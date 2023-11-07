for display only
Kafka to Northwestern?

Will Shine : 7/11/2023 7:57 am
He is mentioned first in the Athletic's speculation.

As a homegrown star QB, there is logic, but it would make little sense. NW is a sh*t show even before this scandal. It barely has a football pulse in the Big10 and that will only get worse with the latest expansion.

One wonders whether this scandal will impact their upgrading their stadium (Little League). NW's cache is as a top academic school; this scandal certainly has damaged that rep significantly.

Makes little sense, IMO.
They will want him  
Mike in NY : 7/11/2023 8:02 am : link
But considering that he has already had NFL HC interviews why would he throw that away to go to college?
he would leave the NFL to go to Northwestern  
Giantsfan79 : 7/11/2023 8:45 am : link
because they offer him some of that endowment money.
Need to plan for Kafka to be gone after this season  
Sean : 7/11/2023 8:46 am : link
Don’t think it would be wise for Kafka to make a sharp career turn a few weeks before training camp.
RE: Need to plan for Kafka to be gone after this season  
Mad Mike : 7/11/2023 9:00 am : link
Exactly. That article assumes they'll have an interim coach this fall, and be looking for a full-time hire next year. If we have a decent year this year, Kafka is almost certainly on the move in 2024 anyway.
this  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/11/2023 9:02 am : link
would be a bad situation to step into in the short-term, but I'll feel better when they hire someone else. I think there is a real risk here.
Northwestern  
Hilary : 7/11/2023 9:05 am : link
Northwestern will never compete with Harvard Yale Princeton and MIT for the very best students and it will not compete with OSU Michigan and USC for football players. It is very hard for a college to change how it is seen. It is a very good academic but not an elite academic school and it will never be an elite athletic program
RE: this  
Section331 : 7/11/2023 9:05 am : link
In comment 16146707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be a bad situation to step into in the short-term, but I'll feel better when they hire someone else. I think there is a real risk here.


I agree. Sure, NW is an also-ran in the B-10, but they know who they are. Put together a competitive team, and make a nice run every few years, and you have a job for life. Taking the NW job will not prevent Kafka from getting NFL HC interviews, in fact, it lets him prove he can run his own show.
RE: Northwestern  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/11/2023 9:10 am : link
In comment 16146709 Hilary said:
Quote:
Northwestern will never compete with Harvard Yale Princeton and MIT for the very best students and it will not compete with OSU Michigan and USC for football players. It is very hard for a college to change how it is seen. It is a very good academic but not an elite academic school and it will never be an elite athletic program

Northwestern is not an elite academic school?

Is that what they told you at DeVry?
As an undergraduate program  
Will Shine : 7/11/2023 9:17 am : link
It is elite.

I could see them going in possibly two radical directions:

1. Dropping football to a lower level of the Ivies and keeping their little stadium

2. Making a splash and hiring Kafka this year in an effort to put this behind them as quickly as possible.

As a side note, this was all due to the efforts of students on the campus newspaper. At least that reflects well on their journalism program.
RE: Northwestern  
Big Blue Blogger : 7/11/2023 9:17 am : link
Hilary said:
Quote:
Northwestern will never compete with Harvard Yale Princeton and MIT for the very best students and it will not compete with OSU Michigan and USC for football players. It is very hard for a college to change how it is seen. It is a very good academic but not an elite academic school and it will never be an elite athletic program

Harvard alum here. “Very best students” is a meaningless designation once you get to the level of these schools. The kids are all dazzling. (Much more so than in my day.) Several Northwestern programs are head-and-shoulders above most Ivies. A tiny fraction of the student body “settles” for Northwestern. It is just as much a target school as the top Ivies, just for a slightly different student. It competes more directly with Brown than with H/Y/P, and does so quite successfully.
Hopefully he'll honor his commitment with the Giants for this season  
David B. : 7/11/2023 9:31 am : link
It would be a poor-character move to leave now, but plenty of coaches have shown poor character and over the years. Schoen and Daboll harp on only having high character guys in the org, so we'll see.

