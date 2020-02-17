Mt. Rushmore of pure NYG QB arm strength

How about this one during the current slow stretch of GMen news? In your opinion please rate the 4 Giants QB’s (in order 1-2-3-4) who had the strongest arm during the years you have rooted for Big Blue.
Needs to be on the list. I was on the field for pregame warm-ups before the Packers game in 2007 (The game Lorenzen was supposed to start) He threw a ball up to a fan that was about 15 rows deep on the 3rd level of the old Giants stadium.
1. K. Collins
2. Y.A Tittle
3. K. Graham
4. P. Simms
Eli did not have a great arm.
This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
Eli had a very good arm, could make all the throws
Not a rocket but probably a good 7.5 out of 10
Collins threw a beautiful ball with power
When he was on, great to watch
Graham just threw as hard as he could most throws
Simms was pretty close to Eli, maybe a little bit more power.
You bet, McNuts
I put him 3rd, after Collins and Graham
I don't think YAT belongs in the list
Simms
Jared?
SFGF, that throw to MM was a beauty, one of best ever, but not an arm strength throw: a looping spiral that descended into MM's arms
Obviously, given my handle, I saw YAT play, but I was a kid at the time. I'm inclined to agree, from what I recall. YAT threw a great long ball but I recall them being somewhat balloon-like rather than laser-like....
My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.
RE: I’ll go with Tom Blanchard, Tom Kennedy, Carl Summerell and an aged
Interesting but we really didn’t see enough of him to rank him. Tittle threw a beautiful ball, very catchable but I would put him lower on the list in a 3-way tie with Simms and Eli. But remember that Tittle was throwing a different shaped ball closer to a rugby ball than today’s shape. With today’s ball or the old AFL ball, he might have been in 3rd place.
So Collins, Graham and then Tittle, Simms and Eli in a tie.
My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.
then the answer is clearly Graham. He had a cannon. His ball cut through any condition. I remember how much he struggled putting any touch on the ball.
#2 is a tight call between Collins and Simms. I'm not sure I can differentiate the two. That throw Simms made to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 in Minnesota was as good as it gets showing off arm strength. So. I'm calling it a tie...
#4 Eli. High end arm for sure. Could make every medium to deep out throw. Amazing how much better his arm was over Peyton's.
To throw in Kent Graham on any list is a sacrilege. Then the heft lefty, what game was that, college. I need to rank the QB's that actually played. Hostetter did not have a great arm, but he had a good arm, and it was close to Simms.
I am not sure people are realizing that he may have had strongest arm of any nfl qb of all time. To put in perspective, the combine has only been doing velocity for I think 10-15 years but current record is 62mph (Allen). He was clocked at 64mph as a redshirt freshman at Kentucky so chances are he was probably a couple ticks higher when he was drafted. Just google him and you hear about the absurd stories of throwing through uprights from knees at midfield.
You may not count him because he was a backup with demons and a weight problem but there was not a giants qb with a stronger arm period.
Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.
Kerry Collins had the strongest arm IMO. He wasn't a consistent player but no Giants QB in my lifetime threw a prettier spiral than Collins.
This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
Quote:
Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.
I can't speak directly to Tittle (one of the very rare times these days I can say I'm too young for something), but the rest of the list seems about right to me.
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.
I can't speak directly to Tittle (one of the very rare times these days I can say I'm too young for something), but the rest of the list seems about right to me.
I'm throwing the penalty flag on Dave since his profile says he's "only" been a fan since 1966. ;-)
Quote:
This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
Eli had a very good arm, could make all the throws
Not a rocket but probably a good 7.5 out of 10
Collins threw a beautiful ball with power
When he was on, great to watch
Graham just threw as hard as he could most throws
Simms was pretty close to Eli, maybe a little bit more power.
Quote:
This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
Yeah, ah, no. Eli had a good arm. Doubt it was stronger than DJ....and DJ is much more accurate and a far prettier ball.
