Jalin Hyatt maturity/coachability concerns?

Vin_Cuccs : 6/6/2023 7:23 am
Interesting article originally from Dan Duggan from the Athletic.

Quote:
Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the anonymous executive referred to Hyatt as “squirrelly” and “naïve.”

“Talented athlete, obviously elite speed,” the executive said. “Questions are going to be the strength, and the kid is interesting. He’s just young, little squirrelly, maybe a little naïve. I don’t know if he totally gets it as far as being a pro.”

The executive doesn’t have off-field concerns with Hyatt, but said the questions about his personality help explain why he slid to the third round and was the 10th wide receiver drafted.

An anonymous coach also offered a critical take on Hyatt’s personality.

“He’s got some arrogance to him, like ‘I’ve got all the answers,'” the coach said.


I, for one, was pretty surprised to see this. I haven't read or seen anything at all regarding negative personality traits of Hyatt and he seems to be well-liked, open to coaching, and hard-working...

Link to Giants Wire below.

If this has been posted already, I will gladly delete.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Call me crazy  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/6/2023 8:42 am : link
In comment 16128364 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.


Forget good or bad don't a lot of elite athletes have that too? And just about all WRs. Sounds nit picky
RE: You don't get a first round talent in the third round  
robbieballs2003 : 6/6/2023 8:42 am : link
In comment 16128405 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
unless there is some narrative about the player that causes him to fall. Of all the things that have made people fall immaturity is the most "curable". Hell, even Eli Apple overcame his immaturity by year three. I think Hyatt dropping to the third round probably made him grow up a lot.


Did he? He's still a douche on the Bengals.
RE: You don't get a first round talent in the third round  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 8:43 am : link
In comment 16128405 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
unless there is some narrative about the player that causes him to fall. Of all the things that have made people fall immaturity is the most "curable". Hell, even Eli Apple overcame his immaturity by year three. I think Hyatt dropping to the third round probably made him grow up a lot.


Justin Tuck must have had some of that arrogance then.
I bet the "anonymous coach"  
bigblue5611 : 6/6/2023 8:45 am : link
is the Cowboys coach questioning his route running ability that we saw in the video from the combine or pro day (can't remember which).
Robbie  
UConn4523 : 6/6/2023 8:49 am : link
my point is that he’s a 3rd rounder and they all have warts. I’m dismissing it because it seems like sour grapes with little substance, just buzzwords. And Hyatt not working out doesn’t = this exec being right.

Hyatt has a lot of work to do and seems like he will put the time in. And even then it’s going to be hard for him to make it in the league. Not going to pat an executive on the back for a 3rd rounder not working out.
...  
christian : 6/6/2023 8:51 am : link
I think this is likely a nothingburger.

I also thought Toney's aloofness and Team Beckham recruiting everyone in the world to school him on not betting a big head was nothing too.

Sometimes quick observations by league professionals are nothing, sometimes they aren't.
The kid is staying after practice to build his chemistry with Jones  
George from PA : 6/6/2023 8:55 am : link
Doesn't sound like a kid who has it all figured out.


I always take action over words
If I scored five touchdowns against Alabama...  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 8:57 am : link
I'd set a new standard of arrogance. But that's just me. I don't see it at all with Hyatt. And what the hell is "squirrelly," anyway?
Arrogance vs confidence  
HBart : 6/6/2023 9:05 am : link
To Eric's point, is a fine line.

In Hyatt's case, dozens of teams and reporters continually harped on "can't run whole route tree." By the 20th time he said "I can run all the routes - they just never asked me to" he probably had a big chip on his shoulder. And one guy of dozens was bound to take his answer the wrong way anyway.
My opinion...  
Milton : 6/6/2023 9:10 am : link
He was a 3rd round pick because that is where he stands as a prospect based on his film, his size/speed combination, and how he interviewed. This is how the league saw him and that includes the Giants who were needy enough at WR that they wouldn't've waited so long before moving up for him if they had anything even close to a 1st round grade on him. When asked if he was in the conversation when they were on the clock in round 2, all Schoen would say is that he was within range (which is not the same as being in the conversation). So if he was merely within range of their late 2nd round pick, that's like saying they had an early 3rd round grade on him.

