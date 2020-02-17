2000 NFL Draft - did you want Ron Dayne or Shaun Alexander?

I remember it being a foregone conclusion leading up to the 2000 draft that NYG was going RB. As I recall, the debate was either Dayne or Alexander. Which side were you on leading up to the draft, or did you want another position?
As an aside, there were 5 RB’s taken in the first round of that draft. Wow, times have changed.
Brady was a damn good QB @ Michigan. He beat out Drew Henson-who was considered an insane talent-for the starting job. And the 2000 Orange Bowl...he put on a show.
Now, I'm obviously not saying I thought he'd become what he became. That'd be lunacy & complete bunk. But I really liked him as a college QB. It wasn't like he was some scrub. I would have pegged him as a decent QB in the NFL, maybe a Marc Bulger like career. Bulger was also drafted in that same draft in the sixth round.
I really hoped the RB stuff was smoke and either the Bears would pass on or the Giants would trade up for Urlacher
your reply has me confused. Does mentioning Urlacher violate the terms of service?
Yeah me too. Boy was I wrong
Same. Down to the last word. Man were we wrong. I took it to the next level and even bought the jersey. Money well spent.
I was reading up on Urlacher in writings about the Tampa 2. Most Tampa 2 linebackers like WILL linebacker Derrick Brooks tend to be lighter and more agile, but Urlacher broke the mold in being nearly 260 lbs and being able to drop 30 yards downfield to cover a tight end. Wow.
Nowadays it’s easier to get a lot of information on prospects, it took more work in those days. But I don’t watch a ton of CFB and don’t have a scout’s eye. I just hope the Giants get good players.
Same. Didn't love either guy all that much.
When he was gone I wanted Julian Peterson who was still available.