Odds where DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Young will land

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team
Tennessee Titans
2/1
Cleveland Browns
3/1
Buffalo Bills
5/1
Kansas City Chiefs
6/1
Dallas Cowboys
7/1
Baltimore Ravens
9/1
New England Patriots
9/1
New York Giants
12/1
Carolina Panthers
16/1
New York Jets
16/1
Detroit Lions
18/1
Chicago Bears
20/1
Los Angeles Chargers
25/1
Philadelphia Eagles
25/1
Green Bay Packers
33/1
Jacksonville Jaguars
33/1
Las Vegas Raiders
33/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33/1
Chase Young Next Team (If Not Commanders)
Detroit Lions
4/1
Seattle Seahawks
5/1
Chicago Bears
6/1
New York Giants
6/1
Houston Texans
7/1
New Orleans Saints
7/1
Arizona Cardinals
8/1
Pittsburgh Steelers
8/1
San Franciso 49ers
8/1
Dallas Cowboys
9/1
Indianapolis Colts
9/1
Carolina Panthers
10/1
Kansas City Chiefs
12/1
Would definitely take him on a 1 year prove it deal.
would be pretty funny if Chase Young ended up here after all.
Would definitely take him on a 1 year prove it deal.
I would too. What is there to lose?
Something tells me there is something else to his story. Heart, work ethic, coachability....you don't just jettison a player with his athletic traits and college production unless he is a real shit.
We all should. Not everyone can be an all pro. Would be interesting to see him with Wink.
But but but the Giants should have intentionally lost a game, drafted Young, missed out on a franchise left tackle, and been the team to decline his option.
It seems like we are in "buyer beware" territory here, however, if Washington/Rivera have essentially lost interest...
It seems like we are in "buyer beware" territory here, however, if Washington/Rivera have essentially lost interest...
Says who?
What about Barkley?
What the odds for his next team?
In other words, if Chase Young has a great season, can they franchise him?
In other words, if Chase Young has a great season, can they franchise him?
Did you miss the billion threads about Daniel Jones this off season?
He stood out as a player on an Ohio State defense that is almost always top 5 in the country in terms of personnel.
But the guy who said he has more tools than Thibs on this thread....WHAT? Thibs has shown more than Chase has ever shown at the NFL level in one year and Chase was on a line with Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Thins played OLB on a line with a Dex, a bamged up Leonard Williams and a part time Azeez.
Im not sure what is going on here.
Patching matters. Over and over again we see it and it’s just ignored til there’s shitty coaching.
If something like $5M(?) would get it done, I'd love to bring Young in. Would add a huge upside to our line, and either we could keep him or get a comp pick if it worked out well.
Young had 7.5 sacks his rookie year. KT had 4. Young forced 4 fumbles. KT 2.
Further, KT was playing with two very good DLs in LW and DL last year. So, please spare me the "Young was playing with more talent" nonsense...
Look, Young has been hit with injuries and is now a huge question mark going forward. But let's not act like the guy has done nothing when healthy.
How truly would that make a difference on Chase since he was playing for his favorite team growing up? I guess what I mean even though Patterson is a great D-Line Coach (thank you Sexy Dexy for learning from him), wouldn't it have been more of an incentive to make it on your favorite team and play 'light's out" as you were "supposed to have been" by both college career and draft position? I don't understand it with him. No light bulb.
Weird post. Do you think people are wrong for saying he hasn't played well overall?
Compare Young's rookie year stats to Ojulari's. Ojulari was better in practically every measure. Yet no one talked about Ojulari being DROY.
Young got it on name recognition. Most of his stats came in the a few games at the end of the season against garbage teams.
It seems like we are in "buyer beware" territory here, however, if Washington/Rivera have essentially lost interest...
Chase Young 2020 draft prospect vs Thibodeaux 2022 draft prospect? Sure.
Right now? No way.
As would be seeing the 180 here about on his level of play
Weird post. Do you think people are wrong for saying he hasn't played well overall?
I'm not sure if he's been hurt, but he was playing for his favorite team growing up and was ecstatic to have been drafted by them. Shouldn't that have been enough to create a better player due to both college performance and draft status?
You are going out of your way to prop up an opposing player who’s been hurt for the better part of two years, when you always bring up injuries to Giants players and why that hurts their value. Young’s upside isn’t what it was when he entered the league, plain and simple.
