Giants fan question regarding GM Joe Schoen

if you make emotional decisions. Schoen has a plan, and not overpaying Barkley was obviously part of it. I need to stand by Schoen's decision for now. This may weaken the team in the short run, but I think we're playing for '24. Hopefully we'll be strong at RB at a reasonable cost by then. This OL probably still needs a year to get it's shit together.
That's how I see it. Without knowing the specifics of where each side was, it's impossible to judge. If there was no reasonable deal to be made, I'm glad he didn't make an unreasonable one. But if there was a reasonable one to be made, I'm disappointed he couldn't get there. I've generally been impressed with him, so I think his line in the sand was probably a reasonable one, but I don't know enough to truly have an opinion on how well he handled this.
Schoen is young in his career, he is making a name for himself with the agents and players. He will not allow you to shop his offer. Once he makes his best offer that's it, take it or leave it, he is moving on.
Think about it, why would any player accept a mid-season offer, the team gives their "best offer", you say no, wait til the season is over, then take it to the deadline and expect them to up their "best offer". Now the agents know his isn't messing around! Best offer means best offer.
Julian Love also learned this lesson. Schoen is willing to take on a few casualties in the beginning for the benefit of the future.
With the offense they ran in Buffalo, they are building a pass first approach. They had to stick with the run first mentality last year simply because they didn’t have the talent at WR. With Waller/ Cambell and our # 3 draft pick, including Robinson back, anticipate lots and lots of 1st down quick passes.
One, the $$ and cents of properly apportioning team resources so they have the best chance to put the product on the field.
Second, how he handles contract negotiations sends a message to the players in the lockerroom. When players aren't shown the respect they think they're due when it comes time to eat, other players take notice.
I'd argue Schoen has proven enough in his dealings with Jones and Lawrence, and will prove it again when he negotiates Thomas's extension, that the case is there that he is plenty generous in rewarding players given the correct circumstances. And he's also proven that he's not going to roll over for the sake of sentimentality.
declining the 22m option on jones. we dont know what offers were actually exchanged, and i'd say there's a decent chance barkley bets on himself and wins.
most likely he wasn't getting much more than 10m cash in hand this year even with an extension so functionally his life is unchanged, and his destiny is mostly in his own hands based on how he plays. the cap went up 8% this year and it is projected to go up by more than 10% next year. it's hard to imagine the RB market getting worse so he didnt have much to lose by rolling the dice. truly catastrophic injury is really it, and it's possible he has some kind of insurance for that.
His body is the problem. Hopefully he does have insurance to back him up in case of injury. But I would bet it ain't cheap. His best bet was to get a longer term deal done now and be set for the future. The kid can't stay healthy.
Personally, I'd rather try to find another Ahmad Bradshaw type (I know, shocker) in a later round as the OL gets better and not have to worry about a situation like this one. I did not want Barkley at #2 simply because we didn't have the OL to let him flourish. But I'm not the GM ha.
There are many layers to this, including future negotiations. A young GM does not want to appear overly willing to concede when pushed to the brink. Perhaps a player like McKinney sees this and how this all played out and be more open to signing a more team friendly long term deal when it’s offered early in the process.
If Saquon doesn’t play the early part of the season, and the Giants lose winnable games, then Schoen will be partially responsible. If he plays the games, or they win the games anyway, then I’d give him the deserved praise. The proof is in the pudding.
I am disappointed that he didn't find a way but satisfied that he didn't offer a deal bad for the team. And this clearly shows he is in charge. I also have an improved opinion on Mara who has shown, in public, unprecedented restraint - for him. One assumes he didn't try to tip the scales but even if he did try, he didn't force it.
Took care of Dexter Lawrence and will soon take care of Andrew Thomas - the two best players on the team, entering their primes. Gave Daniel Jones a fair contract with an escape hatch in two years if he doesn’t progress, or regresses. Willing to go year to year with Barkley, as all teams should do at the RB position. First round picks have been premium positions - OL, pass rusher and CB. Found some guys in the bargain bin (Hodgins) and has taken some good risks (Waller). Didn’t overpay a decent player like Julian Love.
There will be some bumps in the road still, but I have total faith in Schoen.
Improved....he was under pressure to get a deal done
with Joe Schoen as their GM and I think just about everything he has done on and off the field is a welcome change. I tend to be inconstantly volatile when it comes the the Giants while hoping for another great run at the same time.
I was all in on Joe Judge. I thought he was the second coming of Bill Parcells. I wanted the Giants to hire Charlie Weis not Tom Coughlin. So I'm aware that my opinions are sometimes uneducated and ill informed.