All this is to point out that the Giants may have had the same opinion on his maturity as those saying he was "squirrely and naive" but it didn't prevent them from trading up for him because their need was great and at that point in the draft, value and need were simpatico. The Giants don't need him to be a starter in order to justify his selection. If he is a force in three-WR sets, that's good enough. Mario Manningham never became a starter for the Giants but his value as a #3 receiver justified his late 3rd round selection.

p.s.--Boylhart gave him a 3rd round grade with a profile that is probably consistent with the opinion of NFL scouts...
Quote:

Jalin will need to bulk up if he wants to be a top receiver in the NFL. He will also have to prove he can catch contested passes and handle “in-your-face”, physical corners who will challenge him at the line of scrimmage. He has to prove that he is more than just a specialty receiver who at this point is very one-dimensional. Nevertheless, he has proven that he can catch the uncontested deep ball and teams will be impressed with that ability no doubt.

full profile - ( New Window )
RE: Call me crazy  
k2tampa : 6/6/2023 9:15 am : link
In comment 16128364 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.


Agreed, but I think it's the "I've got all the answers" part that might be a concern.
Hyatt  
Archer : 6/6/2023 9:20 am : link
It sounds like the executives are rationalizing why they did not select Hyatt.

Hyatt's athletic ability is beyond reproach so there must be a reason that he fell to the third round.

This is a pre-emptive attempt to cover their collective asses.
There must be pressure on them to justify why they did not select Hyatt.

When Hyatt becomes a star, they can default to their stated concerns about his personality. This seems quite hollow as many players such as Jalen Carter were selected in the first round with serious off the field issues.
RE: RE: Call me crazy  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 9:23 am : link
In comment 16128428 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16128364 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.




Agreed, but I think it's the "I've got all the answers" part that might be a concern.


I don't see it as a concern. I see it as someone who asked questions and was annoyed that he didn't get the answers he expected. I see it as someone who didn't like having his preconceived notions challenged.
RE: Arrogance vs confidence  
Big Blue '56 : 6/6/2023 9:24 am : link
In comment 16128423 HBart said:
Quote:
To Eric's point, is a fine line.

In Hyatt's case, dozens of teams and reporters continually harped on "can't run whole route tree." By the 20th time he said "I can run all the routes - they just never asked me to" he probably had a big chip on his shoulder. And one guy of dozens was bound to take his answer the wrong way anyway.


Bingo
I'll wait to be concerned.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/6/2023 9:25 am : link
Watching Hyatt's PCs and his draft video, he seemed to take everything in stride. I dont expect 2st rd production from a 3rd rounder. Feet wet the first year with a lot of WRs fighting for time.
RE: Bah.....Based on that, we shouldn't have drafted Banks either  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/6/2023 9:33 am : link
In comment 16128378 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
I want my skill players to have confidence in themselves. OBJ didn't get his mulit-million dollar contract from the Jets being a wallflower.

Please. Sounds like that executive had an axe to grind and called the first person who would listen.

There would be nothing better than Hiatt being one of the steals of the draft a few years on.

OBJ got his contract from what team?

And is "Hyatt" really that difficult to spell?
I’m not sure how you package “squirrelly” and “naive”  
Section331 : 6/6/2023 9:41 am : link
together. To me, they are contradictions. So he has a chip on his shoulder, so what? Jalen was probably asked about the route tree 1,000 times in the pre-draft process, no wonder he’s tired of hearing about it.

His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.
I remember he was on xm radio being interviewed couple times, and  
barens : 6/6/2023 9:42 am : link
he sounded like a really respectful young man.
RE: True or not, it’s one opinion, just like  
Bill in UT : 6/6/2023 9:45 am : link
In comment 16128371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
an individual’s take on the draft, team’s talent and so on..Given that I haven’t read anything about such concerns, I’ll take it as an outlier..I’m certain Schoen/Dabes/scouts vetted him rather well..


