for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Mt. Rushmore of pure NYG QB arm strength

GoBigBlue16to56 : 6/24/2023 5:55 pm
How about this one during the current slow stretch of GMen news? In your opinion please rate the 4 Giants QB’s (in order 1-2-3-4) who had the strongest arm during the years you have rooted for Big Blue.
Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/24/2023 6:08 pm : link
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.
not who you would think  
Dave on the UWS : 6/24/2023 6:09 pm : link
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.
Think the Hefty Lefty  
Big Rick in FL : 6/24/2023 6:23 pm : link
Needs to be on the list. I was on the field for pregame warm-ups before the Packers game in 2007 (The game Lorenzen was supposed to start) He threw a ball up to a fan that was about 15 rows deep on the 3rd level of the old Giants stadium.
Eli  
Spiciest Memelord : 6/24/2023 6:24 pm : link
had a well above average arm, definitely stronger than Peyton. If you see his early tapes, the ball really launches out of his hands - if they weren't ducks which he had a penchant for early on.
RE: not who you would think  
Del Shofner : 6/24/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.


Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.
RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
Jay on the Island : 6/24/2023 6:48 pm : link
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.

Kerry Collins had the strongest arm IMO. He wasn't a consistent player but no Giants QB in my lifetime threw a prettier spiral than Collins.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/24/2023 6:51 pm : link
To me, it is Collins & not even close. The dude had a bazooka. He was also as mobile as me after spending 3 hours at a bar throwing back IPAs.
RE: not who you would think  
ElitoCanton : 6/24/2023 6:56 pm : link
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.


This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
RE: RE: not who you would think  
JohnG in Albany : 6/24/2023 6:58 pm : link
In comment 16138435 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.


I can't speak directly to Tittle (one of the very rare times these days I can say I'm too young for something), but the rest of the list seems about right to me.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/24/2023 6:59 pm : link
Eli's throw to Mario in XLVI was the best throw I've seen a Giants QB make.
Mike Cherry!  
McNally's_Nuts : 6/24/2023 7:03 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: not who you would think  
jhibb : 6/24/2023 7:20 pm : link
In comment 16138440 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 16138435 Del Shofner said:


Quote:


In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.



I can't speak directly to Tittle (one of the very rare times these days I can say I'm too young for something), but the rest of the list seems about right to me.


I'm throwing the penalty flag on Dave since his profile says he's "only" been a fan since 1966. ;-)
RE: RE: not who you would think  
Payasdaddy : 6/24/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16138439 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.


Eli had a very good arm, could make all the throws
Not a rocket but probably a good 7.5 out of 10
Collins threw a beautiful ball with power
When he was on, great to watch
Graham just threw as hard as he could most throws
Simms was pretty close to Eli, maybe a little bit more power.
RE: RE: not who you would think  
section125 : 6/24/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16138439 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.


Yeah, ah, no. Eli had a good arm. Doubt it was stronger than DJ....and DJ is much more accurate and a far prettier ball.
I agree Collins had the strongest arm.
I’ll go with Tom Blanchard, Tom Kennedy, Carl Summerell and an aged  
Spider56 : 6/24/2023 7:24 pm : link
trio of Earl Morrall, Norm Snead and Craig Morton … at the bottom of the list.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.
Collins threw like he was Nolan Ryan  
xman : 6/24/2023 8:14 pm : link
his balls seemed to pick up speed mid air
How about Hostetler?  
blueberry : 6/24/2023 8:42 pm : link
I thought his arm was pretty strong
Kerry Collins had a good arm, but was immobile-a pure pocket passer  
Marty in Albany : 6/24/2023 9:15 pm : link
I never saw him run to his right and complete a pass. I think he would fall down if he was forced to run to his left.

The Hefty Lefty (Lornezen) had a gun. Rather than use a Jugs Machine the Giants would practice punt returns by having him throw the ball up in the air.

He was also a superb long snapper.
Too bad he couldn't resolve whatever off-field problems were holding him back. He had a lot of talent.
RE: not who you would think  
Chris684 : 6/24/2023 9:16 pm : link
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.


What? Seriously?
The answer is Collins but Simms is underrated  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 6/24/2023 9:24 pm : link
Look at the fleaflicker Collins threw to Toomer, where the pass is thrown and where it lands
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: not who you would think  
ElitoCanton : 6/24/2023 9:41 pm : link
Eli definitely had a stronger arm than Jones. Jones threw with more authority last year. But Eli clearly had more arm talent than Jones.

In comment 16138446 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16138439 ElitoCanton said:


Quote:


In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.