It seems like we are in "buyer beware" territory here, however, if Washington/Rivera have essentially lost interest...
Um he wasn’t exactly lighting it up before he got hurt and he was on a damned good dline
You seem to be that person who likes to start an argument with nothing.
KT was injured for much of camp and to start the season. Young was not.
The argument that KT played with justas good a supporting case is simply absurd. Dex was an all pro last yeDE., but williams and KT did not play together for 6 games. So youre comparing a full season with Sweat, Allen and Payne to a full season of Dex and 3/4 of a season with LW (whom many sources said was nursing an injury for most of the year)?
The number s are quite close and KT was playing OLB and dropping into coverage quite often. Chase had his hand in the dirt and reaped the rewards of having two top 5 draft picks playing next to him.
Talk about apples to pomegranates....
Even if I were to agree with you, Chase has been shit since then and his team didnt even pick up his 5th year option which would be a bargain for a talented DE
but if Young is healthy, he's got more tools and upside than Thibodeaux.
It seems like we are in "buyer beware" territory here, however, if Washington/Rivera have essentially lost interest...
Chase Young 2020 draft prospect vs Thibodeaux 2022 draft prospect? Sure.
Right now? No way.
Even if this were a valid argument to be made, they play different positions and had diff strengths.
CY- prototype 4-3 DE/EDGE who won on athleticsm, strength and speed
KT- mainstay OLB/EDGE with great hands, first step, quickness and the ability to cover the flat.
It's like comparing Earl Thomas and Eric Berry out of college....they had 2 very different skill sets. For our current roster, if both were available in the draft, I take Kayvon 100%.
Chase Young was defensive rookie of the year.
You are going out of your way to prop up an opposing player who’s been hurt for the better part of two years, when you always bring up injuries to Giants players and why that hurts their value. Young’s upside isn’t what it was when he entered the league, plain and simple.
I'm not. Read my prior posts. Young is a major risk.
But he's an interesting idea IF HEALTHY...
KT: 10 QB knockdowns, 18 pressures, no missed tackles
CY: 6 QB knockdowns, 24 pressures, 3 missed tackles
Kayvon also missed time and played hurt when he returned.
KT: 10 QB knockdowns, 18 pressures, no missed tackles
CY: 6 QB knockdowns, 24 pressures, 3 missed tackles
Kayvon also missed time and played hurt when he returned.
I guess Chase Young's rookie year was as good or better than Dexter Lawrence's 2022 when he made 2nd team all pro because they both had 7.5 sacks. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
And I’d be interested in adding him but his upside is not what it was entering the league, he’s several years and injuries past having that label.
Not enough talk on motor when it comes to ER's. Plenty of these guys are athletic but the ones with an elite motor really set themselves apart. Not necessarily taking plays off but more so who can empty the tank over and over again.
Not enough talk on motor when it comes to ER's. Plenty of these guys are athletic but the ones with an elite motor really set themselves apart. Not necessarily taking plays off but more so who can empty the tank over and over again.
This is a great point and you saw that motor from KT. The end of the Ravens game when he made the headsy play to knock Lamar from the ball. The sack fumble TD against the Skins. There was at least two plays where he was chasing and made tackles downfield.
Chase Young was a physical specimen. Thibodeaux most certainly had far more drive and attitude coming out of college.
Also, comparing them at this point their draft year might be less relevant than comparing them as High School recruits.
Young wasnt a generational prospect and at the time, scoffed at that notion. Julius Peppers, Myles Garret, Mario WilliamsAYBE Courtney Brown and Travon Walker were generational talents at DE coming out of college. Young wasn't there. Hell, both Bosas were better than him and have more of an argument but I wouldnt put them in the category.
Similarly, LT, Von Miller DeMarcus Ware, Khalil Mack and LaVar Arrington were generational talents at OLB. I don't think KT is there either.
4 batted passes, 4 forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, 24 pressures including 7.5 sacks on 770 snaps.
He was PFF's highest rated rookie and a PFR approximate value of 14 (which is higher than Lawrence last you for what it's worth).
It's beyond silly to not acknowledge how good of a rookie year he had.
But that's deep in the past now. As BW said, if Rivera is open to trading him. That's a massive red flag.
