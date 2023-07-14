for display only
McKinney extension… Where do you stand?

JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 11:08 am
Xavier McKinney is heading into his 4th NFL season, and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. Where do you guys stand with as far as extending him to a long term contract?

I for one, would not prioritize signing him long term. I think he’s a fine starting NFL safety, but I think he’s a little overrated here on BBI. He’s clearly the best safety in a group of subpar players on the team, and for this reason he gets hyped to the moon on here. Also I didn’t like how he handled his injury last season. He wasn’t honest with his responses to the media, and then got real snarky when he was questioned on it.

If I were Schoen, I’d let him test the market and decide if we want to match when he comes back with an offer.
He needs to prove it  
robbieballs2003 : 7/14/2023 11:09 am : link
I suspect the league might value him more than you do.  
Section331 : 7/14/2023 11:13 am : link
Letting him “test the market” leaves room for an offer higher than NYG are willing to go. He’s a good player, I’d offer a fair value extension, and if he balks, then let him hit the market.
RE: He needs to prove it  
JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 11:13 am : link
In comment 16148797 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Definitely agree. He needs to have a big season, with more impact plays like his 2nd season under Patrick Graham.
If he doesn't jam his arm  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/14/2023 11:19 am : link
into a thresher, try not to let him slip away like Love (we'll probably see a lot more gashing plays of +20 yds this year, especially with injuries).

I do place more value on the "central" defenders like DT, MLB and S than most.
I'm optimistic...  
KingBlue : 7/14/2023 11:23 am : link
I think he missed alot of time last year. I think a second year in Wink's defense along with the addition of Banks and Okereke, and DL depth... McKinney will have a big year on the back end. I am excited to watch.
I realize people are down on him  
DieHard : 7/14/2023 11:23 am : link
because of the injury and how he handled it, and it's easy to pick apart his game. But he's capable of making game-changing and game-saving plays (batted-down pass vs Packers, final stop in Vikings playoff game), something a lot of teams would value. Pair him with more competent corners and another year in Wink's system and I think you'll see improved play. I agree, though, that this year is big for him.
FWIW  
djm : 7/14/2023 11:26 am : link
In the 8 games McKinney played in prior to the accident, NYG defense gave up an average of 19.6 PPG. In the 7 games he missed, the NYG defense gave up an average of 26 PPG. In the 4 games McKinney returned for, NYG gave up an average of 23.5--two of those were road playoff games against high powered offenses.

Are sure he's overrated? I think he's underrated because while he might not make a lot of splash wow plays, he's such an important QB in the secondary and he can cover people one on one...plus, 5 pass break ups are pretty important and splashy if you ask me.
the only thing he did wrong last year  
djm : 7/14/2023 11:27 am : link
was get on the ATV. His game is terrific.
Let him play the year  
RicFlair : 7/14/2023 11:28 am : link
even if you think the stats I posted are a bit misleading  
djm : 7/14/2023 11:30 am : link
as the second half of the year when McK was out, NYG played a brutal part of their schedule, this is true, but the 4 games he came back for, the Giants played Philly twice and Minnesota once and still gave up less PPG than during the 7 game stretch he missed.

If you want to ignore the first 8 games when McK played, you can still see 23 ppg vs 26. McKinney is clearly an important piece for the defense.
Big fan of McKinnney. Aside from the freak accident, he's  
NBGblue : 7/14/2023 11:35 am : link
smart, tough, dependable and by all accounts a good teammate. The kind of player who you need to build a great defense. I would sign him long term and not let him hit the open market.
RE: I suspect the league might value him more than you do.  
Payasdaddy : 7/14/2023 11:36 am : link
In comment 16148802 Section331 said:
Quote:
Letting him “test the market” leaves room for an offer higher than NYG are willing to go. He’s a good player, I’d offer a fair value extension, and if he balks, then let him hit the market.


This
I like him, think he is good, maybe very good. But not dominant ( yet)
With todays cap, hard to give safety and ILB huge money
Would prefer to keep him, as a football talent  
JonC : 7/14/2023 11:37 am : link
but the open market cost of safeties is bananas.
He's a great player  
Chip : 7/14/2023 11:37 am : link
Hopefully we keep him and he could also be tagged.
RE: even if you think the stats I posted are a bit misleading  
JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 11:40 am : link
In comment 16148834 djm said:
Quote:
as the second half of the year when McK was out, NYG played a brutal part of their schedule, this is true, but the 4 games he came back for, the Giants played Philly twice and Minnesota once and still gave up less PPG than during the 7 game stretch he missed.

If you want to ignore the first 8 games when McK played, you can still see 23 ppg vs 26. McKinney is clearly an important piece for the defense.



I’ve stated that he’s a solid player, but I believe this has more to do with us not having an actual free safety with experience backing him up. Love, Pinnock, and Belton all struggled at the FS position, and that’s why Bobby McCain was signed.

