Good Article By Graziano About Barkley Contract

Essex : 7/7/2023 8:55 am
He methodically goes through all the options. We have discussed on here, so a lot of this has been gone over, but nice to see it in paper. I do think the Chubb example is probably Barkley's best get but would be less than he already turned down. As Graziano called it "a save face" option. I am a big believer in the franchise tag option this year and do it again next year if he has a good year.
Link - ( New Window )
If the Giants are going to win it all  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2023 9:19 am : link
The RB Franchise Tender needs to be the TOTAL the Giants are spending on RB position not just 1 player. The cost to get talented players at more important positions is just too great to spend that much on one RB.
We don’t know what he turned down  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 9:23 am : link
I can’t believe it’s still referenced as such
RE: If the Giants are going to win it all  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 9:26 am : link
In comment 16144737 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
The RB Franchise Tender needs to be the TOTAL the Giants are spending on RB position not just 1 player. The cost to get talented players at more important positions is just too great to spend that much on one RB.


If we are going to win it all then Jones needs to play like a borderline top 5 QB or we have an absolutely slam dunk defense that can wreck games. I don’t think a few million will have much of an impact on either happening and in the case of Barkley, he, Thomas and Waller will have the biggest impacts on the former happening or not.
8 figures (!!!) for one year of work...  
sb from NYT Forum : 7/7/2023 10:23 am : link
I still can't get over how this is a slight.
RE: We don’t know what he turned down  
mfjmfj : 7/7/2023 10:27 am : link
In comment 16144738 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I can’t believe it’s still referenced as such


Of course we don't know, but it has been widely reported as being 3/39. I know, I know, we don't know the guarantee. But it is still fair to say that one believes he will not get a deal as good as 3/39 and that whatever lesser deal he signs (if he does) will have less guaranteed money than the one he turned down. That is certainly my belief. But I also think the chance of him getting a second FT is very low.
Use him more like Faulk  
Thegratefulhead : 7/7/2023 10:29 am : link
I know everyone wants the bell-cow back but if you throw him the ball 90 times you can afford to pay him 12 million per. Reduce his smashing into the line and get him the ball in space.
RE: RE: If the Giants are going to win it all  
mfjmfj : 7/7/2023 10:32 am : link
In comment 16144740 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16144737 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


The RB Franchise Tender needs to be the TOTAL the Giants are spending on RB position not just 1 player. The cost to get talented players at more important positions is just too great to spend that much on one RB.



If we are going to win it all then Jones needs to play like a borderline top 5 QB or we have an absolutely slam dunk defense that can wreck games. I don’t think a few million will have much of an impact on either happening and in the case of Barkley, he, Thomas and Waller will have the biggest impacts on the former happening or not.


Exactly. If we spend $10MM or $12.5MM on running backs is not a game breaker by any stretch. And if SB stays healthy his floor is quite high. The variance will be at WR/TE, DJ, & defense. Running back does not have to get better for us to be great. Already very good, no character risk, close to zero turnover risk. I don't think DJ has to get better either, but I do think his numbers have to get better (i.e. better WR/TE play, and better OL play leading to more and longer passing).
Barkley and Josh Jacob's are getting pressure from players union  
George from PA : 7/7/2023 10:47 am : link
As one of the "best" RBs....their contracts have a ripple affect through out league.

To show he cares.

His deal will wait until deadline...."he gave it his best shot".
RE: We don’t know what he turned down  
Big Blue '56 : 7/7/2023 11:26 am : link
In comment 16144738 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I can’t believe it’s still referenced as such


Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
this is all so simple  
djm : 7/7/2023 11:26 am : link
what is more likely to happen in 2023?

A-Barkley has the same kind of season as he did in 22.
B-Barkley has an even better year in 23 than he did in 22.
C-Barkley gets hurt and his 24 season is in jeopardy.


As concerned as some might be, the answer is either A or B. If you think you're convinced it is C, you're wrong. Even if you're proven to be right, you weren't. Odds are Barkley WON'T get hurt, badly.

Lock him up for 3 with escapability after 2.
same shit different year  
djm : 7/7/2023 11:27 am : link
RBs do get paid. Teams will pay star RBs. It literally happens all the time. It literally JUST happened with multiple teams.

It's a process. Wait it out.
RE: this is all so simple  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2023 11:37 am : link
In comment 16144818 djm said:
Quote:
what is more likely to happen in 2023?

A-Barkley has the same kind of season as he did in 22.
B-Barkley has an even better year in 23 than he did in 22.
C-Barkley gets hurt and his 24 season is in jeopardy.


As concerned as some might be, the answer is either A or B. If you think you're convinced it is C, you're wrong. Even if you're proven to be right, you weren't. Odds are Barkley WON'T get hurt, badly.

Lock him up for 3 with escapability after 2.


If it is A, I would not want him back in 2024 as he has regressed as a receiving threat out of the backfield and after the Houston game his play really tailed off when he could not maintain the same workload.
RE: Use him more like Faulk  
TrevorC : 7/7/2023 11:39 am : link
In comment 16144780 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I know everyone wants the bell-cow back but if you throw him the ball 90 times you can afford to pay him 12 million per. Reduce his smashing into the line and get him the ball in space.


