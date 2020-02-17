for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

2000 NFL Draft - did you want Ron Dayne or Shaun Alexander?

Sean : 6/24/2023 7:40 pm
I remember it being a foregone conclusion leading up to the 2000 draft that NYG was going RB. As I recall, the debate was either Dayne or Alexander. Which side were you on leading up to the draft, or did you want another position?

As an aside, there were 5 RB’s taken in the first round of that draft. Wow, times have changed.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/24/2023 7:48 pm : link
Alexander. I think I could have rushed for 2K yards behind those Wiscy lines, just like Denver OL used to have guys like Orlandis Gary casually rush for over 1,000 a season. Dayne was a product of those dominant Badger OLs.
Shaun Ellis, John Abraham, or Julian Peterson.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6/24/2023 7:57 pm : link
No interest in the running backs. The defense was getting old. Would have preferred a corner, TBH, but I don't remember anyone standing out, including Deltha O'Neal.
I actually wanted  
Jay on the Island : 6/24/2023 7:58 pm : link
Julian Peterson back then.
Urlacher  
Giantsfan79 : 6/24/2023 8:14 pm : link
I really hoped the RB stuff was smoke and either the Bears would pass on or the Giants would trade up for Urlacher
I wanted Jamal Lewis from Tenn in that draft as our RB  
Rick in Dallas : 6/24/2023 8:16 pm : link
Did not like Dayne at all
Alexander  
ZogZerg : 6/24/2023 8:19 pm : link
Never liked Dayne.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/24/2023 8:20 pm : link
As an aside with the '00 Draft, I've said this before, but I'll repeat it...I was floored @ the time-& am to this day- that TB12 lasted until the 6th round. I follow college football closely today, but not as closely as I did when I was in my late teens/early 20s with no wife, no kids, & my biggest worry was getting home from the bar in one piece.

Brady was a damn good QB @ Michigan. He beat out Drew Henson-who was considered an insane talent-for the starting job. And the 2000 Orange Bowl...he put on a show.

Now, I'm obviously not saying I thought he'd become what he became. That'd be lunacy & complete bunk. But I really liked him as a college QB. It wasn't like he was some scrub. I would have pegged him as a decent QB in the NFL, maybe a Marc Bulger like career. Bulger was also drafted in that same draft in the sixth round.
i wanted thomas jones but once he was gone alexander  
Eric on Li : 6/24/2023 8:23 pm : link
urlacher was the big miss since he was 2 picks away and they supposedly wanted him.
Neither  
Darth Paul : 6/24/2023 8:25 pm : link
everyone knows you do not draft RBs in the first round.
RE: Urlacher  
Darth Paul : 6/24/2023 8:26 pm : link
In comment 16138463 Giantsfan79 said:
Quote:
I really hoped the RB stuff was smoke and either the Bears would pass on or the Giants would trade up for Urlacher


Careful, mods are watching.
RE: RE: Urlacher  
Giantsfan79 : 6/24/2023 8:36 pm : link
In comment 16138472 Darth Paul said:
Quote:
In comment 16138463 Giantsfan79 said:


Quote:


I really hoped the RB stuff was smoke and either the Bears would pass on or the Giants would trade up for Urlacher



Careful, mods are watching.


your reply has me confused. Does mentioning Urlacher violate the terms of service?
Shawn Alexander  
section125 : 6/24/2023 8:40 pm : link
without a doubt....
Alexander  
Red Dog : 6/24/2023 9:02 pm : link
No contest.
Dayne  
Giantimistic : 6/24/2023 9:34 pm : link
And that is about when I stopped being happy or getting upset who was drafted because clearly I had no idea.
Alexander  
Optimus-NY : 6/24/2023 9:38 pm : link
Dayne was not someone I wanted. Alexander was Tikish.
I really wanted dayne  
djm : 6/24/2023 9:40 pm : link
Thought he was a no brainer pick.
...  
christian : 6/24/2023 10:17 pm : link
I was hoping Burress would fall to the Giants.
RE: I really wanted dayne  
PatersonPlank : 6/24/2023 10:32 pm : link
In comment 16138510 djm said:
Quote:
Thought he was a no brainer pick.


