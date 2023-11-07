Kafka to Northwestern?

He is mentioned first in the Athletic's speculation.
As a homegrown star QB, there is logic, but it would make little sense. NW is a sh*t show even before this scandal. It barely has a football pulse in the Big10 and that will only get worse with the latest expansion.
One wonders whether this scandal will impact their upgrading their stadium (Little League). NW's cache is as a top academic school; this scandal certainly has damaged that rep significantly.
Makes little sense, IMO.
I agree. Sure, NW is an also-ran in the B-10, but they know who they are. Put together a competitive team, and make a nice run every few years, and you have a job for life. Taking the NW job will not prevent Kafka from getting NFL HC interviews, in fact, it lets him prove he can run his own show.
Northwestern is not an elite academic school?
Is that what they told you at DeVry?
I could see them going in possibly two radical directions:
1. Dropping football to a lower level of the Ivies and keeping their little stadium
2. Making a splash and hiring Kafka this year in an effort to put this behind them as quickly as possible.
As a side note, this was all due to the efforts of students on the campus newspaper. At least that reflects well on their journalism program.
Harvard alum here. “Very best students” is a meaningless designation once you get to the level of these schools. The kids are all dazzling. (Much more so than in my day.) Several Northwestern programs are head-and-shoulders above most Ivies. A tiny fraction of the student body “settles” for Northwestern. It is just as much a target school as the top Ivies, just for a slightly different student. It competes more directly with Brown than with H/Y/P, and does so quite successfully.
I wasn't THAT surprised that Kafka didn't land a HC job in the offseason (was more worried about Wink) given that he's only even been an OC for one year. Teams probably rightly thought he's not quite ready to sit in the big chair yet. Might do Kafka good to get his HC experience at the college level before he gets one in the NFL.
But yeah, hopefully not this year.
So there are pathways that to Erics point, could lead Kafka away and still keep his arc to the NFL HC.
But let's hope he stays with the G-Men.
Northwestern is a very good school and is on most top 12 lists I have seen. Other very competitive academic schools have won plenty of games and you have some advantages over lesser schools.
I do agree Kafka will be a strong candidate for Northwestern. However I think being mid July he may opt to stay as they're so close to the season. Just my opinion on it, anyway.
Have buddy who was invited by a huge Bama booster to a small lunch w Nick Saban. Saban said one. Recruiting is killing every college coach. It's worse than ever. Especially w the NIL. He also said many of the best coaches don't want to deal w it so they want to be i the NFL
It's a concern for sure but does Kafka want to take two steps back into a tor shit show? Even for cash? I'd say he will listen and say no.
It needs a 2 year fumigation - they'll put a placeholder guy in to take lumps and be tough guy/sheriff on "culture" who is just happy to get a HC job for short term and then make a bigger hire.
Doubtful.
The playcalling would be the least of the challenge, IMO. There is so much more that goes into the OC's responsibilities throughout the week that it would almost certainly take Daboll's eye off of something. It's hard to balance the managerial role at the top while also doing the work that would typically be handled by a subordinate. Sooner or later, there's bound to be a shortfall, either in focus, bandwidth, execution, whatever.
The more significant challenge, IMO (though it's difficult to know how much more), would be losing the voice of a trusted consigliere. Even if Daboll were able to competently and simultaneously manage the roles of both HC and OC, he'd still be without the feedback that having a strong subject matter expert provides.
Add to that the fact that the Giants' offensive personnel for this year looks a lot like an attempt to replicate much of KC's offensive concepts. Losing Kafka would mean that much of the gameplanning for that would come from observation rather than direct experience.
It would really suck to lose MK at this stage of the offseason, IMO.
This is correct. I like Kafka, but I'm not confusing him - yet - with the next Reid, Holmgren, Gruden, etc. And he may get an offer from Northwestern that he can't confuse - lots of money and lots of leeway.
But Daboll seems more than capable of running the offense.
