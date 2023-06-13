Barkley deal “back on the table” - Rappaport

If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
We never knew what the deal actually was
I don’t mind a 3 yr deal if it works for both parties
I think he can play high level thru 28 yrs old
We have to cap room, I doubt it would kill us. Not a KG or solder deal
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
We never knew what the deal actually was
I don’t mind a 3 yr deal if it works for both parties
I think he can play high level thru 28 yrs old
We have to cap room, I doubt it would kill us. Not a KG or solder deal
While we never knew the details of the deal, Schoen said it was rescinded.
If true, whatever Schoen wants to do, is fine with me. I think he knows quite a bit more about these things, wouldn’t you say?
Its astonishing. I don't like paying big money for just any FA running back. But the guy is a weapon and figures to be more so if our line is straightened out. Youre paying for a leader, but you are also pay for his ability. 4249 yards rushing, 1820 rushing yards and 37 TDs(8 receiving) in really 4 seasons. Someone pointed put the cost of a WR that would cost those numbers and it pales in comparison. He is NOT always hurt. He has played through injury. He has been outstanding 8n every healthy season of his career and if he gets back to even close to his rookie form, he is the best runn8ng back on the planet.
Tiki Barber's numbers compared with Barkley's after 5 years:
only question was when. Barkly will get a 3yr deal with 20M guaranteed. Anything north of that is asinine .
He'll probably get 20+ gtd and loaded with incentives.
He wasnt a waste last year. His shoulder injury held him back quite a bit, but between the wildcat stuff he was asked to do and the much more aggressive short yardage as well as blocking demeanor, I will bet on Barkley.
RE: I think Barkley is more than just a RB for this team
Ian reports that an offer the Giants pulled from Saquon just before the Daniel Jones signing is now back on the table. But I am told that as of this moment, per source, that is not true. This could be an interesting next month!
Here's the list of the highest paid NFL RB's. Bijan is immediately #1 (guaranteed per year). I doubt Schoen does anything crazy to go against the market... unless, of course, one of the owners taps him on the shoulder.
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
RE: The friggin’ handwringing is becoming ponderous.
People here seems to forget how bad the RB situation was when Barkley was hurt in 2021. Devontae Booker? Ejiliah Penny? Those guys are bad and we want to go back to "running back by committee"?
I keep hearing, RB are a dime a dozen. OK, let's play this game. Here are the 20-45 ranked rushers in the NFL last year, excluding QBs. Do any of these guys scream, "This is a guy is a true difference maker" to you?
And for reference, Daniel Jones had more yards than 7 of these guys.
20 Alvin Kamara
21 Raheem Mostert
22 Ezekiel Elliott
23 Jonathan Taylor
24 Jeff Wilson Jr.
25 Isiah Pacheco
26 Devin Singletary
27 Joe Mixon
28 David Montgomery
29 Brian Robinson Jr.
30 Cam Akers
31 James Conner
32 AJ Dillon
35 Latavius Murray
37 Khalil Herbert
39 Cordarrelle Patterson
40 Leonard Fournette
41 Taysom Hill
42 Antonio Gibson
43 D'Andre Swift
44 J.K. Dobbins
45 James Cook
A few of these guys are still young, but most of these guys aren't game changers. They're the definition of average or below average.
Matt Breida had 54 carries and 220 yards TOTAL last year. Barkley had more than 220 after week 2.
We can say leadership likes the guy, but Breida doesn't get carries. He didn't late in the year. We think this guy is going to be a major piece in 2023? Really?
Its insane. Its one thing if he got a Zeke or CMC deal. But even 25 million gtd over 3 years is not a crazy number. He produces more than wideouts and is already a leader in the lockerroom. He would kill for this team and that is something you pay for.
Your list is extraordinary. Awaiting bw to inevitably go through that list and rationalize with a straight face how any combo of them bring over 1500 yards and 10 YDs to the table.
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
RE: Anyone referencing the Chiefs backfield is ridiculous
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
Why is Golladay even being discussed? Making one atrocious decision doesn't mean it's ok to make a potentially bad decision because it can't be as bad as the Golladay contract regardless.
Barkley not being signed under any circumstance is silly if he's willing to sign a team friendly deal have at it, but I doubt that happens
RE: RE: Anyone referencing the Chiefs backfield is ridiculous
They have someone by the name of Patrick Mahomes at QB. Just a ridiculous team to bring up with regards to the backfield. They had the luxury of moving off Hill and not missing a beat.
Can you remind of the last superstar RB on a SB winning team? Lynch in Seattle 10 years ago?
How about before that? 2001 Ravens with Jamal Lewis?
I can also flip that question to QB. I think Jones + Barkley is important for the offense. Trust me, I’m not saying to sign Barkley at all costs, but I think his absence would lead to regression from Jones.
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
They have someone by the name of Patrick Mahomes at QB. Just a ridiculous team to bring up with regards to the backfield. They had the luxury of moving off Hill and not missing a beat.
Can you remind of the last superstar RB on a SB winning team? Lynch in Seattle 10 years ago?
How about before that? 2001 Ravens with Jamal Lewis?
I can also flip that question to QB. I think Jones + Barkley is important for the offense. Trust me, I’m not saying to sign Barkley at all costs, but I think his absence would lead to regression from Jones.
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
The problem is you can't really depend on Barkley to stay healthy. If we could guarantee health even for 2 years i'd be totally fine eating a 3rd year. But I have very little faith in Barkley staying healthy
RE: RE: RE: Keep in mind we just paid, and are still paying
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
Why is Golladay even being discussed? Making one atrocious decision doesn't mean it's ok to make a potentially bad decision because it can't be as bad as the Golladay contract regardless.
Barkley not being signed under any circumstance is silly if he's willing to sign a team friendly deal have at it, but I doubt that happens
It’s obvious why it’s discussed, to show how this isn’t some massive risk. We keep hearing about all these bad deals and right now, the last of the bad RB deals are gone and it’s all the other positions that have them. I can bring up other bad contracts too but my guess is you guys won’t want to hear about them either.
Good player, cheap position, moderate to low gaurantees in the grand scheme of things. Sure sounds risky.
RE: RE: RE: Anyone referencing the Chiefs backfield is ridiculous
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
This team will only go as far as Jones goes, not Barkley.
I am probably the biggest Jones critic on this board, but we had a winning record and a playoff win last year more because of Jones' play than Barkley's.
I'm not in any way diminishing Barkley's play, but you have to give Jones credit as the QB, especially his running.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
The window as in, out after year 2 if it doesn’t work. Obviously QBs play longer but since we are talking risk mitigation, there it is and I bet that’s exactly what Schoens been aiming for. He may have to give in a little for a 3rd year but that could very well be minimal and easily absorbed down the line since in this scenario, we wouldn’t be paying a $40m QB anymore.
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
Yes, but Jones contract is set up to be restructured after 3 years if he’s lighting it up. Barkley would only be linked for the first part of that with Jones if he keeps progressing.
If Jones lights it up over these next 3 years we will be doing cart wheels down 5th avenue and be thrilled to give him another big deal.
Barkley's presence obviously helped Jones from the Lions game on last year but his stats dipped quite a bit and he wasn't as effective. Jones elevation isn't directly tied in with Barkley. The additions of Waller and Hyatt even if Barkley isn't here should lead to improved play for Jones and hopefully the offensive line taking another step forward.
I dont think Barkley is that integral of a part of this team where you have to make sure he's happy and bring him back on a big deal. Imo the franchise tag is the best option for the Giants. If Saquon doesn't like it, too fucking bad. I don't love the idea of a guy who is 50/50 to stay healthy being such an important part of team chemistry. Because if thats the case if he gets hurt then what?
I can understand people being worried about the health aspect.
He's been injured more than his fair share, and he's only going to get older and more miles on his body from here on out. He HAS to learn to say at least somewhat healthy and not run out of gas/be banged up at the end of the year like he was last year.
RE: RE: RE: I think Barkley is more than just a RB for this team
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Sorry, which three years did he "suck"?
Where did I say he sucked the three years before? I said the team sucked, which isn't up for debate. The offense was a train wreck. The point is the team chemistry part is way overblown. And you can't say "outside of the ACL tear" He was banged up at the end of last year and his play dipped significantly as a result last 6-8 weeks. He was hurt the year after coming back from his ACL tear. And despite what everyone on here loves to say, guys don't take two years to come back from ACL tears. Maybe to get back to 100%, but plenty of guys come back from it at his age and play effective fooftball 10-12 months later. People act like he tore his ACL in late december. He tore it in week 2.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Anyone referencing the Chiefs backfield is ridiculous
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
You mentioned the Eagles and Chiefs here. Let's start with the Eagles. They have FOUR RBs that are arguably better than any RB the Giants have. They traded for DeAndre Swift, they have Gainwell, signed Rashad Penny, and have Boston Scott. When they traded for Swift in particular, it's a lot easier to let go of Sanders.
And the Chiefs? Well they have this guy Patrick Mahomes, you may have heard of him, the penultimate QB in the game today. These situations are not comparable. And it's inarguable that Saquon makes DJ better bc of the zone read plays that DJ runs often.
So no, this is absolutely not comparable with the Chiefs and Eagles, and Saquon re-signing is a good thing, bc he's the best offensive player the Giants have.
It’s just a matter of time. Schoen is a smart guy, he’s not going to break the bank for a RB. It’s obvious the holdup on this deal is guarantees. If they meet in the middle there we’ll see an announcement very quickly.
I’m not a fan of paying out huge dollars to a RB, but there are a few things to consider when it comes to Barkley:
1.) It’s not a coincidence his best seasons were his rookie year (Shurmur) and this past season (Daboll). While Shurmur was not a great HC, he was a solid offensive mind and knew how to use Barkley to get the most out of him. We saw that again in 2022.
2.) Judge and Garrett using him like a RB from the 80’s had a lot to do with the injuries and lack of effectiveness. Barkley is not a traditional RB. He’s a hybrid type (think 60% RB, 40% WR).
If used appropriately, with another RB or two handling change of pace duties and some short yardage situations Barkley could really thrive in this offense over the next three seasons. And given those conditions, hopefully stay healthy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I think Barkley is more than just a RB for this team
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Sorry, which three years did he "suck"?
Where did I say he sucked the three years before? I said the team sucked, which isn't up for debate. The offense was a train wreck. The point is the team chemistry part is way overblown. And you can't say "outside of the ACL tear" He was banged up at the end of last year and his play dipped significantly as a result last 6-8 weeks. He was hurt the year after coming back from his ACL tear. And despite what everyone on here loves to say, guys don't take two years to come back from ACL tears. Maybe to get back to 100%, but plenty of guys come back from it at his age and play effective fooftball 10-12 months later. People act like he tore his ACL in late december. He tore it in week 2.
My apologies, I misread that post.
As far as the ACL, yes, he tore it early in '20, worked his ass off to be ready for the following season, but didnt have nearly the confidence nor cutting ability to do what he is good at. ThHe followed that up with a 1300 yard season where he was asked to play wildcat and was really the only weapon for the first half of the season.
Also, your idea that ACL injuries dont prevent athletes from bouncing back to their original form 10-12 months later is simply not accurate. Adrian Peterson was a marvel in his recovery. I cant think of a single back who didnt have a rough first season back from that injury.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
You mentioned the Eagles and Chiefs here. Let's start with the Eagles. They have FOUR RBs that are arguably better than any RB the Giants have. They traded for DeAndre Swift, they have Gainwell, signed Rashad Penny, and have Boston Scott. When they traded for Swift in particular, it's a lot easier to let go of Sanders.
And the Chiefs? Well they have this guy Patrick Mahomes, you may have heard of him, the penultimate QB in the game today. These situations are not comparable. And it's inarguable that Saquon makes DJ better bc of the zone read plays that DJ runs often.
So no, this is absolutely not comparable with the Chiefs and Eagles, and Saquon re-signing is a good thing, bc he's the best offensive player the Giants have.
In terms of the Eagles, I meant they have 4 RBs arguably better than any RB the Giants have *outside of Saquon*.
It's clear Saquon wasn't all the way back from that tear in 2021.
But he got all the way back and proved yet again last year when he is healthy he's a difference maker, a factor back.
He hurt his shoulder in that Texans game last year after he had over 30 touches. Even still, with his effectiveness reduced over the last five or six games of the season, he still finished the year seventh in scrimmage yards in the entire NFL, and that is probably a down year for him.
If this OL takes a step forward with improved play from Neal and much better play from JMS at the Center position, the threat of Saquon makes every aspect of this offense better...the deep ball to Hyatt as well as the running of Jones. And if you think DJ runs for 700+ yards without Saquon as a decoy, you don't know football. Saquon must be accounted for.
Have people forgetting that the Chief selected a running back in the 1st round of the draft recently. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
If they could get their hands on Barkley I believe they would in a heartbeat. Saying they devalue the position and that’s why they win is not true. They have tried to upgrade the position they just have picked the wrong guy.
and the he opens up the others because the defenses key on him. This guy is better than many of us think. Put him on the Bills, with their other weapons, and he'd explode. The guy still, today, is our only explosive threat.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Spot on. Keeping Barkley at this point makes Jones better. Jones starts putting up big time QB numbers, then a big time RB is expendable. Right now, we are in good cap shape and Barkley put up a very good season. Give him some money and let's see how it shakes out. What if he goes on a run like Tiki did from 2002-2006?
