Eli first ballot HOFer in 2025 - yes or no and why?

I say yes because when the Giants needed him most Eli came through big time. Behind both Super Bowls with 4 minutes or less to go and the whole length of the field in front of him he did not flinch whatsoever and that to me is worthy of first ballot not to mention winning the Freeze game in Green Bay and then 4 years later getting hit a million times in SF and still winning. I also think his record of never missing a game through injury is pretty darn impressive in its own right. What do you say?
and everyone else is probably 50/50 on the subject.
My personal checklist for HOF is you need:
1. Stats (indicates longevity)
2. Accolades (indicates how you compared with your contemporaries)
3. Rings (speaks for itself)
If you don't have one of the three you can still get in if the other two are overwhelming (like Marino for example).
Eli does not have the accolades, he played in an era where he was not the consistently the best QB. He elevated his game in two post-seasons and that ultimately gets him in, but IMO it's why he is not a first ballot HOFer.
My guess is the playoff runs will trump the regular season issues, along with the royalty of the Manning name, and Eli gets in on the first ballot.
But it's not a no-brainer by any means when you examine the entire body of work.
You’re saying he has 1 and 3 but not 2? If so, I can understand that. I think there is a story to tell about number 2 but that doesn’t matter, you are what you are and having 1 and 3 should get him in.
Don’t care if it’s first ballot or not. That was my same feeling with Piazza.
I wouldn’t say he had “regular season issues”. His regular seasons were not up there with his playoff runs, but they were nothing to sneeze at either.
but no first ballot.
You’re saying he has 1 and 3 but not 2? If so, I can understand that. I think there is a story to tell about number 2 but that doesn’t matter, you are what you are and having 1 and 3 should get him in.
Don’t care if it’s first ballot or not. That was my same feeling with Piazza.
yes, that's what I'm saying and I agree. I personally don't care if it's first ballot or not.
That mini rant aside, I think Eli's an obvious hall of famer. He had a long career, great stats and two iconic championships when he retired. I don't see a reasonable argument where he doesn't belong in the HOF
to you. A fan of the Giants.
I doubt the voters see it that way. They are more likely to boil it down to the 3 categories I mentioned.
He was unbelievable during winning time for two Super Bowl runs
But overall 17 pts. 21 pts needed some defense against the GOAT to win.
He deserves the Hall for what he did, but not first round
In what way?
his impact on the game goes well beyond the stats, accolades, and titles of which he has many.
to you. A fan of the Giants.
I doubt the voters see it that way. They are more likely to boil it down to the 3 categories I mentioned.
Like I said, exceptions to rules. There arent many cases as unique as Eli’s and I think there are more factors at play. Your list is perfectly fine and many might see it that way, but I think he has a chance to do it despite those 3 (of which he’s got everything but a regular season MVP).
Warren moon never won an MVP or Super Bowl. First ballot hall of famer.
2013-19 will hurt him and I think there will be enough people who vote who bring this up. I am not expecting them to actually look at the rosters he was playing with.
Eli is so polarizing to think that he's unique and voters will make their decision positively for him because of his uniqueness seems naive or maybe a little homer-ish. I feel pretty confident there will be a ground swell of anti-Eli rhetoric from the media/voters due to his good not great regular season #'s and lack of playoff success in a 15 year career outside of two seasons.
the uniqueness works against Eli as much as for him - in the end I have said I think it gets him (the miraculous post-seasons and the stats) but not first ballot.
Eli is so polarizing to think that he's unique and voters will make their decision positively for him because of his uniqueness seems naive or maybe a little homer-ish. I feel pretty confident there will be a ground swell of anti-Eli rhetoric from the media/voters due to his good not great regular season #'s and lack of playoff success in a 15 year career outside of two seasons.
the uniqueness works against Eli as much as for him - in the end I have said I think it gets him (the miraculous post-seasons and the stats) but not first ballot.
I already said many won’t see it my way. Was giving you an example of a player that did it without meeting your criteria. Really nothing more to it and it’s not a hill I’d die on as I know why it may not happen.
his impact on the game goes well beyond the stats, accolades, and titles of which he has many.
