Evan Neal's range of outcomes could shape this season NoGainDayne : 6/4/2023 3:10 pm

I don't have a strong inclination to say that Evan Neal's 2nd year will look more like AT, taking a big step forward or if we will see similar issues with his game as year 1.



I do think with two great pass rush / DL units on the schedule in our first 3 weeks (Cowboys and 49ers) his improvement will IMO have a huge impact on our season.



If he is clearing holes in the running game and improves his consistency pass blocking I think we are a 2-1 team and if he doesn't show good improvement I think we are a 1-2 team.



I think the 1-2 team will be under a lot of pressure and is at much bigger risk of a disappointing follow up to their playoff run than a 2-1 team.



A bit of an oversimplification I can acknowledge but I am confident we grab at least 2 wins if Neal has taken a step forward.