Did Barkley/ Agent misplay DJ's Deal and the deadline?

dairborn : 6/20/2023 4:56 pm
I know this has been attacked on all sides. I know this forum gets very upset if you repeat something, but looking back, I can't find any discussions on this, so here goes.

Did SB and his agent possibly believe or get bad information that the deal with Jones would go beyond the deadline, therefore forcing the Giants hands to put the tag on Jones and letting Barkley hit the free Market? Could this have been a reason that the other offers were turned down because DJ wasn't going to get his deal done in time? I remember that the "Jones Deal" was very, very last minute. Any idea what kind of communication goes into something like that? If memory serves me correctly, they got DJ's deal done and then spun around and tagged Barkley in the final moments before the deadline. I know I didn't think we'd get Barkley tagged and then....everything changed. Any chance their side was shooting for higher numbers in FA?

Thoughts?
I'd suggest  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/20/2023 5:02 pm : link
They thought even if DJ got signed the RB market would be much better. Now i don't know if it was Barkley or his agent who thought the RB was much better than it would be. You Can't always assume the agent told him not to sign. And is could have been the agent. But Who ever it was really was foolish.
That definitely played into it but if they thought  
robbieballs2003 : 6/20/2023 5:02 pm : link
it was certain that they'd tag Jones then that is bad management.
Barkley was 5 minutes from free agency  
Ben in Tampa : 6/20/2023 5:03 pm : link
And the open market.

I would argue his team actually played it right, but they got caught by bad timing. Maybe they screwed up by turning down the Giants in-season deal, but we still don’t know the guaranteed money on that deal so we can’t know for sure.
nobody knows that answer until he signs  
Eric on Li : 6/20/2023 5:10 pm : link
and if he plays on the tag nobody knows that answer until next year. if he has a big year and the cap goes up, he could end up with a much bigger deal than whatever was on the table then or whatever anyone expects right now. i dont think javon hargrave expected to get a contract twice as big at age 30 as he did at age 27.

barkley had 3 options:

1. get to FA in March
2. get tagged at 10m
3. take an extension

the nyg didnt need to put their best offer on the table since they extended jones. had they tagged jones you can bet their barkley offers would have gotten more aggressive before he got to UFA. i dont expect the offers to change too much from march to july, but if they do i think barkley will get the benefit of some of those changes. or they wont get him signed and by next march he will either be a UFA or get another $12m guaranteed.
It’s risk/reward  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 5:10 pm : link
what is as fans think is a misplay is likely a lot simpler. With $10.1m guaranteed what’s the risk in waiting vs the potential reward? If we offered at or under $20ish million in guarantees then the risk in turning it down make sense since a healthy year will net $12m on the tag in 2024 or well over that guaranteed in a new deal as a UFA.

It still comes down to our offer, which we don’t know. And until we do it’s an impossible question to answer.
My take  
steve in ky : 6/20/2023 5:29 pm : link
Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.
RE: My take  
bw in dc : 6/20/2023 5:33 pm : link
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I'm guessing didn't exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.


I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.
I was actually kind of worried  
TrevorC : 6/20/2023 5:34 pm : link
That DJ and SB had a handshake agreement that they wouldnt sign any deal before the deadline, making the Giants choose between offering Barkley a bigger deal and possibly having to franchise Jones. I mean it would be incredibly risky for Jones to hold off on taking the deal until a day or two later (I doubt Giants would pull their offer), but I thought Jones had more leverage than Barkley based solely on where we were picking in the draft.

Hope Barkley gets done, but he needs to come back to reality a bit.
RE: My take  
steve in ky : 6/20/2023 5:36 pm : link
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I'm guessing didn't exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.


“ by much if at all”
RE: RE: My take  
TrevorC : 6/20/2023 5:37 pm : link
In comment 16135971 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.



I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.
12 million for his production this past year is still a bargain. He will likely not be required to touch the ball as often too and we will have a ton of money. 12 for another year of SB would be a bargain if he has a year similar to last.
It is a bargain and that’s my point  
steve in ky : 6/20/2023 5:51 pm : link
IF the guaranteed money isn’t significantly more than what playing under the tags would pay him he would be foolish to sign that deal. I’m guessing it hasn’t been.
RE: RE: My take  
Big Blue '56 : 6/20/2023 5:54 pm : link
In comment 16135971 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.



I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.


