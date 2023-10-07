for display only
The Roster Based on Eric's Positional Breakdowns:

Klaatu : 7/10/2023 11:55 am
QB (2): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor.

RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray.

WR (6): Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, and Jamison Crowder; Wan’Dale Robinson to start the year on the PUP for four weeks.

TE (4): Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, Tommy Sweeney.

OL (9): Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Shane Lemieux, John Michael Schmitz.

DL (6): Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, Ryder Anderson, D.J. Davidson.

LB (9): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines, Bobby Okereke, Jarrad Davis, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers.

CB (6): Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott, Amani Oruwariye, Tre Hawkins.

SA (5): Xavier McKinney, Bobby McCain, Nick McCloud, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock.

Note: Eric hasn't done a Special Teams projection, yet, but I think it's a good bet that Gano, Gillan, and Kreiter will all be returning. Also, I did not include players he thought would be candidates for the PS. Look those up yourselves if you're interested. I just wanted an overview of what the Final 53 might look like at this stage of the game. A few things might change, of course, what with injuries, or another UFA signing (like, say, an ER) which could bump someone off the roster, or even a trade. We'll see.
My issues/dilemmas  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 12:13 pm : link
Would like to keep Brightwell, but does keeping four RBs make sense? Last year, the backs behind Barkley didn't touch the ball much and now Eric Gray is on the roster.

Sterling Shepard. If he isn't playing ahead of Campbell in the slot or Hodgins outside, does he make sense to keep? He doesn't return punts like Crowder.

Tight ends. Some will argue against four tight ends. They may be right. But I see Waller is more of a TE/WR hybrid. Same with Lawrence Cager. Sweeney gives you a second blocking TE if Bellinger gets hurt.

OL. I feel pretty good about this group. I know many are down on Lemieux, but I think this coaching staff likes him and now he is being cross-trained at center too.

DL... I have no idea what the Giants have in Jordon Riley. I would think D.J. Davidson is the better prospect, as long as he is healthy. Important camp for Ryder Anderson to show he has not only gotten bigger, but better.

LB....Not crazy about depth behind two starters, but Tomon Fox could surprise. This is where I think the Giants may still add a player.

DB... a real numbers game here. Tough decisions.

DL count is off  
WillieYoung : 7/10/2023 12:13 pm : link
(6) not (5)
clarification on LB  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 12:15 pm : link
I was talking OLB... Jihad Ward is an important back-up.

I like the guys inside. I do wonder if Dyontae Johnson makes Jarrad Davis expendable if Davis isn't starting.
Good allocation by position. The way I always look at the roster is  
Ivan15 : 7/10/2023 12:15 pm : link
If 1 or 2 players at one position gets injured, can the team still run its offense and defense? I think you met the goal. The allocation could be a bit different than in past years as two TEs will likely to have a greater role in the offense. And there appears to be no room for players who only play specials.

I would like to see 4 RBs but there really isn’t any room for one more.

Note that you list 6 d-linemen which totals up to 53 with the 3 specialists.
RE: DL count is off  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 12:15 pm : link
it will be interesting  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 12:17 pm : link
to see if Breida is really safe or not.
Much  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 12:20 pm : link
also depends on Collin Johnson. Real deal or not?
RE: clarification on LB  
Ivan15 : 7/10/2023 12:23 pm : link
I think the hardest players  
Dnew15 : 7/10/2023 12:25 pm : link
to get a read on from the coaching staff going into training camp are:

1.) Shane L.
2.) D. Holmes
3.) M. Brieda
4.) J. Pinnock

Klaatu  
Dirt1 : 7/10/2023 12:42 pm : link
LMAO !! Priceless.
I think Holmes is in..  
Dnew15 : 7/10/2023 12:55 pm : link
to pair with Flott that way you matchup against the small "twitchy guys" and the "Big Slot" guys as well.
There are some interesting ER/OLB names still on the market  
Ben in Tampa : 7/10/2023 1:03 pm : link
Older guys like Melvin Ingram, Robert Quinn, Anthony Barr and some "names" like Clowney and ol' BBI favorite: Yannick Ngakoue.

