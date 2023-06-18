For the Data Geeks: How Important is Running the Football?

Just looking at last year as a reference point:
In all games (wins, losses, ties) -- the average output on the ground was:
27.2 attempts
121.4 yards
4.4 yards per attempt
In all wins:
30.6
137.5
4.4
In all loses:
23.8
105.4
4.3
Where would you go next?
If so - why not run the ball 50 times and go undefeated?
So said in another way, a threatening run game would increase 8-man boxes? And potentially the output would be lower on rush attempts but presumably higher on pass attempts?
I think that's what NFL Next Gen attempts here - ( New Window )
And not run out of bounds like a moron.
so many aspects affected by running the ball.
That’s led to offenses cycling back to developing their running games as a weapon to take advantage of smaller defenses.
My point is, these concepts aren’t static, styles cycle in and out of favor over time as offenses and defenses try and gain an advantage
The other factor is the age of dual threat QBs who can run as effectively as pass. I recall reading the statistically most effective offensive play is the un-scripted QB scramble. Our boy Daniel Jones proves how valuable that is all the time, as do top QBs and offenses like Mahomes in KC, Hurts in Philly, Allen in Buffalo etc.
That helps make running stats look even better
How often are you stopped for a loss on a run play setting up long yard situations which ultimately stall the drive?
Wouldn't those be situations were could simply analyze that by looking at stats?
Why would be a way to measure that? Maybe pass production on 3rd down and less than 5?
And of course it's important to convert those 3rd and 4th and ones at pivotal moments, not to mention when your inside your opponent's five yard line or inside your own two yard line. Basically there are times in a game where being able to run the ball effectively will be the key to success.
This is what I was thinking, perhaps eliminate the 4th qtr as well.
In addition, RSR. Perhaps, %of series that had a successful run that resulted in a 1st down or touchdown, vs those that had an unsuccessful run. Maybe limit that analysis to 1st and 2nd down runs...
If your defense is very good, you may not need to be a passing team and can control the game and win by running the ball. A poor defensive team will need a strong passing game to keep up with the opponent.
Lots of variables on both sides of the ball...
And that's not to say the latter is not important.
I'll try and take a look at some numbers tomorrow.
I'd look at:
Average number of rushes
Average yards per rush
Average yards per play
Average yards per pass play
Time of possession
First downs
And W/L records for the better team in each of those categories.
Do more first downs get you more win than AVG yards per rush and/or number of rushes?
Does AVG yards per play get you more wins than time of possession?
Does AVG number of rushes have any correlation with higher AVG yards per pass?
If even 2 of 3 but certainly 3 of 3 are true:
First downs more important than AVG yards per run
AVG yards per play more important than time of possession
AVG number of rushes does not correlate with higher AVG yards per pass
It would make a strong case that running doesn't matter much...
I'd like to see the stats for 1st down runs in wins and losses and see what that tells us. Obviously Barkley was very successful in the 1st half of the season but had a rough 2nd half. We were also winning in the 1st half of the season and then injuries hit and our success rate went down.
Not all wins and losses can be tied to one factor but I think if you look across the league teams that win have a lot of success running on 1st down when they do. That keeps a D honest. Thats why the RPO has been so successful.
I blame the lack of run game as to the overall reason they lost not so much losing the lead late.
And if I recall correctly, Belichick was stopping the run with nickel and dime defenses mostly, not even base.
Mahomes is in a class of his own and even with him they’ve tried to upgrade their running game. After that you’ve got Burrow and Allen then wide open from there where every single QB will benefit greatly from a somewhat balanced offense.
IMO there’s a big difference in the cost of RBs decreasing and the importance of the your commitment to the run game. I think too many think/act/post like the two are synonymous.
The Bills are right there with the league averages on the ground when they win. They only lost 3 times and had a 175 yards in a loss, so their loss averages are a little dubious.
I think really only the Bengals fall outside of the league trend.
In short, I think even the quarterback-centric teams still follow the run trends.
League Wins
30.6 | 137.5 | 4.4
League Losses
23.8 | 105.4 | 4.3
Chiefs Wins
25.1 | 121.9 | 4.8
Chiefs Losses
22 | 88 | 3.9
Bengals Wins
25.8 | 97.4 | 3.7
Bengals Losses
22.5 | 89.8 | 4.0
Bills Wins
27.5 | 139.1 | 5.1
Bills Losses
24 | 141.3 | 5.9
Run-win correlation has always been chicken and egg, and more so since the passing emphasis.
What Bill in UT said way up: the ability to run when you need to wins football games. There could be a DYT (Down Your Throat) Rating for % 3rd short run conversion plus red zone rush TD % plus YPC in 4Q. The correlation to winning would be stunning.
Sone of the most beautiful football was Barkley in WTF2 last year -- unstoppably moving the chains while draining the clock and demoralizing the defense. Priceless.
I wonder what percentage of the incremental attempts and yards between winners and losers can be attributed to simply run down throat/running out clock/not turning the ball over.
Maybe something like the percentage of carries and yards when a team is ahead with 5 min or less in the 4th is the right place to start?
There were situations where everyone did not go for it on 4th down even as evidence started to be unquestionably in favor of certain situations there were holdouts.
Groupthink and being the "right" thing are two very different animals.
There is much stronger evidence of NFL coaches having an allergic reaction to headline risk than conventional wisdom having some kind of abject correctness.
Put simply, conventional wisdom being "right" has ample data to disprove that statement. Completely de-prioritizing running lacks data. It is a classic form of non-innovative thanking that plagues many on this board to be completely sure about a data set with counter-examples vs. a completely unproven one.
I'd love to hear what it is
If you watched all those games you’d understand how important being able to run the football was to a majority of those outcomes. You think the Chargers wish they can run the ball and not blow that 4 score lead?
Great idea. After I posted I started thinking along exactly those lines; I think what you described would be spot on and quite revealing.
If you watched all those games you’d understand how important being able to run the football was to a majority of those outcomes. You think the Chargers wish they can run the ball and not blow that 4 score lead?
Exactly. Every sport has table stakes for success: making 3' puts, hitting with men in scoring position, sinking free throws, etc. Back to Bill's post: ability to get a few yards when you need them makes all the difference in football.
I think it’s perfectly reasonable and accurate to conclude that the NFL is a passing league, but ignoring the run or de-emphasizing it likely won’t work out well.
IMO the money being tied up in the passing game is already hurting several teams because too many mediocre players are getting paid well above their value in the hopes that they will contribute to winning shootouts. For most teams it won’t lead to deep playoff runs or titles unless they combine it with a good run game.
Hbart -- I think that's probably the easiest thing to quantify and easiest data to review.
I wonder what percentage of the incremental attempts and yards between winners and losers can be attributed to simply run down throat/running out clock/not turning the ball over.
Maybe something like the percentage of carries and yards when a team is ahead with 5 min or less in the 4th is the right place to start?
Great idea. After I posted I started thinking along exactly those lines; I think what you described would be spot on and quite revealing.
Yup..I wouldn’t be surprised, in fact I’m pretty certain that they do, if teams do not have metrics on every situation, that many fans may not even have thought of or considered. There’s “life” beyond FF in the inner frameworks of a team..