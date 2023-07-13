How is Barkley more than a RB?  

I keep seeing posted that the Giants should pay Barkley because he is more than a RB. In what way? Looking at his career, he is a good RB, but still very much an RB. He hasn't shown that he is such a threat in the pass game that he transcends being a RB
Let's look at last year's numbers:
57 receptions, good for 7th for RBs (For context, Jereick McKinnon had 56, and Austin Ekler led the league with 107)
338 rec yards, good for 13th among RBs
5.9 yards per reception, good for 39th (among RBs with at least 20 receptions)
0 receiving TDs
His Average Depth of Target was -0.21 (33rd for RBs > 20 rec) meaning his average target was behind the LOS
What about his game, in 2023, is more than a RB?
Let alone if you don't sign the face of the franchise what message does it tell the other players on the team if your not willing to pay the best player on the team.
The only thing that’s clear so far is the Giants have made an offer. Barkley took a risk not signing the in season deal to hopefully become a UFA - that’s a viable strategy considering the Jones situation. And after “overplaying his hand” he still has a deal on the table and the tag to fall back on. It will all come down to how much risk he’s willing to take on.
He is not a good blocker
He is not the best player on the team
You like the OPs stats that only show what Barkley did in a run first offense but don’t like the data that shows he was the best pass blocking RB in the league last year. Got it.
Pass blocking - ( New Window )
That feels like it is worth a one-year $10M guaranteed deal, and then let's go from there.
I've seen some post that he was "minutes away from FA". It's called a deadline, when many or most deals are made.
The way it worked out (so far), was the most likely scenario, imo.
When he's banged up or not in the flow, he's very ordinary. Despite a very good 2022 season, it didn't appear his unique burst and acceleration had returned yet from the knee. That's one big key to watch for him. Still a very productive RB who can change football games. But, clear his camp overrated his value to NYG, who seem to have drawn a line for his overall value to the franchise.
He did provide a contribution as a receiver, but nothing stellar. Adding that dimension, even if it is mediocre, makes him 'more than a RB'.
I don't claim to be a great evaluator, but my eyes saw a guy with meh hands in the receiving department. I don't remember that from his first year, when he showed so much promise. He's been working on a lot of aspects to his game -being a tougher runner, pass protection, new system, injury worry is probably on his mind - so maybe he's thinking too much and not catching cleanly as a result. Hopefully, he'll get his catching groove back.
How many times was a LB or S ready to pounce on Barkley the second he caught a ball on the flat? I think most of his drops and non catches were in those situations, when the odds of him getting crushed were much higher than those of him getting any YAC (so he made some wise business decisions).
That's not going to be the case this yr. With the new weapons including Waller and Campbell, defenses are going to have to pick their poison.
I believe Barkley's receiving will be more efficient and impactful this yr.
Despite all the injuries at TE and WR, Kafka never featured Barkley in pass game.
With big investments at WR and TE, I think it's a big stretch to think he's going figure more prominently in the pass game.
I don't recall that being the case, can you point to some examples?
There are actually quite a few numbers that have been dropped regarding Barclays production on previous threats. Some choose to diminish them or ignore their validity but it's happened for sure.
That being said, I don't know if I would necessarily call him "more than a running back" per se. I will say that I think he's quite a bit more dynamic in the way he can be used than many other backs. I will also say that given his production, he produced at a high level with quite a bit less on the offensive line, in addition to being the only factor on offense for a defense to key in on.
I believe Barkley made some wise business decisions in not catching some passes in those situations bc as they say, the most important ability is availability.
I wouldn't even be surprised if he's coached to - let it go (i.e., don't catch it), if there's nothing (YAC) there. Why get blown up by a LB or S (with potential of serious injury) catching a pass near or behind the LOS, with little chance of positive yardage?
Defenses won't be able to concentrate on Barkley so much this year, so he should have more space to work in. If they do concentrate on Barkley like they did last yr, we have other serious weapons now (so he'll still be providing value by drawing that attention and freeing up others).
Call him whatever you want, Barkley's an important weapon. I'm pretty sure Schoen and Daboll agree and a deal will be done by 4 on Mon.
Quote:
How many times was a LB or S ready to pounce on Barkley the second he caught a ball on the flat? I think most of his drops and non catches were in those situations, when the odds of him getting crushed were much higher than those of him getting any YAC (so he made some wise business decisions).
