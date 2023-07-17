No deal for Saquon

For the record, I have been a strong supporter of Schoen and Daboll from the start. I am not angry nor do I care about Barkley's feelings. I care about a calculus for winning football games. The Jones contract is only sensible if he is surrounded with talent. Playing hardball then with one of the only talented offensive playmakers on this team seems like a senseless hill to plant the running back value philosophy flag on for such a di minimis financial commitment... We'll see.
I think the message here is that Daboll/Schoen believe that adding Waller, Campbell, Hyatt, a healthy Robinson, etc have armed Jones with more infantry and there is no need to over-pay for ANY RB, specifically SB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The value philosophy conversation is still in play
Overpay? That has nothing to do with my point. My point was understanding Barkley performance. But since you bring it up, the price per value is a steal. We’re playing $17 million a year to a TE who has been more injured the past two seasons than Barkley and no one blinks at that. The pendulum has swung so far anti RB that it’s become a buyers market. You can get them on the cheap.
Pass catchers are more valuable than running backs. The Giants offer would have put Barkley in the top 5 of his position on a per year basis.
…the handling of this situation by the front office further bolsters my belief that for the forst time in years…decades?…the Giants have competent management in place.
I love Saquan and from a fan’s perspective I wish he was signed, sealed, delivered. Been a fan for a long, long time and honestly, from a personnel standpoint, I feel I lost my ability to analyze roster management at all, at about the exact moment free agency came into play.
The current regime seems to have their act together and have kind of earned the benefit of the doubt from me. I believe what we ended up with today is probably the least bad outcome available when you consider all the various risk/reward scenarios and financial parameters.
I just hope that Saquan shows up at some point (preferably with a chip on his shoulder) and works hard for his $10.1 million. Probably not too much to ask and given the character he has demonstrated, probably likely.
Kinda bummed as a “it’s not my money” fan, but also kinda psyched that metrics and economic realities seem to be guiding the decision-making and nit some “touched by the hand of God bull$hit.”
This is a process, I think the franchise is finally headed in a good direction, and my disappointment today feels like prrof that professionals are guiding the team.
The Giants will take heat for it from the national media (they already are) but I don't care and I doubt Schoen cares either.
As for Schoen if anyone ever needed any more proof he is the right guy to be here for a long time this is it. This is not an easy thing to do and I suspect many GMs out there would have caved and given in. Probably the guy he replaced.
But he didn't and that says a lot. He is clearly worthy of the job and continuing to allow him the space to build the team.
may also be trying to set a precedent. Accept what we offer you during the season, it will only go down from here. Examples set being Love and Barkley. I can't recall if Jones was officially offered a contract during the season, I think they let Jones play out the year fully before offering anything. Let's see who gets offered during this season.
Jones stated they had NO talks during the season. None.
Jones benefits from Barkley and Barkley benefits from Jones. If you don’t understand that then you don’t understand football. None of that matters however if Evan Neal doesn’t take a big step forward and the rest of the OL plays well.
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't think so.
it's quite a common thing for a fella to swing his dick around only to have it cut off.
Schoen looks like a lazzy bully from my seat, and he didn't get it done. Not impressed. Country mouse pretending he city mouse. He ain't.
Baloney. Barkley and his agent overplayed their hand. Now he isn’t going to get paid and will be a 28 year old RB in a league where that’s an old man.
They should just pull the tender before he can sign it and let him find out the hard way the Giants we going to give him more than he would get anywhere else.
Barkley and his agent absolutely overplayed their hand. He's 26, BTW. Probaly true we would have given him more money than anywhere else.Undeniable his agent stinks, and he's made some bad calls.
