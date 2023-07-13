Parcells vs. Coughlin: Who's the better coach?

his coaching tree is so big the blue people in Avatar would dance around it. He left greater legacy throughout the NFL. He, Walsh and throw in Gibbs (in his mad scientist attempt to counter LT) defined much of the modern NFL.
let a lot of shit slide from his best players. So yeah.
I guess. LT is a good example of that. I just don't remember ever being embarrassed by a Giants player on the field during Parcells' tenure.
That said, it was a different era, an entirely different generation, and I was a kid for Parcells' time with the Giants. So I probably remember it differently, in a way that's more favorable to Parcells.
TC built a very good team in Jacksonville, then everything sort of burned out there. In NY, he never had sustained regular season success but he did get those two rings. He's a serious contender for the HOF off that record. TC also excelled as a college coach.
After being a very good DC, Parcells inherited a rising team, had a terrible first season, then realized what it took to be a head coach and went on a five year run where the Giants were rarely out of contention for the division title. He then became one of those guys who couldn't stay in one place very long, but he was successful wherever he went, including with the Pats and Jets, who'd been perennially lousy before he got there.
I thought then, and think now, that TC's approach may have inadvertantly contributed to the Giants' injury problems. TC wasn't the kind of guy who would tolerate "business decisions." He wanted full commitment, full intensity, on every play. "Throw your heart over the wall...."
In theory, that's great, and it works for a while.
But as a practical matter, part of sustaining an NFL career is learning how to avoid injury. There are times to go full-out, and times to avoid contact and live to play another down. Tiki Barber said on his WFAN show this week that when Brandon Jacobs first came into the league, he would try to run over everyone. Tiki said he told BJ he needed to choose his spots for that or he was going to be injured, and BJ did learn to do that. I don't think TC could ever build that into his coaching.
In that sense, I always thought TC was sort of a victim of his own success. He could motivate his guys, but sometimes they were too motivated, at least for the regular season. On the other hand, that approach was perfect for the playoffs, and that's part of why they could go on those two magical championship runs.
On the other hand, Parcells somehow thought Scott Brunner should start over Phil Simms. I will never understand that...
I don't think Coughlin wins a SuperBowl if Eli went down
Gun to my head I’d say Coughlin but that’s most likely because I was very young for Parcells.
Bill had the best all time defensive player ever, the best defenses, the best defensive coordinator (the same guy who would go on to become maybe the greatest HC of all time). Parcells had to contend with stiffer competition from the standpoint of teams being able to field deeper and better talent pre salary cap.
Coughlin had the better QB.
Bill was maybe the best motivator the league has seen.
Coughlin realized he needed to change the way he dealt with players in certain situations and reinvented himself.
2 men. 4 Super Bowl titles. 1 thwarted the only real 3-peat attempt in the SB era . The other stopped what would have been the only 19-0 NFL champion.
We cannot just focus on the Giants. Look at the other stops. Coughlin's approach was just old school. He wore out his welcome fast. He won in NY because players finally bought in. Only after they saw the results did they truly have his back imo. If Coughlin was coaching in the late 80s and early 90s I bet he would have been more successful. Just my opinion though.
Probably Parcells as a head coach and personnel evaluator.
with a lot of say in personnel and get out of the way. Winning will follow and eventually you are going to win big.
They both had a lot of the same beliefs. Win the LOS and physical battle to start. Both tremendous in preparation and big games.
With the Giants, TC had more to accomplish to restore order. Parcells with the Giants had a lot more in place but he handled a lot more in future stops. TC had a outstanding run in Jax....except for Tenn.
TC has always given tremendous respect to how important Bill was to him as a HC.
Parcells also had faith in a 33 year old special teams coach and made him defensive coordinator. Belichick has said over and over that working for Bill Parcells was a big part of why he became the coach he became.
For all the things Coughlin was good at, putting together a great coaching staff wasn't one of them.
In old footage of Bellichik, he's a nebbish quant. He took on a lot of Bill's personality.
Same thing with Sean Payton, where his wife would actually call him Little Bill or Bill Jr. or something like that.
Fair points but if you ask me Parcells has to get dinged for leaving us only to come back with the likes of the Jets and Dallas.
Coughlin left kicking and screaming for more and as it turned out, he probably would have done a lot better than the garbage that followed him around here.
He made Bill B de facto DC but didn't announce it fo 2 years so the media wouldn't bust his balls. He recommended TC to management when he was leaving but GY ignored him
He won with a back up QB who specialized in complaining when in reality he wasn't as good as Simms.
RE: incidentally, was Parcells his own DC in 1983-84?
According to his bio, Belichick wasn't promoted to DC until 1985.
Belichick was named DC in 1984 after he spurned the Vikings to come back to Parcells.
And the way I look at it, Parcells teams rarely were come back on in his tenure. Yes, he had an outstanding defense, but Coughlin didn't have slouches back there either. The Giants finished stronger under Parcells than Coughlin. I give the nod to Parcells.
His teams had more more consistent results overall vs Coughlin and he was better able to respond to adversity. Two examples to contrast response to adversity: Giants win the Super Bowl in 90 with a backup QB vs fall apart in 2008 after the Plax incident.
Coughlin is part of Parcells' great coaching tree...
should be ignored on this thread. You either weren't born yet or were too young to know what you were watching when the Giants won Super Bowl 21.