Please stop already. If he has a solid year, of course you tag him again if that’s your only play. At 27 he’d be close to a cliff, so why take a chance for another year, because at 27 he would be cliff-bound?
RE: RE: RE: My take  
bw in dc : 6/20/2023 6:07 pm : link
In comment 16135980 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


Please stop already. If he has a solid year, of course you tag him again if that's your only play. At 27 he'd be close to a cliff, so why take a chance for another year, because at 27 he would be cliff-bound?


No, you shouldn't. There is no other position in the NFL where past performance is not indictive of future results. I don't like paying a RB for services rendered.
There’s not much to assume  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 6:08 pm : link
if healthy and productive Barkley is 100% getting tagged again or will get even more guaranteed money as a UFA. IMO that’s what he rolled the dice on by not liking our offer. If he plays on the tag and stays healthy he made the right call, if he gets hurt again he likely didn’t. Pretty cut and dry for those of us not jumping to conclusions.l about how stupid he is or that it’s all his agents fault.
It isn’t necessarily “services rendered”  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 6:16 pm : link
if he stays healthy and is a difference maker the Giants have all the data in the world, including his medicals, to make the call on the second tag with full confidence he can replicate it. And in this scenario there’s zero long term risk. Just because you wouldn’t do it doesn’t mean it’s stupid/poorly thought out/paying for past performance. There is nothing to suggest this is how Schoen operates either.
Not hard to believe Saquon's highest value point was after  
ThomasG : 6/20/2023 6:17 pm : link
the first half of last season based on the way he was running and relied upon, even without knowing all the facts of that offer. And later, if Saquon and his agent figured the tag would still ultimately go to Jones and he would benefit then that's on them too.

Still though, if Saquon has a very good 2023, stays injury-free, and the RB market doesn't continue declining then seems like he should be able to mitigate the above. Hopefully this happens for both him and the team's success in 2023.

But if these things don't happen then he probably loses.
RE: RE: RE: RE: My take  
HBart : 6/20/2023 6:18 pm : link
In comment 16135988 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16135980 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:




Please stop already. If he has a solid year, of course you tag him again if that’s your only play. At 27 he’d be close to a cliff, so why take a chance for another year, because at 27 he would be cliff-bound?



No, you shouldn't. There is no other position in the NFL where past performance is not indictive of future results. I don't like paying a RB for services rendered.

bw - if Barkley has a good year, you let him walk next season rather than tag him?
I doubt that Barkley's agent got bad intel about DJ's deal  
BlackLight : 6/20/2023 6:23 pm : link
I think there was a very real chance it wasn't going to get done. As I recall, the deal wasn't officially signed until after the FT deadline - Schoen was basically operating on a handshake agreement with Jones.

...  
christian : 6/20/2023 6:30 pm : link
Barkley will be going into his 7th NFL season in 2024.

In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.

Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.

If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.
RE: I'd suggest  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/20/2023 6:42 pm : link
In comment 16135954 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
They thought even if DJ got signed the RB market would be much better. Now i don't know if it was Barkley or his agent who thought the RB was much better than it would be. You Can't always assume the agent told him not to sign. And is could have been the agent. But Who ever it was really was foolish.

The RB market being better - if that was their key miscalculation - would only have served to reinforce the benefit to the Giants in tagging Barkley, IMO.

I think it simply came down to Barkley's agent expecting DJ to get tagged, especially since the Giants' own actions late in the season (negotiating with Barkley but waiting on DJ) seemed to suggest that they were preparing for a lengthy and nuanced negotiation with DJ, and the tag would be necessary to extend the window to do so without too much market interference.
RE: RE: I'd suggest  
HBart : 6/20/2023 7:07 pm : link
In comment 16136002 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16135954 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


They thought even if DJ got signed the RB market would be much better. Now i don't know if it was Barkley or his agent who thought the RB was much better than it would be. You Can't always assume the agent told him not to sign. And is could have been the agent. But Who ever it was really was foolish.


The RB market being better - if that was their key miscalculation - would only have served to reinforce the benefit to the Giants in tagging Barkley, IMO.

I think it simply came down to Barkley's agent expecting DJ to get tagged, especially since the Giants' own actions late in the season (negotiating with Barkley but waiting on DJ) seemed to suggest that they were preparing for a lengthy and nuanced negotiation with DJ, and the tag would be necessary to extend the window to do so without too much market interference.

If they FT'd DJ they'd have transition tagged Barkley (IMO).
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My take  
bw in dc : 6/20/2023 7:08 pm : link
In comment 16135995 HBart said:
Quote:


bw - if Barkley has a good year, you let him walk next season rather than tag him?


