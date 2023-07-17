Dunleavy has details on contract talks

|
Quote:
|The Giants didn’t budge off an offer of $11 million per year with a guarantee slightly north of $22 million even though it was within $1 million to $2 million on both ends of Barkley’s reduced asking price, sources told The Post.
The numbers are close enough that common ground seems easy to find with incentives over the first two years, but both sides felt that they already had given as much as they could.
Barkley, 26, previously turned down a contract worth $13 million per year with $19.5 million guaranteed, sources said, because he is guaranteed $22.2 million if he plays on back-to-back tags in 2023 and 2024.
Multiple independent agents described $19.5 million as a non-starter.
Barkley is expected to be at the Exos training facility when the Giants open camp July 26 to both protect his body against the physical toll of practice and send a message of discontent, but he could drag his signing into the regular season if he is willing to miss weekly paychecks.
Saquon Barkley would still be tied for the 4th highest salary in the NFL, just playing on the franchise tag at $10.1M.
At the very least, he's getting paid top-5 at his position, and it's fully guaranteed. Really sucks he got caught in the RB market decline.
The Giants and RB Saquon Barkley have negotiated off and on for the last 10 months. Everyone (Schoen, Daboll, Barkley) wanted him a deal. And they negotiated up to the deadline today.
Tough result for Barkley—Will be going into his 7th season in 2024. That's really old for a RB.
Good reporting by Dunleavy
That’s not reality. If he holds out, he can expect as a RB who has already had major knee surgery and nagging injuries to get only discount offers on the FA market.
Áou can’t have it both ways. He should hav just asked for an incentive based deal and made his money that way. Now, they should just uncerimoniously kick him to the curb and let him find out the hard way that he isn’t worth what he thinks he is.
Good reporting by Dunleavy
That's why I thought he would sign today...to not take the injury risk.
I'm not sure he is getting good advice here.
Bingo.
Well, they were always going to be a few million apart. That was the issue.
Agree weird they couldn’t get it done with some incentives. If it was between 22 and 24mm
13m aav is the same thing nick chubb makes and would have been a fair amount. most would have probably said the nyg got a great deal. i would describe anything lower than what chubb got as a lowball offer. im surprised the nyg didnt get this done and i think it may end up viewed as penny wise and pound foolish. when the cap goes up 10% next year 13m per year isn't even getting you jakobi meyers or evan engram.
Quote:
Saquon was getting very poor advice not to take that deal. He would have ensured a second year of getting paid if he suffered a significant injury this year. Not a good move by #26
Good reporting by Dunleavy
That's why I thought he would sign today...to not take the injury risk.
I'm not sure he is getting good advice here.
And that's why I fear that there isn't rational decision-making going on in Saquon's camp and the possibility he sits out for multiple games to start the season is real
But as I said, that's like cutting off your own fingers to prove a point.
#Giants moved up from $19M guaranteed to $22+ but lowered the APY at same time. Saquon came down on his ask.
Neither budged the final steps
But as I said, that's like cutting off your own fingers to prove a point.
I think Barkley's position is being wildly misrepresented. here's another way to think about this:
barkley currently has 10m on the tag.
the nyg only offered him +1m more than that per year, and +12m total guaranteed. and remember post-tax he's only risking roughly half those amounts.
let's say the extra $12m they guaranteed against future years is roughly 6m post-tax.
whatever barkley's worst case scenario 1 year 8m deal is next year will net him 4m, and if he signs somewhere without state tax the delta gets even closer.
the cap is projected to go up 10% next year, with a big year i think barkley will end up making a lot more than he just passed on, and i dont see much downside unless there's a catastrophic injury.
remember he has already made $38m + endorsements. the giants tried to get him below FMV and if the reports are right i think he made a very reasonable bet on himself.
not to be repetitive but giants lowballed imo.
I think Schoen tried to make a good-faith negotiation as a sign of respect to Barkley and send the right message to the lockerroom, but ultimately, I don't think he truly cared whether Barkley signed a multi-year deal or not.
Quote:
Nothing is impossible.
But as I said, that's like cutting off your own fingers to prove a point.
I think Barkley's position is being wildly misrepresented. here's another way to think about this:
barkley currently has 10m on the tag.
the nyg only offered him +1m more than that per year, and +12m total guaranteed. and remember post-tax he's only risking roughly half those amounts.
let's say the extra $12m they guaranteed against future years is roughly 6m post-tax.
whatever barkley's worst case scenario 1 year 8m deal is next year will net him 4m, and if he signs somewhere without state tax the delta gets even closer.
the cap is projected to go up 10% next year, with a big year i think barkley will end up making a lot more than he just passed on, and i dont see much downside unless there's a catastrophic injury.
remember he has already made $38m + endorsements. the giants tried to get him below FMV and if the reports are right i think he made a very reasonable bet on himself.
You think Barkley will make more than 12-13 million next year because if so, he basically just risked 11 million for a extra million or two in a sport where the most famous coach, Bill Bellichich, said of running backs “how many head on collisions can a car take and still be functional.” Even if Barkley is right about himself, he will not make that much more. It’s a stupid gamble
why am I trending right now? lol
I think Schoen tried to make a good-faith negotiation as a sign of respect to Barkley and send the right message to the lockerroom, but ultimately, I don't think he truly cared whether Barkley signed a multi-year deal or not.
And this is what I hinted at in the pinned thread. The dirty secret here is they MIGHT not value him as much as the fanbase does.
It's his own risk to pass on a two-year guaranteed payday and hope he has another year like last year AND stay injury free just to hold serve on his salary.
As mentioned earlier, the 2024 tag is no guarantee.
I like the fact the FO is not fast and loose with cap dollars, I don't like this wound up here and not having Barkley or not knowing if you have Barkley impacts the team just as much as it does him.
Unless the Giants believe his replacement is on the roster then it changes things, but I find that hard to believe yet they were still willing to pay him $10M per year or $22M guaranteed over two years.
I think Schoen tried to make a good-faith negotiation as a sign of respect to Barkley and send the right message to the lockerroom, but ultimately, I don't think he truly cared whether Barkley signed a multi-year deal or not.
Agreed. The message here is pretty clear to me:
2023 is Barkley's last year in a NYG uniform.
I love Saquin the player, but this has the signs of becoming toxic during a very important year for team development.
Quote:
not to be repetitive but giants lowballed imo.
Disagree on that. The 19.5 million was a lowball. Something just north of 22 million guaranteed is a fair offer
Good reporting by Dunleavy
Or he sees the risk as worth it. Why do you only look at the downside and then call it poor advice? It’s always been about risk, time will tell whether it was the correct move but that time certainly isn’t now.
Are you sure about that?
a few things. #1, the reported 11m AAV they offered would be 6th highest. behind aaron jones who took a paycut down to 2 years 23m this past April.
he was already tendered at $10m so their 11m offer literally was no different than what he's already making by contract AAV rank. that is a low ball offer. a 10% raise is so low id barely call it a raise. the cap is projected to increase by more than 10% next year, which is more than a 20% increase over how much it increased yoy this year.
if barkley took that deal i'd have called it a hometeam discount so i cant fault the guy for passing on it or "getting bad advice". if i had to bet right now whether or not he ends up making more than the numbers reported or less id bet on more.
Quote:
In comment 16151274 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not to be repetitive but giants lowballed imo.
Disagree on that. The 19.5 million was a lowball. Something just north of 22 million guaranteed is a fair offer
not if they simultaneously dropped the AAV in the offer to 11m, which wouldn't even be top 5.
I like the fact the FO is not fast and loose with cap dollars, I don't like this wound up here and not having Barkley or not knowing if you have Barkley impacts the team just as much as it does him.
Unless the Giants believe his replacement is on the roster then it changes things, but I find that hard to believe yet they were still willing to pay him $10M per year or $22M guaranteed over two years.
99% agree, the only thing i disagree with is for barkley he would have been giving up a shot at free agency for nothing. if the numbers reported are right they didnt give him a good reason to sign because they didnt offer him more than the 2 tags would give him the next 2 years.
Quote:
Nothing is impossible.
But as I said, that's like cutting off your own fingers to prove a point.
I think Barkley's position is being wildly misrepresented. here's another way to think about this:
barkley currently has 10m on the tag.
the nyg only offered him +1m more than that per year, and +12m total guaranteed. and remember post-tax he's only risking roughly half those amounts.
let's say the extra $12m they guaranteed against future years is roughly 6m post-tax.
whatever barkley's worst case scenario 1 year 8m deal is next year will net him 4m, and if he signs somewhere without state tax the delta gets even closer.
the cap is projected to go up 10% next year, with a big year i think barkley will end up making a lot more than he just passed on, and i dont see much downside unless there's a catastrophic injury.
remember he has already made $38m + endorsements. the giants tried to get him below FMV and if the reports are right i think he made a very reasonable bet on himself.
Wow- you are just twisting yourself in knots to justify this. If it gets more complicated than one sentence, you’ve overthought it.
It’s this simple- Barkley and his agent overplayed their hand and have nothing to show for it. Period. Dead stop.
The Giants appear to be quite certain that Barkley isn’t worth the investment that HE wants. So, let him found out the hard way that the rest of the league agrees. Rescind the tender and let him learn that the best offer he will get is the one he already turned down.
Quote:
Saquon was getting very poor advice not to take that deal. He would have ensured a second year of getting paid if he suffered a significant injury this year. Not a good move by #26
Good reporting by Dunleavy
That's why I thought he would sign today...to not take the injury risk.
I'm not sure he is getting good advice here.
+2. He got an offer with guaranteed money equivalent to two FTs.
Schoen wanted him here. He wanted Love here. But he has "walk away" price and both were over it. I'm sure he had the same number with Jones. Good for him.
I still don't think Barkley misses any games, but regardless, the lack of a long-term deal means the drama of this will hang over camp and possibly the regular season as well.
Not too hard to figure out.
I love Saquin the player, but this has the signs of becoming toxic during a very important year for team development.
Trevor,
I am coming to terms with the fact that this makes the most sense
Wow- you are just twisting yourself in knots to justify this. If it gets more complicated than one sentence, you’ve overthought it.
It’s this simple- Barkley and his agent overplayed their hand and have nothing to show for it. Period. Dead stop.
The Giants appear to be quite certain that Barkley isn’t worth the investment that HE wants. So, let him found out the hard way that the rest of the league agrees. Rescind the tender and let him learn that the best offer he will get is the one he already turned down.
didn't expect to touch a nerve with basic math and syntax "more complicated than one sentence" but i guess welcome to bbi.
Which is why Saquon should have guaranteed getting paid the second year now in case of a serious injury. He tears an ACL this season on the tag and he's not getting paid next season
and at that point they will be paying him a higher AAV and have guaranteed him more money than their offer today.
which is why Barkley turned down their offer because it gave him pretty much no upside if the reporting is right.
and if barkley comes back, and has that big year, and the giants tag him again, they will either have to extend him at number beyond 12m+ or trade him because at that point he may actually consider holding out and skipping games.
Quote:
if Barkley has a monster year and stays healthy, the Giants can just tag him again for about $12M.
Which is why Saquon should have guaranteed getting paid the second year now in case of a serious injury. He tears an ACL this season on the tag and he's not getting paid next season
Agreed. The Giants' offer would have guaranteed FT for a second year regardless of what happens to him this year in terms of injury or performance.
He made a mistake.
He made a mistake.
This is how I see it. I would not have made this gamble.
Quote:
of injury, declining market and less than stellar performance and lock up 2 years worth of guaranteed pay.
He made a mistake.
This is how I see it. I would not have made this gamble.
the only downside is an injury and we cant game that out because he could have an insurance policy against it. college players used to do that ahead of their draft year if they were projected as high picks, i dont see why he couldnt do the same here.
