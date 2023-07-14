McKinney extension… Where do you stand?

Xavier McKinney is heading into his 4th NFL season, and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. Where do you guys stand with as far as extending him to a long term contract?
I for one, would not prioritize signing him long term. I think he’s a fine starting NFL safety, but I think he’s a little overrated here on BBI. He’s clearly the best safety in a group of subpar players on the team, and for this reason he gets hyped to the moon on here. Also I didn’t like how he handled his injury last season. He wasn’t honest with his responses to the media, and then got real snarky when he was questioned on it.
If I were Schoen, I’d let him test the market and decide if we want to match when he comes back with an offer.
Definitely agree. He needs to have a big season, with more impact plays like his 2nd season under Patrick Graham.
I do place more value on the "central" defenders like DT, MLB and S than most.
Are sure he's overrated? I think he's underrated because while he might not make a lot of splash wow plays, he's such an important QB in the secondary and he can cover people one on one...plus, 5 pass break ups are pretty important and splashy if you ask me.
If you want to ignore the first 8 games when McK played, you can still see 23 ppg vs 26. McKinney is clearly an important piece for the defense.
I like him, think he is good, maybe very good. But not dominant ( yet)
With todays cap, hard to give safety and ILB huge money
as the second half of the year when McK was out, NYG played a brutal part of their schedule, this is true, but the 4 games he came back for, the Giants played Philly twice and Minnesota once and still gave up less PPG than during the 7 game stretch he missed.
If you want to ignore the first 8 games when McK played, you can still see 23 ppg vs 26. McKinney is clearly an important piece for the defense.
I’ve stated that he’s a solid player, but I believe this has more to do with us not having an actual free safety with experience backing him up. Love, Pinnock, and Belton all struggled at the FS position, and that’s why Bobby McCain was signed.
This year will be big for McKinney. Schoen and company will have to decide if McKinney is worth the big bucks, or if they kid identify someone in the draft that can do the FS role.
I think he is a good player with the potential to be great. He just hasnt been great. We have been teased about it for a few years and last year was going well until the injury. I have also heard recently that he is still not fully healed, so that is a factor.
Safeties can cost a lot come contract time. But that's why roster construction and who you pay when/why is uber-critical. Overpays to anyone, including disgruntled RBs, make the process that much more difficult.
Didn't his injury overlap to some extent with Jackson and Williams also being hurt? And I think Belton was playing with a bad shoulder.
In the 8 games McKinney played in prior to the accident, NYG defense gave up an average of 19.6 PPG. In the 7 games he missed, the NYG defense gave up an average of 26 PPG.
Didn't his injury overlap to some extent with Jackson and Williams also being hurt? And I think Belton was playing with a bad shoulder.
The stats aren't gospel, I wasn't trying to imply otherwise, but they shouldn't be ignored either. The NYG defense is just better when McKinney is on the field.
And wasn't Williams hurt for a majority of October? McKinney was playing then. Jackson was more November I believe. But Don't forget Thibs was out early on when McK was playing and the D was playing well. Ojulari was hurt all year long, etc...
Jackson missed weeks 12-18. Thibs missed the first 2 games but probably needed 2-3 more to get his footing. We know Ojular wasn't out there first half of the year.
When McKinney was on the field those first 10 or so games the defense was not even close to full strength.
He’s an Xfactor - a matchup guy who you can put on the opponents best RB or TE, have spy the QB, or he can play centerfield and be an eraser on the backend.
One week he was shadowing McCaffrey (and doing it well), then a week later versus Dallas he had a sequence of plays - a run stop while playing in the box, then the next play he’s running deep over the middle with Ceedee Lamb and makes a great play on the ball. Then a game or 2 later he makes one of the game saving plays by blitzing and deflecting a Rodgers pass.
1. Jones - done
2. Thomas - TBD
3. Dex - done
4. McKinney - TBD
5. Saquon - soon hopefully
The other guys worth mentioning - Ojulari (2 years to be healthy and prove it), Jackson, and Leo (depending on how they perform this year)
This I the best core the Giants have had in over a decade - especially if guys like KT, Neal and Ojulari take the next step. Plus all of the other rookies and young guys from the 2022 draft.
Andrew Thomas is the best player on the team. There is no TBD with him IMO. The Giants have to do everything possible to keep him a Giant.
But where does he fall based on production and positional value? I think he is more versatile than your typical FS. As well as being better closer to the line in coverage and run support, he is also a very good blitzer. His ability as a FS when he came back last year was off, but I attribute that to rust.
Based on this list of the top 16 (I wanted to include Matthieu), where is his pay slot at? Is he a top 5 safety based on age and wear and tear? Or is he top 10? Because somebody is going to see his future and possibly overpay.
We have now 4 safeties in camp that are cost controlled for the next several years and they think a ton of Pinnock. Is this another instance of positional value making him a cap casualty?
You also have to know what you are looking at when you evaluate some players. It is not like a QB or RB. At his position, stats do not tell the whole story.
I think we are saying similar things. But based on the list of top safeties, what kind of offer is palatable before it gets to the point of sticking with the other players we have?
So you think he is only top 20? Because he is going to get double figure offers next year. I will put money on it.
Personally, I think he is def top ten....UP AND COMING SAFETIES. That is what you are paying for is what he is GOING to do. The big question is it is going to cost between 12-14 mill a year to keep him in blue. Thats not a little. But if he can be a combo of Antrel Rolle and Kenny Phillips, rhen certainly.
But is he more one than the other? Honestly I dont have much to back up his deep game.
He is a very nice multi safety, but he 0layed with Julian for 3 years. Did that allow him to play deep as much?
