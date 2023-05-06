for display only
Giants.com OTA #7 Report

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 3:50 pm
Quote:
The New York Giants opened their third week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will practice every day except Wednesday leading into next week's minicamp, and then the team will break until training camp in late July.

The Giants spent a lot of time in the red zone, so there were many plays to be made on both sides of the ball. Let's get to it.

Here are highlights from OTA No. 7:



Top Plays: Linebackers show skills on busy red-zone day - ( New Window )
RE: RE: he doesn't  
HMunster : 6/5/2023 4:37 pm : link
In comment 16128119 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 16128113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have much of a chance, but Kalil Pimpleton's name keeps popping up.



I’m really hoping he squeezes his way onto the roster. It would be great to see him burst onto the scene.


LOL. Well played.
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 4:42 pm : link
picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....

here  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 4:43 pm : link
is Dyontae Johnson

some names  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 4:47 pm : link
that popped out today too...

Darren Waller (again)
Collin Johnson (again)
Jashaun Corbin
Jaydon Mickens
Bobby Okereke
Micah McFadden
Darnay Holmes
I would love to see Crowder make the team  
Jay on the Island : 6/5/2023 4:52 pm : link
Not only would he be valuable on offense as a dependable slot receiver but if he wins the PR job that protects Adoree' Jackson from having to be the punt returner again.
RE: With a name like Pimpleton...  
Joe Beckwith : 6/5/2023 4:53 pm : link
In comment 16128115 manh george said:
Quote:
is that so surprising?


ISWYDT
I may  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 4:55 pm : link
be mistaken, but I think someone posted that Daniel Jones and Crowder worked out together in previous offseasons. If true, they may have better chemistry than most guys on the roster right now.
Starting to love the depth......  
George from PA : 6/5/2023 4:55 pm : link
Granted, possible lack of Super stars....but a professional stable of 7/8 WRs is nice security.
Collin Johnson  
Jay on the Island : 6/5/2023 5:00 pm : link
is continuing where he left off in training camp. Hopefully he can perform in real games because his size will be a big advantage in the redzone. It would be a matchup nightmare for defenses having to cover 6'6 Darren Waller and 6'6 Collin Johnson.
RE: I may  
Jay on the Island : 6/5/2023 5:00 pm : link
In comment 16128169 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be mistaken, but I think someone posted that Daniel Jones and Crowder worked out together in previous offseasons. If true, they may have better chemistry than most guys on the roster right now.

Yes they've trained together at Duke in the past. Daniel Jones confirmed it as well.
I  
Professor Falken : 6/5/2023 5:10 pm : link
really wish the writers would specify who was playing QB when someone intercepts a pass.
RE: I  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 5:12 pm : link
In comment 16128183 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
really wish the writers would specify who was playing QB when someone intercepts a pass.


I think they've been told not to do that as it would cause a bunch of "the starting QB sucks" reactions.
Dyontae Johnson  
mittenedman : 6/5/2023 5:39 pm : link
certainly looks the part

RE: Ive always liked Crowder.  
Payasdaddy : 6/5/2023 5:39 pm : link
In comment 16128117 TrevorC said:
Quote:
Guy gets open and is very quick.

Okereke just seems like the perfect MLB for this defense and pairing him with Beavers would seem to compliment each other's games quite well.

His comments on McFadden are interesting. I wasnt impressed with him last year. But I dont think BO would make that up. Maybe MM is learning off of BO in a way that he was unable to with his surroundings last year. Would be great to have some LBs who can play again.


Some guys take a leap after full off season. MM looked so so at best but has a few tools to work with. Look forward to camp
RE: Starting to love the depth......  
Payasdaddy : 6/5/2023 5:41 pm : link
In comment 16128171 George from PA said:
Quote:
Granted, possible lack of Super stars....but a professional stable of 7/8 WRs is nice security.


Yea, looks like 7-8 could belong in league
Last yr, maybe 2-3 each week
Nothing close to a wr1 but that’s not horrible, especially if teams need to pay attention to Waller.