If it's true, it's no longer just an opinion :)
Schoen and his team have done their homework.  
Gruber : 6/6/2023 9:46 am : link
They drafted Jalin Hyatt.
They didn't draft Kadarius Toney and he's no longer on the team.
I'm all good with that.
this stuff happens every year with a high percentage of high picks  
Eric on Li : 6/6/2023 9:58 am : link
especially underclassman who got a lot of attention for whatever reason and come out early.



the innuendo could be true but so far schoen and daboll have earned benefit of doubt. and we know they didnt make a scramble pick - they visited with him, were ready to pick him a round earlier than they did over several other good wrs, and aggressively moved up to take him.
RE: I’m not sure how you package “squirrelly” and “naive”  
CT Charlie : 6/6/2023 10:05 am : link
In comment 16128451 Section331 said:
Quote:
together. To me, they are contradictions. So he has a chip on his shoulder, so what? Jalen was probably asked about the route tree 1,000 times in the pre-draft process, no wonder he’s tired of hearing about it.

His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.


As high school teacher who's married to an elementary school teacher, I see "squirrelly" and "naive" as consistent. It suggests he's like he's a 3rd grader who can't sit still, doesn't wait for directions, and often screws things up by diving in because he THINKS he knows what he's supposed to do. And, worse, because of these two traits he doesn't learn from his mistakes as quickly as he should.

I don't like labeling the guy like this, and I doubt its accuracy (given what his coaches said), but I don't see the two adjectives as inconsistent.
....help explain why he slid to the third round  
KeoweeFan : 6/6/2023 10:12 am : link
Let's assume the criticism is legit. He is a 3rd round WR selection.
Then don't compare him to early first round WRs!
How will he do compared to other WRs selected in the 3rd round.
In Joe we Trust.
RE: My opinion...  
TrueBlue56 : 6/6/2023 10:15 am : link
In comment 16128424 Milton said:
Quote:
He was a 3rd round pick because that is where he stands as a prospect based on his film, his size/speed combination, and how he interviewed. This is how the league saw him and that includes the Giants who were needy enough at WR that they wouldn't've waited so long before moving up for him if they had anything even close to a 1st round grade on him. When asked if he was in the conversation when they were on the clock in round 2, all Schoen would say is that he was within range (which is not the same as being in the conversation). So if he was merely within range of their late 2nd round pick, that's like saying they had an early 3rd round grade on him.

All this is to point out that the Giants may have had the same opinion on his maturity as those saying he was "squirrely and naive" but it didn't prevent them from trading up for him because their need was great and at that point in the draft, value and need were simpatico. The Giants don't need him to be a starter in order to justify his selection. If he is a force in three-WR sets, that's good enough. Mario Manningham never became a starter for the Giants but his value as a #3 receiver justified his late 3rd round selection.

p.s.--Boylhart gave him a 3rd round grade with a profile that is probably consistent with the opinion of NFL scouts...

Quote:



Jalin will need to bulk up if he wants to be a top receiver in the NFL. He will also have to prove he can catch contested passes and handle “in-your-face”, physical corners who will challenge him at the line of scrimmage. He has to prove that he is more than just a specialty receiver who at this point is very one-dimensional. Nevertheless, he has proven that he can catch the uncontested deep ball and teams will be impressed with that ability no doubt.

full profile - ( New Window )


Watch the giants video (draft season). It shows daboll and schoen discussing the 2nd round pick. It was going to be Hyatt or JMS. It is not assumption or Hyatt being an afterthought. They valued him enough to draft him if JMS was not available. Then they traded up in the 3rd to get him. They gave up considerable compensation as well (their 3rd and 4th round picks).
People  
Milton : 6/6/2023 10:15 am : link
It's not as if the anonymous exec said "we took him off our draft board." He was downgraded because of it, just like all prospects that move up and down a draft board based on interviews. Schoen may share the same opinion as the anonymous executive and that's why he was selected in round 3 instead of earlier.
I hated the Toney pick. I never had that feeling with Hyatt. I was  
Blue21 : 6/6/2023 10:16 am : link
thrilled we got him. What do I know? Nothing! But I read the scout reports from Sy on both players before the draft and saw and read the way both players carried themselves in their first practices or in Toney's case lack of and determined my early opinions. I think I m going to be correct on both players regardless of the type of player Toney turns out to be.
RE: RE: Call me crazy but I love the clip of him st the combine  
Blue21 : 6/6/2023 10:20 am : link
In comment 16128399 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16128382 j_rud said:


Quote:


Challenging the Dallas receivers coach, and not because it's Dallas. Everyone wants to talk about coachability and his attitude, no one wants to point out the disrespect of that left handed compliment directed to a player the coach had no rapport or history with. "You know what you are, right?". Screw that guy.

