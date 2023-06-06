for display only
Dunleavy: Giants’ Evan Neal gets major praise

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 9:25 am
Quote:
“He was so staggered,” Anderson said. “I said, ‘Let’s try to get you comfortable — not a low stance, but a loaded stance where we can get that big body exploding but being balanced on contact.’ A lot of big, tall guys get too wide. I think he spent his whole rookie year trying to figure out how to change his dominant leg to the right side.”

...

“There is a jump expected from a guy in his position in Year 2,” Anderson said, “and he understands what’s at stake for him and the Giants with his play.”

...

“I’m looking forward to the middle of the season and the end of the season for the light to really come on,” Anderson said. “Him being a big cat mauling people. We saw it at Alabama the last two years because he was playing confident. When that switch turns on, it’s hard to turn off.”

Giants’ Evan Neal gets major praise as he continues difficult transition: ‘Has the it factor’ - ( New Window )
Like the kid a lot  
Giantfan in skinland : 6/6/2023 9:31 am : link
Besides the obvious impact a jump in his play would have on the whole offense, rooting hard for him because he just seems like a genuinely humble and hard working guy.
Love Neal  
Chris684 : 6/6/2023 9:39 am : link
Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.
Wanting a top 5 tandem OTs  
MarvelousMike : 6/6/2023 9:42 am : link
by end of season. I think both have potential to be a force for this OL going forward.
I have exactly zero concerns about Neal  
BillT : 6/6/2023 9:47 am : link
The guy is a stud.
Much like Thomas has proved  
mfsd : 6/6/2023 9:49 am : link
work ethic and attitude are no issue for Neal
Talent and a solid work ethic usually produces good outcomes  
George from PA : 6/6/2023 9:51 am : link
Expectations are high....but he is certainly capable of meeting and even exceeding them
It's a little disconcerting to hear  
Bill in UT : 6/6/2023 9:55 am : link
that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later. Could be a couple of tough weeks for Daniel at the start.
Most of expect him to improve  
David B. : 6/6/2023 9:56 am : link
He's very talented, a hard worker who wants to be great.

But there's no contact yet. So take progress reports with that in mind.
I expect big improvement  
Capt. Don : 6/6/2023 10:05 am : link
and it has nothing to do with his technical improvement.

I just get the sense that Evan Neal is an incredibly mature young man and he is going about it like a pro.
Neal  
stretch234 : 6/6/2023 10:26 am : link
Guys who are talented yet willing to learn, try to correct things for improvements and take to coaching are the guys you don’t worry about

Looking forward to him being very good this year
Neal reaching out and working with Anderson  
Ben in Tampa : 6/6/2023 10:37 am : link
might end up being the single most important thing he does for his career.

When reading this  
joeinpa : 6/6/2023 10:39 am : link
Did anyone else have the thought why Giants coaches didn’t make these adjustments.
RE: When reading this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 10:45 am : link
In comment 16128515 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Did anyone else have the thought why Giants coaches didn’t make these adjustments.


See Bobby Johnson's interview with that female YouTuber that was recently posted.
...  
christian : 6/6/2023 10:58 am : link
I'm glad to see Neal and the Giants acknowledge his issues last year exceeded the normal learning curve, and were the product of bigger problems. The results certainly indicated that.
RE: It's a little disconcerting to hear  
Johnny5 : 6/6/2023 11:15 am : link
In comment 16128465 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later. Could be a couple of tough weeks for Daniel at the start.

I'm expecting a rough start, just starting a rookie at center. I'm hopeful that Neal will start better than last year and keep progressing as the year goes on. And we still don't know who is going to be at LG yet. There's going to be some bumps for sure in the beginning of the season to my mind.
Great quote  
mittenedman : 6/6/2023 11:25 am : link
“I’ve seen Hall of Famers go from left tackle to right tackle and get their a– whooped,” Anderson told The Post. “It’s not because they are terrible players. When you change from left to right, you change the part of your brain that commands you to be stronger on your dominant leg and your inside arm. It throws guys off because it doesn’t feel stable.”


--Willie Anderson
RE: It's a little disconcerting to hear  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/6/2023 11:30 am : link
Bill in UT said:
Quote:
that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later.
Partly expectation management, probably. No reason to put even more pressure on the kid. His next meaningful snap will be against Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. That's enough heat.
Neal has started at Right Tackle for Alabama  
ZogZerg : 6/6/2023 11:43 am : link
It's not like he never played the position before being drafted.

I expect a big improvement from him this year.
Call me a cynic but  
JohnB : 6/6/2023 11:44 am : link
these reports are all coming from one source, his paid teacher. Of course his teacher is going to give his student glowing reviews. That will bring in more players, which he wants.

