Eli first ballot HOFer in 2025 - yes or no and why? GoBigBlue16to56 : 6/28/2023 11:57 am

I say yes because when the Giants needed him most Eli came through big time. Behind both Super Bowls with 4 minutes or less to go and the whole length of the field in front of him he did not flinch whatsoever and that to me is worthy of first ballot not to mention winning the Freeze game in Green Bay and then 4 years later getting hit a million times in SF and still winning. I also think his record of never missing a game through injury is pretty darn impressive in its own right. What do you say?