I wasn't THAT surprised that Kafka didn't land a HC job in the offseason (was more worried about Wink) given that he's only even been an OC for one year. Teams probably rightly thought he's not quite ready to sit in the big chair yet. Might do Kafka good to get his HC experience at the college level before he gets one in the NFL.

But yeah, hopefully not this year.
We only have to go back to Bill O'Brien to see a similar possibility  
GiantBlue : 7/11/2023 9:39 am : link
He was the OC in New England in 2011 before interviewing and getting the HC job at Penn State (going through their own scandal.) He parlayed that into a HC job with the Texans in 2014.

So there are pathways that to Erics point, could lead Kafka away and still keep his arc to the NFL HC.

But let's hope he stays with the G-Men.
David B  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/11/2023 9:40 am : link
Plenty of highly successful HC's took this path. Not the worst thing to go through it at the collegiate level first.

Northwestern is a very good school and is on most top 12 lists I have seen. Other very competitive academic schools have won plenty of games and you have some advantages over lesser schools.

Anyone thinking he won't  
larryinnewhaven : 7/11/2023 9:43 am : link
at least consider it is being shortsighted. They are going to offer a boatload of cash and somewhat longterm stability. plus he may love it there at his alma mater. Could be his dream job for all we know.
Bill  
Toth029 : 7/11/2023 9:46 am : link
O'Brien joined Penn State in January.

I do agree Kafka will be a strong candidate for Northwestern. However I think being mid July he may opt to stay as they're so close to the season. Just my opinion on it, anyway.
This year will be a disaster  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/11/2023 9:52 am : link
Also I'd suggest that while it could be financially tempting NIL has changed college football recruiting.

Have buddy who was invited by a huge Bama booster to a small lunch w Nick Saban. Saban said one. Recruiting is killing every college coach. It's worse than ever. Especially w the NIL. He also said many of the best coaches don't want to deal w it so they want to be i the NFL


It's a concern for sure but does Kafka want to take two steps back into a tor shit show? Even for cash? I'd say he will listen and say no.
I'd be shocked  
MookGiants : 7/11/2023 9:56 am : link
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.
He’s an alum  
AcesUp : 7/11/2023 9:56 am : link
A recent one at that so I’m sure he’s very familiar with everybody around the program. There’s always a risk there despite his NFL career trajectory.
If he goes he goes.  
Big Blue '56 : 7/11/2023 9:56 am : link
I can “suffer” with Dabes calling the plays until next year if necessary. Not a modicum of concern. Regardless, I’b be quite surprised if he didn’t stay at least until the end of the year.
$$$ talks  
GiantsRage2007 : 7/11/2023 9:57 am : link
It would suck losing our OC this late in the year
Will depend on the package  
Jim in Forest Hills : 7/11/2023 10:04 am : link
How much per year
I'm not ruling out Northwestern  
robbieballs2003 : 7/11/2023 10:17 am : link
But I don't think this was brought up ... timing. Leaving an NFL team at this point in the process will be a huge negative for him trying to get an NFL HCing job.
Timing  
NJLCO : 7/11/2023 10:25 am : link
With the season approaching and the pressure of following up on the shit storm that just took place…..not sure it makes any sense right now.
Huge mistake by Kafka to go now  
Sammo85 : 7/11/2023 10:27 am : link
That program will be a disaster next two years with politics, recruiting issues, other compliance investigations being run.

It needs a 2 year fumigation - they'll put a placeholder guy in to take lumps and be tough guy/sheriff on "culture" who is just happy to get a HC job for short term and then make a bigger hire.
Otoh,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/11/2023 10:33 am : link
Ray Perkins and Alabama and he wasn’t even an assistant
Why would he take a lesser job at a school coming off of a  
bwitz : 7/11/2023 10:35 am : link
scandal? He’s been talked about as a HC candidate in the NFL as recently as this off season.