What does he gain by sitting out games and losing $600K per week that he more than likely can't recover?
If the idea is to show the Giants what they are without him, that's fine. But the negotiating, for all intents and purposes, is over until 2024.
As some criticize Giants for not moving enough to make a deal with Saquon Barkley happen, the reality is that they didn't have to move at all from $10.1 million.
They wanted a Saquon deal, and they had all the leverage. If they didn't want him, they would've stayed at $10.1.
However, according to his business manager Josh Sanchez, Ajayi bought a loss-of-value insurance policy this past year (and the year before) to protect him against exactly what ended up happening.
Ajayi was valued as a significant free agent based on the policy. If the injury takes his market down to a point where he would be a lower-level free agent, he can receive a maximum payout $5 million net -- after taxes.
In other words, if Ajayi's free-agent value goes down, the policy will help make up the difference. Let's say he's valued as being able to earn a four-year, $16-million contract before the injury. But now, he ends up earning just $8 million over four years.
The policy should end up paying him to make up the difference with $5 million tax-free. Similar policies generally can cost as much as $80,000-$100,000. It's not what any player wants. But at the least, Ajayi has prepared for the worst-case scenario.
Eagles RB Jay Ajayi had insurance policy to protect from injury Published: Oct 11, 2018 at 05:57 AM - ( New Window )
Quote:
if Barkley has a monster year and stays healthy, the Giants can just tag him again for about $12M.
and at that point they will be paying him a higher AAV and have guaranteed him more money than their offer today.
which is why Barkley turned down their offer because it gave him pretty much no upside if the reporting is right.
and if barkley comes back, and has that big year, and the giants tag him again, they will either have to extend him at number beyond 12m+ or trade him because at that point he may actually consider holding out and skipping games.
I’m reminded of the saying that that goes something like “if my grandmother had balls, she’d be my grandfather.”
The “logic” you are applying is almost as if you work for Barley’s agent, who has been engaging in the same double speak with Dunleavy and others. The Giants have all the leverage here- if he has a great year, he can choose to get $12M or not. He would be a 28 year old back with a history of injuries and an ACL tear.
If he sits out, his chances of a subsequent contract from ANY team matching those numbers is near zero. If he plays well, he can expect to get lowballed even more.
Look at the deal Joe Mixon just had to take- who has been healthier and except for last year, more productive than Barkley has in recent years. He had to take a major pay CUT just to keep his job this season and next. He was in touch with reality enough to realize that he wasn’t getting what he wanted on the market and wanted to stay with the Bengals. He didn’t whine and pout like Barkley and threaten to hold out. His agent gave him good advice.
Barkley would be wise to talk to Mixon’s agent and get a good dose of reality.
Doesn't make sense.
If they didn't want him, why tag him and commit to paying him like a top 5 RB at $10.1M per year.
Quote:
But are you low-balling a guy who would be the 4th highest paid RB in the NFL if he signed his tender?
a few things. #1, the reported 11m AAV they offered would be 6th highest. behind aaron jones who took a paycut down to 2 years 23m this past April.
he was already tendered at $10m so their 11m offer literally was no different than what he's already making by contract AAV rank. that is a low ball offer. a 10% raise is so low id barely call it a raise. the cap is projected to increase by more than 10% next year, which is more than a 20% increase over how much it increased yoy this year.
if barkley took that deal i'd have called it a hometeam discount so i cant fault the guy for passing on it or "getting bad advice". if i had to bet right now whether or not he ends up making more than the numbers reported or less id bet on more.
I agree. If you believe the majority on this board RB contracts will be no more pretty soon (hyperbole of course but that’s how ridiculous it’s getting). Next year is shaping up to be quite the offseason for the position, prices will absolutely be going up. The tag will still be there but Schoen has other players to negotiate with, will definitely be interesting.
he's finished 4/5 healthy including this last one. 1k yards in 3/5.
he had a major injury in 1/5 and there's probably a 20% chance he or any player who touches the ball a lot will suffer a major injury in any season.
if he buys a loss of value insurance policy he's protected against the difference of whatever his value loss is next year.
look it was their right, but let's call it what it is - the giants offered him an under market extension. aaron jones is 29 years old and he got a higher AAV taking a paycut.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
Quote:
Doesn't make sense.
If they didn't want him, why tag him and commit to paying him like a top 5 RB at $10.1M per year.
Simple- because they could and that’s what the CBA allowed. If Barkley is going to threaten team stability- they can pull the tender and let him learn no one else will give him even that much.
If the Giants felt he was the ONLY RB who could give them what they need, they would have caved. The fact they didn’t tells you that the Giants feel like they can win with or without him.
Quote:
We're talking about a guy who has been hurt 3 of his 5 years in the NFL.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
You might want to go back and check yourself on that. Mmmkay!
It's why he's only had two really good seasons. His 2019 campaign where he had 1,003 yards was not anywhere near his rookie season. And injury was a big part of it.
Saquon is taking a risk here, given his position and his history.
Quote:
We're talking about a guy who has been hurt 3 of his 5 years in the NFL.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
Are we forgetting the reason why his 2019 season wasn't very good? He played hurt (in addition to missing 3 games).
It's why he's only had two really good seasons. His 2019 campaign where he had 1,003 yards was not anywhere near his rookie season. And injury was a big part of it.
Saquon is taking a risk here, given his position and his history.
not if he gets an insurance policy, which he definitely should.
Quote:
In comment 16151331 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
We're talking about a guy who has been hurt 3 of his 5 years in the NFL.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
Are we forgetting the reason why his 2019 season wasn't very good? He played hurt (in addition to missing 3 games).
Apparently Trevor was in COVID isolation in 2021 and didn’t realize there was a football season played, or in the case of Saquon, partially played.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Giants 2020 Positional Breakdown: Running Backs - ( New Window )
This is so far from perfect.
Not sure what is hard to grasp about it, but it is not a good thing to have a player play on the FT for so many reasons. Especially, and I cannot stress this enough, one who does not want to play on the tag.
Quote:
In comment 16151288 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
But are you low-balling a guy who would be the 4th highest paid RB in the NFL if he signed his tender?
a few things. #1, the reported 11m AAV they offered would be 6th highest. behind aaron jones who took a paycut down to 2 years 23m this past April.
he was already tendered at $10m so their 11m offer literally was no different than what he's already making by contract AAV rank. that is a low ball offer. a 10% raise is so low id barely call it a raise. the cap is projected to increase by more than 10% next year, which is more than a 20% increase over how much it increased yoy this year.
if barkley took that deal i'd have called it a hometeam discount so i cant fault the guy for passing on it or "getting bad advice". if i had to bet right now whether or not he ends up making more than the numbers reported or less id bet on more.
I agree. If you believe the majority on this board RB contracts will be no more pretty soon (hyperbole of course but that’s how ridiculous it’s getting). Next year is shaping up to be quite the offseason for the position, prices will absolutely be going up. The tag will still be there but Schoen has other players to negotiate with, will definitely be interesting.
everyone seems to forget a big part of the decline in rb contracts was during the covid cap which still hasnt fully returned to normal. next year the cap is projected to go up by more.
running backs are still getting picked in the first round so there are teams that value them, and all it takes is 1 team willing to pay a free agent for that free agent to get a big contract.
if i had to guess either way, today will end up a good business decisions for barkley. and if he insures himself for 1 year it's basically risk free. either he gets a contract that far exceeds what he pays in premiums or the policy covers any losses.
i wish i could make people as happy about 10% raises as some here seem to think barkley should feel.
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
Quote:
We're talking about a guy who has been hurt 3 of his 5 years in the NFL.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
What is wrong with Barkleys 2019? 13 games, 1000 yds, 4.6 yds per carry. Another 438 yds receiving. That is bad?
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
This is so far from perfect.
Not sure what is hard to grasp about it, but it is not a good thing to have a player play on the FT for so many reasons. Especially, and I cannot stress this enough, one who does not want to play on the tag.
not only that but also any extra room they would have created manipulating his cap # down could have materially helped this year's team win more games. yannick ngakoue or justin houston would have looked pretty good on third downs and now that's a lot less likely.
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
Quote:
In comment 16151323 ThomasG said:
Quote:
of injury, declining market and less than stellar performance and lock up 2 years worth of guaranteed pay.
He made a mistake.
This is how I see it. I would not have made this gamble.
the only downside is an injury and we cant game that out because he could have an insurance policy against it. college players used to do that ahead of their draft year if they were projected as high picks, i dont see why he couldnt do the same here.
Downside is not just injury. Read the above again.
Not commenting on insur policy whether exists or not. This is grasping for straws to debate a poor position.
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
This is so far from perfect.
Not sure what is hard to grasp about it, but it is not a good thing to have a player play on the FT for so many reasons. Especially, and I cannot stress this enough, one who does not want to play on the tag.
I think you’re grasping at straws. That’s the problem.
Quote:
In comment 16151358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
You’re just gaslighting now to try and find a shred of an argument.
Jones wasn’t on a tag. Barkley is. Jones plays a premium position that gets paid when they perform. Barkley plays a position that even if you have a good year, you don’t get paid.
Period. Stop.
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:
of injury, declining market and less than stellar performance and lock up 2 years worth of guaranteed pay.
He made a mistake.
This is how I see it. I would not have made this gamble.
the only downside is an injury and we cant game that out because he could have an insurance policy against it. college players used to do that ahead of their draft year if they were projected as high picks, i dont see why he couldnt do the same here.
Downside is not just injury. Read the above again.
Not commenting on insur policy whether exists or not. This is grasping for straws to debate a poor position.
it's a free country if he wants to buy an insurance policy he buys one. read the link, it's common practice for players in situations like this.
the only downside is injury and as long as he gets a policy he can protect that. if he plays comparably to last season, which wasn't even his best season, he will end up making a lot more money than he turned down today.
Eagles RB Jay Ajayi had insurance policy to protect from injury - ( New Window )
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
Quote:
In comment 16151358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
Nope and it pissed him off to benefit of the team and in hindsight now, himself.
Barkley is betting on himself as an aging player with some injuries in last three seasons in a league transitioning from feature or single RB offenses.
Quote:
In comment 16151365 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
You’re just gaslighting now to try and find a shred of an argument.
Jones wasn’t on a tag. Barkley is. Jones plays a premium position that gets paid when they perform. Barkley plays a position that even if you have a good year, you don’t get paid.
Period. Stop.
rich i mean this with all due respect, im not sure you know what gaslighting means.
Quote:
In comment 16151331 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
We're talking about a guy who has been hurt 3 of his 5 years in the NFL.
Are you talking about Saquon Barkley?
He missed 1 full year and 3 games in 2019.
When will this stop about him being hurt all the time?
What is wrong with Barkleys 2019? 13 games, 1000 yds, 4.6 yds per carry. Another 438 yds receiving. That is bad?
See my review I posted above. I don't think you remember how limited he was due to his high ankle sprain. He didn't play like he did in 2018. And it caused a ton of people on this site to question again drafting him. Then he really got hurt the following year, and that issue continued into 2021.
Quote:
In comment 16151365 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
Nope and it pissed him off to benefit of the team and in hindsight now, himself.
Barkley is betting on himself as an aging player with some injuries in last three seasons in a league transitioning from feature or single RB offenses.
honest question, what skill player from UFA this year that got 11m or less would you swap barkley for right now if you could?
i think that's the bet barkley is making and i dont think he's wrong.
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
Then why hasn’t Dalvin Cook been signed? He’s been more prod over the past several seasons than any of those 3 you mentioned yet can’t get an offer exceeding $6M/per yet. And all 3 RBs you mention couldn’t even get extensions from their own teams. Yet teams are gonna be lining up to throw money at them when they become available? Haha, yeah ok
I like the fact the FO is not fast and loose with cap dollars, I don't like this wound up here and not having Barkley or not knowing if you have Barkley impacts the team just as much as it does him.
