Esiason - expects Giants' Daniel Jones to have a rough year

ThomasG : 6/4/2023 7:46 am
Some comments made from Boomer during his WFAN morning show and noted in the short article:

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason sees Jones continuing to be average — and even struggling — claiming that the team has not done enough to add weapons around him.

He (Boomer) still sees Jones a player who will have to use his legs to get the Giants down the field.

“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot,” Boomer said. “They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”

Boomer Esiason expects Giants' Daniel Jones to have a 'rough year' - ( New Window )
ryanmkeane : 6/4/2023 12:49 pm : link
Also - what everyone forgets is that when the Giants signed Golladay, the media and some fans (me included) just automatically assumed that because Jones had a “#1 receiver” or something similar, that all of the Giants problems at wideout were just going to be automatically solved. Nope. It is about making steady improvements to the OL through draft and FA which they’ve done. Adding more playmakers without overpaying for something stupid which they’ve done via Waller, good value draft picks and FA signings, and then another steady improvement from Jones in year 2 with Daboll. Look around the league. Raiders got Davante Adams and Derek Carr was still average. Someone is going to overpay for Hopkins and think their issues are solved. Would it be great if Hyatt turned into a star? Sure, absolutely. But the Giants made the divisional round with basically an above average OL and the worst set of WRs in all of football. They don’t need to make slam dunk type moves to improve. Schoen has done really well with making the necessary adjustments.
RE: Waller  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 12:50 pm : link
In comment 16127483 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
and his ability to stay healthy will dictate a lot about 2023's passing game


This is the biggest key. Again, back to back 1100 yard seasons before some injuries held him back is a tremendous weapon to have in the middle of the field with the speed guys we have. Plus, him and Hodgins in the red zone will be a nightmare for defenses
RE: RE: any  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2023 1:48 pm : link
In comment 16127450 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16127418 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


player can take a step forward or back.

But Boomer's reasoning is what makes no sense.



Did you read the article? Nothing he said even hinted at Jones taking a step back, his entire point was that they haven’t surrounded him with enough weapons, specifically a true #1 WR and that as a result it will be rough on Jones and he will have to do a lot with his legs again this season.

If he was criticizing anyone it was Schoen


So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?

What a crock of shit.

(1) They got a Pro Bowl/All Pro tight end via trade.

(2) They drafted a WR this year who may end up being the best WR available in this draft.

(3) Which wide receiver should they have signed in free agency in March? (You can argue Hopkins now, but what about when free agency started?)

(4) Didn't they draft arguably the best center in the draft?

(5) They did add Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Jeff Smith in free agency.

Again, the argument seems to be, where is the #1 WR? Guilty as charged, I guess. SMH
RE: RE: Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2023 1:52 pm : link
In comment 16127441 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16127367 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


may take a step backwards given their competition, but Daniel Jones should take another step forward.

He's in the second year of the system with the same coaching staff.

His TE targets are very good.

He has legitimate NFL targets now at WR.

His OL should be much better.

Weird take by Boomer.




I still that our WR are bottom 3 in the NFL (if you classify DW as a TE). That said he will again have to dink and dunk down the field and we will then hear his yards per attempt suck. Eric, how you think we have quality Wr targets is beyond me.


Waller, Bellinger, Cager, Hyatt, Hopkins, Campbell, Robinson, Slayton, Johnson, Crowder are far better than anything Daniel Jones has ever had to work with. It's not even close.
RE: RE: Would  
HBart : 6/4/2023 2:05 pm : link
In comment 16127438 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 16127388 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


anyone here be shocked if Daniel Jones outplays Aaron Rodgers? Not me.


Call me crazy, but I'm kind of expecting it.

+1
Craig Carton (of all people) I think got it right with Boomer  
moespree : 6/4/2023 2:16 pm : link
When they were hosts together a caller called in and asked Boomer why he was always so negative about Eli and whomever the Jets QB was.

Carton interrupted and said it's because Boomer is jealous that they earn more money than he ever did, just because he played in a different era. Boomer gave him a dirty look and never actually denied it.