And in the article, Willie Anderson says that Evan Neal will put everything together in the middle or towards the end of the season. Hmmm just like Andrew Thomas did but without Willie Anderson’s training.

I have see it to believe it.
It may take till mid season  
Payasdaddy : 6/6/2023 11:50 am : link
Getting used to bullets flying
I am sure the board will go nuts if he starts out slow
Hopefully he doesn’t but we need to give him a handful of games.
I think it’s a lock he is better. Key is, by how much?
RE: RE: It's a little disconcerting to hear  
Pepe LePugh : 6/6/2023 11:55 am : link
In comment 16128550 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Bill in UT said:

Quote:


that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later.

Partly expectation management, probably. No reason to put even more pressure on the kid. His next meaningful snap will be against Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence. That's enough heat.

Also, the light comes on with enough repetition, and most importantly, success with the new techniques. He won’t get that in preseason. And I won’t lose my reservations until I see the proof.
RE: Love Neal  
Jim in Tampa : 6/6/2023 12:02 pm : link
In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:
Quote:
Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.

Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?
RE: RE: Love Neal  
JerseyCityJoe : 6/6/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?

Exactly.

Who cares who he shuts up? We need him shutting people down.
You could look it up  
ColHowPepper : 6/6/2023 12:22 pm : link
There was ample sample size here that said switching to RT from LT isn't that big a deal. Hell, yeah, he played RT at ALA...but not against NFL caliber DEs. He's a big man with big limbs, not going to be like a ballet dancer or yogi who is equally comfortable bilaterally.

That photo leading off the NY Post article is pretty damn revealing (and 'damning' in its way): his upper body is tilted outside his left leg; his right leg is flailing to move and (eventually) plant right. There is zero leverage/power capability from his core during those milliseconds. It's a mess. And he's under the microscope with a long way to go. Wishing Even Neal all the best to keep his head up and fight through this.

Heh, the 2nd photo is revealing too: Neal looking quite unhappy as he trudges off the field after the Eagles Divisional Playoff; and talk about keeping one's head up, our former C, Jon Halapio, I mean Jon Feliciano, head down, looking totally trashed.

Is it ominous omen that our 2023 C's first name also begins with J?
RE: Great quote  
RCPhoenix : 6/6/2023 12:24 pm : link
In comment 16128547 mittenedman said:
Quote:
“I’ve seen Hall of Famers go from left tackle to right tackle and get their a– whooped,” Anderson told The Post. “It’s not because they are terrible players. When you change from left to right, you change the part of your brain that commands you to be stronger on your dominant leg and your inside arm. It throws guys off because it doesn’t feel stable.”

100% this - he was drafted b/c of his long term potential at RT, not because he was a plug and play RT. This is also why the comparisons with Andrew Thomas aren't valid since he wasn't switching from LT to RT.


--Willie Anderson
RE: RE: Great quote  
RCPhoenix : 6/6/2023 12:25 pm : link
In comment 16128597 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
In comment 16128547 mittenedman said:


Quote:


“I’ve seen Hall of Famers go from left tackle to right tackle and get their a– whooped,” Anderson told The Post. “It’s not because they are terrible players. When you change from left to right, you change the part of your brain that commands you to be stronger on your dominant leg and your inside arm. It throws guys off because it doesn’t feel stable.”

--Willie Anderson



Sorry - this is what I meant to post:

100% this - he was drafted b/c of his long term potential at RT, not because he was a plug and play RT. This is also why the comparisons with Andrew Thomas aren't valid since he wasn't switching from LT to RT.
If it does click for him  
robbieballs2003 : 6/6/2023 1:01 pm : link
(I hate rankings) then forget top 5. It'll be between the Eagles and Giants for top OT tandems.
RE: It's a little disconcerting to hear  
Lurts : 6/6/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16128465 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
that Anderson's not expecting the light to come on until the middle of the season or later. Could be a couple of tough weeks for Daniel at the start.


That surprised me, too. But, on re-reading, I think that Anderson's point is thatthere's an added element of confidence that can only come from experience.
RE: RE: Love Neal  
Chris684 : 6/6/2023 1:53 pm : link
In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?


Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.
RE: RE: RE: Love Neal  
Klaatu : 6/6/2023 2:28 pm : link
In comment 16128666 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?



Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.


There weren't "many." There were a few, but the overwhelming consensus was that those few were being silly and short-sighted.
RE: Call me a cynic but  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/6/2023 2:31 pm : link
In comment 16128560 JohnB said:
Quote:
these reports are all coming from one source, his paid teacher. Of course his teacher is going to give his student glowing reviews. That will bring in more players, which he wants.

And in the article, Willie Anderson says that Evan Neal will put everything together in the middle or towards the end of the season. Hmmm just like Andrew Thomas did but without Willie Anderson’s training.

I have see it to believe it.