Look, maybe Hyatt does have some arrogance and that WR mentality in him. First of all, I hope so. Second, I trust this staff to mold young players..



+1
+2
Playing with a chip on your shoulder is different than not being  
PatersonPlank : 6/6/2023 10:26 am : link
coachable. This is a unfair article. I think Hyatt responded in the best way, I would want my player to give a response to a comment like that, from someone he doesn't know. If you have pride in yourself that is what you do. I don't think you can make the NFL without a "chip on the shoulder" attitude.
Fixed  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/6/2023 10:47 am : link
Quote:
Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the anonymous executive who is still bitter that the Giants were able to draft the 2022 Beletnikoff winner in the 3rd round referred to Hyatt as “squirrelly” and “naïve.”

Hate  
ElitoCanton : 6/6/2023 10:52 am : link
anonymous character assassination that the sports media continuously enables about these young men. This young man not done a single thing to attack his character. Pathetic.
Personally  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 10:53 am : link
I was hoping the Giants would draft mild and meek players.
Lots of off the field games are played in NFL  
arniefez : 6/6/2023 10:56 am : link
who knows if anyone really said this. Who knows maybe it's a team that is worried about covering him.

He grew up near Columbia SC and played college football in Knoxville TN. I've spent some time in both places. New York City they are not. I think any 22 year old with that background could have a lot of real world catching up to do.

I think a player with his physical gifts has landed in the right place. He's going to get a chance to play for an excellent coaching staff that will know how to highlight his skills. I think if he's coachable with his speed and hands he can quickly make an impact - if he picks up the mental/professional side of the NFL.

The NFL draft site listed him as a round 1 or 2 pick with boom or bust potential seems fair to me. Next Gen rated him as the top receiver in this draft. I'm excited to see him play. I think he's going to boom.
He knows he was drafted in the third round, not the first. That's  
Marty in Albany : 6/6/2023 11:16 am : link
all the incentive the young man should need.

The fact that he does not have a nose ring is all the incentive that I need to support him as a Giant.
RE: Call me crazy  
Payasdaddy : 6/6/2023 11:37 am : link
In comment 16128364 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.


Wr a bit arrogant. Shocker
RE: I feel good about the current coaching staff's ability  
Payasdaddy : 6/6/2023 11:38 am : link
In comment 16128381 mfsd said:
Quote:
to connect with the kid and get him ready for the pros.


Kids are allowed to mature as they get acclimated. Some do, some don’t
Not everyone a man at 21. I sure wasn’t
It may have taken till 40 for me :)
RE: RE: Call me crazy  
Payasdaddy : 6/6/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16128428 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16128364 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


but "some arrogance" in a wide receiver is a GOOD thing.




Agreed, but I think it's the "I've got all the answers" part that might be a concern.


Sometimes u need to be humbled and see that u don’t
It’s where you go from there that matters
...  
christian : 6/6/2023 12:01 pm : link
Hyatt strikes me more as goofy and quirky, than arrogant.

Unrelated he looks like 16-year-old. Especially compared to Thibs when we came out last year, who looks liked a grown ass man.
I'll tell you what, if that interaction with the Cowboys WR coach  
PatersonPlank : 6/6/2023 12:06 pm : link
at the workout before the draft was why he dropped to the 3rd, then I am even more excited about him. I don't have an issue with him at all saying he wasn't just a speed guy. I like the chip on the shoulder.
RE: Lots of off the field games are played in NFL  
Optimus-NY : 6/6/2023 12:51 pm : link
In comment 16128533 arniefez said:
Quote:
who knows if anyone really said this. Who knows maybe it's a team that is worried about covering him.

He grew up near Columbia SC and played college football in Knoxville TN. I've spent some time in both places. New York City they are not. I think any 22 year old with that background could have a lot of real world catching up to do.

I think a player with his physical gifts has landed in the right place. He's going to get a chance to play for an excellent coaching staff that will know how to highlight his skills. I think if he's coachable with his speed and hands he can quickly make an impact - if he picks up the mental/professional side of the NFL.

The NFL draft site listed him as a round 1 or 2 pick with boom or bust potential seems fair to me. Next Gen rated him as the top receiver in this draft. I'm excited to see him play. I think he's going to boom.