To the question of what's the risk? Washington has very little incentive in cutting him. The 5.3M new money he'll earn this year is guaranteed. If they cut him, they'll get a small amount back as an offset when he signs elsewhere.
They would much more likely trade him. So what's the risk: 5.3M dollars and whatever Washington requires in trade compensation.
He was highly touted, but not like the guys I mentioned.All those guys were athletic freaks at close to 300 lbs and they absolutely dominated in college. Chase was definitely a very good prospect and he had both physicality and production. But at 265, he just wasn't those guys No way was he a better prospect than Nick Bosa or JJ Watt. I couldnt believe Watt fell to 11 but when you look at some of the careers of the players picked in front of him, its more understandable.
4 batted passes, 4 forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss, 24 pressures including 7.5 sacks on 770 snaps.
He was PFF's highest rated rookie and a PFR approximate value of 14 (which is higher than Lawrence last you for what it's worth).
It's beyond silly to not acknowledge how good of a rookie year he had.
But that's deep in the past now. As BW said, if Rivera is open to trading him. That's a massive red flag.
To the question of what's the risk? Washington has very little incentive in cutting him. The 5.3M new money he'll earn this year is guaranteed. If they cut him, they'll get a small amount back as an offset when he signs elsewhere.
They would much more likely trade him. So what's the risk: 5.3M dollars and whatever Washington requires in trade compensation.
His rookie year was very good. But again, he was playing next to arguable the best DL teammates in the league. Not by a little. 4 1st round picks including 2 DTs who are still absolute mad men in this league.
How did Chatd Bratzke look when he left Hamilton and Strahan to go play in Indy? How did Kenny Holmes look when he came here and didnt have Jevon Kearse and the rest of that incredible defense behind him?
It makes a difference. Comparing Dex' dominance at his position last year to Young's rookie year numbers is just silly. Dec was FAR more disruptive than Young was for the Redskins. He basically compiled numbers next to 3 other studs.
Haha, Id agree with that. You give a talented DE like that all the time he needs until he needs contract #2.
Compare Young's rookie year stats to Ojulari's. Ojulari was better in practically every measure. Yet no one talked about Ojulari being DROY.
Young got it on name recognition. Most of his stats came in the a few games at the end of the season against garbage teams.
Playing DE in the NFL as a rookie is very hard. And you know how hard it is to get sacks. Further, Young basically had four sacks in the first half of the year and four the second half. So, I'm not buying that he got his production late in the year.
My main point is that Young is an interesting idea if he ever gets back to 100%. I mean, there is a reason why guys like Sy and Jeremiah had him rated so highly as a near "can't-miss- prospect."
And I’d be interested in adding him but his upside is not what it was entering the league, he’s several years and injuries past having that label.
If Young is healthy - again, big IF - I stand by the point that I think he has more tools and upside than a KT. Which is why I would be interested in adding him if the cost to acquire made sense. It's very hard to find players that are as talented as Young to rush the passer.
I think Campbell still has the same upside he had when he entered the league in 2019. Does that bother you, too?
When you play 3 or 4 years and never come close to hitting your ceiling, the likelihood that it’ll not suddenly happen is slim even if healthy. And in Campbell’s case his ceiling isn’t as high as Hyatts.
you said he has more tools and upside. The former is debatable and the later is simply false given what Young has done to date + his health issues.
And I’d be interested in adding him but his upside is not what it was entering the league, he’s several years and injuries past having that label.
If Young is healthy - again, big IF - I stand by the point that I think he has more tools and upside than a KT. Which is why I would be interested in adding him if the cost to acquire made sense. It's very hard to find players that are as talented as Young to rush the passer.
I think Campbell still has the same upside he had when he entered the league in 2019. Does that bother you, too?
😆😆😆😆😆 Thats definitely going out on a limb....and completely ridiculous. KT and Campbell are both trending UPWARDS. Meanwhile, Washington sees so much upside in Young that they don't even want to exercise his 5th year option. Which, while a bit pricey, tells you all you all you need to know about what they think about the player they saw at work every single day.
Im starting to feel you are just posing as a fan of the Giants because you seem to hate 9n every single player on the Giants that deserves credit, yet you laud cast-offs or lost causes on other teams for things they werent able to do.