I would like that myself, but we all know he is not a receiver like Faulk was. Faulk could run better routes than even some of his receivers.... And he played with good ones.

Barclays value as a receiver is either catching the ball in space like out in the flat, or if he caught a screen pass and it was set up. He is electric when he has the ball in his hands and he gets to the second level. I think we'll see more ability to get on the ball in those situations with the other pieces that we've added.
RE: same shit different year  
TrevorC : 7/7/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16144823 djm said:
Quote:
RBs do get paid. Teams will pay star RBs. It literally happens all the time. It literally JUST happened with multiple teams.

It's a process. Wait it out.


Maybe I missed it, but who did it happen with?
Is there a trick to get past the firewall?  
Reale01 : 7/7/2023 12:07 pm : link
I Can only read the intro
Good link...  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 12:14 pm : link
Option #3 is the way Schoen should go - do nothing - since he clearly wasn't willing to be bold by going Option #4.

The future of success for NYG lies with the development of Daniel Jones, not keeping Saquon Barkley. If you are building a team around a RB, even for unmeasurable things like locker-room influence, you are wasting time.

RE: RE: same shit different year  
djm : 7/7/2023 12:18 pm : link
In comment 16144835 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16144823 djm said:


Quote:


RBs do get paid. Teams will pay star RBs. It literally happens all the time. It literally JUST happened with multiple teams.

It's a process. Wait it out.



Maybe I missed it, but who did it happen with?


What teams have paid star rbs? I’m too lazy but you know it happens quite often. Panthers just did it. Niners have been doing it and I’m not even including CMC. Browns? Didn’t they just pay Chubb? Dallas always does it.
RE: RE: this is all so simple  
djm : 7/7/2023 12:19 pm : link
In comment 16144831 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16144818 djm said:


Quote:


what is more likely to happen in 2023?

A-Barkley has the same kind of season as he did in 22.
B-Barkley has an even better year in 23 than he did in 22.
C-Barkley gets hurt and his 24 season is in jeopardy.


As concerned as some might be, the answer is either A or B. If you think you're convinced it is C, you're wrong. Even if you're proven to be right, you weren't. Odds are Barkley WON'T get hurt, badly.

Lock him up for 3 with escapability after 2.



If it is A, I would not want him back in 2024 as he has regressed as a receiving threat out of the backfield and after the Houston game his play really tailed off when he could not maintain the same workload.


So you don’t want 1350 and double digit tds and huge tds in big spots all season long?

Because he “faded”

Ok.
Dude averaged like 6 ypc in a playoff game  
djm : 7/7/2023 12:20 pm : link
And two tds.

Faded.
RE: RE: RE: this is all so simple  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16144854 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16144831 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16144818 djm said:


Quote:


what is more likely to happen in 2023?

A-Barkley has the same kind of season as he did in 22.
B-Barkley has an even better year in 23 than he did in 22.
C-Barkley gets hurt and his 24 season is in jeopardy.


As concerned as some might be, the answer is either A or B. If you think you're convinced it is C, you're wrong. Even if you're proven to be right, you weren't. Odds are Barkley WON'T get hurt, badly.

Lock him up for 3 with escapability after 2.



If it is A, I would not want him back in 2024 as he has regressed as a receiving threat out of the backfield and after the Houston game his play really tailed off when he could not maintain the same workload.



So you don’t want 1350 and double digit tds and huge tds in big spots all season long?

Because he “faded”

Ok.


I wouldn't spend $12M+ on a RB that can't be a bellcow back for a 17 game season.

Barkley had a whopping 18 carries across 2 postseason games. You can get that for a heck of a lot less money. As far as the regular season, after being over 5 YPC in 3 of the first 5 games he only reached that level ONCE over the remainder of the season (against Minnesota's awful defense). Never had more than 50 receiving yards in any game which is atrocious for someone who is supposed to be a threat out of the backfield as Marshall Faulk was.
RE: Good link...  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 12:34 pm : link
In comment 16144851 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Option #3 is the way Schoen should go - do nothing - since he clearly wasn't willing to be bold by going Option #4.

The future of success for NYG lies with the development of Daniel Jones, not keeping Saquon Barkley. If you are building a team around a RB, even for unmeasurable things like locker-room influence, you are wasting time.


Keeping Barkley doesn’t mean we are building the team around the RB. It can very easily be seen as us building around Jones. And if we sign him, that’s likely how Schoen sees it.
Mike  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 12:49 pm : link
That’s disingenuous. We don’t get to the playoffs without Barkley so citing the playoff carries is bogus. And we went pass heavy against Minnesota, and Barkley played a role there too with the threat he presents - he also had 109 yards and 2 TDs on 14 touches which proves it.

Not wanting to pay Barkley is fine, misrepresenting his value to the Giants is not.
RE: RE: Good link...  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 12:52 pm : link
In comment 16144863 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16144851 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Option #3 is the way Schoen should go - do nothing - since he clearly wasn't willing to be bold by going Option #4.

