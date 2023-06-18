For the Data Geeks: How Important is Running the Football? christian : 6/18/2023 2:00 pm

Just looking at last year as a reference point:



In all games (wins, losses, ties) -- the average output on the ground was:



27.2 attempts

121.4 yards

4.4 yards per attempt



In all wins:



30.6

137.5

4.4



In all loses:



23.8

105.4

4.3



Where would you go next?

