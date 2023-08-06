for display only
Vikings cut Dalvin Cook

bigblue12 : 6/8/2023 10:06 am
Can’t be good news for Saquon
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2023 10:14 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Someone explain this League to me.

We have a very good player still in his prime and we are in a win-now window. Let’s dump him because he plays … (gasp) RB! Surely, Alexander Mattison will just do the same things

But then let’s watch other teams draft RBs with 2 top-12 picks
Gotta say it  
Jim in Forest Hills : 6/8/2023 10:15 am : link
Cowboys?
What was  
winoguy : 6/8/2023 10:16 am : link
he due $ this year ?
RE: Gotta say it  
Jints in Carolina : 6/8/2023 10:18 am : link
In comment 16129816 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Cowboys?


My guess is Miami.
RE: ...  
fanatic II : 6/8/2023 10:22 am : link
In comment 16129815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Someone explain this League to me.

We have a very good player still in his prime and we are in a win-now window. Let’s dump him because he plays … (gasp) RB! Surely, Alexander Mattison will just do the same things

But then let’s watch other teams draft RBs with 2 top-12 picks


It's about the money.

Maybe not this year, but Christian McCaffery will suffer the same fate. Running backs will not be paid exorbitant amounts of money. That's the new NFL business model.

Everyone will say Cook to Dallas, but Dallas will not pay his asking price. He is going to command 10 million plus. What team is willing to pay that?
Word is Miami...  
BLUATHRT : 6/8/2023 10:23 am : link
RE: RE: Gotta say it  
KDavies : 6/8/2023 10:23 am : link
In comment 16129816 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 16129816 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


Cowboys?



My guess is Miami.


Yep. Dolphins are odds on favorites. Cook is from Miami, and it is rumored both want it to happen. They have Achane, Wilson, Mostert, and Gaskins, but Cook would be a nice add. Add him to Hill and Waddle and you have quite the array of weapons.
1 thing about cook is he's hurt and possibly damaged goods  
Eric on Li : 6/8/2023 10:24 am : link
he has had shoulder problems going back to college, missed games for it and worn a harness for the last few years, and then finally got shoulder surgery in february.

if you are the vikings and in a real cap squeeze, you have mattison who is a solid back, you have maybe the best WR group in the NFL now with Jefferson, Addison, and Hockenson, also drafted McBride in the 7th, if you need to clear cap space it makes sense to do so with a RB who was both expensive and had a ton of wear/tear, coming off a shoulder surgery.
This could really hurt  
section125 : 6/8/2023 10:29 am : link
Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.
RE: This could really hurt  
Eric on Li : 6/8/2023 10:33 am : link
In comment 16129834 section125 said:
Quote:
Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.


coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.
I think this has more to do with his injury status  
UConn4523 : 6/8/2023 10:35 am : link
Cool hasn’t had the major injury, but he’s always hurt. That said thinking Mattison will slot in for 250 touches is wishful thinking as well. Minnesota is in no man’s land right now.
MIN Front Office  
Sy'56 : 6/8/2023 10:37 am : link
is run by Wall Street analyst types - remember that

It is more about the value of a dollar than the player.
still some decent RB available  
KDavies : 6/8/2023 10:40 am : link
Elliot (probably toast), Fournette, K. Hunt, Drake, M. Brown.
There must be something else than the $?  
ZogZerg : 6/8/2023 10:40 am : link
Couldn't tweak contracts to free up money?
Couldn't they  
ZogZerg : 6/8/2023 10:41 am : link
RE: What was  
BillT : 6/8/2023 10:42 am : link
In comment 16129817 winoguy said:
Quote:
he due $ this year ?

He had a $14m cap hit. His release gains $9m in cap space with a $5m dead cap. They had $9m in cap space before the move.
RE: There must be something else than the $?  
KDavies : 6/8/2023 10:45 am : link
In comment 16129846 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
Couldn't tweak contracts to free up money?


As mentioned before it's the value of the player. He is damaged goods and has a huge contract. He averaged 69 yards rushing a game last year. Not worth the contract for the production. For say the Dolphins, who can sign him cheaper, it may be worth it.
RE: RE: ...  
Spiciest Memelord : 6/8/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16129815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 16129815 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Someone explain this League to me.

