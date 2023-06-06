Jalin Hyatt maturity/coachability concerns?

Speaking to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the anonymous executive referred to Hyatt as “squirrelly” and “naïve.”



“Talented athlete, obviously elite speed,” the executive said. “Questions are going to be the strength, and the kid is interesting. He’s just young, little squirrelly, maybe a little naïve. I don’t know if he totally gets it as far as being a pro.”



The executive doesn’t have off-field concerns with Hyatt, but said the questions about his personality help explain why he slid to the third round and was the 10th wide receiver drafted.



An anonymous coach also offered a critical take on Hyatt’s personality.



“He’s got some arrogance to him, like ‘I’ve got all the answers,'” the coach said.