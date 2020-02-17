Did Barkley/ Agent misplay DJ's Deal and the deadline?  

I know this has been attacked on all sides. I know this forum gets very upset if you repeat something, but looking back, I can't find any discussions on this, so here goes.
Did SB and his agent possibly believe or get bad information that the deal with Jones would go beyond the deadline, therefore forcing the Giants hands to put the tag on Jones and letting Barkley hit the free Market? Could this have been a reason that the other offers were turned down because DJ wasn't going to get his deal done in time? I remember that the "Jones Deal" was very, very last minute. Any idea what kind of communication goes into something like that? If memory serves me correctly, they got DJ's deal done and then spun around and tagged Barkley in the final moments before the deadline. I know I didn't think we'd get Barkley tagged and then....everything changed. Any chance their side was shooting for higher numbers in FA?
Thoughts?
I would argue his team actually played it right, but they got caught by bad timing. Maybe they screwed up by turning down the Giants in-season deal, but we still don’t know the guaranteed money on that deal so we can’t know for sure.
barkley had 3 options:
1. get to FA in March
2. get tagged at 10m
3. take an extension
the nyg didnt need to put their best offer on the table since they extended jones. had they tagged jones you can bet their barkley offers would have gotten more aggressive before he got to UFA. i dont expect the offers to change too much from march to july, but if they do i think barkley will get the benefit of some of those changes. or they wont get him signed and by next march he will either be a UFA or get another $12m guaranteed.
It still comes down to our offer, which we don’t know. And until we do it’s an impossible question to answer.
I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.
Hope Barkley gets done, but he needs to come back to reality a bit.
“ by much if at all”
Quote:
Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.
I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.
Please stop already. If he has a solid year, of course you tag him again if that’s your only play. At 27 he’d be close to a cliff, so why take a chance for another year, because at 27 he would be cliff-bound?
No, you shouldn't. There is no other position in the NFL where past performance is not indictive of future results. I don't like paying a RB for services rendered.
Still though, if Saquon has a very good 2023, stays injury-free, and the RB market doesn't continue declining then seems like he should be able to mitigate the above. Hopefully this happens for both him and the team's success in 2023.
But if these things don't happen then he probably loses.
bw - if Barkley has a good year, you let him walk next season rather than tag him?
In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.
Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.
If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.
The RB market being better - if that was their key miscalculation - would only have served to reinforce the benefit to the Giants in tagging Barkley, IMO.
I think it simply came down to Barkley's agent expecting DJ to get tagged, especially since the Giants' own actions late in the season (negotiating with Barkley but waiting on DJ) seemed to suggest that they were preparing for a lengthy and nuanced negotiation with DJ, and the tag would be necessary to extend the window to do so without too much market interference.
If they FT'd DJ they'd have transition tagged Barkley (IMO).
bw - if Barkley has a good year, you let him walk next season rather than tag him?
Very likely - yes. I believe a good modern GM and coaching staff can find RB solutions. Maybe Brightwell and Gray show potential in '23 that makes passing the baton easier. RB is just not a position that should be a high priority. I think I heard someone say today that 8 out of the last 10 SB winners didn't have a runner with 1K yards.
But let's see how the year plays out. If the OL struggles, we may need that money to invest in another OL. If we have corner issues, we may need money to buy another corner in the FA market. Etc.
Any tag precludes all other tags for that offseason.
I have seen a lot of takes saying he is guaranteed 22 million on the tag but that assumes he doesn't get hurt or have a subpar year next season. Hardly a guarantee.
He wasn’t a UFA so what does it matter what the market was? If he made it to free agency he’d have zero restrictions on getting a new deal. But he was tagged and thus, handcuffed. If the RB market was crazy good it wouldn’t matter, Schoen can offer what he offered knowing Barkley is tagged.
I have seen a lot of takes saying he is guaranteed 22 million on the tag but that assumes he doesn't get hurt or have a subpar year next season. Hardly a guarantee.
That isn’t what’s being said. The $22m is the value of the two tag years and it’s referenced because it’s one of if not thinly definitive info we have on his contract options this year and next. And if he’s betting on himself it’s reasonable to assume that we didn’t offer close to $22m, making the risk worth it to Barkley. Of course he needs to be healthy and productive.
What does that have to do with the RB market? Schoens offer was made with the tag in his back pocket rendering the market almost irrelevant.
The DJ contract got done @ the wire & then we slapped the tag on Saquon. I think it's plausible that he & his team didn't see that coming.
In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.
Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.
If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.
???
In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.
It's absurd. You don't kick 1500 yards and 10 TDs to the curb because he MIGHT be close to the edge. At 27, aside from a terrible knee injury, he looks plenty good.
Then he signs with Buffalo or Cinci or Miami and destroys the league and this argument will be swept under the rug/ignored.
Based on the info that’s available it doesn’t seem like the guarantees we offered were worth giving up the a shot at UFA. If I’m wrong on that I’ll take my medicine.