We have a very good player still in his prime and we are in a win-now window. Let’s dump him because he plays … (gasp) RB! Surely, Alexander Mattison will just do the same things

But then let’s watch other teams draft RBs with 2 top-12 picks



It's about the money.

Maybe not this year, but Christian McCaffery will suffer the same fate. Running backs will not be paid exorbitant amounts of money. That's the new NFL business model.

Everyone will say Cook to Dallas, but Dallas will not pay his asking price. He is going to command 10 million plus. What team is willing to pay that?


I assume like most NFL contracts, it is back loaded. So nothing too unusual about this it seems.
He is going home  
ripdumaine : 6/8/2023 10:52 am : link
To Miami. One of my favorite Noles ever
Saquon has to fire his agent  
Essex : 6/8/2023 10:52 am : link
he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.
Agreed on Miami  
UConn4523 : 6/8/2023 10:53 am : link
they are win now mode and will move money around to sign him.
RE: MIN Front Office  
UberAlias : 6/8/2023 10:56 am : link
In comment 16129842 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
is run by Wall Street analyst types - remember that

It is more about the value of a dollar than the player.

This is right.
Dolphins have 13.4 in cap space this year  
fanatic II : 6/8/2023 10:57 am : link
and minus 31.6 in cap space for 2024.

It's going to be difficult for them to sign him if Cook wants to get paid.

Buffalo the other favorite is in the same boat. 5.5 this year and minus 25.4 next year.

Dallas has the cap space this year and next, but they have to sign Diggs, Lamb, and Parsons to new deals. Plus with Pollard and Elliott's dead money they have close to 20 million spent on the RB position this year.

Finding a suitor for Cook may take a while.
Would the Giants consider  
mittenedman : 6/8/2023 11:06 am : link
signing Cook instead of Barkley?
RE: Would the Giants consider  
eric2425ny : 6/8/2023 11:11 am : link
In comment 16129873 mittenedman said:
Quote:
signing Cook instead of Barkley?


I would pass on that. Cook is always hurt and doesn't have Barkley's upside.
christian : 6/8/2023 11:14 am : link
If this is a cap data move, it's a weird time to make it. I don't buy it.

If they made this move at the beginning of the league year, they would have saved an additional 2M. They are also in a comfortable cap situation for 2023 and 2024.
If you're going to spend on a Tailback  
JonC : 6/8/2023 11:26 am : link
SB's got the higher ceiling and is younger.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 6/8/2023 11:31 am : link
In comment 16129880 christian said:
Quote:
If this is a cap data move, it's a weird time to make it. I don't buy it.

If they made this move at the beginning of the league year, they would have saved an additional 2M. They are also in a comfortable cap situation for 2023 and 2024.


timing injury-related bc of the shoulder surgery maybe so he can pass a physical?

i generally agree with you that on the list of reasons value per $ isn't at the top. i think this is a team choosing to move on from the guy whose health/production level is uncertain going forward, probably knowing they need $ to extend cousins. which i could see being in both sides interest to get done over the next month bc he is only scheduled to make $10m in new cash on his current deal, so they have some leverage to get him to sign now vs waiting until next year. a 2 year extension probably gets him 100m+ of new guaranteed $ before taking another snap.
He'll  
SoZKillA : 6/8/2023 11:37 am : link
be an Eagle or Cowboy
RE: RE: This could really hurt  
section125 : 6/8/2023 11:47 am : link
In comment 16129834 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16129834 section125 said:


Quote:


Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.



coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.


Well, we will disagree - everyone bitches about Saquon's injury history and his missed games. It is really not a point to quibble over. They both missed time..

- But -

Cook is, talentwise, very comparable to Barkley.

- But -

Cook is, talentwise, very comparable to Barkley.
Cook has had over 1,100 Yards rushing the last 4 years  
ZogZerg : 6/8/2023 11:55 am : link
Plus more than 34 receptions per year.

Sure, he has been dinged, but he produces.
I think Vikings are cutting him a year too soon.

Who are they starting at RB - Alexander Mattison?

This guy is no Cook.
There must be more to this story...  
DefenseWins : 6/8/2023 12:07 pm : link
something related to a locker room or relationship situation
Cook fumbles a bit too much for my liking.  
JoeFootball : 6/8/2023 12:15 pm : link
RE: Would the Giants consider  
Carson53 : 6/8/2023 12:17 pm : link
In comment 16129873 mittenedman said:
Quote:
signing Cook instead of Barkley?