Unless the Giants believe his replacement is on the roster then it changes things, but I find that hard to believe yet they were still willing to pay him $10M per year or $22M guaranteed over two years.
If they think they can replace him(at least his projected production) next year even if his replacement is tin the roster
The market is the market. He can always retire and get another job ourrode of the NFL. Life isn't fair. Somehow I think he will be fine rey
How did the NYG get worse? Are you suggesting Saquon isn't going to actually play, or if he does that he will "dog it" because he is disgruntled?
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
im looking forward to whiplash of champagne popping if/when the giants let barkley go next offseason only to draft next year's gibbs in the first round and melt this place down.
i hope they got this right but im pretty sure this is all going to end up actuarially equivalent or worse for the nyg cap wise with some near term headaches and cap inflexibility. they locked themsevles into a year of a captain not being happy and a lockerroom that almost certainly unanimously supports him.
Quote:
Doesn't make sense.
If they didn't want him, why tag him and commit to paying him like a top 5 RB at $10.1M per year.
Because it's cheap talent relative to his skills. That is team friendly. It's a no brainer.
Quote:
In comment 16151370 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16151365 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151358 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 16151351 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
are playing this perfectly. If Barkley has a big year, you franchise him again for 2024 and then say sayonara after.
What happens with the other players we are negotiating with, especially ones we want to lick up long term? I think Schoen is fine paying Barkley $12m but that will mean he can’t tag McKinney or Thomas. Not really the ideal position to be in as that can jeopardize the cap more than giving Barkley a few extra million would have.
Time will tell. I think both sides did what they had to do but it wasn’t a good day for the Giants.
Wasn’t a good day for Barkley. What it was is showing Schoen is in charge and he’ll be making decisions.
was it a good day for daniel jones when schoen declined his 5yo option last year?
Nope and it pissed him off to benefit of the team and in hindsight now, himself.
Barkley is betting on himself as an aging player with some injuries in last three seasons in a league transitioning from feature or single RB offenses.
honest question, what skill player from UFA this year that got 11m or less would you swap barkley for right now if you could?
i think that's the bet barkley is making and i dont think he's wrong.
Pointless argument to make. He’s franchised. We own his rights. And we can franchise him again.
Quote:
what’s funny to me is that people constantly quote the “new passing NFL” and how you have to adapt to the change yet won’t admit or concede that said course of change isn’t indefinite. There will be a day where the RB contract decline hits a wall and goes back up and I think it already has and that’s despite the lack of talent available.
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
Then why hasn’t Dalvin Cook been signed? He’s been more prod over the past several seasons than any of those 3 you mentioned yet can’t get an offer exceeding $6M/per yet. And all 3 RBs you mention couldn’t even get extensions from their own teams. Yet teams are gonna be lining up to throw money at them when they become available? Haha, yeah ok
because he's had a long term shoulder issue and now coming off surgery in february? also 2 years older, 300+ more carries, and coming off the worst year of his last 4 while riding a downward trend in the last 3.
Quote:
what’s funny to me is that people constantly quote the “new passing NFL” and how you have to adapt to the change yet won’t admit or concede that said course of change isn’t indefinite. There will be a day where the RB contract decline hits a wall and goes back up and I think it already has and that’s despite the lack of talent available.
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
Then why hasn’t Dalvin Cook been signed? He’s been more prod over the past several seasons than any of those 3 you mentioned yet can’t get an offer exceeding $6M/per yet. And all 3 RBs you mention couldn’t even get extensions from their own teams. Yet teams are gonna be lining up to throw money at them when they become available? Haha, yeah ok
What incentive is there for Cook to sign now? Also, check the advanced stats, Cook wasn’t particularly good in 2022 and that’s what people care about, not the total of the past 4 years. He also had shoulder surgery iirc, and it wasn’t the first time.
Cook is a name with some big question marks IMO.
honest question, what skill player from UFA this year that got 11m or less would you swap barkley for right now if you could?
i think that's the bet barkley is making and i dont think he's wrong.
Pointless argument to make. He’s franchised. We own his rights. And we can franchise him again.
was the question that hard to answer?
if they franchise him again, you realize he will have gotten 22m guaranteed, and played these 2 years at 11m per year without giving the team control of any other future years right?
i would ask rich this question but he doesn't like math, if that happens and he gets tagged at 12m next year, how much $ will he have cost himself today?
Quote:
if Barkley has a monster year and stays healthy, the Giants can just tag him again for about $12M.
and at that point they will be paying him a higher AAV and have guaranteed him more money than their offer today.
which is why Barkley turned down their offer because it gave him pretty much no upside if the reporting is right.
and if barkley comes back, and has that big year, and the giants tag him again, they will either have to extend him at number beyond 12m+ or trade him because at that point he may actually consider holding out and skipping games.
Eric, you are missing one big point in your analysis. The risk of injury has to be a major factor for a veteran RB. If he wrecks his knee this season, what does he get in '24? Likely a vet minimum deal while he rehabs his knee. Yeah, that's the extreme, but there are plenty of other injury risks that could play out the same way.
In the meantime, IF he plays well the Giants will slap the tag on him again next offseason so what is his upside by declining their offer vs. the risk of the low end?
Quote:
they value him at 10M for one year or $22M over two years but not at 11M for one year or $23M for two? At that point it just seems stubborn on both sides.
I like the fact the FO is not fast and loose with cap dollars, I don't like this wound up here and not having Barkley or not knowing if you have Barkley impacts the team just as much as it does him.
Unless the Giants believe his replacement is on the roster then it changes things, but I find that hard to believe yet they were still willing to pay him $10M per year or $22M guaranteed over two years.
If they think they can replace him(at least his projected production) next year even if his replacement is tin the roster
The market is the market. He can always retire and get another job ourrode of the NFL. Life isn't fair. Somehow I think he will be fine rey
lol, I'm not worried about Barkley personally.
I only care about the on-field product for the team.
if his replacement is so easily found, paying him $10M for one season seems like the bad move here.
Quote:
In comment 16151313 AcidTest said:
Quote:
if Barkley has a monster year and stays healthy, the Giants can just tag him again for about $12M.
and at that point they will be paying him a higher AAV and have guaranteed him more money than their offer today.
which is why Barkley turned down their offer because it gave him pretty much no upside if the reporting is right.
and if barkley comes back, and has that big year, and the giants tag him again, they will either have to extend him at number beyond 12m+ or trade him because at that point he may actually consider holding out and skipping games.
Eric, you are missing one big point in your analysis. The risk of injury has to be a major factor for a veteran RB. If he wrecks his knee this season, what does he get in '24? Likely a vet minimum deal while he rehabs his knee. Yeah, that's the extreme, but there are plenty of other injury risks that could play out the same way.
In the meantime, IF he plays well the Giants will slap the tag on him again next offseason so what is his upside by declining their offer vs. the risk of the low end?
Tom - how does your opinion shift if he gets himself a loss of value insurance policy, as many players in this situation have done? honestly asking.
also there's no world where he only gets the minimum unless he projects to miss time next year. obj just got 15m guaranteed off his 2nd torn acl and he's 30. tony pollard got tagged at the same 10m with a broken leg in january.
Eagles RB Jay Ajayi had insurance policy to protect from injury - ( New Window )
Quote:
honest question, what skill player from UFA this year that got 11m or less would you swap barkley for right now if you could?
i think that's the bet barkley is making and i dont think he's wrong.
Pointless argument to make. He’s franchised. We own his rights. And we can franchise him again.
was the question that hard to answer?
if they franchise him again, you realize he will have gotten 22m guaranteed, and played these 2 years at 11m per year without giving the team control of any other future years right?
i would ask rich this question but he doesn't like math, if that happens and he gets tagged at 12m next year, how much $ will he have cost himself today?
It’s a question the Giants don’t have to answer or care about Eric. That’s the whole point you are missing. You’re locking yourself behind what if, and why can’t, hypotheticals that didn’t exist, don’t exist now and won’t exist in near future.
Why would Giants ever in their right mind want to advance guarantees and charge themselves further with a dead cap hit for a RB 3 or god forbid 4 yrs from now?
There are reasons why players hate the Franchise Tag and #1 is the lack of a multi-year contract doesn't protect them against injury.
Insurance policy?
If Saquon tears his knee in October, he won't get tagged or another big contract. The 2- or 3-year deal with guaranteed money would have protected him more.
It's really that simple.
Quote:
In comment 16151400 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
honest question, what skill player from UFA this year that got 11m or less would you swap barkley for right now if you could?
i think that's the bet barkley is making and i dont think he's wrong.
Pointless argument to make. He’s franchised. We own his rights. And we can franchise him again.
was the question that hard to answer?
if they franchise him again, you realize he will have gotten 22m guaranteed, and played these 2 years at 11m per year without giving the team control of any other future years right?
i would ask rich this question but he doesn't like math, if that happens and he gets tagged at 12m next year, how much $ will he have cost himself today?
It’s a question the Giants don’t have to answer or care about Eric. That’s the whole point you are missing. You’re locking yourself behind what if, and why can’t, hypotheticals that didn’t exist, don’t exist now and won’t exist in near future.
Why would Giants ever in their right mind want to advance guarantees and charge themselves further with a dead cap hit for a RB 3 or god forbid 4 yrs from now?
you are the one twisting facts - the reporting implies he was willing to take the 22m guaranteed. anything close to a 22m guaranteed means anything beyond 2 years would have been team options.
and yes, it is very much a question the giants needed to ask themselves. it's like the most important question - what are we going to spend the $ on if not him?
if they had a better use of $10m this year, do you think they would have done it or were they just feeling charitable?
that's why i asked you the question, which you seem unable or unwilling to answer?
There are reasons why players hate the Franchise Tag and #1 is the lack of a multi-year contract doesn't protect them against injury.
Insurance policy?
If Saquon tears his knee in October, he won't get tagged or another big contract. The 2- or 3-year deal with guaranteed money would have protected him more.
It's really that simple.
your bold is incorrect because it entirely depends on whatever insurance policy he pays for (im not an insurance underwriter but if jay freaking ajayi got covered in 2018 for a loss of $5m net post tax im sure barkley can get more than the difference of the giants offer). they were only willing to guarantee him 12m more pretax than he will make this year.
of course there is no big contract if he gets seriously hurt but there was also no big contract if he took the reported deal because it was a weak offer roughly equivalent to 2 tags which would have locked him outside the top 6 running backs over the next 2 years (and beyond if not cut).
here's my argument in (i think) pretty simple language - barring catastrophic injury he will end up making more $ than the giants offered him. and if he insures himself as is a common practice he can probably eliminate the entire downside. make sense?
And again, it's the primary reason why players hate being tagged.
If he has a great year, he's going to be tagged again. If he has a bad year, they won't tag him and he won't see $10 million (or more) next year.
He would have been safer and more secure with a fair 2- or 3-year deal (or longer).
So no, I don't agree with you on this. We'll just have to agree to disagree.
And again, it's the primary reason why players hate being tagged.
If he has a great year, he's going to be tagged again. If he has a bad year, they won't tag him and he won't see $10 million (or more) next year.
He would have been safer and more secure with a fair 2- or 3-year deal (or longer).
So no, I don't agree with you on this. We'll just have to agree to disagree.
Mic Drop. Thread.
I think it’s pretty clear that teams would have paid Barkley or Jacobs handsomely and I understand why both players didn’t sign team friendly deals - the upside just isn’t that great. Don’t think I’m convincing anyone to think any differently but telling everyone he should have been happy with $22m, which is well under his open market worth, seems very shortsighted.