Regarding coaching and playing talent. Based on coaching styles, I think Parcells’ style would have been harder to sustain without a major team overhaul after the second SB run, and Coughlin couldn’t sustain it but that was the GM’s fault.
He turned around 4 franchises and took 2 different teams to the Super Bowl. If you're just comparing Giants tenures, Parcells was more consistent, but he also had the benefit of a star nucleus (Simms, Taylor and other defensive stalwarts like Marshall, etc.) the whole time. It would have been interesting to see how he would have handled coaching, say, the talent-depleted 2013 Giants. In his last go-round with Dallas he had a couple rough seasons before he replenished the roster with Romo and others (and even then he only had one year with a losing record), so maybe he could have done the same in NY.
Anyway, I won't diss Coughlin to make the case that Parcells is better. When you get into stuff like "Jeff Fisher beat Coughlin 3 straight times, ergo Coughlin wasn't as good" you're splitting hairs. Buddy Ryan beat Parcells 5 out of 6 times at one point. At least Fisher, unlike Ryan, actually won a few playoff games.
If I'm building a team from the ground up, I'll take Parcells. But Coughlin had a knack for pulling off upsets in high-pressure games (beating Notre Dame with BC, upsetting the Broncos with the Jags, and of course the two Giants playoff runs), and I wouldn't mind having him on the sideline in a do-or-die moment.
But it's not even close in my opinion: Parcells by a country mile.
Please. Belichick inherited the D that Parcells created. Yes he added things over time with Parcells approval but again that was Parcells genius, to recognize talent and put it in a position to flourish
Lets not forget Parcells didn't just win in NY, he won in Dallas, and even with the god forsaken Jets.
Also he took young guys and turned them into NFL Head Coaching studs (BB, Payton)
He Won 2 SB, one with the backup QB
Was funny as hell in interviews
He took a Patriots team to the Super Bowl after they were a joke in the early 90s. Hell, he went from a ball control/running game/defensive team with the Giants, drafted Bledsoe and was setting records for the most passes. Parcells is just like the old Bum Phillips quote about Shula: "He can beat yourn with hisn, and hisn with yourn."
I like TC more, but I think the answer is Parcells. Both are great coaches however. I look @ Parcells' career in total: takes over a fledging organization in the Giants & leads them to 2 Lombardis; rescues the Patriots organization-pro football was DOA prior to him & Bledsoe's arrival-& leads them to a Super Bowl & drafts dudes who are pivotal pieces in the first iteration of the Pats dynasty in guys like McGinest, Bruschi, Law, Vinateri, etc.; comes back to NY, but this time with the Jets & turns around a 1-15 team &-two years later-has them up 10-0 on the road in the AFC Championship game vs. the defending champions in Denver; goes to Dallas & again-sensing a pattern here?-turns that organization around & drafts guys who are in Canton (Ware) & one day will be (Witten).
That Jets team was really good. The year after the AFCCG they lose VT game one and after a terrible first half of the season they win 8 in a row with Ray Lucas at QB. Lot of Parcells influence still when Herm took over.
I can't recall all the details but happy BB never wound up the HC with the Jets.
Parcells almost wiffed on Simms, glad he stuck with him. The 80s/90s NFC was a powerhouse with the Redskins and 49ers. It would have been great if he stuck around longer, but at the time his health was an issue. He had George Young as a GM.
Coughlin was the right coach for Eli. I think Parcells may have benched him with all the INTs. Also, thought the Gilbride offense was great at that time. Coughlin should have been given a litlle more time and a better GM at the end.
But I'd go with Parcells, players liked him and he was tough. Coughlin struggled with players at times. Great coaches!
Well, BB was 'technically' the Jets coach twice, but never coached a game. Haha. His hatred for that organization never fails to crack me up. The 30 for 30 on the two Bills where they refused to go to the Jets locker room @ the end...high comedy.
Parcells was probably the better coach. But Coughlin
You really couldn’t go wrong with either but I always appreciate a great coach who remains dedicated to his team for the long term, men like Landry, Shula, Noll, etc. Coughlin is more of that mentality where Parcells always gets antsy and looks to leave where he is. It’s a shame because he could have been so much greater if he could have been content.
That Jets team was really good. The year after the AFCCG they lose VT game one and after a terrible first half of the season they win 8 in a row with Ray Lucas at QB. Lot of Parcells influence still when Herm took over.
I can't recall all the details but happy BB never wound up the HC with the Jets.
One of the most amazing things I have ever seen - winning games with Ray Lucas as the QB. Parcells should have been COTY.
should be ignored on this thread. You either weren't born yet or were too young to know what you were watching when the Giants won Super Bowl 21.
This. The 1990 team was one of the most disciplined and well coached teams I ever saw.
Is better. He was more consistent across both the regular and post-season.
Coughlin is an all-time great postseason coach. We all know the big playoff victories during his Giants tenure, but also the Jaguars had some legendary playoff wins, including hanging 62 points on Dan Marino and Jimmy Johnson to end their respective careers, and beating the Jim Kelly Bills and then the Shannahan-Elway Broncos on the road in 1997.
The only real post-season coaching disaster during Coughlin's career was 23-0 against the Panthers in 2005. The loss against the Eagles in 2008 was more the individual screw-ups by Eli and John Carney than the game plan, as the Giants were actually leading that game and outplaying the Eagles midway through the 3rd quarter. Similarly, the 99 loss to the Titans was due to a Brunell meltdown (6 turnovers).
