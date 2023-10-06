Do the Giants plan to extend Leonard Williams?

So our mod Eric posted a thread yesterday about how much cap space each NFL team has, with the Giants having the 5th-lowest cap space at just over $3 million. There's likely going to be some form of cap manipulation to account for in-season moves.
Which brings me to Leonard Williams. He's in his last year for the Giants on his current contract with a large cap hit, but judging from the personnel on the roster there isn't a surefire solution for his 3-tech role should he be injured, so it doesn't look like he's on his way out yet. Assuming that A'Shawn Robinson is going to be a nominal starter in the 3-4 base defense, Jordan Riley is a two-down NT who doesn't offer much in the pass-rush department while Ryder Anderson can pass-rush but at 275 lbs gets washed out in the run game (I'd say placing him against guards on a consistent basis isn't a good idea but that's another discussion entirely). Each has a specialty but don't bring the skills together.
So is it possible the Giants plan on keeping Leonard Williams for another year, draft a 3-tech defensive tackle in the 2024 draft, and mentor him behind Williams to take over?
If Leo is extended and he is legit declining, that limits what we can do significantly. Much like Jones last year, it really doesnt hurt to play wait and see with him. Also McKinney....lets see if he is all the way back before planning to tie our future to him.
Personally, they only guy I would be bearish about extending is Adoree. Having him to pair with Banks and Flott as they develop would be a bonus not to mention the questions around Robinson.
And it won't impact anything, because Schoen will utilize the tools available to him to borrow from the future to build his roster.
My bad. I thought I read we could be free and clear. I probably read that enormous cap hits would be gone if we get their final salaries over with this year without extending/restructuring. Still, not bad hits at all..
Exactly. If the Giants let Jackson and Williams go after this year, both players presumably will have been paid a fair wage for their years served. And the Giants will simply have to account for the little bit that's left.
Believe you mean bullish not bearish...
Quote:
Believe you mean bullish not bearish...
Bull, a bear a couple of deer...lol, I had just woken up. But yes, boarish. 😎
He is a very good player but that is a real decision.
I like the player but not love. Even when he wasn’t hurt last year there were plenty of instances he got pushed out of the way in run game with ease. It wasn’t just bad LB play why this team got gashed versus run.
So you are unable to provide a specific instance when Williams “dialed it down”?
Wait, Leonard had the MCL in September. He was cleared and had a few good games before suffering a neck stinger in December. A knee sprain rarely DOESN'T haunt you all year and combine that woth the neck, I would say he was playing injured all year and what his results were were not representative of what he can do. He has been a good teammate.
Yes, he isn't core while paid like one and more. Again, think caution is needed here as to what Williams will want versus what he will give over next few years.
Williams's agent Roosevelt Barnes is a titan in the industry and one of the best.
This situation isn't unlike 2020 when Williams got tagged. Team Williams was comfortable betting on him, while taking a nice one year sum.
Williams has no incentive to restructure at some bargain rate unless the Giants are serious about cutting him.
Maybe Schoen is a ruthless dog and threatens that on June 11. That would be a reputation killer for him, and not worth saving a few bucks this year.
Ultimately Team Williams is looking at that Hargrove deal and knows if Williams has a good season there's a big market out there.
Has LW produced at an elite level recently?
At his current age and the number of years played, do you expect LW to get any better?
If we moved on from LW, do you trust Schoen, Martindale, etc to find a replacement?
If you think those answers are No, No, No and Yes, then this should be LW's last year here unless a substantial discount with Team LW could be agreed to...
I think the Giants would be open to a two-year extension with money/terms favorable to them, but as christian said above, that's probably not what Williams is looking for.
I'll take a ruthless dog over the hapless puppy we had previously any day of the week and twice on Sundays.
we should move on from one of the men who can defend the run?
When we needed what he does,what he can do, he wasn't that and didn't do it, something to be considered while deciding if he should be extended and for how much.
crushed us in the playoffs rushing us into the ground.
we should move on from one of the men who can defend the run?
And yet, that day, against the Eagles, he did not.
When we needed what he does,what he can do, he wasn't that and didn't do it, something to be considered while deciding if he should be extended and for how much.
I won't comment on this more than this post but again....sprained knee early in the season, injury to a nerve in the neck later on. The guy was playing on a flat tire all year and had to deal with nerve pain every time he ran into a 300 lb OL
That does not mean he was ‘dialing it down’. So anytime a dl gets pushed around in the run game, they are dialing it down?
There certainly are other possibilities and likelier possibilities of Williams not winning his one on one battles.
Good point. Furthermore, tying up significant cap space in two players who are essentially DTs (and would be in the market), is not a wise allocation of your money.
I think the team is going into the season with a very small cap cushion. Also, note Wink’s dropped hint in his press conference this week that another vet defensive signing was in process.
I think a Williams restructure to clear cap for both those reasons continues to be a very real possibility.
There’s also the possibility that everyone involved is hiding a pretty severe injury that Williams is working his way back from.
In other words, there’s a lot we don’t know.
If they wanted to get Leo done on an extension, the logical time to do it would have been at some point early in the offseason to soften the 17m in cash. The Giants elected not to engage in discussions (as far as we know), that tipped their hand. The only thing keeping me from saying close to zero is that we don't know whether they attempted to engage in talks or not with certainty.
Good point. Furthermore, tying up significant cap space in two players who are essentially DTs (and would be in the market), is not a wise allocation of your money.
I don’t understand this logic. If a DL requires extra attention, double teaming and planning around, why is this less valuable than an edge. Legit question. Maybe we should start a thread to debate that topic.
My position is that in a 3-4, any edge or interior lineman have equal positional value. (I don’t believe MLBs are equal.). And I say the big contracts handed out to non edge DL shows the NFL agrees with my position.