That would be dubious, I still say let Barkley play on the tag. No real reason to do a 3 yr. deal at this point.
RE: Would the Giants consider  
SleepyOwl : 6/8/2023 12:59 pm : link
In comment 16129873 mittenedman said:
Quote:
signing Cook instead of Barkley?


Are you dumb?
RE: ...  
FStubbs : 6/8/2023 1:00 pm : link
In comment 16129815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Someone explain this League to me.

We have a very good player still in his prime and we are in a win-now window. Let’s dump him because he plays … (gasp) RB! Surely, Alexander Mattison will just do the same things

But then let’s watch other teams draft RBs with 2 top-12 picks


Eh, plenty of times guys like Mattison have stepped up and adequately replaced an "unreplaceable" RB.
Boy did Barkley and his agent screw the pooch ...  
FStubbs : 6/8/2023 1:01 pm : link
... by not signing during the bye week.
I feel sorry for Saquon  
HBart : 6/8/2023 1:13 pm : link
Well, as sorry as one can be for a guy who's only getting $10 million to play a game this season rather than the $13 he could have had.

It's good news for the Giants. As noted, Cook may be the closest comp to Barkley.

I'd say this move significantly lessens the odds Barkley rolls the dice on the tag. The Giants will make a fair offer, they'll arm wrestle, and a longer term deal will be signed in 35 days.
No sympathy for SB  
Rick in Dallas : 6/8/2023 1:35 pm : link
He has the final say. Both he and his agent screwed up.
Honestly, let him play on the tag imv. Don’t overpay
Don’t cave in to SB. He is going into his 6th year and I don’t want to see him sign a 3 or 4 year deal. But that’s just my view.
Cook has ZERO  
Dave on the UWS : 6/8/2023 1:47 pm : link
baring on Barkley since his agent hasn’t been logical ( or intelligent) in handling him to this point. I think there is a real possibility he doesn’t sign his tag and doesn’t play the first 10 games this year.
RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
Milton : 6/8/2023 1:50 pm : link
In comment 16129862 Essex said:
Quote:
he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.
Or maybe the agent gave him a run down on the possible outcomes and let Barkley decide for himself. A good agent doesn't advise you on what you should do, they tell you what they believe are the risks and rewards of a given decision and then let you decide for yourself. Barkley is a grown man fully capable of making decisions for himself and he alone is accountable for his decisions. Don't blame the agent!
The 5th year options for Jefferson is up soon  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/8/2023 2:03 pm : link
...and it will be $20 million. They also want to keep Hockenson, who is making $9.3 million in 2023 on his 5th year option.

Cook was due $14 million this year, and the Vikings save over $5 million by cutting him. Even with the ~$8 million dead cap hit this year, having him completely off the books in 2024 gives room for Jefferson and his 5th year option.

Or is they extend Jefferson before 2024, they will have a lot of cap space to improve the defense.

And the problem with the Vikings is not offense, its defense.
Some of his advanced metrics took a big hit last year  
AcesUp : 6/8/2023 2:04 pm : link
I know his win rate was among the worst in the league. Eye test he appeared to lose a little too and that shoulder is a chronic thing, it's not going to go away. The writing was on the wall when they gave Mattison an extension.
Saquon can make EIGHT FIGURES this year, why feel bad for him?  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/8/2023 2:06 pm : link
He already make $38 million in his career. Think about how much freakin money that is for a second.
RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
islander1 : 6/8/2023 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16129862 Essex said:
Quote:
he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.


yeah, this is looking worse by the month.
I don't think the RB market matters anymore  
BlackLight : 6/8/2023 2:30 pm : link
when it comes to Saquon. Let's say some team goes nuts and signs Cook to a McCaffrey-type deal. Even then, I don't think it will give Saquon leverage toward getting the deal he wants.

The only thing that *might* turn the situation back in Barkley's favor are a wave of team injuries that change the offensive outlook for the season. If Daniel Jones suffers a Teddy Bridgewater-like knee injury in a non-contact drill, and now we have to face the season with Tyrod Taylor at QB, then Barkley getting a long-term deal starts to look like a real possibility.
RE: The 5th year options for Jefferson is up soon  
eric2425ny : 6/8/2023 2:39 pm : link
In comment 16129977 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and it will be $20 million. They also want to keep Hockenson, who is making $9.3 million in 2023 on his 5th year option.