However, you have to be in it to win it, and despite his post-season greatness, Coughlin was mediocre as a regular season coach. In his 20 seasons, his teams made the playoffs less than half the time. He only secured a first round bye twice in his career (compare that to five times from Parcells). His teams always faded in the 2nd half of the year (no matter what the talent/quality), and there are more late-season disaster games to recall than big victories during his Giants tenure.
I think this paints a picture of someone who was absolutely elite at preparing his team for the heightened pressures of a playoff environment, but less skilled at keeping intensity of the marathon pace of a regular season. Parcells was pretty good at both.
in the pre-internet 80's as they went deep into those playoff seasons it was great to read the Post during the week where you really got a feel for Bill preparing and manipulating.
plus all the posts about the tree favor bill.
I would say Bill Parcells but that might be thinking with my heart and
not with my head. He got the Giants the first one.
In judging coaches, I think the main thing you have to consider is what they have to work with. Parcells SB teams were pre-cap and stacked, especially on the defense obviously. A little better personnel on the offensive side, like at WR, and he might have won a couple more.
Coughlin I feel like had less talented teams. Maybe better balanced between O and D but overall not as many stars. He had a better QB than Parcells ever had.
Also, you can't forget the job he did down in Jacksonville, where he took an expansion team in the middle of nowhere to the the AFCCG twice.
Is there any other NFL coach that Jeff Fisher beat 3 times in one year? I'll take Parcells.
I think you're pinning a whole lot on Coughlin, based on his losing to Fisher 3 times in '99. But you're ignoring a few important facts, imo.
First, at the time, Fisher was considered a good coach, but more importantly, Tenn had Steve McNair and Eddie George who, as a QB/RB tandem, were better than what Jax had. George was all pro in '99. McNair was just entering his prime in '99 and was runner up (to Peyton) for league MVP a few yrs later.
McNair had 2 rushing TDs and a pass TD in that playoff game. whereas, Mark Brunel1 had 1 TD total, 2 INTs and was sacked for a safety. Was that Coughlin's fault?
The other fact you're missing is that Tenn came within about one yard and one play of beating "the greatest show on turf" St. Louis Rams in the '99 SB.
"You know why we fell short in that AFC Championship game? After that I ended up getting coached by Gregg Williams. And Greg Williams was, at the time, defensive coordinator by the Tennessee Titans," Wynn told Mike Meltser and Seth Payne of SportsRadio 610 in Houston on Friday.
"First thing he said when he came in the door was ‘Hey, you know why you lost?' With a lot of other explicit words with that. He said he had our playbook. Greg Williams had our playbook. Our game plan on offense. He had our playbook
Greg Williams lol
Wynn then did some damage control but interesting.
They were even better the next year during the 2000 season. They were controlling the game against the Ravens and then had a combined special teams/Eddie George meltdown that lost it for them. They were the only team in the playoffs who moved the ball and even ran it somewhat effectively against the Ravens.
I always think that Daniel Jones at his best is like prime McNair - efficient short-to-medium passing to slot receivers and TEs combined with long-stride scrambling.
I never heard that. Interesting.
Would help explain why Brunell had such a bad game.
There was no salary cap when Parcells coached the Giants and only limited (plan B) FA, so (once assembled) it was easier to keep a good roster with depth.
Of course Parcells and staff deserve credit for winning the SB in '90 with a backup QB, but Hoss would've been long gone from the team, if there was a cap and true FA.
I also think George Young, though he failed to adjust to FA, was a far better GM during Parcells' tenure, than Reese was during much of Coughlin's. Young in his prime wouldn't have done such a crappy job rebuilding the OL.
I love them both, but might appreciate Coughlin a little more because i think he might've stayed with the Giants until they dragged him away, unlike the Tuna, who did us no favors by quitting when he did.
Dang. Even more reason to not hold the Tenn loses against Coughlin.
Thanks for the info, LOS. That situation makes more sense no.
And Coughlin took a 4-12 team, 2nd year in he makes the playoffs. 4th years he’s beating the undefeated “greatest team of all time” in the super bowl. At least AS impressive.
And like I mentioned before, Coughlin never coached the cowboys. That counts for a lot.
Who said Parcells wasn't playing by the same rules?
I said there was no salary cap or free agency (like we have now), when he was Giants HC. Those are facts. And it's pretty certain that Hoss wouldn't have been on the team in '90 if there was a cap and FA.
And yes, I doubt I'm the only one who doesn't hold losing to Tenn 3 X against Coughlin, especially since the Tenn DC has admitted he stole the Jax playbook and the Tenn team came about one yard from winning the SB.
And contrary to what some may believe, when a team has beaten another team twice during the season, they're actually more likely to win the 3rd game. The team that swept the season series, historically has a .625 winning %. So it's not a horrible thing on Coughlin's resume.
Joe Gibbs and the Skins lost to the Giants 3 X in 1 season, does that mean he sucks? Daboll just lost to the eagles 3 X.
I said i love both, but someone seems to really not like Coughlin.
I think the stolen playbook thing is a little silly either way - if one of your division rivals has your number twice in the regular season and you lean right back into your own tendencies a third time, that's on you at least a little bit. By the third time any two teams play each other, the familiarity and film is such that both teams should basically know each other's playbook by then anyway.