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Spot on. Keeping Barkley at this point makes Jones better. Jones starts putting up big time QB numbers, then a big time RB is expendable. Right now, we are in good cap shape and Barkley put up a very good season. Give him some money and let's see how it shakes out. What if he goes on a run like Tiki did from 2002-2006?
It's the soundbites ESPN or other talking heads want to spout. Paying Jones was essential; his franchise tag was much larger. Barkley's tag is easier to maneuver and he, unfortunately for him, plays a very replaceable position.
went and got a good RB for Burrow. Are we going to discount what they did while we are bringing up what other teams did bw?
that being said, Mara caving is and was a big negative.
Other than the fact that he’s the owner, I strongly believe Mara will lay off on this. It’s Schoen’s call to make. Too, it’s not as if Mara would be concerned about losing SB. He’s got him this year and next on the tag if Schoen opts to go that route.
Schoen won't break the bank....he does not have to and it would be dumb to let Barkley walk.
Barkley is a special player and a highly regarded teammate. Its important for the Giants to give him some respect....letting him get out of this with some dignity.
The NFL has done the Giants a favor...in the world of ever expanding cap.....it has destroyed the RB market.
I might as well, bring up, the elephant in the room, in a team that is 85% black....2 respected players....and paying the white guy and not paying the black guy (a fraction) is bad business.
Besides, Cap room this year is far more important than cap "obligations " 3 years from now.
Everyone heads exploding must understand...these are people
Exactly. Media is sensationalized and polarizing and makes mountains from moleholes -- often based on rumors with no fire behind the smoke. Especially in June. And either side might float some rumor's in their quest for a deal.
Barkley's not dumb. His agent might suck -- or maybe miscalculated, which doesn't mean she sucks. Perhaps it was Barkley's decision to roll the dice. Regardless, the market is the market, and they know it. Can't buy Tesla stock at $20 anymore either. Schoen will -- rightfully -- pay more than other teams. At the same time, he won't overpay because he doesn't have to. They're not going to hold Barkley out trying to make him reset the market.
If there's a site that'll cover a bet that Barkley signs a non-tag deal in the next 34 days, I'd put some money on it.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Leatherneck/Cane: Was Chase Brown the main addition…
… to Cincinnati’s RB depth chart? Nice college player, great story (along with his brother and their mom), but a fifth-round pick like Gray.
The Bengals’ situation resembles the Giants’ to some extent: they spent a mid-round pick on a RB, but retained their expensive veteran. A lot of teams with established starters did that: Seattle, New Orleans, Tennessee, Indianapolis and the Jets all added well-regarded prospects as complements, successors, injury insurance or all of the above. The Saints doubled down, signing Jamaal Williams and drafting Kendre Miller in the third round. They know the clock is ticking on Kamara, but he’s still at the top of the depth chart.
I’m not sure how to interpret these moves. Teams still seem to appreciate the importance of good running back play, but they also see the need to hedge the injury/shelf-life risk. So they may invest resources in young,healthy bodies at the position, but shy away from putting too many of those eggs in a single basket.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
Totally agree, George. How many RBs out there are actually considered weapons. I don’t think too many. The RB position is undervalued, but some posters on here just look at it as black-and-white and consider Saquon just a running back that needs thrown in the trash. I do agree that Saquon should not be overpaid, but he was the best player on this team last year, and if he wasn’t, the team wouldn’t ever made the playoffs. Take Saquon out of the lineup and what do you have for threat. One poster post that the Chiefs found somebody for cheap through th draft. How often do Pacheco‘s come along? We do not know how Eric Gray is going to do. Saquon has all the things you need in a running back. He has been a big-time leader for the team and that’s a huge intangible.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
People here seems to forget how bad the RB situation was when Barkley was hurt in 2021. Devontae Booker? Ejiliah Penny? Those guys are bad and we want to go back to "running back by committee"?
I am of not a big believer in statistics as a good measurement tool. You need to watch the games. When I watched 2021 Devontae Booker was no worse than SB. About the same and the offense was pathetic. So I went and checked. How much of Barkley's production did Booker replace based on statistics. About 102%. More yards per carry and more yards per catch. Almost the same in snaps, carries, etc. 2021 Barkley was totally replaceable by Devont'ae. If you don't think that you are just living in memory land and think it is 2018. Now to be clear 2022 SB is not replaceable by Booker. But I do think at least 90% of his production is replaceable through RB by committee or Dalvin Cook or Kareem Hunt.
walk they wouldnt have tagged him and neither side wants to play under the tag. Saquon can get a longer deal and the Giants can save some cap space.
All the handwringing about paying a running back is typical BBI. We might want to wait to see what a deal ends up looking like. At this point, Schoen has a good early track record of avoiding bad deals. If this is a bad one, it would really be his first.
I expect more guaranteed money than the tag, plus incentives reachable if he can stay healthy and probably other incentives if he plays really well. A deal that hedges for the Giants if Saquon falters and pays Saquon if he doesn't.
with an "generous" 1 month window. The dance has been fun ... the NYG leaked somethings skewed in their favor but still in the current market and very fair, Team SB denies the numbers, stalemate & observe the market (D Cook solidifed the situation), Team SB says they felt hurt by the leak ... nicely played family business is family business, offer back on the table ... meet in the middle so a mutual split is in place after 2 yrs so he can test the market again. I would not be surprise at a creative 3rd yr dual option.
is still the main cog BUT I see his touches become more effecient snap count wise. Daboll and Co see he can be worn down, he is tough will try and play through best he can. They need to give him better breathers and at the right moments/stretches. Also we are about to throw it more I see more play-action with med strikes on the horizon decreasing his overall touches as well.
There is plan to make the system and SB more effective and effecient. They understand what they have.
RE: I think Barkley is more than just a RB for this team
People like to take the human element out of the equation when it comes to contracts. In reality, the coaches, locker room and ownership all love Barkley. They know his worth beyond the contract numbers. Balancing his market value with the intangible value is what Schoen is trying to achieve.
Some of you acting like Mara is asking you for a personal loan in order to pay Barkley is just getting old.
If Schoen can work a deal that keeps Barkley in blue for the next 3 years and both parties can move forward in harmony, then our team will be better for it.
think I would just let him play on the FT, but it's about a month before the July 17th deadline so there is still time for a deal. But as many others have said, it's all about the guaranteed money, which we don't know. I assume that's true with most contracts. It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next month.
Barkley has always been a very good runner and very so so pass weapon.
Kafka recognizes this. Despite what many fans described as the worst receivers ever, the Giants targeted Barkley 45 times less last year than his rookie year. Barkley just simply isn't a very efficient pass weapon.
Unless a cataclysmic number of injuries occur, I suspect he gets fewer this year.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
Since his rookie year the production has not been there as a receiver. Miles Sanders was a more productive RB last year and look what he got from Carolina. If you were talking about giving him $6M rather than $3M I can understand, but with what we are paying Breida we have way too much money invested in RB room even assuming Barkley plays on franchise tender. We can get comparable or better production by bringing in someone like Kareem Hunt at half the price of Barkley and pairing him with Breida and Gray in a committee.
below the Tag amount. However, the Giants look at SB differently than your "avg" RB. He's a team captain, a leader, he brings things to the table beyond being a bellcow back. So, Schoen is inclined to give him more than he "should". BUT, he's not going anywhere near the contract demands Barkley has. So, either Barkley plays on the tab (he won't be a happy camper), he sits out, OR he signs a reasonable deal that will significantly outpace what other people are getting.
SB's a special case for NYG, regardless of the wide monetary perspectives held on the RB position, and how the market for them is depressed, etc. They'll find common ground and keep him in blue. I suspect once they agree on guarantees it will get done.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Why would you throw the remote? If such a deal is reached chances are you'll read about it on the internet, not see it on TV. So you'd leave your computer to find your remote, which had nothing to do with the news being broken, and throw it?
NFL GMs know why Sanders had a good year, it’s why he didn’t get a massive contract - because he’s a slightly above average back playing behind an elite OL. Would love to meet the GM that actually thinks what he accomplished was more important to what Barkley did in 2022 - I suspect there aren’t any, however.
Not sure why you are going so overboard to prove Barkley isn’t worth signing. He’s not getting a $100m contract or even half that, and then roughly half of that would be the guaranteed part.
And I’d love to hear how Kareem Hunt is not only duplicating but surpassing Barkley’s production. He was awful last season and that was while being fresh and splitting carries. He will also be 28 and had just about as many carries as Barkley does.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
Since his rookie year the production has not been there as a receiver. Miles Sanders was a more productive RB last year and look what he got from Carolina. If you were talking about giving him $6M rather than $3M I can understand, but with what we are paying Breida we have way too much money invested in RB room even assuming Barkley plays on franchise tender. We can get comparable or better production by bringing in someone like Kareem Hunt at half the price of Barkley and pairing him with Breida and Gray in a committee.
IMO a lot of this has to do with our problems to pass defend. The 5 OL players just couldn't get it done, so someone has to stay in and help. It can either be a backup RB, who the defense knows won't get the ball and is no threat, or it could be Barkley who at least the defense needs to account for. I think once the OL gets better at giving Jones time in the pocket, Barkley's numbers will go back up since he can be released into pass patterns. Barkley did a lot of pass blocking last year, and he did quite well at it.
Signing Barkley is a key signing for at least two reasons:
1) It will augment the RPO success with or without Saquon running the ball (i.e., DJ rambling outside).
2) It will free up some salary for 2023 which can be used to sign another edge rusher, ILB or CB.
3) Of course, it will also give us Saquon, in his prime (provided he stays healthy!) an opportunity to have his career year!
And yes, RB is a diluted position, as far as value to an NFL team goes. Nevertheless, Barkley can do more than run the ball. Additionally, with our improved OL interior run blocking (JMS + I'm hoping Ezudu), it means more yards (especially on first down runs) for Saquon. Maybe 0-2 yd runs can turn into 3-5 yd runs!
I don't think we will see any crippling RB contracts anymore. Every RB contract is reasonable with outs after 2/3 years these days. We can always CMC him down the road if he plays well and we need to free money.
just scratching the surface in some areas. Teams are scared of him for good reason.
He is worth the price of admission
Just scratching the surface? His best year was his rookie year. And RBs taper down, not up. Ironically, the things that Barkley has gotten better at (last season, anyway) are the things that are basically core competencies for most RBs to even see the field: pass blocking, taking the 3 yards that's right in front of you instead of bouncing everything outside, etc.
Those were things that Barkley was not very good at even when he was at his best - now that he's been through a few injuries, it seems that he's more committed to the fundamental aspects of the position, but those aren't what make him a weapon; in fact, those make him more similar to an ordinary RB. I'm glad he's improving in those specific areas, but those aren't unique skills - the areas where he's gotten better are the areas that I actually feel most confident in replacing Barkley if necessary. The skills he came into the league with are the unique ones: his athleticism in particular is what made him special. That athleticism isn't going to improve at his age and at his position.
Not saying that Barkley is finished or that he's not a threat that opposing defenses need to be aware of at all times, but if you think that any RB is improving overall going into his second contract, the probabilities say you're very wrong.
in team construction and management and they never throw any money at the RB position. Now, we have people wanting to throw a big contract to SB because he is special? He is better than Miles Sanders but not by double the price tag. Signing him to a long term contract at significantly more than Sanders would be borderline malpractice. Good guy or not. This is a business with finite resources
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
You're absolutely correct, RBs CAN catch the ball out of the backfield.
But Barkley doesn't do that any more often or any more effectively than any other top-tier RB. Christian's estimate of ~4th/5th best RB in the league is spot on. And guess what? All of the guys above and below Barkley in the RB conversation are also "somewhat athletic" so I don't see how that provides any inflated price valuation for SB. Barkley's best skill - by a fairly wide margin - is taking a handoff or toss, in the backfield, and running the ball like a RB. His receiving skills (or at least in the way he's used in this offense) are average at best.
I posted this link yesterday - seems like it can probably use a bump here:
Sanders got $13m guaranteed so your scenario would bring but to $26m which means 2/3 of the rumored offer is guaranteed which has a very low probability of happening. Also, prices change as inventory, need and quality changes so I’m not sure how relevant Sanders’ contract even is.
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
I hated it then and it's been proven to be a bad pick. However, its not so black and white as some are making it seem. There are always exceptions to the rule and I believe SB can be one. That doesn't mean we need to throw massive money at him, but I don't think you have to anymore. The RB position has been so devalued that you can get one of the 3 best RB's for a massive bargain and I think thats the best option for the Giants.
Now, if SB still hasn't realized that the RB position has been devalued, then you make him play on the FT.
RE: I understand that SB was a terrible pick at #2.
I hated it then and it's been proven to be a bad pick. However, its not so black and white as some are making it seem. There are always exceptions to the rule and I believe SB can be one. That doesn't mean we need to throw massive money at him, but I don't think you have to anymore. The RB position has been so devalued that you can get one of the 3 best RB's for a massive bargain and I think thats the best option for the Giants.
Now, if SB still hasn't realized that the RB position has been devalued, then you make him play on the FT.
That's a fair point. And even if we can't get one of the top three RBs, we can at least have Barkley, who is right behind that top three.
