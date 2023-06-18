for display only
For the Data Geeks: How Important is Running the Football?

christian : 6/18/2023 2:00 pm
Just looking at last year as a reference point:

In all games (wins, losses, ties) -- the average output on the ground was:

27.2 attempts
121.4 yards
4.4 yards per attempt

In all wins:

30.6
137.5
4.4

In all loses:

23.8
105.4
4.3

Where would you go next?
Not disagreeing with what your  
fanoftheteam : 6/18/2023 2:04 pm : link
Insinuating. But when your winning you will be running the ball - so stats like this dont tell as strong of a story as your implying.

If so - why not run the ball 50 times and go undefeated?
...  
christian : 6/18/2023 2:09 pm : link
I'm not implying anything. I am asking what data would you look at next to determine how important running is.
What matters is the threat of the run.  
robbieballs2003 : 6/18/2023 2:14 pm : link
Football is too complicated of a sport to find any singular stats. Try looking at what teams faced the most men in the box.
RE: What matters is the threat of the run.  
christian : 6/18/2023 2:25 pm : link
In comment 16135105 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Football is too complicated of a sport to find any singular stats. Try looking at what teams faced the most men in the box.


So said in another way, a threatening run game would increase 8-man boxes? And potentially the output would be lower on rush attempts but presumably higher on pass attempts?
I think that's what NFL Next Gen attempts here - ( New Window )
In theory  
robbieballs2003 : 6/18/2023 2:58 pm : link
.
Maybe try to look at running stats  
Giantfan in skinland : 6/18/2023 3:09 pm : link
in game script neutral situations only. For example, eliminate less than 2 minutes in either half. Eliminate stats from when a team is trailing/winning by 10 or more points. Then see how the winning and losing teams look.
A good running game helps set up the passing game  
Bill in UT : 6/18/2023 3:12 pm : link
But beyond that, you need to have the ability to run out the clock and to get a first down/TD with 3 yards or less needed
RE: A good running game helps set up the passing game  
robbieballs2003 : 6/18/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16135123 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
But beyond that, you need to have the ability to run out the clock and to get a first down/TD with 3 yards or less needed


And not run out of bounds like a moron.
in games where teams are ahead, they are running it as much as they  
PatersonPlank : 6/18/2023 3:17 pm : link
can late to kill the clock. If teams are behind they are passing to catch up. I think the stats above reflect that. Instead of being a leading indicator these stats are the opposite. The game situation dictates these stats.
^ whelp, UConn to Saquon's rescue (:  
ColHowPepper : 6/18/2023 3:18 pm : link
what about two or more chunk plays--15 yds + --out of those run plays, wonder if that factors at all, even if the yardage is what it is
Looks like winners and losers run at about the same level  
nygiantfan : 6/18/2023 3:42 pm : link
of effectiveness but the winners do it about 7 more times per game. 30 times looks to be the winning ticket.
What Is The 1st Vs 2nd Half Of The Season Stats  
Trainmaster : 6/18/2023 3:44 pm : link
Curious to see first half wins vs second half wins compared etc.

Very important  
blueblood : 6/18/2023 4:31 pm : link
You have to be able to run the football at least an an average level. Running the football well allows you to get easier to complete downs, keeps you out of 2 and long, 3rd and long. Allows you to win short yardage, wears down a defense, affects play action, affects RPOs... affects time of possession, affects clock management

so many aspects affected by running the ball.
The boom in the passing game over the past 20 years  
mfsd : 6/18/2023 5:01 pm : link
led to defenses getting smaller and faster to try to cover so many receiving threats and rush the passer. Think about the LB position - the avg LB has to be 10-15 LBs lighter now than in the 90s.

That’s led to offenses cycling back to developing their running games as a weapon to take advantage of smaller defenses.

My point is, these concepts aren’t static, styles cycle in and out of favor over time as offenses and defenses try and gain an advantage

The other factor is the age of dual threat QBs who can run as effectively as pass. I recall reading the statistically most effective offensive play is the un-scripted QB scramble. Our boy Daniel Jones proves how valuable that is all the time, as do top QBs and offenses like Mahomes in KC, Hurts in Philly, Allen in Buffalo etc.

