Do the Giants plan to extend Leonard Williams? Angel Eyes : 6/10/2023 5:37 pm

So our mod Eric posted a thread yesterday about how much cap space each NFL team has, with the Giants having the 5th-lowest cap space at just over $3 million. There's likely going to be some form of cap manipulation to account for in-season moves.



Which brings me to Leonard Williams. He's in his last year for the Giants on his current contract with a large cap hit, but judging from the personnel on the roster there isn't a surefire solution for his 3-tech role should he be injured, so it doesn't look like he's on his way out yet. Assuming that A'Shawn Robinson is going to be a nominal starter in the 3-4 base defense, Jordan Riley is a two-down NT who doesn't offer much in the pass-rush department while Ryder Anderson can pass-rush but at 275 lbs gets washed out in the run game (I'd say placing him against guards on a consistent basis isn't a good idea but that's another discussion entirely). Each has a specialty but don't bring the skills together.



So is it possible the Giants plan on keeping Leonard Williams for another year, draft a 3-tech defensive tackle in the 2024 draft, and mentor him behind Williams to take over?