I agree Collins had the strongest arm.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.
The Hefty Lefty (Lornezen) had a gun. Rather than use a Jugs Machine the Giants would practice punt returns by having him throw the ball up in the air.
He was also a superb long snapper.
Too bad he couldn't resolve whatever off-field problems were holding him back. He had a lot of talent.
What? Seriously?
Link - ( New Window )
In comment 16138446 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 16138419 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
This just isn't true at all. Eli could make every single throw. He had elite arm talent.
Yeah, ah, no. Eli had a good arm. Doubt it was stronger than DJ....and DJ is much more accurate and a far prettier ball.
I agree Collins had the strongest arm.
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner
in that order
that fleaflicker was insane (in a good way)
You bet, McNuts
I put him 3rd, after Collins and Graham
I don't think YAT belongs in the list
Simms
Jared?
SFGF, that throw to MM was a beauty, one of best ever, but not an arm strength throw: a looping spiral that descended into MM's arms
You nailed the 4
Obviously, given my handle, I saw YAT play, but I was a kid at the time. I'm inclined to agree, from what I recall. YAT threw a great long ball but I recall them being somewhat balloon-like rather than laser-like....
One time when celebrating a TD he threw the ball from the endzone to the other endzone of a practice field, 70 yards away!
He threw out the first pitch in a baseball game that was 90mph and he got offered a baseball contract!
Freakish athlete, probably one of the top 4 arms in Giants history.
Quote:
Agree with Collins as #1. The rest of the list is pretty solid too.
Me too, Collins had an absolute cannon.
My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.
LOL, you left out Tommy Maddox, though I can thoroughly understand forgetting him.
So Collins, Graham and then Tittle, Simms and Eli in a tie.
Quote:
trio of Earl Morrall, Norm Snead and Craig Morton … at the bottom of the list.
You young guys have no idea how bad it really was in the late 60s and mid 70s.
LOL, you left out Tommy Maddox, though I can thoroughly understand forgetting him.
Take my 6 and add in Patterson Plank’s 4 and I think you pretty much have the all time top (bottom) 10… these names alone explain why Rozelle had to step in and save the franchise.
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.
My first thought too. I remember a sports segment, on either Chanel 5, 9, or 11 here in the NY area. They had Kent Graham, and Dave Brown on, just to show how strong their arms were. I think KG threw it over 70 yards.
Thumbsup
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.
Kerry Collins had the strongest arm IMO. He wasn't a consistent player but no Giants QB in my lifetime threw a prettier spiral than Collins.
Thumbsup
I was at the game when he threw the bomb (I think to Toomer) angainst the Broncos that year. He's got a cannon.
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner
in that order
Quote:
Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner
in that order
No Pisarcik?
No, he was better at handoffs.
Quote:
In comment 16138515 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Jim Del Gaizo
Jerry Golsteyn
Randy Dean
Scott Brunner
in that order
No Pisarcik?
No, he was better at handoffs.
He was REALLY good at hip-offs.
He was such a relief to the long run of horrible quarterback play.
#2 is a tight call between Collins and Simms. I'm not sure I can differentiate the two. That throw Simms made to Bobby Johnson on 4th and 17 in Minnesota was as good as it gets showing off arm strength. So. I'm calling it a tie...
#4 Eli. High end arm for sure. Could make every medium to deep out throw. Amazing how much better his arm was over Peyton's.
And if facing a fierce pass rush he went to pieces
Quote:
Kent Graham is prolly at the top of the list.
I was at the game when he threw the bomb (I think to Toomer) angainst the Broncos that year. He's got a cannon.
Cool!
I have no idea how strong an arm some of the 70s QBs had. They mostly stunk so what did it matter?
It's about 60 yards in the air and he hit him right in stride.
You may not count him because he was a backup with demons and a weight problem but there was not a giants qb with a stronger arm period.