It seems like a decent assumption since his criticism of NY QBs never seems to end, regardless of the year.
Boomer seems to be  
EJNNJ : 6/4/2023 2:18 pm : link
creating clicks with this one, he's usually better than this idiocy. Offense is going to put up over 4,000 yards passing next year!!

We've either added, upgraded or gained experience across the entire offense.

QB: DJ yr two with Daboll/Kafka and feelin' it
WR/TE's: Waller size/speed, Bellinger(stronger&experienced), Campbell speed, Hyatt speed, Wan'dale speed/healthy
RB: SB, plus depth EG
OL: Experienced, added JMS - This group is going to be legit imo, Neal is a bad man and not going to repeat last year.


Looking forward to Boomer eating his words when DJ finishes better than AR
I bet you  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2023 2:31 pm : link
that if the Giants had signed OBJ, Boomer would be singing a different tune.

It will be interesting to see who has the better year.

Campbell or OBJ.
Wfan consistently shows the jets benefit of the doubt  
djm : 6/4/2023 2:33 pm : link
While the giants get NONE of that. This has never changed. Boomer is at the forefront. And he’s by far the most overrated over deified sports talkie in the NY area. Oh but he played, yea, fuck him he offers nothing except whatever holier than thou nonsense he’s bestowing to us mere civilians.

I especially like the part where he said “another season where he’s asked to do too much”—— you fucking twat.
RE: Crappy headline  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/4/2023 2:37 pm : link
In comment 16127377 Matt123 said:
Quote:
“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot. They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”


While true you can say the same about Mahommes. What top tier Qb isn't expected to do a lot. And he use his legs a lot because it's part of his skill set. Waller is a huge add. Boomer hates the Giants and is usually at best snide in any and all comments

He's just a dick. But to be fair I don't think it just about the Giants. That's who he is
RE: RE: Crappy headline  
Big Blue '56 : 6/4/2023 3:01 pm : link
In comment 16127536 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16127377 Matt123 said:


Quote:


“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot. They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”



While true you can say the same about Mahommes. What top tier Qb isn't expected to do a lot. And he use his legs a lot because it's part of his skill set. Waller is a huge add. Boomer hates the Giants and is usually at best snide in any and all comments

He's just a dick. But to be fair I don't think it just about the Giants. That's who he is


Perfect!
RE: RE: RE: any  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 4:00 pm : link
In comment 16127516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16127450 steve in ky said:


Quote:


In comment 16127418 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


player can take a step forward or back.

But Boomer's reasoning is what makes no sense.



Did you read the article? Nothing he said even hinted at Jones taking a step back, his entire point was that they haven’t surrounded him with enough weapons, specifically a true #1 WR and that as a result it will be rough on Jones and he will have to do a lot with his legs again this season.

If he was criticizing anyone it was Schoen



So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?

What a crock of shit.

(1) They got a Pro Bowl/All Pro tight end via trade.

(2) They drafted a WR this year who may end up being the best WR available in this draft.

(3) Which wide receiver should they have signed in free agency in March? (You can argue Hopkins now, but what about when free agency started?)

(4) Didn't they draft arguably the best center in the draft?

(5) They did add Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Jeff Smith in free agency.

Again, the argument seems to be, where is the #1 WR? Guilty as charged, I guess. SMH


Eric, I know Im new here, but I said it first.

Just kidding.

But in all seriousness, the Giants might have gotten the very best offensive weapon that was available in Waller. Can anybody honestly say they would consider Moore a bigger game changer than Waller?
RE: RE: RE: any  
bw in dc : 6/4/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16127516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?


Esiason's argument is that the Giants offense, particularly Jones, needs a bonafide WR1 to make the next step.

Now, is a WR1 a prerequisite to be top tier offense? No, but unless you have one of the alien QBS from another QB planet (Mahomes, Allen, etc) it's a very important position.

Let's be honest here. There are a lot of question marks with this WR group.

I like Hyatt, but he's a rookie, and he dropped to the third round for some reason.

