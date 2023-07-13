Bisignano hearing Barkley Fired his Agent

Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
5m
Breaking: #Giants best offer to Saquon Barkley so far included $19.5M guaranteed, per sources.
Two franchise tags would guarantee him $22.2M. As one independent agent said about that $19M number, ‘No deal to be done that low.’ @nypostsports
If that's true, that also tells me that the Giants are trying to keep the negotiation away from the 2-tags anchor that we've all assumed is the starting point. At $19.5M gtd, that's this year's tag and 75% of next year's implied tag value.
If these numbers are true as reported, Schoen would be basically be telling Barkley that it's not a given that he'd be worth the tag next year, but we'll give him 75% of next year's tag right now instead.
Five years ago, Giants running back Saquon Barkley shifted his marketing representation from Roc Nation to CAA. Now, CAA is involved in negotiating his football contract, too.
Per NFLPA records, Barkley is currently represented by Kim Miale of Roc Nation and Ed Perry of CAA. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Perry was added to the negotiating team in the middle of June.
The change suggests that Barkley was not fully satisfied with the service he was getting. However, he was not so dissatisfied that he fired Roc Nation.
Out of five. I love the player but we shouldn’t over pay.
Yeah. I guess last year is the most weighted, but can't overpay. There's also a "sentimentality" factor, where you don't mind as much paying for someone who contributed fully year after year, like a CMC. Again, more a Mara-like sentimentality, Schoen needs to be like Little Bill and have 0 sentimentality.
So #Giants offer not in ballpark when considering players push the market forward year after year. Shows they have all the leverage, no consideration for off-field factors
RB market has only gotten worse since then. Giving him Chubb money seems fair to me. The Giants guarantee is almost double what he'd get playing on the tag.
Giants will likely creep up to $21-23M for their final offer over the weekend I think and that'll get this done.
This is the best approach. Offer him 19 million....see if he blinks, once you get closer to the deadline, you make the real offer. Barkley's camp comes back with 30, we come back at 24 and then we settle in at 26 for 3 years. If they want to spread the money out to 4 years then the guarantees have to come up.
Out of five. I love the player but we shouldn’t over pay.
Honestly, I still don't get this logic. 3/5 years he was quite productive. But for some reason 2019 or 2022 get ignored....not sure why. In 3 of his first 5 years in the league he was a top 5 RB in the league. To say otherwise is splitting hairs.
If SB signs the tag this year and gets hurt, he will more than likely not receive the second tag and there would be no way a team pays him $12.5 Million if he is injured. $19 Million guaranteed is a good starting point. Everyone assumes he will make it healthy to the second tag and my point is, with his injury history, he may not.
guarantees $10M. It can't be assumed that a second tag is a guaranteed thing. Kinda the whole idea behind multi-year contracts. $22M shouldn't be used as a baseline.
It is probably the baseline in the Giants' heads. "Why would we offer you the amount we REALLY see as the limit if you might take this?" Im sure him not showing up for OTAs was not an issue given his contract situation. The REAL offer will come soon, and it will be fair.
I'm trying to figure out why I even opened this thread
of the RB guaranteed money, but it leaves out 1 major thing:
McCaffrey: $36M - 0 Super Bowls
Kamara: $34M - 0 Super Bowls
Henry: $25M - 0 Super Bowls
Chubb: $20M - 0 Super Bowls
To top it off, of the players listed above the only one who's team made the playoff's was McCaffrey and it was not with the team who signed him to that contract, it was with the team that traded for him and didn't inherit any of the guaranteed money. It was also an already "built" team trying to put themselves over the top.
To make this more interesting, go back over the past 10 years and tell me who won a Super Bowl paying a back on a large contract? Bottom line is in the modern NFL, big $$$ allocated to your RB isn't the way to win the Super Bowl.
I love Barkley and think he's been an outstanding teammate and great player when healthy, but all of the evidence is pointing towards it not being prudent to sign him to a big $$$ contract.
If that's true, that also tells me that the Giants are trying to keep the negotiation away from the 2-tags anchor that we've all assumed is the starting point. At $19.5M gtd, that's this year's tag and 75% of next year's implied tag value.
If these numbers are true as reported, Schoen would be basically be telling Barkley that it's not a given that he'd be worth the tag next year, but we'll give him 75% of next year's tag right now instead.
Excellent analysis. And if CAA has been involved since June, then their addition to his team may not produce a contract breakthrough.
of the RB guaranteed money, but it leaves out 1 major thing:
McCaffrey: $36M - 0 Super Bowls
Kamara: $34M - 0 Super Bowls
Henry: $25M - 0 Super Bowls
Chubb: $20M - 0 Super Bowls
To top it off, of the players listed above the only one who's team made the playoff's was McCaffrey and it was not with the team who signed him to that contract, it was with the team that traded for him and didn't inherit any of the guaranteed money. It was also an already "built" team trying to put themselves over the top.
To make this more interesting, go back over the past 10 years and tell me who won a Super Bowl paying a back on a large contract? Bottom line is in the modern NFL, big $$$ allocated to your RB isn't the way to win the Super Bowl.
I love Barkley and think he's been an outstanding teammate and great player when healthy, but all of the evidence is pointing towards it not being prudent to sign him to a big $$$ contract.
Are you going to do this analysis for other positions too? This is such a weak, flawed argument.
Which QBs did those guys play with, for starters? Other than old man Brees and a couple good Tannehill years, it’s been trash.
I posted this the other day, and still believe it will be the case.
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
Which is what the Giants position should be. His performance last year (as a running back) does not warrant $22MM guaranteed. If he gets better, happy to re-franchise him. If he stays the same, gets worse, or gets hurt, let him go.
I think it’s entirely injury related. I don’t think that the Giants want to find themselves in 12 months in a situation where they’ve essentially guaranteed a full second season after Saquon (knocks on wood) is coming off of a serious injury or an injury-marred 2023. I thought 19ish was the starting point before I saw Field Yates say on ESPN last month that 23 was the starting negotiating point. That 23 number surprised me a lot.
He fucked up let's face it. Each successive offer has been lower.
guarantees $10M. It can't be assumed that a second tag is a guaranteed thing. Kinda the whole idea behind multi-year contracts. $22M shouldn't be used as a baseline.
if barkley hits UFA next year with anything other than a career threatening injury, what does he get worst case on a 1 year deal?
remember evan engram got a 1 year 9m deal with 8.25m gtd off a brutal 2021 season where he had like 400 yards.
obj just got 15m guaranteed and he's a few years older coming off his 2nd acl.
aaron jones took a paycut this year from his old contract and the new one still guaranteed him 8.5m worth 23m over 2 years.
barring catastrophic injury, barkley is going to make at least 19m the next 2 years. tony pollard got the 10m tag off a broken leg.
All really good points. As guy who does not want to pay SB or any RB really, my point of view is I am happy to have him walk next year and would only give him the 2nd tag (or an extension) if he played at or near the level he played in 2018. I hope he does. I think it is unlikely. So I understand why he says he must get XX guranteed. I just don't want the Giants to pay it.