In what way?
Is that a serious question? You CAN'T tell the story of the NFL without Eli.
Moon had other unique attributes that made him a trail blazer. Do you really think how Moon was unique and how Eli are unique are the same?
Eli is so polarizing to think that he's unique and voters will make their decision positively for him because of his uniqueness seems naive or maybe a little homer-ish. I feel pretty confident there will be a ground swell of anti-Eli rhetoric from the media/voters due to his good not great regular season #'s and lack of playoff success in a 15 year career outside of two seasons.
the uniqueness works against Eli as much as for him - in the end I have said I think it gets him (the miraculous post-seasons and the stats) but not first ballot.
I already said many won’t see it my way. Was giving you an example of a player that did it without meeting your criteria. Really nothing more to it and it’s not a hill I’d die on as I know why it may not happen.
Fair enough.
Deserves it!
Back in the day, I'd say Eli's a borderline pick for the Hall. But, now there's a lot of very good NFL players getting voted in, and Eli fits here.
Add in the stats/longevity and obviously the Superbowl MVPs (That include possibly the most iconic win in the past 50 years), I think there is a good chance he's getting in on the first try.
Manning Inc. is the most important name in football. The big and little brother installation is part of the contract.
Young was great.
Manning Inc. is the most important name in football. The big and little brother installation is part of the contract.
Does Eli deserve to be in the HOF in your eyes?
That said, I think he gets in anywhere between Y2 of eligibility and under the Senior’s group.
But then again if the one hit wonder and short shelf life Kurt Warner can get in,…….
The career winning percentage being a hair over .500 can't be entirely ignored, and he easily could've retired just sub .500.
With only one super bowl victory he's borderline HoF, with no super bowl victories he's not an HoF.
He got it done in an era where defenses couldn't win it on their own.......so 2007+ is when one needed a good enough QB to win a Super Bowl (with maybe the exception of Manning in 2015 but I guess he knew how to be just good enough/lucky). Had Manning's SBs come in late '90s or early '00s, then he would've been seen as along for the ride.
Nothing against the guy but he can't be first ballot. And neither should Benjamin nor Philip be either.
This - for sure.
Agreed. It also benefits him that no other sure fire HOFers retired that year - guys like Fitzgerald, Peterson, and the big-name QBs all hung around a bit longer.
I hate Ben with a passion but he checks all the on field boxes. I’d like to think being a shit human and adding nothing else of value to the NFL will keep him from being 1st ballot but I wouldn’t put it past voters who’ve been obsessed with him over the years to vote him in first try.
He shouldn’t need it - based on where the HOF bar has been set, he easily clears it. But, we know he’s a guy the media (voters) love to hate.
I think everyone agrees on the hall, they are questioning 1st ballot.
Did you see those two insane playoff runs? When you disappeared from BBI during both of them I just assumed you were serving overseas on multiple secret missions. That must have been the only explanation for a career Eli basher who lived online to not acknowledge two of the greatest runs in franchise history...
Eli Manning 100% gets in the HOF, and it's a coin flip on the first ballot.
Manning Inc. is the most important name in football. The big and little brother installation is part of the contract.
Does Eli deserve to be in the HOF in your eyes?
Without a doubt. He was a very good quarterback for many years and won two championships.
But I'd keep my eye out on E-Bay for pass as authentic Gold Jackets.
It really is a 50/50. Eli was not an elite regular season QB by any stretch of the imagination. But he played at an elite level in two insane playoff runs over eight weeks.
I wouldn’t say he had “regular season issues”. His regular seasons were not up there with his playoff runs, but they were nothing to sneeze at either.
Eli led the league in interceptions 3X. He broke 70 once in QBR. And he never led the league in any good categories.
If you scour through all of his full 15 regular seasons, you struggle to find more than 5 HoF-type seasons. In my view...
Again, his strongest cards are the playoff performances and the Manning name.
