliot was still a good to excellent pass blocker. Polian thought Mixon is the better runner.

Polian went on to say that he has always been somewhat of a contrarian and he doesn’t totally buy into “the RB marker is devalued”. He said he would absolutely draft a RB early in the second round or even trade up to the end of the first round for a special back to get the 5th year option.

A key point was the risk of signing a RB to a long term deal second contract because they will fall off a cliff (see below) during that contract and the team is often stuck with a lot of dead money if they have to move on.

He then talked about how RBs often have a cliff that their capabilities fall off. He said it’s around 26 to 27 for most RBs. Right at the end of their first contract, particularly if they’re on a 5th option.

He talked a little bit about McCaffery. Said he was one of the special backs, but pointed out he is more of a receiving threat now, that he is in a rotation and that he missed significant time due to injury over two seasons, implying he has less wear on him due to time missed.

Polian finally got around to Barkley. He implied the Giants have a tough decision to make. While he didn’t bring up his earlier points about 5th years options and the RB cliff specifically, I got the impression Polian would think signing Barkley to a long term deal would be a mistake.

I was a big fan of drafting Barkley in 2018 and really like him as a player and a person. But based on Polian’s comments, letting Barkley play on a tag this year and next seems to be the best “business decision”.

I expect Mara’s thumb will be placed on the scale and the Giants will sign Barkley to a 3 year deal close to the original offer.

Giants shouldn't even tag him next year  
ElitoCanton : 5/30/2023 11:28 am :
they should let him walk after this season. Save the tag for McKinney.
A 3 yr deal for saquon is bad  
Payasdaddy : 5/30/2023 11:28 am :
Yr 3 , may be a drop off and dead money hit ( but we sure have seen worse)
But he has had insane ability and although he isn’t peak, it’s still 90%
A small drop off over 3 yrs still make him way more than capable. Especially if we can rotate him a bit more.
We have the $$$ , might not be optimal situation but more than doable.
Thanks. Does not sound  
section125 : 5/30/2023 11:30 am :
very different from what we have discussed here.

FWIW, I do not see Mara getting in Schoen's way. I am sure that Schoen has told Mara of his plans...
Mara’s thumb will be off the scale.  
Big Blue '56 : 5/30/2023 11:41 am :
The decision will rest solely with Schoen, imv
RE: Giants shouldn't even tag him next year  
Optimus-NY : 5/30/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16125096 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
they should let him walk after this season. Save the tag for McKinney.


I would have no problem with that if McKinney does his part on the field.
If Mara was going to put his thumb on the scale  
Ben in Tampa : 5/30/2023 11:56 am :
It would have happened already
RE: Mara’s thumb will be off the scale.  
LauderdaleMatty : 5/30/2023 12:09 pm : link
In comment 16125112 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
The decision will rest solely with Schoen, imv


One of the reasons I'm pretty bullish on the Giants these days. Let your people do the job you hired them to do. Let's hope the trend continues

As for Barkley still think a 3 year deal is not the end of the world but he needs to be used as a receiving option a lot more or then it's a bad investment
A couple of points  
Pepe LePugh : 5/30/2023 12:20 pm :
Polian implied McCaffrey’s injuries may have extended his shelf life, and the same MAY apply with Barkley as well.
Also, a three year deal often can be structured to be escapable with little pain after year two.
I hope SB is a career NYG. But you can’t overpay.
The points are valid  
UConn4523 : 5/30/2023 12:55 pm :
and discussed as nauseam on BBI. Would be more interesting to hear his thoughts on the more expensive positions and their dead cap implications since there’s a lot out there and the bulk of it isn’t because of the RB position.
if you believe  
djm : 5/30/2023 1:34 pm :
Barkley has 3 more years left in him that mirror his 2022 season, you should sign him to a 3 year deal which likely contains escape room in that 3rd year.

I don't know why people are so afraid of the next few years with this guy. Everyone comes with a risk. Barkley is NOT falling off any fucking cliff when he hits 1400-1600 rushes. Sorry I just don't buy that for a second. He's too good. He's at 1000 now. Do the math.
Thurman Thomas had a 1K yard  
ATL_Giants : 5/30/2023 1:44 pm :
rushing in his 9th season.
Marshall Faulk nearly hit 1K rushing in his 9th season.
LaDainian Tomlinson over 1K rushing in his 8th season.
+Adrian Peterson
+Curtis Martin
+Edgerrin James


Saquan just completed his 5th season.
I know I'm listing all-time elite RB's, but there is precedent to give Barkley a 3-year deal. With a robust OLine, Barkley could still be very valuable to us in the '25 season.
After that.. probably not.
How is it fair  
mittenedman : 5/30/2023 1:46 pm :
to use an elite RB up on his rookie contract then kick them to the curb?

If the logic is they’re done after 4 years, it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.
RE: if you believe  
islander1 : 5/30/2023 2:08 pm : link
In comment 16125214 djm said:
Quote:
Barkley has 3 more years left in him that mirror his 2022 season, you should sign him to a 3 year deal which likely contains escape room in that 3rd year.