Completely understand the point of not paying RBs past a certain age. That being said - anyone who watched Barkley play last year and wouldn't want him on the team for the next let's say, 2 seasons, what is your alternative? He was awesome for majority of the year. They won't break the bank for him, it will be a smart contract.
Having Barkley healthy and on the field 75% of the time increases the Giants chances of making the playoffs the next two years. With a better OL and improvement with Jones as well, who's to say he can't be better than he was in 2022?
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
with improved OL play and better pass catchers, there’s going to be more opportunities for mismatched. Sure, most of the will be as a ball carrier but it should expand the opportunities to run routes. Either way, it seems to be important to this front office and coaching staff to have Barkley here. Not at all costs of course, but certainly on a fair deal.
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
Do you believe those personnel changes increase or decrease the number of pass catching opportunities for Barkley?
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
______________________________________
That’s just semantics. Off the table, rescinded, back burner all the same. The spectre of a Barkley contract interfered with the team’s free agent negotiations and how much money was available. The Giants know how much they are willing to pay. It isn’t important that anyone else knows.
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
with improved OL play and better pass catchers, there’s going to be more opportunities for mismatched. Sure, most of the will be as a ball carrier but it should expand the opportunities to run routes. Either way, it seems to be important to this front office and coaching staff to have Barkley here. Not at all costs of course, but certainly on a fair deal.
I think we fundamentally agree on keeping Barkley on a fair deal, and I assume - based on prior threads - that we probably have a similar sense of what would represent a fair deal. We may disagree on Barkley's likely usage vs. optimal usage, whatever, but that's just two diehard fans talking about our opinions on what we believe gives the team the best chance to win.
If the Giants sign Barkley to something like, 3y/$40M, $22M gtd, you won't see any complaints from me even though I do think that it's slightly above where the market would land (but not wildly out of line). I just wonder if that would be enough for Barkley to sign - all he's getting out of that is next year's tag guaranteed right now. Would Schoen have to go to $24-25M gtd to make the deal palatable to SB? And is that risk worth it vs. just letting the tag year play out this season?
Completely understand the point of not paying RBs past a certain age. That being said - anyone who watched Barkley play last year and wouldn't want him on the team for the next let's say, 2 seasons, what is your alternative? He was awesome for majority of the year. They won't break the bank for him, it will be a smart contract.
Having Barkley healthy and on the field 75% of the time increases the Giants chances of making the playoffs the next two years. With a better OL and improvement with Jones as well, who's to say he can't be better than he was in 2022?
I happen to agree with your basic premise that the Giants are better with him than without him, and that the devaluation of running backs makes him a pretty good value, even at the numbers under discussion.
I'm just not sure about the premise that he was "awesome for a majority of the year." He was awesome against Tennessee. He was a workhorse against Chicago and Houston, which was impressive but not the best use of his skills and not much more "awesome" than what a committee of RBs could have done against those defenses. He was playing great against Jacksonville until he nearly gave the game away with multiple boneheaded plays. He had several other productive games, but nothing "awesome." He doesn't fumble, his blocking improved substantially, and his role as a decoy was a key to keeping the offense viable. "Awesome" seems a bit strong, though.
An argument can be made for both but what should easily expand are the mismatch opportunities and it’ll be interesting to see how Barkley fits into that especially since he hasn’t played with anyone worth keying in on since his rookie year.
that’s fair and I agree. And I don’t even mind those that do disagree, what bothers me is the mischaracterization of risk like we’d be handing Barkley the biggest RB deal in history or that other successful teams haven’t had some dead cap that they worked through, of which Barkley’s would be low anyway due to the position he plays and it’s now much lower contracts. There are some absolutely brutal WR contracts out there and they largely go ignored, for example. Schoen needs to be very careful when adding WRs and he can afford to be wrong about RB.
I think these terms like awesome and special don't really reflect the year Barkley had.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
I think these terms like awesome and special don't really reflect the year Barkley had.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
Yes, but you have to factor in that Barkley was the only threat in this offense for the most part.
I think these terms like awesome and special don't really reflect the year Barkley had.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
Yes, but you have to factor in that Barkley was the only threat in this offense for the most part.
Tell that to Derrick Henry. Ask him to show you the other threats on his offense.
I think these terms like awesome and special don't really reflect the year Barkley had.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
I don’t agree at all. If we aren’t factoring the personnel and scheme then are we just basing contracts on fantasy football? This doesn’t seem like you.
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
not get paid for the previous 5 years...to me it appears he thinks he did not. And have not the Giants made offers that represent what they feel the real value is. My hope is that if they both agree to whatever that the team has enough protections built into the contract. This guy regardless of what he should be able to provide concerns me.
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
Interesting, but I still believe opposing defenses will not be able to concentrate on him as much this season compared to last and he's going to be more efficient running and receiving.
How can Waller, Campbell, Hyatt and the attention they draw NOT positively affect Barkley?
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
It is a strange stat and based solely on that list stacking the box at a higher rate has little impact on production.
that Barkley will get a contract worth “x”.
Unless I’m mistaken, his team hasn’t moved off of 17 million per year. Their part of negotiations have been delusional and impossible. That’s why no deal yetZ it’s even possible he will sit out the year feeling “disrespected”. The Giants have made multiple fair offers. He wants “touched by the hand of God” money. Not happening.
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
Interesting, but I still believe opposing defenses will not be able to concentrate on him as much this season compared to last and he's going to be more efficient running and receiving.
How can Waller, Campbell, Hyatt and the attention they draw NOT positively affect Barkley?
I do agree with you Dr. D that teams really focused on taking away Bakley. That also doesnt mean you have to load up the box with LBs. We ran a lot of misdirection starting from quite early on and the stacked boxes would not play into that well. The jet sweeps and reverses we ran last year were definitely on teams minds not to mention Jones' ability to break runs.
We've heard several teams'players say that their primary focus was stopping Barkley. I know Parsons said it. I think an Eagles secondary member said it. Also, you dont have to stack the box if the OL isnt very good which ours wasnt.
I too am anxious to see what Barkley does with the new players that can spread the field and a hopefully improved OL.
YPC as Saquon and faced more stacked boxes, does that say more about the stat or RBs in general?
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
This is also a good point. Teams didnt feel the need to plug up Barkley entirely. They seemed comfortable allowing a little bit more room but maintaining gaps so he didnt snap off a 40 yarder. Plus, when the DL can completely destroy our OL, why stack a box?
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
I don’t think you are accurately describing our WRs
Richie James was our separation leader and he was miserable after the catch. Reliable, but that’s about it. It was a woeful group the first half of the season and below average the second half. James’ separation was better than Justin Jefferson, lotta good that did.
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
Maybe. Stats are great but shouldn’t lead to conclusions. Are stacked boxes used more in certain situations like short yardage? Do some teams find themselves on those situations more? 🤷🏻♂️
That information is widely available online. Would that information be helpful in leading to conclusions?
I honestly don’t want to derail this thread but it would make an interesting discussion in another. PFF has an article behind a paywall that suggest heavier boxes have little impact on rushing on 1st and 2nd downs. There’s a lot of interesting data you can look at like team tendencies on stacking the box by down and distance for one. And how often those RB aware in those situations.
Richie James was our separation leader and he was miserable after the catch. Reliable, but that’s about it. It was a woeful group the first half of the season and below average the second half. James’ separation was better than Justin Jefferson, lotta good that did.
What's the measure you're using for above and below average?
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
To me, it is obvious that pre-acl Barkley was a different player. I don't think you can just say Barkley's leg strength was not affected by the ACL. People's bodies heal differently and I am not sure we have enough details about his ACL to know what his prognosis was/is.
I would recommend going back and re-watching him pre-acl if you have those games available to you.
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
To me, it is obvious that pre-acl Barkley was a different player. I don't think you can just say Barkley's leg strength was not affected by the ACL. People's bodies heal differently and I am not sure we have enough details about his ACL to know what his prognosis was/is.
I would recommend going back and re-watching him pre-acl if you have those games available to you.
First half of last year he was that guy. Then he got dinged again and we changed our offense a bit, but he was 100% the same guy. I can say with 100% certainly that his leg strength was the same 2 years after his ACL surgery. If it wasn't, he wouldn't be on the field.
so many trying to figure out whether the guy is great or good or whatever the hell some of you are thinking.
Isn't that, on a very basic level, how you intuitively determine whether anything in your life is a good value?
If you go to a restaurant and the recommended specialty costs $50 a plate, and everyone tells you that it's "awesome" or "special" or "great" and you use that to help inform your willingness to spend that $50, don't you want that dish to actually be "awesome" or "special" or "great"? And if it's merely good, you might not complain about the quality of the food, but you might think that it wasn't worth $50 per plate. Conversely, if it's priced in line with the how good you think the food is, you would be satisfied with that dish at, say $35 per plate, and think it's a steal if the food ends up being "awesome" or "special" or "great."
If you pay for great and only get good, you might not be dissatisfied with the results, but you might feel a bit ripped off at the price. And if you pay for good and actually get great, you'll feel like you got a bargain.
Both sides of the debate are equally valid, especially in the sense that none of us have any actual input into what the team does. So if we can split hairs on one aspect, why can't we split hairs on both? And if you don't feel comfortable splitting hairs at all (from prior debates, my sense is that you're not the type to split hairs in general), that's fine too, but why yuck anyone else's yum? The distinction, though it may be subtle, does matter.
Overpay, even a little bit, often enough, and you'll eventually be out of money to add one more entirely new thing. Give DJ a couple million more because he's homegrown and he earned it. Give SB a couple million more because he's the face of the franchise and was the most physically gifted player on offense last year. And then when it comes time to pay Thomas the highest OT contract in the league because he might actually be the best OT in the league, how does that end up impacting what other moves the team can make?
Sooner or later, overpaying some guys requires you to go cheap elsewhere. And that bit the Giants in the ass for a long time because they weren't especially good at finding cheap talent that played above their paygrade. Maybe Schoen and his crew will be much better in that area, and then the distinction between good/great (and paying commensurately for good vs. great) doesn't matter quite as much. But while we're still building out from the foundation, I'd argue that it still matters quite a bit.
I honestly don’t want to derail this thread but it would make an interesting discussion in another. PFF has an article behind a paywall that suggest heavier boxes have little impact on rushing on 1st and 2nd downs. There’s a lot of interesting data you can look at like team tendencies on stacking the box by down and distance for one. And how often those RB aware in those situations.
I completely agree. One basic thing we know is 63% of Barkley's rushes were on 1st and 10 -- so if defenses concentrated loaded boxes in that scenario -- it's surprising the passing game was so tepid.
My original point is fans make claims like Barkley faced a lot of 8 man boxes, or no one was ever open. Those are lazy, untrue generalizations.
The Giants had a mediocre offense, but it's likely for different reasons than those 2 examples above.
that Barkley will get a contract worth “x”. Unless I’m mistaken, his team hasn’t moved off of 17 million per year. Their part of negotiations have been delusional and impossible. That’s why no deal yetZ it’s even possible he will sit out the year feeling “disrespected”. The Giants have made multiple fair offers. He wants “touched by the hand of God” money. Not happening.
Would you mind providing some source that indicates that he's ever asked for $17M AAV?
enough with this bullshit. Some of you need to watch these games again from 2022. Then watch EVERY other RB and team. Then watch them again.
Barkley was wonderfully consistent in 2022. HE had so many big runs for 10-20 yards and at such important pivotal moments.
This place used to bitch that Bark was too hit or miss and that he was feast or famine. He does the exact thing we all wanted in 22, and now he's not as explosive.
Many of you are way too close. Pull back, be objective, watch every game again.
Just because you don't agree with it does not make it 'bullshit'. I would say Barkley's OL in 18 was significantly worse than his OL last year. He had Manning going for him and Beckham which helped his production, but the plays he made in 18 were other wordly. Yes, he took some losses trying to do a bit too much, but he was breaking a staggering amount of tackles in 18.
enough with this bullshit. Some of you need to watch these games again from 2022. Then watch EVERY other RB and team. Then watch them again.
Barkley was wonderfully consistent in 2022. HE had so many big runs for 10-20 yards and at such important pivotal moments.
This place used to bitch that Bark was too hit or miss and that he was feast or famine. He does the exact thing we all wanted in 22, and now he's not as explosive.
Many of you are way too close. Pull back, be objective, watch every game again.
Just because you don't agree with it does not make it 'bullshit'. I would say Barkley's OL in 18 was significantly worse than his OL last year. He had Manning going for him and Beckham which helped his production, but the plays he made in 18 were other wordly. Yes, he took some losses trying to do a bit too much, but he was breaking a staggering amount of tackles in 18.
HE ran through people last year. Everyone wanted this. Now we're looking for reasons to disparage his 2022 play.
This happens all the time. Player wants money, BBI pokes holes in their game to somehow validate an opinion. If Bark was a FA after 2018 people would be saying he's too feast or famine.
Barkley is an elite RB. We're talking 2 year on the hook type deal most likely. Paying him a 2-3 year deal is better than tagging him 2 straight seasons.
again, I love Barkley. Just because I think he isn't quite the same isn't saying that he should not be re-signed or that he is not a good back.
I hear you. HE could also have a career year in 2023.