It just might not make sense to take your arguments seriously, and thats fine. But they are utterly ridiculous.. I said I would be in favor of taking a flyer on Young (not that Wash would ever trade him to us), but this idea that 3 years removed from being the 2nd overall pick, to say his upside is the same is just crazy. Barkley has produced far more and been a much bigger disruptor, had the same injury, we gave him his 5th year, offered him an overpay and he is a lowly running back. Whats the difference? Barkley has shown much more game breaking ability at this level than Young has and Young plays an absolutely premium position.
This is just nuts. Ok, Young still has more upside than KT. Got it.
At the time, it was widely acknowledged it would be more than a calendar year recovery, might keep him completely out for 2022.
Washington can't bet 17.5M on him, that make sense. But his timeframe on recovery always had 2022 in question.
Put it this way: of Young replicates his rookie year, he's making 17.5M in 2024 from somebody.
Kick the tires maybe, but for a guy like that, injuries most likely took away his elite talent. And for most of that time, he played on a top DL (probably the only elite unit Washington has)
You know he suffered a catastrophic knee injury, correct?
At the time, it was widely acknowledged it would be more than a calendar year recovery, might keep him completely out for 2022.
Washington can't bet 17.5M on him, that make sense. But his timeframe on recovery always had 2022 in question.
Put it this way: of Young replicates his rookie year, he's making 17.5M in 2024 from somebody.
Unusual knee injuries like what you just described are very difficult to recover from for someone like Chase Young who is almost completely reliant on speed to beat linemen off the edge.
I'd kick the tires if the medical checked out but at best he'd be a rotational piece, not a decisive pickup on a Super Bowl contender
Chase Young has 1.5 sacks in 12 games. He has 5 quarterback hits in those 12 games and 18 solo tackles
You know he suffered a catastrophic knee injury, correct?
I don't think he'll ever be the same player due to that catastrophic knee injury. So much of his talent was dependent on speed off the edge, not bull rushes. I mean if he's at a low price, sure, take the chance. But the chances he'll be the same as he was in his rookie year are very very slim
Chase Young has 1.5 sacks in 12 games. He has 5 quarterback hits in those 12 games and 18 solo tackles
You know he suffered a catastrophic knee injury, correct?
He was terrible in 2021 before the knee injury. Played the majority of the snaps too, just didn’t standout at all. He was a body on the field and that defense regressed heavily. Was he playing inured? Maybe. Did teams figure him out? Maybe.
At the time, it was widely acknowledged it would be more than a calendar year recovery, might keep him completely out for 2022.
Washington can't bet 17.5M on him, that make sense. But his timeframe on recovery always had 2022 in question.
Put it this way: of Young replicates his rookie year, he's making 17.5M in 2024 from somebody.
Christian, I havent read that article, but given that injury, he would need multiple seasons of double digit sacks, not the 7.5 from his rookie year to get 17.5/year. Haason Reddick doesnt get that. Randy Gregory didnt get that
Chase Young played one year surrounded by all stars. It sucks he had his injury, but that even furthers my point....he isnt more promising than Kayvon as bw is saying.
Chase Young may very well become a great player, but until he does it again, even having him in the same conversation as KT who by all accounts is a fantastic teammate, is a tremendous teammate, works his ass off and has shown more versatility than Young, Walker or Hutch did after their rookie years is something to mock.
I still would have wanted Sauce, but KT is looking like a very unique player who can ruin game plans.
Not sure how it you say that...his year this year was almost identical to his rookie year when he won ORY. That, and his lateral movement is hfar more important as a RB than that of a DE.
I don't think anyone actually categorized Engram as an outright bust.
DeAndre Baker and Eli Apple were busts.
The point isn't - just for clarity - that Young should replace KT. The point is that if the opportunity was right, Young would be worth the risk due to his high ceiling skills. That seems more than reasonable.
Alas, a few posters struggle with that idea because I dare say Young is more gifted than KT. Which makes we wonder if they are confusing KT with LT...? ;)
Young talk aside, I am bullish on KT's future. I think he showed a lot his rookie season. And he was held like 450385035838508353858385380538 times with no flag.
The point isn't - just for clarity - that Young should replace KT. The point is that if the opportunity was right, Young would be worth the risk due to his high ceiling skills. That seems more than reasonable.