The future of success for NYG lies with the development of Daniel Jones, not keeping Saquon Barkley. If you are building a team around a RB, even for unmeasurable things like locker-room influence, you are wasting time.




Keeping Barkley doesn’t mean we are building the team around the RB. It can very easily be seen as us building around Jones. And if we sign him, that’s likely how Schoen sees it.


Like I said, let's keep Barkley on a one-year deal.

In my judgment, building around Jones should be this formula: upgrading the OL and receivers.
Re Barkley Franchise Tag,  
clatterbuck : 7/7/2023 1:17 pm : link
Is it not the case the full 10M is applied against the 2023 cap, and would it not benefit the Giants to reach a deal that lowers this year's cap hit? I know guaranteed money in an extension seems to be the primary issue, but isn't the full salary on the tag guaranteed?
RE: Mike  
TrevorC : 7/7/2023 1:27 pm : link
In comment 16144869 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
That’s disingenuous. We don’t get to the playoffs without Barkley so citing the playoff carries is bogus. And we went pass heavy against Minnesota, and Barkley played a role there too with the threat he presents - he also had 109 yards and 2 TDs on 14 touches which proves it.

Not wanting to pay Barkley is fine, misrepresenting his value to the Giants is not.


Lets also not for get practically the entire league gave a mantra of "stop Barkley at all costs" and that probably opened things up at other positions.

I dont want the Giants to pay through the nose for Barkley, but seeing what he can do behind a capable line with some other capable weapons behind him is something I def want to see.

Comparing Pacheco, Jamaal Williams and Miles Sanders to the guys is just dumb. Not only did every single one of those players play behind far better blocking lines but also were in top offensive systems in the league. Barkley would be an absolute terror running behind those units.
RE: RE: Mike  
Mike in NY : 7/7/2023 1:34 pm : link
In comment 16144890 TrevorC said:
Quote:
In comment 16144869 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


That’s disingenuous. We don’t get to the playoffs without Barkley so citing the playoff carries is bogus. And we went pass heavy against Minnesota, and Barkley played a role there too with the threat he presents - he also had 109 yards and 2 TDs on 14 touches which proves it.

Not wanting to pay Barkley is fine, misrepresenting his value to the Giants is not.



Lets also not for get practically the entire league gave a mantra of "stop Barkley at all costs" and that probably opened things up at other positions.

I dont want the Giants to pay through the nose for Barkley, but seeing what he can do behind a capable line with some other capable weapons behind him is something I def want to see.

Comparing Pacheco, Jamaal Williams and Miles Sanders to the guys is just dumb. Not only did every single one of those players play behind far better blocking lines but also were in top offensive systems in the league. Barkley would be an absolute terror running behind those units.


They are also doing it for half of what Barkley would command or even less in the case of Pacheco, on a 7th round rookie contract. That is not fair though because Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce really make being a RB easy. Even if Eric Gray is not at Barkley's level, if he can do most of what Barkley can do, that is a significant amount of money that can go towards addressing WR, addressing OL.
What gets me is the "We don't want to make the player unhappy" line  
Sky King : 7/7/2023 1:44 pm : link
Screw that. If you're unhappy getting 10M vs. 12/13M, then I don't want you on my team anyway. I got other players to make "happy."
I don't know  
Essex : 7/7/2023 1:46 pm : link
I don't necessarily buy the argument that Barkley would be significantly better in other systems. It is possible, but by no means certain. He is not a good pass blocker and his catching ability is suspect at times (not only the occasional [or more than occasional] drop, but he also does not catch it cleanly giving the defense a chance to get a step on him).
He may not like it for the long term  
Matt M. : 7/7/2023 2:00 pm : link
but, I really prefer to keep him on the tag. It pays him very handsomely and barring a devastating injury, it sets him for a similar pay day next year. SO, even without the multi-year deal, he stands to make as much or more over the next 2 seasons on the tag if he plays well.

As for value, I know a lot of people here and among NFL fans and personnel in general don't value the RB as high as a decade ago. That may be correct. But, in this very specific case, I think his value to the Giants is high. I don't believe he or Jones have the kinds of years they had last year without the other and I don't think either replicates those years without the other. I really do like Jones and I am happy to move forward with him. But, I have no expectations of him living up to his deal without Barkley...at least not with the way their roster is currently configured. I don't think they have to paired forever. But, a healthy Barkley's presence in the backfield played a huge role in Jone's success both on the ground and passing. And don't overlook how vastly improved Barkley's pass pro blocking was last season.
RE: RE: RE: Good link...  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 2:04 pm : link
In comment 16144871 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16144863 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16144851 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Option #3 is the way Schoen should go - do nothing - since he clearly wasn't willing to be bold by going Option #4.

The future of success for NYG lies with the development of Daniel Jones, not keeping Saquon Barkley. If you are building a team around a RB, even for unmeasurable things like locker-room influence, you are wasting time.




Keeping Barkley doesn’t mean we are building the team around the RB. It can very easily be seen as us building around Jones. And if we sign him, that’s likely how Schoen sees it.



Like I said, let's keep Barkley on a one-year deal.