Having said all that, and in part BECAUSE all that is true, Schoen, offering more money than anyone else ,should have gotten a contract done.It's telling that, after i start a thread on it, and Schoen DOES up the base guarantees to 22+ mil, Saquon turned it down. What's clear is that the bridges have been burnt. I like Schoen, but i have to think a great GM could have taken these realities and forged a deal. It can't be under estimated howe badly things had to have been soured by the time Schoen, on the last day, finally got asround to offering face saving guarantees. Too little, too late. I'm not laying this mess at Schoen's feet, but he certainly didn't resolve in a good way, and no Barkley( at least not one with his heart in it, and ready to go day 1) is not a good look. I think, Barkleys problematic agent notwithstanding, There were things that could have been done.It could have been handled better. Schoens posaitions may have been sound, but I think he was a klutz in his dealings, and got his own ass up in the airr when the first offer was turned down. It was sour after that, and he did nothing to make it better until the very last day, when I think he did it to cover his own ass more than anything else. I think Schoen is just fine with saquon playing on the tag. Peroblem is with the mindset he has now, no way we get 10 mil worth of football out of #26 this year.
RE: RE: RE: The value philosophy conversation is still in play
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
Based on the way he was used in the passing game under Daboll/Kafka, Barkley is a rather ordinary RB in the passing game.
You know Daboll and Schoen thought that, what with them having working with, of all people, Laura Young at the beginning of camp last year. I knew then he wasn't getting his bag. before they ever saw him play a down live.
For whatever their reasons are they are content to not have him in the building. They tagged him because they had to, not because they want him. Fans would have skinned them alive if they didn't appear to have tried to keep him.
Doubt they even want him next year. Think they tagged him this year so the fans didn't crucify them. I bet Schoen would have been fine moving on from him after he turned down the first offer. Something happened between the parties we don't really know about, I think. Lot of animus there.
I'm not sure why anybody is saying this is bad for the Giants or that Shoen screwed this up.
If there is anything bad for the Giants in this situation, its that they are paying a RB (any RB) $10M.
SB isn't wort a penny more, and I'm not sure he is even worth the $10M. He plays a devalued position, and I agree with those above who say that he is overrated by fans and media. For years I have pointed out that he has one of the lowest Run Success Rates in the league (he wasn't as bad in this category last year, middle of the pack)... Like I have said for year, a handful of highlight reel plays, doesn't make up for the bad ones. That is losing football.
Getting a comp pick for him eventually may be the most we will ever get for him.
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't crow yet until you see who steps up and makes the 300 carries, 1300 yards, 60 catches, long plays and takes the heat off the 40 million dollar man. The "who fucked around and find out" might be Schoen.
RE: I think Barkley made a mistake during the bye week and another one
That said, I think this system of paying your QB 30% of your cap and then chintzing other important players is stupid. More money for more players leads to more wins.
Yep, I wonder if that will ever get modified in the future.
Cause, we've seen it first hand...
Without a good RB and a good Oline, your QB will look like garbage. But as soon as you get a healthy running game and good offensive line play, your QB looks like he can play...then gets a big bag. Then, everyone else struggles to get paid their worth
I'd have bet a deal was done ~$25mmm. I'd love to know what the best offer was.
As Eric has repeatedly said, it's the height of stupidity for Barkley to sit out. He has one incentive: play and have a monster year.
In pure dollar terms, Barkley messed up including IMO turning down $22MM today if that's true. Yet there's nothing wrong with playing on the tag -- by definition you're being paid top of market.
I'd like to have seen Barkley signed long term but the tag is the Giants best-case other than the soft considerations. And maybe he's doing the right thing in that case too. He made what turned out to be above market offers to Barkley and Love. Both lost money turning them down. The next player in that situation may be more inclined to trust Schoen's ability to gauge the market.
Why should he play? He breaks his leg or wrecks his knee, the Giants aren't franchising him again and he's sold his career for 10 mil. He sits out, he hits the open market at age 27 and someone will give him a multi year deal. And the League's attitude toward the rb position could change on a dime and the money flows again.
If the Giants trade Barkley now or during the season is his new team able to immediately negotiate a contract with the player or must they take him on the tag and wait until season's end?