Who are the reports otherwise supposed to come from?
Hoping for the best  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6/6/2023 2:52 pm : link
He will face some of the same players again so that is a big benefit.

Giants can be a better team and be better at cutting down on the bad down/distance situations which were frequent the second half of the season (and where Neal really struggled) and against the division teams to help him out.

If it doesn't go well they need a plan and hopefully they have one for this year that winds up not being needed.

We don't want a Flowers repeat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Love Neal  
Chris684 : 6/6/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16128699 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 16128666 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?



Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.



There weren't "many." There were a few, but the overwhelming consensus was that those few were being silly and short-sighted.


Are you kidding me? Not short-sighted?

Rookie, injured, position change, position that’s been most notably impacted by the lack of practice reps.

But sure, those basically calling him a failure at RT after 12 games were totally grounded in reality.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love Neal  
Chris684 : 6/6/2023 3:11 pm : link
In comment 16128723 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16128699 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 16128666 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?



Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.



There weren't "many." There were a few, but the overwhelming consensus was that those few were being silly and short-sighted.



Are you kidding me? Not short-sighted?

Rookie, injured, position change, position that’s been most notably impacted by the lack of practice reps.

But sure, those basically calling him a failure at RT after 12 games were totally grounded in reality.


I see what you’re saying with your latter point that those people felt the few were being short sighted. I would argue however, there were more than a few calling for a move to guard.
RE: Much like Thomas has proved  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/6/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16128460 mfsd said:
Quote:
work ethic and attitude are no issue for Neal


Excellent point.
Why can't both be true?  
Thunderstruck27 : 6/6/2023 3:57 pm : link
He stunk it up in his rookie year and he is expected to make strides in his sophomore year.
Personally, the "position change" excuse is kind of bs. He was drafted because of his college success at RT.
Shaddup, shadding up Rabbit  
Semipro Lineman : 6/6/2023 3:59 pm : link
[quote] Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

RE: Shaddup, shadding up Rabbit  
Semipro Lineman : 6/6/2023 4:02 pm : link
In comment 16128746 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?





Better formatting
Neal will be a Pro Bowler this year  
Nephilim : 6/6/2023 4:09 pm : link
I'm trying to speak it into existence
RE: When reading this  
HBart : 6/6/2023 4:12 pm : link
In comment 16128515 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Did anyone else have the thought why Giants coaches didn’t make these adjustments.

Neal has worked with Anderson for years; from the article:

Anderson, an independent skills trainer for many high-caliber offensive linemen, met Neal when the latter was an elite high school football recruit attending a Nike camp and the two stayed in touch.
RE: RE: RE: Love Neal  
Jim in Tampa : 6/6/2023 4:14 pm : link
In comment 16128666 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 16128581 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 16128449 Chris684 said:


Quote:


Can’t wait for him to shut a lot of people up this year.


Neal did not play well his rookie year. Many experts (including Sy) as well as regular fans have noted this.

Are these the people that need to be "shut up"?

How about this. Instead of always making excuses for a player's poor play and hoping that any Giants fan who dared point out said poor play get their comeuppance... why not just acknowledge that Neal had a sub-par rookie season, but you're hopefully that he can improve?



Sounds like you’re being overly-sensitive. But yea I would say that I hope he shuts up anyone who was dumb enough to be calling for a position change during his rookie season. Of which, there were many.

A small number of posters (not many) suggested that Neal MIGHT have to switch to guard if he doesn't play better at RT, and you feel compelled to tell us how you can't wait to shut them up. And you think I'm the one being overly sensitive?

Your projection defense mechanism must be kicking in.
Later drafted players played better.  
Carl in CT : 6/6/2023 4:20 pm : link
He was an extremely high pick. Pressure is on. OL drafted that high are supposed to be pro bowl caliber players by year 3-4. He better make huge strides this year. I don’t feel I’m being unfair to the player.
The biggest jump in improvement they say is year 1 to year 2  
SGMen : 6/6/2023 4:31 pm : link
That is a given so I expect good things from Evan Neal at RT. I also expect Ezedu to come on and win a starting job as well. It makes for a young OL with a bright future.

Our rookie #2 offensive center may struggle especially early but I like the idea of young guys gelling together.
RE: Neal has started at Right Tackle for Alabama  
TrevorC : 6/6/2023 5:19 pm : link
In comment 16128559 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
It's not like he never played the position before being drafted.

I expect a big improvement from him this year.


He did that for one season, was on a team that had more talent offensively than pretty much every team in the country and the speed rushers in college...there might be 1 dominant one per team. The NFL is a whole different animal in that regard.

Not trying to be contentious, but we have seen TONS of OT have success in college and then get a reality check in the pros. Good news is Neal is a far better athlete than the vast majority of these guys coming out.