Parris Campbell finally played a full season last year after three years of being unavailable. But it was a fairly non-descript season.

Hodgins was a great find last year. But I have no idea what to expect from his in 2023.

Robinson looks like a decent find, but he was oft-injured and, to me, didn't look as explosive as he looked at Kentucky.

Shepherd should be assumed to be a non-factor.

I like Slayton quite a bit, but he's maybe a WR2 on his very best day.

In other words, we have a litter of muts with no stud breed.

I am a fan of Waller for sure. But his last great season was in 2020.
RE: Seems to be a  
Mayo2JZ : 6/4/2023 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16127363 section125 said:
Quote:
vindictive SOB.


Why is that vindictive?
RE: RE: RE: any  
steve in ky : 6/4/2023 4:16 pm : link
In comment 16127516 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16127450 steve in ky said:


Quote:


In comment 16127418 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


player can take a step forward or back.

But Boomer's reasoning is what makes no sense.



Did you read the article? Nothing he said even hinted at Jones taking a step back, his entire point was that they haven’t surrounded him with enough weapons, specifically a true #1 WR and that as a result it will be rough on Jones and he will have to do a lot with his legs again this season.

If he was criticizing anyone it was Schoen



So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?

What a crock of shit.

(1) They got a Pro Bowl/All Pro tight end via trade.

(2) They drafted a WR this year who may end up being the best WR available in this draft.

(3) Which wide receiver should they have signed in free agency in March? (You can argue Hopkins now, but what about when free agency started?)

(4) Didn't they draft arguably the best center in the draft?

(5) They did add Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Jeff Smith in free agency.

Again, the argument seems to be, where is the #1 WR? Guilty as charged, I guess. SMH


I’m not disputing any of that. My point wasn’t that I agree with him as much as you missed his point thinking he was suggesting Jones would go backwards this season but instead they didn’t bring in enough weapons to play with Jones. I agree with your last point in disputing that argument.
Daniel Jones may play at average level in the passing game, and may  
ThomasG : 6/4/2023 4:24 pm : link
even struggle at times this season. But it isn’t going to be because the weapons around him didn’t get better than last year, because they certainly did.

RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 4:25 pm : link
In comment 16127587 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16127516 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:




So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?





Esiason's argument is that the Giants offense, particularly Jones, needs a bonafide WR1 to make the next step.

Now, is a WR1 a prerequisite to be top tier offense? No, but unless you have one of the alien QBS from another QB planet (Mahomes, Allen, etc) it's a very important position.

Let's be honest here. There are a lot of question marks with this WR group.

I like Hyatt, but he's a rookie, and he dropped to the third round for some reason.

Parris Campbell finally played a full season last year after three years of being unavailable. But it was a fairly non-descript season.

Hodgins was a great find last year. But I have no idea what to expect from his in 2023.

Robinson looks like a decent find, but he was oft-injured and, to me, didn't look as explosive as he looked at Kentucky.

Shepherd should be assumed to be a non-factor.

I like Slayton quite a bit, but he's maybe a WR2 on his very best day.

In other words, we have a litter of muts with no stud breed.

I am a fan of Waller for sure. But his last great season was in 2020.


You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.
bw in dc  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2023 4:29 pm : link
What is your definition of a "#1 wide receiver"?

Who were the #1 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft by your definition?

Who were the #1 wide receivers available in free agency in March 2023?


*****

Long story short, the supporting cast around Daniel Jones is much stronger than it was in 2022. I would like to remind people that David Sills and Marcus Johnson were getting serious snaps for the team early in the season.
Waller is taller, weighs more  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/4/2023 4:39 pm : link
and a bit faster than Plaxico and can play WR.

Now if they struggle against the better fronts again running the ball and the OL's PB still is poor then Boomer has a fair point imv. Being behind the chains is tough for most QB's and teams but the Giants are at least better equipped to avoid these situations as often as last season. Hopefully.