Cook was due $14 million this year, and the Vikings save over $5 million by cutting him. Even with the ~$8 million dead cap hit this year, having him completely off the books in 2024 gives room for Jefferson and his 5th year option.

Or is they extend Jefferson before 2024, they will have a lot of cap space to improve the defense.

And the problem with the Vikings is not offense, its defense.


Mattison is also a very underrated back. He's played admirably when Cook has missed time the last few years.
Maybe Dalvin Cook  
Spiciest Memelord : 6/8/2023 2:51 pm : link
is cooked? Amirite?
RE: Dolphins have 13.4 in cap space this year  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/8/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16129869 fanatic II said:
Quote:
and minus 31.6 in cap space for 2024.

It's going to be difficult for them to sign him if Cook wants to get paid.

Buffalo the other favorite is in the same boat. 5.5 this year and minus 25.4 next year.

Dallas has the cap space this year and next, but they have to sign Diggs, Lamb, and Parsons to new deals. Plus with Pollard and Elliott's dead money they have close to 20 million spent on the RB position this year.

Finding a suitor for Cook may take a while.

Buffalo would be interesting from a human-interest angle, with the Cook brothers paired up as a RB committee.
RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/8/2023 3:04 pm : link
In comment 16129862 Essex said:
Quote:
he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.



We can't make claims like this because we don't know what the guarantees were in the contract. Barkley could of signed a 3 year 60 mill contract (20 mill a year) with 18 mill guaranteed, it's a bad contract.
If I were the Bears  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/8/2023 3:08 pm : link
I’d make a run at Cook. They have a ton of cap space, and I’m sure Cook would be motivated to play the Vikings twice.
My wild guess regarding Barkley  
Gman11 : 6/8/2023 3:17 pm : link
is that either he or his agent thought they had some leverage because Mara has a big mouth and told the world that he wanted Barkley a Giant for life.

You can think it, John, but don't profess it to the world until AFTER the signing.
RE: RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/8/2023 3:30 pm : link
In comment 16130016 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16129862 Essex said:


Quote:


he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.




We can’t make claims like this because we don’t know what the guarantees were in the contract. Barkley could of signed a 3 year 60 mill contract (20 mill a year) with 18 mill guaranteed, it’s a bad contract.

Exactly.

Schoen could offer Barkley a 2yr $100M contract, with $10M guaranteed as his 2023 salary, and Barkley would have the largest RB AAV in NFL history, but it would still just be the equivalent of the franchise tag.
RE: My wild guess regarding Barkley  
TrevorC : 6/8/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16130022 Gman11 said:
Quote:
is that either he or his agent thought they had some leverage because Mara has a big mouth and told the world that he wanted Barkley a Giant for life.

You can think it, John, but don't profess it to the world until AFTER the signing.


Why not? It didnt hurt him or his franchise. Right now SB is kinda twisting in the wind while Mara was trying to express lyoalty to the player (won't cut him after a year or so if he performs) and Barkley's team has come off as short-sighted and only driven by the max he can get in a contract. If I am John, I am saying to myself "we dodged a bullet" based on RB market this year.
RE: My wild guess regarding Barkley  
Spiciest Memelord : 6/8/2023 3:35 pm : link
In comment 16130022 Gman11 said:
Quote:
is that either he or his agent thought they had some leverage because Mara has a big mouth and told the world that he wanted Barkley a Giant for life.

You can think it, John, but don't profess it to the world until AFTER the signing.


Mara does seem like a soft touch. Your primary responsibility Schoen is to keep the Maras in check.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 6/8/2023 3:51 pm : link
In comment 16129815 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
3m
Someone explain this League to me.

We have a very good player still in his prime and we are in a win-now window. Let’s dump him because he plays … (gasp) RB! Surely, Alexander Mattison will just do the same things

But then let’s watch other teams draft RBs with 2 top-12 picks


This assumes the Falcons (Robinson) and the Lions (Gibbs) did the right thing.

And neither did, especially Lions taking Gibbs at #12.