Doubtful.
RE: If he goes he goes.  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/11/2023 10:40 am : link
In comment 16146754 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I can “suffer” with Dabes calling the plays until next year if necessary. Not a modicum of concern. Regardless, I’b be quite surprised if he didn’t stay at least until the end of the year.

The playcalling would be the least of the challenge, IMO. There is so much more that goes into the OC's responsibilities throughout the week that it would almost certainly take Daboll's eye off of something. It's hard to balance the managerial role at the top while also doing the work that would typically be handled by a subordinate. Sooner or later, there's bound to be a shortfall, either in focus, bandwidth, execution, whatever.

The more significant challenge, IMO (though it's difficult to know how much more), would be losing the voice of a trusted consigliere. Even if Daboll were able to competently and simultaneously manage the roles of both HC and OC, he'd still be without the feedback that having a strong subject matter expert provides.

Add to that the fact that the Giants' offensive personnel for this year looks a lot like an attempt to replicate much of KC's offensive concepts. Losing Kafka would mean that much of the gameplanning for that would come from observation rather than direct experience.

It would really suck to lose MK at this stage of the offseason, IMO.
RE: If he goes he goes.  
bw in dc : 7/11/2023 10:42 am : link
In comment 16146754 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I can “suffer” with Dabes calling the plays until next year if necessary. Not a modicum of concern. Regardless, I’b be quite surprised if he didn’t stay at least until the end of the year.


This is correct. I like Kafka, but I'm not confusing him - yet - with the next Reid, Holmgren, Gruden, etc. And he may get an offer from Northwestern that he can't confuse - lots of money and lots of leeway.

But Daboll seems more than capable of running the offense.
I hope he doesn’t.  
RicFlair : 7/11/2023 10:50 am : link
.
Daboll was a OC  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/11/2023 10:52 am : link
for eight years. It's his offense that they added some elements from Kafka's background.

Agree with '56, though a new OC would have to go through the process of learning the players and building trust which is not optimal.





RE: this  
81_Great_Dane : 7/11/2023 10:53 am : link
In comment 16146707 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
would be a bad situation to step into in the short-term, but I'll feel better when they hire someone else. I think there is a real risk here.


100%. For Northwestern, hiring Kafka would be a coup. For Kafka, it might be attractive in the same way returning to Michigan was attractive for Jim Harbaugh. For the Giants, losing Kafka now would be a huge headache.
Teams have contingencies for things like this  
Tony in Tampa : 7/11/2023 10:53 am : link
While Kafka leaving before camp is certainly not what you want, I doubt Schoen/Daboll would be caught flatfooted here.
He would have to know that he opens himself  
steve in ky : 7/11/2023 11:09 am : link
To questions about was he ever aware of any hazing while he was there?

I doubt he puts himself into that situation
Shea Tierney has been with Dabs for 5+ years and would be the  
Spider56 : 7/11/2023 11:14 am : link
logical replacement with Dabs playing a big role at least initially... I think he would have been a leading contender had Kafka gotten an NFL job. This is not ideal and I hope Kafka stays, but sheet happens.
Not that NW is a football hotspot  
Jim in Forest Hills : 7/11/2023 11:18 am : link
but the transfer portal can change things in a hurry. Let's see, I don't think he leaves due to timing but as always $$$ talk loudest.
I don't think any head coach will want to want take over  
GeofromNJ : 7/11/2023 11:31 am : link
a college program whose players he did not personally recruit. Kafka will be on the Giants staff this year.
RE: We only have to go back to Bill O'Brien to see a similar possibility  
Mike in NY : 7/11/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16146743 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
He was the OC in New England in 2011 before interviewing and getting the HC job at Penn State (going through their own scandal.) He parlayed that into a HC job with the Texans in 2014.

So there are pathways that to Erics point, could lead Kafka away and still keep his arc to the NFL HC.

But let's hope he stays with the G-Men.


