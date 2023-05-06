Giants.com OTA #7 Report

|
|The New York Giants opened their third week of organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will practice every day except Wednesday leading into next week's minicamp, and then the team will break until training camp in late July.
The Giants spent a lot of time in the red zone, so there were many plays to be made on both sides of the ball. Let's get to it.
Here are highlights from OTA No. 7:
have much of a chance, but Kalil Pimpleton's name keeps popping up.
I’m really hoping he squeezes his way onto the roster. It would be great to see him burst onto the scene.
Darren Waller (again)
Collin Johnson (again)
Jashaun Corbin
Jaydon Mickens
Bobby Okereke
Micah McFadden
Darnay Holmes
Yes they've trained together at Duke in the past. Daniel Jones confirmed it as well.
I think they've been told not to do that as it would cause a bunch of "the starting QB sucks" reactions.
Okereke just seems like the perfect MLB for this defense and pairing him with Beavers would seem to compliment each other's games quite well.
His comments on McFadden are interesting. I wasnt impressed with him last year. But I dont think BO would make that up. Maybe MM is learning off of BO in a way that he was unable to with his surroundings last year. Would be great to have some LBs who can play again.
Some guys take a leap after full off season. MM looked so so at best but has a few tools to work with. Look forward to camp
Yea, looks like 7-8 could belong in league
Last yr, maybe 2-3 each week
Nothing close to a wr1 but that’s not horrible, especially if teams need to pay attention to Waller.
Will cost the cutting of a younger player with far more upside to keep him.
Crowder is limited to being a reliable chains mover. He is short and has poor timed speed, is over 30, and multiple teams have decided they can do better.
See my two OTA reports. He's been working on the side.
Makes sense...both Duke guys. I always thought it would be unlikely he'd make the team, but there is something to be said for having a mentor-like player in the position, or that might be Shep's role.
Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson and Slayton are locks. Your question marks start and end with Shepard, Crowder, Smith, Sills, Collin Johnson, etc.
Crowder really hasn't done much in a couple years. To me he feels like insurance if Wan'Dale and Shepard can't be ready. Perhaps PS spot?
Can he return punts?
That's what he was best at as a prospect
Pimpleton returns 2 punts for TDs in same game - ( New Window )
picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....
Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?
Being strong makes you a better blocker.
Never saw his highlights before - he looks good as a punt returner. Small, fast, shifty. Looks decent as a WR too.
I agree 100% As I looked at all the writers putting together their way too early 53 man rosters,Crowder wasn't on any of them.If healthy,I don't see how he doesn't make the 53.Solid pro who always makes the big catch!
Also, all sprinters need upper body strength. Sprinters spend less time with their feet on the ground and upper body balance and transfer of power forward is all the more important. Something like that…
They may only be in shirts and shorts with no hitting, but there is still serious pressure for untested rookies and rehabbing veterans.
Granted, possible lack of Super stars....but a professional stable of 7/8 WRs is nice security.
Yea, looks like 7-8 could belong in league
Last yr, maybe 2-3 each week
Nothing close to a wr1 but that’s not horrible, especially if teams need to pay attention to Waller.
They could go from being possibly the worst receiver group in the league at the start of last year to actually being able to trade a guy or two for a late round pick if they don't want to keep them on the practice squad, especially if one of the others (Smith?) is kept as a returner. (of course Shepard and Robinson might not be ready at the start).
Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson, Shepard, Slayton, Crowder, Hyatt, and Johnson. Then throw in Waller and Bellinger. The rest, Sills, Smith, Pimpleton, Polk, Mickens and Ford-Wheaton are closer to what the Giants put on the field at the start of last season (Sills was one of them) than the group they will put out there this year.
"Crowder has been as-advertised in camp. He is a quick and excellent route runner out of the slot with reliable hands. He came up with a couple of touchdown catches today."
Crowder has always been a very good WR. Similar to Shep / Giants Steve Smith. If healthy he should make the team.
Campbell/Hodgins/Hyatt/Slayton/Johnson/Shep. The Giants actually have a pretty deep WR corps. Add in Waller and Bellinger and, health willing, Jones will have plenty of weapons.
No true#1 just a bunch of average guys. Bottom 1/4 in the league. TE’s a different if DW stays healthy.
We shall see.
"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."
Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson and Slayton are locks. Your question marks start and end with Shepard, Crowder, Smith, Sills, Collin Johnson, etc.
Crowder really hasn't done much in a couple years. To me he feels like insurance if Wan'Dale and Shepard can't be ready. Perhaps PS spot?
Think it'll be Hyatt, Hodgins, Campbell, Robinson, Slayton, Johnson and Crowder. I think he edges Shep just being healthier. Could we put Shep on the PS?
highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.
"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."
Ford-Wheaton's got some good size to go with that speed. Now, if only he's a football player
Add in Robinson if he's healthy to start the season, and that is quite a bit better than what the Giants have had for a while, even accepting your "bunch of average guys" and "bottom 1/4 in the league."
Past couple years, Giants have had historically bad WR corps. It is a very much improved unit to the point where they will be cutting some capable players if everyone is healthy
Ford-Wheaton's got some good size to go with that speed. Now, if only he's a football player
Patti Traina seemed to sum him up in one observation: On one play he made a tremendous leaping catch, and then on the next play he let an easily catchable pass go right through his hands.
Robinson a lock once healthy
Leaves 1-2 spots for:
Shep, Crowder - would think max of 1 of these makes the team
Johnson
Hard to imagine BFW making the team unless he turns into David Tyree (stud STer) early. If he is a practice squad guy, he could be plucked.
highlights on Giants.com showed how proficient the players are at making a hands-in circle huddle.
"You put your left foot in, you take your left foot out..."
I guess it shows that the team can function as one unit. I'd be worried if a few guys were in one circle and a few others were like 2 feet away in another. Jalin Hyatt was right in there with everyone else.
Well, after all..."that's what it's all about," right?
Robinson a lock once healthy
Leaves 1-2 spots for:
Shep, Crowder - would think max of 1 of these makes the team
Johnson
Hard to imagine BFW making the team unless he turns into David Tyree (stud STer) early. If he is a practice squad guy, he could be plucked.
My preliminary take is it Crowder versus Shep too.
I kind of like that take, k2. JS, with the BD and offensive staff inputs, have revamped that room in the space of one-off-season. Hopefully it translates to success on the offensive side of the ball.
picture of Bellinger from the other day was not some sort of optical illusion... this is from today... damn....
Serious question: If you're a TE, I can see wanting to get stronger legs, but what is the advantage of arms like that? Does that kind of bulk help with blocking?
Mass moves mass, improved power, etc. I'm not sure there is a single downside to his size right now. I would also guess that there are very few isolated arm movements in his training plan (bicep curls, tricep extensions, etc). More likely that he was doing heavy compound movements (pullups, rows, bench, cleans, etc) that have proven time and time again the build size and power.
It is interesting, I was just talking with one of my crossfit coaches this week about how when we were coming up through high school there was no weight room work for many sports. Hopefully this has changed today and everyone is, at the VERY least, getting proper instruction early so they can reap the many benefits from lifting. All athletes, really all people, should be weight training regularly.