I don't recall that being the case, can you point to some examples?
Just an observation from watching the games. Recall seeing it more than once.
Having said that this past season the defense only cared about Barkley. Everywhere he wet there was a defender or two following him. Kafka knew this, so started to use him as a decoy. IMO this is what led to journeymen like James getting decent stats, all they had to do was fake it to Barkley and magically James is open for his quick slant pattern. Barkley also opened up those big runs for Jones. GO back and look, a lot of those were first fakes to Barkley. The defense starts flooding his direction which opened up wide channels for Jones.
I read a stat, not sure if its right, that Barkley accounts for over 50% of the Giants offense. He is more than a running back for the Giants, because he whole offense runs off/through him. Everything starts with a fake or play to Barkley. He's like an attacking center-mid in soccer. Just looking at stats, like so many are found of only doing, ignores the details of the games going on. The offense was Barkley, then lets see what the defense is doing. Still the guy has 1,650 yds and 11 TDs. Top of the league "RB only" stats while still getting the sole (only) attention of the defense because the Giants had no one else on the offense worth worrying about (even Parsons from Dallas said all they did was gameplan for Barkley).
I can't wait until we can see what Barkley can do in an offense with other weapons, where the D's can't just follow him around with no worries about other offensive players. If he doesn't stay here I would love to see him on the Bills (for example). IMO he lights it up.
Amazing really.
91 catches his rookie year. 52 in year 2 when he missed 3-4 games. That's well over 60 if he plays every week which is well above average for a RB.
Joe Judge comes along, and a brutal injury and now we're comfortable saying Barkley is NOT a receiving threat. I didn't realize 57 catches from a RB (2022) wasn't any good.
Ok.
You'd like to see a lot more downfield, "in space" receptions.
Thus far, that hasn't happened much. Only occasionally.
IMO, he's NOT more than a RB. He's a very good RB when healthy, but that hasn't been enough.
Sadly, there's not a guy on the Giants who's strung together two consecutive years of excellence. Including Barkley Andrew Thomas is closest. Hopefully more will do that soon.
Let's just keep it simple, one more time. Barkley is an excellent RB.
2020 was THREE years ago. He's played in TWO seasons since then and played at a very high level in 2022. That's about as much as one can hope for. There are no guarantees. Health is never a lock.
Despite all the injuries at TE and WR, Kafka never featured Barkley in pass game.
With big investments at WR and TE, I think it's a big stretch to think he's going figure more prominently in the pass game.
I think it will open up the potential for more big plays in the passing game for Barkley. Doesn’t mean he’s going to catch 80 passes but it should mean higher production when he does catch a pass.
IF NYG thought they didn't need Barkley they don't FT him. Teams like having good or great RBs in the fold.
Quote:
Kafka used Barkley very different in the pass game than Shurmur. He was primarily a safety valve. He averaged 1.2 fewer air yards per reception (-.5 vs. -1.7). He also only had 2 big pass plays all year.
Despite all the injuries at TE and WR, Kafka never featured Barkley in pass game.
With big investments at WR and TE, I think it's a big stretch to think he's going figure more prominently in the pass game.
I think it will open up the potential for more big plays in the passing game for Barkley. Doesn’t mean he’s going to catch 80 passes but it should mean higher production when he does catch a pass.
For the most part Kafka used Barkley as a way to open up others in the passing game. Sure if he was open they would throw it to him. However most times he would go out in a pattern and 2 defenders would be shadowing him, so Kafka would send him to the right (for example) and use him to get someone like Hodgins or James 1-on-1 on the left. Like I said above, if you really watch the offense it was all about using Barkley to get others open. We knew that2 guys were going with Barkley everywhere so Kafka tried to exploit that. The players, and opposing teams, knew this too which is why Barkley is so highly thought of. They know what was really happening on the field.
2020 was THREE years ago. He's played in TWO seasons since then and played at a very high level in 2022. That's about as much as one can hope for. There are no guarantees. Health is never a lock.
I think it should be a factor. At the time CMC signed his big contract, he was nothing but healthy. Chubb too I think. Barkley has been shown to be either very much a workhorse one year, or injured most of the year in another.