I hope he does. I am definitely not disparaging his 2022 season. Just an observation from me that could be totally wrong. I was very excited to see him prove those wrong who thought the 21 Barkley was who he was. He seems like a good kid (I hate saying that) and has been very entertaining to watch.
Barkley had 16 rushes over 20 including 7 over 40 in 2018.
He had 9 over 20, with 2 over 40 in 2022.
HE's fine exactly as is.
Quote:
he was even better last year than 2018
djm : 2:24 pm : link : reply
enough with this bullshit. Some of you need to watch these games again from 2022. Then watch EVERY other RB and team. Then watch them again.
You made this observation and then backed it up with how big runs he had.
I don't want to put words in your mouth. So how are measuring 2022 as better than 2018?
at Washington, week 15. Skins have a good D right? Last I checked they did. WHo was our best player on offense that night?
18 rushes for 87 yards
5 catches 33 yards
1 TD.
Nearly 5 YPC in a huge game in December.
I don't want to hear that he faded down the stretch. It's a BS narrative.
Those are very good numbers. They're not reset-the-RB-market numbers. It's also cherry-picking to just ignore the four week stretch where his yards per carry was under 2.9 and his yards per catch was under 5.0. That's almost a quarter of the season where Barkley was basically playing like 2016 Rashad Jennings.
I think Barkley is worth keeping. I think he's worth paying fairly. I also think think that if the Giants' offense is running as Daboll intends, then Barkley will become less of a focal point, by design. And I don't think it makes sense to pay a guy focal point money to not be the focal point, just because he was the focal point in the past when there were no other options for that role.
If Barkley gets a 3y deal that gives him two tags worth of gtd money and keeps his cap hit at or below $10M for the first two years, I think that's a win/win. A balloon third year along with a void fourth year, and Barkley will either be gone after 2024, or back at the negotiating table to turn that 2025 balloon salary into an extension.
Repair and removal. With a repair, there is a longer recovery, but 100% recovery. With a removal, it's a much quicker recovery, but will cause issues later on(arthritis). Barkley had the repair and the recovery went well so there are no long term effects.
we know it was a brutal injury. We also know he was terrific in 2022, 2 years removed.
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
I noted earlier that even as good as he was last year, I don't think he is full back to the player he was which says how good of a player he was before the injury since he is still a very good back. The surgery is relevant because I am being told that what I think I am seeing (not quite as powerful, not quite the same balance or burst) could not be because of his ACL and meniscus repairs.
Again, I may be seeing things that are not there, I just felt that I noticed it last year even when he was very good. Not a controversial topic I do not think.
he had 9 carries and one explosive run. And that run was schemed wide open. Anyone could had a big run on that play Paying a bunch of money to a RB when the plan is clearly to run a lot less seems weird to me.
we know it was a brutal injury. We also know he was terrific in 2022, 2 years removed.
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
So terrific, in fact, that for a full month of the season, you could have confused him with 2016 Rashad Jennings and the box scores wouldn't have proved you wrong.
Either Barkley wasn't quite as superhero-esque in 2022 as you think, or the massive workload that he shouldered (no pun intended) against Houston had a lasting effect that took a few weeks to recover from. If it's the latter, we should be mindful of that when considering what the expectations should be for Barkley going forward. The older he gets, the longer that bounceback might take after a heavy single-game workload. And if he can't manage that kind of workload, then the Giants have to be looking at the running game as some sort of committee no matter what - and that should be baked into SB's price.
Or if it's unrelated to the Houston game, then maybe there's more volatility there than you're acknowledging. Either way, it was a very good season overall that a long enough stretch of *meh* to cap it right there. You can't consider it a "terrific" year when a quarter of it could have been replicated by a practice squad guy, IMO.
we know it was a brutal injury. We also know he was terrific in 2022, 2 years removed.
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
I noted earlier that even as good as he was last year, I don't think he is full back to the player he was which says how good of a player he was before the injury since he is still a very good back. The surgery is relevant because I am being told that what I think I am seeing (not quite as powerful, not quite the same balance or burst) could not be because of his ACL and meniscus repairs.
Again, I may be seeing things that are not there, I just felt that I noticed it last year even when he was very good. Not a controversial topic I do not think.
RBs can slump for a few weeks. He looked terrific more often than not last year.
We must just have different standards. To me, a player needs to be terrific the whole way through to have a terrific year. A slump that takes up a quarter of the season knocks the campaign down from terrific to very good.
Call it semantics if you want, but I think the propensity to "slump for a few weeks" should be baked into any player's price. If he were to slump for the few weeks from Wild Card Weekend to the NFC Championship Game, we wouldn't be too happy about that, would we? How do you know which few weeks he's going to slump for, and what the relative importance of those games will be?
No, there can be setbacks or re-injuries, however you would have heard about it and he probably would have gone back under the knife. 2 years removed from a meniscus REPAIR, its safe to assume that he's healed 100%.
RBs can slump for a few weeks. He looked terrific more often than not last year.
We must just have different standards. To me, a player needs to be terrific the whole way through to have a terrific year. A slump that takes up a quarter of the season knocks the campaign down from terrific to very good.
Call it semantics if you want, but I think the propensity to "slump for a few weeks" should be baked into any player's price. If he were to slump for the few weeks from Wild Card Weekend to the NFC Championship Game, we wouldn't be too happy about that, would we? How do you know which few weeks he's going to slump for, and what the relative importance of those games will be?
Didn't he hurt his shoulder during that stretch or did I imagine that?
I'm looking for the equivalent slump in 2018, and I don't see it.
Quote:
he was even better last year than 2018 enough with this bullshit.
That just seems like such a silly, defensive observation. I'm open to the case, but what's the evidence?
10 wins. Countless, big game changing plays.
Exhausting. You win. He wasn't elite last year. HE wasn't the most important non QB player on the team and didn't help at all. Let him walk and save the money for some unknown entity that doesn't even exist.
I'm looking for the equivalent slump in 2018, and I don't see it.
Quote:
he was even better last year than 2018 enough with this bullshit.
That just seems like such a silly, defensive observation. I'm open to the case, but what's the evidence?
10 wins. Countless, big game changing plays.
Exhausting. You win. He wasn't elite last year. HE wasn't the most important non QB player on the team and didn't help at all. Let him walk and save the money for some unknown entity that doesn't even exist.
Come on man, we can have a debate without the hysterics. No one has even remotely implied any of that.
If your case is Barkley was a more consistent rusher, that might be true. He had virtually identical rushing yards and more first downs with far fewer big plays and more carries.
He probably did cut down on the number -, 0, 1 , 2 yard carries.
But despite being pretty inefficient in the passing game his rookie year, he was even less so last year. He dropped more balls on fewer looks, and averaged 2 fewer yards per catch.
All-in-all Barkley averaged a full yard less every time he touched the ball in 2022 vs. 2018, so it's pretty hard to say it's bullshit that he was better in 2022.
I'm not so convinced it was simply his shoulder. He said he aggravated it against the Ravens, but then had the huge game against Houston 3 weeks later. That's where things really dropped off. Those next 4 games he was really handled.
I'm not so convinced it was simply his shoulder. He said he aggravated it against the Ravens, but then had the huge game against Houston 3 weeks later. That's where things really dropped off. Those next 4 games he was really handled.
Maybe the contract talk got into his head - the rumors of a new deal sprung up after the trade deadline - and SB started to make business decisions while running...??
Whether it was burn out, aggravation, or distraction -- something happened.
He had of the best games of his career after he hurt his shoulder. Then fell off the cliff for a month.
Athlete’s can summon up the energy/effort to excel even with an injury. It was clear to me that he was hamperedfor most of the season post injury..I’ll buy into that far more than any contract woes playing with his head
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
We never knew what the deal actually was
I don’t mind a 3 yr deal if it works for both parties
I think he can play high level thru 28 yrs old
We have to cap room, I doubt it would kill us. Not a KG or solder deal
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
We never knew what the deal actually was
I don’t mind a 3 yr deal if it works for both parties
I think he can play high level thru 28 yrs old
We have to cap room, I doubt it would kill us. Not a KG or solder deal
While we never knew the details of the deal, Schoen said it was rescinded.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
What were you previous handles?
The rumored deal was 3 for 39, how is it ridiculous thinking that’s a bad deal? Can’t wait to hear your reasoning on this
Its astonishing. I don't like paying big money for just any FA running back. But the guy is a weapon and figures to be more so if our line is straightened out. Youre paying for a leader, but you are also pay for his ability. 4249 yards rushing, 1820 rushing yards and 37 TDs(8 receiving) in really 4 seasons. Someone pointed put the cost of a WR that would cost those numbers and it pales in comparison. He is NOT always hurt. He has played through injury. He has been outstanding 8n every healthy season of his career and if he gets back to even close to his rookie form, he is the best runn8ng back on the planet.
Tiki Barber's numbers compared with Barkley's after 5 years:
The rumored deal was 3 for 39, how is it ridiculous thinking that’s a bad deal? Can’t wait to hear your reasoning on this
I’ve probably got 100 posts on it and it’s pretty simple, we don’t know the guarantees and never did. If you don’t think that matters than I can’t help you.
This is good for team chemistry
He'll probably get 20+ gtd and loaded with incentives.
He wasnt a waste last year. His shoulder injury held him back quite a bit, but between the wildcat stuff he was asked to do and the much more aggressive short yardage as well as blocking demeanor, I will bet on Barkley.
This is good for team chemistry
Bingo.
Ian reports that an offer the Giants pulled from Saquon just before the Daniel Jones signing is now back on the table. But I am told that as of this moment, per source, that is not true. This could be an interesting next month!
This is good for team chemistry
I agree. I fully expect him to take a number of reps at center.
1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: $13.72 million
2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: $12 million
3. Alvin Kamara, Saints: $11 million
4. Aaron Jones, Packers: $10.965 million
5. Nick Chubb, Browns: $10.85 million
6. Derrick Henry, Titans: $10.5 million
7. Joe Mixon, Bengals: $10.1 million
T-8. Josh Jacobs, Raiders: $10.091 million
T-8. Saquon Barkley, Giants: $10.091 million
T-8. Tony Pollard, Cowboys: $10.091 million
11. James Conner, Cardinals: $8.445 million
12. Miles Sanders, Panthers: $6.98 million
T-13. Austin Ekeler, Chargers: $6.25 million
T-13. David Montgomery, Lions: $6.25 million
15. Jamaal Williams, Saints: $5 million
Highest Paid NFL RB's - ( New Window )
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
+1.
That said, I think that they are more in negotiating mode than original offer mode.
+1
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
That summarizes the modern NFL and the commoditization of the RB position.
I don't care if it's Barkley, Henry, Chubb. I would never pay a RB anything more than a two-year deal. Ideally, one-year deals are the best solution to deal with RBs in today's game.
I keep hearing, RB are a dime a dozen. OK, let's play this game. Here are the 20-45 ranked rushers in the NFL last year, excluding QBs. Do any of these guys scream, "This is a guy is a true difference maker" to you?
And for reference, Daniel Jones had more yards than 7 of these guys.
20 Alvin Kamara
21 Raheem Mostert
22 Ezekiel Elliott
23 Jonathan Taylor
24 Jeff Wilson Jr.
25 Isiah Pacheco
26 Devin Singletary
27 Joe Mixon
28 David Montgomery
29 Brian Robinson Jr.
30 Cam Akers
31 James Conner
32 AJ Dillon
35 Latavius Murray
37 Khalil Herbert
39 Cordarrelle Patterson
40 Leonard Fournette
41 Taysom Hill
42 Antonio Gibson
43 D'Andre Swift
44 J.K. Dobbins
45 James Cook
A few of these guys are still young, but most of these guys aren't game changers. They're the definition of average or below average.
We can say leadership likes the guy, but Breida doesn't get carries. He didn't late in the year. We think this guy is going to be a major piece in 2023? Really?
We can say leadership likes the guy, but Breida doesn't get carries. He didn't late in the year. We think this guy is going to be a major piece in 2023? Really?
Its insane. Its one thing if he got a Zeke or CMC deal. But even 25 million gtd over 3 years is not a crazy number. He produces more than wideouts and is already a leader in the lockerroom. He would kill for this team and that is something you pay for.
Your list is extraordinary. Awaiting bw to inevitably go through that list and rationalize with a straight face how any combo of them bring over 1500 yards and 10 YDs to the table.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
That's good.
That may be true, but none are as good as Barkley. And my point is, running backs don’t grow on trees. You can’t just find ones between the couch cushions and expect them to perform.
You think any of those guys, on the 2022 Giants, put up equal numbers to Barkley? Not even close.
I’m sure Matt Breida is a solid running back. He still wasn’t highly productive here.
This is good for team chemistry
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
Can you remind of the last superstar RB on a SB winning team? Lynch in Seattle 10 years ago?
How about before that? 2001 Ravens with Jamal Lewis?
Quote:
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
Why is Golladay even being discussed? Making one atrocious decision doesn't mean it's ok to make a potentially bad decision because it can't be as bad as the Golladay contract regardless.
Barkley not being signed under any circumstance is silly if he's willing to sign a team friendly deal have at it, but I doubt that happens
Quote:
They have someone by the name of Patrick Mahomes at QB. Just a ridiculous team to bring up with regards to the backfield. They had the luxury of moving off Hill and not missing a beat.
Can you remind of the last superstar RB on a SB winning team? Lynch in Seattle 10 years ago?