He can’t fire himself for being stupid so he has to fire someone.
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
RE: RE: He fucked up let's face it. Each successive offer has been lower.
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
this whole saga is a figment of everyones imagination
Injured and will get paid big for 2024. By offering him a 2-year contract with a reasonable guarantee, the Giants are taking the risk on. Giants should not be guaranteeing more than the value of the two tags. In effect, the Giants would be paying to insure Barkley for a second season. Why should they pay more for an insurance premium than the $$ value of the item they are willing to insure?
Screw it. $20 million is it.
RE: I posted this the other day, and still believe it will be the case.
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
Ok, he fired his agent. But WHY did he fire his agent?
Because the agent's strategy was flawed, and the agent had promised him a deal would be done by now at a figure SB would like?
Because SB wants the deal done and he thinks the agent was slowing things down?
Or, to put it another way, does he want a new agent so things get done faster, or so he gets more money? Typically, a new agent wants to impress the client by getting them more money. So I don't think this is a sign that things are about to smooth out and speed up.
Because the agent's strategy was flawed, and the agent had promised him a deal would be done by now at a figure SB would like?
Because SB wants the deal done and he thinks the agent was slowing things down?
Or, to put it another way, does he want a new agent so things get done faster, or so he gets more money? Typically, a new agent wants to impress the client by getting them more money. So I don't think this is a sign that things are about to smooth out and speed up.
We will never have an answer to any of those questions. I doubt an agent would sign a client to allow exposure to backlash as a result of details exposed as to why client fired agentm
RE: RE: He fucked up let's face it. Each successive offer has been lower.
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
Uh, yeah we do. It was very public during the bye week and after the season
You fire your agent when the strategy you both put together or
I am sure Schoen structures his contracts with great cap overhead manipulation, but if DJ is getting that much money then what is left for Saquon. DJ's passing stats may not excite philistines but his rushing game was awesome enough to consider just platooning some lesser RBs and saving money?
RE: RE: RE: He fucked up let's face it. Each successive offer has been lower.
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
Uh, yeah we do. It was very public during the bye week and after the season
We actually don’t. All we know is there was an offer he turned down, that’s it. Absolutely zero confirm figures, just AAV estimates.
Do you really not know the situation? Barkley wanted to become a FA where he’d have gotten a lot more than the Giants offer. He decided to forego the offer for a shot at FA with the Tag to fall back on. It almost worked. That’s a completely reasonable strategy. Nothing about that is “fucking up”, it’s calculated risk.
For the record I’ve read he turned down 3/39, 4/50, a contract with $19.5m guarnateed and one other for $26m guaranteed. There were others in forgetting as well. Nothing is clear.
agents from within his stable of representatives, but...
IF he did want to switch agencies to one that hadn't been representing him, isn't there a waiting period (something like a week) before the new agency can ink a deal? If so, that would put the nix on any contract other than the tag (which I assume he can sign with or without an agent since there is no negotiation) as the deadline would expire before the waiting period was up. IF he did fire his agent and went to a new agency, we shouldn't be cheering...IF the waiting period thingy is true.
agents from within his stable of representatives, but...
IF he did want to switch agencies to one that hadn't been representing him, isn't there a waiting period (something like a week) before the new agency can ink a deal? If so, that would put the nix on any contract other than the tag (which I assume he can sign with or without an agent since there is no negotiation) as the deadline would expire before the waiting period was up. IF he did fire his agent and went to a new agency, we shouldn't be cheering...IF the waiting period thingy is true.
Didnt somethi g similar happen with DJ mid-negotiations?
As NYG fans we want him on the team, but no need to keep telling everyone you know the situation better and the strategy Team Barkley went down in all previous discussions.
Lol, no shit I don’t know what happened, I’m not the one quoting contract offers. But I can guarantee you Barkley wanted to hit free agency, where he absolutely would have gotten a better offer, that’s how free agency works, it’s why players hate the tag.
You can disagree on the above, that’s fine. But it’s getting silly to read about how stupid Barkley is when no one knows what was offered. You should probably call out the posters doing that.
Don't disagree that his goal was to be an UFA, but I don't think he was making much coin in this market. I feel bad for him & Jacobs, or as much as I can feel bad for dudes making millions...the RB market sucks.
Don't disagree that his goal was to be an UFA, but I don't think he was making much coin in this market. I feel bad for him & Jacobs, or as much as I can feel bad for dudes making millions...the RB market sucks.
I don’t agree. I think Miles Sanders is pretty basic and he got $13m guaranteed for one plus season behind the best OL in the game. The market stunk because the available talent stunk. NFL teams are willing to pay premier players in FA no matter the position.
Yeah, but I think $13 million guaranteed isn't eyepopping. And I think Saquon thought he'd make a lot more. Again, who knows? These are hypotheticals & what if's. Again, I still think a deal is reached before Monday.
was early extensions - I think that has skewed the figures a lot. The only guys hitting UFA are either average or old. When is the last time a top RB in his prime hit UFA?
The timing of Barkleys big injury couldn’t have been worse. If it happened year 2 he would have gotten that good early deal. But because it was year 3 and wasn’t 100% back yet in year 4, he lost the ability to cash in early.
Jacobs was on the outs with the team his year 3 (the Gruden mess) so he didn’t get to cash in either.
Or the market was always ripe for a decline but NFL GMs
Don't disagree that his goal was to be an UFA, but I don't think he was making much coin in this market. I feel bad for him & Jacobs, or as much as I can feel bad for dudes making millions...the RB market sucks.
I don’t agree. I think Miles Sanders is pretty basic and he got $13m guaranteed for one plus season behind the best OL in the game. The market stunk because the available talent stunk. NFL teams are willing to pay premier players in FA no matter the position.
I'm not sure Sanders is "basic." He's not as good as Barkley at Barkley's best, but I think the differences are only by degrees and don't amount to a massive measurable discrepancy in output at all.
we are past that now, try to keep up. We just saw the most money handed out to RBs in free agency since 2019 - LeVeon Bell, and that was after sitting out a year. It bottomed out and is trending upwards and that’s without any real talent to choose from.
I expect sanders to regress. He had his first full season in 2022 and still didn’t take on a full load. Don’t think he can play that role nor do I think he can replicate his rushing average going from the Eagles to the Panthers. There’s a pretty big difference between the two players IMO. Same with Jacobs.
Pollard is a better comp and while it’s close I’m taking Pollard over him since he’s a much better pass catcher and a better blocker. Problem is I don’t think Pollard is a full time every down back.
Are you going to do this analysis for other positions too? This is such a weak, flawed argument.
Which QBs did those guys play with, for starters? Other than old man Brees and a couple good Tannehill years, it’s been trash.
So what you’re saying is I’m wrong because if they had the money and assets to put to other more important positions they would have won??? Which means I’m right. Got it. Thank you.
it didn’t take any money to draft Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow, etc. you know, the guys competing for conference titles and superbowls. RBs don’t make big money anymore, so the historical assessment of the years where they did no longer apply. Are there teams with great QBs that are being held back because they have a high priced RB?
