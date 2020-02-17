for display only
Your New York Giants All-Time Starting Lineup.

BLUATHRT : 6/26/2023 1:32 pm
With the MT. Rushmore threads, it had me thinking about my all-time team of Giants greats. I am going to build the team with a 3-4 defense, as it was the base D of our best overall D's during the Parcells era. For this exercise, just one starting RB and a FB,2 WR. I am also just using the years as a Giant as the determining factor.

QB- Eli Manning
RB- Tiki Barber
FB- Maurice Carthon
WR- Amani Toomer, Odell Beckham Jr.
TE- Jeremy Shockey
T- Rosy Brown, Jumbo Elliott
G- Chris Snee, William Roberts
C- Mel Hein

DE- Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck
DT- Keith Hamilton
OLB- Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks
ILB- Harry Carson, Sam Huff
CB- Dick Lynch, Jason Sehorn
S- Emlen Tunnell, Spider Lockhart
K- Matt Bahr
P- Sean Landetta
PR- Dave Meggett
KR- Ron Dixon

HC-Parcells.
Definitely  
Maggot Brain : 6/26/2023 1:37 pm : link
Bavaro over Shockey. Already see Sexy Dexy as better than Hamilton.
If it doesn't list Mark Bavaro at Tight End then it isn't  
ThomasG : 6/26/2023 1:38 pm : link
my All-Time anything.
RE: If it doesn't list Mark Bavaro at Tight End then it isn't  
BLUATHRT : 6/26/2023 1:39 pm : link
In comment 16139043 ThomasG said:
Quote:
my All-Time anything.


I debated Bavaro over Shockey but ultimately Shockey had more of an impact on the offensive game planning than Bavaro did which is why I chose Shockey.
Andy Robustelli is a HOFer  
BillT : 6/26/2023 1:54 pm : link
Have to take him over Hamilton.
It's not debatable  
RobCrossRiver56 : 6/26/2023 1:56 pm : link
There is NO WAY Shockey is an all time NY Giant over Mark Bavaro period. Bavaro had more TD's, Shockey had more yards, both played 6 seasons. Biggest difference between the two? Bavaro won a Super Bowl and Shockey was a self absorbed asshole and the Giants got better after he left.
What??  
DC Gmen Fan : 6/26/2023 1:59 pm : link
No Jake Fromm, CC Brown, Matt Dodge or Elvis Toast Patterson?
RE: Andy Robustelli is a HOFer  
BillT : 6/26/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16139055 BillT said:
Quote:
Have to take him over Hamilton.

To be fair he was a DE but 2 time champion, 8 time first team all pro, 4 time second team all pro. Can’t be left off.
RE: RE: If it doesn't list Mark Bavaro at Tight End then it isn't  
Dr. D : 6/26/2023 2:02 pm : link
In comment 16139047 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16139043 ThomasG said:


Quote:


my All-Time anything.



I debated Bavaro over Shockey but ultimately Shockey had more of an impact on the offensive game planning than Bavaro did which is why I chose Shockey.

I would take Bavaro over Shockey a hundred times out of a hundred. I don't care about the stats. Bavaro was a winning player.

I don't know if we win in '07 if Shockey doesn't get hurt. I immediately thought at the time (though never want to see a player hurt), that his injury was addition by subtraction.

It wasn't a coincidence that Eli's INTs went down and his confidence went up, after Shockey was gone. I think either O'hara and/or Seubert alluded to this. Bavaro was all team. Shockey was all Shockey.
RE: It's not debatable  
Dr. D : 6/26/2023 2:03 pm : link
In comment 16139057 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
There is NO WAY Shockey is an all time NY Giant over Mark Bavaro period. Bavaro had more TD's, Shockey had more yards, both played 6 seasons. Biggest difference between the two? Bavaro won a Super Bowl and Shockey was a self absorbed asshole and the Giants got better after he left.

ha ha. You beat me to it
Sehorn  
Carl in CT : 6/26/2023 2:08 pm : link
Is a sexy name. Mark Collins made first team all pro. I might go with him as a starting CB.
RE: Bavaro over Shockey a hundred times out of a hundred  
Trainmaster : 6/26/2023 2:31 pm : link
^^^

This!