Yeah me too. Boy was I wrong
I was all in on Tom Brady...  
Milton : 6/24/2023 10:50 pm : link
And I felt it was too risky not to take him in the 1st round.
I  
jtfuoco : 6/24/2023 11:34 pm : link
Wanted Dayne I thought he was going to be a wrecking ball for the giants.
I thought Dayne would be the perfect compliment to Tiki  
sb from NYT Forum : 6/25/2023 2:16 am : link
...I didn't think he'd be so soft.
I really wanted  
Chocco : 6/25/2023 2:30 am : link
Julian Peterson. Would have had one hell of a LB corps
In hindsight of course, Alexander was the better pick but that was  
Ivan15 : 6/25/2023 7:15 am : link
Before Tiki showed himself to be such a reliable lead back. Little did we realize that Tiki only needed a backup and you don’t use a #1 pick there on a backup.
I recall wanting Dayne  
mfsd : 6/25/2023 8:36 am : link
but deep down having a strong feeling Alexander would prove to be the better NFL RB

What do you guys think if it was Alexander?  
Drewcon40 : 6/25/2023 9:01 am : link
I remember expecting either Dayne or Alexander. How do you guys think the dominoes fall for Tiki Barber. 2000 was Thunder and Lightning and the following few years, Tiki put up some great numbers. What happens with Barber and Alexander?
I did not want Dayne  
JohnG in Albany : 6/25/2023 9:10 am : link
But Alexander's fumbling issues made me not really want him either.
I recall being interested mostly in Urlacher as the sports news  
ThomasG : 6/25/2023 9:24 am : link
was talking up how easily he would transition from a Safety to star LB in the NFL. And he did. Dayne was a bad pick.
RE: Dayne  
CheddarPlax : 6/25/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16138504 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
And that is about when I stopped being happy or getting upset who was drafted because clearly I had no idea.


Same. Down to the last word. Man were we wrong. I took it to the next level and even bought the jersey. Money well spent.
I wanted Alexander first and Urlacher as a backup  
NYG27 : 6/25/2023 11:44 am : link
Wanted no parts of Ron Dayne.
RE: I recall being interested mostly in Urlacher as the sports news  
Angel Eyes : 6/25/2023 11:46 am : link
In comment 16138579 ThomasG said:
Quote:
was talking up how easily he would transition from a Safety to star LB in the NFL. And he did. Dayne was a bad pick.

I was reading up on Urlacher in writings about the Tampa 2. Most Tampa 2 linebackers like WILL linebacker Derrick Brooks tend to be lighter and more agile, but Urlacher broke the mold in being nearly 260 lbs and being able to drop 30 yards downfield to cover a tight end. Wow.
Dayne...  
Thunderstruck27 : 6/25/2023 12:31 pm : link
Don't feel bad about it. Even if we drafted Alexander, Tiki still would have been the best RB on the team.
FWIW I don’t remember wanting one or the other.  
81_Great_Dane : 6/25/2023 1:02 pm : link
Once he was on the team, I thought the “Thunder and Lightning” thing was aggressively stupid. Dayne wasn’t a power runner, hardly “thunder.” Whatever his best role might have been, that wasn’t it. But I don’t remember favoring any player that year.

Nowadays it’s easier to get a lot of information on prospects, it took more work in those days. But I don’t watch a ton of CFB and don’t have a scout’s eye. I just hope the Giants get good players.
RE: I actually wanted  
LauderdaleMatty : 6/25/2023 5:10 pm : link
In comment 16138456 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Julian Peterson back then.


Same. Didn't love either guy all that much.
Dwayne vs Alexander  
Cheech d : 6/25/2023 6:28 pm : link
I’d have preferred Alexander but I was hoping the Giants would have Urlacher fall to them.
When he was gone I wanted Julian Peterson who was still available.
I was hoping that Urlacher would fall and the Giants would take him. I  
Ira : 6/25/2023 7:19 pm : link
wasn't excited about either rb.
Alexander  
HomerJones45 : 6/25/2023 7:28 pm : link
I thought Dayne was a system runner- the system being o-linemen that opened holes you could drive a truck through. Alexander did everything - including returning kicks.
Wanted Urlacher or Peterson, didnt want a RB  
j_rud : 6/25/2023 9:16 pm : link
Would've been hilarious to tell 18 year old me that LBer itch wasn't going to get scratched for another 22 years.
I still believed in Tiki and didnt want either  
Rudy5757 : 6/25/2023 11:01 pm : link
To answer teh question, I didnt want Dayne at all. The news was that we were going with a RB and I wanted Alexander.
If we were taking a RB I wanted Alexander. Dayne's running lanes at  
BLUATHRT : 6/26/2023 8:48 am : link
Wisconsin were huge. I never liked his game.
Obviously, Alexander should have been the pick  
SomeFan : 6/26/2023 1:43 pm : link
even with Tiki on the team.
Alexander  
RHPeel : 6/26/2023 1:43 pm : link
I wouldn't have wanted either of them in hindsight, knowing now what we know about first round running backs. But I loved Alexander as a prospect and had my fingers crossed that they'd take him. I was pretty disappointed by the Dayne pick, though I talked myself into it. My initial thinking was right.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 