He cannot sign a multi-year contract with anyone as long as he's on the tag (and if he's traded on the tag, that would carry to the new team). He can sign a multi-year contract only if the tag is rescinded and he reaches unrestricted free agency, but in that case, he cannot sign a multi-year deal with the Giants. And the tag can't be rescinded once signed, so there's no way to trade him into a multi-year deal with anyone else.
He's boxed in right now. And I'm sure it sucks. I would hate being stuck with an employer who I think is both underpaying me and preventing me from seeking employment elsewhere. But those are the terms of the CBA. Barkley can only blame his NFLPA brethren for that.
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't crow yet until you see who steps up and makes the 300 carries, 1300 yards, 60 catches, long plays and takes the heat off the 40 million dollar man. The "who fucked around and find out" might be Schoen.
Waller is the most important player on the offense not named Daniel Jones. Not the RB.
I'd have bet a deal was done ~$25mmm. I'd love to know what the best offer was.
As Eric has repeatedly said, it's the height of stupidity for Barkley to sit out. He has one incentive: play and have a monster year.
In pure dollar terms, Barkley messed up including IMO turning down $22MM today if that's true. Yet there's nothing wrong with playing on the tag -- by definition you're being paid top of market.
I'd like to have seen Barkley signed long term but the tag is the Giants best-case other than the soft considerations. And maybe he's doing the right thing in that case too. He made what turned out to be above market offers to Barkley and Love. Both lost money turning them down. The next player in that situation may be more inclined to trust Schoen's ability to gauge the market.
Why should he play? He breaks his leg or wrecks his knee, the Giants aren't franchising him again and he's sold his career for 10 mil. He sits out, he hits the open market at age 27 and someone will give him a multi year deal. And the League's attitude toward the rb position could change on a dime and the money flows again.
And if he suffers a career threatening injury away from the team facility the Giants can let him go with no penalty and he would be screwed in terms of getting another contract.
...He can sign a multi-year contract only if the tag is rescinded and he reaches unrestricted free agency, but in that case, he cannot sign a multi-year deal with the Giants. And the tag can't be rescinded once signed, so there's no way to trade him into a multi-year deal with anyone else.
But, Dunk, that interp means a trade can be made, contingent on Giants rescinding FT, at which point new team can negotiate a new contract.
...He can sign a multi-year contract only if the tag is rescinded and he reaches unrestricted free agency, but in that case, he cannot sign a multi-year deal with the Giants. And the tag can't be rescinded once signed, so there's no way to trade him into a multi-year deal with anyone else.
But, Dunk, that interp means a trade can be made, contingent on Giants rescinding FT, at which point new team can negotiate a new contract.
The Giants can't trade a free agent. Barkley cannot be traded unless/until he signs the franchise tender. Once the franchise tender is signed, it can't be rescinded.
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't crow yet until you see who steps up and makes the 300 carries, 1300 yards, 60 catches, long plays and takes the heat off the 40 million dollar man. The "who fucked around and find out" might be Schoen.
Waller is the most important player on the offense not named Daniel Jones. Not the RB.
If we run the same offense that we did early last year, then yes, SB is the 2nd most important skill player. Will they run a real NFL offense like we saw later in the season? Then Waller is probably the most important skill position player. Based on the money that they gave Jones and the weapons they are trying to surround him with, I'd venture to guess they will be running a legitimate NFL offense like they did towards the end of the season/playoffs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Saquan is not going to play on a one
If we run the same offense that we did early last year, then yes, SB is the 2nd most important skill player. Will they run a real NFL offense like we saw later in the season? Then Waller is probably the most important skill position player. Based on the money that they gave Jones and the weapons they are trying to surround him with, I'd venture to guess they will be running a legitimate NFL offense like they did towards the end of the season/playoffs.
I agree. This is Jones' offense, for better or worse.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Saquan is not going to play on a one
The franchise tag is part of the CBA. That's not collusive. As far as I know, teams are not obligated to even negotiate a multi-year deal at all once a player is tagged. That's not collusive, either. And even if teams ARE required to bargain in good faith toward a multi-year deal, they are under no obligation to avoid an impasse if they cannot agree to terms. That's also not collusive.