Is Beavers at OTAs and on the field with the defense  
nygiantfan : 6/5/2023 5:44 pm : link
or is he still rehabbing?
Jones made chicken salad  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/5/2023 5:49 pm : link
Out of chicken shit w the WRs they gave him last year. The difference in talent is huge. And not counting Waller is just either idiocy or people being assholes. Who doesn't consider Kelce part of KCs passing attack. Honestly don't see Shepard making the team. Guys like Crowder and Campbell are going to be huge. Jones made Ritchie James look legit by year end.
Unless injuries to others force the issue  
Bob in Newburgh : 6/5/2023 5:53 pm : link
I do not want Crowder making this team.

Will cost the cutting of a younger player with far more upside to keep him.

Crowder is limited to being a reliable chains mover. He is short and has poor timed speed, is over 30, and multiple teams have decided they can do better.
RE: Is Beavers at OTAs and on the field with the defense  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16128200 nygiantfan said:
Quote:
or is he still rehabbing?


See my two OTA reports. He's been working on the side.
RE: I may  
Southern Man : 6/5/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16128169 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
be mistaken, but I think someone posted that Daniel Jones and Crowder worked out together in previous offseasons. If true, they may have better chemistry than most guys on the roster right now.


Makes sense...both Duke guys. I always thought it would be unlikely he'd make the team, but there is something to be said for having a mentor-like player in the position, or that might be Shep's role.
We started off last year in the spring  
Dave on the UWS : 6/5/2023 6:29 pm : link
by saying this was one of the least talented teams in the league. Anyone still feel that way.
RE: the  
81_Great_Dane : 6/5/2023 6:32 pm : link
In comment 16128148 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....
Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?
Darnay Holmes keeps making plays  
JerseyCityJoe : 6/5/2023 6:56 pm : link
Maybe he is the guy that makes a big leap this year.
Holmes has been good  
Dave on the UWS : 6/5/2023 7:04 pm : link
Every year on OTAs and training camp. Then the real bullets start flying.
Current  
Toth029 : 6/5/2023 7:17 pm : link
Wide receivers are interesting.

Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson and Slayton are locks. Your question marks start and end with Shepard, Crowder, Smith, Sills, Collin Johnson, etc.

Crowder really hasn't done much in a couple years. To me he feels like insurance if Wan'Dale and Shepard can't be ready. Perhaps PS spot?
RE: RE: RE: he doesn't  
santacruzom : 6/5/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16128125 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16128119 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 16128113 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


have much of a chance, but Kalil Pimpleton's name keeps popping up.



I’m really hoping he squeezes his way onto the roster. It would be great to see him burst onto the scene.



Can he return punts?


That's what he was best at as a prospect
Pimpleton returns 2 punts for TDs in same game - ( New Window )
It is too much to hope that  
MattinKY : 6/5/2023 7:48 pm : link
Bobby Okereke turns into the next AP?
RE: RE: the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/5/2023 8:12 pm : link
In comment 16128232 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16128148 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....

Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?


Being strong makes you a better blocker.
I don't see both Crowder and Shep making the team  
BigBlueNH : 6/5/2023 8:14 pm : link
unless lots of injuries hit in camp. They are probably fighting for a spot. Only chance is if WanDale is still on PUP when the season starts.
Richie James 2 Fumbles vs Seattle  
Samiam : 6/5/2023 9:02 pm : link
I think that game might help Crowder make the team. Having a veteran punt returner who doesn’t fumble and can play a position adequately is a bonus. Crowder has to stay healthy.
.  
Del Shofner : 6/5/2023 9:08 pm : link
In comment 16128261 santacruzom said:
Quote:
I
Can he return punts?



That's what he was best at as a prospect Pimpleton returns 2 punts for TDs in same game - ( New Window )


Never saw his highlights before - he looks good as a punt returner. Small, fast, shifty. Looks decent as a WR too.
RE: With a name like Pimpleton...  
widmerseyebrow : 6/6/2023 1:53 am : link
In comment 16128115 manh george said:
Quote:
is that so surprising?


