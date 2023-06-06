Jalin Hyatt maturity/coachability concerns?

|
|Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the anonymous executive referred to Hyatt as “squirrelly” and “naïve.”
“Talented athlete, obviously elite speed,” the executive said. “Questions are going to be the strength, and the kid is interesting. He’s just young, little squirrelly, maybe a little naïve. I don’t know if he totally gets it as far as being a pro.”
The executive doesn’t have off-field concerns with Hyatt, but said the questions about his personality help explain why he slid to the third round and was the 10th wide receiver drafted.
An anonymous coach also offered a critical take on Hyatt’s personality.
“He’s got some arrogance to him, like ‘I’ve got all the answers,'” the coach said.
Forget good or bad don't a lot of elite athletes have that too? And just about all WRs. Sounds nit picky
Did he? He's still a douche on the Bengals.
Justin Tuck must have had some of that arrogance then.
Hyatt has a lot of work to do and seems like he will put the time in. And even then it’s going to be hard for him to make it in the league. Not going to pat an executive on the back for a 3rd rounder not working out.
I also thought Toney's aloofness and Team Beckham recruiting everyone in the world to school him on not betting a big head was nothing too.
Sometimes quick observations by league professionals are nothing, sometimes they aren't.
I always take action over words
In Hyatt's case, dozens of teams and reporters continually harped on "can't run whole route tree." By the 20th time he said "I can run all the routes - they just never asked me to" he probably had a big chip on his shoulder. And one guy of dozens was bound to take his answer the wrong way anyway.
All this is to point out that the Giants may have had the same opinion on his maturity as those saying he was "squirrely and naive" but it didn't prevent them from trading up for him because their need was great and at that point in the draft, value and need were simpatico. The Giants don't need him to be a starter in order to justify his selection. If he is a force in three-WR sets, that's good enough. Mario Manningham never became a starter for the Giants but his value as a #3 receiver justified his late 3rd round selection.
p.s.--Boylhart gave him a 3rd round grade with a profile that is probably consistent with the opinion of NFL scouts...
Jalin will need to bulk up if he wants to be a top receiver in the NFL. He will also have to prove he can catch contested passes and handle “in-your-face”, physical corners who will challenge him at the line of scrimmage. He has to prove that he is more than just a specialty receiver who at this point is very one-dimensional. Nevertheless, he has proven that he can catch the uncontested deep ball and teams will be impressed with that ability no doubt.
Agreed, but I think it's the "I've got all the answers" part that might be a concern.
Hyatt's athletic ability is beyond reproach so there must be a reason that he fell to the third round.
This is a pre-emptive attempt to cover their collective asses.
There must be pressure on them to justify why they did not select Hyatt.
When Hyatt becomes a star, they can default to their stated concerns about his personality. This seems quite hollow as many players such as Jalen Carter were selected in the first round with serious off the field issues.
but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.
I don't see it as a concern. I see it as someone who asked questions and was annoyed that he didn't get the answers he expected. I see it as someone who didn't like having his preconceived notions challenged.
Bingo
Please. Sounds like that executive had an axe to grind and called the first person who would listen.
There would be nothing better than Hiatt being one of the steals of the draft a few years on.
OBJ got his contract from what team?
And is "Hyatt" really that difficult to spell?
His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.
If it's true, it's no longer just an opinion :)
They didn't draft Kadarius Toney and he's no longer on the team.
I'm all good with that.
the innuendo could be true but so far schoen and daboll have earned benefit of doubt. and we know they didnt make a scramble pick - they visited with him, were ready to pick him a round earlier than they did over several other good wrs, and aggressively moved up to take him.
His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.
As high school teacher who's married to an elementary school teacher, I see "squirrelly" and "naive" as consistent. It suggests he's like he's a 3rd grader who can't sit still, doesn't wait for directions, and often screws things up by diving in because he THINKS he knows what he's supposed to do. And, worse, because of these two traits he doesn't learn from his mistakes as quickly as he should.