Alas, a few posters struggle with that idea because I dare say Young is more gifted than KT. Which makes we wonder if they are confusing KT with LT...? ;)
When has Young shown to be more gifted than KT as a pro. Coming out, I could agree he looked to be perennial All Pro...but never really did much.
And yes, I would take him in a heartbeat...
He was terrible in 2021 before the knee injury. Played the majority of the snaps too, just didn’t standout at all. He was a body on the field and that defense regressed heavily. Was he playing inured? Maybe. Did teams figure him out? Maybe.
Like I posted above, that he suffered an exceedingly rare injury where his ACL and patellar tendon tore at the same time, indicated he was injured before. That's the information I read at the time.
Do you remember any reporting teams were playing him differently and figured him out?
By the way, can someone please tell me why Saquon only got 10 mill and Chase got 17 for 5th year options seeing as how they were drafted at the same spot? You cant honestly tell me that 2 years equals 7 million more for the option....
For the biased:
Thibs missed start of season with a knee injury and key parts of his DL were banged up or out (Ojulari) for stretches. But don’t let facts get in the way of your opinion.
By the way, can someone please tell me why Saquon only got 10 mill and Chase got 17 for 5th year options seeing as how they were drafted at the same spot? You cant honestly tell me that 2 years equals 7 million more for the option....
I assume the salaries of other players at your position are factored in the option.
haha you read my mind. He sure is busy around here....
Not just the maroon and yellow, but the continued shots on Giants players that he would prop up if they were in Washington and elsewhere.
Otherwise, I'd have expected some discussion about KT having the highest pressure rate, over 10%, among the top 3 DE's in the draft. Young has never broke that mark, even in a rookie year that is being made out to seem like he was Superman.
Ironic that bw would do that and then crack that KT is being confused with LT. The good thing for the board is that as the Giants continue to win, you'll see less of the Commander fan.
Chase Young was defensive rookie of the year.
For the biased:
Thibs missed start of season with a knee injury and key parts of his DL were banged up or out (Ojulari) for stretches. But don’t let facts get in the way of your opinion.
Exactly. He missed the first 4 games(?) and THEN at that point took several more games to have his “preseason” conditioning kick in
Who is THIS guy?
🙄
Dupes cannot resist the urge to out themselves - it never fails.
Link - ( New Window )
He was terrible in 2021 before the knee injury. Played the majority of the snaps too, just didn’t standout at all. He was a body on the field and that defense regressed heavily. Was he playing inured? Maybe. Did teams figure him out? Maybe.
Like I posted above, that he suffered an exceedingly rare injury where his ACL and patellar tendon tore at the same time, indicated he was injured before. That's the information I read at the time.
Do you remember any reporting teams were playing him differently and figured him out?
It’s plausible for sure but in my uneducated medical opinion, many of these knee tears were already partial tears that finally gave away so I’m not sure how unique this case is, certainly nothing definitive. We see players regress all the time year 2 so I’m not willing to rule that out.
But my main point in all of this isn’t even to shit on Young’s production, rather, it’s to express why calling him a player with more upside/higher ceiling than KT is bogus. That wasn’t your claim, but that’s been my position in this thread.
For the biased:
Thibs missed start of season with a knee injury and key parts of his DL were banged up or out (Ojulari) for stretches. But don’t let facts get in the way of your opinion.
Re-read the thread. Someone suggested KT had this great rookie year compared to CY's rookie year. Which isn't true if anybody pays any attention to the rest of the league, and why I brought up to dispute the asinine assertion.
And that's always been an Achilles Heel of BBI because most of the board is clueless about the rest of the league.
Wink said Thibs is the "can opener" and that he does a lot of things that don't show up in stats but significantly help others get free. I am expecting a very big year from him and with the hopefully improved run D more opportunities to get the QB.
For the biased:
Thibs missed start of season with a knee injury and key parts of his DL were banged up or out (Ojulari) for stretches. But don’t let facts get in the way of your opinion.
Re-read the thread. Someone suggested KT had this great rookie year compared to CY's rookie year. Which isn't true if anybody pays any attention to the rest of the league, and why I brought up to dispute the asinine assertion.
And that's always been an Achilles Heel of BBI because most of the board is clueless about the rest of the league.