And It wasn’t too long ago it was thought that no QB will ever win a title during the big second contract. Well, that too is old think. It’s pretty much going to be the norm moving forward.
we are past that now, try to keep up. We just saw the most money handed out to RBs in free agency since 2019 - LeVeon Bell, and that was after sitting out a year. It bottomed out and is trending upwards and that’s without any real talent to choose from.
It may be trending up but if that's the case it is only due to cap inflation. From a positional basis, it's falling behind the rest on a consistent basis. Try to keep up.
RE: RE: I posted this the other day, and still believe it will be the case.
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
I don’t know why the Giants would ever want to factor him into two more years. We already got hit the 10.1 charge this year and the lack of a long term deal prevented us from using that spread out figure in FA this year. Unless we are totally strapped for in season operability, I would try to use as much of the salary this year as possible as we already have included that cost into this year’s roster. To spread it out over three years seems silly at this point. To me, this is a two year deal with a team option for a third. If not, play on the franchise or hold out and see how many teams are willing to pay him significantly more than we would
With 13 guaranteed. If the Giants offered Barkley 19 guaranteed based on the Sanders contract that seems like fair market value to me
I really like Sanders, but 2022 was his first big year. He's only three months older than SB and SB has been considerably more productive. And while I wouldn't budge off the FT, guaranteed money > $20M would seem like the right place for Team Barkley to be.
The real interesting player in this RB drama is Josh Jacobs. He's younger than SB and just a better overall player. I would imagine Team Jacobs definitely wants Barkley to sign first...and soon.
we are past that now, try to keep up. We just saw the most money handed out to RBs in free agency since 2019 - LeVeon Bell, and that was after sitting out a year. It bottomed out and is trending upwards and that’s without any real talent to choose from.
It may be trending up but if that's the case it is only due to cap inflation. From a positional basis, it's falling behind the rest on a consistent basis. Try to keep up.
“Only due to cap inflation” - so explain how the cap went up $10m in 2020 and RB FA contracts went down. Then it jumped 14% after Covid and those contracts went down again.
The talent on the market was bad, it’s pretty clear. Good RBs are locked up early unless a situation happens like I described above. Jacobs and Barkley are considerably better than any other UFA since Atleast 2019 and probably further back - they’d be cashing in no matter the year.
it didn’t take any money to draft Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow, etc. you know, the guys competing for conference titles and superbowls. RBs don’t make big money anymore, so the historical assessment of the years where they did no longer apply. Are there teams with great QBs that are being held back because they have a high priced RB?
And It wasn’t too long ago it was thought that no QB will ever win a title during the big second contract. Well, that too is old think. It’s pretty much going to be the norm moving forward.
Allen, Jackson and Burrow are great young QBs, they’ve yet to win a Super Bowl so they don’t apply to the original point I’m making.
And while you’re right it didn’t take money to draft Mahomes, he won the Super Bowl this year with a large contract and 7th round RB…. They used money that would be allocated to the RB position to resign him and keep him. Brady and Manning also won Super Bowls over the past 10 years while on larger contracts and without high $$ RBs.
The bottom line is different positions have different values and we’re seeing how Schoen views that. My gut says his long term vision for building a Super Bowl caliber team doesn’t involve a lot of cap assets allocated to the RB position. The tag and the offers to Barkley this year signal that they know they don’t yet have a fully built roster and need him temporarily to stay competitive in short term.
If the front office really felt that paying a RB big money would help them win a Super Bowl Barkley would have been signed already.
RE: RE: RE: I posted this the other day, and still believe it will be the case.
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
I don’t know why the Giants would ever want to factor him into two more years. We already got hit the 10.1 charge this year and the lack of a long term deal prevented us from using that spread out figure in FA this year. Unless we are totally strapped for in season operability, I would try to use as much of the salary this year as possible as we already have included that cost into this year’s roster. To spread it out over three years seems silly at this point. To me, this is a two year deal with a team option for a third. If not, play on the franchise or hold out and see how many teams are willing to pay him significantly more than we would
Unused cap space rolls over. Front-loading the deal to gain more cap space next year has basically the same effect as carrying the unused savings this year into next year. As long as there aren't any 2025 guarantees, Schoen doesn’t really have to get too clever to achieve the outcome you're suggesting.
teams with top QBs are most likely to win it all, that’s a simple fact of todays NFL. If you don’t have a tier 1/2 QB you are very likely to struggle to even get close until QB is upgraded. Upgrading QB isn’t a money issue.
The 2 teams that were the closest invested heavily in RB - SF and Tennessee. Neither team sealed the deal because they didn’t have the QB, not because their running backs kept them from upgrading another position.
And now, all these years later, the contracts we are talking about are small, and really not a big deal anymore. IMO Barkley helps Jones become a borderline top 10 QB - without him I’m not so sure and if we are talking a few million dollars difference, I’d rather keep him. If we are taking a massive difference then sure, take it year by year.
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
because NFL GMs are now seeing where value is better spent on the roster. Of course teams still want and need RBs but the more astute GMs not beholden to poorly thought-out high draft mistakes want several, interchangeable and disposable RBs because they get hurt too often and their career life cycles are not one for smart longer term investment,
A few deals here and there with some on the top of the ladder moving up and down free agent signing percentages isn’t all that interesting. And they certainly aren’t moving the dollar needle versus other offensive positions GMs focus on. Barkley’s $10m guaranteed deal is likely even more than Schoen values him, but in a one-year stretch he is willing to let it go. Once Barkley sees the writing on the wall then he will get a longer deal. If he doesn’t, then he plays the dangerous game of injury risk for so little upside.
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
It's not a bad point. RBs take a beating and SB absolutely look more determined last year to run hard between the tackles.
Perhaps it was coaching. Perhaps it was Team Barkley feeling the onus of the second contract.
I always found it interesting that LW got his career high in sacks in his contract year. A number I predict he will never sniff again...
This refrain is getting old.
Both players mentioned have work ethics that have been universally lauded. LW I dont think missed a game prior to coming to the Giants. Barkley came back from a high ankle in 3 games during his 2nd season and didnt shy from contact really at all playing with his shoulder injury last year.
It would be one thing if we saw both players in sweats on the sideline every few games, but that was never the case.
Im just curious, and Ive asked before, what aspect of the team is going to be scrutinized over and over when Barkley has a very good to great season with us along with Jones. Maybe if Thib doesnt get at least 10 sacks he will be the new target? Maybe if AT has a less than spectacular year at LT, we can critique taking him over Wirfs or Wills? Better yet, if LW goes off and Dex has less sacks maybe we can say that we acted too hastily is giving him the contract he got?
from ESPN about how we got here with the RB position being more devalued than ever. RBs market - ( New Window )
That should be mandatory reading for any serious football fan.
I say this as a fan who wants the Giants to bring back Barkley next year -- with Kafka, Jones's legs, and the upgrade in speed at the pass catching positions -- I don't think the Giants would score fewer points without Barkley.