In my judgment, building around Jones should be this formula: upgrading the OL and receivers.


You can still do that. And Schoen/Daboll might see Barkley as having a bigger impact than a Guard, who knows. We don’t even have a high priced WR on the team, and we will be shredding LW in the next year or two. We have a very clean financial forecast and Barkley’s small % won’t make or break upgrading other areas. But I’m confident Schoen knows the math so it’s a redundant argument at this point.
RE: I don't know  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 2:12 pm : link
In comment 16144898 Essex said:
Quote:
I don't necessarily buy the argument that Barkley would be significantly better in other systems. It is possible, but by no means certain. He is not a good pass blocker and his catching ability is suspect at times (not only the occasional [or more than occasional] drop, but he also does not catch it cleanly giving the defense a chance to get a step on him).


He was the #1 rated pass blocker in 2022. And that was despite the pass blocking woes by 4 of the 5 OL spots and having no big threat at WR, and the TE being hurt. Judge Barkley off his performance in this regime, not the last one, unless of course you think it was a fluke which would just be you guessing.
RE: RE: I don't know  
Essex : 7/7/2023 2:18 pm : link
In comment 16144913 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16144898 Essex said:


Quote:


I don't necessarily buy the argument that Barkley would be significantly better in other systems. It is possible, but by no means certain. He is not a good pass blocker and his catching ability is suspect at times (not only the occasional [or more than occasional] drop, but he also does not catch it cleanly giving the defense a chance to get a step on him).



He was the #1 rated pass blocker in 2022. And that was despite the pass blocking woes by 4 of the 5 OL spots and having no big threat at WR, and the TE being hurt. Judge Barkley off his performance in this regime, not the last one, unless of course you think it was a fluke which would just be you guessing.

Again, I have no issue judging him off this regime and it is quite possible that I am conflating his blocking with the Judge/DG years, but I don't ever remember saying to myself last season that wow, Barkley has become a good blocker. I don't know who is grading it and they are probably more of an expert than me so I will take your word for it. However, I disntictly remember last season his inability to cleanly catch footballs and how much that hurt his overall ability. Once Barkley gets to the second level, whether it be running the ball or catching it that is where he is deadly. His inability to catch the ball cleanly severely effects that.
RE: RE: RE: Good link...  
djm : 7/7/2023 2:42 pm : link
In comment 16144871 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16144863 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 16144851 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Option #3 is the way Schoen should go - do nothing - since he clearly wasn't willing to be bold by going Option #4.

The future of success for NYG lies with the development of Daniel Jones, not keeping Saquon Barkley. If you are building a team around a RB, even for unmeasurable things like locker-room influence, you are wasting time.




Keeping Barkley doesn’t mean we are building the team around the RB. It can very easily be seen as us building around Jones. And if we sign him, that’s likely how Schoen sees it.



Like I said, let's keep Barkley on a one-year deal.

In my judgment, building around Jones should be this formula: upgrading the OL and receivers.


Signing BArk to a 2-3 (wiggle room after 2) year deal now is better than tagging him for the next 2.

HE's going to sign before September. Just watch.
I haven’t touched on his pass catching  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 2:42 pm : link
but his blocking was great last season. It was noticeable watching the games and the stats back it up.

The pass catching is hard to say. He’s had some very good years (Shurmur) some bad years (judge) and then the focus in 2022 was rushing and controlling clock. I’d like to think that a more open offense will help him in that area but I don’t know what the plans are yet - will depend on how well Waller plays and whether a WR steps up. As long as he’s running well the rest is a bonus IMO.
all this mental gymnastics  
djm : 7/7/2023 2:45 pm : link
and reinventing the wheel by so many.

One more time people. Barkley is one of the very best RBs in all of football. FULL STOP! Done. You can talk about fading and all these talking points, many of which are not relevant or not truly quantifiable or not etched in stone, I don't give a crap--the facts are Barkley is a game changing player and a major reason why NYG made the playoffs in 2022.

Over thinking it.
you want to get rid of him, fine  
djm : 7/7/2023 2:51 pm : link
just don't try and sell me this pile of shit that he's not one of the very very best RBs in the game. Barkley is on a very short list.

You will miss him if he's gone. Trust me.
That’s where I’m at  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 2:55 pm : link
you can not want to pay a RB and just leave it at that. When you start quoting his post season carries (especially a game he scored twice in and had 100+ yards) and list the cheap RBs paired with the games best QBs on how we should do things, I can’t take the opinion seriously. If any of that was accurate Barkley wouldnt have even been offered a contract mid-season and maybe not even tagged.
Hopefully Schoen has a good read on the  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/7/2023 3:19 pm : link
situation. If they can't reach a deal I do worry about him holding out for camp that could extend a game or two into the season if the FT is the way they go.

Giants OL is not at the point yet where they can support multiple backs. Be nice to see him behind a much improved OL with complimentary skill players.

