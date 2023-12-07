Dianna Russini update: Insinuates Barkley won’t play on tag

Pretty standard negotiation tactic coming from his camp
“ Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants.”
As for the most recent news, it’s all speculation. To this date we have no clue what was offered, just rumors.
As for the most recent news, it’s all speculation. To this date we have no clue what was offered, just rumors.
I stated he should fire his agent if he really turned down 26 million guaranteed. Based on Ranaan’s tweet and Barkley himself retweeting Ranaan’s tweet, he has not been offered 26 mill guaranteed. We don’t know what the Giants offered him but I can assure you the guarantee was less than 26 million and that’s why Barkley has not signed.
1. He’s not JUST a running back
2. Which one of the 50+ players not named DJ has meant more to this team on or off the field than Saquon Barkley?
3. $10 million is good for one season but offers no long term security. What happens if he has a great season? Does anyone then decide to sign a 27 year old RB long term for more $? He needs to secure his future not only for himself but for his family.
4. He’d easily command more than $10M in FA. Why do you think he’s tagged? Schoen knows if not for the tag, some other team would easily back up a brinks truck to claim SB. You don’t realize just how special the kid is.
5. Lastly, his injuries have all been different. He had a high ankle sprain and was back on the field after a few weeks which was insane. Then he had the knee and worked his ass off to get back on the field the following season and unfortunately had a freak injury incident where he stepped on someone else’s foot and HIS foot broke. Then he had the shoulder and just played right through it! Guy is an absolute warrior. He’s had injuries but he’s not an “injury concern” like OBJ or Golladay or Toney. Guys who have had the same non-contact injuries over and over.
What happens if Barkely does not sign the tag other than he does not play and does not get paid? How long do the Giants retain his ownership rights before he can become a free agent?
What happens if Barkely does not sign the tag other than he does not play and does not get paid? How long do the Giants retain his ownership rights before he can become a free agent?
Through 2024 if the Giants want him to be. He could sit the year out on the tag, make zero, and get tagged again, so a year from now he's still a Giant -- albeit an unpaid one -- facing another decision by the Giants on his fate. Presumably they'd trade him, but regardless they own him if they desire.
A disingenuous NY Post article (headlined Barkley will likely hold out but with nothing in the actual article to base that on) quotes an agent who says Barkley needs to play hard ball now to avoid a 2 tag situation and "not make it too easy" on the Giants.
The eventual deal will reveal a lot about Schoen's philosophy
Is he stupid? Doesn't he see the crappy $$ market for RB's? Does he realize there's a salary cap? Does he realize the Giants have to pay 50+ other players? Does he realize 10M is a lot of money for an oft injured RB? Does he understand that if he hit the FA RB market today, he'd be lucky to get 10M? Does he understand what he's doing to his image with these comments?
I don't disagree with a lot of your post but I also don't like the mentality that Barkley has been one of our best players. Of course he has but we've also fielded a shitty team. These are our rankings with Barkley as our main guy ...
Points Per Game (NFL Rank)
2018: 16th
2019: 18th
2020: 31st
2021: 31st
2022: 18th
Yards Per Game (NFL Rank)
2018: 17th
2019: 23rd
2020: 31st
2021: 31st
2022: 19th
Is Barkley a warrior? Absolutely. However, injuries are still injuries and making him the focal point of the offense isn't producing results. Just because he was the best player on offense doesn't mean that he needs to continue to be. I'm not going to get into all the reasons that RBs are devalued. We all know why. But all we can go by is what we know and that is he is often injured, regardless of how it is broken down, and we need to improve the offense from a RB centered one to a passing one.
There’s nothing to suggest this is the case. She can’t make him sit out, it’s his decision. She’s not the one that has to risk playing on the tag or forfeiting $10.1m - this decision is squarely on Barkley. There isn’t anything his agent can do right now other than get the best offer possible from the giants by the deadline.
Any deal he makes is going to add 10 mil or more to what he already made, plus more endorsements.
Not saying he shouldn't go for the max he can get, but 'financial security' is an empty phrase in this case, IMO.
IF he's worried about money, he should accept the Giants offer. The guaranteed/likely to be paid is probably a lot more than 10 mil (IF it isn't, he's right to not sign). Playing on the tag, one bad hit could dramatically drop future earnings.