Lol, nobody said that!
#agenda
Let me apologize for my ridiculous assertion that CY, if healthy, is still immensely talented. And could be worth a roll of the dice if the price is right...
Outrageous.
Wink said Thibs is the "can opener" and that he does a lot of things that don't show up in stats but significantly help others get free. I am expecting a very big year from him and with the hopefully improved run D more opportunities to get the QB.
Thanks Lines. Somebody else mentioned this, but I had never seen a D player get heald as blatantly nor as often as KT was. Some of it was laughably bad where he was headl9cked and dragged down.
(admittedly like 90% of bbi I wanted us to lose out to ensure we drafted Young)
Ditto for Campbell. Glad we have him but he’s not coming out of college anymore and his potential isn’t nearly as great as it once was. These are all things you’d agree with if it was a player there Giants drafted.
Lol, nobody said that!
#agenda
Let's review. Who said this above:
Yes, turning down a 5th year option, especially when it might represent a bargain at an extremely expensive position, is always an indicator that the team believes that player is not elite.
Good thing the Giants have never done anything like that.
I mentioned this above, too. That is the potential big red flag because Washington has the most information. And they are led by a head coach who specializes in defense.
It's very complicated. It could be Washington thinks CY is just done physically. And they don't want to wait any longer. Or it could be they just don't like he's the right fit as a personality and feel it's time to cut bait. There has been talk CY may not be a team first personality who is all in.
The amount of $$$ they have invested in their DL and Montez Sweat, who has been the superior player, is set to be a UFA next year. They can't resign him and are looking to recoup value. The tag may even be prohibitive with the money invested there.
Let's review. Who said this above:
Youre putting words in my mouth. I never referred to Thib's year as great. It started slow, but picked up steam at about the midway point. I said KT showed a lot more in terms of thongs he did for his defense and CY benefitted much more from having the linemates that he did. Sure 7.5 sacks is a nice rookie year. How often did you see him dropping into coverage? He wasn't making hustle plays that KT did. Then the next year, in 12 games, he sucked ass before getting hurt.
YOU on the other hand made this ridiculous claim:
bw in dc : 6/8/2023 3:54 pm : link : reply
but if Young is healthy, he's got more tools and upside than Thibodeaux
We have already established that KT can actually play a little coverage, and even if "healthy", nobody comes back 100% from the injury that Young had. As far as their college days, KT was forecasted as potentially the number 1 pick for 2 years. Young, didnt get that hype until middway through the '19 season.
Let me apologize for my ridiculous assertion that CY, if healthy, is still immensely talented. And could be worth a roll of the dice if the price is right...
Outrageous.
And if my aunt had...well you know
Young had a nice first year but sometimes you have to look deeper into stats. He may be damaged goods or WFT doesn't see him as a elite player.
Yes, turning down a 5th year option, especially when it might represent a bargain at an extremely expensive position, is always an indicator that the team believes that player is not elite.
Good thing the Giants have never done anything like that.
Who said always? Perhaps another dumb moment from you.
But this was his next sentiment:
A team would have to compel the Commanders to trade Young, they aren't dumping him.
Young is 1.5 seasons removed from his injury, which was the projected timeline for the recovery. He's on a very reasonable deal that pays him 5.3M in new money this year. He's not getting dumped.
So the question is would the Giants trade presumably a meaningful amount and take on 5.3M for Young?
But this was his next sentiment:
Teams coming out of the spring thinking they need more help may make trade calls on Young (it seems unlikely the Washington brass would move him ahead of a must-win year, but I know they’d be open to listening).
A team would have to compel the Commanders to trade Young, they aren't dumping him.
Young is 1.5 seasons removed from his injury, which was the projected timeline for the recovery. He's on a very reasonable deal that pays him 5.3M in new money this year. He's not getting dumped.
So the question is would the Giants trade presumably a meaningful amount and take on 5.3M for Young?
Your entire post is spot on. It's exactly right.The only thing that's off is that the Skins would trade him for a reasonable deal within the division. NFW. If, as you said, 1.5 years is what he needed to get fully back and he records 8 sacks and 4 forced fumbles again, that org will be eviscerated by their fans.