We will see what happens shortly.
RE: That’s where I’m at  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:28 pm : link
In comment 16144931 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
you can not want to pay a RB and just leave it at that. When you start quoting his post season carries (especially a game he scored twice in and had 100+ yards) and list the cheap RBs paired with the games best QBs on how we should do things, I can’t take the opinion seriously. If any of that was accurate Barkley wouldnt have even been offered a contract mid-season and maybe not even tagged.


Exactly.


And I still find it ridiculous to NOT want to pay a player in Barkley the same amount of money a below average or shaky WR would get.

For 10 million you're getting impact winning plays. Multiple plays a game that most RBs don't deliver. You're also getting potential improvements from year 1 to year 2.

For some weird friggin reason we're only allowed to envision a potential regression from BArkley. NEver mind that Tiki exploded in year 4. Then got even better in 2002. Then got even better yet again in 2004. And even more ridiculous in 05 and 06.

But Barkley is a ticking time bomb that can't carry the load in December. I can't deal with that take, sorry, all respect and whatever else, love you guys, but stop.
year 1 to year 2  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:32 pm : link
of this regime. And this is HUGE.

You think that newly drafted, angry and tank built center might help just a little bit? You think Neal even going from a D= player to a C+ player might help? OR a full year of 3 WRs that can all play at a solid level? That might help? Think a defense that was 100% bend and sometimes break but hold its own in 22 could help the offense if it's actually....GOOD?

ON a team with average at best skill talent and average at best OL play and average at best defense, three players here stood above the rest: Jones, Barkley and Thomas.

What if the team got just a little better around Barkley. Imagine that for a second.
Barkley could score 20 TDs here  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:33 pm : link
or rush for 1700 yards. He is THAT good. Just because he wasn't flawless or legendary good in 22 doesn't mean he can't have that kind of season in 23.

Player progression/development isn't relegated to rookies.
and if we tag him in 22  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:35 pm : link
and he blows up this season, he is fucking out of here. And we just lost a (potential) HOF caliber player in FA.

Don't tell me Barkley holds no cards.
RE: you want to get rid of him, fine  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16144928 djm said:
Quote:
just don't try and sell me this pile of shit that he's not one of the very very best RBs in the game. Barkley is on a very short list.

You will miss him if he's gone. Trust me.


Who is selling that?

I'm fine playing this year by year with the RB position. Trust me, we aren't winning a Super Bowl because of Barkley. We'll win one because of the QB, OL play, and D.
Cowherd  
BigBlueCane : 7/7/2023 3:43 pm : link
spent an unusual amount of time discussing the Giants with his Tenants fan co-host.

Now given that he gets almost all of his inside takes from Lombardi and the Rams or Seahawks organization, you can infer several things about his takes.

But that he's discussing the NYG at all, before this piece was released suggests its that time of the year again.
plenty of NYG fans  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:47 pm : link
here and anywhere are scared of paying Barkley and try and find faults in his game. Threads would not contain 100s of posts if this wasn't the case.

I said my peace. He's a great player. I get what the Giants are doing here as you need to be fiscally careful with any and all player contracts. I am fine with things as is, but would err on the side of a 2-3 year deal if it is possible. I think it happens.
and this  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:48 pm : link
Quote:
Trust me, we aren't winning a Super Bowl because of Barkley
--- is utter nonsense.

If the Rb didn't matter teams wouldn't draft any and wouldn't spend any money on it.

Stop with the weird platitudes.
No one who is rational...  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 3:50 pm : link
has said Barkley isn't a terrific RB. The position by my side of the aisle is strictly positional value.
Most teams aren’t making or winning a Super Bowl  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 3:52 pm : link
over the next 5 years including those with a good QB, OL, or D. If that’s your sticking point than prepared to be disappointed almost indefinitely regardless of what we do at RB. It’s basically an empty statement that has no value other than to “say something”.

We are a better team with Barkley than without. Can Schoen and Co get this roster in a spot where RB matters less? We will see. But the cost is low and won’t prevent future deals and IMO it’s a fairly low risk way to keep a difference maker.
lastly  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:53 pm : link
if the Giants didn't think Barkley was a cornerstone talent/player that could help win a title or win big big games, he's not getting the FT.
RE: No one who is rational...  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:53 pm : link
In comment 16144965 bw in dc said:
Quote:
has said Barkley isn't a terrific RB. The position by my side of the aisle is strictly positional value.


10 mil for what he brings is more than worth it.
RE: and this  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 3:55 pm : link
In comment 16144962 djm said:
Quote:


Quote:


Trust me, we aren't winning a Super Bowl because of Barkley

--- is utter nonsense.

If the Rb didn't matter teams wouldn't draft any and wouldn't spend any money on it.

Stop with the weird platitudes.


That's clearly not the point. But if you think I'm going with this extreme view that we should completely abandon having any RBs at all than you need to lay off the sauce so early on a Friday... ;)
I mean look  
djm : 7/7/2023 3:56 pm : link
I think we got lucky with how the RB has been devalued a bit. It would be scary to pony up a 4-5-6 monster deal for Barkley but we don't have to now. NYG need to Take advantage.
RE: Most teams aren’t making or winning a Super Bowl  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16144967 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
over the next 5 years including those with a good QB, OL, or D. If that’s your sticking point than prepared to be disappointed almost indefinitely regardless of what we do at RB. It’s basically an empty statement that has no value other than to “say something”.