I don’t understand this logic. If a DL requires extra attention, double teaming and planning around, why is this less valuable than an edge. Legit question. Maybe we should start a thread to debate that topic.
My position is that in a 3-4, any edge or interior lineman have equal positional value. (I don’t believe MLBs are equal.). And I say the big contracts handed out to non edge DL shows the NFL agrees with my position.
I'm fine paying one DT, especially if he's a legit pass rush threat (e.g. ADonald). However, I simply can't recall any recent, successful teams that had/have two highly paid interior DLinemen. That's just not the best economic model to compete in today's game. Invest your dollars in the more critical positions - QB, OL, WR, TE, Edge, Corner.
We had two very good safeties in X and Love. But I think it was good fortune that Love went to Seattle, and we can possibly extend X instead. Safety is another position that is fairly fungible in my eyes (and around the league).
Agreed. This past offseason was the time to do an extension.
My guess is that this is the last season for Williams, Jackson, and Barkley. Williams and Jackson are $6M and $3M dead cap hits respectively. Barkley of course has none.
LWjust tURNED 28 and is widely recognized as a top 10-15 IDL. He has been our best defender every year he was here except last year
There is some merit to the thought of asset allocation per position group , however if you consider the group as DL then DL LW Are the only ones getting paid and the edges are on rookie contracts. The overall allocation for a massively important group, the identity, and heart and soul of the defense is not out of line.
People are imo confused by salary vs cap hit (which was mismanaged into an unwieldy behemoth). At 18/yr or whatever it was it was fine and fair for both sides.
We don’t know what impact the injuries he had this year will impact the future. Only that he has been extremely reliable and played through injuries in lost seasons. We won’t know his contract demands and that is a factor.
But to dismiss LW as less the a very good player or easily replaced. I expect a good season from him and a very tough decision next year
IMO, he will be gone because a team with ample cap room will offer him than Giants will be willing to shell out.
But they are also working deals for Barkley and Thomas that might clear some room, and there is no pressure now. There is no great value in having cap room between now and the start of the season, until and unless they need it to sign someone they have reached a deal with. Once and for all, you don't need cap room to negotiate with players or to reach a deal; you need it to sign a finalized deal.
Just adding the 52nd and 53rd player to the roster will cost between 1.5M-1.8M. And then they need money to maintain a practice squad.
That might come by way of extending someone. Or they could simply move some of the money Williams will already make from this year to next year on the cap spreadsheet.
Just adding the 52nd and 53rd player to the roster will cost between 1.5M-1.8M. And then they need money to maintain a practice squad.
That might come by way of extending someone. Or they could simply move some of the money Williams will already make from this year to next year on the cap spreadsheet.
Sure--they need a little more room for the season. And that might indeed be their best option. So might be reaching an extension they expect LW to play on. So might extending Barkley or Thomas, or cutting a veteran who gets beat in camp by a rookie. But there is no hurry, so they can wait and see what happens. There is no benefit to having the room now, just to have a full wallet.
Has LW produced at an elite level recently?
At his current age and the number of years played, do you expect LW to get any better?
If we moved on from LW, do you trust Schoen, Martindale, etc to find a replacement?
If you think those answers are No, No, No and Yes, then this should be LW's last year here unless a substantial discount with Team LW could be agreed to...
Well bw, my answer to that last question is a no, with an asterisk. I don't trust the guys we have right now as every-down backups should Leo be injured or going forward. I'd prefer drafting a defensive tackle with pass-rush ability and worked him slowly into the rotation behind Williams before giving him the starting job full-time. If they wanted to replace Williams wouldn't they have drafted someone to do so by now?
USA Today - Giants Wire - ( New Window )
I don't think it's just the anti-DG crowd that views Leo's contract as unfavorable.
I like the player but not love. Even when he wasn’t hurt last year there were plenty of instances he got pushed out of the way in run game with ease. It wasn’t just bad LB play why this team got gashed versus run.
I think you and everyone saying it’s probably not wise to push his cap out hit via extension/restructure has a reasonable take. Reality is if Schoen and Daboll keep building the right way, Leo isn’t here anymore anyway when our window of real contention could set in
I just disagree with the notion he doesnt always give it his all. I admire the fact he got paid then keeps showing he’ll play through or come back as fast as he can from injury. That’s a great example to the rest of the roster (and a welcome change from some of the overpaid slugs we’ve had here in recent memory).
1. Williams is still playing at a high level when healthy.
2. The colleges are not producing DT's like they used to.
Giants are still trying to come out of the great destruction of the Reese years where the lines were destroyed.
Let's see how healthy and how well he performs before casting him off.
I highly doubt this is the case. This isn't Nate Solder or Geoff Schwartz or Golladay or Jonathan Stweart who checked out once he got his last check. LW still plays very hard and made some plays. Those other guys didnt and were a disgrace.
I don't think it's just the anti-DG crowd that views Leo's contract as unfavorable.
Great observation. LW is still a good player, what remains to be determined is whether he draws a Jason Hargrove comp (21M) or a Dalvin Tomlinson comp (14.25).
I don't predict Team Williams extends for anything less than Hargrove money.
It'll also be interesting to see if Schoen shoots his shot on one guy like Gettleman did, while losing guys like Hill, Tomlinson, and Johnson in the process.
The 2020 was not a upper tier DL and that should not be the standard.
Williams has been one of the best five players on this team when healthy.
Let's see how this plays out. Upper tier/elite DL's change games and win SB's.
What are the specific measurements you use to measure an upper tier DL?
The 2020 was not a upper tier DL and that should not be the standard.
What are the specific measurements you use to measure an upper tier DL?
I watch the games and I see it. That wasn't it and if it was for you great.
Never change my dear friend, never change.
