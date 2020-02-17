What's the Ceiling for the 2023 Offense? mittenedman : 5/30/2023 5:57 pm

Assuming an offense built around Jones/Barkley/Waller going in opposite directions. From there, you sprinkle in the speed WRs for kill shots. Bellinger the "back breaker".



Of course - it all depends on the OL. Ceiling? Best book-ends in the league. Stud C. If they've hit on these picks, this OL should turn the corner this year. A catalyst to winning.



I'm not buying the "punt mentality" some seem to have for this season. Coaching-wise, a great situation that should be capitalized on right now with Daboll/Kafka. Probably as good an offensive staff as it gets in the NFL.



Looking back at the last decade + of offenses, you knew even if everything went right, they wouldn't be very good. Just didn't have the combination of personnel & coaching. For the Giants, I think this year's offense has the highest ceiling since 2011. All the sudden, there is talent here, and a dangerous coaching staff to unleash it.