McKinney extension… Where do you stand? JoeyBigBlue : 7/14/2023 11:08 am

Xavier McKinney is heading into his 4th NFL season, and will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season. Where do you guys stand with as far as extending him to a long term contract?



I for one, would not prioritize signing him long term. I think he’s a fine starting NFL safety, but I think he’s a little overrated here on BBI. He’s clearly the best safety in a group of subpar players on the team, and for this reason he gets hyped to the moon on here. Also I didn’t like how he handled his injury last season. He wasn’t honest with his responses to the media, and then got real snarky when he was questioned on it.



If I were Schoen, I’d let him test the market and decide if we want to match when he comes back with an offer.