O'Brien wasn't getting NFL HC interviews when he was the OC for the Pats
Kafka  
TyreeHelmet : 7/11/2023 11:45 am : link
Would be nuts to take that job.
RE:  
David B. : 7/11/2023 11:48 am : link
Quote:
I'd be shocked
MookGiants : 9:56 am : link : reply
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.


Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.

People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.
RE: Hopefully he'll honor his commitment with the Giants for this season  
Section331 : 7/11/2023 11:51 am : link
In comment 16146738 David B. said:
Quote:
It would be a poor-character move to leave now, but plenty of coaches have shown poor character and over the years. Schoen and Daboll harp on only having high character guys in the org, so we'll see.

I wasn't THAT surprised that Kafka didn't land a HC job in the offseason (was more worried about Wink) given that he's only even been an OC for one year. Teams probably rightly thought he's not quite ready to sit in the big chair yet. Might do Kafka good to get his HC experience at the college level before he gets one in the NFL.

But yeah, hopefully not this year.


That’s bullshit. There would be nothing “low-character” in Kafka accepting the job at this point. The Giants will be fine if Kafka chose to move on, it is Daboll’s offense.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/11/2023 12:00 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3h
. ⁦
@BruceFeldmanCFB
⁩ is as plugged in as anyone in college football and he lists Mike Kafka at the top of the list for Northwestern’s HC search (after the 2023 season). Really feels like this will be Kafka’s final season as Giants’ OC
Kafka will not be here in 2024 imo  
Sean : 7/11/2023 12:07 pm : link
I’d be floored if he was. Floored. Barring massive regression on offense this season, we should all prepare for a new OC after the season.

Granted, the 2nd season for NYG head coaches have not been kind in recent years.
RE: ...  
Tony in Tampa : 7/11/2023 12:07 pm : link
In comment 16146876 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
3h
. ⁦
@BruceFeldmanCFB
⁩ is as plugged in as anyone in college football and he lists Mike Kafka at the top of the list for Northwestern’s HC search (after the 2023 season). Really feels like this will be Kafka’s final season as Giants’ OC

And that would be fine. He's likely gone as an NFL HC anyway. He wants to go back to NW after our 23' season. No issue
I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
Metnut : 7/11/2023 12:08 pm : link
get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.
RE: RE:  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/11/2023 12:10 pm : link
In comment 16146855 David B. said:
Quote:


Quote:


I'd be shocked
MookGiants : 9:56 am : link : reply
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.



Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.

People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.

McDaniels withdrew from his agreement with the Colts a few days after he agreed to it, in February of 2018. They weren't scrambling just before the season started. They hired Frank Reich just a few days later, and he lasted five years there. McDaniels is a world-class douche, no question, but it wasn't like he left in mid-July. And he also then proceeded to wait four more years before he got another HC gig, largely because of the way that the Colts situation went down.

I'm not saying that's what would happen with Kafka, or that the perception would be remotely similar. It's just a bad comparison to use McDaniels as a reference to this potential situation with Kafka. The timing is way different, for one thing. And the fact that you're ignoring the repercussions that did follow McDaniels after spurning the Colts is an even bigger miss, IMO.
RE: RE:  
robbieballs2003 : 7/11/2023 12:12 pm : link
In comment 16146855 David B. said:
Quote:


Quote:


I'd be shocked
MookGiants : 9:56 am : link : reply
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.



Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.

People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.


I think you missed the issue with Irsay.
I think it was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/11/2023 12:17 pm : link
Luck's injury that made McDaniel back out.
RE: I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
bw in dc : 7/11/2023 12:27 pm : link
In comment 16146884 Metnut said:
Quote:
get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.


That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...
RE: RE: I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
robbieballs2003 : 7/11/2023 12:28 pm : link
In comment 16146902 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16146884 Metnut said:


Quote:


get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.



That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...