If the OL takes a big step then I think a much more dynamic offense is in the cards and PA will be the big winner with those big chunk plays downfield when D's have to account for run/pass.
Every move in any moment comes with risk  
djm : 6/4/2023 4:41 pm : link
Some are riskier or lower odds than others. That said, the giants added a better wr than they had starting last year in Campbell, a MUCH better TE than they had starting last year, risks and all, and a high second round center. I won’t get into the 3rd round wr because every team adds mid round picks. Hyatt could be great but that’s not the point and it doesn’t need to be. Giants still added 3 major upgrades to an offense that:

—Was in fact an above average unit in 2022 and one that was good enough to win a playoff game.

—Was in year 1 of a new regime and a regime that is universally held in high regard around the NFL

The giants offense was fucking solid last year. Why are we always forced to debate or defend Daniel jones and the offense? This wasn’t 1997. Wasn’t 1994. The 2022 giants won 10 games because of their offense. Sure it was imperfect and it was far from prolific, but why is every fucking conversation rooted in this notion that the giants offense needs all this work? That Jones HAS to play better? And why aren’t people expecting this offense to improve simply by organic means?

Darren waller doesn’t have to be a savior. He just has to add a missing element and more importantly fill a starting role adequately. Same with the rookie center and the same goes for Campbell. We flat out never had 3 professional above replacement level targets humming at the same time in 2022. Now we have more than that, on paper, and we’re coming from an above average 2022 season with the same highly beloved coaching staff. Sale ascending QB. Same star RB.

Maybe we have a tough season, any team can, but boomer is a lazy asshole. Go cover your jets and act like that team is the most talented roster going and go all in. Good luck with that. Same coaching staff. Same shit stained OL except for 1-2 guys.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/4/2023 4:51 pm : link
New York Giants offense in 2022 was noticeably better when Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (two rookies) were briefly on the field together. Then both got hurt and the offense suffered.

The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.

Now compare that to what we have now.

It's no comparison.

I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.
RE: the  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 5:14 pm : link
In comment 16127629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants offense in 2022 was noticeably better when Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (two rookies) were briefly on the field together. Then both got hurt and the offense suffered.

The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.

Now compare that to what we have now.

It's no comparison.

I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.


This is exactly right. We ahve hedged our bets against Wandale's recovery with PC and SS. We have a legit possession guy in Hodgins. Slayton and Hyatt are stretch the field players (I honestly think Hyatt has better quickness than most give credit for) and between Bellinger, Jones and any running back we have on the field, there should be a ton of space.

I am very fired up for what our offense will look like. The Guard spots and the injuries will be an interesting watch during camp.
RE: the  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 5:26 pm : link
In comment 16127629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants offense in 2022 was noticeably better when Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (two rookies) were briefly on the field together. Then both got hurt and the offense suffered.

The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.

Now compare that to what we have now.

It's no comparison.

I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.


This is exactly right. We ahve hedged our bets against Wandale's recovery with PC and SS. We have a legit possession guy in Hodgins. Slayton and Hyatt are stretch the field players (I honestly think Hyatt has better quickness than most give credit for) and between Bellinger, Jones and any running back we have on the field, there should be a ton of space.

I am very fired up for what our offense will look like. The Guard spots and the injuries will be an interesting watch during camp.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 6/4/2023 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16127617 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
What is your definition of a "#1 wide receiver"?

Who were the #1 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft by your definition?

Who were the #1 wide receivers available in free agency in March 2023?


*****

Long story short, the supporting cast around Daniel Jones is much stronger than it was in 2022. I would like to remind people that David Sills and Marcus Johnson were getting serious snaps for the team early in the season.


You know a WR1 when you see him - high # of targets, catches, TDs, big plays, etc. And multiples years doing it.

IMV, there was two WR prospects in the 2023 draft with WR1 potential: Smith-Njigba and Addison. I did/do like the potential of Hyatt, Mims, Downs, and Tillman.

I don't think there were any WR1s in free agency until now with Hopkins. I would have easily endorsed, however, making moves for Lazard, Meyers, and Agholor. Solid WRs who I believe could have made more strides under Daboll/Kafka.

