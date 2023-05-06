Giants.com OTA #7 Report

The New York Giants opened their third week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will practice every day except Wednesday leading into next week's minicamp, and then the team will break until training camp in late July.



The Giants spent a lot of time in the red zone, so there were many plays to be made on both sides of the ball. Let's get to it.



Here are highlights from OTA No. 7: