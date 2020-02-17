Vanilla Vick Jones compilation of Jones runs

that it took me like 3 minutes of film to stop waiting for the pass to come out.
Outside of read options keeps, every play Jones was 100% a thrower first.
Hes a QB that runs, not a running QB.
All that, with a shitty line that should make you skittish (which he was at times) but majority of the plays, the run was his 3rd option that he just so happened to have to take.
Also, I noticed that my fear for his injury risk was a lot LESS after plays that he finished strong with a dive, or a sprint out of bounds, or taking on a tackler vs. slowing down or semi sliding. Hope he remains aggressive.
It's really hard to talk about how good a player Jones is
In all seriousness though, what a cool player to root for, I’m happy he is our QB right now. Does he need to improve some things, yes. But he is shown he puts the work and he has improved a lot of year one. It’s a shame that he wasn’t helped more early on his career. His running ability is a back breaker for defenses. I hope he tears it up this year. This might be the most excited I have been before a Giants season since 2008.
He's not shifty or flashy, but he's effective. He's a good enough runner that the defense has to account for his running. Now let's hope that he has enough weapons, enough protection, and enough recognition to kick the passing game to the next level.
The victim complex some of you people have is pathological. Jones was criticized because he played. Even when these faults were exaggerated, the side exaggerating the opposite end. Now the exaggerations are way more on the over projection side. I think you may be confusing the echo chamber here with the fact that BBI groupthink is some kind of objective truth. I recognize the upside if his mind grows into the position to take advantage of his athletic talents. Most here don’t recognize that completely shedding something that has plagued your professional career is anything but a given.
The Jones as a hard worker thing is just exhausting and something that someone astutely pointed out is played up only when the field results don’t speak for themselves. Save for a few ridiculous talents everyone in the NFL works hard the Giants propaganda machine loves to push this story. This isn’t some college course with a participation grade. Just play up to your contract that is now overpaying you based on your past production.
Vanilla Vick is a stupid name. I would love to have a great season but I think unless JMS is good out of the gate and Evan Neal takes a step forward we are more likely to regress. Be as optimistic as you want these victory laps are as dumb as the name.
He works hard, not a diva, doesn’t want any of the limelight, as improves every year. Still only 25 years old. But yes, I do like his legs a lot too….so many 3rd down plays get first downs because of those legs. It’s also going to be fun to see what he does with these new fast playmates- Waller, Campbell, and Hyatt.
Was how important having players at every position that can block a little. The TE position is such a huge need in the offense that was run last year. Seemed like every other run the TE was in motion and sealed off the outside.
It is also nice to have a DJ thread without being bombarded with how bad he sucks 😀 (one or two is tolerable)
And the nickname although funny, still doesn't fit him at all.
Can't wait to see him run this year. With all the speed on O spreading out the defense he could put up some big numbers with his legs.
When watching DJ in the runs I was impressed by the number of first downs he ran for.
So I did some research and found the following.
Daniel Jones ran for 57 first downs which is 10th in the league.
Jones however, did this on 120 attempts, which is 47.5% of his rushes for a first down.
If you add his 7 rushing TDs to this analysis, 50.3% of his rushes resulted in a TD or first down.
Both of these numbers are first in the NFL. The only player close to Jones is Josh Allen.
Both Allen and Jones are obtaining first downs and TDs at an elite level that is historically good.
Other than Allen there is no one even remotely close.
Save for a few ridiculous talents everyone in the NFL works hard
Vanilla Vick is a stupid name.
On your first point... that is 100% false.
Agree on your second point.
You are joking right? The most challenging physical sport outside of fighting people you think the implicit assumption that people train hard is 100% false vs. the alternative? Give me a break.
And you have to compare comp to comp. QB is the most demanding position. Do we have any evidence whatsoever that Jones is even above average Vs. the other QBs?
No. And that is my point. We don’t know how he compares to other people and people talk about him as if he is some abnormally hard worker. And that is the kind of thing you emphasize when someone doesn’t have the play on the field. Go ahead and prove to me that he works harder than Mahomes or Burrow. You can’t and their play does the talking. This isn’t study hall, these points are made to consistently overrate his value and part of the reason he got overpaid. You should get paid for results. The hours you spend to do something is an antiquated toxic overworked culture BS. I’ll take someone with the same production putting in 2 hours a day vs. the one putting in 10 hours every day of the week. The moment the 10 hour guy gets better that changes.
