Worst years of Giants football Ivan15 : 5/31/2023 10:49 am

I think we all pretty much agree that the 1970s was the worst long stretch of Giants football. From 1970 through 1980, the record was 45-100-1. Pretty bad.

Within that time, from 1973 through 1977, the record was 17-52-1. Really pathetic win percentage of less than 25%.



By comparison, from 2017 through 2021, the record was 22-59. The win percentage was about 27%. Not quite as bad as the mid-1970s but close. I sure hope we never see anything like that again.