But I think the Giants have their GM and HC in place. They will need some luck, I think there's more luck in football than most sports, I include good health as part of luck.
But I can look at point by point, decision by decision since the day Joe Schoen was hired and my opinion would be that his batting average is well over 80%, maybe higher than that.
I think Barkley is a very difficult call. Very popular teammate, very popular with senior management, positive role model face of the Giants off the field, very productive player when healthy, maybe an understatement.
But it's a salary cap league and it's a competitive business with competitive people in it. Cap space is almost a stat for a GM. I think Schoen felt Barkley pushed him passed the point he was comfortable with during the season and then turned down the bye week offer. I think there are equal egos in play on both sides.
Schoen felt he made a competitive offer that was declined. Barkley gambled that the Giants wouldn't get a contract done with Daniel Jones and they were wrong. But Barkley didn't anticipate the RB collapsing like it was Wall St in 1929. Once the market collapsed and the leverage was all one way Schoen decided to reset the money to current market value. My personal opinion is that the Giants bye week offer would seem like a huge over pay at current market prices.
Or if I may provide a simple analogy. Barley's contract played out like a game of Deal or Deal. The offers from the banker fluctuated as the cases opened up. Finally when Barkley opened the case he originally picked to start the game there was way less money in it than he hoped.
If I remember correctly he missed the entire pre season of his rookie year? I don't think he will sit out the season and I think that whenever he reports to the team he will get up to speed and game ready very quickly. I think his contract will be talked about a lot until the season starts, hopefully it's not too big a distraction, and once the games count it won't matter.
Saquon did the Giants a favor by turning down the deal last year.
it's hard to imagine the RB market getting worse so he didnt have much to lose by rolling the dice. truly catastrophic injury is really it, and it's possible he has some kind of insurance for that.
Unless the league changes the rules on what the defense can do, I don't think it's hard to imagine the cost of RBs declining even more.
they are still getting picked in the first and second rounds. the cap is going up. it would go against every trend in pretty much every modern sport for 1 position to get less expensive as all others rise.
Barkley is the face of the franchise. He earned a long term contract worth plus money. He brings more to the team than any other skill player. The one-two punch of Barkley and Jones is what got us to the playoffs. Get ready for a tough start to the season. This was a very bad outcome.
Barkley is the face of the franchise? Sure hes a first round pick and has talent- but a face of the franchise doesnt settle for a FT
Barkley does what is asked and a solid teammate….Id consider Sterling Shephard to be more of a franchise face. (Hes also playing for peanuts right now)
declining the 22m option on jones. we dont know what offers were actually exchanged, and i'd say there's a decent chance barkley bets on himself and wins.
he ended last year healthy. and he's already got a pretty decent net worth because he was a high pick and has endorsements. he's only 26 years old.
again barring absolutely catastrophic injury, how much downside is there? off a broken leg pollard got tagged. obj got 15m off his second acl. miles sanders is a very mediocre player who has had a bunch of injuries and he got paid decently.
not to be too obvious but catastrophic injury is the only big downside i see and that's true of every player. peyton manning and andrew luck had catastrophic injuries. career threatening injury has a pretty low incidence rate and it can happen to anyone.
Not sure what either side did to not get a deal done.
If Schoen had a hissy fit over SB not signing mid-season I'd be disappointed.
FGunctionally, I think that's exactly what he did, and I think Barkleys agent was a jackass when dealing with Schoen. I don't think they liked or respected each other at all, and I don't think Barkley did much to improve things either.
I hear you, and I say to you it is a juvenile approach. His one size fits all tactics are, to me, Lazy. he wants to set a rep as a hardass cuz he's a noob and doesn't have the wherewithal to be more ccreative.
I could give 2 shits about my GMs principles or character
I want a GM that does whatever is needed to be done to put the team in the best position to win, and one size does NOT fit all. I would cite Bill parcells as an example. Treated every player differently, but took the time to find the best tact for each player. I want a GM that takes a like minded approach to team building. whats good with one may not be good with the next, whats good at one position may not be the best approach for another, whats good fiscal policy in 2022 may not be whats best for 2024, and so on.
I want results, and could care less about his values, principles and approach unless they bear fruit. Results matter not consistency. My opinion of him has regressed, same with those I have spoken to so far about it.
Country mouse had the lights and the sights of the big city put the zap on his hick brain far as I'm concerned.
I'm glad Schoen didn't cave. And I think this further proves the 'Mara is pulling the strings' narrative isn't accurate @ all. I bet if John had his druthers, Saquon signs a nice deal from his camp, but possibly not from the Giants side.
