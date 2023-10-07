The Roster Based on Eric's Positional Breakdowns:

QB (2): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor.
RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray.
WR (6): Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, and Jamison Crowder; Wan’Dale Robinson to start the year on the PUP for four weeks.
TE (4): Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, Tommy Sweeney.
OL (9): Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Shane Lemieux, John Michael Schmitz.
DL (6): Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, Ryder Anderson, D.J. Davidson.
LB (9): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines, Bobby Okereke, Jarrad Davis, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers.
CB (6): Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott, Amani Oruwariye, Tre Hawkins.
SA (5): Xavier McKinney, Bobby McCain, Nick McCloud, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock.
Note: Eric hasn't done a Special Teams projection, yet, but I think it's a good bet that Gano, Gillan, and Kreiter will all be returning. Also, I did not include players he thought would be candidates for the PS. Look those up yourselves if you're interested. I just wanted an overview of what the Final 53 might look like at this stage of the game. A few things might change, of course, what with injuries, or another UFA signing (like, say, an ER) which could bump someone off the roster, or even a trade. We'll see.
Sterling Shepard. If he isn't playing ahead of Campbell in the slot or Hodgins outside, does he make sense to keep? He doesn't return punts like Crowder.
Tight ends. Some will argue against four tight ends. They may be right. But I see Waller is more of a TE/WR hybrid. Same with Lawrence Cager. Sweeney gives you a second blocking TE if Bellinger gets hurt.
OL. I feel pretty good about this group. I know many are down on Lemieux, but I think this coaching staff likes him and now he is being cross-trained at center too.
DL... I have no idea what the Giants have in Jordon Riley. I would think D.J. Davidson is the better prospect, as long as he is healthy. Important camp for Ryder Anderson to show he has not only gotten bigger, but better.
LB....Not crazy about depth behind two starters, but Tomon Fox could surprise. This is where I think the Giants may still add a player.
DB... a real numbers game here. Tough decisions.
I like the guys inside. I do wonder if Dyontae Johnson makes Jarrad Davis expendable if Davis isn't starting.
I would like to see 4 RBs but there really isn’t any room for one more.
Note that you list 6 d-linemen which totals up to 53 with the 3 specialists.
Correct, I had six DLs.
Yes.
The numbers work.
24 on offense
26 on defense
3 special teams
I like the guys inside. I do wonder if Dyontae Johnson makes Jarrad Davis expendable if Davis isn't starting.
Unless an UDFA like Johnson really impresses in preseason games, I think it is fairly easy to slip him onto the practice squad and keep a young veteran like Davis, as long as the young vet is a good special teams player. Fingers crossed when moves like that happen.
1.) Shane L.
2.) D. Holmes
3.) M. Brieda
4.) J. Pinnock
My gut tells me Darnay is on this roster, but kind of like the slot WR issue, how many slot, nickel corners can you keep? I think Flott is pretty safe. Much depends on Robinson's ability to bounce back from ACL/MCL. He could start off on the PUP too. Robinson's value is he can play outside (or at least this coaching staff felt so last year).
I think any of those names could be had on a reasonable one year deals if the front office is looking for veteran depth.
I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t make the team.
I was wondering about Lemieux; the last couple years he was penned in as a starter next to Andrew Thomas before getting injured. He's also had a consistent problem with pass protection.
Opened camp on the third team - worked his way to potential starter/first off the bench type
He hasn't played enough to have demonstrated "consistency" at anything, including sucking at something.
Some needs were obvious. Jones needed better weapons. D-Line depth was abysmal, and the run defense suffered for it. The LB corps was perhaps the worst in the league. Looking at the roster now, with the FA additions and the draft picks, I'm very pleased with what Schoen and Daboll are building. Depth is still an issue, and no doubt the injury bug will always be buzzing around, but this is a much more talented team than the Giants have had in many years (at least on paper). I haven't been this pumped in a long time.
The most interesting thing to me and possibly biggest gamble other than QB is the decision to not address the OL other than center. They have made the decision they want to develop what they have. Heck, they didn't even add a UDFA on the OL. Perhaps they still check out the waiver wire, but this stands out to me.
The process of creating this series of articles made me realize that last year's roster was even worse than I remembered it being. I had to go back and look at where the roster stood in August 2022 and the roster moves that had to be made after that due to injury or other factors.
This roster was terrible in many places, worse than I remembered.
It will be the first time in a long time where the Giants may actually be making some tough cuts rather than desperately looking for players to fill the roster.
He hasn't played enough to have demonstrated "consistency" at anything, including sucking at something.
As in consistently bad; it's a problem he's had and hasn't improved on.