Yes, turning down a 5th year option, especially when it might represent a bargain at an extremely expensive position, is always an indicator that the team believes that player is not elite.
Good thing the Giants have never done anything like that.
GD, while at first I thought you were being sarcastic and condescending wiith your post, it actually makes total sense given what the Giants did with Jones. Jones didnt have the catastrophic knee injury, but a good rookie year followed by 2 more years of being dealt bad cards with coaching, OL and Saquon being out. The Giants declined the 5th year ootion and demanded he show them why he should be their starting QB. Which obv he did.
Chase had very good production his rookie year, then fell off for most of his 2nd year, had the terrible injury, is due 17 million on the 5th and as someone pointed out, they just handed out big contracts to Payne aand Allen. Sweat is set to be a FA and they cant pay 17 million to CY and make an offer to Sweat. But if he produces his rookie year numbers, maybe that is something to re-visit.
YOU on the other hand made this ridiculous claim:
bw in dc : 6/8/2023 3:54 pm : link : reply
but if Young is healthy, he's got more tools and upside than Thibodeaux
We have already established that KT can actually play a little coverage, and even if "healthy", nobody comes back 100% from the injury that Young had. As far as their college days, KT was forecasted as potentially the number 1 pick for 2 years. Young, didnt get that hype until middway through the '19 season.
Do you want to review what Sy thought about Young coming into the NFL? How about Jeremiah?
For example, Sy gave KT an 83 grade. Which translates to a player who should be able to play and contribute right away.
Young? Sy gave him a 91. Which translate to an All-Pro caliber player.
That's a pretty distinct difference.
I'm not on an island here. Many football people viewed Young as a player who had/has elite talent.
And I'm not suggesting, btw, that KT can't be great. I'm still bullish on Young's talent and think he'd be worth the stretch if the right deal could be had...
bw in dc : 6/8/2023 3:54 pm : link : reply
but if Young is healthy, he's got more tools and upside than Thibodeaux
We have already established that KT can actually play a little coverage, and even if "healthy", nobody comes back 100% from the injury that Young had. As far as their college days, KT was forecasted as potentially the number 1 pick for 2 years. Young, didnt get that hype until middway through the '19 season.
Do you want to review what Sy thought about Young coming into the NFL? How about Jeremiah?
For example, Sy gave KT an 83 grade. Which translates to a player who should be able to play and contribute right away.
Young? Sy gave him a 91. Which translate to an All-Pro caliber player.
That's a pretty distinct difference.
I'm not on an island here. Many football people viewed Young as a player who had/has elite talent.
And I'm not suggesting, btw, that KT can't be great. I'm still bullish on Young's talent and think he'd be worth the stretch if the right deal could be had...
You are all over the place with your responses. I think I am done responding to you.
Sy's rating system coming out is like when a mechanic does a diagnostic and gives you....an estimate. Sometimes the fix turns out to be significantly bigger than it is. In this case, KT out-performed that rating. There were quite a few who said that "there is something about KT that is....off.'It was speculated that it was his personality and his committment to football. So far, all of that seems overblown.
As you said, if that talent in Chase is there, why wouldn't you pick up the option? Yes, 17 million is a lot, but if he has all this talent still, 17 million for a player that is as good as you say he is at the position he plays is a bargain.
Alkost everybody said they would take a flier on Young, including myself, but its a moot point because he needs to show he is healthy first and the Skins arent letting him go.
Im done going back and forth with you. It seems clear that you are either just trying to start shit on a Giants board or you don't actually like the team and are trolling. But in my brief time here, I have only read you criticize Giants players and never laud one.
Enjoy your day and your weekend.
1) Do you believe Thibs was a better prospect coming out of college than Young?
2) Do you believe anything in their rookie years showed Thibs had more upside than Young?
3) Do you believe his injury precludes Young from picking up from where he was as a rookie?
I think Young was a much better prospect, but only had a marginally better rookie year.
I think this year will show if Young is recovered sufficiently. If he's back to pre-injury health I would expect Young to have a marginally better season than Thibs this year.
2) yes, I think Thibs took a game completely over for us against a division rival and had the best single game of the two.
3) of course. It’s not something I’d guarantee, but the odds are stacked against Young every becoming an all pro and that’s what he was being billed as coming into the league.
So it seems like you believe Thibs is was, and always was the better player.