Personally I have faith that JS will hold the line and not overpay for SB. And if Barkley actually holds out, then to me he is telling the Giants he doesn't want to be here long term.
As good of a player as he is, JS has to manage resources and does not want to put the Giants in a place where they will have to eat dead cap money if they need to move on from Barkley before the end of the contract b/c of injuries.
I also still believe SB is getting bad advice from his agent who is badly overvaluing the market, if the reports of Barkley rejecting the Giants $13 mil/year offer before the tag was applied are true.
I don't necessarily think this is guaranteed and is more of a risk, especially if the Giants do as well without him. The RB market could continue to tank. He obviously loses out on money from not playing. He gets forgotten about to some degree and NO ONE knows what kind of impact he may have made on the Giants season had he played. I just don't see SB sitting out this year. If he ultimately wants Christian McCaffrey money (and that is rumor), he would have to play on the tag and demonstrate that he is worth CM money.
He passes on this and takes a year off, there will be a longer term deal out there next year with a higher value.
I agree. The market for RBs is going down, not up. If SB doesn't play on the tag, he's now one year older with open questions about durability and one less year of performance to answer those questions. No intelligent GM should give him more than a one to two year contract at that point.
Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants extended an offer to Barkley worth $13 million per year, including $26 million over the first two years. The offer was made before the deadline for applying the franchise tag, with the express message from the team that, if the tag were applied to Barkley, the offer would be pulled. Barkley was looking for Christian McCaffrey money, we’re told; that’s roughly $16 million per year.
Show me a single report anywhere of what the guaranteed money has been on ANY offer to Barkley. if they off him 14 mil a year for 4 years and only 10 mil or less guaranteed he's a fool to take it, bottom line, and saying it's "unlikey" or "ridiculous" those were the offers proves fuckall.
Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the Giants extended an offer to Barkley worth $13 million per year, including $26 million over the first two years. The offer was made before the deadline for applying the franchise tag, with the express message from the team that, if the tag were applied to Barkley, the offer would be pulled. Barkley was looking for Christian McCaffrey money, we’re told; that’s roughly $16 million per year.
If he turned down 26 mill guaranteed, then he really does need to fire his agent.
He passes on this and takes a year off, there will be a longer term deal out there next year with a higher value.
I don't necessarily think this is guaranteed and is more of a risk, especially if the Giants do as well without him. The RB market could continue to tank. He obviously loses out on money from not playing. He gets forgotten about to some degree and NO ONE knows what kind of impact he may have made on the Giants season had he played. I just don't see SB sitting out this year. If he ultimately wants Christian McCaffrey money (and that is rumor), he would have to play on the tag and demonstrate that he is worth CM money.
I agree. The market for RBs is going down, not up. If SB doesn't play on the tag, he's now one year older with open questions about durability and one less year of performance to answer those questions. No intelligent GM should give him more than a one to two year contract at that point.
That’s actually not true. I provided some data on this in past threads - the market looked to have bottomed out in 2020. It’s been on the increase as far as new contracts are concerned.
And deals come in all shapes and sizes - an intelligent GM can sign a RB to a 3 or 4 year deal and structure it in a way to mitigate risk. Calling them stupid is just a bias against the position - don’t you want to know the details first before making this king of statement?
That depends on how much longer each can be expected to play. So once again, just for the sake of argument, let's say Jones can be expected to last for 9 more years and Barkley can go for 3 more years. Then by the math, Barkley should make a third of what Jones is getting paid. Barkley should be expected to get a little over 13 million per year.
Now let's get to the guaranteed money part. Jones got a 4-year contract with 82 million guaranteed which is roughly a little over 50 percent of his salary. But basically, Jones is guaranteed 2 yrs' salary. Assuming Barkley also gets 2 years of a guaranteed contract for 3 or 4 years, then you could reasonably expect Barkley will get at least 26 million guaranteed for 2 years of a contract for either 3 or 4 years.
This analysis does not take into account what any other RB makes on another team. This analysis is based solely on what Barkley is worth to the Giants or should be worth. That will be a fair contract agreeable to both parties and independent of how other teams in the league value their rbs.
In my final sensible analysis, Barkley will get a 3 or 4 year deal for 13.3 AAV per year with 26 million guaranteed.
