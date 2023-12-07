Dianna Russini update: Insinuates Barkley won’t play on tag No1MDGiantsFan : 7/12/2023 1:16 pm

Pretty standard negotiation tactic coming from his camp



“ Saquon Barkley has made it clear the franchise tag is undesirable. I’m told his availability for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys will be in serious question if he does not get a long-term deal from the Giants.”