Plaxico over OBJ  
Ben in Tampa : 6/26/2023 2:39 pm : link
.
Actually, I’d argue Nicks, Cruz and Steve Smith  
Ben in Tampa : 6/26/2023 2:40 pm : link
Before OBJ
Bavaro at TE  
Giant John : 6/26/2023 2:57 pm : link
It’s not a debate either.
OBJ was on a record setting pace here. I think how dominant and  
BLUATHRT : 6/26/2023 2:58 pm : link
special he was here was clouded by how things ended.
I think Cruz is in the conversation  
Giant John : 6/26/2023 2:58 pm : link
But Nicks and smith? I don’t know about that.
I'll be contrarian on one point -  
Del Shofner : 6/26/2023 3:09 pm : link
FB really shouldn't be a position in this exercise. RB/WR hybrid, or flanker, should - and that player should be Frank Gifford. He's in the Hall of Fame, for goodness' sake, and was multiple Pro Bowl and All Pro. Was a star at both RB and WR, returned kicks, played DB when needed.

Love Mo Carthon but no way he's in a Giants all-time starting lineup over Gifford ...
Shockey is the most explosive TE I've ever seen.  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/26/2023 3:12 pm : link
Bavaro was the better blocker.

I'd have to go with Shockey.
RE: It's not debatable  
Sec 103 : 6/26/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16139057 RobCrossRiver56 said:
Quote:
There is NO WAY Shockey is an all time NY Giant over Mark Bavaro period. Bavaro had more TD's, Shockey had more yards, both played 6 seasons. Biggest difference between the two? Bavaro won a Super Bowl and Shockey was a self absorbed asshole and the Giants got better after he left.


This besides Simms or Y.A. Tittle for me
RE: Plaxico over OBJ  
thefan : 6/26/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16139085 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
.


Actually plax for amani
Plax was the greatest GIANT wr evah...  
Grey Pilgrim : 6/26/2023 3:15 pm : link
Not even close.
Rosey Grier  
AROCK1000 : 6/26/2023 3:40 pm : link
...
Frank Gifford  
AROCK1000 : 6/26/2023 3:41 pm : link
over Tiki
Shockey was much better than many people seem to believe  
djm : 6/26/2023 3:59 pm : link
but Bavaro was ridiculously good and since they both played the same amount of time in NY, Bavaro gets the nod.

Reminder, Shockey led NYG teams went to the postseason 4-6 seasons. HE wasn't that bad or toxic now was he.
Giff has to be on the All-time team  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 6/26/2023 4:08 pm : link
Frank Gifford was a great player- heck he was the league MVP in 1956 the year the Giants beat da Bears 47-7 in the championship game. Put him in the backfield with Tiki and/or split out at receiver. He also threw 14 TD passes in his career.
Jeff Feagles  
GoBigBlue16to56 : 6/26/2023 4:29 pm : link
I would also pick Jeff Feagles over Sean Landetta because of his ability to stash the ball in that coffin corner.
RE: Andy Robustelli is a HOFer  
Angel Eyes : 6/26/2023 4:32 pm : link
In comment 16139055 BillT said:
Quote:
Have to take him over Hamilton.

Do you mean Tuck? Robustelli and Hamilton played different spots (aside from the year Hamilton played 3-4 DE).
Yes to both  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6/26/2023 4:34 pm : link
Bavaro and Gifford.

Remember not only was Shockey not active for Super Bowl XXLII, but Tiki had retired after the previous season. Without both these absences, the Giants do not win that Super Bowl. Eli's development had been hampered by both of those me fist players.
I never try to pick  
joeinpa : 6/26/2023 4:34 pm : link
An all time team and limit it to one player per position

I ve been a fan since 56, too many great players are left out when you do so

For example it would be difficult to pick

Tittle and omit Simms
Carl Banks omit Brad Vanpelt
Tiki and omit Gifford
Leonard Marshall and omit Robustelli

Etc etc
RE: Giff has to be on the All-time team  
Del Shofner : 6/26/2023 4:34 pm : link
In comment 16139157 GoBigBlue16to56 said:
Quote:
Frank Gifford was a great player- heck he was the league MVP in 1956 the year the Giants beat da Bears 47-7 in the championship game. Put him in the backfield with Tiki and/or split out at receiver. He also threw 14 TD passes in his career.