If it doesn't the leverage argument is a TBD that can play out several different ways. If it goes the wrong way JS will receive plenty of heat with SB sitting out imv.
Personally I have faith that JS will hold the line and not overpay for SB. And if Barkley actually holds out, then to me he is telling the Giants he doesn't want to be here long term.
As good of a player as he is, JS has to manage resources and does not want to put the Giants in a place where they will have to eat dead cap money if they need to move on from Barkley before the end of the contract b/c of injuries.
I also still believe SB is getting bad advice from his agent who is badly overvaluing the market, if the reports of Barkley rejecting the Giants $13 mil/year offer before the tag was applied are true.
The NFLPA has to fix this in the next in the next labor contract.
You all talk shit constantly how we can sign this one and that one and restructure this and that and push the monies forward over much much lesser skilled and important players over much less money. Seems to me there is a ton of hypocrisy afoot when it comes to Barkely in an attempt to make Schoen look strong. It's a masturbatory excercise by the board and a tug session by Country Mouse. We are not impressed. Get him signed, get him in, wrap this bullshit up and let's get on with the season. There is no scenario where signing Barkley leads to the downfall of the franchise. What we pissed away on a reciever that didn't play last year, in one year, would more than cover any possible outlay to barkley over several, and we survived Golladay. Sign him , quit fucking about and be done with it.
If it doesn't the leverage argument is a TBD that can play out several different ways. If it goes the wrong way JS will receive plenty of heat with SB sitting out imv.
Personally I have faith that JS will hold the line and not overpay for SB. And if Barkley actually holds out, then to me he is telling the Giants he doesn't want to be here long term.
As good of a player as he is, JS has to manage resources and does not want to put the Giants in a place where they will have to eat dead cap money if they need to move on from Barkley before the end of the contract b/c of injuries.
I also still believe SB is getting bad advice from his agent who is badly overvaluing the market, if the reports of Barkley rejecting the Giants $13 mil/year offer before the tag was applied are true.
Maybe. Or maybe Country mouse is stubborn,inexperienced, and shitting the bed? you think, with all the shit that got paid out this piddly barkley contract is what is going to " shackle" the giants gouing forward? Bullshit. it matters, in the grand scheme, fuckall to the team if he gets 10, or 12, or 14 a year. it's peanuts and that it's gone this far smacks of mismanagement, and I say that as a Schoen fan. There is a time to flex and a time to bend. One size doesn't fit all, and what was sound decision making in january itsn't necesarilly sound decison making in late july. Guy needs to adapt and adjust and get Barkley signed. Barjley on this team locked up for the next 24 months is a plus, not a negative for the franchise.
Of course it's a plus for him to be locked up, but at the right price and not if it runs the risk of creating dead cap in the future.
It's about the fact that there's an almost 0% chance SB is going anywhere (for at least next year) OR sitting out (the players are at such a disadvantage due to the fact that they can be fined).
So there's no real incentive for Schoen to give into any sort of contractual demands on SB's part.
It's nothing personal - it's a business first.
If it doesn't the leverage argument is a TBD that can play out several different ways. If it goes the wrong way JS will receive plenty of heat with SB sitting out imv.
Personally I have faith that JS will hold the line and not overpay for SB. And if Barkley actually holds out, then to me he is telling the Giants he doesn't want to be here long term.
As good of a player as he is, JS has to manage resources and does not want to put the Giants in a place where they will have to eat dead cap money if they need to move on from Barkley before the end of the contract b/c of injuries.
I also still believe SB is getting bad advice from his agent who is badly overvaluing the market, if the reports of Barkley rejecting the Giants $13 mil/year offer before the tag was applied are true.
Maybe. Or maybe Country mouse is stubborn,inexperienced, and shitting the bed? you think, with all the shit that got paid out this piddly barkley contract is what is going to " shackle" the giants gouing forward? Bullshit. it matters, in the grand scheme, fuckall to the team if he gets 10, or 12, or 14 a year. it's peanuts and that it's gone this far smacks of mismanagement, and I say that as a Schoen fan. There is a time to flex and a time to bend. One size doesn't fit all, and what was sound decision making in january itsn't necesarilly sound decison making in late july. Guy needs to adapt and adjust and get Barkley signed. Barjley on this team locked up for the next 24 months is a plus, not a negative for the franchise.