Bravo!
RE: I said not to sleep on Crowder...  
TheMick7 : 6/6/2023 5:17 am : link
In comment 16128112 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
"Crowder has been as-advertised in camp. He is a quick and excellent route runner out of the slot with reliable hands. He came up with a couple of touchdown catches today."


I agree 100% As I looked at all the writers putting together their way too early 53 man rosters,Crowder wasn't on any of them.If healthy,I don't see how he doesn't make the 53.Solid pro who always makes the big catch!
RE: RE: RE: the  
DonQuixote : 6/6/2023 7:02 am : link
In comment 16128280 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16128232 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


In comment 16128148 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....

Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?



Being strong makes you a better blocker.


Also, all sprinters need upper body strength. Sprinters spend less time with their feet on the ground and upper body balance and transfer of power forward is all the more important. Something like that…
For those who are not familiar with training camp practices,  
Marty in Albany : 6/6/2023 7:37 am : link
the number of "touchdown catches" a player makes in OTAs and training camp is not indicative of how he will play during the season. But, it is very relevant to where he will stand on the team during the season (as a starter or a reserve) or whether he gets cut or gets on the practice squad.

They may only be in shirts and shorts with no hitting, but there is still serious pressure for untested rookies and rehabbing veterans.
RE: RE: Starting to love the depth......  
k2tampa : 6/6/2023 9:37 am : link
In comment 16128199 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 16128171 George from PA said:


Quote:


Granted, possible lack of Super stars....but a professional stable of 7/8 WRs is nice security.



Yea, looks like 7-8 could belong in league
Last yr, maybe 2-3 each week
Nothing close to a wr1 but that’s not horrible, especially if teams need to pay attention to Waller.


They could go from being possibly the worst receiver group in the league at the start of last year to actually being able to trade a guy or two for a late round pick if they don't want to keep them on the practice squad, especially if one of the others (Smith?) is kept as a returner. (of course Shepard and Robinson might not be ready at the start).

Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson, Shepard, Slayton, Crowder, Hyatt, and Johnson. Then throw in Waller and Bellinger. The rest, Sills, Smith, Pimpleton, Polk, Mickens and Ford-Wheaton are closer to what the Giants put on the field at the start of last season (Sills was one of them) than the group they will put out there this year.
RE: RE: I said not to sleep on Crowder...  
Carl in CT : 6/6/2023 9:52 am : link
In comment 16128140 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 16128112 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


"Crowder has been as-advertised in camp. He is a quick and excellent route runner out of the slot with reliable hands. He came up with a couple of touchdown catches today."



Crowder has always been a very good WR. Similar to Shep / Giants Steve Smith. If healthy he should make the team.

Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Slayton/Johnson/Shep. The Giants actually have a pretty deep WR corps. Add in Waller and Bellinger and, health willing, Jones will have plenty of weapons.


No true#1 just a bunch of average guys. Bottom 1/4 in the league. TE’s a different if DW stays healthy.
Carl in CT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 10:28 am : link
I'm not sure I'd call Campbell, Hyatt, and Hodgins "bottom 1/4".

We shall see.
7 of the 20  
Pete in MD : 6/6/2023 10:53 am : link
highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.
RE: 7 of the 20  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 11:45 am : link
In comment 16128531 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.




"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."
RE: Current  
MotownGIANTS : 6/6/2023 11:48 am : link
In comment 16128257 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Wide receivers are interesting.

Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson and Slayton are locks. Your question marks start and end with Shepard, Crowder, Smith, Sills, Collin Johnson, etc.

Crowder really hasn't done much in a couple years. To me he feels like insurance if Wan'Dale and Shepard can't be ready. Perhaps PS spot?


Think it'll be Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson, Slayton, Johnson and Crowder. I think he edges Shep just being healthier. Could we put Shep on the PS?
RE: RE: 7 of the 20  
Bill in UT : 6/6/2023 11:50 am : link
In comment 16128561 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16128531 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.





"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."