I think any of those names could be had on a reasonable one year deals if the front office is looking for veteran depth.
Wink likes Darnay a lot.  
RicFlair : 7/10/2023 1:07 pm : link
More than fans seem to believe.

I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t make the team.
...  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/10/2023 1:27 pm : link
Ben Bredeson is another cool story.

Opened camp on the third team - worked his way to potential starter/first off the bench type
Angel Eyes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:29 pm : link
"consistent"?

He hasn't played enough to have demonstrated "consistency" at anything, including sucking at something.
For me, this was less about who makes it and who doesn't....  
Klaatu : 7/10/2023 1:30 pm : link
And more about assessing the overall talent on the team compared with last year's team. When the offseason began, my mantra was that the Giants needed more talent, not just more bodies, which is one reason I favored trading up in this year's draft (although I never figured it would happen as often as it did). I was also not in favor of trading any premium picks prior to the draft, as tempting as that might have been (I didn't consider the 100th pick a premium pick, and getting Waller for that with a late-rounder thrown in was a great move on Schoen's part, in my view).

Some needs were obvious. Jones needed better weapons. D-Line depth was abysmal, and the run defense suffered for it. The LB corps was perhaps the worst in the league. Looking at the roster now, with the FA additions and the draft picks, I'm very pleased with what Schoen and Daboll are building. Depth is still an issue, and no doubt the injury bug will always be buzzing around, but this is a much more talented team than the Giants have had in many years (at least on paper). I haven't been this pumped in a long time.
RE: For me, this was less about who makes it and who doesn't....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:40 pm : link
In comment 16146215 Klaatu said:
Quote:
And more about assessing the overall talent on the team compared with last year's team. When the offseason began, my mantra was that the Giants needed more talent, not just more bodies, which is one reason I favored trading up in this year's draft (although I never figured it would happen as often as it did). I was also not in favor of trading any premium picks prior to the draft, as tempting as that might have been (I didn't consider the 100th pick a premium pick, and getting Waller for that with a late-rounder thrown in was a great move on Schoen's part, in my view).

Some needs were obvious. Jones needed better weapons. D-Line depth was abysmal, and the run defense suffered for it. The LB corps was perhaps the worst in the league. Looking at the roster now, with the FA additions and the draft picks, I'm very pleased with what Schoen and Daboll are building. Depth is still an issue, and no doubt the injury bug will always be buzzing around, but this is a much more talented team than the Giants have had in many years (at least on paper). I haven't been this pumped in a long time.


The most interesting thing to me and possibly biggest gamble other than QB is the decision to not address the OL other than center. They have made the decision they want to develop what they have. Heck, they didn't even add a UDFA on the OL. Perhaps they still check out the waiver wire, but this stands out to me.
I will also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:42 pm : link
say this...

The process of creating this series of articles made me realize that last year's roster was even worse than I remembered it being. I had to go back and look at where the roster stood in August 2022 and the roster moves that had to be made after that due to injury or other factors.

This roster was terrible in many places, worse than I remembered.
pretty good attempt  
KDavies : 7/10/2023 1:46 pm : link
and close to what I think it will be.

It will be the first time in a long time where the Giants may actually be making some tough cuts rather than desperately looking for players to fill the roster.
Angel Eyes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:52 pm : link
Not counting the one game he started in 2021 and the one game he started in 2022 (because he came out of both those games), he has started NINE game in the NFL.

You're not understanding my point. Lemieux hasn't played enough to demonstrate any sort of trend.

Evan Neal has played more than Lemieux.
We know how the players on the rosters of yester-year played out.

Now that we are in July - it's easy to say the roster looks deeper and the talent looks better.

I'll speak for myself when I say that this is the time of the year where I get all excited about the roster and the potential on the depth chart.

