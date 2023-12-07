Six Giants Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Must be kidding. Shoo in. OJ I believe was the first RB to gain 1000 yards in 3 different decades. As far as Marshall vs Banks, it may have been Marshall who benefitted more from LT, not Banks. I agree Banks is fringe and Connerly is long overdue.
I saw a video of him a while back where he said that it would mean a lot to him to make it into the Giants Ring of Honor. He wanted that more than the HOF. Glad that he got into the Ring of Honor before he got too sick to enjoy it.
I think Tiki-with who is being inducted nowadays-should be in. And if he has probably one more peak season/we win it all in '07 with him, he's already in. That said, I don't know if we it all in 2007 if he's on the roster.
100%. He had 6 great seasons as a runner and receiver.
His last two seasons in particular were Hall of Fame elite...
Ok was a damn stud first 5 yrs with cards. Faster version with more wiggle than what we had
Conerly’s numbers weren’t great, but he was a winner and tough as
nails.
However, I will consider the HOF a joke until Jimmy Patton enters.
I second this, Jimmy Patton finally received his long overdue recognition from the Giants last year when they inducted him into their Ring Of Honor. Hopefully that was a step in the right direction toward getting him to Canton .
Regarding the Leonard Marshall-Dan Hampton comparisons that come up all the time this conversation takes place - they played completely different positions. Marshall was 3-4 DE and Hampton was a 4-3 DT primarily, he did play some DE as well. The responsibilities of 4-3 lineman are completely different than those of a 3-4 lineman which are much more demanding of taking on and occupying blockers. Linemen in a 4-3 alignment are more likely to accumulate tackles and sacks as they attack and pursue the ball carrier. Marshall put up very impressive numbers in his time, leading the Giants in sacks several times. His 3-4 End position should be looked at as it's own category, as it was more difficult for him to achieve those results. I don't care that he played next to Lawrence Taylor either. Nobody ever diminished Richard Dent's accomplishments and he played next to Wilbur Marshall. Marshall was a big time player who showed up for big games.
but the thing that hurts him most was the fact that he spent much of his career fighting for his job.
following his brilliant rookie season in 1948 the Giants began transitioning to the T-Formation where he struggled. Conerly was natural TB in the Single Wing (or A-Formation as the Giants ran it) and had difficulty moving under center so the Giants brought in T specialist Travis Tidwell who took away playing time and starts from Conerly for a couple of seasons. In 1953 even Frank Gifford and Tom Landry took turns QB'ing the offense at Conerly's expense.
The 1954 regime change made Conerly a T QB for good, but his job security was no better as Don Heinrich started frequently with Conerly coming in later in games, but there were instances where Heinrich went all the way.
It wasn't until 1959 when Conerly finally enjoyed a full season unchallenged. With Allie Sherman taking over at offensive coordinator for the departed Vince Lombardi Conerly had a renaissance season and won the NFL's MVP award.
Many Giant teammates spoke out after their retirement that Conerly was treated unfairly by the coaching staff and should have been the unquestioned QB of the team under Jim Lee Howell. I recall Sam Huff once saying had the Giants beaten the Colts in 1958 Conerly would've been in the HOF decades ago.
Many players had their playing career's interrupted by WWII, Conerly served in the Marines and fought in the Pacific Theater, but it was in the middle of his time at Ole Miss. After the war ended in 1945 he was drafted by Washington, but instead of playing in the NFL he returned to college to complete his degree. He graduated in 1947 and Washington traded Conerly's right to the Giants as the Redskins preferred Harry Gilmer at that point.
More unusually, this was the second instance in just three years that the Redskins traded a QB to the Giants, as New York received Frank Filchock from Washington in 1946 (their first attempt at converting to the T Formation, Washington was comfortable sending Filchock away as Sammy Baugh had finally mastered the T after struggling for a number of years). Filchock, of course, was dubiously involved in the gambling scandal preceding the 1946 NFLCG against the Bears and fled to the CFL for most of the remainder of his playing career.
Let’s also remember, how pissed he was about the ‘87 walkout (understood), that he didn’t give a shit about the replacement games, so we went from an 0-2 start (pre-walkout) to 0-5 and could never catch up to make the playoffs.
Gibbs, OTOH, coached the hell out of the replacement players, won ALL of those 3 games and WENT ON TO WIN THE SB!
Of all the stuff one could be pissed at BP for, that was EASILY the situation that disgusted me the most!
To unashamedly namedrop, I have become friends with Marshall the last 15 years (he was at my daughter’s wedding) and he thought LT was the greatest ever, BY FAR..
That said, he told me that people wouldn’t believe HOW MANY TIMES he and Banks had to cover LT’s ass because of his free-lancing. That was NOT a knock on LT as it came with a hearty laugh after relating the story..