That helps make running stats look even better
The game has changed a lot throughout the years  
steve in ky : 6/18/2023 5:08 pm : link
But I’m still convinced that establishing a strong running game will always help open things up in the passing game. It may not be the only approach but the run still can set up the pass.
You cannot analyze this by simply looking at stats...  
DefenseWins : 6/18/2023 5:15 pm : link
How often are teams easily gaining 3 yards on 3rd and 2 when the defense is tacking the box?

How often are you stopped for a loss on a run play setting up long yard situations which ultimately stall the drive?
RE: You cannot analyze this by simply looking at stats...  
christian : 6/18/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16135191 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
How often are teams easily gaining 3 yards on 3rd and 2 when the defense is tacking the box?

How often are you stopped for a loss on a run play setting up long yard situations which ultimately stall the drive?


Wouldn't those be situations were could simply analyze that by looking at stats?
FWIW...  
bw in dc : 6/18/2023 5:48 pm : link
Two of the wins were against Chicago and Houston, the two worst run Ds in the NFL. And another win was against the 6th worst running D - Green Bay.
RE: ^ whelp, UConn to Saquon's rescue (:  
UConn4523 : 6/18/2023 6:15 pm : link
In comment 16135127 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
what about two or more chunk plays--15 yds + --out of those run plays, wonder if that factors at all, even if the yardage is what it is


Huh?
RE: The game has changed a lot throughout the years  
christian : 6/18/2023 6:31 pm : link
In comment 16135183 steve in ky said:
Quote:
But I’m still convinced that establishing a strong running game will always help open things up in the passing game. It may not be the only approach but the run still can set up the pass.


Why would be a way to measure that? Maybe pass production on 3rd down and less than 5?
Just look at time of possession and forget about how the team got  
Ivan15 : 6/18/2023 7:46 pm : link
The win.
RE: Just look at time of possession and forget about how the team got  
christian : 6/18/2023 7:48 pm : link
In comment 16135256 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
The win.


Say what now?
You need to be able to run the ball to protect a lead...  
Milton : 6/18/2023 8:07 pm : link
...and keep your opponent from grabbing the momentum. This is why the Giants were able to defeat the Niners in the NFC Championship game back in 1990 (technically 1991). The Niners needed to protect the lead and weren't able to.

And of course it's important to convert those 3rd and 4th and ones at pivotal moments, not to mention when your inside your opponent's five yard line or inside your own two yard line. Basically there are times in a game where being able to run the ball effectively will be the key to success.
RE: Maybe try to look at running stats  
.McL. : 6/18/2023 8:18 pm : link
In comment 16135122 Giantfan in skinland said:
Quote:
in game script neutral situations only. For example, eliminate less than 2 minutes in either half. Eliminate stats from when a team is trailing/winning by 10 or more points. Then see how the winning and losing teams look.


This is what I was thinking, perhaps eliminate the 4th qtr as well.

In addition, RSR. Perhaps, %of series that had a successful run that resulted in a 1st down or touchdown, vs those that had an unsuccessful run. Maybe limit that analysis to 1st and 2nd down runs...
Very interesting  
section125 : 6/18/2023 8:32 pm : link
question...part of the equation would have to be how the team is made up. Obviously the Chiefs need some running, but are a passing team. The Titans, with Henry, are a running team but need some passing.
If your defense is very good, you may not need to be a passing team and can control the game and win by running the ball. A poor defensive team will need a strong passing game to keep up with the opponent.

Lots of variables on both sides of the ball...
It used to be...  
Milton : 6/18/2023 9:42 pm : link
The running game set up the passing game. Now it's the other way around. The most balanced offense I can recall was the Cowboys of the early 90's with Irvin, Harper, Novacek, Smith, Johnston, and Aikman and the skill positions and Tuinei, Newton, Stepnoski, Gogan, and Erik Williams manning the OL. They would throw the ball more in the first half and run it more in the second half. This is the ideal scenario, but of course it requires having that kind of talent on your roster, which is much harder these days than it was back then for a few different reasons.
 
christian : 6/18/2023 10:12 pm : link
I think the best way to analyze rushing numbers comes down to: runs intended to build towards scoring, and runs intended to burn down the clock.

And that's not to say the latter is not important.

I'll try and take a look at some numbers tomorrow.
Assuming a wish list of stats...  
NoGainDayne : 6/19/2023 1:48 am : link
I'd look across the NFL in quarters 1-3 (eliminating the last 5 minutes of quarter 2) where the game is within 7 points.

