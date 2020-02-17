2000 NFL Draft - did you want Ron Dayne or Shaun Alexander? Sean : 6/24/2023 7:40 pm

I remember it being a foregone conclusion leading up to the 2000 draft that NYG was going RB. As I recall, the debate was either Dayne or Alexander. Which side were you on leading up to the draft, or did you want another position?



As an aside, there were 5 RB’s taken in the first round of that draft. Wow, times have changed.