Regarding Banks, he and Marshall played their roles in the defense beautifully but that often entailed doing the dirty work that didn't show up on the stat sheet. Marshall's sack total is extremely impressive for a pure 3-4 DE, but doesn't jump out at you the way more heralded DEs do. Banks handling TEs masterfully doesn't generate stats but was hugely important to the defense.
Actually, Marshall felt the same (as did others) about Tuna mailing it in..As for Young, since when did Parcells ever listen to him. He did what he wanted on the field, regardless of what GY gave him..Every team had off the street crap to work with.
Loyalty was important to BP from his players(Re walkout)
IMV, Marshall played the same role as Dan Hampton and was just as productive. And Hampton is in Canton.
This. Why I mentioned him. He was a force and as you said. Showed up all the time when it meant something. If you are going to say he be benefitted sue to LT so did Harry. Who didn't on that defense. Carson deserved to get in and so does Marshall
Marty Schottenheimer is on the ballot too and IMO with 200 wins a .613 winning percentage he should be in the HOF.
Quote:
In 1976, while serving as the Giants’ linebackers coach, Schottenheimer was given the green light to make the team’s second fourth-round pick in the NFL draft. Without hesitation, he chose Harry Carson out of South Carolina State.
Schottenheimer quickly moved Carson from defensive line to middle linebacker and the rest, as they say, is history.
“Had it not been for Marty, I would not have made it,” Carson said on a recent Talk of Fame Network broadcast. “When I was drafted to play with the Giants, Marty pulled me aside when I came into camp and asked me to consider playing linebacker. And I had never had any kind of experience playing linebacker … or playing standing up. I was accustomed to playing in a three-point stance.
“Plus, the other thing was … (and) it was not a small thing to understand … that playing linebacker at that time was to fill a position that, at that time, was mainly reserved for white guys because it was a ‘thinking man’s position.’ And for Marty to have so much confidence that I could make the transition … and he trusted me to make the transition … (was meaningful).
As far as the other 6 on the ballot go. My opinions:
- Tom Coughlin - if they put him in it should be with Eli.
- Dan Reeves - No one lost more historic games as a player and coach or lost Super Bowls by more points than Dan Reeves. I understand the case for him but I think Marty Schottenheimer has a better case.
- Charlie Conerly - I never saw him play. Not qualified to opine.
- Carl Banks - one of my top 5 favorite Giants players ever no doubt for the Giants Ring of Honor but he's not going to get into the NFL HOF.
- Ottis Anderson - 10K yards 2 Super Bowl rings. I think he's a HOFer.
Tom Flores won 2 Super Bowls and he waited a long time before he was inducted so where does that leave Coughlin? Here's another question: Was Carl Banks better than Brad Van Pelt? Brian Kelly once told me he couldn't understand why Van Pelt did not get serious consideration. In regards to Dan Reeves, if Bud Grant and Mark Levy can go 0-4 in Super Bowl appearances, how can Reeves be overlooked? To me, OJ Anderson is a no brainer considering where he ranked on the All Time rushing list when he retired. Conerly retired the year before I started watching the Giants as an 8 year old, but I always remember my dad saying Conerly was mediocre. And where does he rate compared to the HOF QBs of his era---Baugh, Graham, Van Brocklin, Layne? Phil Simms should be in before Conerly. Walls is border line but I'd like to see him get in. Marshall? No way. The NFL was filled with many defensive linemen better than Marshall who aren't in, and that is not a knock on Leonard. If one follows the HOF closely, names that keep popping up year after year amongst their colleagues are Whitey Wistert,Tommy Nobis, Maxie Baughan, Eddie Meadow, Jimmy Patton, Harold Jackson, Henry Ellard too name a few. And when players like Floyd Little get in, it leaves us all scratching our heads.
For those who only saw his Giants' days, he was a killer with the Cardinals.
Agree with Reeves being in. I understand he had Elway but he lost to the three dominant teams of that era in the SB. He then got another team to the SB.
I can see O.J. getting in but I think he has a longer wait. What a interesting career with the great start and then resurging again with the Giants years later.
Reeves: I wouldn't put him.
Conerly: Way efore my time so I can't really comment.
Banks: A force in XXI. I believe he was on the '80s Decade team. I'd say 'Yes', but I doubt he gets in.
Anderson: XXV MVP. Over 10K yards. If Jerome Fucking Bettis in, so should the good Juice.
Walls: 3X First Team All Pro. Led the league in picks 3X. And made the biggest tackle in XXV on Thurman or Thomas might still be running to this day. Put this man in Canton.
Quote:
TC overtook Parcells for me, in terms of the fave..
Please self-ban yourself from BBI for at least a year.
Thanks in advance.
Lol..Yeah, TC became my all-time favorite Giants HC over the Tuna..