For all the shit Reese gets-& listen, the ending was UGLY AF-the man was GM for 2 Lombardi winning teams. And yes, I get he was a rookie GM in '07 & that was Rug's team for the most part...Reese still had a prominent hand in building that team & he ran the '07 Draft room & we don't win it all without that '07 class.
If Joe can bring us 2 Lombardis like Reese...I'll sign up for that tonight.
I needed to sleep on this one … I now think Schoen screwed up.
Saquon is a superstar who can carry the team. He’s a class guy, model citizen and should have been rewarded. Now we have a year of more drama and the potential to disrupt the team. I think Schoen wanted to prove he’s not Gettlemen and in the process threw the baby out with the bath water. Bad move,
I am truly excited about training camp and excited to see if we can take out the Eagles.
They may have the edge on talent but the Giants coaches tower over the Eagles coaches. That idiot Sirianni lost both his coordinators and the two replacements have a limited track record and will need to prove themselves. Coaching is all important in football. Something to watch for. (Unfortunately, the Cowboys have a respected set of coaches, even if the HC is a dim bulb.)
Schoen and Daboll have a roadmap for the team. It may work, it may not. I’ll judge by results, not by evaluating each move in isolation.
Dave Gettleman’s plan was to win with Eli. I thought the plan was ridiculous, but I would have tipped my hat to the GM if it had worked, despite my dislike for the man. It didn’t work, and the result was years of dismal football. So I get to remember him as both a terrible person and a terrible GM.
Unless the league changes the rules on what the defense can do, I don't think it's hard to imagine the cost of RBs declining even more.
That's how I see it. Without knowing the specifics of where each side was, it's impossible to judge. If there was no reasonable deal to be made, I'm glad he didn't make an unreasonable one. But if there was a reasonable one to be made, I'm disappointed he couldn't get there. I've generally been impressed with him, so I think his line in the sand was probably a reasonable one, but I don't know enough to truly have an opinion on how well he handled this.
Second, how he handles contract negotiations sends a message to the players in the lockerroom. When players aren't shown the respect they think they're due when it comes time to eat, other players take notice.
I'd argue Schoen has proven enough in his dealings with Jones and Lawrence, and will prove it again when he negotiates Thomas's extension, that the case is there that he is plenty generous in rewarding players given the correct circumstances. And he's also proven that he's not going to roll over for the sake of sentimentality.
I can't get too attached to a player anymore and Bark is no different. I just want the team to win. Hopefully today's events don't negatively impact that.
Not to mention we don't know how much Bark was offered or what he turned down. Regardless it doesn't matter.
They got greedy and then the market changes
Kudos to Schoen. Don’t fuck with him
It's a terrible market for RBs. He blew his chance at getting above-market. Now? 10.1M is certainly nothing to sneeze at, but he won't be getting more than what Schoen offered next offseason.
There are many layers to this, including future negotiations. A young GM does not want to appear overly willing to concede when pushed to the brink. Perhaps a player like McKinney sees this and how this all played out and be more open to signing a more team friendly long term deal when it’s offered early in the process.
I'm with Eric here. This isn't the same ol suckers anymore.
Yep. Saquon hasn't had the impact that Eli has had on this franchise, but it is the Mara way to bend over backwards for "faces" of this franchise, rightly or wrongly.
Plus one…excellent thought above
100%
The biggest reveal today is Mara didn’t interfere on behalf of an ownership favorite (as some predicted) to force a deal, he let Schoen run the show.
Very tough for Schoen not to up the offer. Lots of pressure with the NY media.
Great job sticking with what he thinks is the right approach for the future of the team!
The biggest ramification from today maybe how it influences future contract discussions. First Love, now Saquon.
Other players had better be paying attention. Not everyone is Dexter Lawrence.
I was all in on Joe Judge. I thought he was the second coming of Bill Parcells. I wanted the Giants to hire Charlie Weis not Tom Coughlin. So I'm aware that my opinions are sometimes uneducated and ill informed.
But I think the Giants have their GM and HC in place. They will need some luck, I think there's more luck in football than most sports, I include good health as part of luck.
But I can look at point by point, decision by decision since the day Joe Schoen was hired and my opinion would be that his batting average is well over 80%, maybe higher than that.
I think Barkley is a very difficult call. Very popular teammate, very popular with senior management, positive role model face of the Giants off the field, very productive player when healthy, maybe an understatement.