I don't really know what that means - there are many important players in NFL history, quite a few more important than Eli Manning, and surely the story of the league can be reasonably told without mentioning all (or even many) of them. Which is not to suggest that Eli's career isn't very notable - he obviously accomplished a lot and was responsible for some huge moments. I was responding to a very specific comment:
Beyond the stats, titles and accolades, what is the huge impact Eli has had on the game of football? (I really hope there's more to it than the Manningcast).
He will get in eventually.
It really is a 50/50. Eli was not an elite regular season QB by any stretch of the imagination. But he played at an elite level in two insane playoff runs over eight weeks.
Did you see those two insane playoff runs? When you disappeared from BBI during both of them I just assumed you were serving overseas on multiple secret missions. That must have been the only explanation for a career Eli basher who lived online to not acknowledge two of the greatest runs in franchise history...
What was so difficult to understand about this sentence?
I have a good friend on the RIP board of directors. It's never too late to improve reading comprehension if you want to work on it...
Did you see those two insane playoff runs? When you disappeared from BBI during both of them I just assumed you were serving overseas on multiple secret missions. That must have been the only explanation for a career Eli basher who lived online to not acknowledge two of the greatest runs in franchise history...
What was so difficult to understand about this sentence?
I have a good friend on the RIP board of directors. It's never too late to improve reading comprehension if you want to work on it...
Um, I am not saying that you are not taking them into account in your assessment. I am asking if you literally watched them because you disappeared from BBI for, what years?, until people forgot how much you used to carpet bomb this site with Eli hate. Maybe you should brush up with your friend from RIP.
At least you're not spelling Strahan with a $ these guys. That's growth!
Where does he have a fighting chance? He retired top 10 in major statistical categories, two super bowl MVPs, two of the most memorable throws in super bowl history, iron man, doing it all in NY, and the greatest upset in NFL history. I also wouldn't downplay the significance of the Manning family influence on the NFL and writers.
If you told me he got in first ballot, I would not be surprised. If you told me he was voted in on a subsequent ballot, I would not be surprised.
I have a good friend on the RIP board of directors. It's never too late to improve reading comprehension if you want to work on it...
Um, I am not saying that you are not taking them into account in your assessment. I am asking if you literally watched them because you disappeared from BBI for, what years?, until people forgot how much you used to carpet bomb this site with Eli hate. Maybe you should brush up with your friend from RIP.
At least you're not spelling Strahan with a $ these guys. That's growth!
I meant RIF - my bad.
Your characterization is misplaced.
I never hated Eli. I criticized Eli and his camp for their pre-draft decision to not play for the Chargers. Just like I criticized the Elways for the same stunt.
Ironically, Peyton wanted to get drafted by the Colts despite their crazy owner.
Is that a serious question? You CAN'T tell the story of the NFL without Eli.
I don't really know what that means - there are many important players in NFL history, quite a few more important than Eli Manning, and surely the story of the league can be reasonably told without mentioning all (or even many) of them. Which is not to suggest that Eli's career isn't very notable - he obviously accomplished a lot and was responsible for some huge moments. I was responding to a very specific comment:
Beyond the stats, titles and accolades, what is the huge impact Eli has had on the game of football? (I really hope there's more to it than the Manningcast).
He helped beat the #1 and #2 seed back to back in 07, NFC Championship game will go down as one of the coldest in NFL History and his performance was great. He stopped a team from going 19-0, that probably will never happen again, That Patriots team was probably the best of all time as well, before Beli and Brady were the GOAT HC and GOAT QB. Has the most famous play in SB history. Led a GW drive.
In 2011 he beat a 15-1 team as a road dog again, played close to perfect. The next week on the road as a dog again in a monsoon and a shit field he took a beating and made some of the best throws he's ever made that night. In 2011 he again helped beat the GOAT combo, the Pats weren't as good that season, but they were still the Pats. Made arguably the best throw in SB history.
2 SB MVPs during that which is rare and memorable runs not once but TWICE. So yeah, his impact on the NFL and the SPORT was monumental.
I meant RIF - my bad.
Your characterization is misplaced.
I never hated Eli. I criticized Eli and his camp for their pre-draft decision to not play for the Chargers. Just like I criticized the Elways for the same stunt.