That's basically what I posted above. Gifford in place of Carthon.
What about at ILB  
FranknWeezer : 6/26/2023 4:47 pm : link
Maybe Pierce over Huff?
RE: Sehorn  
kinard : 6/26/2023 4:54 pm : link
In comment 16139066 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Is a sexy name. Mark Collins made first team all pro. I might go with him as a starting CB.


Amazing how Mark Collins is a forgotten figure in those two Super Bowl seasons. All he did was cover Jerry Rice and every teams' #1 receiver up and down the field. Guy should be in Giants HOF if you ask me.

How can Frank Gifford not be on a Giants all-time team? He still has the record for most TDs as a Giant.

Good thought-provoking post though.
Spanning the many decades is difficult, but if there is a debate at TE  
Spider56 : 6/26/2023 5:10 pm : link
It’s Bavaro vs Bob Tucker … with Shockey a distant 3rd…
Alternate opinions from a fan since 1955  
Red Dog : 6/26/2023 5:36 pm : link
RB - Backing up Del, I absolutely have to have Frank Gifford over Tiki for way too many reasons to list.

FB - Jerrod Bunch. If he hadn't torn up his knee, he would have been the best they ever had by a country mile. Dan Doornink was only here one season but was also better than anyone else I've seen play FB for the GIANTS. If you need someone with a few seasons as a G-man, I'd then take Mel Triplett becasue he was a much more complete player than Mo.

WR - Del Shofner and Homer Jones still lead the field, but I agree that Plax, Nicks, and a few others are right up there.
OBJ had incredible talent but also the proverbial 10-cent head.

TE - Mark Bavaro and Bob Tucker both out-do the idiot Shockey. Heck, I'd even take Aaron Thomas over Shockey whose penalties hurt the team as much as his plus plays helped.

G - Got to go with Snee, but the other side is a toss-up between Jack Stroud and Darrell Dess. Pete Case is always overlooked, so I want to get a good word in for him too.

DE - with apologies to Justin Tuck, I have got to have Andy Robustelli.

DT - Toughest call of the whole thing, but I'm leaning to Dexter Lawerence as the best they've ever had, and that's over guys like Hammer and Rosey Grier.

ILB - Carson and Huff are the choices but I want to get a word in for Gary Reasons who always gets overlooked in these.

CB - Seahorn & Mark Collins

K - Pat Summerall over a tough field including Ben Agajanian, Matt Bahr, and Ali Haji-Sheikh.

P - Dave Jennings in a razor-thin call over Landetta, with some strong appreciation for Jeff Feagles, too.
 
christian : 6/26/2023 6:13 pm : link
Pound-for-pound I'd rather have Simms than Manning.
I’d vote for  
gary_from_chester : 6/26/2023 7:00 pm : link
WR - Shake Tiller
RB - Billy Clyde Puckett
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6/26/2023 7:01 pm : link
Mark Collins has to be above Sehorn. Sehorn was on the track to superstardom before he got injured vs. the Jets in August '97, but he was never the same after that. Hell, I'd even consider putting Webster over Sehorn. And that's a knock on Jason...he was good, but I think Collins was better & one can make a case so was Webster.

Bavaro has to be the starter at TE.

& where is Frank Gifford?
Red Dog...  
AROCK1000 : 6/26/2023 7:19 pm : link
In comment 16139213 Red Dog said:
Quote:
RB - Backing up Del, I absolutely have to have Frank Gifford over Tiki for way too many reasons to list.

FB - Jerrod Bunch. If he hadn't torn up his knee, he would have been the best they ever had by a country mile. Dan Doornink was only here one season but was also better than anyone else I've seen play FB for the GIANTS. If you need someone with a few seasons as a G-man, I'd then take Mel Triplett becasue he was a much more complete player than Mo.

WR - Del Shofner and Homer Jones still lead the field, but I agree that Plax, Nicks, and a few others are right up there.
OBJ had incredible talent but also the proverbial 10-cent head.

TE - Mark Bavaro and Bob Tucker both out-do the idiot Shockey. Heck, I'd even take Aaron Thomas over Shockey whose penalties hurt the team as much as his plus plays helped.

G - Got to go with Snee, but the other side is a toss-up between Jack Stroud and Darrell Dess. Pete Case is always overlooked, so I want to get a good word in for him too.