But it's a salary cap league and it's a competitive business with competitive people in it. Cap space is almost a stat for a GM. I think Schoen felt Barkley pushed him passed the point he was comfortable with during the season and then turned down the bye week offer. I think there are equal egos in play on both sides.
Schoen felt he made a competitive offer that was declined. Barkley gambled that the Giants wouldn't get a contract done with Daniel Jones and they were wrong. But Barkley didn't anticipate the RB collapsing like it was Wall St in 1929. Once the market collapsed and the leverage was all one way Schoen decided to reset the money to current market value. My personal opinion is that the Giants bye week offer would seem like a huge over pay at current market prices.
Or if I may provide a simple analogy. Barley's contract played out like a game of Deal or Deal. The offers from the banker fluctuated as the cases opened up. Finally when Barkley opened the case he originally picked to start the game there was way less money in it than he hoped.
If I remember correctly he missed the entire pre season of his rookie year? I don't think he will sit out the season and I think that whenever he reports to the team he will get up to speed and game ready very quickly. I think his contract will be talked about a lot until the season starts, hopefully it's not too big a distraction, and once the games count it won't matter.
Joe Schoen is my favorite NYG General Manager in a long time.
it's hard to imagine the RB market getting worse so he didnt have much to lose by rolling the dice. truly catastrophic injury is really it, and it's possible he has some kind of insurance for that.
Unless the league changes the rules on what the defense can do, I don't think it's hard to imagine the cost of RBs declining even more.
they are still getting picked in the first and second rounds. the cap is going up. it would go against every trend in pretty much every modern sport for 1 position to get less expensive as all others rise.
Barkley is the face of the franchise? Sure hes a first round pick and has talent- but a face of the franchise doesnt settle for a FT
Barkley does what is asked and a solid teammate….Id consider Sterling Shephard to be more of a franchise face. (Hes also playing for peanuts right now)
Great post. If you set a precedent for overpaying SB, then McKinney and Thomas agents will want the same.
And, it would be nice to add a #1 WR. That's not option when you overpay a bunch of other guys.
he ended last year healthy. and he's already got a pretty decent net worth because he was a high pick and has endorsements. he's only 26 years old.
again barring absolutely catastrophic injury, how much downside is there? off a broken leg pollard got tagged. obj got 15m off his second acl. miles sanders is a very mediocre player who has had a bunch of injuries and he got paid decently.
not to be too obvious but catastrophic injury is the only big downside i see and that's true of every player. peyton manning and andrew luck had catastrophic injuries. career threatening injury has a pretty low incidence rate and it can happen to anyone.
I don't think he did
If Schoen had a hissy fit over SB not signing mid-season I'd be disappointed.
I could give 2 shits about my GMs principles or character
I want a GM that does whatever is needed to be done to put the team in the best position to win, and one size does NOT fit all. I would cite Bill parcells as an example. Treated every player differently, but took the time to find the best tact for each player. I want a GM that takes a like minded approach to team building. whats good with one may not be good with the next, whats good at one position may not be the best approach for another, whats good fiscal policy in 2022 may not be whats best for 2024, and so on.
I want results, and could care less about his values, principles and approach unless they bear fruit. Results matter not consistency. My opinion of him has regressed, same with those I have spoken to so far about it.
Country mouse had the lights and the sights of the big city put the zap on his hick brain far as I'm concerned.
Ha! Thanks for the reminder. What a clown.
I believe JS is a long term keeper
If Joe can bring us 2 Lombardis like Reese...I'll sign up for that tonight.
They may have the edge on talent but the Giants coaches tower over the Eagles coaches. That idiot Sirianni lost both his coordinators and the two replacements have a limited track record and will need to prove themselves. Coaching is all important in football. Something to watch for. (Unfortunately, the Cowboys have a respected set of coaches, even if the HC is a dim bulb.)
In the next year, Schoen has a lot to deal with from the prior administration and a key players off field injury.
Great post. If you set a precedent for overpaying SB, then McKinney and Thomas agents will want the same.
And, it would be nice to add a #1 WR. That's not option when you overpay a bunch of other guys.
Agree wholeheartedly.
And Saquon was a face of the franchise and one of the most popular players in the NFL. If this happened with him, no one should expect the team to roll over.
Message delivered. We will offer a fair deal and even bump up, but we have a limit and will not cross it.
Dave Gettleman’s plan was to win with Eli. I thought the plan was ridiculous, but I would have tipped my hat to the GM if it had worked, despite my dislike for the man. It didn’t work, and the result was years of dismal football. So I get to remember him as both a terrible person and a terrible GM.