Ironically, Peyton wanted to get drafted by the Colts despite their crazy owner.
Don't take this the wrong way, but you are full of shit. But whatever...
A: I think he gets in, for sure. … The things that guys that are in ahead of him, he’s done more than most. I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t get in.
Q: Should Phil Simms be in?
A: That’s another baffling thing to me, and why he’s not in there. … The way he played the game, and the success that he had. He was like [Marino] to me. Both guys, accurate throwers down the field especially. I just liked watching him play.
Bob Glauber, Newsday: “His overall body of work is worthy of induction. (Fellow voter) Ron Borges likes to use the expression in our Hall of Fame meetings that it’s not just ability, but AVAIL-ability that is important in these discussions. Well, Manning has been available his entire career. The numbers are there. The championships are there. He should be in.”
Gary Myers, author: “I will vote for Eli Manning on the first ballot. He earned my vote nearly eight years ago with his second Super Bowl championship and second Super Bowl MVP. A Hall of Famer plays his best and is dominant in the biggest moments. Although Eli’s case would be strengthened had he won a playoff game in more than just the Super Bowl seasons, his two playoff runs of 4-0 with five NFC postseason victories on the road is enough to get my vote.”
This goes to what I said earlier in this thread. I really think never missing a game due to injury puts him over the top.
Like I said earlier, super unique situation which there absolutely zero comparables in NFL history. Eli Manning is an NFL anomaly.
Back in the day, I'd say Eli's a borderline pick for the Hall. But, now there's a lot of very good NFL players getting voted in, and Eli fits here.
I still think he should of been the MVP of the 2011 season which would of giving him more accolades. The running game ranked dead last that year and the defense was ranked in the high 20's in points and yards allowed. There is still a narrative that the defense won Eli both superbowls.
Capped off by the whole "but I don't wanna play in San Diego stuff."
It was easier to root for him when I realized the whole thing was a Manning Inc. act. And it made all the following made for TV moments more palatable, if not cringey.
In 2011 he beat a 15-1 team as a road dog again, played close to perfect. The next week on the road as a dog again in a monsoon and a shit field he took a beating and made some of the best throws he's ever made that night. In 2011 he again helped beat the GOAT combo, the Pats weren't as good that season, but they were still the Pats. Made arguably the best throw in SB history.
2 SB MVPs during that which is rare and memorable runs not once but TWICE. So yeah, his impact on the NFL and the SPORT was monumental.
There's a champion every year, and they typically do some very very impressive things to get that trophy. Derailing 19-0 was a really really big deal, no question. Other than that, I don't see anything about Eli and his impact on the game of football that somehow goes beyond his performance on the field.
to you. A fan of the Giants.
I doubt the voters see it that way. They are more likely to boil it down to the 3 categories I mentioned.
As a voter you can not overlook his stamp on the game denying the undefeated season and being the original Pats killer ... becasue the "rematch" is stamp game for sure.
You can't talk about that era of football without talking about Tom Brady's dominance. You can't talk about Tom Brady's dominance without mentioning the QBs that foiled him (one being the perfect season)
I think what hurts him the most is the Nick Foles led Eagles also beating him. It would've made an even bigger story line if he were the only QB to do it.
He'll most likely get in, but not on the first try.
NON-Giants fans just don't see it. They point to his W/L record (a TEAM stat) and say it's not HOF-worthy, while ignoring that he has all the required passing numbers, TD numbers, and TWO rings against Brady/Belichick.
A: I think he gets in, for sure. … The things that guys that are in ahead of him, he’s done more than most. I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t get in.
Q: Should Phil Simms be in?
A: That’s another baffling thing to me, and why he’s not in there. … The way he played the game, and the success that he had. He was like [Marino] to me. Both guys, accurate throwers down the field especially. I just liked watching him play.
Simms is the more interesting conversation. He should definitely be in when overrated players like Namath, Warner and Aikman are in.
Also, his .500 regular season win percentage keeps him out of the 1st ballot (at least), fair or not.
If Eli's SB wins were over Pittsburgh and Baltimore, instead of the dynastic Pats, I think you would be right.