There isn’t some implicit relationship between spending hours doing something and getting better at it. Time is limited, efficiency is more important. And what we know about Jones is all those hours and hours of time didn’t make him any better (actually worse) before he got a coach that ran a smart offense. That is the exact argument for efficiency vs. raw time.
I’m confused, where are my victory laps in what I said? Just because I don’t shit on Jones repeatedly doesn’t mean that I am not critical of his play. I said there are still things he needs to improve.
As far as the hard working thing, it has nothing to do with Giants propaganda but from the actual improvement in his game, it is obvious that the kid is working on his issues. He has shown improvement in ball security. He has shown improvement in pocket awareness and even had some improvisational plays this year.
The giants had a good year last year and DJ was not just a passenger on the train and does deserve credit. The fact that you brought up about overpayment already proves that your opinion loses value. His contract is easy to get out of if DJ regresses and he was not given a monster contract that will set the giants back if he fails.
The only thing we are probably going to agree on is Vanilla Vick is a stupid name.
I think a lot of people like to try to put QBs in a box and want them to look a certain way, and that is not reality. Eli was not Peyton. Eli was not Brady. Eli had a really hard time and still has a hard time getting credit for what he was good at doing. Eli was talented and he was super clutch and performed his biggest moments on the biggest stages.
I had a checklist of things I wanted to see DJ improve and he has improved on some of them. He still has other improvements to make like throwing outside the numbers when teams are giving up that area of the field. This is not blind optimism this just simple optimism. There were some of us that think bad coaching was hurting his career and now some want to simply say that DJ sucks and it just coaching which is a terrible take. I know that Giants would suck if Jake Fromm was their QB with the same team and who knows what kind of careers Maholmes or Brady would have without Reid or Bellicheck. You need a good coach to be a successful QB in this league.
This thread is to celebrate DJ’s running ability and it deserves to be celebrated because he is really effing good at it.
I do have a question for you, you said “ Most here don’t recognize that completely shedding something that has plagued your professional career is anything but a given. ”
You are joking right? The most challenging physical sport outside of fighting people you think the implicit assumption that people train hard is 100% false vs. the alternative? Give me a break.
And you have to compare comp to comp. QB is the most demanding position. Do we have any evidence whatsoever that Jones is even above average Vs. the other QBs?
No. And that is my point. We don’t know how he compares to other people and people talk about him as if he is some abnormally hard worker. And that is the kind of thing you emphasize when someone doesn’t have the play on the field. Go ahead and prove to me that he works harder than Mahomes or Burrow. You can’t and their play does the talking. This isn’t study hall, these points are made to consistently overrate his value and part of the reason he got overpaid. You should get paid for results. The hours you spend to do something is an antiquated toxic overworked culture BS. I’ll take someone with the same production putting in 2 hours a day vs. the one putting in 10 hours every day of the week. The moment the 10 hour guy gets better that changes.
There isn’t some implicit relationship between spending hours doing something and getting better at it. Time is limited, efficiency is more important. And what we know about Jones is all those hours and hours of time didn’t make him any better (actually worse) before he got a coach that ran a smart offense. That is the exact argument for efficiency vs. raw time.
There's a very strong correlation between practice and performance, it's almost so obvious people tend to overthink it. Gladwell is more or less right about the 10k hour of training thing. In esports, there is almost a direct linear correlation between the hours or play and your rank (something that's easy to track in a completely digital medium). Magnus Carlsen speculates that Hikaru Nakamura is so good at blitz chess because he's streaming is his full time job now and he's constantly streaming and playing it.
Having said that if I study chess 10k hours and Bobby Fischer studies it for 10k hours, Fischer would kick my ass.
I see him outrun CBs and take on LBs. That being said, I hope the new personnel allows him to run less this year because of the injury risk. In addition, I love some of the coaches on this board that keep saying he has somethings to improve on. What? I quoted Sean O'Hara a few times "DJ has done more with less than any QB in the League" IMO he has a strong arm, does see the field well, is very accurate, slips the ball into small windows, has the instincts when to run, is fearless and extremely competitive. The Colts game told me a lot, I know some will say the Colts stink, but I've seen the Giants, through the years, lose many an important game to lesser teams. DJ refused to lose that game, and took it upon his shoulders that the Giants were going to the playoffs, the fans in the stands realized it and rewarded him with a standing DJ chant when he was taken out. We have a damn good QB, give him his due in stead of nit picking.
and the Giants got him some weapons. Pretty excited to see how the offense looks this year.
