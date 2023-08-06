Odds where DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Young will land Eric from BBI : Admin : 6/8/2023 3:19 pm : 6/8/2023 3:19 pm

DeAndre Hopkins Next Team



Tennessee Titans



2/1



Cleveland Browns



3/1



Buffalo Bills



5/1



Kansas City Chiefs



6/1



Dallas Cowboys



7/1



Baltimore Ravens



9/1



New England Patriots



9/1



New York Giants



12/1



Carolina Panthers



16/1



New York Jets



16/1



Detroit Lions



18/1



Chicago Bears



20/1



Los Angeles Chargers



25/1



Philadelphia Eagles



25/1



Green Bay Packers



33/1



Jacksonville Jaguars



33/1



Las Vegas Raiders



33/1



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



33/1



***************************



Chase Young Next Team (If Not Commanders)



Detroit Lions



4/1



Seattle Seahawks



5/1



Chicago Bears



6/1



New York Giants



6/1



Houston Texans



7/1



New Orleans Saints



7/1



Arizona Cardinals



8/1



Pittsburgh Steelers



8/1



San Franciso 49ers



8/1



Dallas Cowboys



9/1



Indianapolis Colts



9/1



Carolina Panthers



10/1



Kansas City Chiefs



12/1



