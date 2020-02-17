Did Barkley/ Agent misplay DJ's Deal and the deadline? dairborn : 6/20/2023 4:56 pm

I know this has been attacked on all sides.



Did SB and his agent possibly believe or get bad information that the deal with Jones would go beyond the deadline, therefore forcing the Giants hands to put the tag on Jones and letting Barkley hit the free Market? Could this have been a reason that the other offers were turned down because DJ wasn't going to get his deal done in time? I remember that the "Jones Deal" was very, very last minute. Any idea what kind of communication goes into something like that? If memory serves me correctly, they got DJ's deal done and then spun around and tagged Barkley in the final moments before the deadline. I know I didn't think we'd get Barkley tagged and then....everything changed. Any chance their side was shooting for higher numbers in FA?



Thoughts?