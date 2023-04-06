Some comments made from Boomer during his WFAN morning show and noted in the short article:
Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason sees Jones continuing to be average — and even struggling — claiming that the team has not done enough to add weapons around him.
He (Boomer) still sees Jones a player who will have to use his legs to get the Giants down the field.
“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot,” Boomer said. “They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”
Boomer Esiason expects Giants' Daniel Jones to have a 'rough year'
This is the biggest key. Again, back to back 1100 yard seasons before some injuries held him back is a tremendous weapon to have in the middle of the field with the speed guys we have. Plus, him and Hodgins in the red zone will be a nightmare for defenses
player can take a step forward or back.
But Boomer's reasoning is what makes no sense.
Did you read the article? Nothing he said even hinted at Jones taking a step back, his entire point was that they haven’t surrounded him with enough weapons, specifically a true #1 WR and that as a result it will be rough on Jones and he will have to do a lot with his legs again this season.
If he was criticizing anyone it was Schoen
So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?
What a crock of shit.
(1) They got a Pro Bowl/All Pro tight end via trade.
(2) They drafted a WR this year who may end up being the best WR available in this draft.
(3) Which wide receiver should they have signed in free agency in March? (You can argue Hopkins now, but what about when free agency started?)
(4) Didn't they draft arguably the best center in the draft?
(5) They did add Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, and Jeff Smith in free agency.
Again, the argument seems to be, where is the #1 WR? Guilty as charged, I guess. SMH
may take a step backwards given their competition, but Daniel Jones should take another step forward.
He's in the second year of the system with the same coaching staff.
His TE targets are very good.
He has legitimate NFL targets now at WR.
His OL should be much better.
Weird take by Boomer.
I still that our WR are bottom 3 in the NFL (if you classify DW as a TE). That said he will again have to dink and dunk down the field and we will then hear his yards per attempt suck. Eric, how you think we have quality Wr targets is beyond me.
Waller, Bellinger, Cager, Hyatt, Hopkins, Campbell, Robinson, Slayton, Johnson, Crowder are far better than anything Daniel Jones has ever had to work with. It's not even close.
anyone here be shocked if Daniel Jones outplays Aaron Rodgers? Not me.
Call me crazy, but I'm kind of expecting it.
+1
Carton interrupted and said it's because Boomer is jealous that they earn more money than he ever did, just because he played in a different era. Boomer gave him a dirty look and never actually denied it.
It seems like a decent assumption since his criticism of NY QBs never seems to end, regardless of the year.
We've either added, upgraded or gained experience across the entire offense.
QB: DJ yr two with Daboll/Kafka and feelin' it
WR/TE's: Waller size/speed, Bellinger(stronger&experienced), Campbell speed, Hyatt speed, Wan'dale speed/healthy
RB: SB, plus depth EG
OL: Experienced, added JMS - This group is going to be legit imo, Neal is a bad man and not going to repeat last year.
Looking forward to Boomer eating his words when DJ finishes better than AR
It will be interesting to see who has the better year.
Campbell or OBJ.
I especially like the part where he said “another season where he’s asked to do too much”—— you fucking twat.
While true you can say the same about Mahommes. What top tier Qb isn't expected to do a lot. And he use his legs a lot because it's part of his skill set. Waller is a huge add. Boomer hates the Giants and is usually at best snide in any and all comments
He's just a dick. But to be fair I don't think it just about the Giants. That's who he is
“I think Daniel Jones is gonna have another rough year in terms of him having to do a lot. They’re paying him to do a lot. To be able to fit another wide receiver, I don’t see it.”
While true you can say the same about Mahommes. What top tier Qb isn't expected to do a lot. And he use his legs a lot because it's part of his skill set. Waller is a huge add. Boomer hates the Giants and is usually at best snide in any and all comments
He's just a dick. But to be fair I don't think it just about the Giants. That's who he is
Perfect!
But in all seriousness, the Giants might have gotten the very best offensive weapon that was available in Waller. Can anybody honestly say they would consider Moore a bigger game changer than Waller?
So his argument is "because the Giants didn't get Jones an All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber wide receiver, then the Giants didn't help Jones this offseason"?
Esiason's argument is that the Giants offense, particularly Jones, needs a bonafide WR1 to make the next step.
Now, is a WR1 a prerequisite to be top tier offense? No, but unless you have one of the alien QBS from another QB planet (Mahomes, Allen, etc) it's a very important position.
Let's be honest here. There are a lot of question marks with this WR group.
I like Hyatt, but he's a rookie, and he dropped to the third round for some reason.