We certainly have more offensive players around Jones. Outside of Waller, however, everyone else is a serious question mark with a checkered past.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
bw in dc : 6/4/2023 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16127611 TrevorC said:
Quote:

You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.


I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.

RE: Was Boomer  
Paulie Walnuts : 6/4/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16127447 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Wearing his Super Bowl rings when he made the comments?
when was Boomer right about anything
I only know this because I read BBi.  
Skully88 : 6/4/2023 5:41 pm : link
To know anything that came out of Norman's mouth, he would personally have to pay me copious amounts of cash.
RE: RE: bw in dc  
speedywheels : 6/4/2023 5:46 pm : link
In comment 16127651 bw in dc said:
Quote:



You know a WR1 when you see him - high # of targets, catches, TDs, big plays, etc. And multiples years doing it.

IMV, there was two WR prospects in the 2023 draft with WR1 potential: Smith-Njigba and Addison. I did/do like the potential of Hyatt, Mims, Downs, and Tillman.

I don't think there were any WR1s in free agency until now with Hopkins. I would have easily endorsed, however, making moves for Lazard, Meyers, and Agholor. Solid WRs who I believe could have made more strides under Daboll/Kafka.

We certainly have more offensive players around Jones. Outside of Waller, however, everyone else is a serious question mark with a checkered past.


Well, at least you're FINALLY admitting it. No WR1 to throw to; unlike a number of other QB's (and that doesn't even include guys like Hurts, Burrow and Hebert, who had TWO WR1's to throw to. But I digress).

And to think - last year he didn't even have Waller, so there were even MORE question marks with checkered pasts around him.

And we won't even get into the absolute crap he had around him in 2020 and 2021 (both in terms of skill position players AND coaching).

But tell us again how he was supposed to throw for 25+ TD's and 4,000+ yards, with so many "question marks with checkered pasts" players?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 5:55 pm : link
In comment 16127653 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16127611 TrevorC said:


Quote:



You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.



I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.


He doesnt have a point....the point he is trying make is patently false. I dont know you, but every single point you have made is a moss.

Boomer is incorrect in his assessment. You are mistaken in putting up a defense for it and the NY Giants made a very strong effort to not only increase the talent at the receiver position, but have created an incredible amount of speed compared to what most teams have.
Who the F cares who the '1 WR' is?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/4/2023 5:58 pm : link
If healthy, Waller is going to be Jones' go to guy.
Maybe my math is wrong but I think I’m correct  
djm : 6/4/2023 6:08 pm : link
Games 1-8 2022 20.3 ppg
Games 9-17 2022 23.2 ppg

New system and the offense got better and better throughout the 22 season. Players were brought along and brought in and things improved. Scoring went up. Even if the record was worse the scoring went up and offense looked better in doing so. Hodgins output was an upgrade over that stretch.

To me the most important thing about this nyg team now and going forward is how good is Brian Daboll and Schoen. The synergy. The decision making. The Player development! The practice schedules and details. The weekly game plans. The game day coaching. The draft. FA. Rinse repeat. How good is all that going to be under this regime. My point is The offseason additions are important and nice and all that but if we’re going places it’s going to come from everyone and the sum will better the parts. I want to believe we’d be better or equally effective in 23 without adding waller. And I think we will. Waller is needed but I trust Daboll to score points no matter what. At least I’m hoping to after this second season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
ThomasG : 6/4/2023 6:26 pm : link
In comment 16127663 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16127653 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16127611 TrevorC said:


Quote:



You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.



I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.




He doesnt have a point....the point he is trying make is patently false. I dont know you, but every single point you have made is a moss.

Boomer is incorrect in his assessment. You are mistaken in putting up a defense for it and the NY Giants made a very strong effort to not only increase the talent at the receiver position, but have created an incredible amount of speed compared to what most teams have.


Day 2 for Trevor. Who said he didn’t join last year because the intensity on the site didn’t appeal to him. Lol
I haven’t been the biggest Jones fan  
bceagle05 : 6/4/2023 6:44 pm : link
but I think he’s gonna a have a legitimately good season for all the reasons others on this thread have explained. The coaching staff will get these weapons open and Jones will find them - year five, second year in a good offensive system, a shot of confidence off last year. Excited to see him take the next step.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 7:03 pm : link
In comment 16127679 ThomasG said:
Quote:
In comment 16127663 TrevorC said:


Quote:


In comment 16127653 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16127611 TrevorC said:


Quote:



You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.