DE - with apologies to Justin Tuck, I have got to have Andy Robustelli.

DT - Toughest call of the whole thing, but I'm leaning to Dexter Lawerence as the best they've ever had, and that's over guys like Hammer and Rosey Grier.

ILB - Carson and Huff are the choices but I want to get a word in for Gary Reasons who always gets overlooked in these.

CB - Seahorn & Mark Collins

K - Pat Summerall over a tough field including Ben Agajanian, Matt Bahr, and Ali Haji-Sheikh.

P - Dave Jennings in a razor-thin call over Landetta, with some strong appreciation for Jeff Feagles, too.

I agree with you on every position...what about QB?
RE: If it doesn't list Mark Bavaro at Tight End then it isn't  
ThomasG : 6/26/2023 7:21 pm : link
In comment 16139043 ThomasG said:
Quote:
my All-Time anything.


Your team was generally well thought out. But the obvious omissions, as noted above, are Bavaro at Tight End, HoF Robustelli on the DL and Gifford in the backfield.

Football isn’t just stats and athletic promise. Those 3 guys noted above weren’t just great players, they were core Giants that brought home championships to the franchise when other teams had players in many instances just as good.

They made a difference.
RE: Alternate opinions from a fan since 1955  
Del Shofner : 6/26/2023 7:33 pm : link
In comment 16139213 Red Dog said:
Quote:
RB - Backing up Del, I absolutely have to have Frank Gifford over Tiki for way too many reasons to list.


We agree about Gifford - he has to be on the all-time 11 on O - but I have him over Carthon, not Tiki. It's a good OP but if you only get 11 on each side of the ball, I don't think you need a FB. Plus Tiki deserves to be there to IMO. I love Mo Carthon but there's no way he's in the all-time Giants starting 11 on offense.

Nice to see some love for Dave Jennings - he and I were friends growing up and I caught many of his punts on the Adelphi campus in GC, just fooling around. He lived next door to the campus and would go out by himself and punt after school got out until the rest of us got there. He was a really good all-around athlete - when he finally played organized football (11th grade) he was a WR, and he was a very good basketball player too.
HOF Giants Over Fan Favorites  
jmdvm : 6/26/2023 8:32 pm : link
No way Robustelli and Gifford get left off the list. Jim Patton at safety has received HOF consideration. Anybody remember another HOFer Red Badgro?
Mark Collins over Sehorn all day long. And based on recent history, shouldn't Graham Gano be in the discussion as kicker?
Jimmy Patton should be the other safety instead of Lockhart.  
Elisha10 : 6/27/2023 9:24 am : link
If it’s a 3-4 D it should have Arnie Weinmeister in the middle over Hamilton and Robustelli over Tuck.
not to rain on the Sehorn at CB parade  
Dave on the UWS : 6/27/2023 10:20 am : link
but Emlen Tunnell (probably spelling it wrong), is a HOF and I think holds the record for INTs in a season with 11? someone correct me if I'm wrong.
We favor the players we've seen (obviously), Eli gets the nod for his 2 SB wins, but for a 3 year stretch, Y.A. Tittle was the best QB NY has ever had.
For a 100 year old franchise, REALLY hard to make an all-time team.
RE: not to rain on the Sehorn at CB parade  
BLUATHRT : 6/27/2023 1:22 pm : link
In comment 16139442 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
but Emlen Tunnell (probably spelling it wrong), is a HOF and I think holds the record for INTs in a season with 11? someone correct me if I'm wrong.
We favor the players we've seen (obviously), Eli gets the nod for his 2 SB wins, but for a 3 year stretch, Y.A. Tittle was the best QB NY has ever had.
For a 100 year old franchise, REALLY hard to make an all-time team.


Tunnell was a S and is on the list.
AROCK1000,  
Red Dog : 6/27/2023 3:52 pm : link
I'd go with Eli as the QB with a slim edge over Simms. Connerly and Tittle have to be right up there, too.

Also forgot Charles Way as a serious consideration at FB.

John Mendenhall, DT  
bluefin : 6/27/2023 9:16 pm : link
honorable mention
Where would Leonard Marshall fit?  
Angel Eyes : 6/27/2023 9:19 pm : link
He was a RDE in the 3-4 base but played some defensive tackle on passing downs. He'd be a DL today.
