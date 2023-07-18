Big Blue Banter - The Giants did the right thing.

|
|Dan and Nick break down the Giants and Saquon Barkley's failure to come to a long-term contract agreement before the franchise tag. They discuss what this means for the Giants both in their immediate and long-term future, what this means for Barkley's future with the team, how this might impact rookie RB Eric Gray and more.
What Saquon Barkley isn't taking into account is if he doesn't sign the tag, and skips training camp he will lose his captaincy and maybe the locker room. HC Brian Daboll is big on loyalty to the process. Smart, tough, and dependable is the moniker of his team, right now SB is missing 2 of the cornerstones of that philosophy.
Saquon will be here for the season.
I’m pretty sure this is all Barkley has thought about for Atleast a year, possibly longer. He’s a smart guy, he’s assessed the risks and made a decision.
The one scenario I see as problematic is if SB sits out for a period of time (multiple games) and the team gets off to a very bad start and the backs are a big part of the problem.
When SB comes back and if the team takes off in a positive way but ultimately misses the playoffs by a game then I will be upset.
I'm still a TBD as I am not certain SB is going to play nice.
I’m with you man. He deserves to be paid more than he was offered.
No one won yesterday. Awful lot of people here feeling way too good about this. We'll see.
You know the Giants have played out all the possible outcomes. Fans on here say "Saquon can't hold out, he would be crazy too". But he didn't give in and accept the Giants offer which indicates to me its not just about money for him.
if Saquon holds out and skips 8 games and the Giants are 2 - 6 not entirely, but at least partially, due to the running game sputtering, did they still do the right thing?
Exactly.
Then he is crazy. Seriously.
The Giants hands are tied now. They can't give him a multi-year deal. So he would be holding out just to throw a hissy fit. And throwing away $600,000 per game.
If he's got that kind of character, you really don't want that kind of guy around the team.
And I've defended him this offseason.
I don't think that is what most people are arguing. Most people are saying he was offered a fair deal, especially based on the RB market. The Giants were offering him $22 in GTD money. Now he only has $10 million.
That's on him.
Right now, he's taking a huge gamble.
Yeah, as the dust settles, and the more I think about it, he made a terrible, terrible decision here.
I don't see the upside for him.
100%. Let's not kid ourselves, the receiving group is improved but still not all that good. The offense now rest almost entirely on Jones shoulders. Scares the hell out of me.
In hindsight, he would have been better off, representing himself and just signing the tender instead of handing over $$$ to someone who didn't earn it.
That's crazy.
Then again the whole world is when it comes to agents and lawyers.
For this year the move may burn is, long term it was the right one.
As for holding out, I’d say he won’t but he’s clearly gotten a lot of bad advice from his management team already. They may pressure him to do it just so they can save face.
With the tags, we essentially have Barkley on a 2 year deal, with the second year being a team option. He lost all leverage.
If you're JS, why would you pay someone way more than you need to? You'd be negotiating against yourself.
On top of that, gotta keep this in mind: JS didn't draft Barkley. He has zero loyalties to him. It's a lot easier for him to move on at the end of this season than not.
Correct, but as we suspected. The Giants threw a couple of more million his way ($22 million GTD) in an attempt to keep their team captain happy.
He said no.
Again, this is on him.
He's not a "victim."
Honestly, I don't understand what his end game is here. He's getting bad advice or ignoring good advice.
Ha, got a chuckle out of that one.
If he gets hurt this year he loses 12 mill. If he has an off year he loses 12 mill.
If he has a great year he is still looking at 12 mill.
I don't see any upside.
This is what happens when a person makes an emotional decision and doesn't use their head.
Yes, because it's not just about 2023. It's about 2024 and beyond, and I don't think Schoen & Co. view Barkley as a long-term asset.
Might the Giants take a step back this year? They certainly could, especially since their schedule will be a lot tougher. They could easily miss the playoffs. But if they're primed to take several steps forward after that, no one will care.
He was likely anchored to that offer and the Giants essentially told him that ship had sailed. In the macro RB environment, no one was getting that kind of money, let alone a CMC type contract.
Barkley needed to reassess the landscape for RB's and see that $22M in GTD money, with an average annual contract of $11M - $11.5M (and possibly incentives) was a good deal considering what was occurring around the league.
It may have been a disappointment relative to what he though he should get or "deserved," but it was still a good contract.