The point here isn't to bash Barkley, he's a very good RB. The point is, he wasn't the exception to the rule of the modern RB position and should have been valued as such in the 2018 draft. I do think the current front office has done a very good job of evaluating him and his positional value, unlike the relics in the last administration.
Just to make sure I'm clear, what would you consider most times? And also is what you're saying is that most time he ran a route 2 defenders would be covering him?
Quote:
However most times he would go out in a pattern and 2 defenders would be shadowing him, so Kafka would send him to the right (for example) and use him to get someone like Hodgins or James 1-on-1 on the left.
Just to make sure I'm clear, what would you consider most times? And also is what you're saying is that most time he ran a route 2 defenders would be covering him?
Yes. One guy would be assigned to him out of the backfield, and another guy would be shading his way all the time. In fact if you watch some of his routes they were purposely drawn up this way, Barkley would swing out and once he saw the two players watching him he would just float to the sideline (to pull them as far away as he could. To get to pass to Barkley, on those plays where they really wanted him to be the receiver, they really had to scheme hard.
Look at that wheel route to the endzone play. Hell most of the time Jones barley looked his way because he knew that Barkley would have a player in front of him and another (maybe the safety) drifting his way. In fact on an occasion or two Jones missed an open Barkley because the S screwed up, but they play was more to have Barkley open up the middle of the field then to get him open.
This is a new year with new skill players added and hopefully a much improved OL.
Its a TBD to how it plays out but I think he goes for over 2k if things play out close to expectations and he stays healthy.
The breakdown rushing/receiving has a lot of variables. I hope coach again emphasizes the run and that more comes from the backs (and SB) and less Jones. I do think passing goes up a 1000 yards or so and SB will get a piece of that.
I think is Barkley does not sign the offer sheet I will permanently disregard anything Boomer has to say.
It's not just about the player - it's about the position. With todays rules, season length, etc, teams are just built differently. RB by committee for the fresh legs, while bolstering the O line and passing game.
That makes you so much more right than those of us that look at the why.
Barkley played in a system that, for just about the entire season, did not throw the ball much at all. It was a rushing offense with DJ and Barkley making most of their plays on foot. There weren't a lot of balls being thrown to begin with. Ekeler, on the other hand, was on an offense that was throwing the ball more than running it. Does that mean Barkley is not capable of being a receiver? Look at his Rookie season: 91 receptions for 721 yards and 4 TDs. He even threw a TD to Beckham. You think because the team chose to run more than pass that this part of his game atrophied? GTFO!
Also, how many running backs do you see coaching the OL on the sideline and then take it to the house on the next play!?
The players love him
The coaches love him
The fans (most of us) love him
He says and does the right things on and off the field
He takes care of himself minus a couple of completely different injuries, one of which was a freak incident.
He is a true leader. After injuring his shoulder, he still put his body on the line and played through it.
Anyone that can't see that needs to hit up the optometrist and get some new lenses. Dude is worth every penny they decide to pay him and if they don't I am going to be very disappointed in this regime. He's given so much of himself to this team to earn a long term deal and he's done enough that it should be a top RB contract. Pay the man. It would suck if he doesn't finish his career as a Giant.
Quote:
I guess...ok fine. Is he healthy now? Can you predict with even a shred of near certainty that Joe Blow or Barkley or CMC or Chubb or any RB is going to stay healthy? You can't. Barkley is no less a risk than any other RB. If this was 2020-21 offseason and we weren't sure how #26 would emerge from that knee injury? I'd be scared of Barkley too.
2020 was THREE years ago. He's played in TWO seasons since then and played at a very high level in 2022. That's about as much as one can hope for. There are no guarantees. Health is never a lock.
I think it should be a factor. At the time CMC signed his big contract, he was nothing but healthy. Chubb too I think. Barkley has been shown to be either very much a workhorse one year, or injured most of the year in another.
And then CMC got hurt over the next 2-3 seasons.
I agree with you about the committee and the Giants did this before moving on from Tiki. They had two backs who had two and three years experience with Bradshaw added. That OL was already a very good one.
Do you think the Giants are ready for a committee? I'm very skeptical on that. I still think the running game and good PB from your feature back will be needed this year acknowledging the pass game will be a bigger part. I'm skeptical w/o SB.
Anyone quoting his rookie statistics are attempting to show that he is capable of being a productive receiver.