I'd look at:
Average number of rushes
Average yards per rush
Average yards per play
Average yards per pass play
Time of possession
First downs

And W/L records for the better team in each of those categories.

Do more first downs get you more win than AVG yards per rush and/or number of rushes?

Does AVG yards per play get you more wins than time of possession?

Does AVG number of rushes have any correlation with higher AVG yards per pass?


If even 2 of 3 but certainly 3 of 3 are true:

First downs more important than AVG yards per run

AVG yards per play more important than time of possession

AVG number of rushes does not correlate with higher AVG yards per pass


It would make a strong case that running doesn't matter much...




I think you have to just look at the success on 1st down runs  
Rudy5757 : 6/19/2023 3:46 pm : link
with the running back. When you can consistently gain 4-5 yards on 1st down runs your team will have success. It opens so many options on 2nd down, keeps the clock running and the D fresh.

I'd like to see the stats for 1st down runs in wins and losses and see what that tells us. Obviously Barkley was very successful in the 1st half of the season but had a rough 2nd half. We were also winning in the 1st half of the season and then injuries hit and our success rate went down.

Not all wins and losses can be tied to one factor but I think if you look across the league teams that win have a lot of success running on 1st down when they do. That keeps a D honest. Thats why the RPO has been so successful.
.  
ChrisRick : 6/19/2023 4:26 pm : link
I don't think it is even running success on first down, but success in general whether run or pass. Most teams are not good enough to run plays where the d knows what is coming. Play-calling is a contributor when we are talking about success rate of a play.
RE: You need to be able to run the ball to protect a lead...  
NINEster : 6/19/2023 4:35 pm : link
In comment 16135263 Milton said:
Quote:
...and keep your opponent from grabbing the momentum. This is why the Giants were able to defeat the Niners in the NFC Championship game back in 1990 (technically 1991). The Niners needed to protect the lead and weren't able to.


I blame the lack of run game as to the overall reason they lost not so much losing the lead late.

And if I recall correctly, Belichick was stopping the run with nickel and dime defenses mostly, not even base.



If running didn’t matter much  
UConn4523 : 6/19/2023 5:19 pm : link
teams wouldn’t do it. And the only real case for that are the teams with the overwhelming advantage at QB of which there’s a couple, maybe a few in any given year. The majority of the league can’t afford to reduce the commitment to the running game. Not sure there’s a coach in football that’ll agree that running doesn’t matter much.
...  
christian : 6/19/2023 5:27 pm : link
UConn out of curiosity, who do you think those QBs are?
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 6/19/2023 6:24 pm : link
In comment 16135545 christian said:
Quote:
UConn out of curiosity, who do you think those QBs are?


Mahomes is in a class of his own and even with him they’ve tried to upgrade their running game. After that you’ve got Burrow and Allen then wide open from there where every single QB will benefit greatly from a somewhat balanced offense.

IMO there’s a big difference in the cost of RBs decreasing and the importance of the your commitment to the run game. I think too many think/act/post like the two are synonymous.
...  
christian : 6/19/2023 6:59 pm : link
The Chiefs roughly stay inline with the league trend. In wins they rush more and for more yards.

The Bills are right there with the league averages on the ground when they win. They only lost 3 times and had a 175 yards in a loss, so their loss averages are a little dubious.

I think really only the Bengals fall outside of the league trend.

In short, I think even the quarterback-centric teams still follow the run trends.

League Wins
30.6 | 137.5 | 4.4

League Losses
23.8 | 105.4 | 4.3

Chiefs Wins
25.1 | 121.9 | 4.8

Chiefs Losses
22 | 88 | 3.9

Bengals Wins
25.8 | 97.4 | 3.7

Bengals Losses
22.5 | 89.8 | 4.0

Bills Wins
27.5 | 139.1 | 5.1

Bills Losses
24 | 141.3 | 5.9
Running is an indispensable tool  
HBart : 6/19/2023 7:41 pm : link
It's not always the right tool for the job at hand but it has to be in your belt.

Run-win correlation has always been chicken and egg, and more so since the passing emphasis.

What Bill in UT said way up: the ability to run when you need to wins football games. There could be a DYT (Down Your Throat) Rating for % 3rd short run conversion plus red zone rush TD % plus YPC in 4Q. The correlation to winning would be stunning.

Sone of the most beautiful football was Barkley in WTF2 last year -- unstoppably moving the chains while draining the clock and demoralizing the defense. Priceless.
 
christian : 6/19/2023 8:00 pm : link
Hbart -- I think that's probably the easiest thing to quantify and easiest data to review.