Yeah, ah, no. Eli had a good arm. Doubt it was stronger than DJ....and DJ is much more accurate and a far prettier ball.
I agree Collins had the strongest arm.
I'm going with  
PatersonPlank : 6/24/2023 9:43 pm : link
Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner

in that order
RE: The answer is Collins but Simms is underrated  
Del Shofner : 6/24/2023 10:08 pm : link
In comment 16138500 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Look at the fleaflicker Collins threw to Toomer, where the pass is thrown and where it lands Link - ( New Window )


that fleaflicker was insane (in a good way)
RE: Mike Cherry!  
ColHowPepper : 6/24/2023 10:09 pm : link
In comment 16138442 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
.

You bet, McNuts
I put him 3rd, after Collins and Graham
I don't think YAT belongs in the list
Simms
Jared?
SFGF, that throw to MM was a beauty, one of best ever, but not an arm strength throw: a looping spiral that descended into MM's arms
RE: not who you would think  
joeinpa : 6/24/2023 10:14 pm : link
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.


You nailed the 4
.  
Del Shofner : 6/24/2023 10:16 pm : link
In comment 16138526 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
I don't think YAT belongs in the list
T

Obviously, given my handle, I saw YAT play, but I was a kid at the time. I'm inclined to agree, from what I recall. YAT threw a great long ball but I recall them being somewhat balloon-like rather than laser-like....
OBJ?  
Rico : 6/24/2023 10:21 pm : link
He attempted 6 passes for the Giants, completing 4.

One time when celebrating a TD he threw the ball from the endzone to the other endzone of a practice field, 70 yards away!

He threw out the first pitch in a baseball game that was 90mph and he got offered a baseball contract!

Freakish athlete, probably one of the top 4 arms in Giants history.
If you were a kid, I was too,  
ColHowPepper : 6/24/2023 10:25 pm : link
so our recalls are suspect, but I agree with your characterization exactly, #89 running under those spirals
RE: RE: not who you would think  
Johnny5 : 6/24/2023 11:23 pm : link
In comment 16138435 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:


Quote:


1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms

Eli did not have a great arm.



Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.

Me too, Collins had an absolute cannon.
RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
smshmth8690 : 6/25/2023 12:53 am : link
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.


My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.
RE: I’ll go with Tom Blanchard, Tom Kennedy, Carl Summerell and an aged  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/25/2023 5:31 am : link
In comment 16138447 Spider56 said:
Quote:
trio of Earl Morrall, Norm Snead and Craig Morton … at the bottom of the list.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.


LOL, you left out Tommy Maddox, though I can thoroughly understand forgetting him.
Collins should be at the top of everyone’s list. Lorenzen is  
Ivan15 : 6/25/2023 7:04 am : link
Interesting but we really didn’t see enough of him to rank him. Tittle threw a beautiful ball, very catchable but I would put him lower on the list in a 3-way tie with Simms and Eli. But remember that Tittle was throwing a different shaped ball closer to a rugby ball than today’s shape. With today’s ball or the old AFL ball, he might have been in 3rd place.

So Collins, Graham and then Tittle, Simms and Eli in a tie.
Collins easily  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 6/25/2023 8:11 am : link
That said, he had no touch. He would throw it just as hard on an out as on a swing pass out of the backfield. Better thrower than QB.
Lorenzan and it’s not close  
bhill410 : 6/25/2023 8:18 am : link
Then collins or graham and I think I put Eli above simms but I could be wrong about last one.
RE: RE: I’ll go with Tom Blanchard, Tom Kennedy, Carl Summerell and an aged  
Spider56 : 6/25/2023 8:23 am : link
In comment 16138557 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
In comment 16138447 Spider56 said:


Quote:


trio of Earl Morrall, Norm Snead and Craig Morton … at the bottom of the list.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.



LOL, you left out Tommy Maddox, though I can thoroughly understand forgetting him.


Take my 6 and add in Patterson Plank’s 4 and I think you pretty much have the all time top (bottom) 10… these names alone explain why Rozelle had to step in and save the franchise.
RE: RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/25/2023 8:37 am : link
In comment 16138548 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:


Quote:


Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.



My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.


Thumbsup
RE: RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/25/2023 8:37 am : link
In comment 16138436 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:


Quote:


Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.


Kerry Collins had the strongest arm IMO. He wasn't a consistent player but no Giants QB in my lifetime threw a prettier spiral than Collins.


Thumbsup
RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
upnyg : 6/25/2023 10:43 am : link
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.

