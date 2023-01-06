Bisignano's observations from OTA's

Just caught the latest episode of the Giants Insider podcast, these were Bisignano's takeaways after being at OTA's:
*Has been going many years, there's always things you can glean, particularly what the coaches are thinking in terms of a general attack strategy, and early peeks at the depth chart.
*Schematically, the Giants are attacking downfield now. You can see the shift in philosophy. DJ's alluded to it in his PC's - changing the way they play this year. That's what Daboll liked to do in BUF, too.
*Mentioned Daniel Jones is "oozing with confidence". It's all come together for him: 2nd year in scheme, great coach, the franchise committed to him and he's finally got weapons. Chris "likes the way he is commanding the offense". Looks a little different in everything he does. Even loosened up with the media. "He knows he's the man now" - he can loosen up a bit. I personally think this is the biggest potential improvement on the team, and not talked about much: a jump in play from DJ. He's only 26 - how good can he be? An MVP-calibre season?
*He was giddy over Darren Waller. "Has the WOW factor." Knew he was good, but blown away with the speed. Freak of nature. Can easily play WR in addition to TE. Looks like he's 6'8". Needed a change of scenery. Heard from a good source McDaniels freezes out players that aren't "his guys". Not sure if that's what happened to Waller. Will be the #1 option here.
Points out the Giants have 2 tremendous weapons with Waller & Barkley. "Can't play 8 in the box with Waller". This guy may be closer to Plaxico than it seems.
*Very impressed with Parris Campbell. Tremendous speed. Playmaker. Tough matchup. I personally think he could start over Slayton.
*Depth chart-wise, Schmitz at C and Bredeson at LG. Shows you what the early plan is.
*Mentioned Gervarrius Owens as a guy that's jumped out early on D.
When he's on the field, Waller's a beast. He can be our Gronk, ala our #1 option regardless if he's not a WR.
McDaniels is the new shurmer
Good OC, not cut out for HC
Waller said he wasn't invited to his wedding, so he certainly wasn't a fan of McDaniels.
And has no backup plan he’s fucked. Glad we took advantage but god damn
Technocripple today.
Nick McCloud's versatility will help him stick, but it also adds to the traffic jam at safety alongside McKinney.
Severe match up problem for teams and opens things up for our other guys who would do better in one on one match ups instead of being schemed against.
Would also open up the second level a bit more for saquon
Everything starts with Oline as usual. If that functions well, so goes the offense
I would expect DJ to be confident, he has himself a nice yr and proved a lot of things ( although he could still use a bit more progressing if possible.)
I liked his leadership abilities and the way his teammates seem to gravitate towards him.
If it's meaningless why doe the team risk injuring their players running drills? The answer is because it's not meaningless...
It was so annoying…..and you listened to it. The Howard Stern syndrome.
Of course there’s a lot of talk. It’s a podcast. The value is that Bisignano’s actually in the building talking to people and seeing things with his own eyes. I’ll take that over some film junkie in moms basement every time.
FWIW-He was spot on about a lot of things last year that were called BS here when I posted them - specifically about Toney and McKinney.
What a dumb comment, he def doesn't "want to hear themselves talk".
We get him top ten WRs, like Dak and Hurts have, and we’ll see a different QB.
Yeah, he's been flying under the radar, what with everyone's eyes on Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt for the most part. But I agree that if he's healthy, he'll be a big-time contributor.
last year was the first time he even reached 200 yards in a season - so he's basically arriving in a not too dissimilar position from john ross or corey coleman a few years ago. or go a little farther back rememeber devin thomas? draft pedigree, some flashes, but also multiple years of just not being productive.
if i was guessing campbells baseline outcome this year it's not so different from rosses when he was here, some flashes maybe 1 or 2 big games, but probably ends the year on IR. i think it's probably more likely that he finishes next year with less production than richie james had last year than him having a 2nd career year in a row. if campbell, waller, hodgins, and slayton are healthy id be surprised if he gets 90 targets here (and campbell is the most likely of that group to not be healthy). richie james had 70 last year playing all 17 games and having less target competition than there will be this year.
if he stays healthy, i think eventually 1 of robinson or hyatt over takes him by the end of the year. and it's not impossible shepard or crowder factor into the slot also.
With Waller it seems like they are gelling and it’s all been positive - just think it bodes well for this season.
golladay was damaged goods and couldnt separate.
But I feel like we've seen "Jones is looking more confident and taking more control" stories pretty much every year for like 3 years now. So I'm not really going to read too much into that.
I keep forgetting that Waller is listed as 6'6" and 255 lbs. I keep thinking he's like 6'3" and 240 lbs considering his speed. Really hope he can stay healthy, he should be fun to watch.