Correct. Colleges seem to pay their coaches better than in the NFL.
I will say this though  
robbieballs2003 : 7/11/2023 12:33 pm : link
If you fail as an NFL coach then you can still be a top NCAA college coach at a major program. It doesn't work the other way around.
If they want him,  
LS : 7/11/2023 1:22 pm : link
I don't think he can turn down the amount of money they can throw at him
Kafka is not going there  
ElitoCanton : 7/11/2023 1:24 pm : link
He's on the cusp of getting a head coaching job in the NFL. Northwestern is one of the worst jobs in all of major college football. It would be a career killer for him. I'm sure they want him. He'll be our OC this season and then be an NFL head coach next season. I just hope it isn't for one of our division rivals.
...  
ryanmkeane : 7/11/2023 2:09 pm : link
Hopefully not! But that would be enticing for him.
..  
ryanmkeane : 7/11/2023 2:10 pm : link
If Kafka gets a pro HC job and doesn't go well over 2 seasons he is likely fired. Mid tier college jobs would offer more security I think.
if he gets fired  
ElitoCanton : 7/11/2023 2:19 pm : link
he will be an OC again very soon and could likely get a college job pretty easily as well at that point. Northwestern is one of the worst jobs in the country. No facilities. Very little NIL money and tougher academic standards. It is almost impossible to win there.
Northwestern is just a cupcake Like Rutgers is  
Rich_Houston_1971 : 7/11/2023 2:21 pm : link
for the Big 10 Behemoths. That job would lead to nowhere.
Kafka isn't getting $80M  
mittenedman : 7/11/2023 2:23 pm : link
guaranteed as a 1st time HC in the NFL. If that's what he's likely to get from NW, a guy in his position has to take it. Sets his family up for life, case closed.
RE: Kafka is not going there  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/11/2023 2:24 pm : link
In comment 16146936 ElitoCanton said:
Quote:
He's on the cusp of getting a head coaching job in the NFL. Northwestern is one of the worst jobs in all of major college football. It would be a career killer for him. I'm sure they want him. He'll be our OC this season and then be an NFL head coach next season. I just hope it isn't for one of our division rivals.


This is what I hope is true. He was a finalist for an HC job. Other than being an alum, why would he take a step back and take a college job, regardless of money. If he waits a season or two, he'll be in line for a much bigger payday anyway.

We're going to lose him eventually, and pretty soon. Dammit. I trust Daboll to hire his replacement but let's get there when we get there.
RE: RE:  
MookGiants : 7/11/2023 2:35 pm : link
In comment 16146855 David B. said:
Quote:


Quote:


I'd be shocked
MookGiants : 9:56 am : link : reply
if Kafka left right now two weeks before training camp to take that job. The timing just doesn't work. He also has aspirations to be a head coach in the NFL and I dont think leaving the Giants 2 weeks before camp would sit well with owners and GM's across the league.



Nah. If Josh McDaniels can accept a HC job with the Colts, then pull out of it, leaving the Colts scrambling to find a HC just before the season started, fucking them over a VERY major way, and STILL get a head coaching job again, it's proof that as long as someone thinks you can win, it doesn't matter what a douche you are.

People forget how douchey Parcells often was once he became a big shot. No one ever stopped hiring him.


Just before the season started? McDaniels bailed on the Colts a few days after accepting the job. The way you're talking you act like he took the job, went through mini camp and then quit in June. They were exactly 5 days behind schedule as a result.

Also this would be to take a college coaching job literally 2 weeks before trainign camp. The Giants would have absolutely no other choice than to promote from within and scramble to hire whatever position coach got promoted. I dont see teams looking at that in a positive light. I'm also guessing northwestern just gives someone the interim tag for this season and then hires someone come december
With a successful season Kafka's logical next step is a NFL HC gig  
regulator : 7/11/2023 2:44 pm : link
IMO taking a job like that, Big Ten or not, would be a step down. I would argue that the window for Kafka to go to Northwestern was while he was in KC prior to getting a high profile OC job. It will reopen if he flames out as OC.

It would be a bad look for Northwestern and Kafka to jump right into this job.

