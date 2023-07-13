How is Barkley more than a RB? Blue The Dog : 7/13/2023 7:48 am

I keep seeing posted that the Giants should pay Barkley because he is more than a RB. In what way? Looking at his career, he is a good RB, but still very much an RB. He hasn't shown that he is such a threat in the pass game that he transcends being a RB



Let's look at last year's numbers:

57 receptions, good for 7th for RBs (For context, Jereick McKinnon had 56, and Austin Ekler led the league with 107)



338 rec yards, good for 13th among RBs



5.9 yards per reception, good for 39th (among RBs with at least 20 receptions)



0 receiving TDs



His Average Depth of Target was -0.21 (33rd for RBs > 20 rec) meaning his average target was behind the LOS



What about his game, in 2023, is more than a RB?