Even if Barkley wanted to argue that the lack of other teams attempting to sign him is evidence of collusion (and that would be the only way to argue it, IMO), the draft pick compensation required to sign a player on the NEFT is a perfectly reasonable explanation for all 31 other teams to avoid signing Barkley. And that draft pick compensation is collectively bargained between the NFL and NFLPA, so that is also - you guessed it - not collusive.
The example you cited is about something that is not collectively bargained (fully-guaranteed contracts), so it does not apply here. Ironically, Barkley's franchise tender *is* fully guaranteed, and the contract he was seeking would not have been, so even that end-around attempt to attach it to the claim you linked (which remains unresolved to date) would be murky at best and unlikely to be successful. And even if it were, it certainly would not logically (or legally) be resolved by a mandatory order to trade Barkley.
I don't think your suggestion holds water here, Rich. Don't die on this hill.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
This team was dying for anyone to be available or get open from a pass formation last year. He's a solid receiver for a RB, not a replacement for a WR.
I don’t think you can. It’s his option to sign.
If you can that would make a lot sense. I’d want cook less $$$
Quote:
In comment 16151147 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
This team was dying for anyone to be available or get open from a pass formation last year. He's a solid receiver for a RB, not a replacement for a WR.
Then sign Deandre Hopkins so we have a true number one WR. And sign Dalvin Cook and let Barkley walk. This ain't rocket science.
But I wouldn't discount it.
For the record, I have been a strong supporter of Schoen and Daboll from the start. I am not angry nor do I care about Barkley's feelings. I care about a calculus for winning football games. The Jones contract is only sensible if he is surrounded with talent. Playing hardball then with one of the only talented offensive playmakers on this team seems like a senseless hill to plant the running back value philosophy flag on for such a di minimis financial commitment... We'll see.
I think the message here is that Daboll/Schoen believe that adding Waller, Campbell, Hyatt, a healthy Robinson, etc have armed Jones with more infantry and there is no need to over-pay for ANY RB, specifically SB.
Quote:
In comment 16151152 The Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 16151147 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
This team was dying for anyone to be available or get open from a pass formation last year. He's a solid receiver for a RB, not a replacement for a WR.
Then sign Deandre Hopkins so we have a true number one WR. And sign Dalvin Cook and let Barkley walk. This ain't rocket science.
I have few doubts that if the NFL didn't have a salary cap, they swing money at Hopkins.
We'll see how it goes but still some TBD imv. There are definitely some scenarios I can see happening that would not be favorable.
Quote:
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't think so.
it's quite a common thing for a fella to swing his dick around only to have it cut off.
Schoen looks like a lazzy bully from my seat, and he didn't get it done. Not impressed. Country mouse pretending he city mouse. He ain't.
Baloney. Barkley and his agent overplayed their hand. Now he isn’t going to get paid and will be a 28 year old RB in a league where that’s an old man.
They should just pull the tender before he can sign it and let him find out the hard way the Giants we going to give him more than he would get anywhere else.
So you overpay?
Overpay? That has nothing to do with my point. My point was understanding Barkley performance. But since you bring it up, the price per value is a steal. We’re playing $17 million a year to a TE who has been more injured the past two seasons than Barkley and no one blinks at that. The pendulum has swung so far anti RB that it’s become a buyers market. You can get them on the cheap.
Pass catchers are more valuable than running backs. The Giants offer would have put Barkley in the top 5 of his position on a per year basis.
He will put on a helmet, but how hard will he run?
We'll see how it goes but still some TBD imv. There are definitely some scenarios I can see happening that would not be favorable.
Until he signs and shows up Giants should be approaching this camp as if he is not on the team and isn't going to be.