Quote:
but the giants got worse today, it’s just a matter of by how much. And for what long term gain, a few million? I can certainly be wrong but this is far from over and it’s the last thing we want heading into the season.
How did the NYG get worse? Are you suggesting Saquon isn't going to actually play, or if he does that he will "dog it" because he is disgruntled?
How did the NYG get worse?
I feel like Schoen and Giants negotiated very fairly in a devalued RB market. They did not disrespect Barkley and showed they wanted him on the team.
Barkley was never going to get Kamara or McCaffrey money.
And again, it's the primary reason why players hate being tagged.
If he has a great year, he's going to be tagged again. If he has a bad year, they won't tag him and he won't see $10 million (or more) next year.
He would have been safer and more secure with a fair 2- or 3-year deal (or longer).
So no, I don't agree with you on this. We'll just have to agree to disagree.
players very rarely play 2nd seasons on a tag. by that point the situation is usually hostile enough that the team either extends or moves on from the player. if barkley plays well enough to get tagged again he will extend with someone for more than what he was allegedly willing to accept a few hours ago. i think it's more likely that's what happens this year than him regressing. and in the interim the nyg will have to manage whatever impact this has on the lockerroom.
i have said from the beginning catastrophic injury is obviously the main risk he's taking but that's mitigated if he insures himself.
Quote:
In comment 16151295 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
they value him at 10M for one year or $22M over two years but not at 11M for one year or $23M for two? At that point it just seems stubborn on both sides.
I like the fact the FO is not fast and loose with cap dollars, I don't like this wound up here and not having Barkley or not knowing if you have Barkley impacts the team just as much as it does him.
Unless the Giants believe his replacement is on the roster then it changes things, but I find that hard to believe yet they were still willing to pay him $10M per year or $22M guaranteed over two years.
If they think they can replace him(at least his projected production) next year even if his replacement is tin the roster
The market is the market. He can always retire and get another job ourrode of the NFL. Life isn't fair. Somehow I think he will be fine rey
lol, I'm not worried about Barkley personally.
I only care about the on-field product for the team.
if his replacement is so easily found, paying him $10M for one season seems like the bad move here.
I'm sure you weren't about to set up a Go Fund Me. Lol. But look at the Chiefs. Pacheco was 7th rounder. All over the league guys do well from other rounds every year. For the last 20 years. Shit Bradshaw and Jacobs? The OL gets better so will the RBs too
As for over paying him this year I'd disagree. They are only in their 2nd year. 10 million isn't a lot for a great starter with a still evolving team. Makes sense to keep him and see how he holds up they can sign him next year to a longer deal. Re-tag or cut. If Schoen and Daboll repeat their successes the Offense will be fine. But it's obvious teams think RB are replaceable more than ever
I think it’s pretty clear that teams would have paid Barkley or Jacobs handsomely and I understand why both players didn’t sign team friendly deals - the upside just isn’t that great. Don’t think I’m convincing anyone to think any differently but telling everyone he should have been happy with $22m, which is well under his open market worth, seems very shortsighted.
evan freaking engram got 9m guaranteed last year off last season in ny which was easily his worst, then turned an 800 yard/4 td season into 3x41m with 24m guaranteed off a tag.
it is 100% within the nyg rights to take advantage of the rb franchise tag discount.
it is 100% within barkley's rights to not be willing to lock himself into that discount for whatever remains of his prime.
both sides are gambling but i think barkleys gamble makes more sense and it sounds like he was willing to be pretty team friendly in the negotiation. all the stuff about resetting the market turned out to be false and now that it seems the deal he passed on in november was 19.5m gtd that also looks like a reasonable pass.
if it's true the giants were willing to offer him the higher AAV he wanted, just with 19m guaranteed instead of 22m, they didnt even disagree with him on what he thinks he's worth per year. they drew the line at a very slight difference in value. also it's not just message board randoms saying this or just dunleavy reporting this, garafolo reported the same thing and nobody is more plugged in then him.
The staggering part of the #Giants and Saquon Barkley being unable to reach a deal is how close they were.
@rydunleavy’s reporting is in line with what I’ve heard regarding the spread between the sides. It seemed close enough to bridge as the deadline drew near. Didn’t happen.
Quote:
In comment 16151301 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16151288 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
But are you low-balling a guy who would be the 4th highest paid RB in the NFL if he signed his tender?
a few things. #1, the reported 11m AAV they offered would be 6th highest. behind aaron jones who took a paycut down to 2 years 23m this past April.
he was already tendered at $10m so their 11m offer literally was no different than what he's already making by contract AAV rank. that is a low ball offer. a 10% raise is so low id barely call it a raise. the cap is projected to increase by more than 10% next year, which is more than a 20% increase over how much it increased yoy this year.
if barkley took that deal i'd have called it a hometeam discount so i cant fault the guy for passing on it or "getting bad advice". if i had to bet right now whether or not he ends up making more than the numbers reported or less id bet on more.
I agree. If you believe the majority on this board RB contracts will be no more pretty soon (hyperbole of course but that’s how ridiculous it’s getting). Next year is shaping up to be quite the offseason for the position, prices will absolutely be going up. The tag will still be there but Schoen has other players to negotiate with, will definitely be interesting.
everyone seems to forget a big part of the decline in rb contracts was during the covid cap which still hasnt fully returned to normal. next year the cap is projected to go up by more.
running backs are still getting picked in the first round so there are teams that value them, and all it takes is 1 team willing to pay a free agent for that free agent to get a big contract.
if i had to guess either way, today will end up a good business decisions for barkley. and if he insures himself for 1 year it's basically risk free. either he gets a contract that far exceeds what he pays in premiums or the policy covers any losses.
i wish i could make people as happy about 10% raises as some here seem to think barkley should feel.
RBs are still getting picked in the first round because the years you want at that position are years 1-5, maybe 1-7. The second contract is far less important because it likely represents a higher price for a lesser return. Drafting a Bijan Robinson for the first five years of his career is a far more favorable scenario than paying twice the price for years 5-10 from the equivalent of Barkley.
That doesn't mean that there is some sort of pending uptick for FA RB prices just because some teams see value in using a premium draft pick in exchange for what amounts to a high value free agent. Unlike other positions, a rookie RB can be a stud from jump, but also unlike other positions, is likely never to be a better player after his rookie contract than he is during his rookie contract.
never disputed that, i agree with you that they seem to not worry about losing him next year. i think thats pretty much exactly what 'it is what it is' meant.
Quote:
being a necessary piece for the longer-term.
never disputed that, i agree with you that they seem to not worry about losing him next year. i think thats pretty much exactly what 'it is what it is' meant.
Well you said they were both gambling and Barkley’s made more sense.
Not so much.
That doesn't mean that there is some sort of pending uptick for FA RB prices just because some teams see value in using a premium draft pick in exchange for what amounts to a high value free agent. Unlike other positions, a rookie RB can be a stud from jump, but also unlike other positions, is likely never to be a better player after his rookie contract than he is during his rookie contract.
you misunderstood the point. i wasn't stating that the prices of FA rbs are going up because there are rbs getting picked in the draft. just that if barkley performs again and is one of the better players on the market as he would have been if he hit the market this year, there will be a team willing to pay him beyond the artificially restricted amount of the tag just as if a college rbs perform there are still teams willing to draft them high because all it takes is 1 team out of 32. you dont need an entire market correction, just 1 gm with some cap room. it may still only be a 2 year guarantee and a bunch of window dressing like the aaron jones contract but i would bet that he ends up getting more than the 11aav/12m gtd$ delta here barring catastrophic injury.
Quote:
In comment 16151480 ThomasG said:
Quote:
being a necessary piece for the longer-term.
never disputed that, i agree with you that they seem to not worry about losing him next year. i think thats pretty much exactly what 'it is what it is' meant.
Well you said they were both gambling and Barkley’s made more sense.
Not so much.
it will make more sense to you when barkley ends up getting paid more. you can drink all the joe toughguy koolaid you want but i think it's far more likely that barkley gets paid more next year than it was last year at this time that jones would get anywhere near the deal he got. and i was/am a jones fan who thought even last year when it was enormously unpopular that there was a good chance he'd end up getting tagged this year. it is the same sort of gamble here.
also probably a far more unpopular decision in the lockerroom.
Running backs aren’t difficult to find, even very good ones. Nor is building a RB by Committee with average to good cheap ones. Roster building efficiencies and offensive strategies have left RB values in the dumpster over the last few years.
Saquon may still find a sucker GM to write his big checks, but that doesn’t mean Schoen gambled incorrectly. It just means bad GMs like Dave Gettleman still get hired.
RBs are still getting picked in the first round because the years you want at that position are years 1-5, maybe 1-7. The second contract is far less important because it likely represents a higher price for a lesser return. Drafting a Bijan Robinson for the first five years of his career is a far more favorable scenario than paying twice the price for years 5-10 from the equivalent of Barkley.
That doesn't mean that there is some sort of pending uptick for FA RB prices just because some teams see value in using a premium draft pick in exchange for what amounts to a high value free agent. Unlike other positions, a rookie RB can be a stud from jump, but also unlike other positions, is likely never to be a better player after his rookie contract than he is during his rookie contract.
The presumption by the Save the RBs Society is that the Falcons and the Lions did the smart thing drafting Robinson and Gibbs, respectively, at their draft slots. I'm not so sure I would buy calls on that. And I really like Gibbs, but he was way over-drafted at #12.
The Falcons were third in the NFL last year in rushing yards per game, and that was with Patterson missing a quarter of the season. Their leading rusher Allgier was a 5th round rookie last year. What a bargain that was. So, I don't get going back to the RB-well to invest in another RB in the top ten.
Quote:
of injury, declining market and less than stellar performance and lock up 2 years worth of guaranteed pay.
He made a mistake.
This is how I see it. I would not have made this gamble.
Quote:
.
i wish i could make people as happy about 10% raises as some here seem to think barkley should feel.
I think 98% of the world would love a 10% pay raise
Quote:
RBs are still getting picked in the first round because the years you want at that position are years 1-5, maybe 1-7. The second contract is far less important because it likely represents a higher price for a lesser return. Drafting a Bijan Robinson for the first five years of his career is a far more favorable scenario than paying twice the price for years 5-10 from the equivalent of Barkley.
That doesn't mean that there is some sort of pending uptick for FA RB prices just because some teams see value in using a premium draft pick in exchange for what amounts to a high value free agent. Unlike other positions, a rookie RB can be a stud from jump, but also unlike other positions, is likely never to be a better player after his rookie contract than he is during his rookie contract.
you misunderstood the point. i wasn't stating that the prices of FA rbs are going up because there are rbs getting picked in the draft. just that if barkley performs again and is one of the better players on the market as he would have been if he hit the market this year, there will be a team willing to pay him beyond the artificially restricted amount of the tag just as if a college rbs perform there are still teams willing to draft them high because all it takes is 1 team out of 32. you dont need an entire market correction, just 1 gm with some cap room. it may still only be a 2 year guarantee and a bunch of window dressing like the aaron jones contract but i would bet that he ends up getting more than the 11aav/12m gtd$ delta here barring catastrophic injury.
Cool, where's that team for Dalvin Cook? Where's that team for Ezekiel Elliott?
Why hasn’t anyone signed Yannick, Clowney, etc?
Quote:
Sorry, but no, it does not make sense to me.
And again, it's the primary reason why players hate being tagged.
If he has a great year, he's going to be tagged again. If he has a bad year, they won't tag him and he won't see $10 million (or more) next year.
He would have been safer and more secure with a fair 2- or 3-year deal (or longer).