Nothing is getting older than the BBI masses devouring the same BS
media strategy the Giants use time and time again. And my critique isn't against wanting to have a narrative, every business should. It is about their complete inability to be objective at all, to a point of where their personal feelings get caught up into the projections of player performance.
Someone with a "good work ethic" is basically just the equivalent of calling someone a good egg. It is built on an antiquated framework of organizational psychology with warped sensibilities like "people need to go into an office to be productive."
No one should even make it about this or build a discussion around it. Someone who can get the same production with less "time in the office" is better than the other way around and anyone that doesn't see it that way is stuck in the past. There is no valor in being sub par at what you do and spending a bunch of time perhaps even reinforcing habits that are getting you no where.
Daniel Jones improved the very second he got a better coach and not a moment before that. And his best year before that was when he was greenest with his 2nd best coach. That is what the data says. All the time he spend being a good egg before that was actually making him worse, the time didn't matter at all. The approach does.
The more we hear this stuff about the players the more it actually signals the elements in the organization still stuck in the past.
LW is an elite talent in the form of a physical specimen and power/speed combo. About half his seasons he's looked dominant in spurts, one straight up dominant about half he hasn't. We could speculate all day on why that is and interesting cases could be made on all sides. But the high horsitude of these "work ethic" interjections pushed by a biased source with agendas around personal feelings are boring on a good day.
Do personal qualities matter? Is a big part of success due to that? I mean yeah of course. But when they are constantly twisted around to act like certain outcomes should occur because someone is a good egg. Or WORSE as a retort to a factual statement about bad play like LW had his best year in a contract year, FACT. It wasn't just his best, it was by far his best. That's when your opinions are about as useful as a literal dinosaur. It smacks of defensiveness and knowing the truth yourself and desperately searching for that to be wrong. How dare you interject that fact into this alternate reality that I would like to share with my biased source! Good eggs couldn't possibly play harder for money! He's a good egg, we were told he's a good egg.
Anyone that says this crap learned nothing from the "cultcha" purge. You are completely missing the mark if your response to I'm concerned about his monetary motivation is some good egg based defense. These people are literally cutting their lifespans to make a living that is going to carry them the rest of their lives, especially with the wear and tear it takes on their bodies and their minds. You are dumb if you don't think money is the primary driver for them. And that makes them neither good eggs or bad. It makes them humans. IMO this absolutely has to do with the fact elements in Giants leadership still want to tell themselves their billion dollar organization is a family business and when you are trying to build a little family you don't want to face the fact that maybe a lot of the people in your family just simply care more about money than hanging out with you in your building. And they can actually manipulate your opinions of their play by acting just the way you want them to act. DJ got the part of the family treatment but gave the Giants not such family discount.
Not everyone is Michael Jordan or LT, in fact most are not. Most are just doing a job that has provided a nice life for them and like most people they'd like to win but some days or years they wake up without that fire in their belly. Good, smart, modern leaders want to dig into how to motivate everyone properly and take that responsibility seriously all the time. I'm sure LW sells the idea quite well that he is "putting in all the effort needed."
BUT and there is a big BUT the actual data shows inconsistency in his play. And I personally don't care if it is partially due to injury, all due to effort factors in his control or like for many people something that they are entirely unaware of until they are properly inspired or certain factors line up. The important point is he could very easily not play up to his contract and no amount of him spending time in a building or having the right conversations with you is going to change that.
And to bring it all home here, the good eggedness is a terrible framework to validate and must be handily rejected by any community that cares about performance. Because we never, ever need to talk about if elite performers are good eggs. Hell, Michael Jordan did not sound like a very likable guy to be around at all.
We only talk about good work ethic as some kind of BS bonus points in places where people are underperforming relative to peers or pay. Letting this be a distraction from the far more important point of how to work smarter and ultimately perform better is definitionally unproductive
teams with top QBs are most likely to win it all, that’s a simple fact of todays NFL. If you don’t have a tier 1/2 QB you are very likely to struggle to even get close until QB is upgraded. Upgrading QB isn’t a money issue.
The 2 teams that were the closest invested heavily in RB - SF and Tennessee. Neither team sealed the deal because they didn’t have the QB, not because their running backs kept them from upgrading another position.
And now, all these years later, the contracts we are talking about are small, and really not a big deal anymore. IMO Barkley helps Jones become a borderline top 10 QB - without him I’m not so sure and if we are talking a few million dollars difference, I’d rather keep him. If we are taking a massive difference then sure, take it year by year.
To be on the record, I like Saquon nor am I trying to talk him down. The issue with allocating the cap money to him goes to your point in helping Jones. The reality is you can find RBs late in the draft and cheap that also help the QB but other positions, such as a true #1 receiver are much harder to find. Yes Barkley helps Jones, but if his cap number prohibits us from signing a true #1 in 2024 did we do what’s best for our QB in the long run?
In the current league cap dollars are better allocated to the passing game on offense and stopping the passing game on defense. And yes Barkley helps the passing game but not nearly as much as Justin Jefferson, Stefan Diggs or Tyreke Hill would.
you can win with a 7th round RB. And of course I want Justin Jefferson over Barkley - is he a UFA? If not how do we get the next version of him? The answer is, in all likelihood, the draft and the next option would be a trade, not FA.
My problem with the no RB crowd is that the argument turns into a “I’d rather have X” - yeah me too most of the time. But we can have both, teams do it all the time. And we are talking about 2023 prices not 2016 prices, which furthers my point.
We need to upgrade Guard and we can do that while also paying Barkley.
I agree with this 1000%
Kamara getting 34M is sticking in SB craw because that contract
you can win with a 7th round RB. And of course I want Justin Jefferson over Barkley - is he a UFA? If not how do we get the next version of him? The answer is, in all likelihood, the draft and the next option would be a trade, not FA.
My problem with the no RB crowd is that the argument turns into a “I’d rather have X” - yeah me too most of the time. But we can have both, teams do it all the time. And we are talking about 2023 prices not 2016 prices, which furthers my point.
We need to upgrade Guard and we can do that while also paying Barkley.
In the context of this year I agree, it’s long term I get wary. I always felt like this was a 3 year rebuild with next year targeted at when we make our move. Having 12-14 Mil tied up in a 27 year old RB at that point isn’t a great position to be in. I’m torn, I want him on a the team but every ounce of data and every trend says giving him the big contract is the wrong move. If it works, he’s the outlier.
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
I consider this to be very smart, a veteran move. Why risk injury for almost nothing, live to fight another day. Any vet, at any position, does this and is coached to do this
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
This is mostly fair, but there's a valid point to be made (including most of Gettleman's tenure here) that having a great RB doesn't prevent you from being lousy in the same way that having a great QB or great OL does.
In fact, I'd say that if your best players tend to be at the positions that aren't among the league's most expensive positions, that might be a pretty good indicator that your team is already lousy.
One of the things that made such a huge difference last year is that it was the first time that Barkley was healthy and wasn't the best offensive player on the field, IMO.
I mean, you can have the best punter in the league too, and if it costs you twice the market value to keep him, you're going to be just as lousy with him as you will without him. It's a salary cap league, the valuation matters. The roster construction matters. The positional value matters.