You're not understanding my point. Lemieux hasn't played enough to demonstrate any sort of trend.
Evan Neal has played more than Lemieux.
But you're now looking at previous roster builds through a different lense.
We know how the players on the rosters of yester-year played out.
Now that we are in July - it's easy to say the roster looks deeper and the talent looks better.
I'll speak for myself when I say that this is the time of the year where I get all excited about the roster and the potential on the depth chart.
The most interesting thing to me and possibly biggest gamble other than QB is the decision to not address the OL other than center. They have made the decision they want to develop what they have. Heck, they didn't even add a UDFA on the OL. Perhaps they still check out the waiver wire, but this stands out to me.
Well, they did hedge their OC bet with Hasenpfeffer prior to the draft, but I wasn't surprised that they didn't do more than that. They made significant investments in the O-Line the year prior, and I figured they're still counting on those paying off. The UFA market wasn't all that great to begin with, and I think they felt it was more important to put their still-limited resources where the needs were more dire - LB, DL, WR.
Look at the position review I just finished. I had to be reminded that three of the corners on the team were picked up in late August, including two guys who ended up starting. S
At WR we have a lot of lower NFL talent but just not top end talent. I could see a team with a banged up WR unit giving a 7th for a guy we have.
At WR Robinson and Shep sould definitely start on the PUP opening some spots.
I like Brightwell, I think he finds a way on to the roster because of Special Teams.
Overall the talent level of this team compared to last year is much higher. Good coaching has brought a guy like Dex from a good player to a great one similar to other spots on the team. If last years draft class steps up and this years does what last years did the Giants are a real contender.
I'd like to keep Brightwell (or Corbin), but find the roster spot. They could carry one less LB, but my guess is they still go with nine there (they went with 10 last year).
Question: Can Brightwell play on the practice squad? Would he? Is he likely to get picked up by another team?.
Sure. In my scenario, I believe I even wrote the Giants would probably try to sign both Corbin and Brightwell to the PS.
How much of a market would there be for either? I suspect none.
Yeah - I hear you on that.
But that secondary took a couple big hits, Belton/WIlliams/FLott were all hurt during the pre-season and I still think Schoen thought he was going to find a way to keep Bradberry (that's just a guess). Then when Robinson went down - it forced those August pick-ups into action.
I would like to think that the Giants are deeper at this spot than last year - but, like I wrote in your DB article thread - the 2ndary has been snakebit for years for some reason - seemingly more than any other area (of course maybe that's just my bad memory :)
Unfortunate part of the game, but happens every year.
Think carrying 4 TE’s is a bit overkill - especially if it means getting rid of a nice prospect like the aforementioned Owens. I’d even argue guys like Brightwell, Elerson Smith, Jeff Smith, or Carter Coughlin should make it over Sweeney because of their impact on ST’s.
Sweeney would be in on goal line sets, but at that point why not just put an extra OL on the field - something the Giants did a lot last year.
I talked about Elerson Smith in my linebackers preview. It would be ideal if he were to pan out, but he's out of chances. This is it.
The most interesting thing to me and possibly biggest gamble other than QB is the decision to not address the OL other than center. They have made the decision they want to develop what they have. Heck, they didn't even add a UDFA on the OL. Perhaps they still check out the waiver wire, but this stands out to me.
Well, they did hedge their OC bet with Hasenpfeffer prior to the draft, but I wasn't surprised that they didn't do more than that. They made significant investments in the O-Line the year prior, and I figured they're still counting on those paying off. The UFA market wasn't all that great to begin with, and I think they felt it was more important to put their still-limited resources where the needs were more dire - LB, DL, WR.
Also not sold on Anderson. Gets a lot of love but I don't see it. Riley could beat him out. You can't teach size.
If Davis doesn't start I would not keep him on the roster. Same for Mc Cain.
Yeah that's why I put "problems" in quotes.
I talked about Elerson Smith in my linebackers preview. It would be ideal if he were to pan out, but he's out of chances. This is it.
The staff does seem to be much higher on McCloud than the fan base.
Thinking about it, I don't remember him looking out of place when thrust into action at CB - though he did give up some plays (specifically in the Road Dallas and Home Philly game).
I wonder if we see 6 safeties, 5 CB's (Jackson, Banks, Flott, Robinson, Hawkins). It's not as crazy as it seems since McCloud can play boundary and slot corner, and McCain can play outside.
Plus, all 4 safeties after McKinney/McCain contribute on ST's - while Holmes and Oruwariye aren't known for their ST ability.
See the comments from coaches and players on McCloud. I don't think he's going anywhere.
McCain inside**