Saquon speaks

|Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Saquon just spoke for 13 minutes. His general message was that he’s upset by some of the “misleading” narratives that have been leaked about his contract negotiations.
Asked if he’s optimistic about a deal getting done by the July 17 deadline, he said he doesn’t know.”
|Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
If a deal isn’t done by the July 17 deadline, Saquon was non-committal about playing on the tag. He said he’d need to sit down with his team and make a decision if there isn’t a deal by the deadline.
And the NFL.
See the front page of NFL.com.
He'd give up the last iota of leverage he has, piss his agent and manager off, and maybe turn the franchise salary AAV into a hard cap on his pay.
He should have said "I leave the business side to my agent. I'm focused on being ready to play in 2023."
Instead he was more open: he wants to be a Giant, he doesn't know whats up, and sitting out the season is always an option. He even pulled an Odell (who is probably advising him as a friend) and let the world know from his own mouth that he's not (in his mind) being piggy. He's frustrated by the uncertainty and giving up control (and the few million simoleans he passed up). It helps to get it off your chest.
In other words, it's June and reporters need football news.
No, you don’t. Does structure and guarantees all of a sudden not matter? Come on man.
but it's been reported in the past it was $13 million and now per Stapleton in Eric's post above it's being said that it was actually $14 million. So, we do know.
No, you don’t. Does structure and guarantees all of a sudden not matter? Come on man.
We know what he was offered per season and multiple offers.
I don't see Schoen following that trend.
Even if that were the framework, the guarantee percentage would likely have been tied to the base, not the upside, and probably wasn't 50%.
If your guess is correct, that's 3y/$37.5M with no incentives. And I would peg the guarantee at around 40%, not 50%, so that's $15M.
If someone told you that the Giants offered Barkley 25% more per year than he's making on the tag, and were willing to guarantee 40% of it at signing, you might think that sounds like a favorable deal for Barkley. At least until you figure that it's only $5M more guaranteed money than he's getting on the tag this year alone.
But let's even say that the Giants were willing to guarantee 60% of it at signing, that would still only be the same guaranteed total that SB can get just by playing this year and next on the tag. If I were his agent I would tell him it would be a win to get two tags locked in right now especially if he only has to give the team what amounts to one extra year in return (especially when that third year - if played - wouldn't be for free even though it's not guaranteed).
That illustrates the issue here though - even the tag itself is a little bit out of line with the market as it currently stands. Two consecutive tag years probably feels like a crappy outcome to Barkley, but it's probably also his path to the most guaranteed money that he'll make between now and 2025. Any multi-year deal is going to land at right around the same (or less) guaranteed money that two tag years does and any extra years beyond that are to the benefit of the team, not Barkley. The Giants aren't going to put a guarantee on the table for a RB that would require 4 or 5 years to spread. Maybe they'd go 4y/$52M with 50% of it guaranteed? Would Barkley give away two years of free agency in exchange for $4M more in guaranteed money than he'd get from two tag years?
What does Barkley's dream contract look like within the confines of even the past five years of RB contracts (so that it's not overly skewed by the RB market completely cratering this offseason)? How much more could Barkley even expect in terms of guaranteed money?
Going year-to-year for an expensive RB is favorable for the Giants. The opportunity to get $22M guaranteed over the next two years without any contractual obligation/entanglement beyond those two years is favorable to Barkley. SB may not like the risk of playing the next two years on the tag, but it's probably the best realistic outcome for all parties.
How can this be proven? We don’t know what he’d get on the open market since we won’t be signing him as a UFA.
In comment 16131885 Dave in Hoboken said:
but it's been reported in the past it was $13 million and now per Stapleton in Eric's post above it's being said that it was actually $14 million. So, we do know.
Yes, I know the guaranteed is tied to the base. Was just illustrating a slightly higher number and a number a bit closer to 2 years worth of tags so that Team Barkley might feel more indifferent and take the deal and not have injury risk come into play ruining his money for 2025.
40% guaranteed seems too low as Team Barkley would get that disrespectful feeling (so maybe you're right). Figuring NY Giants go higher than this because of the other attributes he brings versus just a good runner.
This doesn’t make any sense.
The crazy thing is he won't make much more than that even if he was an UFA. So I'm not sure what he expects.
he probably expects John Mara to get Schoen to pay him more than he should [/quote]
Again with the dumb John Mara narrative....
What are the "other attributes"? Here's a chart showing top receiving RBs last season - even on a team with a dearth of receiving talent, does Barkley's receptions total appear to be especially rare or irreplaceable?
He's a really good RB, and on the tag, he's being paid like a really good RB. The idea that he represents some sort of outsized contributor to the Giants' offense says more about the denominator than the numerator.
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 16131449 Lauderda
The crazy thing is he won't make much more than that even if he was an UFA. So I'm not sure what he expects.
he probably expects John Mara to get Schoen to pay him more than he should
Again with the dumb John Mara narrative....