Very likely - yes. I believe a good modern GM and coaching staff can find RB solutions. Maybe Brightwell and Gray show potential in '23 that makes passing the baton easier. RB is just not a position that should be a high priority. I think I heard someone say today that 8 out of the last 10 SB winners didn't have a runner with 1K yards.

But let's see how the year plays out. If the OL struggles, we may need that money to invest in another OL. If we have corner issues, we may need money to buy another corner in the FA market. Etc.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/20/2023 7:13 pm : link
I think it's rather simple: Saquon & his team thought the RB market was going to be much more bullish than it played out. They gambled & lost.
RE: RE: RE: I'd suggest  
Gatorade Dunk : 6/20/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16136023 HBart said:
Quote:
In comment 16136002 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 16135954 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


They thought even if DJ got signed the RB market would be much better. Now i don't know if it was Barkley or his agent who thought the RB was much better than it would be. You Can't always assume the agent told him not to sign. And is could have been the agent. But Who ever it was really was foolish.


The RB market being better - if that was their key miscalculation - would only have served to reinforce the benefit to the Giants in tagging Barkley, IMO.

I think it simply came down to Barkley's agent expecting DJ to get tagged, especially since the Giants' own actions late in the season (negotiating with Barkley but waiting on DJ) seemed to suggest that they were preparing for a lengthy and nuanced negotiation with DJ, and the tag would be necessary to extend the window to do so without too much market interference.


If they FT'd DJ they'd have transition tagged Barkley (IMO).

Any tag precludes all other tags for that offseason.
RE: My take  
Blue Dream : 6/20/2023 7:28 pm : link
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:
Quote:
Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I'm guessing didn't exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.


I have seen a lot of takes saying he is guaranteed 22 million on the tag but that assumes he doesn't get hurt or have a subpar year next season. Hardly a guarantee.
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 7:36 pm : link
In comment 16136026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think it's rather simple: Saquon & his team thought the RB market was going to be much more bullish than it played out. They gambled & lost.


He wasn’t a UFA so what does it matter what the market was? If he made it to free agency he’d have zero restrictions on getting a new deal. But he was tagged and thus, handcuffed. If the RB market was crazy good it wouldn’t matter, Schoen can offer what he offered knowing Barkley is tagged.
Did Barkley/ Agent misplay DJ's Deal and the deadline?  
Spider43 : 6/20/2023 7:38 pm : link
Is a frog's ass watertight?
UConn.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/20/2023 7:38 pm : link
Huh? If he wasn't tagged, he would have been a UFA. I'm talking about him rejecting an earlier offer from Joe.
RE: RE: My take  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 7:40 pm : link
In comment 16136029 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.



I have seen a lot of takes saying he is guaranteed 22 million on the tag but that assumes he doesn't get hurt or have a subpar year next season. Hardly a guarantee.


That isn’t what’s being said. The $22m is the value of the two tag years and it’s referenced because it’s one of if not thinly definitive info we have on his contract options this year and next. And if he’s betting on himself it’s reasonable to assume that we didn’t offer close to $22m, making the risk worth it to Barkley. Of course he needs to be healthy and productive.
RE: UConn.  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 7:41 pm : link
In comment 16136036 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Huh? If he wasn't tagged, he would have been a UFA. I'm talking about him rejecting an earlier offer from Joe.


What does that have to do with the RB market? Schoens offer was made with the tag in his back pocket rendering the market almost irrelevant.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/20/2023 7:45 pm : link
Well, it wasn't like Saquon was the one Giant who would have been an UFA. Jones, Daniel.

The DJ contract got done @ the wire & then we slapped the tag on Saquon. I think it's plausible that he & his team didn't see that coming.
RE: ...  
TrevorC : 6/20/2023 7:55 pm : link
In comment 16135998 christian said:
Quote:
Barkley will be going into his 7th NFL season in 2024.

In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.

Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.

If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.


???

In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.
RE: RE: RE: My take  
TrevorC : 6/20/2023 7:59 pm : link
In comment 16135980 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 16135971 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16135968 steve in ky said:


Quote:


Tag pays Barkley 10 million, this season and would pay him 12 million next season so he is guaranteed 22 million the next two seasons. The contract he turned down I’m guessing didn’t exceed that much my all that much if at all so the obvious route is to turn it down until it does.



I think it's bad strategy to assume SB would get a second tag in 2024. Even if he has another good year, he's another year older and another year closer to the cliff.