How about before that? 2001 Ravens with Jamal Lewis?
I can also flip that question to QB. I think Jones + Barkley is important for the offense. Trust me, I’m not saying to sign Barkley at all costs, but I think his absence would lead to regression from Jones.
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
Of course Barkley is more than Golladay to the Giants.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
Quote:
In comment 16132758 Sean said:
Quote:
They have someone by the name of Patrick Mahomes at QB. Just a ridiculous team to bring up with regards to the backfield. They had the luxury of moving off Hill and not missing a beat.
Can you remind of the last superstar RB on a SB winning team? Lynch in Seattle 10 years ago?
How about before that? 2001 Ravens with Jamal Lewis?
I can also flip that question to QB. I think Jones + Barkley is important for the offense. Trust me, I’m not saying to sign Barkley at all costs, but I think his absence would lead to regression from Jones.
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
The problem is you can't really depend on Barkley to stay healthy. If we could guarantee health even for 2 years i'd be totally fine eating a 3rd year. But I have very little faith in Barkley staying healthy
Quote:
In comment 16132762 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
the $40m guaranteed to Golladay and he didn’t lift a finger to help us get to the playoffs and win a game. If a deal gets done with Barkley it’ll be for roughly half that guaranteed money and if he got hit by a bus 5 minutes after the ink dries it would still be an infinitely better signing than Golladay and much easier to move on from.
The risk isn’t what it’s cracked up to be and we’d be getting a productive player to align with Jones’ window. Bitching about this is tiring.
For whatever reason no one seems to care about a shitty WR contract. But, Barkley, who is a far better player than Golladay cannot be signed under any circumstances? I just don’t buy it.
I really don’t see any contract being crippling. This isn’t 5 years ago.
Also, when Jones was signed, I always felt this would be a 2-3 year window around Jones & Barkley. I still think that’s what it will be.
Why is Golladay even being discussed? Making one atrocious decision doesn't mean it's ok to make a potentially bad decision because it can't be as bad as the Golladay contract regardless.
Barkley not being signed under any circumstance is silly if he's willing to sign a team friendly deal have at it, but I doubt that happens
It’s obvious why it’s discussed, to show how this isn’t some massive risk. We keep hearing about all these bad deals and right now, the last of the bad RB deals are gone and it’s all the other positions that have them. I can bring up other bad contracts too but my guess is you guys won’t want to hear about them either.
Good player, cheap position, moderate to low gaurantees in the grand scheme of things. Sure sounds risky.
I think both players compliment each other well. Now if you tell me Jones can throw for 35 TD’s next year without Barkley and this is a offense that pushes the ball down the field, then by all means do not sign him.
This team will only go as far as Jones goes, not Barkley.
I am probably the biggest Jones critic on this board, but we had a winning record and a playoff win last year more because of Jones' play than Barkley's.
I'm not in any way diminishing Barkley's play, but you have to give Jones credit as the QB, especially his running.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
The window as in, out after year 2 if it doesn’t work. Obviously QBs play longer but since we are talking risk mitigation, there it is and I bet that’s exactly what Schoens been aiming for. He may have to give in a little for a 3rd year but that could very well be minimal and easily absorbed down the line since in this scenario, we wouldn’t be paying a $40m QB anymore.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
Yes, but Jones contract is set up to be restructured after 3 years if he’s lighting it up. Barkley would only be linked for the first part of that with Jones if he keeps progressing.
Quote:
And I trust Schoen judgment
This is good for team chemistry
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Sorry, which three years did he "suck"?
Quote:
aligning with Jones window.
Jones window could be a 6-7 years for all we know. If he continues to make strides it's certainly possible.
Barkley's window is probably 3 years at the absolute best. No reason to believe his body will cooperate longer than that, and it likely wont even cooperate for 3 years
Yes, but Jones contract is set up to be restructured after 3 years if he’s lighting it up. Barkley would only be linked for the first part of that with Jones if he keeps progressing.
If Jones lights it up over these next 3 years we will be doing cart wheels down 5th avenue and be thrilled to give him another big deal.
Barkley's presence obviously helped Jones from the Lions game on last year but his stats dipped quite a bit and he wasn't as effective. Jones elevation isn't directly tied in with Barkley. The additions of Waller and Hyatt even if Barkley isn't here should lead to improved play for Jones and hopefully the offensive line taking another step forward.
I dont think Barkley is that integral of a part of this team where you have to make sure he's happy and bring him back on a big deal. Imo the franchise tag is the best option for the Giants. If Saquon doesn't like it, too fucking bad. I don't love the idea of a guy who is 50/50 to stay healthy being such an important part of team chemistry. Because if thats the case if he gets hurt then what?
Quote:
In comment 16132722 George from PA said:
Quote:
And I trust Schoen judgment
This is good for team chemistry
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Sorry, which three years did he "suck"?
Where did I say he sucked the three years before? I said the team sucked, which isn't up for debate. The offense was a train wreck. The point is the team chemistry part is way overblown. And you can't say "outside of the ACL tear" He was banged up at the end of last year and his play dipped significantly as a result last 6-8 weeks. He was hurt the year after coming back from his ACL tear. And despite what everyone on here loves to say, guys don't take two years to come back from ACL tears. Maybe to get back to 100%, but plenty of guys come back from it at his age and play effective fooftball 10-12 months later. People act like he tore his ACL in late december. He tore it in week 2.
The problem is you can't really depend on Barkley to stay healthy.
You can probably replace "Barkley" with "any RB". It's clearly the most difficult offensive position to play with any consistent longevity.
The best approach in today's game is RBBC. I'm hoping Barkley has less carries this year and Gray and Brightful are used more regularly.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
You mentioned the Eagles and Chiefs here. Let's start with the Eagles. They have FOUR RBs that are arguably better than any RB the Giants have. They traded for DeAndre Swift, they have Gainwell, signed Rashad Penny, and have Boston Scott. When they traded for Swift in particular, it's a lot easier to let go of Sanders.
And the Chiefs? Well they have this guy Patrick Mahomes, you may have heard of him, the penultimate QB in the game today. These situations are not comparable. And it's inarguable that Saquon makes DJ better bc of the zone read plays that DJ runs often.
So no, this is absolutely not comparable with the Chiefs and Eagles, and Saquon re-signing is a good thing, bc he's the best offensive player the Giants have.
I’m not a fan of paying out huge dollars to a RB, but there are a few things to consider when it comes to Barkley:
1.) It’s not a coincidence his best seasons were his rookie year (Shurmur) and this past season (Daboll). While Shurmur was not a great HC, he was a solid offensive mind and knew how to use Barkley to get the most out of him. We saw that again in 2022.
2.) Judge and Garrett using him like a RB from the 80’s had a lot to do with the injuries and lack of effectiveness. Barkley is not a traditional RB. He’s a hybrid type (think 60% RB, 40% WR).
If used appropriately, with another RB or two handling change of pace duties and some short yardage situations Barkley could really thrive in this offense over the next three seasons. And given those conditions, hopefully stay healthy.
Quote:
In comment 16132766 Mook80 said:
Quote:
In comment 16132722 George from PA said:
Quote:
And I trust Schoen judgment
This is good for team chemistry
Bad business operating with the "He's more than just a running back"
I want him back for 2023, but don't want him back if it means a long term deal with high dollar guarantees.
If he's hurt, he does nothing for team chemistry. And he has not proven that he can stay healthy consistently.
Can't be giving big deals to players and ignoring the downside because they're "good for team chemistry". How good was he for team chemistry when the team sucked the 3 years before?
How often has he been hurt outside of the ACL year?
Is 3/4 years and just north of 20 million gtf "long term deal with with big guarantees" a deal breaker for a guy who racks up 1500 total yards, 10 tds and his teammates love?
How did he suck the 3 years before? Year 1 he had over 1300 rushing and 700 receiving with 15 total TDs playing all 16 games. Year 2 in 13 games he had over 1k rushing and 438 receiving with 8 total TDs. Then in 20 the ACL after 2 games and the year following 593 rush yards, 263 receiving behind maybe the worst Giants line in history. Last year, 1300 rush, 340 receiving, 10 TDs.
Sorry, which three years did he "suck"?
Where did I say he sucked the three years before? I said the team sucked, which isn't up for debate. The offense was a train wreck. The point is the team chemistry part is way overblown. And you can't say "outside of the ACL tear" He was banged up at the end of last year and his play dipped significantly as a result last 6-8 weeks. He was hurt the year after coming back from his ACL tear. And despite what everyone on here loves to say, guys don't take two years to come back from ACL tears. Maybe to get back to 100%, but plenty of guys come back from it at his age and play effective fooftball 10-12 months later. People act like he tore his ACL in late december. He tore it in week 2.
My apologies, I misread that post.
As far as the ACL, yes, he tore it early in '20, worked his ass off to be ready for the following season, but didnt have nearly the confidence nor cutting ability to do what he is good at. ThHe followed that up with a 1300 yard season where he was asked to play wildcat and was really the only weapon for the first half of the season.
Also, your idea that ACL injuries dont prevent athletes from bouncing back to their original form 10-12 months later is simply not accurate. Adrian Peterson was a marvel in his recovery. I cant think of a single back who didnt have a rough first season back from that injury.
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
You mentioned the Eagles and Chiefs here. Let's start with the Eagles. They have FOUR RBs that are arguably better than any RB the Giants have. They traded for DeAndre Swift, they have Gainwell, signed Rashad Penny, and have Boston Scott. When they traded for Swift in particular, it's a lot easier to let go of Sanders.
And the Chiefs? Well they have this guy Patrick Mahomes, you may have heard of him, the penultimate QB in the game today. These situations are not comparable. And it's inarguable that Saquon makes DJ better bc of the zone read plays that DJ runs often.
So no, this is absolutely not comparable with the Chiefs and Eagles, and Saquon re-signing is a good thing, bc he's the best offensive player the Giants have.
In terms of the Eagles, I meant they have 4 RBs arguably better than any RB the Giants have *outside of Saquon*.
From Barkley's perspective, I don't really understand why he'd accept less guaranteed money than what he'd get on a FT this season and another one next season (roughly $22 million).
Maybe another year of job security if he has another season-ending knee injury this season, but that's the only thing I can think of.
Also, there’s a whole lot of stupid in this thread. Barkley won’t get what’s he wants, but he will get paid, and he should.
It's clear Saquon wasn't all the way back from that tear in 2021.
But he got all the way back and proved yet again last year when he is healthy he's a difference maker, a factor back.
He hurt his shoulder in that Texans game last year after he had over 30 touches. Even still, with his effectiveness reduced over the last five or six games of the season, he still finished the year seventh in scrimmage yards in the entire NFL, and that is probably a down year for him.
If this OL takes a step forward with improved play from Neal and much better play from JMS at the Center position, the threat of Saquon makes every aspect of this offense better...the deep ball to Hyatt as well as the running of Jones. And if you think DJ runs for 700+ yards without Saquon as a decoy, you don't know football. Saquon must be accounted for.
If they could get their hands on Barkley I believe they would in a heartbeat. Saying they devalue the position and that’s why they win is not true. They have tried to upgrade the position they just have picked the wrong guy.
Who the fuck is Rappaport? Link - ( New Window )
Apparently I’ve never actually paid attention to the spelling lol
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Spot on. Keeping Barkley at this point makes Jones better. Jones starts putting up big time QB numbers, then a big time RB is expendable. Right now, we are in good cap shape and Barkley put up a very good season. Give him some money and let's see how it shakes out. What if he goes on a run like Tiki did from 2002-2006?
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Spot on. Keeping Barkley at this point makes Jones better. Jones starts putting up big time QB numbers, then a big time RB is expendable. Right now, we are in good cap shape and Barkley put up a very good season. Give him some money and let's see how it shakes out. What if he goes on a run like Tiki did from 2002-2006?
He is worth the price of admission
Barkley is a special player and a highly regarded teammate. Its important for the Giants to give him some respect....letting him get out of this with some dignity.
The NFL has done the Giants a favor...in the world of ever expanding cap.....it has destroyed the RB market.
I might as well, bring up, the elephant in the room, in a team that is 85% black....2 respected players....and paying the white guy and not paying the black guy (a fraction) is bad business.
Besides, Cap room this year is far more important than cap "obligations " 3 years from now.
Everyone heads exploding must understand...these are people
Each. It isn't that clear cut. The players know it's an issue with paying backs. They saw how Cook just got released two years in his extension.
Each. It isn't that clear cut. The players know it's an issue with paying backs. They saw how Cook just got released two years in his extension.
Huh?
It's the soundbites ESPN or other talking heads want to spout. Paying Jones was essential; his franchise tag was much larger. Barkley's tag is easier to maneuver and he, unfortunately for him, plays a very replaceable position.
that being said, Mara caving is and was a big negative.
You can structure 22-24M guaranteed over 1st 2 years and essentially make a 2 year deal
that being said, Mara caving is and was a big negative.
Other than the fact that he’s the owner, I strongly believe Mara will lay off on this. It’s Schoen’s call to make. Too, it’s not as if Mara would be concerned about losing SB. He’s got him this year and next on the tag if Schoen opts to go that route.
that being said, Mara caving is and was a big negative.
We DID get a good RB for DJ... Gray, Eric, Oklahoma.
that being said, Mara caving is and was a big negative.