He could separate. He separated the Giants from 72 million dollars.
It was so annoying. They compared the Barkley situation to the Emmit Smith situation year ago. Barely acknowledging how the rules on that have changed. Talked for 10 minutes before admitting that Barkley can't sign an extension after July. So why would he forfeit game checks at that point. This guys just want to hear themselves talk.
It was so annoying…..and you listened to it. The Howard Stern syndrome.
Of course there’s a lot of talk. It’s a podcast. The value is that Bisignano’s actually in the building talking to people and seeing things with his own eyes. I’ll take that over some film junkie in moms basement every time.
FWIW-He was spot on about a lot of things last year that were called BS here when I posted them - specifically about Toney and McKinney.
They were talking about who would blink first if there was a regular season hold out. The rules don't allow for negotiation of an extension post July. It was pure idiocy.
And yes I listened. Because I'll listen to anything about the Giants during the dead period when there is less out there. I'm desperate for football talk.
He could separate. He separated the Giants from 72 million dollars.
*40.5m
When KG was signed: there was a lot of talk about trying to “get on the same page” and we are “not quite in sync yet” with DJ and we know how that turned out. Makes me think DJ was never confident in him.
With Waller it seems like they are gelling and it’s all been positive - just think it bodes well for this season.
golladay was damaged goods and couldnt separate.
He could separate. He separated the Giants from 72 million dollars.
*40.5m
Oh. In that case I'll start a GoFundMe to make up the difference. You have to think of his family.
But I feel like we've seen "Jones is looking more confident and taking more control" stories pretty much every year for like 3 years now. So I'm not really going to read too much into that.
I saw it on the field for 17 games a year ago, so I get your point but coming off last season it makes sense that it that a comment like that might actually carry a little more weight. His confidence grew in season last year, if the team around him improves at all..I'd expect that to continue..as the team improves..his confidence will only improve as he'll be allowed to do more.
When KG was signed: there was a lot of talk about trying to “get on the same page” and we are “not quite in sync yet” with DJ and we know how that turned out. Makes me think DJ was never confident in him.
With Waller it seems like they are gelling and it’s all been positive - just think it bodes well for this season.
golladay was damaged goods and couldnt separate.
He could separate. He separated the Giants from 72 million dollars.
Take my wife...Please!
Said it on this board at the end of last season, during contract negotiations, FA and after the draft. There is nothing to be ashamed unless you were one of the tools that said they had seen enough and knew DJ would never be a top 10 QB. Those folks are about to look stupid. Those so dismissive of the intangibles he so clearly possess lack imagination. Without those qualities, Judge and the NY media would have crushed him. They talk about teams ruining QBs. I call bullshit, you have that thing inside you that burns brighter when shit gets harder or you don't. Greatness is impossible with that fire.
So, you feel like there is some mystical quality, the "it" if you will, that is most important and Daniel has "it". Interesting perspective.
It will be obvious that Jones has the goods in 2023 barring injury. The defense only had to account for half the field last year. This year, they are going to have to defend deep as well. Jones will run wild. We are going to compete with the Eagles in scoring. I think Jones ceiling is higher than Hurts.
Jones would probably never admit it publicly, but this is by far the best talent (and best coaching) he's ever had around him. I can't wait to see Jones play with Waller, Hodgins, Hyatt, Campbell, et al, behind a real center and what should become the best OL he's ever had.
Bellinger, who will be possibly our fifth target this yr, was our #1 at one time last yr. Hodgins, who we didn't have until Nov. became our #1 and he'll be possibly #3/4 this yr. And with the depth we now have, it's not going to kill us if someone misses time (and we won't have to hope a guy we get off waivers saves us).
I'm not a gambler, but if I was, I would bet good money that Jones (assuming he stays healthy) is going to have the best year of his career, by far. I think it won't be debatable this time next year about whether he's a top 10 QB.
It was there the whole time. It’s why you could list 10 posters who were here 24/7 bashing the guy have completely disappeared now that the team is good and exciting again. “Giants fans”.
And then there's how Mac Jones is doing with Patricia and Judge in New England.
He’s been toiling in obscurity for the Raiders - they aren’t exactly on national TV much - but he’s on the big stage now.
And if you read between the lines on Bellinger bulking up, it seems they’ll have him as the in-line TE (blocking) while Waller’s detached.
The point above about Waller/Barkley playing off each other is huge - with a coaching staff that knows what to do with it. AND a Wink Martindale D. For the 1st time in a long time, it’s fun to be a Giants fan again.
If we have these guys healthy when the season starts, I’m sure I will then get excited.