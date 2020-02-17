Your New York Giants All-Time Starting Lineup. BLUATHRT : 6/26/2023 1:32 pm

With the MT. Rushmore threads, it had me thinking about my all-time team of Giants greats. I am going to build the team with a 3-4 defense, as it was the base D of our best overall D's during the Parcells era. For this exercise, just one starting RB and a FB,2 WR. I am also just using the years as a Giant as the determining factor.



QB- Eli Manning

RB- Tiki Barber

FB- Maurice Carthon

WR- Amani Toomer, Odell Beckham Jr.

TE- Jeremy Shockey

T- Rosy Brown, Jumbo Elliott

G- Chris Snee, William Roberts

C- Mel Hein



DE- Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck

DT- Keith Hamilton

OLB- Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks

ILB- Harry Carson, Sam Huff

CB- Dick Lynch, Jason Sehorn

S- Emlen Tunnell, Spider Lockhart

K- Matt Bahr

P- Sean Landetta

PR- Dave Meggett

KR- Ron Dixon



HC-Parcells.