Makes sense you don't think Young has more future upside, because you never thought he ever had more.
1) Do you believe Thibs was a better prospect coming out of college than Young?
2) Do you believe anything in their rookie years showed Thibs had more upside than Young?
3) Do you believe his injury precludes Young from picking up from where he was as a rookie?
I think Young was a much better prospect, but only had a marginally better rookie year.
I think this year will show if Young is recovered sufficiently. If he's back to pre-injury health I would expect Young to have a marginally better season than Thibs this year.
Young as a DE for a 4-3 base was definitely aore valued prospect coming out. But even despite the injury, he played 9 games at that position and amassed a sack and a half and 3 TFL before the injury. KT was beginning to explode after he got his legs under him last year during the season.
So it seems like you believe Thibs is was, and always was the better player.
Makes sense you don't think Young has more future upside, because you never thought he ever had more.
Sorry, 1 was for Young being the better prospect, I misread. I don’t think he has more upside now because of what I’ve seen to date, and also factoring in the injuries and general comments about his drive.
So it seems like you believe Thibs is was, and always was the better player.
Makes sense you don't think Young has more future upside, because you never thought he ever had more.
Sorry, 1 was for Young being the better prospect, I misread. I don’t think he has more upside now because of what I’ve seen to date, and also factoring in the injuries and general comments about his drive.
Gotcha. For me it's 100% health. If he's back to the guy he was in 2020, I think he's everything he was billed as coming out of college.
I read a snippet this morning from 2020 where Rivera was talking about how much Young was double teamed, and was still producing.
If you drop the 2020 version of Young onto that line now, I don't think he's the guy draws the double team, and I bet he goes bananas.
So it seems like you believe Thibs is was, and always was the better player.
Makes sense you don't think Young has more future upside, because you never thought he ever had more.
I too always thought Thibs was the better player. But Young was a physical specimen.
Thibodeaux just seemed to grow into the game better as the year went on last year. In my opinion, he completely dispelled the notion of his lack of passion for the game. He was an animal at times last year.
Chase Young rookie highlights - ( New Window )
The last cogent post you made was about Larry Centers..:)
bw in dc : 6/8/2023 3:54 pm : link : reply
but if Young is healthy, he's got more tools and upside than Thibodeaux
We have already established that KT can actually play a little coverage, and even if "healthy", nobody comes back 100% from the injury that Young had. As far as their college days, KT was forecasted as potentially the number 1 pick for 2 years. Young, didnt get that hype until middway through the '19 season.
Do you want to review what Sy thought about Young coming into the NFL? How about Jeremiah?
For example, Sy gave KT an 83 grade. Which translates to a player who should be able to play and contribute right away.
Young? Sy gave him a 91. Which translate to an All-Pro caliber player.
That's a pretty distinct difference.
I'm not on an island here. Many football people viewed Young as a player who had/has elite talent.
And I'm not suggesting, btw, that KT can't be great. I'm still bullish on Young's talent and think he'd be worth the stretch if the right deal could be had...
You are all over the place with your responses. I think I am done responding to you.
Sy's rating system coming out is like when a mechanic does a diagnostic and gives you....an estimate. Sometimes the fix turns out to be significantly bigger than it is. In this case, KT out-performed that rating. There were quite a few who said that "there is something about KT that is....off.'It was speculated that it was his personality and his committment to football. So far, all of that seems overblown.
As you said, if that talent in Chase is there, why wouldn't you pick up the option? Yes, 17 million is a lot, but if he has all this talent still, 17 million for a player that is as good as you say he is at the position he plays is a bargain.
Alkost everybody said they would take a flier on Young, including myself, but its a moot point because he needs to show he is healthy first and the Skins arent letting him go.
Im done going back and forth with you. It seems clear that you are either just trying to start shit on a Giants board or you don't actually like the team and are trolling. But in my brief time here, I have only read you criticize Giants players and never laud one.
Enjoy your day and your weekend.
I wouldn't say KT outperformed his rating.
Not one GM is trading Young for KT right now. Young came into the NFL a fantastic prospect. No one can argue that. We can split hairs about whether he was elite or great but he was a big time prospect.
Now he's damaged goods. And he's never been a dominant force no matter how you view his rookie season. I'd kick the tires, but so what.