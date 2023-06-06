Dunleavy: Giants’ Evan Neal gets major praise

|
|Quote:
|“He was so staggered,” Anderson said. “I said, ‘Let’s try to get you comfortable — not a low stance, but a loaded stance where we can get that big body exploding but being balanced on contact.’ A lot of big, tall guys get too wide. I think he spent his whole rookie year trying to figure out how to change his dominant leg to the right side.”
“There is a jump expected from a guy in his position in Year 2,” Anderson said, “and he understands what’s at stake for him and the Giants with his play.”
“I’m looking forward to the middle of the season and the end of the season for the light to really come on,” Anderson said. “Him being a big cat mauling people. We saw it at Alabama the last two years because he was playing confident. When that switch turns on, it’s hard to turn off.”
But there's no contact yet. So take progress reports with that in mind.
I just get the sense that Evan Neal is an incredibly mature young man and he is going about it like a pro.
Looking forward to him being very good this year
See Bobby Johnson's interview with that female YouTuber that was recently posted.
I'm expecting a rough start, just starting a rookie at center. I'm hopeful that Neal will start better than last year and keep progressing as the year goes on. And we still don't know who is going to be at LG yet. There's going to be some bumps for sure in the beginning of the season to my mind.
I expect a big improvement from him this year.
And in the article, Willie Anderson says that Evan Neal will put everything together in the middle or towards the end of the season. Hmmm just like Andrew Thomas did but without Willie Anderson’s training.
I have see it to believe it.
I am sure the board will go nuts if he starts out slow
Hopefully he doesn’t but we need to give him a handful of games.
I think it’s a lock he is better. Key is, by how much?
that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later.
Partly expectation management, probably. No reason to put even more pressure on the kid. His next meaningful snap will be against Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. That's enough heat.
Also, the light comes on with enough repetition, and most importantly, success with the new techniques. He won’t get that in preseason. And I won’t lose my reservations until I see the proof.
Exactly.
Who cares who he shuts up? We need him shutting people down.
That photo leading off the NY Post article is pretty damn revealing (and 'damning' in its way): his upper body is tilted outside his left leg; his right leg is flailing to move and (eventually) plant right. There is zero leverage/power capability from his core during those milliseconds. It's a mess. And he's under the microscope with a long way to go. Wishing Even Neal all the best to keep his head up and fight through this.
Heh, the 2nd photo is revealing too: Neal looking quite unhappy as he trudges off the field after the Eagles Divisional Playoff; and talk about keeping one's head up, our former C, Jon Halapio, I mean Jon Feliciano, head down, looking totally trashed.
Is it ominous omen that our 2023 C's first name also begins with J?
100% this - he was drafted b/c of his long term potential at RT, not because he was a plug and play RT. This is also why the comparisons with Andrew Thomas aren't valid since he wasn't switching from LT to RT.
That surprised me, too. But, on re-reading, I think that Anderson's point is thatthere's an added element of confidence that can only come from experience.
Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.
There weren't "many." There were a few, but the overwhelming consensus was that those few were being silly and short-sighted.
And in the article, Willie Anderson says that Evan Neal will put everything together in the middle or towards the end of the season. Hmmm just like Andrew Thomas did but without Willie Anderson’s training.
I have see it to believe it.
Who are the reports otherwise supposed to come from?
Giants can be a better team and be better at cutting down on the bad down/distance situations which were frequent the second half of the season (and where Neal really struggled) and against the division teams to help him out.
If it doesn't go well they need a plan and hopefully they have one for this year that winds up not being needed.
We don't want a Flowers repeat.
Are you kidding me? Not short-sighted?
Rookie, injured, position change, position that’s been most notably impacted by the lack of practice reps.
But sure, those basically calling him a failure at RT after 12 games were totally grounded in reality.
I see what you’re saying with your latter point that those people felt the few were being short sighted. I would argue however, there were more than a few calling for a move to guard.
Excellent point.
Personally, the "position change" excuse is kind of bs. He was drafted because of his college success at RT.
Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.
Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?
Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.
Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?
Neal has worked with Anderson for years; from the article:
Anderson, an independent skills trainer for many high-caliber offensive linemen, met Neal when the latter was an elite high school football recruit attending a Nike camp and the two stayed in touch.
Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.
A small number of posters (not many) suggested that Neal MIGHT have to switch to guard if he doesn't play better at RT, and you feel compelled to tell us how you can't wait to shut them up. And you think I'm the one being overly sensitive?
Your projection defense mechanism must be kicking in.
Our rookie #2 offensive center may struggle especially early but I like the idea of young guys gelling together.
I expect a big improvement from him this year.
He did that for one season, was on a team that had more talent offensively than pretty much every team in the country and the speed rushers in college...there might be 1 dominant one per team. The NFL is a whole different animal in that regard.
Not trying to be contentious, but we have seen TONS of OT have success in college and then get a reality check in the pros. Good news is Neal is a far better athlete than the vast majority of these guys coming out.