I love Saquan and from a fan’s perspective I wish he was signed, sealed, delivered. Been a fan for a long, long time and honestly, from a personnel standpoint, I feel I lost my ability to analyze roster management at all, at about the exact moment free agency came into play.
The current regime seems to have their act together and have kind of earned the benefit of the doubt from me. I believe what we ended up with today is probably the least bad outcome available when you consider all the various risk/reward scenarios and financial parameters.
I just hope that Saquan shows up at some point (preferably with a chip on his shoulder) and works hard for his $10.1 million. Probably not too much to ask and given the character he has demonstrated, probably likely.
Kinda bummed as a “it’s not my money” fan, but also kinda psyched that metrics and economic realities seem to be guiding the decision-making and nit some “touched by the hand of God bull$hit.”
This is a process, I think the franchise is finally headed in a good direction, and my disappointment today feels like prrof that professionals are guiding the team.
You don’t win by running the ball. You win by passing the ball and playing defense in that order. I’d rather not have that money tied up in a rb going forward.
Barkley should have cashed in now and taken the guarantees. It’s a no brainer. He was not an unrestricted free agent. The giants were negotiating against themselves.
As for Schoen if anyone ever needed any more proof he is the right guy to be here for a long time this is it. This is not an easy thing to do and I suspect many GMs out there would have caved and given in. Probably the guy he replaced.
But he didn't and that says a lot. He is clearly worthy of the job and continuing to allow him the space to build the team.
Quote:
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
Based on the way he was used in the passing game under Daboll/Kafka, Barkley is a rather ordinary RB in the passing game.
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Quote:
Year tender. No way this Happens. Giants arw better off in waiting game. SB will file a grievance before week 10 to get traded. Book it!!
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Answer: The Basis of his Grievance will be the Giants didn't negotiate fairly until the 11th hour. Thishas been used before.
Quote:
In comment 16150718 islander1 said:
Quote:
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't think so.
it's quite a common thing for a fella to swing his dick around only to have it cut off.
Schoen looks like a lazzy bully from my seat, and he didn't get it done. Not impressed. Country mouse pretending he city mouse. He ain't.
Baloney. Barkley and his agent overplayed their hand. Now he isn’t going to get paid and will be a 28 year old RB in a league where that’s an old man.
They should just pull the tender before he can sign it and let him find out the hard way the Giants we going to give him more than he would get anywhere else.
Having said all that, and in part BECAUSE all that is true, Schoen, offering more money than anyone else ,should have gotten a contract done.It's telling that, after i start a thread on it, and Schoen DOES up the base guarantees to 22+ mil, Saquon turned it down. What's clear is that the bridges have been burnt. I like Schoen, but i have to think a great GM could have taken these realities and forged a deal. It can't be under estimated howe badly things had to have been soured by the time Schoen, on the last day, finally got asround to offering face saving guarantees. Too little, too late. I'm not laying this mess at Schoen's feet, but he certainly didn't resolve in a good way, and no Barkley( at least not one with his heart in it, and ready to go day 1) is not a good look. I think, Barkleys problematic agent notwithstanding, There were things that could have been done.It could have been handled better. Schoens posaitions may have been sound, but I think he was a klutz in his dealings, and got his own ass up in the airr when the first offer was turned down. It was sour after that, and he did nothing to make it better until the very last day, when I think he did it to cover his own ass more than anything else. I think Schoen is just fine with saquon playing on the tag. Peroblem is with the mindset he has now, no way we get 10 mil worth of football out of #26 this year.
Quote:
In comment 16151147 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
If you were handing out truth serum shots to schoen and daboll, I would confidently bet that they believe that money is better spent on offensive playmakers in the passing game.
Barkley is not an asset in the passing game? Ok.
Based on the way he was used in the passing game under Daboll/Kafka, Barkley is a rather ordinary RB in the passing game.
For whatever their reasons are they are content to not have him in the building. They tagged him because they had to, not because they want him. Fans would have skinned them alive if they didn't appear to have tried to keep him.