Northwestern would do well to fully investigate the allegations, including identifying offending players on the current roster, get through 2023 with an interim HC (if it ends up playing a season at all) and engage in a proper HC search at the appropriate time later in the year.
RE: RE: I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/11/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16146902 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16146884 Metnut said:


Quote:


get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.



That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...


You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more

Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO
RE: Kafka  
Pete in MD : 7/11/2023 3:31 pm : link
In comment 16146850 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Would be nuts to take that job.

Not if he can get them over the hump.
Northwestern is building a new  
LS : 7/11/2023 3:33 pm : link
800 million dollar stadium.
All privately  
LS : 7/11/2023 3:35 pm : link
funded.
Northwestern had a nice run under Gary Barnett back in the 90s  
Bluenatic : 7/11/2023 4:22 pm : link
The won 3 Big Ten titles between 1995-2000 under Barnett. Why couldn't they enjoy similar success under Kafka?
Kafka  
stretch234 : 7/11/2023 4:45 pm : link
As others said - you take your shot at the NFL coaching level and if not successful can go back to college.

If Winning at the college level does not guarantee an NFL job - not winning will result in likely no offers
RE: RE: RE: I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
bw in dc : 7/11/2023 5:28 pm : link
In comment 16147028 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 16146902 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16146884 Metnut said:


Quote:


get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.



That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...



You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more

Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO


I get it, but I was thinking more about a compensation package for Kafka - assuming he was the prime target.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/11/2023 7:03 pm : link
While I'd be excited for him, it would be terrible timing. But let's see how it shakes out.
RE: Northwestern is just a cupcake Like Rutgers is  
PatersonPlank : 7/11/2023 7:13 pm : link
In comment 16146985 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
for the Big 10 Behemoths. That job would lead to nowhere.


NW is much better than Rutgers. They were ranked #10 at the end of the 2020 season. I looked it up, they played in 8 bowl games from 2010 to 2020, and 2 Big Ten Championship games.
PP  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/11/2023 7:15 pm : link
Consider the poster. Comparing Northwestern to Rutgers is an insult to the former.
Kafka  
Breeze_94 : 7/11/2023 8:03 pm : link
Was getting interviewed for NFL HC jobs. Going to Nortwestern, especially at this point in the off-season, would derail any momentum he has towards an NFL HC gig.

He’s in a position to succeed here and on the fast track to taking the next step. Why jeopardize that to take over a bottom dweller program that is in turmoil.

It makes no sense for Kafka  
dpinzow : 7/11/2023 8:47 pm : link
why would he get his ass kicked in the Big 10 by the big football schools when he's probably going to be an NFL head coach in the near future
RE: RE: RE: RE: I doubt this happens but when guys like Mel Tucker  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/11/2023 9:03 pm : link
In comment 16147169 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 16147028 LauderdaleMatty said:


Quote:


In comment 16146902 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 16146884 Metnut said:


Quote:


get like $80M guaranteed, it'll be really hard for Kafka to turn that kind of money down. The BigTen is flush with cash and Northwestern might want a splashy hire to turn some of the bad PR around.



That's a very good point. B1G is a football growing football enterprise. And Northwestern has a $10B endowment handy...



You can’t use that endowment to pay players. That’s the rub. The NIL money to buy players these days needs to come from outside. Ao no matter how much NW has you can bet the SEC big boys, Penn St Mich Ohio St ND will have more

Can they be a solid program in the Big 10. Sure. But don’t see them w it’s their academics ever being more than Iowa like. The NFL has lot less headaches. We will see.What happens but it’s not a good situation right now and there’s a ton of risk jumping into that shit storm. That endowment isn’t going to help that program IMO



I get it, but I was thinking more about a compensation package for Kafka - massuming he was the prime target.


Ah. Agree. Don't think money will be an issue there for sure. They will need a really good offer to the HC and staff. In fact they will need over pay someone by a lot of they want them to step in this year w zero time to prepare