It's not a sticking point. It's simply the reality of modern football.

Read this slowly - the focus of building a consistently good, contending team today is focusing on the QB, OL, pass receivers and specific parts of the D.

The last team who won a SB with a bell cow RB was Seattle with Marshawn Lynch. That's really all you need to know about this craving to keep SB around...

I'm just don't believe in the Tannehill-Henry model.



and if NYG signs Bark long term  
djm : 7/7/2023 4:03 pm : link
and it blows up in our face, don't come blaming me. I am just some slob behind a keyboard. I will deny everything.

RE: I mean look  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16144974 djm said:
Quote:
I think we got lucky with how the RB has been devalued a bit. It would be scary to pony up a 4-5-6 monster deal for Barkley but we don't have to now. NYG need to Take advantage.


Been beating this drum for a while. If you look at the trends the market bottomed out midway through his rookie deal and have been rising. Don’t think they will ever go back to where they were in 2015ish, but they are going up.
RE: lastly  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2023 4:03 pm : link
In comment 16144970 djm said:
Quote:
if the Giants didn't think Barkley was a cornerstone talent/player that could help win a title or win big big games, he's not getting the FT.

That's not necessarily true. The RB tag value is so low, relative to other positions, that it's borderline malpractice to not use it when the opportunity arises for a RB reaching FA, even if the desire is just to keep that contract in year-to-year status rather than have a long-term commitment tied to dead money liability at a position that has a significantly higher injury/decline risk than other positions.

It says nothing about being a "cornerstone talent/player" at all. Obviously the tag is still a relatively high single-season cap number, so there's an expectation that the player will be worth it, but to put it in perspective, the RB NEFT for 2023 is about $600k more than James Connor's cap number for this year. Do you think Connor is viewed as a cornerstone talent anywhere in the league?
RE: RE: Most teams aren’t making or winning a Super Bowl  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 4:10 pm : link
In comment 16144978 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16144967 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


over the next 5 years including those with a good QB, OL, or D. If that’s your sticking point than prepared to be disappointed almost indefinitely regardless of what we do at RB. It’s basically an empty statement that has no value other than to “say something”.




It's not a sticking point. It's simply the reality of modern football.

Read this slowly - the focus of building a consistently good, contending team today is focusing on the QB, OL, pass receivers and specific parts of the D.

The last team who won a SB with a bell cow RB was Seattle with Marshawn Lynch. That's really all you need to know about this craving to keep SB around...

I'm just don't believe in the Tannehill-Henry model.


No need to be an asshole. My reading comprehension has nothing to do with it. I disagree with your take that makes it seem like myself and everyone else is prioritizing Barkley over the rest of the team - we aren’t and signing Barkley won’t hamper our ability to improve other areas.
RE: and if we tag him in 22  
christian : 7/7/2023 4:15 pm : link
In comment 16144950 djm said:
Quote:
and he blows up this season, he is fucking out of here. And we just lost a (potential) HOF caliber player in FA.

Don't tell me Barkley holds no cards.


That couldn't be any less factually false. Where do you come up with stuff?
 
christian : 7/7/2023 4:15 pm : link
*more false
Also, the Tannehill Henry model  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 4:31 pm : link
is realistic strategy for the bulk of the NFL that doesn’t have a top tier QB. And if you think Jones can be better than Tannehill, then there’s nothing wrong with that strategy at all. Mahomes came between him and the Super Bowl in 2019, same with just about every other QB that’s faced Mahomes in the AFC.

And remember, we have an out for Jones after 2 years - lining up Barkley with that window makes complete sense.
RE: Also, the Tannehill Henry model  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/7/2023 4:44 pm : link
In comment 16144994 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
is realistic strategy for the bulk of the NFL that doesn’t have a top tier QB. And if you think Jones can be better than Tannehill, then there’s nothing wrong with that strategy at all. Mahomes came between him and the Super Bowl in 2019, same with just about every other QB that’s faced Mahomes in the AFC.

And remember, we have an out for Jones after 2 years - lining up Barkley with that window makes complete sense.

Your overarching point is valid, but I disagree that Daboll has any intention of replicating the Tannehill/Henry model.

If anything, I think Barkley's role will be deemphasized this season (and beyond, if there is a beyond), in favor (predictably) of an offense that looks more like a hybrid of KC and Buffalo. Borrowing from KC, Waller will be the alpha receiver, in the Kelce mold, and then there will be a bunch of versatile, swiss-army-knife WRs who can also contribute in the running game. And then borrowing from Buffalo, DJ will be a major facet of the running game, much like Josh Allen is for the Bills. Neither one of those teams features a scheme that has the offense primarily flowing through their RB1.

Even with a dearth of receiving options last year, Daboll/Kafka didn't feature Barkley in the passing game, so that's not likely to change with more viable receiving threats added to the roster. If we see improved receiver play (from both WRs and TEs) as well as substantially improved pass pro, I think the aggregate number of rushing attempts will go down as well, and that decrease will largely come out of Barkley's workload, with some of the RB depth chart continuing to get work.