As for Parcells not having to navigate the cap and free agency, we can see that he was able to adjust to those conditions at subsequent stops. The larger point, I guess, would be that the opposing contenders were also similarly loaded in that era because of the lack of cap and free agency. I think Parcells' Giants would have been even more dynastic with a cap (even though you're probably correct about not having Hoss waiting in the wings in 1990), because those other heavyweight contenders would have had their depth stripped away as well, but the Giants would have been in good shape as long as they had LT, IMO.
I don't think there's a wrong answer to this question - they're both terrific coaches and all-time greats. I favor Parcells, as I mentioned above in this thread, but I don't think that makes TC an invalid answer.
I’ve said before I know people who had very bad experiences with TC. So I’m very bias. But regardless I don’t think TCs resume is close to Parcells with the Giants or their entire career.
As far as the cap in 1995 vs no cap in 1985. You do realize that the other HOF coaches, the ones that Parcells beat in the playoffs, didn’t have a cap either right? TC started with a once in the history of the NFL advantage over 28 other HCs.
I'm glad you admitted you're biased. I know Coughlin could be a hard nosed dick, especially before '07, when he finally decided to show his fatherly side.
I understand the other coaches were playing by the same rules during Parcells tenure and that's a good point, but it's also a reality that we won in '90 with a very quality backup QB that we wouldn't have had under more current NFL rules.
I think what Coughlin did in Jax is pretty impressive and the fact he only coached 2 NFL teams, vs the 4 of Parcells, shouldn't be held against Coughlin.
I hear you about the Cowboys. I choose to believe it never would have happened if George Young didn’t hold a grudge. There is no excuse though. It’s a huge blemish to say the least. Certainly more egregious than losing to Jeff Fisher 3x. I’m thankful that Jerry Jones ran him out with Owens. I think by 2007 Parcells had built the best team in the NFC. I’m glad he didn’t stay around for 2 or 3 more years.
But Parcells is close to being an immortal and in the conversation as one of top 10:of all time. Coughlin is a really good coach, one of the better coaches of his era but not Parcells.
What would have been interesting is that I think the 2008 Giants team was easily the best team in the league and well on their way (in my opinion) to another deep run and probable SB win. What would Coughlin look like with 3 rings?
The Plax shooting debacle...I will go to my grave thinking we repeat-or at least get back to the Super Bowl-if that idiot doesn't bring a gun into a nightclub. So idiotic. And I know he wasn't having a great season, but he was still a threat & someone opposing defenses had to gameplan for. I loved Hixon, but he was no Plax.
Plax & the Osi injury that summer of '08 were killers.
If anyone actually watched the Giants play from 1983-1990
And from 2005-2015 and thinks this is even a question, they should have their head re-examined. Parcells teams almost always showed up every Sunday. They might not have won the game, but we wouldn’t have had the no shows we had at the end of 2012 and 2010, forget about 2009 and 2006. This is not even a question. The one game Parcells probably should have won but didn’t was the Jets game in 88, but his team although somewhat flat in the beginning lost on a last second TD. The Giants were probably better than the Rams in 89, but that was just due to a bad game by Simms and so many missed opportunities in first half. He was a great coach who got the most out of his players week after week. Coughlin got hot twice and was a good coach from 2004-2011 with some significant speed bumps (collapses in 06, 08, 09-10) during those years. From the middle of 2012 on the Giants were horrendous under him.
Carolina: Capers (7, 12. 7, 4) Seifert (8, 7, 1) I playoff appearance total
Jaguars: TC (4, 9, 11, 11, 14, 7, 6) 4 playoffs
The owner of the Jags said firing TC was a big mistake.
Capers had Polian. TC was a first timer doing both roles.
TC has admitted he made some Cap mistakes with players. The owner said he wanted to be in the SB within five years. .
Capers wound up joining TC and with how well they did received another HC opportunity. Bombed again. TC restored the Giants lines as was his priority and then won 2 SB's. He followed a close blueprint to what he did in Jax.
Both won big games. Both had completely different styles from one another. 80s nyg teams had a more linear growth and climax. Sort of the more predictable or classic model of winning, but it was more in line with the times back then. Coughlin’s teams won the same amount of hardware but did so in unpredictable fashion. Both eras were wonderfully similar yet so different at the same time.
One game I might take coughlin. I don’t think you can ever go wrong with coughlin as he was just brutally difficult to prepare for. Other legendary coaches have said just that. But If I’m starting from scratch I think I’m taking the Tuna.
and drafting was so different, it's difficult to compare their performances.
Again, I love them both, but i find myself defending Coughlin for a few reasons.
I think 2-3 major factors kept Coughlin from having more success than he had (obviously 2 SBs is nothing to sneeze at).
1. '80s George Young vs. '10s Jerry Reese. The former wouldn't have allowed our OL to become such crap for so many years. And it wasn't just the OL. We had very little talent on D for the last 4 yrs of Coughlin's tenure. Maybe Coughlin had a say in our drafts, i don't know how much.
2. Multiple seasons under Coughlin, were derailed by injury clusters at 1 or more positions and we had little depth.
Now Schoen is showing that it's possible to build depth even with a salary cap, but Reese and staff didn't seem to get that memo.
I believe Parcells' teams had better depth, due to better drafts and the absence of FA.