Wait, who did the Bengals go and get for Burrow? Mixon was drafted 3 years before Burrow was.
Barkley is a special player and a highly regarded teammate. Its important for the Giants to give him some respect....letting him get out of this with some dignity.
The NFL has done the Giants a favor...in the world of ever expanding cap.....it has destroyed the RB market.
I might as well, bring up, the elephant in the room, in a team that is 85% black....2 respected players....and paying the white guy and not paying the black guy (a fraction) is bad business.
Besides, Cap room this year is far more important than cap "obligations " 3 years from now.
Everyone heads exploding must understand...these are people
Exactly. Media is sensationalized and polarizing and makes mountains from moleholes -- often based on rumors with no fire behind the smoke. Especially in June. And either side might float some rumor's in their quest for a deal.
Barkley's not dumb. His agent might suck -- or maybe miscalculated, which doesn't mean she sucks. Perhaps it was Barkley's decision to roll the dice. Regardless, the market is the market, and they know it. Can't buy Tesla stock at $20 anymore either. Schoen will -- rightfully -- pay more than other teams. At the same time, he won't overpay because he doesn't have to. They're not going to hold Barkley out trying to make him reset the market.
If there's a site that'll cover a bet that Barkley signs a non-tag deal in the next 34 days, I'd put some money on it.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
The Bengals’ situation resembles the Giants’ to some extent: they spent a mid-round pick on a RB, but retained their expensive veteran. A lot of teams with established starters did that: Seattle, New Orleans, Tennessee, Indianapolis and the Jets all added well-regarded prospects as complements, successors, injury insurance or all of the above. The Saints doubled down, signing Jamaal Williams and drafting Kendre Miller in the third round. They know the clock is ticking on Kamara, but he’s still at the top of the depth chart.
I’m not sure how to interpret these moves. Teams still seem to appreciate the importance of good running back play, but they also see the need to hedge the injury/shelf-life risk. So they may invest resources in young,healthy bodies at the position, but shy away from putting too many of those eggs in a single basket.
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I disagree he's a special player. He's not a very good option in the pass game.
But what he is, is a very good running back. And I expect him to be signed to a ~3/40M deal with half guaranteed.
This is good for team chemistry
Totally agree, George. How many RBs out there are actually considered weapons. I don’t think too many. The RB position is undervalued, but some posters on here just look at it as black-and-white and consider Saquon just a running back that needs thrown in the trash. I do agree that Saquon should not be overpaid, but he was the best player on this team last year, and if he wasn’t, the team wouldn’t ever made the playoffs. Take Saquon out of the lineup and what do you have for threat. One poster post that the Chiefs found somebody for cheap through th draft. How often do Pacheco‘s come along? We do not know how Eric Gray is going to do. Saquon has all the things you need in a running back. He has been a big-time leader for the team and that’s a huge intangible.
So tack that on to the ~10M a year a very good running back earns, and I'm sure we're getting close the number Barkley will earn.
Quote:
In comment 16132706 Nephilim said:
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
I am of not a big believer in statistics as a good measurement tool. You need to watch the games. When I watched 2021 Devontae Booker was no worse than SB. About the same and the offense was pathetic. So I went and checked. How much of Barkley's production did Booker replace based on statistics. About 102%. More yards per carry and more yards per catch. Almost the same in snaps, carries, etc. 2021 Barkley was totally replaceable by Devont'ae. If you don't think that you are just living in memory land and think it is 2018. Now to be clear 2022 SB is not replaceable by Booker. But I do think at least 90% of his production is replaceable through RB by committee or Dalvin Cook or Kareem Hunt.
Mara got involved and Schoen overpaid typical BBI knee jerk reactions.
Geez…
I’d like to see him back at the right price and I hope that happens.
All the handwringing about paying a running back is typical BBI. We might want to wait to see what a deal ends up looking like. At this point, Schoen has a good early track record of avoiding bad deals. If this is a bad one, it would really be his first.
I expect more guaranteed money than the tag, plus incentives reachable if he can stay healthy and probably other incentives if he plays really well. A deal that hedges for the Giants if Saquon falters and pays Saquon if he doesn't.
There is plan to make the system and SB more effective and effecient. They understand what they have.
This is good for team chemistry
Totally agree.
People like to take the human element out of the equation when it comes to contracts. In reality, the coaches, locker room and ownership all love Barkley. They know his worth beyond the contract numbers. Balancing his market value with the intangible value is what Schoen is trying to achieve.
Some of you acting like Mara is asking you for a personal loan in order to pay Barkley is just getting old.
If Schoen can work a deal that keeps Barkley in blue for the next 3 years and both parties can move forward in harmony, then our team will be better for it.
It is a team efforr.....
I might as well, bring up, the elephant in the room, in a team that is 85% black....2 respected players....and paying the white guy and not paying the black guy (a fraction) is bad business.
They just paid Dex and are about to pay Thomas
So, Schoen is ok until he makes a decision you don’t like, then it s Mara… lol
Kafka recognizes this. Despite what many fans described as the worst receivers ever, the Giants targeted Barkley 45 times less last year than his rookie year. Barkley just simply isn't a very efficient pass weapon.
Unless a cataclysmic number of injuries occur, I suspect he gets fewer this year.
Quote:
In comment 16132852 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16132706 Nephilim said:
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
Since his rookie year the production has not been there as a receiver. Miles Sanders was a more productive RB last year and look what he got from Carolina. If you were talking about giving him $6M rather than $3M I can understand, but with what we are paying Breida we have way too much money invested in RB room even assuming Barkley plays on franchise tender. We can get comparable or better production by bringing in someone like Kareem Hunt at half the price of Barkley and pairing him with Breida and Gray in a committee.
Quote:
so many ridiculous takes. No one knows what the deal even is but somehow it’s terrible.
The rumored deal was 3 for 39, how is it ridiculous thinking that’s a bad deal? Can’t wait to hear your reasoning on this
16 SB
Salary
3
6
14
Void year
Cap
7
10
18
4
First two years salary guaranteed.
Keeps him for two years and need to renegotiate year three.
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
If we had Mahomes, I'd let Barkley walk too, but we have Jones who ain't Mahomes. Jones also isn't Hurts.
If its anything more than effectively a 3 year deal I'll throw the remote, but 3 years for a RB of Barkley's talent helps Jones a lot and the offense a lot.
Why would you throw the remote? If such a deal is reached chances are you'll read about it on the internet, not see it on TV. So you'd leave your computer to find your remote, which had nothing to do with the news being broken, and throw it?
Just doesn't seem fair to the remote.
I also imagine there will be incentives on years one and two to raise the numbers.
Not sure why you are going so overboard to prove Barkley isn’t worth signing. He’s not getting a $100m contract or even half that, and then roughly half of that would be the guaranteed part.
And I’d love to hear how Kareem Hunt is not only duplicating but surpassing Barkley’s production. He was awful last season and that was while being fresh and splitting carries. He will also be 28 and had just about as many carries as Barkley does.
Quote:
In comment 16132854 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16132852 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16132706 Nephilim said:
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
Since his rookie year the production has not been there as a receiver. Miles Sanders was a more productive RB last year and look what he got from Carolina. If you were talking about giving him $6M rather than $3M I can understand, but with what we are paying Breida we have way too much money invested in RB room even assuming Barkley plays on franchise tender. We can get comparable or better production by bringing in someone like Kareem Hunt at half the price of Barkley and pairing him with Breida and Gray in a committee.
IMO a lot of this has to do with our problems to pass defend. The 5 OL players just couldn't get it done, so someone has to stay in and help. It can either be a backup RB, who the defense knows won't get the ball and is no threat, or it could be Barkley who at least the defense needs to account for. I think once the OL gets better at giving Jones time in the pocket, Barkley's numbers will go back up since he can be released into pass patterns. Barkley did a lot of pass blocking last year, and he did quite well at it.
1) It will augment the RPO success with or without Saquon running the ball (i.e., DJ rambling outside).
2) It will free up some salary for 2023 which can be used to sign another edge rusher, ILB or CB.
3) Of course, it will also give us Saquon, in his prime (provided he stays healthy!) an opportunity to have his career year!
And yes, RB is a diluted position, as far as value to an NFL team goes. Nevertheless, Barkley can do more than run the ball. Additionally, with our improved OL interior run blocking (JMS + I'm hoping Ezudu), it means more yards (especially on first down runs) for Saquon. Maybe 0-2 yd runs can turn into 3-5 yd runs!
He is worth the price of admission
Just scratching the surface? His best year was his rookie year. And RBs taper down, not up. Ironically, the things that Barkley has gotten better at (last season, anyway) are the things that are basically core competencies for most RBs to even see the field: pass blocking, taking the 3 yards that's right in front of you instead of bouncing everything outside, etc.
Those were things that Barkley was not very good at even when he was at his best - now that he's been through a few injuries, it seems that he's more committed to the fundamental aspects of the position, but those aren't what make him a weapon; in fact, those make him more similar to an ordinary RB. I'm glad he's improving in those specific areas, but those aren't unique skills - the areas where he's gotten better are the areas that I actually feel most confident in replacing Barkley if necessary. The skills he came into the league with are the unique ones: his athleticism in particular is what made him special. That athleticism isn't going to improve at his age and at his position.
Not saying that Barkley is finished or that he's not a threat that opposing defenses need to be aware of at all times, but if you think that any RB is improving overall going into his second contract, the probabilities say you're very wrong.
Quote:
In comment 16132852 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 16132706 Nephilim said:
Quote:
The dinosaurs of BBI want to pay a RB big bucks.
But I assumed Schoen was smarter.
For all you 1970s BBI RB fanatics: Who led the Chiefs in rushing last year?
If RB is so important, why did the Eagles let Miles Sanders walk without even trying to resign him? Because they know they can find another Miles Sanders
What do the Chiefs, Eagles and any other successful team have in common? They find a QB, they build the lines and they get their QB some weapons. RB is interchangeable
So far, Schoen has been doing the right thing. We got DJ. We gave him sone weapons. Let's continue down that path, build out the OL. No need to pay a RB big money
It s not about a running back, it s about a play maker, and a leader. You really going to make a big deal about paying 13 mil instead of 10 when the extra 3 mil keeps him in the fold for at least 2 years!
Either amount is too much for a RB. If you are spending more than $10M per year TOTAL for your entire RB room you are likely overpaying.
I think we’re missing an important piece of the puzzle here. Apparently, running backs can catch the ball out of the backfield. Really athletic running backs can catch the ball and make big plays after that. Saquon, to the best of my knowledge, is somewhat athletic. At least athletic enough to warrant the extra $3M in my opinion.
You're absolutely correct, RBs CAN catch the ball out of the backfield.
But Barkley doesn't do that any more often or any more effectively than any other top-tier RB. Christian's estimate of ~4th/5th best RB in the league is spot on. And guess what? All of the guys above and below Barkley in the RB conversation are also "somewhat athletic" so I don't see how that provides any inflated price valuation for SB. Barkley's best skill - by a fairly wide margin - is taking a handoff or toss, in the backfield, and running the ball like a RB. His receiving skills (or at least in the way he's used in this offense) are average at best.
I posted this link yesterday - seems like it can probably use a bump here:
Link - ( New Window )
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
HER: I'll bet he's thinking about Saquon Barkley again.
HIM: Where does Optimus Prime's trailer go when he transforms?
Now, if SB still hasn't realized that the RB position has been devalued, then you make him play on the FT.
Now, if SB still hasn't realized that the RB position has been devalued, then you make him play on the FT.
That's a fair point. And even if we can't get one of the top three RBs, we can at least have Barkley, who is right behind that top three.
Having Barkley healthy and on the field 75% of the time increases the Giants chances of making the playoffs the next two years. With a better OL and improvement with Jones as well, who's to say he can't be better than he was in 2022?
Quote:
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
with improved OL play and better pass catchers, there’s going to be more opportunities for mismatched. Sure, most of the will be as a ball carrier but it should expand the opportunities to run routes. Either way, it seems to be important to this front office and coaching staff to have Barkley here. Not at all costs of course, but certainly on a fair deal.
Do you believe those personnel changes increase or decrease the number of pass catching opportunities for Barkley?
If it was, then this could be an important inflection point in the negotiations.
That’s just semantics. Off the table, rescinded, back burner all the same. The spectre of a Barkley contract interfered with the team’s free agent negotiations and how much money was available. The Giants know how much they are willing to pay. It isn’t important that anyone else knows.
Quote:
In comment 16132975 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
my guess is our offense will be different with the personnel changes so quoting 2022 as the norm isn’t likely to be correct. And don’t Daboll and Schoen know how they plan on using the guy they are looking to re-sign?
I think they plan to use him like a RB, because that's how they did use him. Even with no viable pass catchers on the roster, they used Barkley like a RB. I see no reason to expect that to change with more receiving options available.
Barkley isn't a liability as a pass-catching RB, but it's not a special skill of his. He's a run the ball RB. And he's very, very good at being a run the ball RB. The rest of his skill set isn't where his value comes from.
with improved OL play and better pass catchers, there’s going to be more opportunities for mismatched. Sure, most of the will be as a ball carrier but it should expand the opportunities to run routes. Either way, it seems to be important to this front office and coaching staff to have Barkley here. Not at all costs of course, but certainly on a fair deal.