Barkley is a play-maker, you get him the ball anyway you can.
There's a 3rd option, which is that he's not an especially dynamic route runner (odd considering his open-field running), and therefore doesn't create as much separation as you'd expect.
And, as with most things, the reality is most likely a combination of all of those factors.
The end result, however we arrive there, is that it's been a while since Barkley has done the more-than-a-RB things that many fans like to point to. Would anyone consider Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones to be more than a RB? Of course not. But Mixon and Jones both had more receptions than Barkley last year and a better Y/R.
I understand the argument that Barkley was the focal point of the offense in many ways last year, particularly in terms of the ways opponents prepared for the Giants. Still, if a particular aspect of any player's game can be schemed out of relevance, I'm not sure it's worth paying too much of an upgrade price for that particular aspect.
To me, Barkley is really great run-the-ball RB, and while he has flashed strong receiving skills in the past, much of his contributions in that area have been volume-driven. I think there's a very important role for Barkley in this offense, but I don't think he should be paid on a different pay scale than the RB market in general because he really is just a RB (albeit a great one).
Weird take. Peterson ran for almost 5k yards in his next 4 seasons (1 was taken away from the child abuse suspension), 33 TDs and 1 MVP after tearing his ACL and MCL.
Barkley can absolutely recreate is rookie year.
In 2018, Kenny Golladay caught 70 balls for over 1000 yards. 5 years is a long time in the NFL
Quote:
That was 5 years ago at this point. Not just 5 years, but 5 years, an ACL tear, and bad high ankle sprain ago. There is no other player in the league that you would quote 5 year old stats to justify giving a contract in 2023.
Weird take. Peterson ran for almost 5k yards in his next 4 seasons (1 was taken away from the child abuse suspension), 33 TDs and 1 MVP after tearing his ACL and MCL.
Barkley can absolutely recreate is rookie year.
Ok, so do you think anyone was still referencing the pre-ACL/MCL season for AP at every turn while he was putting up those seasons after the injury? Even you just referenced what AP did AFTER his injury, not before.
I'm pretty sure you just proved BTD's point. Weird take indeed.
Quote:
In comment 16148129 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
However most times he would go out in a pattern and 2 defenders would be shadowing him, so Kafka would send him to the right (for example) and use him to get someone like Hodgins or James 1-on-1 on the left.
Just to make sure I'm clear, what would you consider most times? And also is what you're saying is that most time he ran a route 2 defenders would be covering him?
Yes. One guy would be assigned to him out of the backfield, and another guy would be shading his way all the time.
Hmmm. I'm not so sure about. I'll take a look more closely later -- but I believe the highest percentage of double team and/or bracket/shade coverage in the NFL among pass catchers was 35%.
The Giants also ran a league high ~40% of their pass attempts from the RPO or play action, so I'd be surprised if on the 290 routes Barkley ran, that most of the time Barkley was attracting that type of coverage.
In 2018, Kenny Golladay caught 70 balls for over 1000 yards. 5 years is a long time in the NFL
Outlier or not, AP had his very best season after his injury and what I am saying is Barkley certainly showed signs of returning to the 2018 form last year. Barkley didnt bounce back after 1 offseason like Peterson did, but there is no reason to think that Barkley can't duplicate that season 2 years removed from the injury.
IF NYG thought they didn't need Barkley they don't FT him. Teams like having good or great RBs in the fold.
It’s not about whether it can thrive. It’s about their vision for the roster short and long term. They may feel he won’t be on the team in a year or two. Have concerns about his health. The last two Gms destroyed the cap. I’m willing to give Schoen some credit for that to be a priority.
Injuries matter, but I’m not sure that Barkley’s acl injury has negatively affected his ability to be a productive receiver. A JPP injury? That would be different.
You decided to come here and tell posters what they can or can’t discuss while totally missing the point of those referencing his rookie receiving numbers
Add in that he now gets hawked from behind and still can't make it through half a season without being debilitatingly hurt and it's not worth it. Jacobs/Henry/and Chubb run notably harder than Barkley but can make it through more games. He probably needs to stop cutting so hard with that big body of his at this point in his career or drop to about 215lbs if he wants any hope of lasting.
Breaks on once in a while and gets the dumb media excited.