Of course it's a plus for him to be locked up, but at the right price and not if it runs the risk of creating dead cap in the future.
It's about the fact that there's an almost 0% chance SB is going anywhere (for at least next year) OR sitting out (the players are at such a disadvantage due to the fact that they can be fined).
So there's no real incentive for Schoen to give into any sort of contractual demands on SB's part.
It's nothing personal - it's a business first.
He won't like, but if he's turning down contracts that were $12 and $14 million....I think he's going to be sad that he passed on these offers.
At this point, what is the Giants motivation to pay him more than that when they can get potentially two years out of him at $10 million per AND they can say that they gave a good faith effort to sign him longer term....
This plays out well for the Giants FO long-term...I think Barkley's camp missed the boat and they should be in scramble mode.
Just my opinion.
He won't like, but if he's turning down contracts that were $12 and $14 million....I think he's going to be sad that he passed on these offers.
At this point, what is the Giants motivation to pay him more than that when they can get potentially two years out of him at $10 million per AND they can say that they gave a good faith effort to sign him longer term....
This plays out well for the Giants FO long-term...I think Barkley's camp missed the boat and they should be in scramble mode.
Just my opinion.
They are in scramble mode - it's almost certainly his camp who is putting out this information to try to force Schoen's hand.
The NFLPA has to fix this in the next in the next labor contract.
Fix what? The tag options?
If so, the NFLPA should absolutely force the change. Unfortunately, the NFLPA, especially Smith, doesn't get it (euphemism for too stupid) and will always capitulate to ownership.
I hope Giants don’t cave. He is such an injury risk.
This. He's injured more often than not. I really hope they don't overcommit to him
This seems like a made up statistic. Barkley if he did not miss any time at all could have played in 81 regular season games, he has played in 60 which comes out to 74%.
Now if you want to say that he has dealt with injuries every single year but one (his rookie year) then fine, but how common is it for any player that sees as much action as he does to not be dinged up?
the teams have all the leverage in the negotiations involving these players under the tag.
The NFLPA has to fix this in the next in the next labor contract.
Fix what? The tag options?
If so, the NFLPA should absolutely force the change. Unfortunately, the NFLPA, especially Smith, doesn't get it (euphemism for too stupid) and will always capitulate to ownership.
That's exactly what I'm saying.
The NFLPA has been lapped by the MLBPA and the NBAPA.
This whole story that broke on Gruden is another example of how the NFLPA is a joke. Maybe the new guy will be better.
I'm not really concerned about him being super productive for at least 2 more seasons.
This whole story that broke on Gruden is another example of how the NFLPA is a joke. Maybe the new guy will be better.
That story is unbelievable. I think I'm buying the notion that that may have saved DeMaurice Smith's job. He was on tilt in 2021.
But the sympathy generated by the Gruden emails very, very likely saved his ass and put the owners back in the driver's seat...
WHAT? How dod you come up with any of this? His value is going to INCREASE once he takes a year off as opposed to a 1600 yard 10 TD season? How can he force a "sign and trade?" Minnesota released Cook and he was making less per year than Barkley apparently wants. The guarantees being talked about are only 2 million less than what Cook got.
This was NOT well thought out.
This whole story that broke on Gruden is another example of how the NFLPA is a joke. Maybe the new guy will be better.
That story is unbelievable. I think I'm buying the notion that that may have saved DeMaurice Smith's job. He was on tilt in 2021.
But the sympathy generated by the Gruden emails very, very likely saved his ass and put the owners back in the driver's seat...
Wow - if anything that article made me hate Goodell even more, and I didn't think that was possible. What a lame move to not punish Snyder b/c of blackmail. He's awful.
36 Million guaranteed ?? no way..
Basically, three years with a 4th year option... Incentives can get it up to 60M... I'm hearing it's all but done.
36 Million guaranteed ?? no way..
Yea, but guaranteeing the whole 36 would be tough. I much prefer the sound of 26 million gtd for first two, then another 10-12 in salary if he is a force in year 3 with year 4 either a restructure or extension year (an out ext)
I want Barkley on this team and for the money to be spread out over all multiple years. After that he is a year to year back