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
I consider this to be very smart, a veteran move. Why risk injury for almost nothing, live to fight another day. Any vet, at any position, does this and is coached to do this
It's not a smart, veteran move when you're trying to run out the clock.
He is going to play for the Giants at some point. Whether he holds out or not is the issue.
If he does sit out its a dumb move. He will never make that money back. He has no leverage. Yes he is the Giants best RB but in his 5 years the Giants made the playoffs once and he was great one year, good one year and average/injured the rest.
We are a better team with him but he is not irreplaceable. Also keep in mind that he is working out with Jones so I believe he has every intention of playing with the Giants one way or another. If I had to guess, I think he signs a deal with similar guarantees to the sum of the FT this tear and next so around $23-24 Mil guaranteed. It makes sense for both sides.
The Giants won a SB with two RB's on second contracts and a pretty expensive OL. Those units were not exactly the lead units of that team nor was the expensive OL. They certainly played a big role when most needed though.
What was a lead dog and a very inexpensive one considering the production were the WR's and TE. Four players on rookie deals.
Lot of different ways to win. Just make it up elsewhere and the best way to do that is the draft.
I don't see the issue with SB for the next two years.
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
I wouldn't though. We should grow in our understanding of the game as it changes. The Giants are telling you what their values on positions are.
Not all positions are equally important to winning. And to your point, how much money have the Giants spent this year to keep their best player talent from leaving? Extending Lawrence on a massive deal he deserves. Thomas getting a contract is inevitable.
We were all lamenting when Tiki retired because he made us a better team.
This was good enough to get to the playoffs, and good enough to win it all.
For years, long-time giants fans have positively lusted for old school linebacker play, because that's what won in '86 and 90.
They won it all twice with no linebackers anywhere that met that standard.
Front offices don't always get it right, but good front offices are right more often than they are wrong. And when you expand your view to the entire league, no one's paying running backs. They do pay other positions. I'm taking the best Corner in the league 10 times out of 10 if the other choice is the best RB in the league or the best Inside LB in the league.
I would agree this would be a low ball offer.
Per NFLPA records, Barkley is currently represented by Kim Miale of Roc Nation and Ed Perry of CAA. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Perry was added to the negotiating team in the middle of June.
The change suggests that Barkley was not fully satisfied with the service he was getting. However, he was not so dissatisfied that he fired Roc Nation.
Link - ( New Window )
ProFootballTalk piece on Saquon's agent - ( New Window )
RB market has only gotten worse since then. Giving him Chubb money seems fair to me. The Giants guarantee is almost double what he'd get playing on the tag.
Giants will likely creep up to $21-23M for their final offer over the weekend I think and that'll get this done.
Yeah. I guess last year is the most weighted, but can't overpay. There's also a "sentimentality" factor, where you don't mind as much paying for someone who contributed fully year after year, like a CMC. Again, more a Mara-like sentimentality, Schoen needs to be like Little Bill and have 0 sentimentality.
This is the best approach. Offer him 19 million....see if he blinks, once you get closer to the deadline, you make the real offer. Barkley's camp comes back with 30, we come back at 24 and then we settle in at 26 for 3 years. If they want to spread the money out to 4 years then the guarantees have to come up.
19 was our starting point.
Honestly, I still don't get this logic. 3/5 years he was quite productive. But for some reason 2019 or 2022 get ignored....not sure why. In 3 of his first 5 years in the league he was a top 5 RB in the league. To say otherwise is splitting hairs.
It is probably the baseline in the Giants' heads. "Why would we offer you the amount we REALLY see as the limit if you might take this?" Im sure him not showing up for OTAs was not an issue given his contract situation. The REAL offer will come soon, and it will be fair.
if barkley hits UFA next year with anything other than a career threatening injury, what does he get worst case on a 1 year deal?
remember evan engram got a 1 year 9m deal with 8.25m gtd off a brutal 2021 season where he had like 400 yards.
obj just got 15m guaranteed and he's a few years older coming off his 2nd acl.
aaron jones took a paycut this year from his old contract and the new one still guaranteed him 8.5m worth 23m over 2 years.
barring catastrophic injury, barkley is going to make at least 19m the next 2 years. tony pollard got the 10m tag off a broken leg.
Im sure that they are willing to go up from 19.5 to get it done. If thats their offer and his offer was the 36 Mcaffery got im sure the middle ground is reasonable.
Being that he has no leverage and they are 16 mill apart I would imagine if they give him #26 he takes it. Gets him past the double tag and slots him over Henry.
Agreed, and probably the most likely holdup to this point.
Barkley showed what type of player he could be in 2018 and then unfortunately was never really as good as that again. Last year was very good, not enough to move the needle here.
Agreed
Excellent analysis. And if CAA has been involved since June, then their addition to his team may not produce a contract breakthrough.
Are you going to do this analysis for other positions too? This is such a weak, flawed argument.
Which QBs did those guys play with, for starters? Other than old man Brees and a couple good Tannehill years, it’s been trash.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
Which is what the Giants position should be. His performance last year (as a running back) does not warrant $22MM guaranteed. If he gets better, happy to re-franchise him. If he stays the same, gets worse, or gets hurt, let him go.
I think it’s entirely injury related. I don’t think that the Giants want to find themselves in 12 months in a situation where they’ve essentially guaranteed a full second season after Saquon (knocks on wood) is coming off of a serious injury or an injury-marred 2023. I thought 19ish was the starting point before I saw Field Yates say on ESPN last month that 23 was the starting negotiating point. That 23 number surprised me a lot.
Quote:
guarantees $10M. It can't be assumed that a second tag is a guaranteed thing. Kinda the whole idea behind multi-year contracts. $22M shouldn't be used as a baseline.
if barkley hits UFA next year with anything other than a career threatening injury, what does he get worst case on a 1 year deal?
remember evan engram got a 1 year 9m deal with 8.25m gtd off a brutal 2021 season where he had like 400 yards.
obj just got 15m guaranteed and he's a few years older coming off his 2nd acl.
aaron jones took a paycut this year from his old contract and the new one still guaranteed him 8.5m worth 23m over 2 years.
barring catastrophic injury, barkley is going to make at least 19m the next 2 years. tony pollard got the 10m tag off a broken leg.
All really good points. As guy who does not want to pay SB or any RB really, my point of view is I am happy to have him walk next year and would only give him the 2nd tag (or an extension) if he played at or near the level he played in 2018. I hope he does. I think it is unlikely. So I understand why he says he must get XX guranteed. I just don't want the Giants to pay it.
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
Quote:
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
this whole saga is a figment of everyones imagination
Rich Eisen: Why the Giants Should Pay Saquon Barkley | The Rich Eisen Show - ( New Window )
Screw it. $20 million is it.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
Because SB wants the deal done and he thinks the agent was slowing things down?
Or, to put it another way, does he want a new agent so things get done faster, or so he gets more money? Typically, a new agent wants to impress the client by getting them more money. So I don't think this is a sign that things are about to smooth out and speed up.
Because SB wants the deal done and he thinks the agent was slowing things down?