I have a feeling the Lions DC Aaron Glenn would have much preferred taking Christian Gonzalez.
SB not signing  
Ned In Atlanta : 6/8/2023 5:23 pm : link
The $13 million AAV was a blessing in disguise. Franchise him once or twice and if he doesn't like it trade him. Let him prove he can play 17 games without getting hurt which he has done basically once.
RE: RE: This could really hurt  
Wildcardgiants : 6/8/2023 5:40 pm : link
In comment 16129836 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16129834 section125 said:


Quote:


Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.



coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.


That's true, Saquan is never hurt....
RE: RE: This could really hurt  
OBJRoyal : 6/8/2023 5:43 pm : link
In comment 16129836 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16129834 section125 said:


Quote:


Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.



coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.


How many games did he miss last year w the shoulder injury??
RE: RE: What was  
shyster : 6/8/2023 5:57 pm : link
In comment 16129817 winoguy said:
Quote:
In comment 16129817 winoguy said:


Quote:


he due $ this year ?


He had a $14m cap hit. His release gains $9m in cap space with a $5m dead cap. They had $9m in cap space before the move.


To elaborate: $11M of that $14M would have been due in 2023. $3M was sunk bonus dollars.

The $5M in 2023 dead cap includes that $3M plus $2M of guaranteed 2023 salary.

In addition to this year's $5M dead cap, Vikings will have another $3M of dead cap charged in 2024.
RE: RE: RE: This could really hurt  
PatersonPlank : 6/8/2023 6:01 pm : link
In comment 16130113 Wildcardgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 16129836 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16129834 section125 said:


Quote:


Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.



coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.



That's true, Saquan is never hurt....


Hasn't Barkley played pretty much every game for the past 2 seasons? Sure he got his shoulder banged up vs Green Bay, but he played through it. I'm not sure I would call him injury prone at this point
RE: RE: RE: This could really hurt  
Eric on Li : 6/8/2023 6:08 pm : link
In comment 16130115 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 16129836 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 16129834 section125 said:


Quote:


Saquon if Cook signs some place for under $10 mill. He is a very comparable back.



coming off his 3rd shoulder surgery he isnt. that's probably one of the worst injuries for a running back.



How many games did he miss last year w the shoulder injury??


How many games has he played since his latest shoulder surgery? can he pass a physical right now?
RE: RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
mfjmfj : 6/8/2023 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16130016 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16129862 Essex said:


Quote:


he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.




We can’t make claims like this because we don’t know what the guarantees were in the contract. Barkley could of signed a 3 year 60 mill contract (20 mill a year) with 18 mill guaranteed, it’s a bad contract.


That is just silly. Possible outcomes for SB works 1 year gets $18MM and back in the pool. Works 2 years $18MM plus whatever year 2 is - since $40MM left lets say year 3 is $25MM - he get 2yrs/$33MM and back in the pool. stays 3 years gets $60MM. Every possible outcome for SB is great and much better than he will ever see.
He's not cut yet  
gidiefor : Mod : 6/8/2023 8:23 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Saquon has to fire his agent  
JoeyBigBlue : 6/9/2023 8:22 am : link
In comment 16130131 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
In comment 16130016 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 16129862 Essex said:


Quote:


he turned down 13 million in a multiyear deal. either he is the dumbest guy on the planet and went against his agent's advice, which he does not appear to be in any interview I saw, or he got probably the worst advice ever given to a player by an agent.

think about it this way at 13 million, what was he holding out for an extra couple of million a year and now he will get significantly less. A total sh@tshow on his end.




We can’t make claims like this because we don’t know what the guarantees were in the contract. Barkley could of signed a 3 year 60 mill contract (20 mill a year) with 18 mill guaranteed, it’s a bad contract.



That is just silly. Possible outcomes for SB works 1 year gets $18MM and back in the pool. Works 2 years $18MM plus whatever year 2 is - since $40MM left lets say year 3 is $25MM - he get 2yrs/$33MM and back in the pool. stays 3 years gets $60MM. Every possible outcome for SB is great and much better than he will ever see.


It doesn’t work that way. If they would have given him 18 mill guaranteed he would have been here a minimum of two years @ the full 18 mill. Barkley would have been better off playing both years on the franchise tag earning 22 million of the two years.

So unless the Giants guaranteed Barkley more than 23 million, he wasn’t signing. We don’t know what the Giants offered in guarantees, so we can’t make assumptions.