This year will be big for McKinney. Schoen and company will have to decide if McKinney is worth the big bucks, or if they kid identify someone in the draft that can do the FS role.
As always depends on  
mfjmfj : 7/14/2023 11:40 am : link
the price. I want to see him stay, but as of now think he is a step or two below top tier Safety money. This year could change that analysis either way. I would plan to make him a solid offer mid-season.
RE: the only thing he did wrong last year  
Victor in CT : 7/14/2023 11:42 am : link
In comment 16148827 djm said:
Quote:
was get on the ATV. His game is terrific.


exactly
RE: RE: even if you think the stats I posted are a bit misleading  
JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 11:43 am : link
In comment 16148848 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 16148834 djm said:


Quote:


as the second half of the year when McK was out, NYG played a brutal part of their schedule, this is true, but the 4 games he came back for, the Giants played Philly twice and Minnesota once and still gave up less PPG than during the 7 game stretch he missed.

If you want to ignore the first 8 games when McK played, you can still see 23 ppg vs 26. McKinney is clearly an important piece for the defense.




I’ve stated that he’s a solid player, but I believe this has more to do with us not having an actual free safety with experience backing him up. Love, Pinnock, and Belton all struggled at the FS position, and that’s why Bobby McCain was signed.

This year will be big for McKinney. Schoen and company will have to decide if McKinney is worth the big bucks, or if they kid identify someone in the draft that can do the FS role.


It they can identify.
I believe the 1st half of the season will determine his fate  
Rudy5757 : 7/14/2023 11:50 am : link
If he's having a good season the Giants will try to lock him up long term during the season. If he's not I think they will wait it out.

I think he is a good player with the potential to be great. He just hasnt been great. We have been teased about it for a few years and last year was going well until the injury. I have also heard recently that he is still not fully healed, so that is a factor.
Make The Barkley Decision, Then …  
Trainmaster : 7/14/2023 11:52 am : link
Worry about Andrew Thomas. McKinney has to wait.
He needs to earn the extension this year  
ZogZerg : 7/14/2023 11:58 am : link
I like him. I think he will.
He's a keeper, no question. And he doesn't have to earn anything  
ThomasG : 7/14/2023 12:08 pm : link
other than keep playing his game on field while being smarter off it.

Safeties can cost a lot come contract time. But that's why roster construction and who you pay when/why is uber-critical. Overpays to anyone, including disgruntled RBs, make the process that much more difficult.
RE: Make The Barkley Decision, Then …  
Dnew15 : 7/14/2023 12:36 pm : link
In comment 16148866 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Worry about Andrew Thomas. McKinney has to wait.


This.
Extend now while his value is "down"  
Metnut : 7/14/2023 12:51 pm : link
After he has the monster upcoming year I'm expecting him to have, it's going to be painful to extend them.
RE: FWIW  
Bill in UT : 7/14/2023 1:11 pm : link
In comment 16148823 djm said:
Quote:
In the 8 games McKinney played in prior to the accident, NYG defense gave up an average of 19.6 PPG. In the 7 games he missed, the NYG defense gave up an average of 26 PPG.


Didn't his injury overlap to some extent with Jackson and Williams also being hurt? And I think Belton was playing with a bad shoulder.
RE: RE: FWIW  
djm : 7/14/2023 1:21 pm : link
In comment 16148929 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 16148823 djm said:


Quote:


In the 8 games McKinney played in prior to the accident, NYG defense gave up an average of 19.6 PPG. In the 7 games he missed, the NYG defense gave up an average of 26 PPG.



Didn't his injury overlap to some extent with Jackson and Williams also being hurt? And I think Belton was playing with a bad shoulder.


The stats aren't gospel, I wasn't trying to imply otherwise, but they shouldn't be ignored either. The NYG defense is just better when McKinney is on the field.

And wasn't Williams hurt for a majority of October? McKinney was playing then. Jackson was more November I believe. But Don't forget Thibs was out early on when McK was playing and the D was playing well. Ojulari was hurt all year long, etc...
My take  
Biteymax22 : 7/14/2023 1:23 pm : link
Sign him to a contract before he hits FA because it will be more team friendly. Our defense was clearly better with him on the field.
Williams missed parts of the first half and second half of 22  
djm : 7/14/2023 1:28 pm : link
including games 3,4 and 5. McKinney played those games.

Jackson missed weeks 12-18. Thibs missed the first 2 games but probably needed 2-3 more to get his footing. We know Ojular wasn't out there first half of the year.

When McKinney was on the field those first 10 or so games the defense was not even close to full strength.
.  
pjcas18 : 7/14/2023 1:34 pm : link
Massachusetts
Yes  
Breeze_94 : 7/14/2023 1:38 pm : link
Assuming he can stay healthy…He’s the second best player on the defense IMO and his versatility is incredibly valuable for Winks Defense

He’s an Xfactor - a matchup guy who you can put on the opponents best RB or TE, have spy the QB, or he can play centerfield and be an eraser on the backend.