Tim, no one here hates your uncle. We just know he's a bit of a pushover when it comes to his favorite players.
You should have done that three posts ago while you were circling the drain.
Agreed, and not just because of history. With Cook and Elliott out there, Barkley is worth more to the Giants than any other team. In my mind Cook is Barkleys closest comp, and his $12.5MM AAV (and cap hit) just landed him on the street.
I give up. Woof.
You should have done that three posts ago while you were circling the drain.
You're right. The Giants, while offering Barkley somewhere between 12.5-14 million per year with their multiple offers to him, are offering Barkley awful non-competitive contracts. Clearly. Genius stuff right there. Take your own advice.
but it's been reported in the past it was $13 million and now per Stapleton in Eric's post above it's being said that it was actually $14 million. So, we do know.
14 million "with incentives" means fuckall without the guaranteed number.
We at least know what the offers have been from an AAV standpoint.
It’s my opinion only that not knowing the offer in detail the Giants FO probably offered SB a very fair deal that he rejected.
We just don’t have the details.
Look… SB is now guaranteed $22 million over the next 2 years if he plays on the FT. Not a bad living for a RB going into years 6 and 7 with a injury history.
IMV…when this is all over one way or the other we are going to find out that Schoen’s offers were very good when compared to this current RB market.
That's why I'm shocked he didn't sign the deal initially offered to him. And maybe it will work out well for him in the end. But it is a fairly big gamble. He made it all the way back from that injury, played like a top 5 back, the Giants offered him what appeared to be a good deal, and he turned it down, even though he said he wanted to be a Giant for life. A bit strange.
Hate to say he's getting bad advice, but he might be.
We always did. None of that is news, and the AAV was not believed to have been the stumbling block; the guarantees (and years and structure), which we still do not know, have been where the impasse is believed to have originated.
40% guaranteed seems too low as Team Barkley would get that disrespectful feeling (so maybe you're right). Figuring NY Giants go higher than this because of the other attributes he brings versus just a good runner.
What are the "other attributes"? Here's a chart showing top receiving RBs last season - even on a team with a dearth of receiving talent, does Barkley's receptions total appear to be especially rare or irreplaceable?
He's a really good RB, and on the tag, he's being paid like a really good RB. The idea that he represents some sort of outsized contributor to the Giants' offense says more about the denominator than the numerator. Link - ( New Window )
Sorry, meant other attributes as intangibles. Despite the current need to tag him, he is obviously well-liked by ownership, front office and coaches. Teammates as well of course. Face of the franchise type of thing.
that are up $14 million per year (and alittle less, like 13, 12.5, etc), it's safe to say it's a fairly competiitve offer with the other top RBs out there. Come on, guys.
it's safe to say? No, it isn't and again you are guessing.
Sure, it is. If his AAV is 12.5-14 million per year, they're not offering him contracts that are up there with average RBs. Stop being stupid.
What I don't think has been discussed is what, if any, counteroffers Barkley and his team made.
Everyone agrees that Schoen knows what he’s doing but somehow isn’t capable of offering a team friendly deal to a running back? I don’t buy it. My money is on the offer included guarantees less than the 2 tag years.
It’s my opinion only that not knowing the offer in detail the Giants FO probably offered SB a very fair deal that he rejected.
We just don’t have the details.
Look… SB is now guaranteed $22 million over the next 2 years if he plays on the FT. Not a bad living for a RB going into years 6 and 7 with a injury history.
IMV…when this is all over one way or the other we are going to find out that Schoen’s offers were very good when compared to this current RB market.
We know that the Giants negotiated with two players during the bye week, neither signed, and since then, one of them signed for less money elsewhere and the other one got tagged.
I suspect the offers were both very team-favorable and the players were too close to free agency to give what felt like a discount. The odds of both of those players getting "fair deal" offers and both of them rejecting the offers, and neither of them ultimately getting a long-term contract signed with the Giants doesn't exactly suggest (IMO) that Schoen was going out of his way to be generous with his opening offers.
We know that Love was supposedly offered more during the bye than he ended up receiving from Seattle. We don't know whether that was AAV, guarantees, both, etc. But we do know he wound up with less in some way (probably overall value but maybe across the board). And we know that Barkley is getting less right now than the overall value of the offer he received during the bye, but we don't know what the terms of that offer were, other than the leaked AAV range.
The only thing that we can really take from the negotiations so far is that Schoen seems intent on setting the precedent that protracted negotiations may not result in a better contract by dragging things out. That'll be an important factor in getting Thomas signed early.
In comment 16131923 ThomasG said:
40% guaranteed seems too low as Team Barkley would get that disrespectful feeling (so maybe you're right). Figuring NY Giants go higher than this because of the other attributes he brings versus just a good runner.
What are the "other attributes"? Here's a chart showing top receiving RBs last season - even on a team with a dearth of receiving talent, does Barkley's receptions total appear to be especially rare or irreplaceable?