I think Coughlin's career, just like Eli's, are tainted by the last 4 yrs, when the roster was severely lacking.
What would be the perception of Coughlin if he retired after '11 (or as others have said, if Plax doesn't shoot himself in '08)?
Agreed Doc. There are many things to consider when comparing their coaching abilities. Personally, for me, Parcells is my favorite mainly because he’s of nostalgia. As for coaching abilities, when I want to select who I think is the better coach, I tend to stop short because honestly I don’t know much about evaluating coaches, but for discussion sake, I choose Parcells as the better coach simply because my perception was/is that Parcells seemed to be considered in the legendary class of coaches. Of course my opinion is flimsy because it is only based on my perception.
Totally agree, ChrisRick.
I think Parcells is also a more likable personality, especially compared to pre '07 Coughlin.
I knew a sports radio reporter in Jax, who told me that Coughlin once scolded him for wearing sunglasses at a (outdoor) press conference.
I think Parcells bonded with players much better than pre '07 Coughlin.
I probably would also choose Parcells if I had to make a choice. But I think Coughlin deserves the HOF and the perception many have of him, could be very different based on the factors i mentioned above.
It is pretty fascinating to consider ‘what if?’ in sports. What would if so-and-so did not drop that pass, or call that penalty, or shoot themselves as you pointed out. Of course on the other hand, you also think, what if Eli did not escape that 3rd and 5 rush in XLII, what if Norwood makes that 47 yard field goal in XXV?
definitely
On the field? Off the field, yes, but not on it.
I guess. LT is a good example of that. I just don't remember ever being embarrassed by a Giants player on the field during Parcells' tenure.
That said, it was a different era, an entirely different generation, and I was a kid for Parcells' time with the Giants. So I probably remember it differently, in a way that's more favorable to Parcells.
Just remember that Coughlin's pedigree was as an offensive coach and he had a (soon-to-be) HOF QB. Parcells never had that here.
You can probably do that back and forth for both coaches with a variety of examples.
Parcell's teams depended on stout defense and Bellechick was his DC. Coughlin never had that luxury. So with that said.......
Just remember that Coughlin's pedigree was as an offensive coach and he had a (soon-to-be) HOF QB. Parcells never had that here.
You can probably do that back and forth for both coaches with a variety of examples.
You definitely can. Parcells had the greatest defensive player of all time and who many consider the greatest coach of all time as his DC.
I prefer Coughlin, he’s my favorite coach of all time in any sport at any level. He’s my guy.
TC built a very good team in Jacksonville, then everything sort of burned out there. In NY, he never had sustained regular season success but he did get those two rings. He's a serious contender for the HOF off that record. TC also excelled as a college coach.
After being a very good DC, Parcells inherited a rising team, had a terrible first season, then realized what it took to be a head coach and went on a five year run where the Giants were rarely out of contention for the division title. He then became one of those guys who couldn't stay in one place very long, but he was successful wherever he went, including with the Pats and Jets, who'd been perennially lousy before he got there.
I thought then, and think now, that TC's approach may have inadvertantly contributed to the Giants' injury problems. TC wasn't the kind of guy who would tolerate "business decisions." He wanted full commitment, full intensity, on every play. "Throw your heart over the wall...."
In theory, that's great, and it works for a while.
But as a practical matter, part of sustaining an NFL career is learning how to avoid injury. There are times to go full-out, and times to avoid contact and live to play another down. Tiki Barber said on his WFAN show this week that when Brandon Jacobs first came into the league, he would try to run over everyone. Tiki said he told BJ he needed to choose his spots for that or he was going to be injured, and BJ did learn to do that. I don't think TC could ever build that into his coaching.
In that sense, I always thought TC was sort of a victim of his own success. He could motivate his guys, but sometimes they were too motivated, at least for the regular season. On the other hand, that approach was perfect for the playoffs, and that's part of why they could go on those two magical championship runs.
On the other hand, Parcells somehow thought Scott Brunner should start over Phil Simms. I will never understand that...
And the greatest defensive coach of all time.
Bill had the best all time defensive player ever, the best defenses, the best defensive coordinator (the same guy who would go on to become maybe the greatest HC of all time). Parcells had to contend with stiffer competition from the standpoint of teams being able to field deeper and better talent pre salary cap.
Coughlin had the better QB.
Bill was maybe the best motivator the league has seen.
Coughlin realized he needed to change the way he dealt with players in certain situations and reinvented himself.
2 men. 4 Super Bowl titles. 1 thwarted the only real 3-peat attempt in the SB era . The other stopped what would have been the only 19-0 NFL champion.
A damn travesty when Coughlin isn't first ballot HoF, worthless garbage sports writers.
Are you a giant fan?
:unsure:
the makeup of the team determines which one it needs.
When given the choice of Parcells or Coughlin, only a New York Giants fan could respond with "neither is a favorite of mine". Lol
You must not like Super Bowl titles.
May I ask who is a favorite of yours?
They both had a lot of the same beliefs. Win the LOS and physical battle to start. Both tremendous in preparation and big games.
With the Giants, TC had more to accomplish to restore order. Parcells with the Giants had a lot more in place but he handled a lot more in future stops. TC had a outstanding run in Jax....except for Tenn.
TC has always given tremendous respect to how important Bill was to him as a HC.
Great to have had both.
For all the things Coughlin was good at, putting together a great coaching staff wasn't one of them.