Quote:
In comment 16151450 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Year tender. No way this Happens. Giants arw better off in waiting game. SB will file a grievance before week 10 to get traded. Book it!!
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Answer: The Basis of his Grievance will be the Giants didn't negotiate fairly until the 11th hour. Thishas been used before.
If there is anything bad for the Giants in this situation, its that they are paying a RB (any RB) $10M.
SB isn't wort a penny more, and I'm not sure he is even worth the $10M. He plays a devalued position, and I agree with those above who say that he is overrated by fans and media. For years I have pointed out that he has one of the lowest Run Success Rates in the league (he wasn't as bad in this category last year, middle of the pack)... Like I have said for year, a handful of highlight reel plays, doesn't make up for the bad ones. That is losing football.
Getting a comp pick for him eventually may be the most we will ever get for him.
Quote:
In comment 16151450 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Year tender. No way this Happens. Giants arw better off in waiting game. SB will file a grievance before week 10 to get traded. Book it!!
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Answer: The Basis of his Grievance will be the Giants didn't negotiate fairly until the 11th hour. Thishas been used before.
Can you share some examples?
Quote:
It’s also hard to feel bad for a guy who is making 10mil before taxes
but with NY/NJ taxes, that 10 is now 5.5
Agent fees brings that 5.5 to 5. and then living in NY/NJ is more expensive than alot of places
Thats why he's fighting for more.
Gee, it is tough to get by on 5 million dollars. Is there a GoFundMe page for poor Saquon?
That said, I think this system of paying your QB 30% of your cap and then chintzing other important players is stupid. More money for more players leads to more wins.
That said, I think this system of paying your QB 30% of your cap and then chintzing other important players is stupid. More money for more players leads to more wins.
Yep, I wonder if that will ever get modified in the future.
Cause, we've seen it first hand...
Without a good RB and a good Oline, your QB will look like garbage. But as soon as you get a healthy running game and good offensive line play, your QB looks like he can play...then gets a big bag. Then, everyone else struggles to get paid their worth
As Eric has repeatedly said, it's the height of stupidity for Barkley to sit out. He has one incentive: play and have a monster year.
In pure dollar terms, Barkley messed up including IMO turning down $22MM today if that's true. Yet there's nothing wrong with playing on the tag -- by definition you're being paid top of market.
I'd like to have seen Barkley signed long term but the tag is the Giants best-case other than the soft considerations. And maybe he's doing the right thing in that case too. He made what turned out to be above market offers to Barkley and Love. Both lost money turning them down. The next player in that situation may be more inclined to trust Schoen's ability to gauge the market.
He cannot sign a multi-year contract with anyone as long as he's on the tag (and if he's traded on the tag, that would carry to the new team). He can sign a multi-year contract only if the tag is rescinded and he reaches unrestricted free agency, but in that case, he cannot sign a multi-year deal with the Giants. And the tag can't be rescinded once signed, so there's no way to trade him into a multi-year deal with anyone else.
He's boxed in right now. And I'm sure it sucks. I would hate being stuck with an employer who I think is both underpaying me and preventing me from seeking employment elsewhere. But those are the terms of the CBA. Barkley can only blame his NFLPA brethren for that.
He can't be traded until he signs the tender.
Quote:
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't crow yet until you see who steps up and makes the 300 carries, 1300 yards, 60 catches, long plays and takes the heat off the 40 million dollar man. The "who fucked around and find out" might be Schoen.
Waller is the most important player on the offense not named Daniel Jones. Not the RB.
Quote:
I'd have bet a deal was done ~$25mmm. I'd love to know what the best offer was.
As Eric has repeatedly said, it's the height of stupidity for Barkley to sit out. He has one incentive: play and have a monster year.
In pure dollar terms, Barkley messed up including IMO turning down $22MM today if that's true. Yet there's nothing wrong with playing on the tag -- by definition you're being paid top of market.