Parris Campbell finally played a full season last year after three years of being unavailable. But it was a fairly non-descript season.
Hodgins was a great find last year. But I have no idea what to expect from his in 2023.
Robinson looks like a decent find, but he was oft-injured and, to me, didn't look as explosive as he looked at Kentucky.
Shepherd should be assumed to be a non-factor.
I like Slayton quite a bit, but he's maybe a WR2 on his very best day.
In other words, we have a litter of muts with no stud breed.
I am a fan of Waller for sure. But his last great season was in 2020.
Why is that vindictive?
I’m not disputing any of that. My point wasn’t that I agree with him as much as you missed his point thinking he was suggesting Jones would go backwards this season but instead they didn’t bring in enough weapons to play with Jones. I agree with your last point in disputing that argument.
You still havent answered the question.....who else should the Giants have gone after to satisfy your complaint.
I remember your name months ago, and you seemed to find every reason to find fault with the direction the Giants went. Even when their was obvious progress, you felt something was wrong with it. Thats just not the way I choose to view this passion of mine. The facts are, the Giants made a pretty crazy move trading for Waller, loaded the team with speed, including drafting a guy that might have the game breaking ability of between Desean Jackson and Mike Wallace.
How does the receiver room look this year as opposed to last year? Its kind of silly to complain about a team not making moves when that team has a WR corps that is upgraded at literally every single spot from last year with the exception of Shephard.
Not going to box with you on this any more.
Who were the #1 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft by your definition?
Who were the #1 wide receivers available in free agency in March 2023?
Long story short, the supporting cast around Daniel Jones is much stronger than it was in 2022. I would like to remind people that David Sills and Marcus Johnson were getting serious snaps for the team early in the season.
Now if they struggle against the better fronts again running the ball and the OL's PB still is poor then Boomer has a fair point imv. Being behind the chains is tough for most QB's and teams but the Giants are at least better equipped to avoid these situations as often as last season. Hopefully.
If the OL takes a big step then I think a much more dynamic offense is in the cards and PA will be the big winner with those big chunk plays downfield when D's have to account for run/pass.
—Was in fact an above average unit in 2022 and one that was good enough to win a playoff game.
—Was in year 1 of a new regime and a regime that is universally held in high regard around the NFL
The giants offense was fucking solid last year. Why are we always forced to debate or defend Daniel jones and the offense? This wasn’t 1997. Wasn’t 1994. The 2022 giants won 10 games because of their offense. Sure it was imperfect and it was far from prolific, but why is every fucking conversation rooted in this notion that the giants offense needs all this work? That Jones HAS to play better? And why aren’t people expecting this offense to improve simply by organic means?
Darren waller doesn’t have to be a savior. He just has to add a missing element and more importantly fill a starting role adequately. Same with the rookie center and the same goes for Campbell. We flat out never had 3 professional above replacement level targets humming at the same time in 2022. Now we have more than that, on paper, and we’re coming from an above average 2022 season with the same highly beloved coaching staff. Sale ascending QB. Same star RB.
Maybe we have a tough season, any team can, but boomer is a lazy asshole. Go cover your jets and act like that team is the most talented roster going and go all in. Good luck with that. Same coaching staff. Same shit stained OL except for 1-2 guys.
The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.
Now compare that to what we have now.
It's no comparison.
I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.
The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.
Now compare that to what we have now.
It's no comparison.
I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.
This is exactly right. We ahve hedged our bets against Wandale's recovery with PC and SS. We have a legit possession guy in Hodgins. Slayton and Hyatt are stretch the field players (I honestly think Hyatt has better quickness than most give credit for) and between Bellinger, Jones and any running back we have on the field, there should be a ton of space.
I am very fired up for what our offense will look like. The Guard spots and the injuries will be an interesting watch during camp.
The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.
Now compare that to what we have now.
It's no comparison.
I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.
This is exactly right. We ahve hedged our bets against Wandale's recovery with PC and SS. We have a legit possession guy in Hodgins. Slayton and Hyatt are stretch the field players (I honestly think Hyatt has better quickness than most give credit for) and between Bellinger, Jones and any running back we have on the field, there should be a ton of space.
I am very fired up for what our offense will look like. The Guard spots and the injuries will be an interesting watch during camp.
You know a WR1 when you see him - high # of targets, catches, TDs, big plays, etc. And multiples years doing it.
IMV, there was two WR prospects in the 2023 draft with WR1 potential: Smith-Njigba and Addison. I did/do like the potential of Hyatt, Mims, Downs, and Tillman.