I wonder what percentage of the incremental attempts and yards between winners and losers can be attributed to simply run down throat/running out clock/not turning the ball over.

Maybe something like the percentage of carries and yards when a team is ahead with 5 min or less in the 4th is the right place to start?
The if everyone is doing it, it must be right  
NoGainDayne : 6/19/2023 11:07 pm : link
is right out the appeal to authority handbook.

There were situations where everyone did not go for it on 4th down even as evidence started to be unquestionably in favor of certain situations there were holdouts.

Groupthink and being the "right" thing are two very different animals.

There is much stronger evidence of NFL coaches having an allergic reaction to headline risk than conventional wisdom having some kind of abject correctness.

Put simply, conventional wisdom being "right" has ample data to disprove that statement. Completely de-prioritizing running lacks data. It is a classic form of non-innovative thanking that plagues many on this board to be completely sure about a data set with counter-examples vs. a completely unproven one.
That’s not what was said though  
UConn4523 : 6/19/2023 11:29 pm : link
I said that if it “didn’t matter much” (your words) teams wouldn’t try to run the ball and/or have a desire to get better at it.
Ok then  
NoGainDayne : 6/19/2023 11:45 pm : link
what is the evidence for that statement other than the appeal to authority?

I'd love to hear what it is
Of the 13 playoff games  
UConn4523 : 7:25 am : link
10 of the winning teams won the ground game. 1 game was tied (Jax/KC) and the 2 losses were Baltimore against the Bengals (no Jackson) and then the Bengals against the Chiefs.

If you watched all those games you’d understand how important being able to run the football was to a majority of those outcomes. You think the Chargers wish they can run the ball and not blow that 4 score lead?
RE: …  
HBart : 8:43 am : link
In comment 16135602 christian said:
Quote:
Hbart -- I think that's probably the easiest thing to quantify and easiest data to review.

I wonder what percentage of the incremental attempts and yards between winners and losers can be attributed to simply run down throat/running out clock/not turning the ball over.

Maybe something like the percentage of carries and yards when a team is ahead with 5 min or less in the 4th is the right place to start?

Great idea. After I posted I started thinking along exactly those lines; I think what you described would be spot on and quite revealing.
RE: Of the 13 playoff games  
HBart : 8:49 am : link
In comment 16135659 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
10 of the winning teams won the ground game. 1 game was tied (Jax/KC) and the 2 losses were Baltimore against the Bengals (no Jackson) and then the Bengals against the Chiefs.

If you watched all those games you’d understand how important being able to run the football was to a majority of those outcomes. You think the Chargers wish they can run the ball and not blow that 4 score lead?

Exactly. Every sport has table stakes for success: making 3' puts, hitting with men in scoring position, sinking free throws, etc. Back to Bill's post: ability to get a few yards when you need them makes all the difference in football.
HBart  
UConn4523 : 9:10 am : link
I think it was discussed above a bit but there’s the mental/physical aspect of football that doesn’t show up well, or at all in data sets. I can see a team getting demoralized when they can’t stop the run, players can see opposing lineman getting tired when the run is working, yet neither show up on the stat sheet.

I think it’s perfectly reasonable and accurate to conclude that the NFL is a passing league, but ignoring the run or de-emphasizing it likely won’t work out well.

IMO the money being tied up in the passing game is already hurting several teams because too many mediocre players are getting paid well above their value in the hopes that they will contribute to winning shootouts. For most teams it won’t lead to deep playoff runs or titles unless they combine it with a good run game.
RE: RE: …  
Big Blue '56 : 9:15 am : link
In comment 16135670 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16135602 christian said:


Quote:


Hbart -- I think that's probably the easiest thing to quantify and easiest data to review.

I wonder what percentage of the incremental attempts and yards between winners and losers can be attributed to simply run down throat/running out clock/not turning the ball over.

Maybe something like the percentage of carries and yards when a team is ahead with 5 min or less in the 4th is the right place to start?


Great idea. After I posted I started thinking along exactly those lines; I think what you described would be spot on and quite revealing.


Yup..I wouldn’t be surprised, in fact I’m pretty certain that they do, if teams do not have metrics on every situation, that many fans may not even have thought of or considered. There’s “life” beyond FF in the inner frameworks of a team..