Agree with '56, though a new OC would have to go through the process of learning the players and building trust which is not optimal.
100%. For Northwestern, hiring Kafka would be a coup. For Kafka, it might be attractive in the same way returning to Michigan was attractive for Jim Harbaugh. For the Giants, losing Kafka now would be a huge headache.
I doubt he puts himself into that situation
O'Brien wasn't getting NFL HC interviews when he was the OC for the Pats
MookGiants :
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.
Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.
People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.
I wasn't THAT surprised that Kafka didn't land a HC job in the offseason (was more worried about Wink) given that he's only even been an OC for one year. Teams probably rightly thought he's not quite ready to sit in the big chair yet. Might do Kafka good to get his HC experience at the college level before he gets one in the NFL.
But yeah, hopefully not this year.
That’s bullshit. There would be nothing “low-character” in Kafka accepting the job at this point. The Giants will be fine if Kafka chose to move on, it is Daboll’s offense.
Granted, the 2nd season for NYG head coaches have not been kind in recent years.
And that would be fine. He's likely gone as an NFL HC anyway. He wants to go back to NW after our 23' season. No issue
I'd be shocked
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.
Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.
People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.
McDaniels withdrew from his agreement with the Colts a few days after he agreed to it, in February of 2018. They weren't scrambling just before the season started. They hired Frank Reich just a few days later, and he lasted five years there. McDaniels is a world-class douche, no question, but it wasn't like he left in mid-July. And he also then proceeded to wait four more years before he got another HC gig, largely because of the way that the Colts situation went down.
I'm not saying that's what would happen with Kafka, or that the perception would be remotely similar. It's just a bad comparison to use McDaniels as a reference to this potential situation with Kafka. The timing is way different, for one thing. And the fact that you're ignoring the repercussions that did follow McDaniels after spurning the Colts is an even bigger miss, IMO.
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.
Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.
People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.
I think you missed the issue with Irsay.
That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...
That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...
Correct. Colleges seem to pay their coaches better than in the NFL.
This is what I hope is true. He was a finalist for an HC job. Other than being an alum, why would he take a step back and take a college job, regardless of money. If he waits a season or two, he'll be in line for a much bigger payday anyway.
We're going to lose him eventually, and pretty soon. Dammit. I trust Daboll to hire his replacement but let's get there when we get there.
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.
Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.
People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.
Just before the season started? McDaniels bailed on the Colts a few days after accepting the job. The way you're talking you act like he took the job, went through mini camp and then quit in June. They were exactly 5 days behind schedule as a result.
Also this would be to take a college coaching job literally 2 weeks before trainign camp. The Giants would have absolutely no other choice than to promote from within and scramble to hire whatever position coach got promoted. I dont see teams looking at that in a positive light. I'm also guessing northwestern just gives someone the interim tag for this season and then hires someone come december
It would be a bad look for Northwestern and Kafka to jump right into this job.
Northwestern would do well to fully investigate the allegations, including identifying offending players on the current roster, get through 2023 with an interim HC (if it ends up playing a season at all) and engage in a proper HC search at the appropriate time later in the year.
That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...
You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more
Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO
Not if he can get them over the hump.
If Winning at the college level does not guarantee an NFL job - not winning will result in likely no offers
You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more
Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO
I get it, but I was thinking more about a compensation package for Kafka - assuming he was the prime target.
NW is much better than Rutgers. They were ranked #10 at the end of the 2020 season. I looked it up, they played in 8 bowl games from 2010 to 2020, and 2 Big Ten Championship games.
He’s in a position to succeed here and on the fast track to taking the next step. Why jeopardize that to take over a bottom dweller program that is in turmoil.
You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more
Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO
I get it, but I was thinking more about a compensation package for Kafka - assuming he was the prime target.
Ah. Agree. Don't think money will be an issue there for sure. They will need a really good offer to the HC and staff. In fact they will need over pay someone by a lot of they want them to step in this year w zero time to prepare