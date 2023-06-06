Dunleavy: Giants’ Evan Neal gets major praise

“He was so staggered,” Anderson said. “I said, ‘Let’s try to get you comfortable — not a low stance, but a loaded stance where we can get that big body exploding but being balanced on contact.’ A lot of big, tall guys get too wide. I think he spent his whole rookie year trying to figure out how to change his dominant leg to the right side.”



...



“There is a jump expected from a guy in his position in Year 2,” Anderson said, “and he understands what’s at stake for him and the Giants with his play.”



...



“I’m looking forward to the middle of the season and the end of the season for the light to really come on,” Anderson said. “Him being a big cat mauling people. We saw it at Alabama the last two years because he was playing confident. When that switch turns on, it’s hard to turn off.”