But those two wins over the Pats, especially in 2008, are enormous.
Being hurt for SB25 kills him.
I would vote him in on first ballot.
It will be close, but I don’t think the voters put him in on first ballot. Hope I’m wrong.
It really is a 50/50. Eli was not an elite regular season QB by any stretch of the imagination. But he played at an elite level in two insane playoff runs over eight weeks.
My guess is the playoff runs will trump the regular season issues, along with the royalty of the Manning name, and Eli gets in on the first ballot.
But it's not a no-brainer by any means when you examine the entire body of work.
I wouldn’t say he had “regular season issues”. His regular seasons were not up there with his playoff runs, but they were nothing to sneeze at either.
He also never won a single playoff game outside of those two SB runs. And while I know that's an awful lot like, "besides that, Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?" it's likely to factor into some voters' minds.
Eli is definitely a HOF QB, but even his stats are going to be a little bit faded in just a couple of years with the way the game is going. Eli's entire candidacy is going to rest very largely on the two magical SB runs, and his SB MVP award in each. The Manning legacy, the ironman streak, even forcing his way out of San Diego before he ever played a down of pro football, those things will all be part of what make him a HOFer. But if you don't think there's going to also be a lot of comparisons to Jim Plunkett from outside of this fanbase, I think you might be kidding yourself.
Eventually. 2 Super Bowls and MVP of those games gets you into the hall. It may take 5 years, because his body of work, elsewise, is mundane.
If Eli's SB wins were over Pittsburgh and Baltimore, instead of the dynastic Pats, I think you would be right.
But those two wins over the Pats, especially in 2008, are enormous.
Makes little difference. He won two Super Bowl and was MVP both times. But the fact remains, his overall record is mundane.
Also remember, Justin Tuck could have been MVP in both games and maybe should have been in 2008.
I just hope he gets in - deserves it.
It looks like most responses on this thread are essentially “doubt it.” Unfortunate, considering we’re all Giants fans.
2. 7th all-time in passing yards and TDs
3. 3rd longest consecutive games started from QB position
4. two of the greatest playoff runs in NFL history, including one of the greatest upsets in SB history
BigBlueCane: "Tiki Barber is not a feature RB."
That's never going to wash off.
If Eli's SB wins were over Pittsburgh and Baltimore, instead of the dynastic Pats, I think you would be right.
But those two wins over the Pats, especially in 2008, are enormous.
Makes little difference. He won two Super Bowl and was MVP both times. But the fact remains, his overall record is mundane.
Also remember, Justin Tuck could have been MVP in both games and maybe should have been in 2008.
I just hope he gets in - deserves it.
Eli's entire body of work definitely makes his case complicated. As I stated earlier, his regular season performance has - maybe - 5 quality years out of 15 that would be Hall worthy (IMO). So, 2/3 of his regular season career is average at best.
It's an interesting point about Tuck, especially in the second Pats v NYG SB in 2011. But Eli had the memorable play in 2008 with the 3rd down escape and heave to Tyree. Followed by the game winner to Burris.
But Eli will ultimately get in.
So is Jerome Bettis and Terrell Davis.
I meant RIF - my bad.
Your characterization is misplaced.
I never hated Eli. I criticized Eli and his camp for their pre-draft decision to not play for the Chargers. Just like I criticized the Elways for the same stunt.
Ironically, Peyton wanted to get drafted by the Colts despite their crazy owner.
Youand I havent interacted very much and I wasnt here for Eli. But you hated on Jones all last year and you play devil's advocate to literally every single positive point a poster makes about the team. I havent seen you relent on your Jones hate with an admission that he was good last year (stop it....everybody acknowledges he looked good to very good last year) so now its on to Saquon because the majority of fans here want him back and to see him play a big role in this offense. But you have affiliated yourself with the anti-RB crowd (which I am not arguing against....just that Barkely is different).
Just curious what happens if Saquon comes back on a 3/4 year deal, goes for 10 TDs, over 1500 total yards and DJ efficiently throws 25-30 TDs, runs for 5 more and has a 3500+ yard season.