I think we fundamentally agree on keeping Barkley on a fair deal, and I assume - based on prior threads - that we probably have a similar sense of what would represent a fair deal. We may disagree on Barkley's likely usage vs. optimal usage, whatever, but that's just two diehard fans talking about our opinions on what we believe gives the team the best chance to win.
If the Giants sign Barkley to something like, 3y/$40M, $22M gtd, you won't see any complaints from me even though I do think that it's slightly above where the market would land (but not wildly out of line). I just wonder if that would be enough for Barkley to sign - all he's getting out of that is next year's tag guaranteed right now. Would Schoen have to go to $24-25M gtd to make the deal palatable to SB? And is that risk worth it vs. just letting the tag year play out this season?
Having Barkley healthy and on the field 75% of the time increases the Giants chances of making the playoffs the next two years. With a better OL and improvement with Jones as well, who's to say he can't be better than he was in 2022?
I happen to agree with your basic premise that the Giants are better with him than without him, and that the devaluation of running backs makes him a pretty good value, even at the numbers under discussion.
I'm just not sure about the premise that he was "awesome for a majority of the year." He was awesome against Tennessee. He was a workhorse against Chicago and Houston, which was impressive but not the best use of his skills and not much more "awesome" than what a committee of RBs could have done against those defenses. He was playing great against Jacksonville until he nearly gave the game away with multiple boneheaded plays. He had several other productive games, but nothing "awesome." He doesn't fumble, his blocking improved substantially, and his role as a decoy was a key to keeping the offense viable. "Awesome" seems a bit strong, though.
An argument can be made for both but what should easily expand are the mismatch opportunities and it’ll be interesting to see how Barkley fits into that especially since he hasn’t played with anyone worth keying in on since his rookie year.
Another guarantee from my POV, Schoen will not put us in a hole, he proved that by the structure of DJ’s contract as well as lesser ones
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
Yes, but you have to factor in that Barkley was the only threat in this offense for the most part.
Quote:
I think these terms like awesome and special don't really reflect the year Barkley had.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
Yes, but you have to factor in that Barkley was the only threat in this offense for the most part.
Tell that to Derrick Henry. Ask him to show you the other threats on his offense.
All of those backs produced more every time the ball went to them.
And keep in mind none of those backs had a companion rusher exceed 500 yards. Barkley had Jones, who exceeded 700.
I think the most accurate description is very good.
Jacobs, Henry, McCaffrey, and Chubb all had better years than Barkley. They all had more yards from scrimmage, more touchdowns, and more first downs. More importantly each of them averaged .5 - 1+ more yards per touch than Barkley.
That's not to denigrate or dismiss signing him. I want the Giants to sign him, and pay him commensurate with being a very good running back.
I don’t agree at all. If we aren’t factoring the personnel and scheme then are we just basing contracts on fantasy football? This doesn’t seem like you.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
What term best describes Barkley's 2022 season to you:
- Special
- Awesome
- Very good
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
What term best describes Barkley's 2022 season to you:
- Special
- Awesome
- Very good
We can’t agree on what those words mean so I don’t know. Am I allowed to say awesome considering the personnel or are we just looking at stats? Nothing bizarre about that.
Quote:
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats.
Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
Quote:
UConn, another bizarre conclusion gleaned from something I didn't say.
What term best describes Barkley's 2022 season to you:
- Special
- Awesome
- Very good
We can’t agree on what those words mean so I don’t know. Am I allowed to say awesome considering the personnel or are we just looking at stats? Nothing bizarre about that.
What's bizarre is you coming to the inclusion I think players should be paid off fantasy stats.
You must be playing in some esoteric leagues if yards per touch and first downs are part of the mix.
Aside from that -- of the 4 backs I listed -- all things considered how many are truly in better situations than Barkley? CMC, who else?
Who had a better QB, a better complimentary runner, better running blocking line, better offensive coordinator, better head coach?
Quote:
In comment 16133066 Dr. D said:
Quote:
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
Interesting, but I still believe opposing defenses will not be able to concentrate on him as much this season compared to last and he's going to be more efficient running and receiving.
How can Waller, Campbell, Hyatt and the attention they draw NOT positively affect Barkley?
I'd wager this: if Barkley misses no time due to injury and has 300 fewer total yards, the Giants are a top 10 scoring offense.
Quote:
In comment 16133066 Dr. D said:
Quote:
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
It is a strange stat and based solely on that list stacking the box at a higher rate has little impact on production.
Unless I’m mistaken, his team hasn’t moved off of 17 million per year. Their part of negotiations have been delusional and impossible. That’s why no deal yetZ it’s even possible he will sit out the year feeling “disrespected”. The Giants have made multiple fair offers. He wants “touched by the hand of God” money. Not happening.
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
Quote:
In comment 16133069 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16133066 Dr. D said:
Quote:
with all the additions, Barkley's touches will decrease, but his efficiency can increase.
I don't think he's going to be taking as many hand-offs, compared to last year. And as far as his receiving talents, from what I recall many of his drops and non-catches were when he was about to be demolished for little or no gain. I don't blame him for that. As they say, availability is the most important ability.
With so many new weapons, including Waller, I think life is going to be much easier for Barkley on the field. He's not going to have 8 defenders in the box or a LB always ready to crush him the second he receives a pass on the flat.
I don't have the numbers handy, and don't have the time to go find them right now, but IIRC, Barkley didn't face more stacked boxes than any other top RBs. I actually think his stacked box metric was on the lower end of the range. I might be mistaken there, but I seem to remember digging into this somewhat recently to see if Barkley faced more unfavorable situations than other RBs. And I think the most unfavorable factor for him was centered on down-and-distance, not defensive alignment. The former is partly his responsibility to repair; the latter is outside of his control.
Here you go. Dunk is correct....Barkley was middle of the pack at 15th.
Seems like an odd stat when you look at some of the guys ahead of him as stacked box candidates. Latavius Murray? Cook, Kamara and Ekeler all would be more of a threat to leak outside or screen threats. Stacked box leaders - ( New Window )
Interesting, but I still believe opposing defenses will not be able to concentrate on him as much this season compared to last and he's going to be more efficient running and receiving.
How can Waller, Campbell, Hyatt and the attention they draw NOT positively affect Barkley?
I do agree with you Dr. D that teams really focused on taking away Bakley. That also doesnt mean you have to load up the box with LBs. We ran a lot of misdirection starting from quite early on and the stacked boxes would not play into that well. The jet sweeps and reverses we ran last year were definitely on teams minds not to mention Jones' ability to break runs.
We've heard several teams'players say that their primary focus was stopping Barkley. I know Parsons said it. I think an Eagles secondary member said it. Also, you dont have to stack the box if the OL isnt very good which ours wasnt.
I too am anxious to see what Barkley does with the new players that can spread the field and a hopefully improved OL.
Relax people. It's 2 years not 20. It's Saquon Fucking Barkley, not some slob who lucks into a nice run every now n then.
TWO years. TWO!
Quote:
In comment 16133068 christian said:
Quote:
UConn, another bizarre conclusion gleaned from something I didn't say.
What term best describes Barkley's 2022 season to you:
- Special
- Awesome
- Very good
We can’t agree on what those words mean so I don’t know. Am I allowed to say awesome considering the personnel or are we just looking at stats? Nothing bizarre about that.
What's bizarre is you coming to the inclusion I think players should be paid off fantasy stats.
You must be playing in some esoteric leagues if yards per touch and first downs are part of the mix.
Aside from that -- of the 4 backs I listed -- all things considered how many are truly in better situations than Barkley? CMC, who else?
Who had a better QB, a better complimentary runner, better running blocking line, better offensive coordinator, better head coach?
It’s how your post read, apologies for misinterpreting your point.
Cleveland has a near elite OL and that’s the #1 factor IMO. So Chubb and CMC for sure.
So much fucking angst.
Quote:
YPC as Saquon and faced more stacked boxes, does that say more about the stat or RBs in general?
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
This is also a good point. Teams didnt feel the need to plug up Barkley entirely. They seemed comfortable allowing a little bit more room but maintaining gaps so he didnt snap off a 40 yarder. Plus, when the DL can completely destroy our OL, why stack a box?
Quote:
YPC as Saquon and faced more stacked boxes, does that say more about the stat or RBs in general?
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
Maybe. Stats are great but shouldn’t lead to conclusions. Are stacked boxes used more in certain situations like short yardage? Do some teams find themselves on those situations more? 🤷🏻♂️
The big unlock for the Giants will be pass protection. If they can keep Jones under less pressure, they can throw the ball more to the upgraded pass catchers they've acquired.
Moving the ball more efficiently will cut down on the touches for Barkley, and hopefully that means a fresher Barkley later in the season.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
Maybe. Stats are great but shouldn’t lead to conclusions. Are stacked boxes used more in certain situations like short yardage? Do some teams find themselves on those situations more? 🤷🏻♂️
That information is widely available online. Would that information be helpful in leading to conclusions?
Quote:
I think that says teams didn't sell out to stop Barkley in the ways some fans assume.
These situational stats dispell a lot of assumptions fans have.
Another is how well the Giants WRs faired getting open. If you'd believe the fan reactions no one was ever open.
Makes sense until you see the Giants had 3 WRs in the top 50 in getting open.
Maybe. Stats are great but shouldn’t lead to conclusions. Are stacked boxes used more in certain situations like short yardage? Do some teams find themselves on those situations more? 🤷🏻♂️
That information is widely available online. Would that information be helpful in leading to conclusions?
I honestly don’t want to derail this thread but it would make an interesting discussion in another. PFF has an article behind a paywall that suggest heavier boxes have little impact on rushing on 1st and 2nd downs. There’s a lot of interesting data you can look at like team tendencies on stacking the box by down and distance for one. And how often those RB aware in those situations.
The big unlock for the Giants will be pass protection. If they can keep Jones under less pressure, they can throw the ball more to the upgraded pass catchers they've acquired.
Moving the ball more efficiently will cut down on the touches for Barkley, and hopefully that means a fresher Barkley later in the season.
Without any doubt? I agree for first half of season, but his role diminished as season progressed
What's the measure you're using for above and below average?
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
Quote:
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
To me, it is obvious that pre-acl Barkley was a different player. I don't think you can just say Barkley's leg strength was not affected by the ACL. People's bodies heal differently and I am not sure we have enough details about his ACL to know what his prognosis was/is.
I would recommend going back and re-watching him pre-acl if you have those games available to you.
trusts Schoen. All things considered, a slight overpay for SB wouldn't be end of world (like a large asteroid) With all the additions, SB's load will be lighter going forward, so he could still be a big weapon for 2-3 yrs.
And yes, as can be seen above. I'm pretty horny. Will be happy to see my lovely wife, who's been away..
Is that from Ark?
Quote:
In comment 16133163 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
I love Barkley, but not as much as I did pre-acl. To me, he is still missing something since the ACL. Before his ACL, he was a very hard running back to bring down, he had a lot of power and great balance and a better burst in my view. Perhaps this year he will regain some of that or he may never re-gain it. Still a really good back.
It seems as though we saw 2 diff Barkley's last season. He ran super hard and was hard to take down. Also, ACL's don't sap a player from their burst or power. At worst an ACL is going to hurt the cutting aspect of the position and we certainly didn't see an issue with that. SB is 100% back to his pre-ACL form.
To me, it is obvious that pre-acl Barkley was a different player. I don't think you can just say Barkley's leg strength was not affected by the ACL. People's bodies heal differently and I am not sure we have enough details about his ACL to know what his prognosis was/is.
I would recommend going back and re-watching him pre-acl if you have those games available to you.
First half of last year he was that guy. Then he got dinged again and we changed our offense a bit, but he was 100% the same guy. I can say with 100% certainly that his leg strength was the same 2 years after his ACL surgery. If it wasn't, he wouldn't be on the field.
I say we agree to disagree. He ran hungry as hell early last year. Threads about signing him long term were abundant.
Not bad for a guy "who faded down the stretch"
Isn't that, on a very basic level, how you intuitively determine whether anything in your life is a good value?
If you go to a restaurant and the recommended specialty costs $50 a plate, and everyone tells you that it's "awesome" or "special" or "great" and you use that to help inform your willingness to spend that $50, don't you want that dish to actually be "awesome" or "special" or "great"? And if it's merely good, you might not complain about the quality of the food, but you might think that it wasn't worth $50 per plate. Conversely, if it's priced in line with the how good you think the food is, you would be satisfied with that dish at, say $35 per plate, and think it's a steal if the food ends up being "awesome" or "special" or "great."
If you pay for great and only get good, you might not be dissatisfied with the results, but you might feel a bit ripped off at the price. And if you pay for good and actually get great, you'll feel like you got a bargain.
Both sides of the debate are equally valid, especially in the sense that none of us have any actual input into what the team does. So if we can split hairs on one aspect, why can't we split hairs on both? And if you don't feel comfortable splitting hairs at all (from prior debates, my sense is that you're not the type to split hairs in general), that's fine too, but why yuck anyone else's yum? The distinction, though it may be subtle, does matter.
Overpay, even a little bit, often enough, and you'll eventually be out of money to add one more entirely new thing. Give DJ a couple million more because he's homegrown and he earned it. Give SB a couple million more because he's the face of the franchise and was the most physically gifted player on offense last year. And then when it comes time to pay Thomas the highest OT contract in the league because he might actually be the best OT in the league, how does that end up impacting what other moves the team can make?