I do think that your POV on RB valuation being likely to rebound in the near future is totally valid. I just don't necessarily think the Giants are going to lean into being particularly RB1-centric as long as Daboll and Kafka are running the offense, unless the rest of the roster forces them into that sort of gameplan.
How much will Kareem Hunt cost us?  
DefenseWins : 7/7/2023 4:51 pm : link
??
The issue with a paying an RB a lot is that the difference between  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/7/2023 4:52 pm : link
a great back and just a good one in terms of winning is not large enough. We can pay Barkley 10 times what Gray is getting, but we will not be getting anywhere near that amount back in terms of chances to win.

Plus, backs get hurt a lot, as we all know. How many injury-free seasons has Barkley had? Which you can't really scheme for either, the injury against the Cowboys was freakish, and his biggest injury was non-contact on grass I believe.

Schoen is right to hold the line. If he doesn't come back, I will be sad but it is what's best for the team.
But even if the pendulum does switch back  
Essex : 7/7/2023 4:53 pm : link
which I am not sure how much I agree with that given a major change in the way teams play in the NFL, we basically have a team option next year for 20% raise from this year without committing one extra dime to years down the road. What are the chances in two years that Barkley is a RB you want to pay top end money? The market for Barkley is now.
RE: RE: RE: this is all so simple  
mfjmfj : 7/7/2023 4:56 pm : link
In comment 16144854 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 16144831 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 16144818 djm said:


Quote:


what is more likely to happen in 2023?

A-Barkley has the same kind of season as he did in 22.
B-Barkley has an even better year in 23 than he did in 22.
C-Barkley gets hurt and his 24 season is in jeopardy.


As concerned as some might be, the answer is either A or B. If you think you're convinced it is C, you're wrong. Even if you're proven to be right, you weren't. Odds are Barkley WON'T get hurt, badly.

Lock him up for 3 with escapability after 2.



If it is A, I would not want him back in 2024 as he has regressed as a receiving threat out of the backfield and after the Houston game his play really tailed off when he could not maintain the same workload.



So you don’t want 1350 and double digit tds and huge tds in big spots all season long?

Because he “faded”

Ok.


If he delivered that all season long, i.e. 2018, sign me up. But he did not last year. Given his number of touches his yards and touchdowns were just good. Not even very good. And the number of huge TDs he had? 1? 2? Plus a couple of big short yardage/2 pt. plays. Because he never fumbles and is an adequate pass catcher he graduates to very good. But no where close to great. And not worth the numbers bandied about (3/39).
There is nothing wrong with the Tennessee model  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/7/2023 5:02 pm : link
though it is advantageous to have a QB on a rookie contract.

For all the talk about the KC model it was the ground game and OL that took over the game in the second half of the SB.

What happens often in the playoffs is you face upper tier D's and without a solid run game it creates offensive problems for your team when you are up against those better fronts. Trying to play around that is not easy.

RE: RE: Also, the Tannehill Henry model  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 5:11 pm : link
In comment 16145001 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16144994 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


is realistic strategy for the bulk of the NFL that doesn’t have a top tier QB. And if you think Jones can be better than Tannehill, then there’s nothing wrong with that strategy at all. Mahomes came between him and the Super Bowl in 2019, same with just about every other QB that’s faced Mahomes in the AFC.

And remember, we have an out for Jones after 2 years - lining up Barkley with that window makes complete sense.


Your overarching point is valid, but I disagree that Daboll has any intention of replicating the Tannehill/Henry model.

If anything, I think Barkley's role will be deemphasized this season (and beyond, if there is a beyond), in favor (predictably) of an offense that looks more like a hybrid of KC and Buffalo. Borrowing from KC, Waller will be the alpha receiver, in the Kelce mold, and then there will be a bunch of versatile, swiss-army-knife WRs who can also contribute in the running game. And then borrowing from Buffalo, DJ will be a major facet of the running game, much like Josh Allen is for the Bills. Neither one of those teams features a scheme that has the offense primarily flowing through their RB1.

Even with a dearth of receiving options last year, Daboll/Kafka didn't feature Barkley in the passing game, so that's not likely to change with more viable receiving threats added to the roster. If we see improved receiver play (from both WRs and TEs) as well as substantially improved pass pro, I think the aggregate number of rushing attempts will go down as well, and that decrease will largely come out of Barkley's workload, with some of the RB depth chart continuing to get work.

I do think that your POV on RB valuation being likely to rebound in the near future is totally valid. I just don't necessarily think the Giants are going to lean into being particularly RB1-centric as long as Daboll and Kafka are running the offense, unless the rest of the roster forces them into that sort of gameplan.


I never said Daboll does. Simply stated it’s not some far fetched scenario of how one could win in todays NFL. And probably easier for many teams to go to this route than trying to shoehorn pairing overpriced WRs with average QBs. The Titans had a nice window, they didn’t capitalize, but that window was valid and the best QB in the league stood in their way, it happens.
And to your point, I agree with how Daboll and Kafka want to run  
UConn4523 : 7/7/2023 5:14 pm : link
the offense, I just don’t think we have the horses for that yet (certainly don’t at WR until proven otherwise) and having Barkley for a 2-3 year window is a good fallback if Hyatt/Campbell don’t excel. And, it’s pretty damn cheap fall back option.