So no, I don't agree with you on this. We'll just have to agree to disagree.
players very rarely play 2nd seasons on a tag. by that point the situation is usually hostile enough that the team either extends or moves on from the player. if barkley plays well enough to get tagged again he will extend with someone for more than what he was allegedly willing to accept a few hours ago. i think it's more likely that's what happens this year than him regressing. and in the interim the nyg will have to manage whatever impact this has on the lockerroom.
i have said from the beginning catastrophic injury is obviously the main risk he's taking but that's mitigated if he insures himself.
Disagree here. Catastrophic injury is by far not the only concern. He has to worry about other Giants RBs playing well if he misses time. He has to worry about nagging injuries that prevent him from having a great season. Just look at last year when his production greatly declined the last part of the year.
If Barkley doesn't perform like a top 5 RB in the league, then he is not getting a big contract next year and he is out the large sum of money he would have spent on "insurance". In addition, what if the RB market declines even further next year? What if all of these rookies this year tear up the league?
There is a lot of risk for him.
Quote:
and they are looking at well over 2 tagged years in their new contracts. In some cases, much more than the 2 tag years. You have a guy like David Njoku getting tagged and then negotiating a deal with $28m for example - David fucking Njoku, lol. Mr 50/500/4.
I think it’s pretty clear that teams would have paid Barkley or Jacobs handsomely and I understand why both players didn’t sign team friendly deals - the upside just isn’t that great. Don’t think I’m convincing anyone to think any differently but telling everyone he should have been happy with $22m, which is well under his open market worth, seems very shortsighted.
evan freaking engram got 9m guaranteed last year off last season in ny which was easily his worst, then turned an 800 yard/4 td season into 3x41m with 24m guaranteed off a tag.
it is 100% within the nyg rights to take advantage of the rb franchise tag discount.
it is 100% within barkley's rights to not be willing to lock himself into that discount for whatever remains of his prime.
both sides are gambling but i think barkleys gamble makes more sense and it sounds like he was willing to be pretty team friendly in the negotiation. all the stuff about resetting the market turned out to be false and now that it seems the deal he passed on in november was 19.5m gtd that also looks like a reasonable pass.
if it's true the giants were willing to offer him the higher AAV he wanted, just with 19m guaranteed instead of 22m, they didnt even disagree with him on what he thinks he's worth per year. they drew the line at a very slight difference in value. also it's not just message board randoms saying this or just dunleavy reporting this, garafolo reported the same thing and nobody is more plugged in then him.
Quote:
Discount? The franchise tag averages the salaries of the 10 highest paid players at a position. It's not a discount. It is -- by definition -- the market price for the best.
I'm very surprised Schoen didn't offer a little more. I imagine that's why a deal didn't happen - team Barkley was waiting for a last minute BAFO of a few million more, which never came.
If Barkley Jacobs and Pollard are UFAs you are going to see some big deals being signed. 32 teams out there and the contenders will want an X factor and the shitty franchises will want to make their own noise with their fan base. Or you can sign JAGs like Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard, talk about risk.
If the RB market had already bottomed out and was now back on the rebound, there would be contracts somewhere in the league for Cook, Elliott, Hunt, Fournette, etc.
But there aren't; at least not contracts that any of those players feel are commensurate with their worth. If there were, any/all of them would be signed. To your point about the WRs, if there were WRs on the level of the four RBs I listed above, they'd all be signed already. Beckham and Hopkins are proof of that, IMO. But those RBs aren't signed, and it's a pretty strong indicator that the RB market is either still dropping, or is (at least temporarily) remaining in its bottomed-out state.
There's no guarantee as to if/when the league will view RB values differently. My view is that it's unlikely to change without a dramatic change to the CBA, because I think it's pretty clear by now that the prime years for the vast majority of RBs happen to coincide with the years covered by the rookie contract. RBs are ready quickly, don't have the rookie learning curve that other positions have (so they can contribute as RB1 almost immediately), and then are often approaching (or at) the downside of their career by the time the rookie contract (+ tag years, if so desired by the team) ends.
Elliott finished at his worst YPC of his career, why would he be a good example of someone who should be signed by now? He has 800 more touches than Barkley and Jacobs, it’s an incomparable situation.
If so, why isn't he happy?
Where do the unsigned edge guys stand vis-a-vis the unsigned RBs in terms of age/experience? My perception (without looking up their ages) is that the unsigned edge guys are generally older than the corresponding RBs. And that, IMO, tells you the league perception about when those players are likely to produce at a level that is lower than their salary demands.
That's all this is, IMO: Price vs. perceived value. The perceived value of a RB appears to decrease from his rookie contract on, but the price has not decreased accordingly, generally speaking, until recently.
Why hasn’t anyone signed Yannick, Clowney, etc?
Um, just a stab here but I’m guessing Yannick and Clowney aren’t signed yet because teams don’t want to pay them what they are asking? You can twist this into a position thing if you want but teams obviously feel they can get similar production from cheaper options than those two guys. Weird, right?
BBB, exactly, people don’t want to sign them either which is why I don’t see why there’s a point to Cook being unsigned that’s any different from why Yannick isn’t signed.
Talking in circles now all around, doesn’t make sense to keep doing so.
If so, why isn't he happy?
Right. It's very odd.
Team Barkley is rolling the dice. They are foregoing the protection of taking the 2-year proposal and guarantee - ostensibly an insurance policy against injury - hoping to get an even bigger deal in 2024, whether from NYG or the open market.
I suspect they are misreading the market, again, and are unable to see that he'll be a year older with more tread wear and tear. Which I think will reduce SB's market appeal.
like cutting off your dick, to spite your waist.
Barkley and his agent(s) have had a few months now to digest reality, that is, the RB market having tanked.
At some point, you have to accept and deal with reality, and make the best of a bad situation.
Barkley cannot change the Giants' behavior at this point. Their hands are tied. They can no longer give him a long-term deal. Not until January 2024. They knew this was going to be the case.
So he either has to play on the tender or hold out. The latter seems like a non-starter because he loses that money and never makes it up. But if he has a monster year, the Giants can simply slap the tag on him again. If he doesn't, they can let him walk.
Under those circumstances, the smart play seems to have been to take the 3-year contract with the $22 million in GTD money. That still makes him one of the highest paid RBs in the NFL and he has greater injury protection.
So someone here isn't being smart.
You can't force a correction when the rules don't allow it.
Again, no team can offer a long-term deal after July 17 to a Franchise player. That deadline passed.
Nothing can be done until January 2024 now.
Quote:
Barkley and others aren’t reading the market wrong, they are trying to force a course correction.
You can't force a correction when the rules don't allow it.
Again, no team can offer a long-term deal after July 17 to a Franchise player. That deadline passed.
Nothing can be done until January 2024 now.
Well they can’t force a correction instantly.
Quote:
In comment 16151479 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
RBs are still getting picked in the first round because the years you want at that position are years 1-5, maybe 1-7. The second contract is far less important because it likely represents a higher price for a lesser return. Drafting a Bijan Robinson for the first five years of his career is a far more favorable scenario than paying twice the price for years 5-10 from the equivalent of Barkley.
That doesn't mean that there is some sort of pending uptick for FA RB prices just because some teams see value in using a premium draft pick in exchange for what amounts to a high value free agent. Unlike other positions, a rookie RB can be a stud from jump, but also unlike other positions, is likely never to be a better player after his rookie contract than he is during his rookie contract.
you misunderstood the point. i wasn't stating that the prices of FA rbs are going up because there are rbs getting picked in the draft. just that if barkley performs again and is one of the better players on the market as he would have been if he hit the market this year, there will be a team willing to pay him beyond the artificially restricted amount of the tag just as if a college rbs perform there are still teams willing to draft them high because all it takes is 1 team out of 32. you dont need an entire market correction, just 1 gm with some cap room. it may still only be a 2 year guarantee and a bunch of window dressing like the aaron jones contract but i would bet that he ends up getting more than the 11aav/12m gtd$ delta here barring catastrophic injury.
Cool, where's that team for Dalvin Cook? Where's that team for Ezekiel Elliott?
cook had shoulder surgery in february, 2 years older + 300 more carries on him, and declined each of the last 3 years. his market is expected to land between 4-7m per year despite the surgery (which is why i dont think barkley's injury risk is as high as everyone says, if he hits UFA next year with non-catastrophic injuries he'll be looking at a similar 1 year deal between 4-7m, and if he insures himself he'll get paid the extra 2-3m post tax the giants offer contained and possibly more if he insures himself at a higher amount). this is from a miami dolphin beat 2 days ago, they've been the team most rumored to sign cook.
elliott averaged 3.8 ypc last year and has twice as many carries in his career. he looked cooked.
Ask Omar: How Can The Dolphins Create Cap Space To Sign Dalvin Cook - ( New Window )
So he's being a martyr?
Quote:
Barkley and others aren’t reading the market wrong, they are trying to force a course correction.
So he's being a martyr?
I wouldn’t say martyr.
If so, why isn't he happy?
i think it was his better option of the 2 presented. emotionally im sure his disappointment is exactly the same as jones not being happy about the 5yo getting declined last year even though a year later it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to him. or any of us being told by our employer they don't value us in a strong enough way that it pushes us to seek/find a better opportunity elsewhere.
his best option was obviously getting an extension that wasnt low balled.
11m aav would have put him below an inferior player like aaron jones who just took a paycut in april that still pays him 11.5m.
as the multiple agents in dunleavy's story said, the 19.5m guaranteed in the higher aav offer was a non-starter. that's lower than the value of 2 tags.
Quote:
Edge doesn’t have a strong market? Naming unsigned players when there’s a bunch of unsigned players at other positions is an odd strategy. And I posted the figures on other threads, new RB contracts have been better than they have since 2020. The older contracts will be obsolete once CMCs and a couple others wrap up, and once 1 player resets it’ll correct from there - the question is when and by how much and there’s no better opportunity for that then when 2 top guys and a top 10/15 player all hit the market at once.
Where do the unsigned edge guys stand vis-a-vis the unsigned RBs in terms of age/experience? My perception (without looking up their ages) is that the unsigned edge guys are generally older than the corresponding RBs. And that, IMO, tells you the league perception about when those players are likely to produce at a level that is lower than their salary demands.
That's all this is, IMO: Price vs. perceived value. The perceived value of a RB appears to decrease from his rookie contract on, but the price has not decreased accordingly, generally speaking, until recently.
i dont think the 2nd contract thing is accurate. i think the issue is just simple supply/demand.
buffalo let singletary walk because they have cook at a fraction of the price. the eagles let sanders walk and replaced him at a fraction of the price.
for good teams paying a lot of money to the rest of their rosters, rb is the position that has the most supply and makes it easiest to "get by".
there are however a handful of RBs who are central to their offenses like Derrick Henry, CMC, chubb, and Barkley. i dont think those guys are as easily replaced. jonathan taylor probably also in that group. maybe ekeler too.
i dont think it's even a correction, i think he's looking for FMV and was willing to risk playing well enough to get it.
the giants are using the tag leverage to try to get him below FMV.
19.5m guaranteed is less than 2 tags. that's below his FMV.
11m AAV is less than 29 year old aaron jones got in april. that's also below FMV.
leonard williams did the same thing in 2000 playing on the tag. the differences then were that he was looking to get into top 3-5 AAV and to that point his play on the field hadn't backed that up. it sounds like barkley would have accepted a fair deal here that made him RB5 and paid him comparably to nick chubb, who is the current rb4.
Quote:
Barkley and others aren’t reading the market wrong, they are trying to force a course correction.
i dont think it's even a correction, i think he's looking for FMV and was willing to risk playing well enough to get it.
the giants are using the tag leverage to try to get him below FMV.
19.5m guaranteed is less than 2 tags. that's below his FMV.
11m AAV is less than 29 year old aaron jones got in april. that's also below FMV.
leonard williams did the same thing in 2000 playing on the tag. the differences then were that he was looking to get into top 3-5 AAV and to that point his play on the field hadn't backed that up. it sounds like barkley would have accepted a fair deal here that made him RB5 and paid him comparably to nick chubb, who is the current rb4.
