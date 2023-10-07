The Roster Based on Eric's Positional Breakdowns: Klaatu : 7/10/2023 11:55 am

QB (2): Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor.



RB (3): Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Eric Gray.



WR (6): Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, and Jamison Crowder; Wan’Dale Robinson to start the year on the PUP for four weeks.



TE (4): Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, Tommy Sweeney.



OL (9): Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Mark Glowinski, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Marcus McKethan, Shane Lemieux, John Michael Schmitz.



DL (6): Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, Ryder Anderson, D.J. Davidson.



LB (9): Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, Oshane Ximines, Bobby Okereke, Jarrad Davis, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers.



CB (6): Adoree’ Jackson, Deonte Banks, Aaron Robinson, Cor’Dale Flott, Amani Oruwariye, Tre Hawkins.



SA (5): Xavier McKinney, Bobby McCain, Nick McCloud, Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock.



Note: Eric hasn't done a Special Teams projection, yet, but I think it's a good bet that Gano, Gillan, and Kreiter will all be returning. Also, I did not include players he thought would be candidates for the PS. Look those up yourselves if you're interested. I just wanted an overview of what the Final 53 might look like at this stage of the game. A few things might change, of course, what with injuries, or another UFA signing (like, say, an ER) which could bump someone off the roster, or even a trade. We'll see.