But if he plays on the tag, it is what it is and I’m good with it. I can just do without those diminishing what he brings to the table or thinks it’ll be easily replaceable.
Giants may be  
mittenedman : 7/7/2023 5:25 pm : link
waiting for him to fire his agent.
RE: RE: RE: Most teams aren’t making or winning a Super Bowl  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 5:30 pm : link
In comment 16144985 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16144978 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16144967 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


over the next 5 years including those with a good QB, OL, or D. If that’s your sticking point than prepared to be disappointed almost indefinitely regardless of what we do at RB. It’s basically an empty statement that has no value other than to “say something”.




It's not a sticking point. It's simply the reality of modern football.

Read this slowly - the focus of building a consistently good, contending team today is focusing on the QB, OL, pass receivers and specific parts of the D.

The last team who won a SB with a bell cow RB was Seattle with Marshawn Lynch. That's really all you need to know about this craving to keep SB around...

I'm just don't believe in the Tannehill-Henry model.






No need to be an asshole. My reading comprehension has nothing to do with it. I disagree with your take that makes it seem like myself and everyone else is prioritizing Barkley over the rest of the team - we aren’t and signing Barkley won’t hamper our ability to improve other areas.


Sorry about the tone.

We see the value of Barkley to the team differently. I respect your POV, and there is some legitimacy to it, but I would rather manage the RB position year to year.
...  
christian : 7/7/2023 5:36 pm : link
If you take the emotion out of it -- I don't think there's a good argument against 10M this year, with the option for 13M next year.

Team Barkley will have to give something to move Schoen off the great position he's in.
RE: RE: RE: Mike  
TrevorC : 7/7/2023 5:38 pm : link
In comment 16144894 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 16144890 TrevorC said:


Quote:


In comment 16144869 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


That’s disingenuous. We don’t get to the playoffs without Barkley so citing the playoff carries is bogus. And we went pass heavy against Minnesota, and Barkley played a role there too with the threat he presents - he also had 109 yards and 2 TDs on 14 touches which proves it.

Not wanting to pay Barkley is fine, misrepresenting his value to the Giants is not.



Lets also not for get practically the entire league gave a mantra of "stop Barkley at all costs" and that probably opened things up at other positions.

I dont want the Giants to pay through the nose for Barkley, but seeing what he can do behind a capable line with some other capable weapons behind him is something I def want to see.

Comparing Pacheco, Jamaal Williams and Miles Sanders to the guys is just dumb. Not only did every single one of those players play behind far better blocking lines but also were in top offensive systems in the league. Barkley would be an absolute terror running behind those units.



They are also doing it for half of what Barkley would command or even less in the case of Pacheco, on a 7th round rookie contract. That is not fair though because Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce really make being a RB easy. Even if Eric Gray is not at Barkley's level, if he can do most of what Barkley can do, that is a significant amount of money that can go towards addressing WR, addressing OL.


NOW you lost me. Not one of those guys did what Barkley did, so saying they are "doing it for half of what Barkley would command" kind of sounds like a straw man argument. The only one came even relatively close was Williams and this past season was likely either an outlier, or a result of hom being on one of the more productive offenses of the year. He has 1 100 yard season, Barkley has 3. His TD numbers are blown up because of the offensive explosion from the Lions. Barkley is a far more of a receiving threat than Williams. Barkley has 600 more rushing yards and 700 more receiving yards than Williams all in 30 less games played. Williams has only 1 TD advantage and that is because last year, when he had 17, was the first year he got more than 4.

You are paying Barkley because he has shown top 5 production.

I dodnt bother woth Sanders nor Pacheco because the comparisons would be ridiculous.
The biggest mistake GMs have made...  
bw in dc : 7/7/2023 5:53 pm : link
is paying RBs based on services rendered and assuming past performances are indicative of future results.

The position is just too impossible to predict for all RBs except guys like AP or Derrick Henry.
RE: Barkley and Josh Jacob's are getting pressure from players union  
HBart : 7/7/2023 9:12 pm : link
In comment 16144793 George from PA said:
Quote:
As one of the "best" RBs....their contracts have a ripple affect through out league.

To show he cares.

His deal will wait until deadline...."he gave it his best shot".

Interesting. Makes sense.
+ 1 djm  
HBart : 7/7/2023 9:43 pm : link
On everything except -- he's not outta here next year unless the Giants want him out.

Everyone is right -- RB's aren't worth what they were, Barkley is great and could get better, the Giants are far better with him, he's worth more to the team than $10MM.

All correct.

Add to that, while the only incentive for the Giants not to do squat is locker room chemistry and the organizational family, they highly value them (I believe rightly so). So despite it not being in pure financial interest, they'll do it.

Add to that, deals usually only get done at the deadline.

Put it all together and Barkley signs an optically higher 3+ year deal (with an out after 2) on the 17th.