Why is 2 tags his FMV? If he gets seriously injured or regresses the Giants won't offer another tag when they have other impending FA's who might have played larger roles.
Quote:
It seems to be your contention that Barkley is oddly better off by simply playing on the tag.
If so, why isn't he happy?
i think it was his better option of the 2 presented. emotionally im sure his disappointment is exactly the same as jones not being happy about the 5yo getting declined last year even though a year later it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to him. or any of us being told by our employer they don't value us in a strong enough way that it pushes us to seek/find a better opportunity elsewhere.
his best option was obviously getting an extension that wasnt low balled.
11m aav would have put him below an inferior player like aaron jones who just took a paycut in april that still pays him 11.5m.
as the multiple agents in dunleavy's story said, the 19.5m guaranteed in the higher aav offer was a non-starter. that's lower than the value of 2 tags.
What you and those agents continue to ignore is that the 2nd tag is NOT guaranteed. Agents are paid to focus solely on the most positive possible outcomes in a players future performance. They strategically ignore the potential negative outcomes such as major injury or poor performance. Of course agents are going to take the stance of acting like the 2nd tag is guaranteed and they should negotiate accordingly. But as an outsider with no stakes in the game you should be able to see why from the GIANTS perspective, they aren’t going to negotiate a contract using a future possibility that simply assumes everything will go perfectly from the players perspective. That’s just bad negotiating
Quote:
In comment 16151645 RicFlair said:
Quote:
Barkley and others aren’t reading the market wrong, they are trying to force a course correction.
i dont think it's even a correction, i think he's looking for FMV and was willing to risk playing well enough to get it.
the giants are using the tag leverage to try to get him below FMV.
19.5m guaranteed is less than 2 tags. that's below his FMV.
11m AAV is less than 29 year old aaron jones got in april. that's also below FMV.
leonard williams did the same thing in 2000 playing on the tag. the differences then were that he was looking to get into top 3-5 AAV and to that point his play on the field hadn't backed that up. it sounds like barkley would have accepted a fair deal here that made him RB5 and paid him comparably to nick chubb, who is the current rb4.
Why is 2 tags his FMV? If he gets seriously injured or regresses the Giants won't offer another tag when they have other impending FA's who might have played larger roles.
his fmv AAV starts at the price of the tag because they tagged him. next year that base goes up 20% by rule. guaranteeing 2 years worth of salary is relatively pro-forma for multi-year contracts and especially for guys who get tagged.
evan engram got tagged at 11.3m on the TE tag that carries a market value closest to the RB tag/market. he got a 3 year deal at 13.75m AAV just above the tag, and 24m guaranteed which is roughly those first 2 years guaranteed.
for any of the tagged players at any position that's the type of contract where they would have extended. anything lower than there's more upside for them playing on their tags and protecting themselves against injury with insurance policies.
from the reporting it sounds like barkley was willing to extend at a contract even lower than what engram got. i think the nyg should have done that because he is a better player than evan engram and they would have avoided a year of hostility that sends a not great message to the lockerroom.
And again, it's the primary reason why players hate being tagged.
If he has a great year, he's going to be tagged again. If he has a bad year, they won't tag him and he won't see $10 million (or more) next year.
SB will not be tagged next year because the Gollady dead cap money will be gone and allow the giants to sign him to the dollars he wants.
He would have been safer and more secure with a fair 2- or 3-year deal (or longer).
So no, I don't agree with you on this. We'll just have to agree to disagree.
Quote:
In comment 16151582 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It seems to be your contention that Barkley is oddly better off by simply playing on the tag.
If so, why isn't he happy?
i think it was his better option of the 2 presented. emotionally im sure his disappointment is exactly the same as jones not being happy about the 5yo getting declined last year even though a year later it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to him. or any of us being told by our employer they don't value us in a strong enough way that it pushes us to seek/find a better opportunity elsewhere.
his best option was obviously getting an extension that wasnt low balled.
11m aav would have put him below an inferior player like aaron jones who just took a paycut in april that still pays him 11.5m.
as the multiple agents in dunleavy's story said, the 19.5m guaranteed in the higher aav offer was a non-starter. that's lower than the value of 2 tags.
What you and those agents continue to ignore is that the 2nd tag is NOT guaranteed. Agents are paid to focus solely on the most positive possible outcomes in a players future performance. They strategically ignore the potential negative outcomes such as major injury or poor performance. Of course agents are going to take the stance of acting like the 2nd tag is guaranteed and they should negotiate accordingly. But as an outsider with no stakes in the game you should be able to see why from the GIANTS perspective, they aren’t going to negotiate a contract using a future possibility that simply assumes everything will go perfectly from the players perspective. That’s just bad negotiating
what you and everyone who thinks agents just blindly reality ignore is that there are things like the loss of value insurance policies ive linked to 100x in this thread that can virtually eliminate all downside of betting on themselves.
saquon has made over $30m in his career plus whatever he has made from endorsements. he is in a very different position than say dexter lawrence who had made 13m pre-tax in total career earnings and had the opportunity to sign an extension that guaranteed him almost 4x that amount.
if you had the choice of a guaranteed $5m cash bonus in your bank account paid 365 days from now, or a $10m-20m bonus paid at the same but contingent on you performing your job exactly as you did over this past year, which would you choose? if it makes your choice easier in this choice you can also elect disability insurance whereby you will recoup whatever amount you want to cover in the event that something unexpected happens and you can't perform your job like you did over the prior year.
Quote:
Barkley and others aren’t reading the market wrong, they are trying to force a course correction.
You can't force a correction when the rules don't allow it.
Again, no team can offer a long-term deal after July 17 to a Franchise player. That deadline passed.
Nothing can be done until January 2024 now.
Has the deadline always been this far before the start of the season?
correct. and the second ? for the "2nd year tag" crew is how many players play on a second tag?
i'll get the list started. 0 this year.
jessie bates got tagged by cincy last year changed teams this year and got a big contract.
orlando brown got tagged by kc last year changed teams this year and got a big contract.
chris godwin got tagged for the 2nd time last year and extended before he returned from a torn ACL with 40m guaranteed at 20m per year which was higher than any UFA.
marcus maye got tagged in 2021 but left the jets in 2022 to replace marcus williams in NO who got tagged in 2021 but left NO for BAL in 2022.
our own leonard williams got tagged in 2020 and then extended as he was about to hit his 2nd tag year in 2021.
i will again simply repost exactly what mike garafolo said, maybe people will find it less objectionable coming from him:
Then this only reinforces me siding with Schoen over Barkley.
Why is 2 tags his FMV? If he gets seriously injured or regresses the Giants won't offer another tag when they have other impending FA's who might have played larger roles.
Agreed. It's not a big leap, but it's far from a given SB will get the FT again. Going into 2024, the bigger issue is going to be AT, not SB. So, I think AT moves to the front of the FT line.
Barkley will be 27 going into 2024. And that is very close to when the production slope starts to accelerate downward for RBs. Frankly, I'm not sure he'd get a great deal on the open market at the point. But I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
We haven't had a lot of situations get to this point with the Giants.
Elliott finished at his worst YPC of his career, why would he be a good example of someone who should be signed by now? He has 800 more touches than Barkley and Jacobs, it’s an incomparable situation.
Actually, there are reports that he wants to sign with the Dolphins and the Dolphins want to sign him, but Cook wants more money that they are willing to offer. Sound familiar?
Quote:
In comment 16151662 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16151582 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It seems to be your contention that Barkley is oddly better off by simply playing on the tag.
If so, why isn't he happy?
i think it was his better option of the 2 presented. emotionally im sure his disappointment is exactly the same as jones not being happy about the 5yo getting declined last year even though a year later it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to him. or any of us being told by our employer they don't value us in a strong enough way that it pushes us to seek/find a better opportunity elsewhere.
his best option was obviously getting an extension that wasnt low balled.
11m aav would have put him below an inferior player like aaron jones who just took a paycut in april that still pays him 11.5m.
as the multiple agents in dunleavy's story said, the 19.5m guaranteed in the higher aav offer was a non-starter. that's lower than the value of 2 tags.
What you and those agents continue to ignore is that the 2nd tag is NOT guaranteed. Agents are paid to focus solely on the most positive possible outcomes in a players future performance. They strategically ignore the potential negative outcomes such as major injury or poor performance. Of course agents are going to take the stance of acting like the 2nd tag is guaranteed and they should negotiate accordingly. But as an outsider with no stakes in the game you should be able to see why from the GIANTS perspective, they aren’t going to negotiate a contract using a future possibility that simply assumes everything will go perfectly from the players perspective. That’s just bad negotiating
what you and everyone who thinks agents just blindly reality ignore is that there are things like the loss of value insurance policies ive linked to 100x in this thread that can virtually eliminate all downside of betting on themselves.
saquon has made over $30m in his career plus whatever he has made from endorsements. he is in a very different position than say dexter lawrence who had made 13m pre-tax in total career earnings and had the opportunity to sign an extension that guaranteed him almost 4x that amount.
if you had the choice of a guaranteed $5m cash bonus in your bank account paid 365 days from now, or a $10m-20m bonus paid at the same but contingent on you performing your job exactly as you did over this past year, which would you choose? if it makes your choice easier in this choice you can also elect disability insurance whereby you will recoup whatever amount you want to cover in the event that something unexpected happens and you can't perform your job like you did over the prior year.
Why would the Giants hand out an extension if they are ending up paying as much or more in guarantees than if they simply wait? The idea of guaranteeing money for future years is that they’d get a slight discount and the player gets the security. Otherwise why would the team take a risk they don’t have to? They can let it play out, see if Barkley stays healthy and productive and THEN if he does pay him at that point.
Quote:
Why is 2 tags his FMV? If he gets seriously injured or regresses the Giants won't offer another tag when they have other impending FA's who might have played larger roles.
Agreed. It's not a big leap, but it's far from a given SB will get the FT again. Going into 2024, the bigger issue is going to be AT, not SB. So, I think AT moves to the front of the FT line.
Barkley will be 27 going into 2024. And that is very close to when the production slope starts to accelerate downward for RBs. Frankly, I'm not sure he'd get a great deal on the open market at the point. But I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
had they done the deal barkley reportedly would have accepted, it would have basically been a 2 year deal between 23-26m, with a 3rd year option for 2025. their offer was 2 years 22m. mike g's point (and mine) is that they seemed to draw a line here at a very small amount of money, an amount they were willing to move up to in AAV if he reduced the guaranteed $ down which for cap purposes wouldn't have had had an impact in the next 2 years because even if he accepted their deal, they probably weren't cutting him after this year unless he had a career threatening injury.
thomas is under contract with his 4th year this year, then his 5yo next year in 2024. he will likely extend at some point in the next 365 days like lawrence did with his first big $ year being 2025.
with barkley signed the franchise tag would have been free to use next year on mckinney if necessary since safety has a pretty reasonable tag # and he's also not a lock to get extended since he's missed just as much time as barkley. now they probably need to choose one or the other.
Quote:
In comment 16151683 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 16151662 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 16151582 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
It seems to be your contention that Barkley is oddly better off by simply playing on the tag.
If so, why isn't he happy?
i think it was his better option of the 2 presented. emotionally im sure his disappointment is exactly the same as jones not being happy about the 5yo getting declined last year even though a year later it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to him. or any of us being told by our employer they don't value us in a strong enough way that it pushes us to seek/find a better opportunity elsewhere.
his best option was obviously getting an extension that wasnt low balled.
11m aav would have put him below an inferior player like aaron jones who just took a paycut in april that still pays him 11.5m.
as the multiple agents in dunleavy's story said, the 19.5m guaranteed in the higher aav offer was a non-starter. that's lower than the value of 2 tags.