I don't like labeling the guy like this, and I doubt its accuracy (given what his coaches said), but I don't see the two adjectives as inconsistent.
Then don't compare him to early first round WRs!
How will he do compared to other WRs selected in the 3rd round.
In Joe we Trust.
Watch the giants video (draft season). It shows daboll and schoen discussing the 2nd round pick. It was going to be Hyatt or JMS. It is not assumption or Hyatt being an afterthought. They valued him enough to draft him if JMS was not available. Then they traded up in the 3rd to get him. They gave up considerable compensation as well (their 3rd and 4th round picks).
Challenging the Dallas receivers coach, and not because it's Dallas. Everyone wants to talk about coachability and his attitude, no one wants to point out the disrespect of that left handed compliment directed to a player the coach had no rapport or history with. "You know what you are, right?". Screw that guy.
Look, maybe Hyatt does have some arrogance and that WR mentality in him. First of all, I hope so. Second, I trust this staff to mold young players..
+1
He grew up near Columbia SC and played college football in Knoxville TN. I've spent some time in both places. New York City they are not. I think any 22 year old with that background could have a lot of real world catching up to do.
I think a player with his physical gifts has landed in the right place. He's going to get a chance to play for an excellent coaching staff that will know how to highlight his skills. I think if he's coachable with his speed and hands he can quickly make an impact - if he picks up the mental/professional side of the NFL.
The NFL draft site listed him as a round 1 or 2 pick with boom or bust potential seems fair to me. Next Gen rated him as the top receiver in this draft. I'm excited to see him play. I think he's going to boom.
The fact that he does not have a nose ring is all the incentive that I need to support him as a Giant.
Wr a bit arrogant. Shocker
Kids are allowed to mature as they get acclimated. Some do, some don’t
Not everyone a man at 21. I sure wasn’t
It may have taken till 40 for me :)
but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.
Sometimes u need to be humbled and see that u don’t
It’s where you go from there that matters
Unrelated he looks like 16-year-old. Especially compared to Thibs when we came out last year, who looks liked a grown ass man.
Good post. There are shadow games played in the media all the time. This seems like one.
His parents are classy people. Both are teachers and former athletes. Both of their sons are football players and their dad played two sports (hoops and cycling). Heck, Jalen's dad is a H.S. Basketball coach too. This young fella comes from an ideal home.
Unrelated he looks like 16-year-old. Especially compared to Thibs when we came out last year, who looks liked a grown ass man.
This is good take, with both players.
Seriously. It's no news season. Beat guys have to make a story out of a portion of a conversation with an unnamed exec. There is a possibility that he is immature and will struggle initially because of it, for sure. Eli Apple sure did before he settled into a not great but still playing NFL career. Prince Amukamura did too. But there's not a lot to this story. He's a bubbly kid with swagger. Of course he's gonna have to do some growing up because he's in a man's league now. I wouldn't get worked up by this story angle until the beats are rumbling about his demeanor during the season.
And to me, the biggest reason he slipped to the third is his route running, strength and lack of shiftiness. The first two can be coached into a hell of a player if he's up for the work.
Hyatt strikes me more as goofy and quirky, than arrogant.
This is good take, with both players.
Hyatt remind more of a kid I would see in town skateboarding. Thibs looks like he's going to sell me term life insurance.
It's amazing these two are a few years apart in age.
His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.
I agree. I did not understand the two terms of "naïve" and "squirrley" placed together. It does sound like a contradiction. I think whoever made that comment was trying to confabulate these two terms just to make him sound bad.
So there definitely was some smoke (HC’s don’t typically say negative things about their players) but hopefully it was a learning experience.
You say a lot of weird stuff, but the idea that a scout from a team that's worried about covering him is going to plant an anonymous comment about a 3rd round pick just because they're scared of him seems like it might top the list, even for you.
Schoen said he has known the UT HC for over ten years going way back to when he was a area scout and JH was a position coach at OU. He considers him a friend.
Hyatt is now a NY Giant and that is all that matters to me.
Be a great teammate and make big plays.