I'd like to have seen Barkley signed long term but the tag is the Giants best-case other than the soft considerations. And maybe he's doing the right thing in that case too. He made what turned out to be above market offers to Barkley and Love. Both lost money turning them down. The next player in that situation may be more inclined to trust Schoen's ability to gauge the market.
Why should he play? He breaks his leg or wrecks his knee, the Giants aren't franchising him again and he's sold his career for 10 mil. He sits out, he hits the open market at age 27 and someone will give him a multi year deal. And the League's attitude toward the rb position could change on a dime and the money flows again.
And if he suffers a career threatening injury away from the team facility the Giants can let him go with no penalty and he would be screwed in terms of getting another contract.
But, Dunk, that interp means a trade can be made, contingent on Giants rescinding FT, at which point new team can negotiate a new contract.
Quote:
...He can sign a multi-year contract only if the tag is rescinded and he reaches unrestricted free agency, but in that case, he cannot sign a multi-year deal with the Giants. And the tag can't be rescinded once signed, so there's no way to trade him into a multi-year deal with anyone else.
But, Dunk, that interp means a trade can be made, contingent on Giants rescinding FT, at which point new team can negotiate a new contract.
The Giants can't trade a free agent. Barkley cannot be traded unless/until he signs the franchise tender. Once the franchise tender is signed, it can't be rescinded.
Quote:
In comment 16150718 islander1 said:
Quote:
There's a new sheriff in town. Future players will know not to fuck around, because they might just find out.
Don't crow yet until you see who steps up and makes the 300 carries, 1300 yards, 60 catches, long plays and takes the heat off the 40 million dollar man. The "who fucked around and find out" might be Schoen.
Waller is the most important player on the offense not named Daniel Jones. Not the RB.
No he's not.
Quote:
In comment 16151466 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16151450 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Year tender. No way this Happens. Giants arw better off in waiting game. SB will file a grievance before week 10 to get traded. Book it!!
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Answer: The Basis of his Grievance will be the Giants didn't negotiate fairly until the 11th hour. Thishas been used before.
Can you share some examples?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11458585/NFL-faces-collusion-grievance-players-union-dearth-fully-guaranteed-deals.html
He still disagrees.
I agree. This is Jones' offense, for better or worse.
Quote:
In comment 16151475 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151466 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 16151450 Rich_Houston_1971 said:
Quote:
Year tender. No way this Happens. Giants arw better off in waiting game. SB will file a grievance before week 10 to get traded. Book it!!
What are you talking about? What would be the basis of the grievance?
Answer: The Basis of his Grievance will be the Giants didn't negotiate fairly until the 11th hour. Thishas been used before.
Can you share some examples?
Answer, the collusion reason is the tip of iceberg below
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-11458585/NFL-faces-collusion-grievance-players-union-dearth-fully-guaranteed-deals.html
The franchise tag is part of the CBA. That's not collusive. As far as I know, teams are not obligated to even negotiate a multi-year deal at all once a player is tagged. That's not collusive, either. And even if teams ARE required to bargain in good faith toward a multi-year deal, they are under no obligation to avoid an impasse if they cannot agree to terms. That's also not collusive.
Even if Barkley wanted to argue that the lack of other teams attempting to sign him is evidence of collusion (and that would be the only way to argue it, IMO), the draft pick compensation required to sign a player on the NEFT is a perfectly reasonable explanation for all 31 other teams to avoid signing Barkley. And that draft pick compensation is collectively bargained between the NFL and NFLPA, so that is also - you guessed it - not collusive.
The example you cited is about something that is not collectively bargained (fully-guaranteed contracts), so it does not apply here. Ironically, Barkley's franchise tender *is* fully guaranteed, and the contract he was seeking would not have been, so even that end-around attempt to attach it to the claim you linked (which remains unresolved to date) would be murky at best and unlikely to be successful. And even if it were, it certainly would not logically (or legally) be resolved by a mandatory order to trade Barkley.
I don't think your suggestion holds water here, Rich. Don't die on this hill.