I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.




He doesnt have a point....the point he is trying make is patently false. I dont know you, but every single point you have made is a moss.

Boomer is incorrect in his assessment. You are mistaken in putting up a defense for it and the NY Giants made a very strong effort to not only increase the talent at the receiver position, but have created an incredible amount of speed compared to what most teams have.



Day 2 for Trevor. Who said he didn’t join last year because the intensity on the site didn’t appeal to him. Lol


I guess I'll just back off from participating in this discussion. But what Boomer said is absolutely ridiculous and unfounded. Yes Im the new guy, but I thought as long as I criticized the argument and not the poster I would be ok. Sorry to intrude.
This thread seems very odd to me  
Matt123 : 6/4/2023 7:11 pm : link
ALL of the following can be true:

Boomer often criticizes the Giants
Boomer is jealous of current player $
The headline of the article exaggerated his point
Jones still has to work hard
Jones still doesn't have a complete set of weapons
Schoen upgraded the WR spot tremendously
There weren't good WR1 options available

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: any  
ThomasG : 6/4/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16127695 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16127679 ThomasG said:


Quote:


In comment 16127663 TrevorC said:


Quote:


In comment 16127653 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16127611 TrevorC said:


Quote:



You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.

I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.

How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.

Not going to box with you on this any more.



I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.




He doesnt have a point....the point he is trying make is patently false. I dont know you, but every single point you have made is a moss.

Boomer is incorrect in his assessment. You are mistaken in putting up a defense for it and the NY Giants made a very strong effort to not only increase the talent at the receiver position, but have created an incredible amount of speed compared to what most teams have.



Day 2 for Trevor. Who said he didn’t join last year because the intensity on the site didn’t appeal to him. Lol



I guess I'll just back off from participating in this discussion. But what Boomer said is absolutely ridiculous and unfounded. Yes Im the new guy, but I thought as long as I criticized the argument and not the poster I would be ok. Sorry to intrude.


I started the thread because i read and also thought Boomer’s comments were off base on a slow football news day. And you’re fine to post and criticize anything you want but let’s save the new guy spin stuff for a different crowd, ok?
Cool Thomas...  
TrevorC : 6/4/2023 9:14 pm : link
You started in January, I guess I have to wait 5 more months before I match your lofty status.

No offense, but I haven't criticized anybody, only the article. Like I said, I am sorry to interfere with a thread started by a guy who himself registered in 2023.

Enjoy your thread and your thoughts.
RE: the  
HBart : 6/4/2023 9:28 pm : link
In comment 16127629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
New York Giants offense in 2022 was noticeably better when Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (two rookies) were briefly on the field together. Then both got hurt and the offense suffered.

The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.

Now compare that to what we have now.

It's no comparison.

I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.

Exactly.

With Hodgins & Bellinger together the O didn't suck. Put Campbell and Waller on the field with them and it's night and day before even getting to the other WR. Where our best 2022 option is now the floor.

It really is night and day (add usual health caveat)
RE: Cool Thomas...  
ThomasG : 6/4/2023 9:53 pm : link
In comment 16127720 TrevorC said:
Quote:
You started in January, I guess I have to wait 5 more months before I match your lofty status.

No offense, but I haven't criticized anybody, only the article. Like I said, I am sorry to interfere with a thread started by a guy who himself registered in 2023.

Enjoy your thread and your thoughts.


Only more telling actually. Good luck.
RE: His job  
Joey in VA : 6/4/2023 10:26 pm : link
In comment 16127471 JayBinQueens said:
Quote:
Is to have takes that make people talk about it, listen to see what other takes he has etc.