Good post. There are shadow games played in the media all the time. This seems like one.
RE: I remember he was on xm radio being interviewed couple times, and  
Optimus-NY : 6/6/2023 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16128454 barens said:
Quote:
he sounded like a really respectful young man.


His parents are classy people. Both are teachers and former athletes. Both of their sons are football players and their dad played two sports (hoops and cycling). Heck, Jalen's dad is a H.S. Basketball coach too. This young fella comes from an ideal home.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16128580 christian said:
Quote:
Hyatt strikes me more as goofy and quirky, than arrogant.

Unrelated he looks like 16-year-old. Especially compared to Thibs when we came out last year, who looks liked a grown ass man.


This is good take, with both players.
Well, The Giants clearly did their due diligence.  
Heisenberg : 6/6/2023 1:09 pm : link
They were ready to take him in the second. I'll take that opinion over an unnamed exec.

Seriously. It's no news season. Beat guys have to make a story out of a portion of a conversation with an unnamed exec. There is a possibility that he is immature and will struggle initially because of it, for sure. Eli Apple sure did before he settled into a not great but still playing NFL career. Prince Amukamura did too. But there's not a lot to this story. He's a bubbly kid with swagger. Of course he's gonna have to do some growing up because he's in a man's league now. I wouldn't get worked up by this story angle until the beats are rumbling about his demeanor during the season.

And to me, the biggest reason he slipped to the third is his route running, strength and lack of shiftiness. The first two can be coached into a hell of a player if he's up for the work.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 6/6/2023 1:16 pm : link
In comment 16128629 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16128580 christian said:


Quote:


Hyatt strikes me more as goofy and quirky, than arrogant.

Unrelated he looks like 16-year-old. Especially compared to Thibs when we came out last year, who looks liked a grown ass man.



This is good take, with both players.


Hyatt remind more of a kid I would see in town skateboarding. Thibs looks like he's going to sell me term life insurance.

It's amazing these two are a few years apart in age.
RE: I’m not sure how you package “squirrelly” and “naive”  
DonnieD89 : 6/6/2023 1:46 pm : link
In comment 16128451 Section331 said:
Quote:
together. To me, they are contradictions. So he has a chip on his shoulder, so what? Jalen was probably asked about the route tree 1,000 times in the pre-draft process, no wonder he’s tired of hearing about it.

His coached at Tenn spoke really highly of him and his work ethic, and while they could have been blowing some smoke to help his draft status, I’m going to hold off on passing judgement until I see him play in blue.


I agree. I did not understand the two terms of "naïve" and "squirrley" placed together. It does sound like a contradiction. I think whoever made that comment was trying to confabulate these two terms just to make him sound bad.
I wonder if this was a dated take  
JoeSchoens11 : 6/6/2023 1:56 pm : link
Around the 5:30 mark of the interview (below), during his sophomore year the HC called him out that he needed to ‘grow up’. Right after that he said that Hyatt became a leader in his final year.

So there definitely was some smoke (HC’s don’t typically say negative things about their players) but hopefully it was a learning experience.

BBV TN sportswriter interview - ( New Window )
RE: Lots of off the field games are played in NFL  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/6/2023 2:22 pm : link
In comment 16128533 arniefez said:
Quote:
Who knows maybe it's a team that is worried about covering him.

You say a lot of weird stuff, but the idea that a scout from a team that's worried about covering him is going to plant an anonymous comment about a 3rd round pick just because they're scared of him seems like it might top the list, even for you.
Could be an accurate assessment  
ghost718 : 6/6/2023 2:23 pm : link
I don't think he fell to the 3rd round because they thought he was really a kicker named Duncan Pinderhughes
Too funny......  
Simms11 : 6/6/2023 2:46 pm : link
I sure hope he’s got attitude! This game is not for the meek and mild. Same thing probably was said about Jerry Rice coming out of college!😂
If you look deep enough  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/6/2023 3:40 pm : link
into the majority of people you are going to find some flags. How relevant they are is part of the evaluation when coming to a decision.

Schoen said he has known the UT HC for over ten years going way back to when he was a area scout and JH was a position coach at OU. He considers him a friend.

Hyatt is now a NY Giant and that is all that matters to me.

Be a great teammate and make big plays.
here's his 5-TD game against Bama-  
Del Shofner : 6/6/2023 9:54 pm : link
.
we don't need no stinkin' route tree - ( New Window )