Good thing I’m not using ONLY 5 year as of stats to justify giving him a contract. The stats were mentioned to illustrate that Barkley is a receiving threat. The opening post quoted last seasons stats which were earned during a season the Giants relied on the run and all but abandoned the pass. That’s not Barkley’s fault. Stats are a tool, not a singular source of truth.
When he's banged up or not in the flow, he's very ordinary. Despite a very good 2022 season, it didn't appear his unique burst and acceleration had returned yet from the knee. That's one big key to watch for him. Still a very productive RB who can change football games. But, clear his camp overrated his value to NYG, who seem to have drawn a line for his overall value to the franchise.
Precisely the up and down that bothers me personally, and which I believe the NYG leadership considers when they evaluate the whole player.
I think his hands/adjusting to the ball etc. are mediocre at best and would be exposed if he was asked to do what a CMC was asked to beyond the line of scrimmage, for example. He's made some nice plays on wheel routes etc. over the years but its the same up and down I mention above...he drags your enthusiasm down with a clumsy play for an INC or an easy tackle for no YAC.
Just on this thread, without any evidence or examples, we've learned most of Barkley's drops were business decisions and that he's always double teamed in the pass game.
Those are pretty dubious claims. As dubious as Barkley is a bad pass blocker or doesn't run hard between the tackles.
What I think we can glean with a year under Kafka, is that he uses backs in the pass game a lot how Reid does now. For the last several years the Chiefs lead back has been in the 50-70 target range. That's where I think Barkley will be.
I find it hard to imagine with more talent in the pass game, Barkley will become more of a fixture. I'd wager his targets go down.
Because many fans (including much of BBI) seem to watch only the Giants and don't realize that ~50-60 receptions, especially with a relatively low y/r and ADOT is not really impacting the passing game in a way that should justify overpaying at the RB position (vs. market rates).
Barkley's greatest contribution to this particular offensive scheme, or at least his usage pattern last year - even with middling (at best) receivers - is running the ball, much more so than his contribution as a receiver. And some of that is opportunity driven, but so what? The scheme is what the scheme is, and if the RB1 (whoever it is) is going to be utilized the way that Barkley was last year, then that has a fairly well-defined value.
Some have suggested that Barkley has a unique or rare skill set, but his recent performance doesn't really back that up. What he did have, at one point, is a very rare set of athletic traits. It doesn't seem like he was exactly that same player in 2022 as he was coming into the league, but I can understand those who can see the glimpses of those athletic traits coming back the farther removed SB is from his ACL injury.
But the reason why it's worth getting hung up on Barkley's skills as a receiver is because that would inform his valuation differently than just viewing his rushing skills. RBs who can run the ball behind a competent OL aren't particularly scarce, and their production is a function of that OL just as much as their own RB skills. So when you're dealing with a run-the-ball RB, it might not be worth investing significant cap resources for a long-term commitment, if there isn't any schematic intent to use the RB in any sort of uncommon way.
Said another way, Barkley is only worth McCaffrey money if he's providing McCaffrey production in both the ground and air game. 2022 Barkley was much more like Nick Chubb, and that seems to be reflected in Schoen's rumored offer of $19.5M gtd.
I think that's probably an unintentionally perfect observation.
Sure, Barkley is an option, just like any other running back is.
The better question, as it relates to his value, is whether he's a markedly better option than average back.
Do you think he is?
I'm not sure I understand what you mean by quality pass catching opportunity, what do you mean by that?
Quote:
That was 5 years ago at this point. Not just 5 years, but 5 years, an ACL tear, and bad high ankle sprain ago. There is no other player in the league that you would quote 5 year old stats to justify giving a contract in 2023.
Anyone quoting his rookie statistics are attempting to show that he is capable of being a productive receiver.
Barkley is a play-maker, you get him the ball anyway you can.
With a Hall of Fame QB, yes. I think Eli had a lot to do with SB's receiving stats
To answer the OP IMO he's not more than a RB and I will not be surprised if by the end of the coming season he's a 2 down back and Gray is the 3rd down back.
I think because of his position in the locker room, his friendship with Jones and most importantly to the way the team is currently structured that his skill set is the key to the offense.
I don't think the GM wants a 10-15 million dollar RB on his roster but I think he's stuck with Barkley for now. I hope they find a way to give him a 2 year contract so we don't have to hear about his money and he stops being the lead national story about the Giants.