What you and those agents continue to ignore is that the 2nd tag is NOT guaranteed. Agents are paid to focus solely on the most positive possible outcomes in a players future performance. They strategically ignore the potential negative outcomes such as major injury or poor performance. Of course agents are going to take the stance of acting like the 2nd tag is guaranteed and they should negotiate accordingly. But as an outsider with no stakes in the game you should be able to see why from the GIANTS perspective, they aren’t going to negotiate a contract using a future possibility that simply assumes everything will go perfectly from the players perspective. That’s just bad negotiating
what you and everyone who thinks agents just blindly reality ignore is that there are things like the loss of value insurance policies ive linked to 100x in this thread that can virtually eliminate all downside of betting on themselves.
saquon has made over $30m in his career plus whatever he has made from endorsements. he is in a very different position than say dexter lawrence who had made 13m pre-tax in total career earnings and had the opportunity to sign an extension that guaranteed him almost 4x that amount.
if you had the choice of a guaranteed $5m cash bonus in your bank account paid 365 days from now, or a $10m-20m bonus paid at the same but contingent on you performing your job exactly as you did over this past year, which would you choose? if it makes your choice easier in this choice you can also elect disability insurance whereby you will recoup whatever amount you want to cover in the event that something unexpected happens and you can't perform your job like you did over the prior year.
Why would the Giants hand out an extension if they are ending up paying as much or more in guarantees than if they simply wait? The idea of guaranteeing money for future years is that they’d get a slight discount and the player gets the security. Otherwise why would the team take a risk they don’t have to? They can let it play out, see if Barkley stays healthy and productive and THEN if he does pay him at that point.
22 over 3 seasons isn’t as much or more than 22 over 2 seasons.
For a player to get maximum guaranteed money, they have to give something back in the negotiations.
Sometimes that more years, sometimes that's less overall money.
Barkley's 9th NFL probably wasn't much of a trading chip, so it seems like Schoen pushed for less overall money.
Why would the Giants hand out an extension if they are ending up paying as much or more in guarantees than if they simply wait? The idea of guaranteeing money for future years is that they’d get a slight discount and the player gets the security. Otherwise why would the team take a risk they don’t have to? They can let it play out, see if Barkley stays healthy and productive and THEN if he does pay him at that point.
if you want to keep the player and the player is reasonable (i.e. not looking to reset the market) you sign the player. what's confusing here (or "staggering" to steal mike g's word) is that like love, barkley is a player they have wanted to keep since October and here it sounds like they were within striking distance of doing just that.
i would guess right now that next year barkley is going to end up getting a contract bigger than the one he turned down, plus be 10m richer from this year's salary, because the cap is projected to go up another 10%, his tag value is 20% higher, and the giants will be in a more untenable situation if they tag him as all teams are the 2nd year. all he has to do is have a similar season to last year.
if im wrong you can bookmark this thread and tell me all about it. last year i spent all offseason telling people who wanted to cut barkley/jones for nothing that it was almost a lock that 1 of them ended up on the tag this year. i think the only risk is a major injury, as is the case for any player who puts on the pads, and he'd be foolish if he doesn't insure himself.
if the giants want to keep barkley beyond this year, which they may not, i think they have gambled wrong and will pay a higher price next year than they would have this year. you guys seem to think it's impossible that's the case despite the fact that the giants similarly put jones in a lame duck situation last year and ended up paying him 2x what they would have with the 5yo. i understood that decision a lot more than i understand this one though if im being honest.
Quote:
Saquon should have known better on his own. He's not a dumb or stupid man.
Are you sure about that?
Highly-intelligent people have been known to make some really poor decisions.
Lack of information, lack of feel for the market or environment, bias, emotion. #26 checks the box on a few of these I would say.
Quote:
he had surgery in February and in April he still wasn’t recovered. We don’t know his health status. He also had a weak 2022. There’s no incentive for him to sign now, and he may not even be able to if he can’t pass a physical.
Elliott finished at his worst YPC of his career, why would he be a good example of someone who should be signed by now? He has 800 more touches than Barkley and Jacobs, it’s an incomparable situation.
Actually, there are reports that he wants to sign with the Dolphins and the Dolphins want to sign him, but Cook wants more money that they are willing to offer. Sound familiar?
Cook is a good example. He's going to be 28 in a few weeks, too. He's right in that high-risk zone. Over 1,500 touches in his six-year career thus far.
It's going to be very interesting to see where he lands and the amount. Jeremiah was saying he think he'd be a good fit in Washington.
For a player to get maximum guaranteed money, they have to give something back in the negotiations.
Sometimes that more years, sometimes that's less overall money.
Barkley's 9th NFL probably wasn't much of a trading chip, so it seems like Schoen pushed for less overall money.
engram got 2 tags guaranteed and an aav 2m higher than this year's tag amount. that's more the typical of extensions off tags.
godwin (with a torn acl) similarly last year got 40m guaranteed and a 20m aav which were both slightly above the 19m 2nd tag amount (1st year wr tag last year was 18m).
if you look at how the lockerroom in baltimore was impacted with the lamar stuff last year, im really surprised given how small the numbers are here with a rb the giants didnt just pay the reported 3m difference in guaranteed $ just to eliminate the distraction.
Quote:
he had surgery in February and in April he still wasn’t recovered. We don’t know his health status. He also had a weak 2022. There’s no incentive for him to sign now, and he may not even be able to if he can’t pass a physical.
Elliott finished at his worst YPC of his career, why would he be a good example of someone who should be signed by now? He has 800 more touches than Barkley and Jacobs, it’s an incomparable situation.
Actually, there are reports that he wants to sign with the Dolphins and the Dolphins want to sign him, but Cook wants more money that they are willing to offer. Sound familiar?
Yeah, it’s called negotiating. Sound familiar? And now we are going to trust reports? Lol. I’ll come back to Cook when he signs, until then we know next to nothing other than he’s coming off an injury and wants to be paid - aka, life as a free agent.
Quote:
In comment 16151679 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Why is 2 tags his FMV? If he gets seriously injured or regresses the Giants won't offer another tag when they have other impending FA's who might have played larger roles.
Agreed. It's not a big leap, but it's far from a given SB will get the FT again. Going into 2024, the bigger issue is going to be AT, not SB. So, I think AT moves to the front of the FT line.
Barkley will be 27 going into 2024. And that is very close to when the production slope starts to accelerate downward for RBs. Frankly, I'm not sure he'd get a great deal on the open market at the point. But I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
had they done the deal barkley reportedly would have accepted, it would have basically been a 2 year deal between 23-26m, with a 3rd year option for 2025. their offer was 2 years 22m. mike g's point (and mine) is that they seemed to draw a line here at a very small amount of money, an amount they were willing to move up to in AAV if he reduced the guaranteed $ down which for cap purposes wouldn't have had had an impact in the next 2 years because even if he accepted their deal, they probably weren't cutting him after this year unless he had a career threatening injury.
thomas is under contract with his 4th year this year, then his 5yo next year in 2024. he will likely extend at some point in the next 365 days like lawrence did with his first big $ year being 2025.
with barkley signed the franchise tag would have been free to use next year on mckinney if necessary since safety has a pretty reasonable tag # and he's also not a lock to get extended since he's missed just as much time as barkley. now they probably need to choose one or the other.
From what we've read (and this is exactly as you have it stated as well), the Giants offered 3y/$39M w/ $19.5M (50%) gtd. This is what we can probably assume was their in-season offer, and/or the starting point offer in the offseason. Clearly, Saquon's response to that was, effectively, "why would I take $19.5M gtd and give you an option year when I can collect $22.2M over the next two years if this plays out on the tag both years?"
To which the Giants effectively said (over the past few days, according to reports), "fine, we'll guarantee you the two tags right now, but since that will increase our dead money liability in y3, we want to cover that increased 2025 hit with a lower AAV, so we'll offer you 3y/$36M w/ $22.2M (62%) gtd."
And Barkley's response was obviously to refuse that offer as well. Whether he was right or wrong to do so is a matter of perspective and projected value. I don't fault him for betting on himself. But I 100% view it as entirely his choice to do so if it's true that there was an offer in front of him yesterday that would have guaranteed him the two-tag total right now.
It is what it is.
The devil detail is how much non guaranteed, likely to be earned, salary/bonuses/incentives were on the table for year two. He likely wasn't going to get cut after a year, so might as well add those dollars to the guaranteed number.
Personally, I wouldn't have gambled on staying healthy, but if he does stay healthy, he's in good position to do better than the offered contract.
On the Giants side, they can retain his services for two years, with an out if he gets injured, or production drops off a cliff. IF they think like a lot of BBIers, and desired a medium length contract with an out after 2 years, the tag (s) accomplish that without a tremendous amount of loss of salary cap flexibility.
From what we've read (and this is exactly as you have it stated as well), the Giants offered 3y/$39M w/ $19.5M (50%) gtd. This is what we can probably assume was their in-season offer, and/or the starting point offer in the offseason. Clearly, Saquon's response to that was, effectively, "why would I take $19.5M gtd and give you an option year when I can collect $22.2M over the next two years if this plays out on the tag both years?"
To which the Giants effectively said (over the past few days, according to reports), "fine, we'll guarantee you the two tags right now, but since that will increase our dead money liability in y3, we want to cover that increased 2025 hit with a lower AAV, so we'll offer you 3y/$36M w/ $22.2M (62%) gtd."
And Barkley's response was obviously to refuse that offer as well. Whether he was right or wrong to do so is a matter of perspective and projected value. I don't fault him for betting on himself. But I 100% view it as entirely his choice to do so if it's true that there was an offer in front of him yesterday that would have guaranteed him the two-tag total right now.
It is what it is.
i think your post is right except the bold because the offer with 22m gtd was reportedly 11m AAV, so if my math is right that would be 3 years 33m. that is the offer i would term as "low ball" and dont blame barkley for passing on.
3 years between 36-39m with 22m guaranteed sounds like the deal barkley was looking for, and i think that was a very reasonable position for him to take.
like mike g im surprised the nyg wouldn't bridge that final gap. it feels like they tried to nickel/dime him and now he'll either be on another team next year or they will end up paying him more as the leverage dynamic shifts. teams have their most leverage now when tags are cheaper and there's less ill will on the players side. now they and the lockerroom are locked into a year of this as a distraction whereby it's almost impossible some hard feelings dont arise.
for a team that overachieved in part because of really good vibes last year it seems like a stupid risk to take.
The devil detail is how much non guaranteed, likely to be earned, salary/bonuses/incentives were on the table for year two. He likely wasn't going to get cut after a year, so might as well add those dollars to the guaranteed number.
Personally, I wouldn't have gambled on staying healthy, but if he does stay healthy, he's in good position to do better than the offered contract.
On the Giants side, they can retain his services for two years, with an out if he gets injured, or production drops off a cliff. IF they think like a lot of BBIers, and desired a medium length contract with an out after 2 years, the tag (s) accomplish that without a tremendous amount of loss of salary cap flexibility.
It would appear that the Giants had set Barkley's value as somewhere between $19.5M-$22.2M over the next two years and that's it. The only question was how much dead cap were they willing to carry into 2025 in exchange for additional space this year and next.
Now they currently have no 2025 liability and an out after 2023 if they want it (whether that's due to SB performance or a more urgent need to use the tag elsewhere), but the Giants won't get to spread Barkley's money over three years instead of two.
From a financial/cap perspective, this may be seen as favorable for the Giants. The human element is where it may be unfavorable. That's a delicate balance, but it's hard to be an effective negotiator without doing your best to ignore the human element.