I don't think there were any WR1s in free agency until now with Hopkins. I would have easily endorsed, however, making moves for Lazard, Meyers, and Agholor. Solid WRs who I believe could have made more strides under Daboll/Kafka.
We certainly have more offensive players around Jones. Outside of Waller, however, everyone else is a serious question mark with a checkered past.
I'm not complaining. Esiason is. I'm just making the case why his point isn't unreasonable.
Well, at least you're FINALLY admitting it. No WR1 to throw to; unlike a number of other QB's (and that doesn't even include guys like Hurts, Burrow and Hebert, who had TWO WR1's to throw to. But I digress).
And to think - last year he didn't even have Waller, so there were even MORE question marks with checkered pasts around him.
And we won't even get into the absolute crap he had around him in 2020 and 2021 (both in terms of skill position players AND coaching).
But tell us again how he was supposed to throw for 25+ TD's and 4,000+ yards, with so many "question marks with checkered pasts" players?
He doesnt have a point....the point he is trying make is patently false. I dont know you, but every single point you have made is a moss.
Boomer is incorrect in his assessment. You are mistaken in putting up a defense for it and the NY Giants made a very strong effort to not only increase the talent at the receiver position, but have created an incredible amount of speed compared to what most teams have.
Games 9-17 2022 23.2 ppg
New system and the offense got better and better throughout the 22 season. Players were brought along and brought in and things improved. Scoring went up. Even if the record was worse the scoring went up and offense looked better in doing so. Hodgins output was an upgrade over that stretch.
To me the most important thing about this nyg team now and going forward is how good is Brian Daboll and Schoen. The synergy. The decision making. The Player development! The practice schedules and details. The weekly game plans. The game day coaching. The draft. FA. Rinse repeat. How good is all that going to be under this regime. My point is The offseason additions are important and nice and all that but if we’re going places it’s going to come from everyone and the sum will better the parts. I want to believe we’d be better or equally effective in 23 without adding waller. And I think we will. Waller is needed but I trust Daboll to score points no matter what. At least I’m hoping to after this second season.
Day 2 for Trevor. Who said he didn’t join last year because the intensity on the site didn’t appeal to him. Lol
Day 2 for Trevor. Who said he didn’t join last year because the intensity on the site didn’t appeal to him. Lol
Boomer often criticizes the Giants
Boomer is jealous of current player $
The headline of the article exaggerated his point
Jones still has to work hard
Jones still doesn't have a complete set of weapons
Schoen upgraded the WR spot tremendously
There weren't good WR1 options available
I started the thread because i read and also thought Boomer's comments were off base on a slow football news day.
No offense, but I haven't criticized anybody, only the article. Like I said, I am sorry to interfere with a thread started by a guy who himself registered in 2023.
Enjoy your thread and your thoughts.
The Giants picked up Hodgins late and Bellinger came back and the offense picked up again.
Now compare that to what we have now.
It's no comparison.
I'm befuddled that some can't see that. We're going to cut some WRs this year who would have started on this team last year.
Exactly.
With Hodgins & Bellinger together the O didn't suck. Put Campbell and Waller on the field with them and it's night and day before even getting to the other WR. Where our best 2022 option is now the floor.
It really is night and day (add usual health caveat)
It's amazing how people fall for this all the time
But he generally sounds like he has never actually watched Jones play a full football game in all honesty.
Btw? Marino isn’t much better, imv
He's in the second year of the system with the same coaching staff.
His TE targets are very good.
He has legitimate NFL targets now at WR.
His OL should be much better.
Weird take by Boomer.
Actually,not weird,but standard take by Boomer, who, for lack of a better term, is a Giants hater. Boomer has become almost unlistenable as his ego leads in whatever he's talking about. And, his minions,including Giannotti, all suck up to him & in the rare times they don't,he'll rag on them until they say something to stroke his ego! Plus,his beliefs politically make me turn off the program as soon as he gets on his pulpit.His snarky attitude & belief that he is 100% right 100% of the time has gotten old. The best days of the show are when Jerry Recco fills in for him!
Waller is the main factor. If healthy he changes the landscape of the O. Bellinger was our #1 TE last year and now after a year in the system he is #2. Thats a great 1-2 punch. There were 2 factors in our late season struggles, Jackson and Bellinger getting hurt.
As with any team injuries are a factor. When you lose your top players in affects the whole team negatively.
Should I go find all the talking heads/media folks that you very happily prop up around here when they agree with what you want to believe? And how you claim that the ex-players in particular have more credibility because they know more?
Funny how that goes out the window when you disagree with their opinion.