Please stop already. If he has a solid year, of course you tag him again if that’s your only play. At 27 he’d be close to a cliff, so why take a chance for another year, because at 27 he would be cliff-bound?


It's absurd. You don't kick 1500 yards and 10 TDs to the curb because he MIGHT be close to the edge. At 27, aside from a terrible knee injury, he looks plenty good.

Then he signs with Buffalo or Cinci or Miami and destroys the league and this argument will be swept under the rug/ignored.
I agree, they banked on DJ not getting done  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 8:00 pm : link
and if he hit FA that’s a massive win for Barkley. But the RB market ebb and flow had no impact - the tag was a fixed cost that Schoen was comfortable paying. Don’t forget, that offer came during the season too when it didn’t make much sense for Barkley or Jones to accept a low offer knowing one of them was getting tagged and the other, especially Barkley, getting a good UFA deal.

Based on the info that’s available it doesn’t seem like the guarantees we offered were worth giving up the a shot at UFA. If I’m wrong on that I’ll take my medicine.
RE: Barkley was 5 minutes from free agency  
Dr. D : 6/20/2023 8:44 pm : link
In comment 16135956 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
And the open market.

I would argue his team actually played it right, but they got caught by bad timing.

It was not wise imo to bank on Jones being tagged. I personally thought all along that neither side wanted the tag and the fact the deal got done right before the deadline should've been expected. As someone once said "deadlines make deals".
His agent looked at the christian McCaffrey contract ....  
Manny in CA : 6/20/2023 8:49 pm : link

And thought they could duplicate it; they were wrong and now they're forced to face today's realities.
RE: ...  
bw in dc : 6/20/2023 9:00 pm : link
In comment 16136026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I think it's rather simple: Saquon & his team thought the RB market was going to be much more bullish than it played out. They gambled & lost.


Additionally, Team Barkley could have believed that John Mara's wish - keep Team Barkley a Giant for life - was going to swing the negotiation pendulum in their favor.
RE: RE: ...  
TrevorC : 6/20/2023 9:04 pm : link
In comment 16136083 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16136026 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


I think it's rather simple: Saquon & his team thought the RB market was going to be much more bullish than it played out. They gambled & lost.



Additionally, Team Barkley could have believed that John Mara's wish - keep Team Barkley a Giant for life - was going to swing the negotiation pendulum in their favor.


THIS I agree with. Still piss poor management of his situation by his agent betting on Mara's prior allegiance to players he likes. If Barkley had been told that was the plan, he should have fired her a week after DJ signed his deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: My take  
HBart : 6/20/2023 9:11 pm : link
In comment 16136024 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16135995 HBart said:


Quote:




bw - if Barkley has a good year, you let him walk next season rather than tag him?



Very likely - yes. I believe a good modern GM and coaching staff can find RB solutions. Maybe Brightwell and Gray show potential in '23 that makes passing the baton easier. RB is just not a position that should be a high priority. I think I heard someone say today that 8 out of the last 10 SB winners didn't have a runner with 1K yards.

But let's see how the year plays out. If the OL struggles, we may need that money to invest in another OL. If we have corner issues, we may need money to buy another corner in the FA market. Etc.

Exactly.....need to see how the season plays out. Which Schoen can do. I think they sign a deal, and were I Schoen based on what I know I'd do a deal. But I totally see the wisdom of letting him play on the tag. It's the safest solution.
RE: His agent looked at the christian McCaffrey contract ....  
steve in ky : 6/20/2023 9:58 pm : link
In comment 16136076 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

And thought they could duplicate it; they were wrong and now they're forced to face today's realities.


You don’t know that, and unless they know the guaranteed money offer nobody else does.
RE: RE: His agent looked at the christian McCaffrey contract ....  
UConn4523 : 6/20/2023 10:04 pm : link
In comment 16136104 steve in ky said:
Quote:
In comment 16136076 Manny in CA said:


Quote:



And thought they could duplicate it; they were wrong and now they're forced to face today's realities.



You don’t know that, and unless they know the guaranteed money offer nobody else does.


I’m tired of this narrative because it makes no sense. The only way it would make sense is if Barkley hit UFA and got offers less than what the Giants offered, and as a result, we lowered ours.

