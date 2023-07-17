Dunleavy has details on contract talks

The Giants didn’t budge off an offer of $11 million per year with a guarantee slightly north of $22 million even though it was within $1 million to $2 million on both ends of Barkley’s reduced asking price, sources told The Post.



The numbers are close enough that common ground seems easy to find with incentives over the first two years, but both sides felt that they already had given as much as they could.



Barkley, 26, previously turned down a contract worth $13 million per year with $19.5 million guaranteed, sources said, because he is guaranteed $22.2 million if he plays on back-to-back tags in 2023 and 2024.



Multiple independent agents described $19.5 million as a non-starter.



Barkley is expected to be at the Exos training facility when the Giants open camp July 26 to both protect his body against the physical toll of practice and send a message of discontent, but he could drag his signing into the regular season if he is willing to miss weekly paychecks.