Or, to put it another way, does he want a new agent so things get done faster, or so he gets more money? Typically, a new agent wants to impress the client by getting them more money. So I don't think this is a sign that things are about to smooth out and speed up.
We will never have an answer to any of those questions. I doubt an agent would sign a client to allow exposure to backlash as a result of details exposed as to why client fired agentm
Quote:
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
Uh, yeah we do. It was very public during the bye week and after the season
Let's see what happens next.
Quote:
In comment 16148472 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
Take the fucking hunt and sign or he will get oogotz
You have no idea what any of the previous offers were and how they compare to the one we're hearing about today. None of us do, so save your "each offer has been lower" nonsense. It's a figment of your imagination until proven otherwise.
Uh, yeah we do. It was very public during the bye week and after the season
We actually don’t. All we know is there was an offer he turned down, that’s it. Absolutely zero confirm figures, just AAV estimates.
Do you really not know the situation? Barkley wanted to become a FA where he’d have gotten a lot more than the Giants offer. He decided to forego the offer for a shot at FA with the Tag to fall back on. It almost worked. That’s a completely reasonable strategy. Nothing about that is “fucking up”, it’s calculated risk.
For the record I’ve read he turned down 3/39, 4/50, a contract with $19.5m guarnateed and one other for $26m guaranteed. There were others in forgetting as well. Nothing is clear.
As NYG fans we want him on the team, but no need to keep telling everyone you know the situation better and the strategy Team Barkley went down in all previous discussions.
IF he did want to switch agencies to one that hadn't been representing him, isn't there a waiting period (something like a week) before the new agency can ink a deal? If so, that would put the nix on any contract other than the tag (which I assume he can sign with or without an agent since there is no negotiation) as the deadline would expire before the waiting period was up. IF he did fire his agent and went to a new agency, we shouldn't be cheering...IF the waiting period thingy is true.
IF he did want to switch agencies to one that hadn't been representing him, isn't there a waiting period (something like a week) before the new agency can ink a deal? If so, that would put the nix on any contract other than the tag (which I assume he can sign with or without an agent since there is no negotiation) as the deadline would expire before the waiting period was up. IF he did fire his agent and went to a new agency, we shouldn't be cheering...IF the waiting period thingy is true.
Didnt somethi g similar happen with DJ mid-negotiations?
Excellent plan.
As NYG fans we want him on the team, but no need to keep telling everyone you know the situation better and the strategy Team Barkley went down in all previous discussions.
Lol, no shit I don’t know what happened, I’m not the one quoting contract offers. But I can guarantee you Barkley wanted to hit free agency, where he absolutely would have gotten a better offer, that’s how free agency works, it’s why players hate the tag.
You can disagree on the above, that’s fine. But it’s getting silly to read about how stupid Barkley is when no one knows what was offered. You should probably call out the posters doing that.
I’ve explained my case, and the logic that went into it. Glad you have a problem with that. Looking forward to you policing the “Barkley is stupid” dolts that riddle this board.
And I can guarantee you Barkleys goal was FA. Sorry man.
Quote:
But you can also stop with your guarantees and absolutes as well. That's silly as well.
I’ve explained my case, and the logic that went into it. Glad you have a problem with that. Looking forward to you policing the “Barkley is stupid” dolts that riddle this board.
And I can guarantee you Barkleys goal was FA. Sorry man.
Great. Keep making empty guarantees that you can't prove. And keep thinking that athletes and the manner in which their contract negotiations with management always follow logic.
Sorry man.
Yup, big loser
I don’t agree. I think Miles Sanders is pretty basic and he got $13m guaranteed for one plus season behind the best OL in the game. The market stunk because the available talent stunk. NFL teams are willing to pay premier players in FA no matter the position.
The timing of Barkleys big injury couldn’t have been worse. If it happened year 2 he would have gotten that good early deal. But because it was year 3 and wasn’t 100% back yet in year 4, he lost the ability to cash in early.
Jacobs was on the outs with the team his year 3 (the Gruden mess) so he didn’t get to cash in either.
Barkley will likely be a NYG for 2023 so not a lot of worry on that front. But the RB Market decline is real and will most likely continue beyond this contract dispute.
Quote:
Don't disagree that his goal was to be an UFA, but I don't think he was making much coin in this market. I feel bad for him & Jacobs, or as much as I can feel bad for dudes making millions...the RB market sucks.
I don’t agree. I think Miles Sanders is pretty basic and he got $13m guaranteed for one plus season behind the best OL in the game. The market stunk because the available talent stunk. NFL teams are willing to pay premier players in FA no matter the position.
I'm not sure Sanders is "basic." He's not as good as Barkley at Barkley's best, but I think the differences are only by degrees and don't amount to a massive measurable discrepancy in output at all.
Pollard is a better comp and while it’s close I’m taking Pollard over him since he’s a much better pass catcher and a better blocker. Problem is I don’t think Pollard is a full time every down back.
Quote:
Are you going to do this analysis for other positions too? This is such a weak, flawed argument.
Which QBs did those guys play with, for starters? Other than old man Brees and a couple good Tannehill years, it’s been trash.
So what you’re saying is I’m wrong because if they had the money and assets to put to other more important positions they would have won??? Which means I’m right. Got it. Thank you.
And It wasn’t too long ago it was thought that no QB will ever win a title during the big second contract. Well, that too is old think. It’s pretty much going to be the norm moving forward.
It may be trending up but if that's the case it is only due to cap inflation. From a positional basis, it's falling behind the rest on a consistent basis. Try to keep up.
Quote:
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
I don’t know why the Giants would ever want to factor him into two more years. We already got hit the 10.1 charge this year and the lack of a long term deal prevented us from using that spread out figure in FA this year. Unless we are totally strapped for in season operability, I would try to use as much of the salary this year as possible as we already have included that cost into this year’s roster. To spread it out over three years seems silly at this point. To me, this is a two year deal with a team option for a third. If not, play on the franchise or hold out and see how many teams are willing to pay him significantly more than we would
I really like Sanders, but 2022 was his first big year. He's only three months older than SB and SB has been considerably more productive. And while I wouldn't budge off the FT, guaranteed money > $20M would seem like the right place for Team Barkley to be.
The real interesting player in this RB drama is Josh Jacobs. He's younger than SB and just a better overall player. I would imagine Team Jacobs definitely wants Barkley to sign first...and soon.
Quote:
we are past that now, try to keep up. We just saw the most money handed out to RBs in free agency since 2019 - LeVeon Bell, and that was after sitting out a year. It bottomed out and is trending upwards and that’s without any real talent to choose from.
It may be trending up but if that's the case it is only due to cap inflation. From a positional basis, it's falling behind the rest on a consistent basis. Try to keep up.
“Only due to cap inflation” - so explain how the cap went up $10m in 2020 and RB FA contracts went down. Then it jumped 14% after Covid and those contracts went down again.
The talent on the market was bad, it’s pretty clear. Good RBs are locked up early unless a situation happens like I described above. Jacobs and Barkley are considerably better than any other UFA since Atleast 2019 and probably further back - they’d be cashing in no matter the year.