Barkley could have wanted $100m fully guaranteed and it wouldnt change the fact that he got tagged and has to decide to play on it or sign whatever offer exists from the Giants.
Why would the Giants up offer now?  
Spirit of '86 : 6/20/2023 11:41 pm : link
The discussion has focused on Barkley and his agent and their perceptions of DJ's likelihood of signing and the running back market in general. But, let's look at the Giants side. The pre-tag offer to Barkley was likely made hoping they could use the tag in negotiations with DJ. Once Barkley rejected it, they had to up offer to DJ to sign him and use tag on SB. So SB cost them and himself $.
The $10 million 2023, $12 million 2024 effectively team option is a great deal for Giants. If he performs and doesn't get hurt its a good salary. If he gets hurt, no dead $. What incentive, besides $2-3 million in 2023 cap savings do the Giants have in signing a 3 year deal with someone who rejected it already when they needed him to? Keep him from holding out? Is that a real threat?
Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley might be hard-pressed...  
solarmike : 1:49 am : link
Mentions:
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
Ezekiel Elliott
Dalvin Cook


Agent's Take: Are days of high-priced NFL running backs on verge of extinction? - ( New Window )
I think it is pretty clear he made a mistake  
mfjmfj : 6:00 am : link
but that is because I don't think he would have gotten an offer that good even if he hit free agency. I think people here underestimate how bad the market is for 2nd contract running backs and overestimate how good SB is. I think he is somewhere in the 5-10 range of running backs (recognizing that the difference between 1 and 32 is small compared to other positions). I don't see him as worth a lot more than Cook or Sanders. We will see what and if Cook signs. I will be shocked if it is more than $10MM per, and don't see SB worth any more than that. Even if SB has another good year, I doubt he gets the 2nd FT. Unless he has a year closer to 2018, I think he will get a new deal here or elsewhere at substantively less than $12MM per year.
RE: I think it is pretty clear he made a mistake  
UConn4523 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 16136161 mfjmfj said:
Quote:
but that is because I don't think he would have gotten an offer that good even if he hit free agency. I think people here underestimate how bad the market is for 2nd contract running backs and overestimate how good SB is. I think he is somewhere in the 5-10 range of running backs (recognizing that the difference between 1 and 32 is small compared to other positions). I don't see him as worth a lot more than Cook or Sanders. We will see what and if Cook signs. I will be shocked if it is more than $10MM per, and don't see SB worth any more than that. Even if SB has another good year, I doubt he gets the 2nd FT. Unless he has a year closer to 2018, I think he will get a new deal here or elsewhere at substantively less than $12MM per year.


You are certainly entitled to your opinion but there’s nothing clear about him making a mistake when we don’t know what he turned down. Quoting AAV is pointless and it’s been the focal point of your posts for some reason.

And we all follow the RB market, it’s one that just paid average players their most guaranteed money since 2020. Barkley and Jacobs would have likely doubled Sanders’ guarantees if they were free agents, IMO. Pollard probably a bit more but not certain on that as we don’t have access to his medicals and he’s never been the full time ball carrier.
RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:42 am : link
In comment 16136046 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16135998 christian said:


Quote:


Barkley will be going into his 7th NFL season in 2024.

In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.

Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.

If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.



???

In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.

1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.
...  
christian : 10:22 am : link
Put more directly than I did before -- I think it's a coin flip the Giants would tag him for his 7th year if in his 6th year he played 13 games, rushed for 1003 yards, and scored 6 touchdowns.

Based on his usage last year and the investments the Giants made in pass catchers this off season, I don't believe they view Barkley as a big part of the pass game. So I think the decision is about his production on the ground.
RE: ...  
HBart : 10:54 am : link
In comment 16136238 christian said:
Quote:
Put more directly than I did before -- I think it's a coin flip the Giants would tag him for his 7th year if in his 6th year he played 13 games, rushed for 1003 yards, and scored 6 touchdowns.

Based on his usage last year and the investments the Giants made in pass catchers this off season, I don't believe they view Barkley as a big part of the pass game. So I think the decision is about his production on the ground.

Agreed. Unless there's something special about how it played out, that production wouldn't warrant a tag. Might not even warrant an offer.
...  
christian : 11:20 am : link
In comment 16136258 HBart said:
Quote:
Agreed. Unless there's something special about how it played out, that production wouldn't warrant a tag. Might not even warrant an offer.


Especially if the reason he misses 3-4 games is an ankle or knee issue.

The Vikings cut Cook after his 6th year coming off a better season to save 9M, presumably because of skepticism his health and production would merit 9M in new cash.

I can't see the Giants investing 13M in new cash to Barkley if he's banged up this year.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
TrevorC : 11:24 am : link
In comment 16136218 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16136046 TrevorC said:


Quote:


In comment 16135998 christian said:


Quote:


Barkley will be going into his 7th NFL season in 2024.