Sooner or later, overpaying some guys requires you to go cheap elsewhere. And that bit the Giants in the ass for a long time because they weren't especially good at finding cheap talent that played above their paygrade. Maybe Schoen and his crew will be much better in that area, and then the distinction between good/great (and paying commensurately for good vs. great) doesn't matter quite as much. But while we're still building out from the foundation, I'd argue that it still matters quite a bit.
Not bad for a guy "who faded down the stretch"
Friendly reminder that the Vikings defense was fucking awful.
Quote:
Fine, he's not quite the same player in my eyes. I don't see the same power and balance or burst pre-acl. Still a very good back.
I say we agree to disagree. He ran hungry as hell early last year. Threads about signing him long term were abundant.
I can live with that. I am not saying I am certainly right, it's just how I see it.
I honestly don’t want to derail this thread but it would make an interesting discussion in another. PFF has an article behind a paywall that suggest heavier boxes have little impact on rushing on 1st and 2nd downs. There’s a lot of interesting data you can look at like team tendencies on stacking the box by down and distance for one. And how often those RB aware in those situations.
I completely agree. One basic thing we know is 63% of Barkley's rushes were on 1st and 10 -- so if defenses concentrated loaded boxes in that scenario -- it's surprising the passing game was so tepid.
My original point is fans make claims like Barkley faced a lot of 8 man boxes, or no one was ever open. Those are lazy, untrue generalizations.
The Giants had a mediocre offense, but it's likely for different reasons than those 2 examples above.
Barkley was wonderfully consistent in 2022. HE had so many big runs for 10-20 yards and at such important pivotal moments.
This place used to bitch that Bark was too hit or miss and that he was feast or famine. He does the exact thing we all wanted in 22, and now he's not as explosive.
Many of you are way too close. Pull back, be objective, watch every game again.
Unless I’m mistaken, his team hasn’t moved off of 17 million per year. Their part of negotiations have been delusional and impossible. That’s why no deal yetZ it’s even possible he will sit out the year feeling “disrespected”. The Giants have made multiple fair offers. He wants “touched by the hand of God” money. Not happening.
Would you mind providing some source that indicates that he's ever asked for $17M AAV?
Quote:
Barkley averaged 6 YPC against the Vikings in that playoff game. Another 11 YPC as a receiver. 2 TDs.
Not bad for a guy "who faded down the stretch"
Friendly reminder that the Vikings defense was fucking awful.
OK...and? All I see is how he faded last year. Oh, he didn't rush for 150 yards in a playoff game he must have been ordinary. He was excellent.
He had 9 over 20, with 2 over 40 in 2022.
18 rushes for 87 yards
5 catches 33 yards
1 TD.
Nearly 5 YPC in a huge game in December.
I don't want to hear that he faded down the stretch. It's a BS narrative.
Barkley was wonderfully consistent in 2022. HE had so many big runs for 10-20 yards and at such important pivotal moments.
This place used to bitch that Bark was too hit or miss and that he was feast or famine. He does the exact thing we all wanted in 22, and now he's not as explosive.
Many of you are way too close. Pull back, be objective, watch every game again.
Just because you don't agree with it does not make it 'bullshit'. I would say Barkley's OL in 18 was significantly worse than his OL last year. He had Manning going for him and Beckham which helped his production, but the plays he made in 18 were other wordly. Yes, he took some losses trying to do a bit too much, but he was breaking a staggering amount of tackles in 18.
He picked back up after that.
He had 9 over 20, with 2 over 40 in 2022.
HE's fine exactly as is.
Quote:
enough with this bullshit. Some of you need to watch these games again from 2022. Then watch EVERY other RB and team. Then watch them again.
Barkley was wonderfully consistent in 2022. HE had so many big runs for 10-20 yards and at such important pivotal moments.
This place used to bitch that Bark was too hit or miss and that he was feast or famine. He does the exact thing we all wanted in 22, and now he's not as explosive.
Many of you are way too close. Pull back, be objective, watch every game again.
Just because you don't agree with it does not make it 'bullshit'. I would say Barkley's OL in 18 was significantly worse than his OL last year. He had Manning going for him and Beckham which helped his production, but the plays he made in 18 were other wordly. Yes, he took some losses trying to do a bit too much, but he was breaking a staggering amount of tackles in 18.
HE ran through people last year. Everyone wanted this. Now we're looking for reasons to disparage his 2022 play.
This happens all the time. Player wants money, BBI pokes holes in their game to somehow validate an opinion. If Bark was a FA after 2018 people would be saying he's too feast or famine.
Barkley is an elite RB. We're talking 2 year on the hook type deal most likely. Paying him a 2-3 year deal is better than tagging him 2 straight seasons.
I hear you. HE could also have a career year in 2023.
Quote:
again, I love Barkley. Just because I think he isn't quite the same isn't saying that he should not be re-signed or that he is not a good back.
I hear you. HE could also have a career year in 2023.
I hope he does. I am definitely not disparaging his 2022 season. Just an observation from me that could be totally wrong. I was very excited to see him prove those wrong who thought the 21 Barkley was who he was. He seems like a good kid (I hate saying that) and has been very entertaining to watch.
Quote:
Barkley had 16 rushes over 20 including 7 over 40 in 2018.
He had 9 over 20, with 2 over 40 in 2022.
HE's fine exactly as is.
djm : 2:24 pm : link : reply
enough with this bullshit. Some of you need to watch these games again from 2022. Then watch EVERY other RB and team. Then watch them again.
You made this observation and then backed it up with how big runs he had.
I don't want to put words in your mouth. So how are measuring 2022 as better than 2018?
Barkley did suffer meniscus damage that had to be repaired.
18 rushes for 87 yards
5 catches 33 yards
1 TD.
Nearly 5 YPC in a huge game in December.
I don't want to hear that he faded down the stretch. It's a BS narrative.
Those are very good numbers. They're not reset-the-RB-market numbers. It's also cherry-picking to just ignore the four week stretch where his yards per carry was under 2.9 and his yards per catch was under 5.0. That's almost a quarter of the season where Barkley was basically playing like 2016 Rashad Jennings.
I think Barkley is worth keeping. I think he's worth paying fairly. I also think think that if the Giants' offense is running as Daboll intends, then Barkley will become less of a focal point, by design. And I don't think it makes sense to pay a guy focal point money to not be the focal point, just because he was the focal point in the past when there were no other options for that role.
If Barkley gets a 3y deal that gives him two tags worth of gtd money and keeps his cap hit at or below $10M for the first two years, I think that's a win/win. A balloon third year along with a void fourth year, and Barkley will either be gone after 2024, or back at the negotiating table to turn that 2025 balloon salary into an extension.
Barkley Knee Injury - ( New Window )
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
I noted earlier that even as good as he was last year, I don't think he is full back to the player he was which says how good of a player he was before the injury since he is still a very good back. The surgery is relevant because I am being told that what I think I am seeing (not quite as powerful, not quite the same balance or burst) could not be because of his ACL and meniscus repairs.
Again, I may be seeing things that are not there, I just felt that I noticed it last year even when he was very good. Not a controversial topic I do not think.
Not bad for a guy "who faded down the stretch"
Minnesota's defense was not good last year.
And if you look at the splits for 2022, SB's YPC went down nearly a full yard the second half of the season. I think he was right at 4YPC in the second half.
Maybe he was banged up, but except for the Houston game, his second half was pretty non-descript.
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
So terrific, in fact, that for a full month of the season, you could have confused him with 2016 Rashad Jennings and the box scores wouldn't have proved you wrong.
Either Barkley wasn't quite as superhero-esque in 2022 as you think, or the massive workload that he shouldered (no pun intended) against Houston had a lasting effect that took a few weeks to recover from. If it's the latter, we should be mindful of that when considering what the expectations should be for Barkley going forward. The older he gets, the longer that bounceback might take after a heavy single-game workload. And if he can't manage that kind of workload, then the Giants have to be looking at the running game as some sort of committee no matter what - and that should be baked into SB's price.
Or if it's unrelated to the Houston game, then maybe there's more volatility there than you're acknowledging. Either way, it was a very good season overall that a long enough stretch of *meh* to cap it right there. You can't consider it a "terrific" year when a quarter of it could have been replicated by a practice squad guy, IMO.
Quote:
we know it was a brutal injury. We also know he was terrific in 2022, 2 years removed.
Forget 2018-2019. What do we have today?
I noted earlier that even as good as he was last year, I don't think he is full back to the player he was which says how good of a player he was before the injury since he is still a very good back. The surgery is relevant because I am being told that what I think I am seeing (not quite as powerful, not quite the same balance or burst) could not be because of his ACL and meniscus repairs.
Again, I may be seeing things that are not there, I just felt that I noticed it last year even when he was very good. Not a controversial topic I do not think.
I hear you--ty
We must just have different standards. To me, a player needs to be terrific the whole way through to have a terrific year. A slump that takes up a quarter of the season knocks the campaign down from terrific to very good.
Call it semantics if you want, but I think the propensity to "slump for a few weeks" should be baked into any player's price. If he were to slump for the few weeks from Wild Card Weekend to the NFC Championship Game, we wouldn't be too happy about that, would we? How do you know which few weeks he's going to slump for, and what the relative importance of those games will be?
No, there can be setbacks or re-injuries, however you would have heard about it and he probably would have gone back under the knife. 2 years removed from a meniscus REPAIR, its safe to assume that he's healed 100%.
Quote:
RBs can slump for a few weeks. He looked terrific more often than not last year.
We must just have different standards. To me, a player needs to be terrific the whole way through to have a terrific year. A slump that takes up a quarter of the season knocks the campaign down from terrific to very good.
Call it semantics if you want, but I think the propensity to "slump for a few weeks" should be baked into any player's price. If he were to slump for the few weeks from Wild Card Weekend to the NFC Championship Game, we wouldn't be too happy about that, would we? How do you know which few weeks he's going to slump for, and what the relative importance of those games will be?
Didn't he hurt his shoulder during that stretch or did I imagine that?
Barkley Shoulder Injury - ( New Window )
That just seems like such a silly, defensive observation. I'm open to the case, but what's the evidence?
Yeah, I remember it coinciding with a bad stretch of games for SB. He's certainly injury prone, not sure anyone can argue that.
Quote:
he was even better last year than 2018 enough with this bullshit.
That just seems like such a silly, defensive observation. I'm open to the case, but what's the evidence?
10 wins. Countless, big game changing plays.
Exhausting. You win. He wasn't elite last year. HE wasn't the most important non QB player on the team and didn't help at all. Let him walk and save the money for some unknown entity that doesn't even exist.
Stats? I don't care. I saw the guy play. And his stats are just fine anyway.
Done. Have a good night.
And I am not ready to conclude he won't be as explosive anymore.
Quote:
I'm looking for the equivalent slump in 2018, and I don't see it.
Quote:
he was even better last year than 2018 enough with this bullshit.
That just seems like such a silly, defensive observation. I'm open to the case, but what's the evidence?
10 wins. Countless, big game changing plays.
Exhausting. You win. He wasn't elite last year. HE wasn't the most important non QB player on the team and didn't help at all. Let him walk and save the money for some unknown entity that doesn't even exist.
Come on man, we can have a debate without the hysterics. No one has even remotely implied any of that.
If your case is Barkley was a more consistent rusher, that might be true. He had virtually identical rushing yards and more first downs with far fewer big plays and more carries.
He probably did cut down on the number -, 0, 1 , 2 yard carries.
But despite being pretty inefficient in the passing game his rookie year, he was even less so last year. He dropped more balls on fewer looks, and averaged 2 fewer yards per catch.
All-in-all Barkley averaged a full yard less every time he touched the ball in 2022 vs. 2018, so it's pretty hard to say it's bullshit that he was better in 2022.
And it was 9 wins = )
I got the sense in 2022 that Barkley wanted to silence critics - like me - who questioned his running between the tackles.
Perhaps that was coaching, too, but he did seem more willing to trust the play and run harder to a hole.
But I still don't think that's his strength. He's not a grinder like a Chubb, Henry or Jacobs.
Agreed. Although I thought (outside his shoulder games) he ran angrier last year, and I also think his pre-knee exceptional balance looked to be back.
Quote:
He still lacked the same burst and home run speed from the injury. Hopefully he is faster in 2023 and beyond, getting past the edge is where he becomes really dangerous.
Agreed. Although I thought (outside his shoulder games) he ran angrier last year, and I also think his pre-knee exceptional balance looked to be back.
And THAT’S the key “outside his shoulder games.” Amazing how it kinda gets forgotten, but very much a factor post injury..He had an helluva year before that. Ran with purpose and abandon
Maybe the contract talk got into his head - the rumors of a new deal sprung up after the trade deadline - and SB started to make business decisions while running...??
Remember, it was right around the
He had of the best games of his career after he hurt his shoulder. Then fell off the cliff for a month.
He had of the best games of his career after he hurt his shoulder. Then fell off the cliff for a month.
Athlete’s can summon up the energy/effort to excel even with an injury. It was clear to me that he was hamperedfor most of the season post injury..I’ll buy into that far more than any contract woes playing with his head