Like Parcells, Coughlin had a good deal of success outside of the Giants as well.
I don't see how you can deny that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
Agree with Reeves being in. I understand he had Elway but he lost to the three dominant teams of that era in the SB. He then got another team to the SB.
I can see O.J. getting in but I think he has a longer wait. What a interesting career with the great start and then resurging again with the Giants years later.
Why a couple of more years, what changes? his record is his record.
Anderson: XXV MVP. Over 10K yards. If Jerome Fucking Bettis in, so should the good Juice.
Walls: 3X First Team All Pro. Led the league in picks 3X. And made the biggest tackle in XXV on Thurman or Thomas might still be running to this day. Put this man in Canton.
The induction of Floyd Little distorted everything for RBs. Go look at his stats.
Walls taking this long to get into the HoF is one of the bigger embarrassments for the voters. The other was recently corrected when they inducted Ken Riley. Posthumously, unfortunately.
Same here.
100%. He had 6 great seasons as a runner and receiver.
His last two seasons in particular were Hall of Fame elite...
Yes he should. Real good with JAX. And obviously GMEN
Quote:
are long overdue.
Ok was a damn stud first 5 yrs with cards. Faster version with more wiggle than what we had
https://i.imgur.com/Z96OTPU.jpg
The trade for Conerly worked out much better for the Giants.
To unashamedly namedrop, I have become friends with Marshall the last 15 years (he was at my daughter’s wedding) and he thought LT was the greatest ever, BY FAR..
That said, he told me that people wouldn’t believe HOW MANY TIMES he and Banks had to cover LT’s ass because of his free-lancing. That was NOT a knock on LT as it came with a hearty laugh after relating the story..
I think TC right now is one year past when BP was enshrined. They are both great HC's and I wouldn't pick one over the other but I think the committee won't see it that way.
So TC waits a couple more imv but hope I am wrong.
No opinion on Connerly.
Nobody else on that list qualifies.
Like Parcells, Coughlin had a good deal of success outside of the Giants as well.
I don't see how you can deny that he belongs in the Hall of Fame.
However, I will consider the HOF a joke until Jimmy Patton enters.
Totally agree on Patton..He wasn’t good. He was great, 8mv
Actually, Marshall felt the same (as did others) about Tuna mailing it in..As for Young, since when did Parcells ever listen to him. He did what he wanted on the field, regardless of what GY gave him..Every team had off the street crap to work with.
Link - ( New Window )
You just can't scrub that stink off
Banks is one of many underrated studs from those title teams. Same with MArshall who's even more underrated than Banks. And Bavaro.
Maybe Banks has a shot. Doesn't hurt that he's in the sports business.
You just can't scrub that stink off
He went from being the Big Tuna to being the Big Traitor.
Reeves yes, but not for his work as a Giant HC
IMV, Marshall played the same role as Dan Hampton and was just as productive. And Hampton is in Canton.
This. Why I mentioned him. He was a force and as you said. Showed up all the time when it meant something. If you are going to say he be benefitted sue to LT so did Harry. Who didn't on that defense. Carson deserved to get in and so does Marshall
Coughlin will obviously get in, if not now then eventually. He won 2 SBs and also had a successful run as the coach of an expansion team.
Reeves is an interesting case, he coached 4 teams to Super Bowls, but lost them all, and wasn't really competitive in any of them. Is Marv Levy in? If so then I think Reeves should be
Schottenheimer quickly moved Carson from defensive line to middle linebacker and the rest, as they say, is history.
“Had it not been for Marty, I would not have made it,” Carson said on a recent Talk of Fame Network broadcast. “When I was drafted to play with the Giants, Marty pulled me aside when I came into camp and asked me to consider playing linebacker. And I had never had any kind of experience playing linebacker … or playing standing up. I was accustomed to playing in a three-point stance.
“Plus, the other thing was … (and) it was not a small thing to understand … that playing linebacker at that time was to fill a position that, at that time, was mainly reserved for white guys because it was a ‘thinking man’s position.’ And for Marty to have so much confidence that I could make the transition … and he trusted me to make the transition … (was meaningful).
As far as the other 6 on the ballot go. My opinions:
- Tom Coughlin - if they put him in it should be with Eli.
- Dan Reeves - No one lost more historic games as a player and coach or lost Super Bowls by more points than Dan Reeves. I understand the case for him but I think Marty Schottenheimer has a better case.
- Charlie Conerly - I never saw him play. Not qualified to opine.
- Carl Banks - one of my top 5 favorite Giants players ever no doubt for the Giants Ring of Honor but he's not going to get into the NFL HOF.
- Ottis Anderson - 10K yards 2 Super Bowl rings. I think he's a HOFer.
- Everson Walls - No. Good player. Not a HOFer.