I would argue his team actually played it right, but they got caught by bad timing.
It was not wise imo to bank on Jones being tagged. I personally thought all along that neither side wanted the tag and the fact the deal got done right before the deadline should've been expected. As someone once said "deadlines make deals".
And thought they could duplicate it; they were wrong and now they're forced to face today's realities.
Additionally, Team Barkley could have believed that John Mara's wish - keep Team Barkley a Giant for life - was going to swing the negotiation pendulum in their favor.
THIS I agree with. Still piss poor management of his situation by his agent betting on Mara's prior allegiance to players he likes. If Barkley had been told that was the plan, he should have fired her a week after DJ signed his deal.
Exactly.....need to see how the season plays out. Which Schoen can do. I think they sign a deal, and were I Schoen based on what I know I'd do a deal. But I totally see the wisdom of letting him play on the tag. It's the safest solution.
And thought they could duplicate it; they were wrong and now they're forced to face today's realities.
You don’t know that, and unless they know the guaranteed money offer nobody else does.
You don’t know that, and unless they know the guaranteed money offer nobody else does.
I’m tired of this narrative because it makes no sense. The only way it would make sense is if Barkley hit UFA and got offers less than what the Giants offered, and as a result, we lowered ours.
Barkley could have wanted $100m fully guaranteed and it wouldnt change the fact that he got tagged and has to decide to play on it or sign whatever offer exists from the Giants.
The $10 million 2023, $12 million 2024 effectively team option is a great deal for Giants. If he performs and doesn't get hurt its a good salary. If he gets hurt, no dead $. What incentive, besides $2-3 million in 2023 cap savings do the Giants have in signing a 3 year deal with someone who rejected it already when they needed him to? Keep him from holding out? Is that a real threat?
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
Ezekiel Elliott
Dalvin Cook
Agent's Take: Are days of high-priced NFL running backs on verge of extinction? - ( New Window )
You are certainly entitled to your opinion but there’s nothing clear about him making a mistake when we don’t know what he turned down. Quoting AAV is pointless and it’s been the focal point of your posts for some reason.
And we all follow the RB market, it’s one that just paid average players their most guaranteed money since 2020. Barkley and Jacobs would have likely doubled Sanders’ guarantees if they were free agents, IMO. Pollard probably a bit more but not certain on that as we don’t have access to his medicals and he’s never been the full time ball carrier.
???
In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.
1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.
Based on his usage last year and the investments the Giants made in pass catchers this off season, I don't believe they view Barkley as a big part of the pass game. So I think the decision is about his production on the ground.
Based on his usage last year and the investments the Giants made in pass catchers this off season, I don't believe they view Barkley as a big part of the pass game. So I think the decision is about his production on the ground.
Agreed. Unless there's something special about how it played out, that production wouldn't warrant a tag. Might not even warrant an offer.
Especially if the reason he misses 3-4 games is an ankle or knee issue.
The Vikings cut Cook after his 6th year coming off a better season to save 9M, presumably because of skepticism his health and production would merit 9M in new cash.
I can't see the Giants investing 13M in new cash to Barkley if he's banged up this year.
???
In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.
1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.
I wasn't being intentionally misleading. However, you on the other hand are constantly intentionally provocative. I really don't know why, I've never done anything to you. You. But I've noticed that with every single poster with disagree with, you. Condescend and try to make them sound like an idiot.
You must be a great person to hang out with. Enjoy your day!
1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.
I believe of the last 10 Super Bowl winners only 2 had a running back with a 1K rushing season.
It's just not a premium position anymore. The key, IMV, is building a stable of good/good+ RBs who offer different attributes. The more significant position is OL - by far.
There’s likely more to it than just the shoulder. I think Cook sounds fed up with them, and they also have Mattison fully entrenched in the offense. They also don’t have Cousins under contract after this year so they are scrubbing salary for a clean slate if needed in 2024. Don’t think it’s apples to apples with Barkley.
The Vikings cut Cook after his 6th year coming off a better season to save 9M, presumably because of skepticism his health and production would merit 9M in new cash.
I can't see the Giants investing 13M in new cash to Barkley if he's banged up this year.
There’s likely more to it than just the shoulder. I think Cook sounds fed up with them, and they also have Mattison fully entrenched in the offense. They also don’t have Cousins under contract after this year so they are scrubbing salary for a clean slate if needed in 2024. Don’t think it’s apples to apples with Barkley.
Sure. All that said, if Barkley were to miss 3-4 games with a knee or ankle, and match his 2019 rushing output, do you think the Giants franchise him?
Depending on the amount guaranteed in the offer, it might not have been such an unreasonable gamble
That was a very good link. Hits on all of the recent history of big, second RB contracts that went up in smoke. And it's solid sample from Zake to Gurley to Johnson to Bell. Big buyer beware...
I really hope Schoen doesn't take the cheese here.