He reads and sets up blocks well
Has a good spin move
And - in these clips - feels the pressure and climbs the pocket exceptionally well
1) Seems like under Shurmur & Judge, more of Jones' runs were scrambles / run for your life
2) Under Daboll / Kafka, more planned runs, except again the NFC East (stronger defensive lines) when it seems more were scrambles
3) A surprisingly high (IMHO) number of Jones' runs result in first downs, even long down and distance situations. A lot of TD too.
4) Jones' open field speed is obvious. The back side / weak side runs where Jones can get up a head of steam before crossing the LOS are particularly effective.
Man I really miss some guys around here ;)
i'm expecting a HUGE year from him.
Jones has good vision, maybe excellent vision.
He reads and sets up blocks well
Has a good spin move
And - in these clips - feels the pressure and climbs the pocket exceptionally well
Obviously Jones running for 40+ yd TD is a backbreaker, but he's also a killer running and stretching the field horizontally with his strider speed.
Reads blocks very well … good patience.
Quick acceleration to the next level followed by deceptive speed … you can see several examples of both LBs and DBs misjudging where he’ll be and missing tackles.
Still needs work on sliding and getting out of bounds before the hit.
Great off-season post …thanks!
There are at least two instances in that video where the camera operator is completely fooled and the camera follows Barkley while DJ is running in the other direction...
I’m curious. If you break down DJ’s runs, how many of his big runs came off RPO/fake to Barkley, how many pure scrambles, designed QB draw, etc.
Quote:
Excellent ball handling skills … how many times did the announcer say ‘handoff to Barkley’ followed by ‘Jones keeps it’.
I’m curious. If you break down DJ’s runs, how many of his big runs came off RPO/fake to Barkley, how many pure scrambles, designed QB draw, etc.
based on that vid (which I realize is not conclusive), I'll guess 20% RPO/fake to Barkley, 70% pure scrambles and 10% designed QB draws. That's totally a guess.
This is not a knock on Eli, but a statement about that style of QB. You are really limited in today's game if you do not have a QB who can run.
This is highlighted by how athletic the pass rushers are and if you cannot extend plays or move the chains with your legs, the chance of success for the offense is much lower.
Man I really miss some guys around here ;)
It is also nice to have a DJ thread without being bombarded with how bad he sucks 😀 (one or two is tolerable)
And the nickname although funny, still doesn't fit him at all.
Can't wait to see him run this year. With all the speed on O spreading out the defense he could put up some big numbers with his legs.
So I did some research and found the following.
Daniel Jones ran for 57 first downs which is 10th in the league.
Jones however, did this on 120 attempts, which is 47.5% of his rushes for a first down.
If you add his 7 rushing TDs to this analysis, 50.3% of his rushes resulted in a TD or first down.
Both of these numbers are first in the NFL. The only player close to Jones is Josh Allen.
Both Allen and Jones are obtaining first downs and TDs at an elite level that is historically good.
Other than Allen there is no one even remotely close.
You are joking right? The most challenging physical sport outside of fighting people you think the implicit assumption that people train hard is 100% false vs. the alternative? Give me a break.
And you have to compare comp to comp. QB is the most demanding position. Do we have any evidence whatsoever that Jones is even above average Vs. the other QBs?
No. And that is my point. We don’t know how he compares to other people and people talk about him as if he is some abnormally hard worker. And that is the kind of thing you emphasize when someone doesn’t have the play on the field. Go ahead and prove to me that he works harder than Mahomes or Burrow. You can’t and their play does the talking. This isn’t study hall, these points are made to consistently overrate his value and part of the reason he got overpaid. You should get paid for results. The hours you spend to do something is an antiquated toxic overworked culture BS. I’ll take someone with the same production putting in 2 hours a day vs. the one putting in 10 hours every day of the week. The moment the 10 hour guy gets better that changes.
There isn’t some implicit relationship between spending hours doing something and getting better at it. Time is limited, efficiency is more important. And what we know about Jones is all those hours and hours of time didn’t make him any better (actually worse) before he got a coach that ran a smart offense. That is the exact argument for efficiency vs. raw time.
I give Kafka all the credit in the world. He pushed almost all the right buttons last year.
I'm a huge fan of the read option, I am excited to see more.
These plays don’t count.
Man I really miss some guys around here ;)
I’m confused, where are my victory laps in what I said? Just because I don’t shit on Jones repeatedly doesn’t mean that I am not critical of his play. I said there are still things he needs to improve.