And It wasn’t too long ago it was thought that no QB will ever win a title during the big second contract. Well, that too is old think. It’s pretty much going to be the norm moving forward.
Allen, Jackson and Burrow are great young QBs, they’ve yet to win a Super Bowl so they don’t apply to the original point I’m making.
And while you’re right it didn’t take money to draft Mahomes, he won the Super Bowl this year with a large contract and 7th round RB…. They used money that would be allocated to the RB position to resign him and keep him. Brady and Manning also won Super Bowls over the past 10 years while on larger contracts and without high $$ RBs.
The bottom line is different positions have different values and we’re seeing how Schoen views that. My gut says his long term vision for building a Super Bowl caliber team doesn’t involve a lot of cap assets allocated to the RB position. The tag and the offers to Barkley this year signal that they know they don’t yet have a fully built roster and need him temporarily to stay competitive in short term.
If the front office really felt that paying a RB big money would help them win a Super Bowl Barkley would have been signed already.
Quote:
In comment 16148452 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
Monday SB will be offered, and will sign, a 3 year deal with $25M guaranteed.
SB can't turn that down as it guarantees him more than the 2 tags combined, and the Giants get to spread the cap hit out over 3 full years.
Throw is some "not likely to be earned" incentives and the agent can claim a great victory with the new "$70M deal."
Barkley is important to the Giants offense and having him fully engaged is important to Daboll and Jones.
I have thought this same thing when all this started except I thought 24 instead of 25. But yes this is what makes the most sense. This is no different than the DJ situation. Last second deal but same concept. I totally see this going at 26 mil guaranteed for 3. It matches his jersey and lines up logistically too.
I don’t know why the Giants would ever want to factor him into two more years. We already got hit the 10.1 charge this year and the lack of a long term deal prevented us from using that spread out figure in FA this year. Unless we are totally strapped for in season operability, I would try to use as much of the salary this year as possible as we already have included that cost into this year’s roster. To spread it out over three years seems silly at this point. To me, this is a two year deal with a team option for a third. If not, play on the franchise or hold out and see how many teams are willing to pay him significantly more than we would
Unused cap space rolls over. Front-loading the deal to gain more cap space next year has basically the same effect as carrying the unused savings this year into next year. As long as there aren't any 2025 guarantees, Schoen doesn’t really have to get too clever to achieve the outcome you're suggesting.
It's not a bad point. RBs take a beating and SB absolutely look more determined last year to run hard between the tackles.
Perhaps it was coaching. Perhaps it was Team Barkley feeling the onus of the second contract.
I always found it interesting that LW got his career high in sacks in his contract year. A number I predict he will never sniff again...
The 2 teams that were the closest invested heavily in RB - SF and Tennessee. Neither team sealed the deal because they didn’t have the QB, not because their running backs kept them from upgrading another position.
And now, all these years later, the contracts we are talking about are small, and really not a big deal anymore. IMO Barkley helps Jones become a borderline top 10 QB - without him I’m not so sure and if we are talking a few million dollars difference, I’d rather keep him. If we are taking a massive difference then sure, take it year by year.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
RBs market - ( New Window )
Jesus, they cant trade him without an offer he would accept.
Im pretty sure Schoen told SB's to put out feelers to see what other teams would give him and the Giants for his services.
He can't even show up to the facility without the tag being signed
A few deals here and there with some on the top of the ladder moving up and down free agent signing percentages isn’t all that interesting. And they certainly aren’t moving the dollar needle versus other offensive positions GMs focus on. Barkley’s $10m guaranteed deal is likely even more than Schoen values him, but in a one-year stretch he is willing to let it go. Once Barkley sees the writing on the wall then he will get a longer deal. If he doesn’t, then he plays the dangerous game of injury risk for so little upside.
Quote:
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
It's not a bad point. RBs take a beating and SB absolutely look more determined last year to run hard between the tackles.
Perhaps it was coaching. Perhaps it was Team Barkley feeling the onus of the second contract.
I always found it interesting that LW got his career high in sacks in his contract year. A number I predict he will never sniff again...
This refrain is getting old.
Both players mentioned have work ethics that have been universally lauded. LW I dont think missed a game prior to coming to the Giants. Barkley came back from a high ankle in 3 games during his 2nd season and didnt shy from contact really at all playing with his shoulder injury last year.
It would be one thing if we saw both players in sweats on the sideline every few games, but that was never the case.
Im just curious, and Ive asked before, what aspect of the team is going to be scrutinized over and over when Barkley has a very good to great season with us along with Jones. Maybe if Thib doesnt get at least 10 sacks he will be the new target? Maybe if AT has a less than spectacular year at LT, we can critique taking him over Wirfs or Wills? Better yet, if LW goes off and Dex has less sacks maybe we can say that we acted too hastily is giving him the contract he got?
That should be mandatory reading for any serious football fan.
I say this as a fan who wants the Giants to bring back Barkley next year -- with Kafka, Jones's legs, and the upgrade in speed at the pass catching positions -- I don't think the Giants would score fewer points without Barkley.
Someone with a "good work ethic" is basically just the equivalent of calling someone a good egg. It is built on an antiquated framework of organizational psychology with warped sensibilities like "people need to go into an office to be productive."
No one should even make it about this or build a discussion around it. Someone who can get the same production with less "time in the office" is better than the other way around and anyone that doesn't see it that way is stuck in the past. There is no valor in being sub par at what you do and spending a bunch of time perhaps even reinforcing habits that are getting you no where.
Daniel Jones improved the very second he got a better coach and not a moment before that. And his best year before that was when he was greenest with his 2nd best coach. That is what the data says. All the time he spend being a good egg before that was actually making him worse, the time didn't matter at all. The approach does.
The more we hear this stuff about the players the more it actually signals the elements in the organization still stuck in the past.
LW is an elite talent in the form of a physical specimen and power/speed combo. About half his seasons he's looked dominant in spurts, one straight up dominant about half he hasn't. We could speculate all day on why that is and interesting cases could be made on all sides. But the high horsitude of these "work ethic" interjections pushed by a biased source with agendas around personal feelings are boring on a good day.
Do personal qualities matter? Is a big part of success due to that? I mean yeah of course. But when they are constantly twisted around to act like certain outcomes should occur because someone is a good egg. Or WORSE as a retort to a factual statement about bad play like LW had his best year in a contract year, FACT. It wasn't just his best, it was by far his best. That's when your opinions are about as useful as a literal dinosaur. It smacks of defensiveness and knowing the truth yourself and desperately searching for that to be wrong. How dare you interject that fact into this alternate reality that I would like to share with my biased source! Good eggs couldn't possibly play harder for money! He's a good egg, we were told he's a good egg.