I literally cannot remember you posting a positive thing about the direction the Giants are headed in. Thats not me picking a fight, its just a trend I have noticed and apparently others have too.
Now go ahead and call me a dupe, call me Producer, call me Britt...but its a thing. I dont see any other self proclaimed fan on this site hate on the team like you do. Just saying...your car is see-thru.
Two things hurt him - time missed with injuries, and playing much of his career in a run heavy offense. His career numbers don't look like anything special these days since passing offense exploded.
Being hurt for SB25 kills him.
One could argue that we don't win it all in '90 if Simms doesn't get injured. Hoss' legs were a huge boost & added an offensive element Simms just didn't provide. And I love Phil.
One could argue that we don't win it all in '90 if Simms doesn't get injured. Hoss' legs were a huge boost & added an offensive element Simms just didn't provide. And I love Phil.
I know it's a touchy subject with Simms supporters, but I think you're right. Simms was the better QB over his entire career, of course. But going up against that ferocious 49er D (a D which Simms and the offense could only score 3 points against earlier that year), Hoss's mobility was key. Right guy at the right moment.
If Bill Walsh ended up drafting Simms (as he planned to do before the Giants took him), it would have been interesting to see how he would have done in that offense. And if Simms had a QB coach like Jim Fassel for his whole career (Simms raved about how Fassel helped him raise his game in '93), I bet his numbers would have been more impressive.
I don’t disagree with you but it absolutely slammed his HoF bonafides.
I honestly can't weigh in on Simms. His career reminds me of Sam Bradford but with much better teams. Simms was hurt...a lot. Simms also wasnt asked to "quarterback" too often....meaning put the team on his shoulders against a superior team like Eli did.
Simms did what he was asked to do (when he was playing) but his entire career was based off of a body blow run game followed by play action and backed by a carnivorous D. But I dont think he ever had one of the instances of slaying a dragon like Eli did.
I could be wrong. Guy could zip it for sure and was tough. But including him in the same conversation as Eli is a bridge too far.
I don’t disagree with you but it absolutely slammed his HoF bonafides.
I agree with you Chris. I am also one of those that thinks the Giants lose that game if Simms plays over Hostetler. Even more of a thumb 8n the eye of his HoF career.
Putting Phil aside for a minute, Eli was so damn clutch when it mattered most. He was a rollercoaster @ times, but man...I'm looking forward to him getting into Canton.
Plus I've said it here before, the SF game alone should get him in. That was the stuff legends are made of.
I honestly can't weigh in on Simms. His career reminds me of Sam Bradford but with much better teams. Simms was hurt...a lot. Simms also wasnt asked to "quarterback" too often....meaning put the team on his shoulders against a superior team like Eli did.
Simms did what he was asked to do (when he was playing) but his entire career was based off of a body blow run game followed by play action and backed by a carnivorous D. But I dont think he ever had one of the instances of slaying a dragon like Eli did.
I could be wrong. Guy could zip it for sure and was tough. But including him in the same conversation as Eli is a bridge too far.
I have seen all the quarterbacks since 56. For me, Simms and Tittle were the best.
Putting Phil aside for a minute, Eli was so damn clutch when it mattered most. He was a rollercoaster @ times, but man...I'm looking forward to him getting into Canton.
SanFran, there is no comparison in my book. Sis ALWAYS had the better team around him. He was a great QB. But Eli to me is a no brainer. Eli just made it happen. Simms played behind great lines, with dominant defenses and while he made his throws, the team won without him.
Simms isnt in the same conversation as AEli IMO
Hard argument. Simms & Eli were QBs in two different eras. Both excelled when it mattered most, i.e. the Super Bowl.
Putting Phil aside for a minute, Eli was so damn clutch when it mattered most. He was a rollercoaster @ times, but man...I'm looking forward to him getting into Canton.
SanFran, there is no comparison in my book. Sis ALWAYS had the better team around him. He was a great QB. But Eli to me is a no brainer. Eli just made it happen. Simms played behind great lines, with dominant defenses and while he made his throws, the team won without him.