As far as the hard working thing, it has nothing to do with Giants propaganda but from the actual improvement in his game, it is obvious that the kid is working on his issues. He has shown improvement in ball security. He has shown improvement in pocket awareness and even had some improvisational plays this year.
The giants had a good year last year and DJ was not just a passenger on the train and does deserve credit. The fact that you brought up about overpayment already proves that your opinion loses value. His contract is easy to get out of if DJ regresses and he was not given a monster contract that will set the giants back if he fails.
The only thing we are probably going to agree on is Vanilla Vick is a stupid name.
I think a lot of people like to try to put QBs in a box and want them to look a certain way, and that is not reality. Eli was not Peyton. Eli was not Brady. Eli had a really hard time and still has a hard time getting credit for what he was good at doing. Eli was talented and he was super clutch and performed his biggest moments on the biggest stages.
I had a checklist of things I wanted to see DJ improve and he has improved on some of them. He still has other improvements to make like throwing outside the numbers when teams are giving up that area of the field. This is not blind optimism this just simple optimism. There were some of us that think bad coaching was hurting his career and now some want to simply say that DJ sucks and it just coaching which is a terrible take. I know that Giants would suck if Jake Fromm was their QB with the same team and who knows what kind of careers Maholmes or Brady would have without Reid or Bellicheck. You need a good coach to be a successful QB in this league.
This thread is to celebrate DJ’s running ability and it deserves to be celebrated because he is really effing good at it.
I do have a question for you, you said “ Most here don’t recognize that completely shedding something that has plagued your professional career is anything but a given. ”
What is that “something” to you?
By the metrics as well by the eye Jones is one of if not the best running qbs
His 50% rate of tds and first downs is exceptional
To make it even more amazing most of his runs come on third downs when the opposing team is looking to stop the first downs
The other fact is that Jones first downs and tds are not gimmes .
I am looking to find his average first down and td runs. I haven’t found it but it must be in excess of 6-7 yards per carry
Yes, he's an elite rusher. I love that he's our QB.
Excellent ball handling skills … how many times did the announcer say ‘handoff to Barkley’ followed by ‘Jones keeps it’.
There are at least two instances in that video where the camera operator is completely fooled and the camera follows Barkley while DJ is running in the other direction...
He's got a big frame that hides the ball well, that's a part of it.
You are joking right? The most challenging physical sport outside of fighting people you think the implicit assumption that people train hard is 100% false vs. the alternative? Give me a break.
And you have to compare comp to comp. QB is the most demanding position. Do we have any evidence whatsoever that Jones is even above average Vs. the other QBs?
No. And that is my point. We don’t know how he compares to other people and people talk about him as if he is some abnormally hard worker. And that is the kind of thing you emphasize when someone doesn’t have the play on the field. Go ahead and prove to me that he works harder than Mahomes or Burrow. You can’t and their play does the talking. This isn’t study hall, these points are made to consistently overrate his value and part of the reason he got overpaid. You should get paid for results. The hours you spend to do something is an antiquated toxic overworked culture BS. I’ll take someone with the same production putting in 2 hours a day vs. the one putting in 10 hours every day of the week. The moment the 10 hour guy gets better that changes.
There isn’t some implicit relationship between spending hours doing something and getting better at it. Time is limited, efficiency is more important. And what we know about Jones is all those hours and hours of time didn’t make him any better (actually worse) before he got a coach that ran a smart offense. That is the exact argument for efficiency vs. raw time.
There's a very strong correlation between practice and performance, it's almost so obvious people tend to overthink it. Gladwell is more or less right about the 10k hour of training thing. In esports, there is almost a direct linear correlation between the hours or play and your rank (something that's easy to track in a completely digital medium). Magnus Carlsen speculates that Hikaru Nakamura is so good at blitz chess because he's streaming is his full time job now and he's constantly streaming and playing it.
Having said that if I study chess 10k hours and Bobby Fischer studies it for 10k hours, Fischer would kick my ass.
I call him Caucasian Cunningham.
I would like to see less carries from Jones and better run production between the tackles from the backs. Buffalo has had this same issue and it has hurt them in the playoffs.
Jones can still get his carries but I thought he took a few too many bad hits last season.
If you watch the video it is amazing what Jones did against defenses that stacked the box.
On most of the plays there was a one high safety.
It was amazing how Jones had to fight through contact and how he consistently outran the defense to the edges.