Anyone that says this crap learned nothing from the "cultcha" purge. You are completely missing the mark if your response to I'm concerned about his monetary motivation is some good egg based defense. These people are literally cutting their lifespans to make a living that is going to carry them the rest of their lives, especially with the wear and tear it takes on their bodies and their minds. You are dumb if you don't think money is the primary driver for them. And that makes them neither good eggs or bad. It makes them humans. IMO this absolutely has to do with the fact elements in Giants leadership still want to tell themselves their billion dollar organization is a family business and when you are trying to build a little family you don't want to face the fact that maybe a lot of the people in your family just simply care more about money than hanging out with you in your building. And they can actually manipulate your opinions of their play by acting just the way you want them to act. DJ got the part of the family treatment but gave the Giants not such family discount.
Not everyone is Michael Jordan or LT, in fact most are not. Most are just doing a job that has provided a nice life for them and like most people they'd like to win but some days or years they wake up without that fire in their belly. Good, smart, modern leaders want to dig into how to motivate everyone properly and take that responsibility seriously all the time. I'm sure LW sells the idea quite well that he is "putting in all the effort needed."
BUT and there is a big BUT the actual data shows inconsistency in his play. And I personally don't care if it is partially due to injury, all due to effort factors in his control or like for many people something that they are entirely unaware of until they are properly inspired or certain factors line up. The important point is he could very easily not play up to his contract and no amount of him spending time in a building or having the right conversations with you is going to change that.
And to bring it all home here, the good eggedness is a terrible framework to validate and must be handily rejected by any community that cares about performance. Because we never, ever need to talk about if elite performers are good eggs. Hell, Michael Jordan did not sound like a very likable guy to be around at all.
We only talk about good work ethic as some kind of BS bonus points in places where people are underperforming relative to peers or pay. Letting this be a distraction from the far more important point of how to work smarter and ultimately perform better is definitionally unproductive
The 2 teams that were the closest invested heavily in RB - SF and Tennessee. Neither team sealed the deal because they didn’t have the QB, not because their running backs kept them from upgrading another position.
And now, all these years later, the contracts we are talking about are small, and really not a big deal anymore. IMO Barkley helps Jones become a borderline top 10 QB - without him I’m not so sure and if we are talking a few million dollars difference, I’d rather keep him. If we are taking a massive difference then sure, take it year by year.
To be on the record, I like Saquon nor am I trying to talk him down. The issue with allocating the cap money to him goes to your point in helping Jones. The reality is you can find RBs late in the draft and cheap that also help the QB but other positions, such as a true #1 receiver are much harder to find. Yes Barkley helps Jones, but if his cap number prohibits us from signing a true #1 in 2024 did we do what’s best for our QB in the long run?
In the current league cap dollars are better allocated to the passing game on offense and stopping the passing game on defense. And yes Barkley helps the passing game but not nearly as much as Justin Jefferson, Stefan Diggs or Tyreke Hill would.
My problem with the no RB crowd is that the argument turns into a “I’d rather have X” - yeah me too most of the time. But we can have both, teams do it all the time. And we are talking about 2023 prices not 2016 prices, which furthers my point.
We need to upgrade Guard and we can do that while also paying Barkley.
I agree with this 1000%
My problem with the no RB crowd is that the argument turns into a “I’d rather have X” - yeah me too most of the time. But we can have both, teams do it all the time. And we are talking about 2023 prices not 2016 prices, which furthers my point.
We need to upgrade Guard and we can do that while also paying Barkley.
In the context of this year I agree, it’s long term I get wary. I always felt like this was a 3 year rebuild with next year targeted at when we make our move. Having 12-14 Mil tied up in a 27 year old RB at that point isn’t a great position to be in. I’m torn, I want him on a the team but every ounce of data and every trend says giving him the big contract is the wrong move. If it works, he’s the outlier.
Quote:
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
I consider this to be very smart, a veteran move. Why risk injury for almost nothing, live to fight another day. Any vet, at any position, does this and is coached to do this
Quote:
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
Quote:
In comment 16148440 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
This is mostly fair, but there's a valid point to be made (including most of Gettleman's tenure here) that having a great RB doesn't prevent you from being lousy in the same way that having a great QB or great OL does.
In fact, I'd say that if your best players tend to be at the positions that aren't among the league's most expensive positions, that might be a pretty good indicator that your team is already lousy.
One of the things that made such a huge difference last year is that it was the first time that Barkley was healthy and wasn't the best offensive player on the field, IMO.
I mean, you can have the best punter in the league too, and if it costs you twice the market value to keep him, you're going to be just as lousy with him as you will without him. It's a salary cap league, the valuation matters. The roster construction matters. The positional value matters.
None of those factors are especially kind to RBs.
I wonder if he gets more or less than SB?
Quote:
In comment 16148641 DefenseWins said:
Quote:
like he was in his contract year. Makes me wonder how often he drops his shoulder to power through defenders this season.
I actually think Barkley both opted for the sideline step out and checked himself out of more drives than he ever has in his career. I still think he had a very good year but rookie saquon doesn't take the out of bounds no contact and check himself out of so many series. It happens. These guys get hurt and don't put it on the field the same way they did at their height. Beckham does the same thing now. He wa another one that fought for every yard when he was younger.
I consider this to be very smart, a veteran move. Why risk injury for almost nothing, live to fight another day. Any vet, at any position, does this and is coached to do this
It's not a smart, veteran move when you're trying to run out the clock.
If he does sit out its a dumb move. He will never make that money back. He has no leverage. Yes he is the Giants best RB but in his 5 years the Giants made the playoffs once and he was great one year, good one year and average/injured the rest.
We are a better team with him but he is not irreplaceable. Also keep in mind that he is working out with Jones so I believe he has every intention of playing with the Giants one way or another. If I had to guess, I think he signs a deal with similar guarantees to the sum of the FT this tear and next so around $23-24 Mil guaranteed. It makes sense for both sides.
What was a lead dog and a very inexpensive one considering the production were the WR's and TE. Four players on rookie deals.
Lot of different ways to win. Just make it up elsewhere and the best way to do that is the draft.
I don't see the issue with SB for the next two years.
Quote:
In comment 16148440 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
I agree with this 1000%
Putting QB aside, you could make this claim about the bet players at any position. There are 22 players out there plus special teams, its a team game. The point isn't if these players won a Super Bowl, its if they made their teams substantially better. You can be a much better team and still not win a Super Bowl, and you don't throw away a good player at a position just because you havent won a Super Bowl. If you get rid of your best players all the time you will be lousy forever.
I wouldn't though. We should grow in our understanding of the game as it changes. The Giants are telling you what their values on positions are.
Not all positions are equally important to winning. And to your point, how much money have the Giants spent this year to keep their best player talent from leaving? Extending Lawrence on a massive deal he deserves. Thomas getting a contract is inevitable.
We were all lamenting when Tiki retired because he made us a better team.
This was good enough to get to the playoffs, and good enough to win it all.
For years, long-time giants fans have positively lusted for old school linebacker play, because that's what won in '86 and 90.
They won it all twice with no linebackers anywhere that met that standard.
Front offices don't always get it right, but good front offices are right more often than they are wrong. And when you expand your view to the entire league, no one's paying running backs. They do pay other positions. I'm taking the best Corner in the league 10 times out of 10 if the other choice is the best RB in the league or the best Inside LB in the league.