For all the things Coughlin was good at, putting together a great coaching staff wasn't one of them.
In old footage of Bellichik, he's a nebbish quant. He took on a lot of Bill's personality.
Same thing with Sean Payton, where his wife would actually call him Little Bill or Bill Jr. or something like that.
For all the things Coughlin was good at, putting together a great coaching staff wasn't one of them.
Fair points but if you ask me Parcells has to get dinged for leaving us only to come back with the likes of the Jets and Dallas.
Coughlin left kicking and screaming for more and as it turned out, he probably would have done a lot better than the garbage that followed him around here.
In the "Two Bills" Harry Carson was a little skeptical when he became the DC and BP the HC. Parcells told Harry a lot of the stuff they were running came from Bill.
He certainly learned a lot from Parcells. He also learned a tremendous amount from his Dad. I believe this is also how he met Saban who Bill also learned a lot from.
Great recommendation to Perkins by Ernie Adams.
He won with a back up QB who specialized in complaining when in reality he wasn't as good as Simms.
Belichick was named DC in 1984 after he spurned the Vikings to come back to Parcells.
And the way I look at it, Parcells teams rarely were come back on in his tenure. Yes, he had an outstanding defense, but Coughlin didn't have slouches back there either. The Giants finished stronger under Parcells than Coughlin. I give the nod to Parcells.
But winning with Hoss at San Francisco to stop the three peat and beating the Bills a week later for the SB is one of the great accomplishments ever.
Parcells over TC...comfortably.
And, as mentioned by a few others above, better by a decent margin.
Agree
The 1980s teams were just overall better teams, and did it with much less at the most crucial position in sports.
Hopefully, Coughlin joins Bill in the Hall, but I am not sure he gets there.
A write-in ballot for Earl Potteiger!
The 1980s teams were just overall better teams, and did it with much less at the most crucial position in sports.
Hopefully, Coughlin joins Bill in the Hall, but I am not sure he gets there.
It would be a huge disappointment if TC wasn't inducted to the HOF with two rings along with bringing the expansion Jags to the AFCCG in his first stint.
I'd still take BP over TC, but I don't consider that a knock against TC, who is a HOF HC in my mind.
Anyway, I won't diss Coughlin to make the case that Parcells is better. When you get into stuff like "Jeff Fisher beat Coughlin 3 straight times, ergo Coughlin wasn't as good" you're splitting hairs. Buddy Ryan beat Parcells 5 out of 6 times at one point. At least Fisher, unlike Ryan, actually won a few playoff games.
If I'm building a team from the ground up, I'll take Parcells. But Coughlin had a knack for pulling off upsets in high-pressure games (beating Notre Dame with BC, upsetting the Broncos with the Jags, and of course the two Giants playoff runs), and I wouldn't mind having him on the sideline in a do-or-die moment.
If I had to pick one guy to start a team with, it'd be him.
Parcells is all time time great
Coughlin is not in the same zip code..
The Giants under Parcells faced tougher competition to get to the Super Bowl in the 1980s as well (49ers, Redskins, Bears, Eagles, Rams)
Please. Belichick inherited the D that Parcells created. Yes he added things over time with Parcells approval but again that was Parcells genius, to recognize talent and put it in a position to flourish
Also he took young guys and turned them into NFL Head Coaching studs (BB, Payton)
He Won 2 SB, one with the backup QB
Was funny as hell in interviews
There's a story behind that. George Young not having a cell phone was part of it.
Also he took young guys and turned them into NFL Head Coaching studs (BB, Payton)
He Won 2 SB, one with the backup QB
Was funny as hell in interviews
He took a Patriots team to the Super Bowl after they were a joke in the early 90s. Hell, he went from a ball control/running game/defensive team with the Giants, drafted Bledsoe and was setting records for the most passes. Parcells is just like the old Bum Phillips quote about Shula: "He can beat yourn with hisn, and hisn with yourn."
That Jets team was really good. The year after the AFCCG they lose VT game one and after a terrible first half of the season they win 8 in a row with Ray Lucas at QB. Lot of Parcells influence still when Herm took over.
I can't recall all the details but happy BB never wound up the HC with the Jets.
Parcells almost wiffed on Simms, glad he stuck with him. The 80s/90s NFC was a powerhouse with the Redskins and 49ers. It would have been great if he stuck around longer, but at the time his health was an issue. He had George Young as a GM.
Coughlin was the right coach for Eli. I think Parcells may have benched him with all the INTs. Also, thought the Gilbride offense was great at that time. Coughlin should have been given a litlle more time and a better GM at the end.
But I'd go with Parcells, players liked him and he was tough. Coughlin struggled with players at times. Great coaches!
Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin and Sean Payton are direct descendants of the Parcells coaching tree.
Tom literally learned under Bill.
Love both. Bill gets the nod.
That Jets team was really good. The year after the AFCCG they lose VT game one and after a terrible first half of the season they win 8 in a row with Ray Lucas at QB. Lot of Parcells influence still when Herm took over.
I can't recall all the details but happy BB never wound up the HC with the Jets.
One of the most amazing things I have ever seen - winning games with Ray Lucas as the QB. Parcells should have been COTY.
Bill Parcells beat Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh to get to Super Bowl 21. The 1990 team might be the greatest example of Hall of Fame coaching in NFL history. Parcells beat the 2 time defending Super Bowl champs on their field and then a week later a Bills team that would go to 4 straight Super Bowls with his back up QB. The Head Coach gets credit for that.