Quote:
From what we've read (and this is exactly as you have it stated as well), the Giants offered 3y/$39M w/ $19.5M (50%) gtd. This is what we can probably assume was their in-season offer, and/or the starting point offer in the offseason. Clearly, Saquon's response to that was, effectively, "why would I take $19.5M gtd and give you an option year when I can collect $22.2M over the next two years if this plays out on the tag both years?"
To which the Giants effectively said (over the past few days, according to reports), "fine, we'll guarantee you the two tags right now, but since that will increase our dead money liability in y3, we want to cover that increased 2025 hit with a lower AAV, so we'll offer you 3y/$36M w/ $22.2M (62%) gtd."
And Barkley's response was obviously to refuse that offer as well. Whether he was right or wrong to do so is a matter of perspective and projected value. I don't fault him for betting on himself. But I 100% view it as entirely his choice to do so if it's true that there was an offer in front of him yesterday that would have guaranteed him the two-tag total right now.
It is what it is.
i think your post is right except the bold because the offer with 22m gtd was reportedly 11m AAV, so if my math is right that would be 3 years 33m. that is the offer i would term as "low ball" and dont blame barkley for passing on.
3 years between 36-39m with 22m guaranteed sounds like the deal barkley was looking for, and i think that was a very reasonable position for him to take.
like mike g im surprised the nyg wouldn't bridge that final gap. it feels like they tried to nickel/dime him and now he'll either be on another team next year or they will end up paying him more as the leverage dynamic shifts. teams have their most leverage now when tags are cheaper and there's less ill will on the players side. now they and the lockerroom are locked into a year of this as a distraction whereby it's almost impossible some hard feelings dont arise.
for a team that overachieved in part because of really good vibes last year it seems like a stupid risk to take.
You're right about the $11M AAV, that's right there in the OP, too. If 3y/$36M ($22.2M gtd) would have gotten it done, then I agree that it's an odd stance to draw the line on AAV, because the only way that it would matter is if the Giants intended to keep Barkley all three years (I'm just assuming they would have parked the +$3M into 2025 non-guaranteed salary to inflate the AAV), but if they intended to keep him all three years, why wouldn't they be more motivated to reach a deal? There's some incongruence there for sure.
But I can see why Schoen would be reluctant to go all the way to 3y/$39M with the $22.2M gtd if he was going to put all the AAV fluff into 2025, because at that point it's not an option year, it's just a fancy void year. And if all Schoen was going to get is an extra year for amortization, maybe that wasn't enough to justify guaranteeing next season's tag right now.
Quote:
but if he stays healthy and has a good year, he stands a good chance of doing better than 12 mil guaranteed next year.
The devil detail is how much non guaranteed, likely to be earned, salary/bonuses/incentives were on the table for year two. He likely wasn't going to get cut after a year, so might as well add those dollars to the guaranteed number.
Personally, I wouldn't have gambled on staying healthy, but if he does stay healthy, he's in good position to do better than the offered contract.
On the Giants side, they can retain his services for two years, with an out if he gets injured, or production drops off a cliff. IF they think like a lot of BBIers, and desired a medium length contract with an out after 2 years, the tag (s) accomplish that without a tremendous amount of loss of salary cap flexibility.
It would appear that the Giants had set Barkley's value as somewhere between $19.5M-$22.2M over the next two years and that's it. The only question was how much dead cap were they willing to carry into 2025 in exchange for additional space this year and next.
Now they currently have no 2025 liability and an out after 2023 if they want it (whether that's due to SB performance or a more urgent need to use the tag elsewhere), but the Giants won't get to spread Barkley's money over three years instead of two.
From a financial/cap perspective, this may be seen as favorable for the Giants. The human element is where it may be unfavorable. That's a delicate balance, but it's hard to be an effective negotiator without doing your best to ignore the human element.
also tricky to ignore the human element when you've built up culture and the human element of how your regime operates.
when words an actions don't line up that's hypocrisy, which breeds frustration and all the other human emotions that create misalignment. it's not impossible to navigate and barkley has always been professional but it's an extra challenge.
ill retweet your retweet because he summed it up well - it is what it is.
You're right about the $11M AAV, that's right there in the OP, too. If 3y/$36M ($22.2M gtd) would have gotten it done, then I agree that it's an odd stance to draw the line on AAV, because the only way that it would matter is if the Giants intended to keep Barkley all three years (I'm just assuming they would have parked the +$3M into 2025 non-guaranteed salary to inflate the AAV), but if they intended to keep him all three years, why wouldn't they be more motivated to reach a deal? There's some incongruence there for sure.
But I can see why Schoen would be reluctant to go all the way to 3y/$39M with the $22.2M gtd if he was going to put all the AAV fluff into 2025, because at that point it's not an option year, it's just a fancy void year. And if all Schoen was going to get is an extra year for amortization, maybe that wasn't enough to justify guaranteeing next season's tag right now.
in all sincerity that you and i are able to have reasonable fact based discussions amidst the knee jerking masses is validating of taking the time to post on bbi. ty GD.
Quote:
I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
Agree that is likely now. Stupid. Pride got in the way. That gap should have been closed. Lazy too. Both sides are less now.
Pride absolutely played a role for Team Barkley. And that is completely understandable. He was a highly regarded entering the draft, Gettleman basically declared him a Canton lock, Mara wanted him to be a Giant for life, and he did some spectacular stuff when healthy.
So, I'm sure Team Barkley believes they held up their end of the bargain from rookie year to now, especially if they think they were more critical to the winning record in 2022 than Jones.
Like I said yesterday, both sides played this right.
But because he wouldn't bridge the gap on what appears to be small differences, Schoen has, IMV, declared 2023 Barkley's final year in NYC.
Quote:
In comment 16151726 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
Agree that is likely now. Stupid. Pride got in the way. That gap should have been closed. Lazy too. Both sides are less now.
Pride absolutely played a role for Team Barkley. And that is completely understandable. He was a highly regarded entering the draft, Gettleman basically declared him a Canton lock, Mara wanted him to be a Giant for life, and he did some spectacular stuff when healthy.
So, I'm sure Team Barkley believes they held up their end of the bargain from rookie year to now, especially if they think they were more critical to the winning record in 2022 than Jones.
Like I said yesterday, both sides played this right.
But because he wouldn't bridge the gap on what appears to be small differences, Schoen has, IMV, declared 2023 Barkley's final year in NYC.
this is reasonable but im not sure i fault barkley's (or anyone's) pride for wanting fmv. i dont think there are 5 running backs id take over him.
CMC is a yes, but he has had more injury issues than SB and is a year older so i wouldn't say that's a slam dunk. he makes 16m per and got 36m gtd.
Kamara is a no bc of the legal. he's at 15m and got 34m gtd.
Henry is a no because he's 29 and has a lot more wear/tear. he's at 12.5m and got 25.5m gtd. and not a good receiver.
Chubb is a close call because he has been more productive as a runner and healthier, but not as good as a receiver. he's at 12.2m and 20m gtd. he has always been the best comp for a barkley contract imo.
Jones (11.5m) is a no for me because he's 29 and not as explosive as barkley.
Ekeler i can go either way on but he's 2 years older. great receiver though.
Jacobs is a no for me because he gets hurt even more frequently than barkley.
so i think barkley is very well within his rights to think he's worth 12-13m aav with 22m gtd because that's comparable to henry and chubb.
Quote:
In comment 16151726 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think that's going to be tested because I'm pretty sure this is SB's last year with NYG.
Agree that is likely now. Stupid. Pride got in the way. That gap should have been closed. Lazy too. Both sides are less now.
Pride absolutely played a role for Team Barkley. And that is completely understandable. He was a highly regarded entering the draft, Gettleman basically declared him a Canton lock, Mara wanted him to be a Giant for life, and he did some spectacular stuff when healthy.
So, I'm sure Team Barkley believes they held up their end of the bargain from rookie year to now, especially if they think they were more critical to the winning record in 2022 than Jones.
Like I said yesterday, both sides played this right.
But because he wouldn't bridge the gap on what appears to be small differences, Schoen has, IMV, declared 2023 Barkley's final year in NYC.
Schoen is basically saying he doesn't want to invest and roster his team with a highly-paid NFL back like Barkley (whether his FMV is worth it or not) and he reached his limit on what that was, at least for 2023.
Schoen obviously wants to invest his dollars in a different manner for his RB Unit and his overall team, and this is just a means to that end.
engram got 2 tags guaranteed and an aav 2m higher than this year's tag amount. that's more the typical of extensions off tags.
I think Engram is a good example of how functional negotiations go when the team has genuine interest in the player being there in year 3.
I suspect the Jags stance on a 2 year deal was ~25M, with ~15M guaranteed (60%). And to get to ~25M guaranteed, they required a third year.
Team Engram gives a 3rd year, but if Jacksonville uses it, it comes at the cost of 14.75M in new cash.
If it's true the Giants insisted on lowering the AAV (11M) in exchange for higher guarantees (22M) -- that's telling Barkley we're only interested in a 3rd year at the bargain rate of 11M in new potential cash.
The headline to me is the Giants only want Barkley for 1 or 2 years max.
Quote:
Barkley's 9th NFL probably wasn't much of a trading chip, so it seems like Schoen pushed for less overall money.
engram got 2 tags guaranteed and an aav 2m higher than this year's tag amount. that's more the typical of extensions off tags.
I think Engram is a good example of how functional negotiations go when the team has genuine interest in the player being there in year 3.
I suspect the Jags stance on a 2 year deal was ~25M, with ~15M guaranteed (60%). And to get to ~25M guaranteed, they required a third year.
Team Engram gives a 3rd year, but if Jacksonville uses it, it comes at the cost of 14.75M in new cash.
If it's true the Giants insisted on lowering the AAV (11M) in exchange for higher guarantees (22M) -- that's telling Barkley we're only interested in a 3rd year at the bargain rate of 11M in new potential cash.
The headline to me is the Giants only want Barkley for 1 or 2 years max.
agreed. it was the headline to barkley too (it is what it is). now i guess we root for barkley to play well enough to prove the giants incorrect.
this is reasonable but im not sure i fault barkley's (or anyone's) pride for wanting fmv. i dont think there are 5 running backs id take over him.
CMC is a yes, but he has had more injury issues than SB and is a year older so i wouldn't say that's a slam dunk. he makes 16m per and got 36m gtd.
Kamara is a no bc of the legal. he's at 15m and got 34m gtd.
Henry is a no because he's 29 and has a lot more wear/tear. he's at 12.5m and got 25.5m gtd. and not a good receiver.
Chubb is a close call because he has been more productive as a runner and healthier, but not as good as a receiver. he's at 12.2m and 20m gtd. he has always been the best comp for a barkley contract imo.
Jones (11.5m) is a no for me because he's 29 and not as explosive as barkley.
Ekeler i can go either way on but he's 2 years older. great receiver though.
Jacobs is a no for me because he gets hurt even more frequently than barkley.
so i think barkley is very well within his rights to think he's worth 12-13m aav with 22m gtd because that's comparable to henry and chubb.
I said I don't think Barkley pride was/is a problem. There is certainly room to criticize their negotiation strategy, but the general intent to maximize earnings was fine.
And I agree it's reasonable for Team Barkley to think they are a worth $12M+ AAV. I have never said otherwise. But I completely understand the party on the other side of the table not wanting to meet that. If Gettleman is still the GM, is there any dispute that Team Barkley is re-signed?
Jacobs has played 60/65 games. He may be hurt a lot, but he plays. And I think he's right there with Chubb as the most complete RB in the NFL. Now that he's healthy, I expect Etienne to make a big step forward this year and get himself into that conversation. Same with J.Taylor.
BTW, I saw your correction on my comment on AT not being eligible for the FT next year.
i think it's perfectly fair to choose either over barkley though. they are same talent level just different styles. fmv for all 3 is similar.