I don't know why people are so afraid of the next few years with this guy. Everyone comes with a risk. Barkley is NOT falling off any fucking cliff when he hits 1400-1600 rushes. Sorry I just don't buy that for a second. He's too good. He's at 1000 now. Do the math.


100% this. Signing Barkley to a three year deal, even guaranteed, isn't bad business.

He might get injured again, but he's sure as hell not going to fall off a cliff in the next three years.
RE: How is it fair  
UConn4523 : 5/30/2023 2:19 pm : link
In comment 16125227 mittenedman said:
Quote:
to use an elite RB up on his rookie contract then kick them to the curb?

If the logic is they’re done after 4 years, it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.


I think it’ll happen organically due to one or both of the reasons below:

1. Spending a 1st on a RB is a big investment not just in fully guaranteed money depending on where in the first the player was taken, but it keeps you from adding another more expensive position on the cheap.

2. When teams try and cut small cap saving corners and go into the season with a mid round rookie and a JAG that’s never gotten more than 100 carries I’d wager it will backfire more often than not. That team will then be looking to upgrade RB the next season, guaranteed.
I'm ok with three years for SB  
JonC : 5/30/2023 2:25 pm :
He can be a weapon and I am sure he has plenty of his best NFL Football ahead of him. If Schoen and co are able to avoid dumb contracts of recent vintage, there will be plenty of cap space and dollars to go around. Good kid and teammate, you want them all to care as much and work as hard as he does.
RE: A couple of points  
eric2425ny : 5/30/2023 2:29 pm : link
In comment 16125144 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Polian implied McCaffrey’s injuries may have extended his shelf life, and the same MAY apply with Barkley as well.
Also, a three year deal often can be structured to be escapable with little pain after year two.
I hope SB is a career NYG. But you can’t overpay.


I think it’s a different situation with CMC. High ankle sprains and hamstring injuries are not great, but not as career threatening as tearing knee ligaments like Saquon did. I think the fact that CMC’s injuries were of the soft tissue variety is why Polian views him as having a potentially longer shelf life.
At this point  
BlackLight : 5/30/2023 2:46 pm :
I'd be very surprised if the Barkley negotiations resulted in a deal.
NYG have paid SB one of the top RB contracts for the past 5 years  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/30/2023 2:56 pm :
...and they have not gotten premium value in 3 of those years.

I can see why the Giants do not want to give him another top tier multi-year contract again.
If Barkley doesn't sign the tag  
BlackLight : 5/30/2023 5:21 pm :
until after the regular season starts, does his salary pro-rate based on the number of games he missed?
RE: If Barkley doesn't sign the tag  
UConn4523 : 5/30/2023 5:25 pm : link
In comment 16125354 BlackLight said:
Quote:
until after the regular season starts, does his salary pro-rate based on the number of games he missed?


Yes and he would have to report by week 10 I believe to accrue an NFL season.
RE: How is it fair  
bluefin : 5/30/2023 6:55 pm : link
In comment 16125227 mittenedman said:
Quote:
to use an elite RB up on his rookie contract then kick them to the curb?

If the logic is they’re done after 4 years, it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.

agreed - and I hope Barkley retires here, he’s terrific
If Barkley Was Offered Long Term  
Samiam : 5/30/2023 7:06 pm :
Why would they have drafted an RB this year? I know it’s a 5th but they could have drafted an ILB or an edge or a TE or a DB. They had lots of needs. I think they drafted Barkley’s replacement and they’re not waiting 3 or 4 years.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/30/2023 7:09 pm :
I like Saquon & I have a problem with the franchise tag in general, but the dude has no leverage. & it is what it is in 2023...the RB position isn't a premium position like it was in 1993 for example. Look @ KC...their best RB last season was that dude from fucking Rutgers who went in either the 6th or 7th round.
RE: If Barkley Was Offered Long Term  
UConn4523 : 5/30/2023 7:34 pm : link
In comment 16125404 Samiam said:
Quote:
Why would they have drafted an RB this year? I know it’s a 5th but they could have drafted an ILB or an edge or a TE or a DB. They had lots of needs. I think they drafted Barkley’s replacement and they’re not waiting 3 or 4 years.


It’s probably both. IMO the Giants want to tie Barkley to Jones with an out for each after year 2 and I understand why that doesn’t fly with Barkley. So we wait.

I think they very much want Barkley back and in a way, need him back. Saying he has no leverage doesn’t compute. Rolling with a rookie and 2 JAGs behind an average at best OL is a decent risk, one that may not be worth the small savings by not paying a running back for a few years.
UConn.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/30/2023 7:40 pm :
He doesn't have leverage in the fact he doesn't sign the tag & thus sits out, he gets niente for this season.
Well sure  
UConn4523 : 5/30/2023 7:45 pm :
but that assumes the Giants said Fuck you to him. I don’t think that’s the case, I think they want him back and it’ll come down to who budges mid July. Schoen has a lot of thinking to do on whether he’s cool with the downgrade in the run game, potentially huge downgrade, and how that will impact his $80m+’investment the next two years with Jones. I’ll support him if he doesn’t sign him, but I’m not going to pretend that there isn’t a lot of potential downside to it like some others here.
UConn.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5/30/2023 7:51 pm :
Fair point. I think Joe has the upper hand though. He's got a lot more rope than Saquon in terms of being around for awhile.