Dnew15  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:54 pm : link
Yes and no.

Look at the position review I just finished. I had to be reminded that three of the corners on the team were picked up in late August, including two guys who ended up starting. S
I think the good news is the Giants may have some tradeable players  
Rudy5757 : 7/10/2023 1:54 pm : link
come cut down time. Injuries will sort the units out but I think we are loaded with talent at CB if healthy which is a big if. I can see Holmes possibly being traded at some point with that $3 mil salary or just cut. A guy like him has to perform much better than the next guy or be left with a choice of being cut, traded or taking a pay cut like Slayton.

At WR we have a lot of lower NFL talent but just not top end talent. I could see a team with a banged up WR unit giving a 7th for a guy we have.

At WR Robinson and Shep sould definitely start on the PUP opening some spots.

I like Brightwell, I think he finds a way on to the roster because of Special Teams.

Overall the talent level of this team compared to last year is much higher. Good coaching has brought a guy like Dex from a good player to a great one similar to other spots on the team. If last years draft class steps up and this years does what last years did the Giants are a real contender.
Rudy5757  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 1:57 pm : link
Shepard is too healthy to start the season on the PUP. He may not even start camp on the PUP.

I'd like to keep Brightwell (or Corbin), but find the roster spot. They could carry one less LB, but my guess is they still go with nine there (they went with 10 last year).
Amazon  
brian : 7/10/2023 2:21 pm : link
When I click on this thread, I get sent to an Amazon page. Anyone else experience this?
Eric. Like you, I'd like to keep 4 RBs.  
Marty in Albany : 7/10/2023 2:28 pm : link
They take a pounding on every play, and if one gets injured you it really put a big burden on the RBs if you only have 2.

Question: Can Brightwell play on the practice squad? Would he? Is he likely to get picked up by another team?.
Injury attrition  
allstarjim : 7/10/2023 4:41 pm : link
will likely solve some of these bubble "problems".

Unfortunate part of the game, but happens every year.
Allstar. Bubble players are depth. They are not a  
Marty in Albany : 7/10/2023 5:06 pm : link
"problem." They are the only possible solution to injuries, which are the "problem." I wish we had bubble players at every position.
Think Gervarious Owens makes it  
Breeze_94 : 7/10/2023 5:57 pm : link
Even possibly over guys like Pinnock or McCloud. He’s cost controlled and apparently was a standout this summer.

Think carrying 4 TE’s is a bit overkill - especially if it means getting rid of a nice prospect like the aforementioned Owens. I’d even argue guys like Brightwell, Elerson Smith, Jeff Smith, or Carter Coughlin should make it over Sweeney because of their impact on ST’s.

Sweeney would be in on goal line sets, but at that point why not just put an extra OL on the field - something the Giants did a lot last year.
One other guy  
Breeze_94 : 7/10/2023 5:59 pm : link
That a lot of us have written off - but I think he can be a surprise contributor. Elerson Smith. The talent is there, here’s to hoping that he can stay healthy and finally put it all together. Giants need another pass rusher at Edge badly. Ximines and Fox were very ‘meh’ last year so the opportunity is there for him.
Breeze  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/10/2023 6:36 pm : link
See the comments from coaches and players on McCloud. I don't think he's going anywhere.

I talked about Elerson Smith in my linebackers preview. It would be ideal if he were to pan out, but he's out of chances. This is it.
Brighwell should make it  
kelly : 7/10/2023 7:49 pm : link
Rather him tham Sweeney. Blocking tight ends can be found for the practice squad.

Also not sold on Anderson. Gets a lot of love but I don't see it. Riley could beat him out. You can't teach size.

If Davis doesn't start I would not keep him on the roster. Same for Mc Cain.
Good breakdown  
DavidinBMNY : 7/10/2023 8:18 pm : link
The question I have is that 4 TE better on the PS and would you rather have the speed of Smith for special teams as WR 7, but really there for specials.