He's a really good RB, and on the tag, he's being paid like a really good RB. The idea that he represents some sort of outsized contributor to the Giants' offense says more about the denominator than the numerator. Link - ( New Window )
Sorry, meant other attributes as intangibles. Despite the current need to tag him, he is obviously well-liked by ownership, front office and coaches. Teammates as well of course. Face of the franchise type of thing.
"Well-liked" should never be a factor in player contract valuation if the goal is to win championships.
I'm not saying that culture doesn't matter, but "well-liked" should maybe be part of the consideration for adding the player in the first place, or for keeping him, etc. You want camaraderie and teamwork throughout the organization, of course. But that shouldn't drive the price up above market or even above what the player's on-field contributions represent, ever.
Barkley's congeniality should be making him money off the field. His football skills (at the position he plays and the value that represents to the team's success) should make him money on the field.
Face of the franchise shit is meaningless, and often says more about who else is on the team. Would Barkley be the "face of the franchise" in another era? Would he be the face of the franchise if Eli was still here? Or Strahan? Or LT? If Barkley's gone in a year or two and Thibodeaux has a monster year this season, don't you think KT will just be the face of the franchise instead?
The casino with a heart of gold!
No it didn't.
Had nothing to do with it.
They know what they want to pay him.
know much, but if I were a betting man, I would bet that Saquon is still going to get more money from the Giants than he would on the open market. The Giants have a history of overpaying in these situations.
How can this be proven? We don’t know what he’d get on the open market since we won’t be signing him as a UFA.
It can't be proven. It's pretty clear by my own phrasing that this is strictly my opinion. Did that not come across to you???
That didn’t “cause” anything. They could sign Barkley to an extension tomorrow if they wanted to. And it would actually HELP the cap situation this season. Weird take.
They didn’t want to kick the can down the road by designating post June cut. By eating it this season they are done with it. You won’t be complaining next season when that contract is completely off the books…
In comment 16131906 Eric from BBI said:
know much, but if I were a betting man, I would bet that Saquon is still going to get more money from the Giants than he would on the open market. The Giants have a history of overpaying in these situations.
How can this be proven? We don’t know what he’d get on the open market since we won’t be signing him as a UFA.
It can't be proven. It's pretty clear by my own phrasing that this is strictly my opinion. Did that not come across to you???
I guess you are right but it’s strange nonetheless. Is the same true for all Giants players that are re-signed?
In comment 16131930 Gatorade Dunk said:
In comment 16131923 ThomasG said:
40% guaranteed seems too low as Team Barkley would get that disrespectful feeling (so maybe you're right). Figuring NY Giants go higher than this because of the other attributes he brings versus just a good runner.
What are the "other attributes"? Here's a chart showing top receiving RBs last season - even on a team with a dearth of receiving talent, does Barkley's receptions total appear to be especially rare or irreplaceable?
He's a really good RB, and on the tag, he's being paid like a really good RB. The idea that he represents some sort of outsized contributor to the Giants' offense says more about the denominator than the numerator. Link - ( New Window )
Sorry, meant other attributes as intangibles. Despite the current need to tag him, he is obviously well-liked by ownership, front office and coaches. Teammates as well of course. Face of the franchise type of thing.
"Well-liked" should never be a factor in player contract valuation if the goal is to win championships.
I'm not saying that culture doesn't matter, but "well-liked" should maybe be part of the consideration for adding the player in the first place, or for keeping him, etc. You want camaraderie and teamwork throughout the organization, of course. But that shouldn't drive the price up above market or even above what the player's on-field contributions represent, ever.
Barkley's congeniality should be making him money off the field. His football skills (at the position he plays and the value that represents to the team's success) should make him money on the field.
Face of the franchise shit is meaningless, and often says more about who else is on the team. Would Barkley be the "face of the franchise" in another era? Would he be the face of the franchise if Eli was still here? Or Strahan? Or LT? If Barkley's gone in a year or two and Thibodeaux has a monster year this season, don't you think KT will just be the face of the franchise instead?
I think culture/team player/face of franchise type stuff does matter to some degree. Don't disagree it shouldn't be part of the base valuation, but given proper consideration if things come down to next-level negotiations and deciding whether to stretch the bid some (within reason) to close the deal.
He gambled and lost. Now he's like the guy at Atlantic City who lost at the blackjack table and wants a do over.
The Giants can be... The casino with a heart of gold! - ( New Window )
Thanks for the laugh Milton!
This also smells a bit of NY media needing a story in the early summer time.
And the NFL.
See the front page of NFL.com.
And there was quite a bit about this on NFL network this afternoon. Not much going on in the NFL right now...
Pretty much.
I don’t understand this, he isn’t a UFA, the market doesn’t have much bearing on what the giants offer especially since no one is going to part with a high pick and agree to barkleys terms on top of it.
It’s pretty clear he banked on hitting free agency, and didn’t.
I think it is clear that, with 20-20 hindsight, he takes the deal we offered midseason.