Tom Coughlin had the best team in the AFC by a lot in 1999 and lost to Jeff Fisher 3 times. Going into the 1999 AFC championship game the Jaguars were 15-0 against the NFL, with the exception of the Titans, who beat them twice in the regular season. Those 15 wins included a 62-7 beat down of the Jimmy Johnson Dolphins in the divisional round of the playoffs. Including that playoff win the Jaguars had a 234 positive point differential.
The Jaguars lost the 1999 AFC championship game at home 33-14. 0-3 vs Jeff Fisher's Titan's. I'll take Parcells.
This. The 1990 team was one of the most disciplined and well coached teams I ever saw.
Coughlin is an all-time great postseason coach. We all know the big playoff victories during his Giants tenure, but also the Jaguars had some legendary playoff wins, including hanging 62 points on Dan Marino and Jimmy Johnson to end their respective careers, and beating the Jim Kelly Bills and then the Shannahan-Elway Broncos on the road in 1997.
The only real post-season coaching disaster during Coughlin's career was 23-0 against the Panthers in 2005. The loss against the Eagles in 2008 was more the individual screw-ups by Eli and John Carney than the game plan, as the Giants were actually leading that game and outplaying the Eagles midway through the 3rd quarter. Similarly, the 99 loss to the Titans was due to a Brunell meltdown (6 turnovers).
However, you have to be in it to win it, and despite his post-season greatness, Coughlin was mediocre as a regular season coach. In his 20 seasons, his teams made the playoffs less than half the time. He only secured a first round bye twice in his career (compare that to five times from Parcells). His teams always faded in the 2nd half of the year (no matter what the talent/quality), and there are more late-season disaster games to recall than big victories during his Giants tenure.
I think this paints a picture of someone who was absolutely elite at preparing his team for the heightened pressures of a playoff environment, but less skilled at keeping intensity of the marathon pace of a regular season. Parcells was pretty good at both.
plus all the posts about the tree favor bill.
In judging coaches, I think the main thing you have to consider is what they have to work with. Parcells SB teams were pre-cap and stacked, especially on the defense obviously. A little better personnel on the offensive side, like at WR, and he might have won a couple more.
Coughlin I feel like had less talented teams. Maybe better balanced between O and D but overall not as many stars. He had a better QB than Parcells ever had.
Also, you can't forget the job he did down in Jacksonville, where he took an expansion team in the middle of nowhere to the the AFCCG twice.
I don't know, honestly, if Parcells could have adjusted his methods the way that Coughlin did. So that's a big point in Coughlin's favor.
But really on everything else I would take Parcells.
Is there any other NFL coach that Jeff Fisher beat 3 times in one year? I'll take Parcells.
I think you're pinning a whole lot on Coughlin, based on his losing to Fisher 3 times in '99. But you're ignoring a few important facts, imo.
First, at the time, Fisher was considered a good coach, but more importantly, Tenn had Steve McNair and Eddie George who, as a QB/RB tandem, were better than what Jax had. George was all pro in '99. McNair was just entering his prime in '99 and was runner up (to Peyton) for league MVP a few yrs later.
McNair had 2 rushing TDs and a pass TD in that playoff game. whereas, Mark Brunel1 had 1 TD total, 2 INTs and was sacked for a safety. Was that Coughlin's fault?
The other fact you're missing is that Tenn came within about one yard and one play of beating "the greatest show on turf" St. Louis Rams in the '99 SB.
I always think that Daniel Jones at his best is like prime McNair - efficient short-to-medium passing to slot receivers and TEs combined with long-stride scrambling.
I never heard that. Interesting.
Would help explain why Brunell had such a bad game.
Any ideas how Williams had the Jax playbook?
Of course Parcells and staff deserve credit for winning the SB in '90 with a backup QB, but Hoss would've been long gone from the team, if there was a cap and true FA.
I also think George Young, though he failed to adjust to FA, was a far better GM during Parcells' tenure, than Reese was during much of Coughlin's. Young in his prime wouldn't have done such a crappy job rebuilding the OL.
I love them both, but might appreciate Coughlin a little more because i think he might've stayed with the Giants until they dragged him away, unlike the Tuna, who did us no favors by quitting when he did.
Dang. Even more reason to not hold the Tenn loses against Coughlin.
Thanks for the info, LOS. That situation makes more sense no.
You might want to walk back that whole Parcells not having a salary cap thing too. Parcells was playing by the same rules that every NFL team at the time was playing by.
The NFL realized they screwed up when Jacksonville and Carolina were awarded franchises and both made a championship game in year two. I guess Dom Capers was a great NFL HC too?
When Jacksonville and Carolina started in 1995 the salary cap was new for NFL teams. However neither team had any salaries on the books so they weren't burdened with any bad contracts. With open roster spots and a full, unused salary cap, both expansion teams could get pretty much any free agent they wanted.
The NFL also gave them 14 extra draft choices over the first two seasons, including extra picks in the first and second rounds in 1995. That allowed both teams to load up on lots of good players with cheap contracts.
When the Houston and Cleveland replacement franchises for the Oilers and the Browns joined the NFL the rules were much less favorable and so were the results.
Kudos to Tom Coughlin for maximizing the advantage he was handed.