Gun to head, I think both sides meet in the middle. From what I've read, Saquon envisions himself as having a Strahan like post NFL career & he can best maximize that being a Giant.
RE: How is it fair  
sb from NYT Forum : 5/30/2023 8:54 pm : link
In comment 16125227 mittenedman said:
Quote:
to use an elite RB up on his rookie contract then kick them to the curb?

If the logic is they’re done after 4 years, it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.


Barkley made $38 million on his rookie contract... let's not feel too bad for him.
RE: How is it fair  
nygiantfan : 5/31/2023 7:51 am : link
In comment 16125227 mittenedman said:
Quote:
to use an elite RB up on his rookie contract then kick them to the curb?

If the logic is they’re done after 4 years, it’s a loophole that needs to be fixed.


Schoen offered him a longer term deal in the middle of last season. And then had to tag him when he refused it guaranteeing Saquon $10 million.

Quite a nice curb to get kicked to.
You have to put that curb in context  
UConn4523 : 5/31/2023 8:32 am :
it’s the only position that it happens to so Barkley, and running backs in general have a legitimate gripe. Jacobs feels the same. Pollard probably not as much because he’s never been a feature back and shouldered the load but same thing applies there as well.
RE: A couple of points  
Gatorade Dunk : 5/31/2023 8:50 am : link
In comment 16125144 Pepe LePugh said:
Quote:
Polian implied McCaffrey’s injuries may have extended his shelf life, and the same MAY apply with Barkley as well.
Also, a three year deal often can be structured to be escapable with little pain after year two.
I hope SB is a career NYG. But you can’t overpay.

Polian's point on the shelf life issue w/r/t CMC's injuries feels a little bit like "it's a feature, not a bug!" The injuries are a big part of why teams don't want to commit large dollars to the RB position - RBs get hurt.

As for CMC's injuries helping to preserve some tread on his tires, he has almost 1500 touches in his six seasons (including two seasons where he missed significant time), which means that his average touches per season (even having missed more than a full season in total games) is nearly 250. That's not exactly a light workload even with so many missed games to help make the average touches/season look more palatable.

There doesn't seem to be much benefit in milking the lifespan of a RB. Unfortunately for them, the most efficient use of a RB is to run them into the ground when they're young and cheap and then replace them with a new model at the end of their rookie deal. Ideally, you're always refilling the RB depth chart on your roster so that you have a stable of backs to provide a pipeline for backfilling the RB1 role.

Eventually, we'll see fewer and fewer top-notch athletes choosing to play RB, and that could create more scarcity than currently exists (there is currently no scarcity at all - it's actually a surplus market, IMO). That might make RBs more valuable beyond their first contract because there will be fewer viable options to replace them, but it's not going to happen during the careers of anyone playing RB in the NFL right now.
The reality is that everyday  
Essex : 5/31/2023 8:58 am :
people judge markets and make business decisions. Barkley and his team made a very bad business decision, almost malpractice on his agent's part.
So now Barkley has three options
1) play under franchise
2) take a much lesser deal
3) or be a pain and hope a desperate team will trade for him and give him somewhat closer to the money that he turned down.

sounds like 2 is his best option, but to do that they have to realize as a all business people do, that sometimes you make a bad decision and the next worse decision you make is to sit and think you were entitled to the offer you already turned down. that ship has sailed and the quicker Barkley realizes it the better.
the evidence is so overwhelming on this issue that it's always  
AJ23 : 5/31/2023 3:19 pm :
a little stunning to be that it continues to be a debate.

Any new deal for Saquon should be done at a team-friendly rate, short on length, or there should be no new deal at all.
Barkley  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5/31/2023 3:22 pm :
playing on the tag this year and playing on the tag in 2024 seems like a good option to me for the franchise. But it's not for Barkley.
RE: Barkley  
Essex : 5/31/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16125858 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
playing on the tag this year and playing on the tag in 2024 seems like a good option to me for the franchise. But it's not for Barkley.

Absolutely. My only caveat would be having the option to franchise him next year. right now, his franchise tag for 2023 is already a sunken cost. we did not use any of the cap savings to hit FA prospects that a long-term deal would have brought. Unless he actually signs a Miles Sanders type deal, I wouldn't sign him long term at this point.
I could see them giving Barkley a $2M+ bump...  
Milton : 5/31/2023 9:51 pm :
On top of the franchise tag money as a compromise to get him into camp and then it's up to him to have a good season. The problem with forcing him to play solely on the tag is getting an unhappy Barkley that doesn't join the team until Week 1. And gets hurt on Week 2.
Barkley  
ElitoCanton : 5/31/2023 10:19 pm :
has already lost some burst. Make him play on the tag and then move on. Use the money to upgrade the OL and add another RB in the draft. Cycle through backs every 4 years. This is the way.