Simms isnt in the same conversation as AEli IMO
Phil Simms did not play on great teams from 1979-1983. His lines were mediocre at best which may account for why he got hurt so often. Simms could carry a team when needed.Does anyone remember Simms throwing for over 500 yards against the Bengals when the team did not have a running game? How about the Jets game in 1988 when the Giants needed to win to get in? The defense could not stop the Jets that day and Simms carried the offense and would have won if not for a late Al Toon TD. He was tough and accurate. Lacking big time wide receivers, being hand cuffed in a run oriented offense, playing in a stadium notorious for wind, then getting screwed over by Handley and you can see why Simms did not have numbers comparable to other QBs in his era. Montana and Wellington Mara are correct---Simms belongs in the HOF.
As for Eli, he won't be a first ballot HOFer, but will eventually get in.
Hard argument. Simms & Eli were QBs in two different eras. Both excelled when it mattered most, i.e. the Super Bowl.
Putting Phil aside for a minute, Eli was so damn clutch when it mattered most. He was a rollercoaster @ times, but man...I'm looking forward to him getting into Canton.
SanFran, there is no comparison in my book. Sis ALWAYS had the better team around him. He was a great QB. But Eli to me is a no brainer. Eli just made it happen. Simms played behind great lines, with dominant defenses and while he made his throws, the team won without him.
Simms isnt in the same conversation as AEli IMO
How much success did Eli and the Giants have the latter part of his career behind some pretty bad offensive lines?
Stating Simms isn’t in the same conversation as Eli, and using Sam Bradford as a Simms comparable, makes your take on him as a player pretty easy to dismiss for some of us.
+1
^^^100% spot on! HOF, no doubt. First ballot, probably not.
Judging from Wikipedia's page on the 2020 NFL season (where Eli's retirement is listed):
Travis Frederick
Antonio Gates
Luke Kuechly
Joe Staley
Aqib Talib
Marshal Yanda
Eric Weddle? (came out of retirement for the Rams in 2021)
The spam bot will soon be shown the door, don't worry.
I also think it's too facile to assume, as many seem to, that Simms would not have won in 1990.
Yeah, maybe the poster should've thought about that a bit more.
There's a reason Simms is at least in the HOF conversation and Bradford is not.
I also think it's too facile to assume, as many seem to, that Simms would not have won in 1990.
There is also a context. He played the first half of his career in a very QB unfriendly system. It was predicated on multiple reads by both the QB and receivers. It was a system I truly believe most veteran QBs would have failed miserably in. Yet, he was entrusted to run it right away.
The second half of his career was an absolute waste if his talent. They did not properly address the aging OL of the 2011 SB. I do not like when people say Reese ignored the OL. That's not true. They spent decent picks and FA $ on the OL for a number of years. The GM and the scouting department just did an absolute terrible job in all 3 important phases of evaluation in terms of college players, their own players, and other players around the league. They swung and missed over and over and over.
I firmly believe Eli had plenty left, even until the end. He had 2 of his best statistical seasons with McAdoo as the OC, with the input of TC. He thrived in that hybrid WC offense. When McAdoo took over as HC, their offense was not the same, even remotely. The new system, in combination with a downright terrible OL, meant Eli's final years were an embarrassment for him, the team, and the franchise. But, I still believe they didn't have to be.
The bottom line is no, Eli was never considered the top QB in the league. But, most of his career he was somewhere between 3 or 4 and 10. Overall, I would rank him as one of the top 5 of his immediate peers, with them all being very close. Some had better stats, but I have always maintained most, if not all, would not have thrived in the Giants offense or under the NY media lights. While Eli was not #1, I don't think I would have traded him for any other QB from his era, with maybe 1 or 2 exceptions.
I still can't believe that someone who calls himself a Giants fan actually compared Simms to Sam Bradford.
Phil Simms is criminally underrated.
We have two challenges: (1) posters are too young to have seen Simms play and/or (2) they are too daft to understand the differences in the play today versus in the '80s.
For those under (1), I give them a break. Those in (2) are hopeless.
Simms was a great talent, which is why he was drafted #7 in 1979 out of a 1-AA school. Tremendous athlete with a plus arm.