IMO Bill Parcells taking a team that was 3-12-1 in his first year as HC in 1983 to winning a road playoff game in 1984, to beating the defending Super Bowl champs (and their team loaded with HOF players, and their HOF coach) at home in 1985 and then winning the Super Bowl in 1986 (beating Bill Walsh again in the playoffs and Joe Gibbs HOFer 3 times that year including the NFC championship game) is much more impressive.
And Coughlin took a 4-12 team, 2nd year in he makes the playoffs. 4th years he’s beating the undefeated “greatest team of all time” in the super bowl. At least AS impressive.
And like I mentioned before, Coughlin never coached the cowboys. That counts for a lot.
I think the stolen playbook thing is a little silly either way - if one of your division rivals has your number twice in the regular season and you lean right back into your own tendencies a third time, that's on you at least a little bit. By the third time any two teams play each other, the familiarity and film is such that both teams should basically know each other's playbook by then anyway.
As for Parcells not having to navigate the cap and free agency, we can see that he was able to adjust to those conditions at subsequent stops. The larger point, I guess, would be that the opposing contenders were also similarly loaded in that era because of the lack of cap and free agency. I think Parcells' Giants would have been even more dynastic with a cap (even though you're probably correct about not having Hoss waiting in the wings in 1990), because those other heavyweight contenders would have had their depth stripped away as well, but the Giants would have been in good shape as long as they had LT, IMO.
I don't think there's a wrong answer to this question - they're both terrific coaches and all-time greats. I favor Parcells, as I mentioned above in this thread, but I don't think that makes TC an invalid answer.
I'm glad you admitted you're biased. I know Coughlin could be a hard nosed dick, especially before '07, when he finally decided to show his fatherly side.
I understand the other coaches were playing by the same rules during Parcells tenure and that's a good point, but it's also a reality that we won in '90 with a very quality backup QB that we wouldn't have had under more current NFL rules.
I think what Coughlin did in Jax is pretty impressive and the fact he only coached 2 NFL teams, vs the 4 of Parcells, shouldn't be held against Coughlin.
I'm a big fan of both.
What would have been interesting is that I think the 2008 Giants team was easily the best team in the league and well on their way (in my opinion) to another deep run and probable SB win. What would Coughlin look like with 3 rings?
Plax & the Osi injury that summer of '08 were killers.
Carolina: Capers (7, 12. 7, 4) Seifert (8, 7, 1) I playoff appearance total
Jaguars: TC (4, 9, 11, 11, 14, 7, 6) 4 playoffs
The owner of the Jags said firing TC was a big mistake.
Capers had Polian. TC was a first timer doing both roles.
TC has admitted he made some Cap mistakes with players. The owner said he wanted to be in the SB within five years. .
Capers wound up joining TC and with how well they did received another HC opportunity. Bombed again. TC restored the Giants lines as was his priority and then won 2 SB's. He followed a close blueprint to what he did in Jax.
One game I might take coughlin. I don’t think you can ever go wrong with coughlin as he was just brutally difficult to prepare for. Other legendary coaches have said just that. But If I’m starting from scratch I think I’m taking the Tuna.
There are four NFL HCs who have won 2 Super Bowls and are not in the NFL HOF.
Tom Coughlin - I think he gets in soon
Mike Shanahan - 50/50 he gets in, but I think he should
George Seifert - I don't think he will get in
and here's the trick part:
Andy Reid - 1st ballot no doubt
IMO, Parcells would be at the top of everyone's list and Coughlin would be plan B.
Just basing this partly on how many head coaching jobs Parcells got. Clearly the league had interest. In Coughlin too, but less IMO.
And that is kind of taking the Giants fan view out of it and seeing how both coaches were viewed outside of Giants nation.
But this is just my opinion
Who’s the better coach?
Who’s your favorite coach of the two?
Parcells coaching the Cowboys is totally irrelevant for the first question, but applies to the second question.
Again, I love them both, but i find myself defending Coughlin for a few reasons.
I think 2-3 major factors kept Coughlin from having more success than he had (obviously 2 SBs is nothing to sneeze at).
1. '80s George Young vs. '10s Jerry Reese. The former wouldn't have allowed our OL to become such crap for so many years. And it wasn't just the OL. We had very little talent on D for the last 4 yrs of Coughlin's tenure. Maybe Coughlin had a say in our drafts, i don't know how much.
2. Multiple seasons under Coughlin, were derailed by injury clusters at 1 or more positions and we had little depth.
Now Schoen is showing that it's possible to build depth even with a salary cap, but Reese and staff didn't seem to get that memo.
I believe Parcells' teams had better depth, due to better drafts and the absence of FA.
I think Coughlin's career, just like Eli's, are tainted by the last 4 yrs, when the roster was severely lacking.
What would be the perception of Coughlin if he retired after '11 (or as others have said, if Plax doesn't shoot himself in '08)?
Totally agree, ChrisRick.
I think Parcells is also a more likable personality, especially compared to pre '07 Coughlin.
I knew a sports radio reporter in Jax, who told me that Coughlin once scolded him for wearing sunglasses at a (outdoor) press conference.
I think Parcells bonded with players much better than pre '07 Coughlin.
I probably would also choose Parcells if I had to make a choice. But I think Coughlin deserves the HOF and the perception many have of him, could be very different based on the factors i mentioned above.
The juice has been worth the squeeze.
definitely