In his 6th year if he duplicates 2 of his previous years he absolutely gets tagged, if duplicates 2 of previous years he absolutely doesn't. The other is a toss up.

Barkley is betting the difference between 10M and whatever guaranteed number the Giants offered, on a outcome he's reached 40% of the time.

If that number is 13M+ -- that's ballsy.



???

In 5 seasons he has hit for over 1000 yards rushing 3 times and of those 3, he has AVG'd over 1700 total yards and 9 TDs per season....how is that a 40% success rate? 3 seasons of over 1k on the ground, 10 TDs from any player is terrific production.


1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.


I wasn't being intentionally misleading. However, you on the other hand are constantly intentionally provocative. I really don't know why, I've never done anything to you. You. But I've noticed that with every single poster with disagree with, you. Condescend and try to make them sound like an idiot.

You must be a great person to hang out with. Enjoy your day!
RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 11:26 am : link
In comment 16136218 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:


1000 yards rushing isn't quite the benchmark that it used to be. In a 17-game season, that's 59 rushing yards per game - if that's what you're using to define value, I'd argue that it actually says more about the fungibility of RBs. And even then, in one of those seasons, Barkley finished with 1003 rushing yards, so let's not pretend like he was among the top RBs in that regard anyway. And he only surpassed 10 TDs twice in five years. It's possible to have this conversation without being intentionally misleading. 40% is accurate and you know it.


I believe of the last 10 Super Bowl winners only 2 had a running back with a 1K rushing season.

It's just not a premium position anymore. The key, IMV, is building a stable of good/good+ RBs who offer different attributes. The more significant position is OL - by far.
RE: ...  
UConn4523 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 16136285 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 16136258 HBart said:


Quote:


Agreed. Unless there's something special about how it played out, that production wouldn't warrant a tag. Might not even warrant an offer.



Especially if the reason he misses 3-4 games is an ankle or knee issue.

The Vikings cut Cook after his 6th year coming off a better season to save 9M, presumably because of skepticism his health and production would merit 9M in new cash.

I can't see the Giants investing 13M in new cash to Barkley if he's banged up this year.


There’s likely more to it than just the shoulder. I think Cook sounds fed up with them, and they also have Mattison fully entrenched in the offense. They also don’t have Cousins under contract after this year so they are scrubbing salary for a clean slate if needed in 2024. Don’t think it’s apples to apples with Barkley.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 11:58 am : link
In comment 16136316 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Especially if the reason he misses 3-4 games is an ankle or knee issue.

The Vikings cut Cook after his 6th year coming off a better season to save 9M, presumably because of skepticism his health and production would merit 9M in new cash.

I can't see the Giants investing 13M in new cash to Barkley if he's banged up this year.

There’s likely more to it than just the shoulder. I think Cook sounds fed up with them, and they also have Mattison fully entrenched in the offense. They also don’t have Cousins under contract after this year so they are scrubbing salary for a clean slate if needed in 2024. Don’t think it’s apples to apples with Barkley.


Sure. All that said, if Barkley were to miss 3-4 games with a knee or ankle, and match his 2019 rushing output, do you think the Giants franchise him?
Ankle probably  
UConn4523 : 12:25 pm : link
knee probably not
Can't say without the details  
Mike in Boston : 12:49 pm : link
But suppose the agent said something like: well this offer is $39M over 3 with $x guaranteed. You can take it, or you can try for a deal with more guaranteed money. The downside of trying for more is you might play on a $10M tag. The very worst is you play on a $10M tag and suffer a career-ending injury. Your odds of getting a better deal depend on whether they tag Jones.

Depending on the amount guaranteed in the offer, it might not have been such an unreasonable gamble
RE: Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley might be hard-pressed...  
bw in dc : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 16136154 solarmike said:
Quote:
Mentions:
Saquon Barkley
Josh Jacobs
Ezekiel Elliott
Dalvin Cook
Agent's Take: Are days of high-priced NFL running backs on verge of extinction? - ( New Window )


That was a very good link. Hits on all of the recent history of big, second RB contracts that went up in smoke. And it's solid sample from Zake to Gurley to Johnson to Bell. Big buyer beware...

I really hope Schoen doesn't take the cheese here.
bw  
UConn4523 : 1:19 pm : link
it’s already been accounted for and the info in that article as what we’ve all discussed as nauseum already. What’s there to be scared of? Barkley wasn’t offered a 5 or 6 year $90m deal, so why are there posts hoping we don’t do that?