One week he was shadowing McCaffrey (and doing it well), then a week later versus Dallas he had a sequence of plays - a run stop while playing in the box, then the next play he’s running deep over the middle with Ceedee Lamb and makes a great play on the ball. Then a game or 2 later he makes one of the game saving plays by blitzing and deflecting a Rodgers pass.
There are 5 players  
Breeze_94 : 7/14/2023 1:45 pm : link
That are building blocks and should be extended…not including 1st/2nd year guys.

1. Jones - done
2. Thomas - TBD
3. Dex - done
4. McKinney - TBD
5. Saquon - soon hopefully

The other guys worth mentioning - Ojulari (2 years to be healthy and prove it), Jackson, and Leo (depending on how they perform this year)

This I the best core the Giants have had in over a decade - especially if guys like KT, Neal and Ojulari take the next step. Plus all of the other rookies and young guys from the 2022 draft.
RE: There are 5 players  
JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 1:56 pm : link
In comment 16148967 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
That are building blocks and should be extended…not including 1st/2nd year guys.

1. Jones - done
2. Thomas - TBD
3. Dex - done
4. McKinney - TBD
5. Saquon - soon hopefully

The other guys worth mentioning - Ojulari (2 years to be healthy and prove it), Jackson, and Leo (depending on how they perform this year)

This I the best core the Giants have had in over a decade - especially if guys like KT, Neal and Ojulari take the next step. Plus all of the other rookies and young guys from the 2022 draft.



Andrew Thomas is the best player on the team. There is no TBD with him IMO. The Giants have to do everything possible to keep him a Giant.
For me  
mpinmaine : 7/14/2023 2:43 pm : link
he is not a special talent
I root hard for every guy we draft  
mpinmaine : 7/14/2023 2:46 pm : link
he had one good year
I DO want him to stay with the Giants.  
TrevorC : 7/14/2023 8:16 pm : link
I DO think his ATV accident is overblown and he just didnt realize how badly he could get hurt and screw up his team.

But where does he fall based on production and positional value? I think he is more versatile than your typical FS. As well as being better closer to the line in coverage and run support, he is also a very good blitzer. His ability as a FS when he came back last year was off, but I attribute that to rust.

Based on this list of the top 16 (I wanted to include Matthieu), where is his pay slot at? Is he a top 5 safety based on age and wear and tear? Or is he top 10? Because somebody is going to see his future and possibly overpay.

We have now 4 safeties in camp that are cost controlled for the next several years and they think a ton of Pinnock. Is this another instance of positional value making him a cap casualty?

I stand  
David B. : 7/14/2023 8:18 pm : link
out of the path, and well away from his ATV.
Sorry that was so small  
TrevorC : 7/14/2023 8:19 pm : link
Didnt realize it would come out so badly....
Link to OTC for safety salaries - ( New Window )
I too am a big supporter of McKinney - I think he's a stud  
PatersonPlank : 7/14/2023 8:24 pm : link
I really don't know why some devalue their own players, but this guy is good and the league knows it. One of our best value/position draft picks. Clearly a 1st rounder.
He is a solid young player....  
DefenseWins : 7/14/2023 8:24 pm : link
I just do not understand this place sometimes. We have a kid who can play and has the right attitude. What more do you want? Dump him and then everyone can continue to complain about the lack of talent on the team?

You also have to know what you are looking at when you evaluate some players. It is not like a QB or RB. At his position, stats do not tell the whole story.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/14/2023 8:33 pm : link
I like him, but he needs to have a good season.
He is a good safety.  
section125 : 7/14/2023 9:00 pm : link
Not great. Mid value, certainly not double digit $$.
RE: I too am a big supporter of McKinney - I think he's a stud  
TrevorC : 7/14/2023 9:35 pm : link
In comment 16149225 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
I really don't know why some devalue their own players, but this guy is good and the league knows it. One of our best value/position draft picks. Clearly a 1st rounder.


I think we are saying similar things. But based on the list of top safeties, what kind of offer is palatable before it gets to the point of sticking with the other players we have?
RE: He is a good safety.  
TrevorC : 7/14/2023 9:37 pm : link
In comment 16149236 section125 said:
Quote:
Not great. Mid value, certainly not double digit $$.


So you think he is only top 20? Because he is going to get double figure offers next year. I will put money on it.
Good player but not top 10 imv  
Rick in Dallas : 7/14/2023 9:40 pm : link
Let’s see how he plays this year
RE: Good player but not top 10 imv  
TrevorC : 7/14/2023 10:45 pm : link
In comment 16149251 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Let’s see how he plays this year


Personally, I think he is def top ten....UP AND COMING SAFETIES. That is what you are paying for is what he is GOING to do. The big question is it is going to cost between 12-14 mill a year to keep him in blue. Thats not a little. But if he can be a combo of Antrel Rolle and Kenny Phillips, rhen certainly.

But is he more one than the other? Honestly I dont have much to back up his deep game.

He is a very nice multi safety, but he 0layed with Julian for 3 years. Did that allow him to play deep as much?
RE: He needs to prove it  
BigBlueinDE : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 16148797 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


+1
I'd rather  
ElitoCanton : 5:19 pm : link
pay him than Barkley.