IMO it's more noise than it's worth for cap management. The Giants can afford to pay him. Give him his money for 2 years. End the distraction so the Giants coaches and best players don't have to answer constant questions about Barkley everyday until he reports. Plus I always think NFL players deserve to get paid and I think Barkley is still a top 10 RB in the NFL who played harder than ever last year.
I don't think he's a plus receiver. I think he's an ok receiver as an outlet. I give him a lot of credit for being a much more willing blocker in pass protection when he had to last year. It was something he wasn't willing or able to do before last year.
I hope they find middle ground tomorrow and this story ends after a few questions when he reports to camp on time.
Quote:
his targets can go down but the impact can go up. I expect more quality pass catching opportunities for Barkley this year, hopefully with more open field.
I'm not sure I understand what you mean by quality pass catching opportunity, what do you mean by that?
More opportunities to be open instead of the primary focus of defenders. I don’t expect 100 targets, but I do expect a greater # of high % plays where he can actually get some space to work with.
I'm not sure I understand what you mean by quality pass catching opportunity, what do you mean by that?
More opportunities to be open instead of the primary focus of defenders. I don’t expect 100 targets, but I do expect a greater # of high % plays where he can actually get some space to work with.
I'm not sure there's really much evidence to support Barkley was the primary focus of defenders in the pass game.
Barkley had almost an even 1/3 split of snaps where he carried the ball, where he didn't run a route, and when he did run a route (a little under 300 hundred each).
The league lead in double or bracket coverages against was Kupp at ~30%. Barkley ran 290 routes, so if he was among the league leaders, at most drew two people in coverage maybe 75 snaps.
He also had a negative average depth per target, meaning on average he was behind the line of scrimmage when targeted.
As I've posted before, the Giants were one of three teams in the NFL to have 3 receivers in the top 50 in open rate. So Kafka was doing a good job getting targets open. And statistically that was happening no matter what attention Barkley was getting.
I don't think it adds up that defenses were over selling on Barkley when he was on average behind the line of scrimmage on most targets.
The conventional wisdom would say Barkley faced a lot of stacked boxes, but he didn't. I suspect one of the reasons why is because teams would rather give up 5 yards than 20, and some defense tried to keep him in front of them.
I remember pulling his 2018 numbers, and the vast majority of carries went for 2 or fewer yards. I bet 40% of his carries went for 4+ yards last year. That's great for down and distance.
The other really great thing was the Giants playing out of RPO or play action 40% of the time. Even if teams weren't committing an extra guy, there are a bunch of studies that show play action increases passer rating pretty significantly.
Is it really a stretch to think that accounting for Waller and Hyatt/Campbell should open up bigger play opportunities for Barkley? Isn’t that the whole point of adding talent?
He is also not 'just' a back. He's a weapon and one of maybe only 2-3 backs in the league that opposing teams routinely scheme their defences around when playing them. He is also one of the very few backs in the league that is a legitimate threat to go all the way every time he touches the ball.
It is perfectly legitimate to argue how much he should get paid, but to call him average is nonsense. The Giants know that and that's why they are more than willing to live with him on the $10 million tag and have offered him even more to sign long-term. It is also my guess that the difference between the two isn't the AAV but how much is guaranteed and that right now the Giants are legitimately concerned about committing too much long-term because, as with any football player and especially a RB, there is a chance of injury and that's the kind of situation that will kill the cap.
I would also point out that Barkley's stats are almost all based on working out of a relatively conservative, run-first, take care of the football offence that most of the time was being run against stacked defences. But that is not the kind of offence Daboll wants to run as everything I have heard and read suggests that the ultimate goal here is to develop a more wide-open, spread the field, big-play offence which is much more suited to Barkley's talents and they likely see him as a huge potential asset in that regard. If nothing else simply putting Barkley on the field whether he touches the ball or not is going to make life uncomfortable for opposing DCs. Do they continue to bring 9 or even 10 people up into the box to stop the run or are they going to focus on coverage. It is very difficult to do both and I doubt they even ask the question with Brieda or Gray at RB.
The other question I would ask posters to ponder is who or what they are going to get with the money they would save by not resigning Barkley that would have anywhere near the same impact.
My guess is Barkley is used exactly the same -- heavy play action, heavy RPO, and the dump off option.