I was at the game when he threw the bomb (I think to Toomer) angainst the Broncos that year. He's got a cannon.
RE: ...  
upnyg : 6/25/2023 10:44 am : link
In comment 16138441 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Eli's throw to Mario in XLVI was the best throw I've seen a Giants QB make.
Agreed, beyond a perfect throw...probably one QB that could make that pass, at that time, in that game.
RE: I'm going with  
upnyg : 6/25/2023 10:46 am : link
In comment 16138515 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner

in that order
No Pisarcik?
RE: RE: I'm going with  
PatersonPlank : 6/25/2023 11:22 am : link
In comment 16138599 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16138515 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner

in that order

No Pisarcik?


No, he was better at handoffs.
RE: RE: RE: I'm going with  
JohnG in Albany : 6/25/2023 11:25 am : link
In comment 16138608 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 16138599 upnyg said:


Quote:


In comment 16138515 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner

in that order

No Pisarcik?



No, he was better at handoffs.



He was REALLY good at hip-offs.
I thought Simms was  
VTChuck : 6/25/2023 12:37 pm : link
supposed to be the prototypical strong armed, cold weather QB who could zip the ball through the swirling winds of Giants stadium

Kerry Collins  
Tom the Giants fan. : 6/25/2023 12:49 pm : link
I'll agree with those who responded with Collins. What a beautiful deep ball.

He was such a relief to the long run of horrible quarterback play.
Lorenzen?  
WillieYoung : 6/25/2023 1:07 pm : link
Being on the roster doesn't make you a NYG QB.
Just pure arm strength...  
bw in dc : 6/25/2023 2:25 pm : link
then the answer is clearly Graham. He had a cannon. His ball cut through any condition. I remember how much he struggled putting any touch on the ball.

#2 is a tight call between Collins and Simms. I'm not sure I can differentiate the two. That throw Simms made to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 in Minnesota was as good as it gets showing off arm strength. So. I'm calling it a tie...

#4 Eli. High end arm for sure. Could make every medium to deep out throw. Amazing how much better his arm was over Peyton's.
RE: ...  
nochance : 6/25/2023 3:32 pm : link
In comment 16138437 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
To me, it is Collins & not even close. The dude had a bazooka. He was also as mobile as me after spending 3 hours at a bar throwing back IPAs.



And if facing a fierce pass rush he went to pieces
RE: RE: Not sure about Mt. Rushmore, but  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/25/2023 3:34 pm : link
In comment 16138597 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16138418 Grey Pilgrim said:


Quote:


Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.


I was at the game when he threw the bomb (I think to Toomer) angainst the Broncos that year. He's got a cannon.


Cool!
It's a weird discussion  
81_Great_Dane : 6/25/2023 5:09 pm : link
because there were QBs with strong arms who weren't good QBs and so didn't play much. Lorenzen, Cherry...

I have no idea how strong an arm some of the 70s QBs had. They mostly stunk so what did it matter?
RE: The answer is Collins but Simms is underrated  
HomerJones45 : 6/25/2023 7:24 pm : link
In comment 16138500 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Look at the fleaflicker Collins threw to Toomer, where the pass is thrown and where it lands Link - ( New Window )
Very underrated.

Joe Pisarcik had a cannon for an arm. no touch at all though  
Victor in CT : 8:14 am : link
good guy too
RE: The answer is Collins but Simms is underrated  
Costy16 : 8:46 am : link
In comment 16138500 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
Look at the fleaflicker Collins threw to Toomer, where the pass is thrown and where it lands Link - ( New Window )


It's about 60 yards in the air and he hit him right in stride.
Kerry Collins has one of the strongest arms to ever play  
BLUATHRT : 8:46 am : link
He is by far number 1 in Giants history.
That would be  
PaulN : 12:23 pm : link
Collins, Simms, Eli, Title. Then Tarkenton.
I refuse  
PaulN : 12:27 pm : link
To throw in Kent Graham on any list is a sacrilege. Then the heft lefty, what game was that, college. I need to rank the QB's that actually played. Hostetter did not have a great arm, but he had a good arm, and it was close to Simms.
So I get people not wanting to count lorenzen but  
bhill410 : 2:57 pm : link
I am not sure people are realizing that he may have had strongest arm of any nfl qb of all time. To put in perspective, the combine has only been doing velocity for I think 10-15 years but current record is 62mph (Allen). He was clocked at 64mph as a redshirt freshman at Kentucky so chances are he was probably a couple ticks higher when he was drafted. Just google him and you hear about the absurd stories of throwing through uprights from knees at midfield.

You may not count him because he was a backup with demons and a weight problem but there was not a giants qb with a stronger arm period.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 