It's amazing how people fall for this all the time
Bingo. He is paid to stir up shit, that's all he does.
 
ryanmkeane : 4:19 am : link
Boomer sounds like that guy in the media who always talks shit about Jones and laughs out loud when someone says that he’s good and a playoff QB. Can’t remember the guys name, think he’s on first take or something.

But he generally sounds like he has never actually watched Jones play a full football game in all honesty.
 
ryanmkeane : 4:22 am : link
This is why people don’t respect talking heads/media folks. They’ll say anything to remain relevant and give “takes” with zero accountability. If they’re wrong, which they probably are 75% of the time, the topic of conversation has already switched to something else so it’s like it never even happened.
….  
ryanmkeane : 4:24 am : link
Boomer makes that comment with zero regard for Robinson and Waller additions. Robinson had his first 100 yard game and was really starting to click - more so than your typical rookie WR. It’s basically like getting another rookie WR along with Hyatt. The dude gets open and can clearly catch the ball. Giants added a great weapon at tight end who seemingly already has a good connection with Jones. It’s almost as if Boomer doesn’t actually grasp this concept.
This is best offensive roster we have had in Jones tenure  
SGMen : 5:39 am : link
Just need the group to stay healthy.
RE: …  
Big Blue '56 : 5:47 am : link
In comment 16127790 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This is why people don’t respect talking heads/media folks. They’ll say anything to remain relevant and give “takes” with zero accountability. If they’re wrong, which they probably are 75% of the time, the topic of conversation has already switched to something else so it’s like it never even happened.


Btw? Marino isn’t much better, imv
RE: Giants  
TheMick7 : 7:35 am : link
In comment 16127367 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
may take a step backwards given their competition, but Daniel Jones should take another step forward.

He's in the second year of the system with the same coaching staff.

His TE targets are very good.

He has legitimate NFL targets now at WR.

His OL should be much better.

Weird take by Boomer.


Actually,not weird,but standard take by Boomer, who, for lack of a better term, is a Giants hater. Boomer has become almost unlistenable as his ego leads in whatever he's talking about. And, his minions,including Giannotti, all suck up to him & in the rare times they don't,he'll rag on them until they say something to stroke his ego! Plus,his beliefs politically make me turn off the program as soon as he gets on his pulpit.His snarky attitude & belief that he is 100% right 100% of the time has gotten old. The best days of the show are when Jerry Recco fills in for him!
I wonder why Boomer and Gio (among others)....  
Drewcon40 : 9:02 am : link
...for that matter never held themselves accountable for urging the Jets to go get Deshaun Watson? I am sure that Cameron Poe will be the answer.
Boomer is wrong  
Thegratefulhead : 10:47 am : link
Did they miss Hill in KC? Everyone here is very unaccustomed to coaching that gives us a schematic advantage on game day. That is not your fault. They go after players with speed and the ability to separate. We actually have players that wil force the defense to cover the entire field. We are going to be played differently. The rubber will hit the road when they dare Daniel to beat them over the top. He must do it. We have enough speed including Daniel's, there will be a mismatch on the field somewhere. Kafka is going to exploit it. I believe we complete with the Eagles for points, they will beat us, the margin will be smaller than you think.
I think Jones will have a better year  
Rudy5757 : 11:41 am : link
but in reality doany of our WRs scare anyone? We dont have a 1,000 yard WR on the roster. We did improve the team speed.

Waller is the main factor. If healthy he changes the landscape of the O. Bellinger was our #1 TE last year and now after a year in the system he is #2. Thats a great 1-2 punch. There were 2 factors in our late season struggles, Jackson and Bellinger getting hurt.

As with any team injuries are a factor. When you lose your top players in affects the whole team negatively.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:46 am : link
In comment 16127790 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
This is why people don’t respect talking heads/media folks. They’ll say anything to remain relevant and give “takes” with zero accountability. If they’re wrong, which they probably are 75% of the time, the topic of conversation has already switched to something else so it’s like it never even happened.

Should I go find all the talking heads/media folks that you very happily prop up around here when they agree with what you want to believe? And how you claim that the ex-players in particular have more credibility because they know more?

Funny how that goes out the window when you disagree with their opinion.
