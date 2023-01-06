Bisignano's observations from OTA's mittenedman : 6/1/2023 7:42 pm

Just caught the latest episode of the Giants Insider podcast, these were Bisignano's takeaways after being at OTA's:



*Has been going many years, there's always things you can glean, particularly what the coaches are thinking in terms of a general attack strategy, and early peeks at the depth chart.



*Schematically, the Giants are attacking downfield now. You can see the shift in philosophy. DJ's alluded to it in his PC's - changing the way they play this year. That's what Daboll liked to do in BUF, too.



*Mentioned Daniel Jones is "oozing with confidence". It's all come together for him: 2nd year in scheme, great coach, the franchise committed to him and he's finally got weapons. Chris "likes the way he is commanding the offense". Looks a little different in everything he does. Even loosened up with the media. "He knows he's the man now" - he can loosen up a bit. I personally think this is the biggest potential improvement on the team, and not talked about much: a jump in play from DJ. He's only 26 - how good can he be? An MVP-calibre season?



*He was giddy over Darren Waller. "Has the WOW factor." Knew he was good, but blown away with the speed. Freak of nature. Can easily play WR in addition to TE. Looks like he's 6'8". Needed a change of scenery. Heard from a good source McDaniels freezes out players that aren't "his guys". Not sure if that's what happened to Waller. Will be the #1 option here.



Points out the Giants have 2 tremendous weapons with Waller & Barkley. "Can't play 8 in the box with Waller". This guy may be closer to Plaxico than it seems.



*Very impressed with Parris Campbell. Tremendous speed. Playmaker. Tough matchup. I personally think he could start over Slayton.



*Depth chart-wise, Schmitz at C and Bredeson at LG. Shows you what the early plan is.



*Mentioned Gervarrius Owens as a guy that's jumped out early on D.