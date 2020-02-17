Your New York Giants All-Time Starting Lineup.

With the MT. Rushmore threads, it had me thinking about my all-time team of Giants greats. I am going to build the team with a 3-4 defense, as it was the base D of our best overall D's during the Parcells era. For this exercise, just one starting RB and a FB,2 WR. I am also just using the years as a Giant as the determining factor.
QB- Eli Manning
RB- Tiki Barber
FB- Maurice Carthon
WR- Amani Toomer, Odell Beckham Jr.
TE- Jeremy Shockey
T- Rosy Brown, Jumbo Elliott
G- Chris Snee, William Roberts
C- Mel Hein
DE- Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck
DT- Keith Hamilton
OLB- Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks
ILB- Harry Carson, Sam Huff
CB- Dick Lynch, Jason Sehorn
S- Emlen Tunnell, Spider Lockhart
K- Matt Bahr
P- Sean Landetta
PR- Dave Meggett
KR- Ron Dixon
HC-Parcells.
I debated Bavaro over Shockey but ultimately Shockey had more of an impact on the offensive game planning than Bavaro did which is why I chose Shockey.
To be fair he was a DE but 2 time champion, 8 time first team all pro, 4 time second team all pro. Can’t be left off.
I debated Bavaro over Shockey but ultimately Shockey had more of an impact on the offensive game planning than Bavaro did which is why I chose Shockey.
I would take Bavaro over Shockey a hundred times out of a hundred. I don't care about the stats. Bavaro was a winning player.
I don't know if we win in '07 if Shockey doesn't get hurt. I immediately thought at the time (though never want to see a player hurt), that his injury was addition by subtraction.
It wasn't a coincidence that Eli's INTs went down and his confidence went up, after Shockey was gone. I think either O'hara and/or Seubert alluded to this. Bavaro was all team. Shockey was all Shockey.
Love Mo Carthon but no way he's in a Giants all-time starting lineup over Gifford ...
I'd have to go with Shockey.
This besides Simms or Y.A. Tittle for me
Actually plax for amani
Reminder, Shockey led NYG teams went to the postseason 4-6 seasons. HE wasn't that bad or toxic now was he.
Do you mean Tuck? Robustelli and Hamilton played different spots (aside from the year Hamilton played 3-4 DE).
Remember not only was Shockey not active for Super Bowl XXLII, but Tiki had retired after the previous season. Without both these absences, the Giants do not win that Super Bowl. Eli's development had been hampered by both of those me fist players.
I ve been a fan since 56, too many great players are left out when you do so
For example it would be difficult to pick
Tittle and omit Simms
Carl Banks omit Brad Vanpelt
Tiki and omit Gifford
Leonard Marshall and omit Robustelli
Etc etc
That's basically what I posted above. Gifford in place of Carthon.
Amazing how Mark Collins is a forgotten figure in those two Super Bowl seasons. All he did was cover Jerry Rice and every teams' #1 receiver up and down the field. Guy should be in Giants HOF if you ask me.
How can Frank Gifford not be on a Giants all-time team? He still has the record for most TDs as a Giant.
Good thought-provoking post though.
FB - Jerrod Bunch. If he hadn't torn up his knee, he would have been the best they ever had by a country mile. Dan Doornink was only here one season but was also better than anyone else I've seen play FB for the GIANTS. If you need someone with a few seasons as a G-man, I'd then take Mel Triplett becasue he was a much more complete player than Mo.
WR - Del Shofner and Homer Jones still lead the field, but I agree that Plax, Nicks, and a few others are right up there.
OBJ had incredible talent but also the proverbial 10-cent head.
TE - Mark Bavaro and Bob Tucker both out-do the idiot Shockey. Heck, I'd even take Aaron Thomas over Shockey whose penalties hurt the team as much as his plus plays helped.
G - Got to go with Snee, but the other side is a toss-up between Jack Stroud and Darrell Dess. Pete Case is always overlooked, so I want to get a good word in for him too.
DE - with apologies to Justin Tuck, I have got to have Andy Robustelli.
DT - Toughest call of the whole thing, but I'm leaning to Dexter Lawerence as the best they've ever had, and that's over guys like Hammer and Rosey Grier.
ILB - Carson and Huff are the choices but I want to get a word in for Gary Reasons who always gets overlooked in these.
CB - Seahorn & Mark Collins
K - Pat Summerall over a tough field including Ben Agajanian, Matt Bahr, and Ali Haji-Sheikh.
P - Dave Jennings in a razor-thin call over Landetta, with some strong appreciation for Jeff Feagles, too.
RB - Billy Clyde Puckett
Bavaro has to be the starter at TE.
& where is Frank Gifford?
I agree with you on every position...what about QB?
Your team was generally well thought out. But the obvious omissions, as noted above, are Bavaro at Tight End, HoF Robustelli on the DL and Gifford in the backfield.
Football isn’t just stats and athletic promise. Those 3 guys noted above weren’t just great players, they were core Giants that brought home championships to the franchise when other teams had players in many instances just as good.
They made a difference.
We agree about Gifford - he has to be on the all-time 11 on O - but I have him over Carthon, not Tiki. It's a good OP but if you only get 11 on each side of the ball, I don't think you need a FB. Plus Tiki deserves to be there to IMO. I love Mo Carthon but there's no way he's in the all-time Giants starting 11 on offense.
Nice to see some love for Dave Jennings - he and I were friends growing up and I caught many of his punts on the Adelphi campus in GC, just fooling around. He lived next door to the campus and would go out by himself and punt after school got out until the rest of us got there. He was a really good all-around athlete - when he finally played organized football (11th grade) he was a WR, and he was a very good basketball player too.
Mark Collins over Sehorn all day long. And based on recent history, shouldn't Graham Gano be in the discussion as kicker?
We favor the players we've seen (obviously), Eli gets the nod for his 2 SB wins, but for a 3 year stretch, Y.A. Tittle was the best QB NY has ever had.
For a 100 year old franchise, REALLY hard to make an all-time team.
Tunnell was a S and is on the list.
Also forgot Charles Way as a serious consideration at FB.