Ford-Wheaton's got some good size to go with that speed. Now, if only he's a football player
RE: RE: RE: I said not to sleep on Crowder...  
KDavies : 6/6/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16128464 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16128140 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 16128112 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


"Crowder has been as-advertised in camp. He is a quick and excellent route runner out of the slot with reliable hands. He came up with a couple of touchdown catches today."



Crowder has always been a very good WR. Similar to Shep / Giants Steve Smith. If healthy he should make the team.

Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Slayton/Johnson/Shep. The Giants actually have a pretty deep WR corps. Add in Waller and Bellinger and, health willing, Jones will have plenty of weapons.



No true#1 just a bunch of average guys. Bottom 1/4 in the league. TE’s a different if DW stays healthy.


Add in Robinson if he's healthy to start the season, and that is quite a bit better than what the Giants have had for a while, even accepting your "bunch of average guys" and "bottom 1/4 in the league."

Past couple years, Giants have had historically bad WR corps. It is a very much improved unit to the point where they will be cutting some capable players if everyone is healthy
RE:  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 11:58 am : link
In comment 16128566 Bill in UT said:
Quote:

Ford-Wheaton's got some good size to go with that speed. Now, if only he's a football player


Patti Traina seemed to sum him up in one observation: On one play he made a tremendous leaping catch, and then on the next play he let an easily catchable pass go right through his hands.
Premature roster thoughts (WR)  
NYG22 : 6/6/2023 12:26 pm : link
Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Slayton are roster locks

Robinson a lock once healthy

Leaves 1-2 spots for:

Shep, Crowder - would think max of 1 of these makes the team

Johnson

Hard to imagine BFW making the team unless he turns into David Tyree (stud STer) early. If he is a practice squad guy, he could be plucked.

RE: RE: 7 of the 20  
Pete in MD : 6/6/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16128561 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16128531 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.





"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."

I guess it shows that the team can function as one unit. I'd be worried if a few guys were in one circle and a few others were like 2 feet away in another. Jalin Hyatt was right in there with everyone else.
RE: RE: RE: 7 of the 20  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 12:47 pm : link
In comment 16128601 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 16128561 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 16128531 Pete in MD said:


Quote:


highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.

"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."

I guess it shows that the team can function as one unit. I'd be worried if a few guys were in one circle and a few others were like 2 feet away in another. Jalin Hyatt was right in there with everyone else.


Well, after all..."that's what it's all about," right?
RE: Premature roster thoughts (WR)  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 12:57 pm : link
In comment 16128599 NYG22 said:
Quote:
Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Slayton are roster locks

Robinson a lock once healthy

Leaves 1-2 spots for:

Shep, Crowder - would think max of 1 of these makes the team

Johnson

Hard to imagine BFW making the team unless he turns into David Tyree (stud STer) early. If he is a practice squad guy, he could be plucked.


My preliminary take is it Crowder versus Shep too.
RE: Starting to love the depth......  
ColHowPepper : 6/6/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16128448 k2tampa said:
Quote:
...The rest, Sills, Smith, Pimpleton, Polk, Mickens and Ford-Wheaton are closer to what the Giants put on the field at the start of last season (Sills was one of them) than the group they will put out there this year.

I kind of like that take, k2. JS, with the BD and offensive staff inputs, have revamped that room in the space of one-off-season. Hopefully it translates to success on the offensive side of the ball.
RE: RE: the  
jrdinsc : 6/6/2023 2:23 pm : link
In comment 16128232 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 16128148 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....

Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?


Mass moves mass, improved power, etc. I'm not sure there is a single downside to his size right now. I would also guess that there are very few isolated arm movements in his training plan (bicep curls, tricep extensions, etc). More likely that he was doing heavy compound movements (pullups, rows, bench, cleans, etc) that have proven time and time again the build size and power.

It is interesting, I was just talking with one of my crossfit coaches this week about how when we were coming up through high school there was no weight room work for many sports. Hopefully this has changed today and everyone is, at the VERY least, getting proper instruction early so they can reap the many benefits from lifting. All athletes, really all people, should be weight training regularly.