He walked away from that. That's on him.
exactly right. here's a pretty simple hypothetical:
what if waller is banged up like the last 2 years and
barkley has another solid year like last year over 1k yards, 10 tds
how we feeling about wallers' 15m cap hits in his age 32, 33, 34 seasons making it that much harder to extend barkley, who is now probably asking for closer to that amount having stayed healthy/productive 2 years in a row?
i've asked this question before to those who think it's so easy to find skill talent, but how many FA's available at barkley's 10m or lower were available that anyone would have liked to replace him with?
here are some thought starters:
He hasn’t lost yet, if he plays this year then signs a contract higher than the giants offer, he won.
Barkley turned down the mid-season offer. He gambled and lost.
He hasn’t lost yet, if he plays this year then signs a contract higher than the giants offer, he won.
in fact the midseason offer is now reported to have been 19.5m guaranteed.
so every guaranteed $ over 9.5m next year he is winning.
And then seemed stuck at the 2X tag or less for Saquon.
I don't like the game theory on that at all. Especially considering the guy they hardballed was the one who is actually the top 5 player in the league but regardless my main issue is that they are betting a lot on Jones development and this is a massive risk to that IMO.
It's also very satisfying to know that the Giants are finally run by the right people and John Mara isn't interfering anymore.
Why would Saquon hold out until Week 10?
Do you honestly think Joe Schoen is concerned with how he looks? If anything, he took the less popular route with the chattering media class.
I would not say Barkley is a top 50 player in the NFL right now, if you are including both offense and defense.
i believe he was referencing top 5 at his position.
and ultimately I’m fine with it. But I won’t pretend like there isn’t big risk attached to 2023 like others might. If Barkley doesn’t play this year and the offense doesn’t click with its new weapons, it’s going to get ugly, quick. And while we can all be fine with that risk individually as fans I don’t think Daboll would agree.
Bingo
Everything you said, would be the case..with or without Barkley. Does not require Barkley not playing. Also, the gets ugly real quick…if you’re talking fans/media..sure..irrelevant to Daboll/Schoen though. Lightweight fans and NY media that’s can’t see the forest through the trees are just part of the job. I’m not all too concerned with the offense not clicking with new weapons…they had barely any weapons and I was thoroughly impressed with the offense(given the lack of talent). I can’t see them faring any worse…maybe that’s misguided view…I don’t think it is. Imo the offense will be better in 2023, with or without Barkley.
Barkley turned down the mid-season offer. He gambled and lost.
He hasn’t lost yet, if he plays this year then signs a contract higher than the giants offer, he won.
If he has a great year, he gets tagged again. He will be a year older and less likely to get a multi-year deal. If he does, it will be on par with what he just passed on.
If he has a so-so year or worse, or if he gets hurt, he makes a lot less.
So I don't agree with your point here at all.
The Jones contract isn't super-risky. But you are correct in this regard - the success of this team moving forward fall's more on the shoulders of #8 than #26. And I don't think it's close.
Let's face it. Barkley has been part of DJ's training wheels. It really is time for DJ to take them off and prove unequivocally that he's the player who makes this offense click.
In the final hour they should have just taken the deal on the table. Its a violent sprt and anything can happen.
I personally hope he has a monster year but I doubt we tag him again. There are other players that we will need to tag. Hopefully Gray has a good season too.
Dunleavy said that with 48 hours prior to the deadline, the Giants truly felt they would not come to an agreement with Daniel Jones.
Knowing that the could only Franchise Tag one player, they went back to Barkley and "increased their offer to $38 mil".
Now Dunleavy does not state the years (it was obviously 3) or the Gtd money, but we have recently learned it was $19 mil.
So just think about that. Barkley, who is so opposed to the Tag, could have avoided it. Could have signed a 3 year contract averaging close to $13 mil per with $19 mil guaranteed and avoided the Tag.
So many on these threads talk about the bye-week negotiation. But this is what really sticks out to me. The Giants were making a "last, best offer" following the failed bye week negotiation and offering a contract that would turn out to be more than double what any other running back got this offseason.
Obviously we don't know all the details of the offer and the likelihood of Year 3 happening, but Team Barkley made miscalculation after miscalculation throughout this process.
Apparently, the impasse grew with the gtd being $19 mil. So the Giants again did the right thing-adjusted the offer to increase the gtd dollars.
It appears that the Giants final offer was 3 years and $33-$34 mil, but with $22 mil gtd.
We will see what happens with Barkley down the road financially. But I seriously doubt he can top either of those offers.
I just hope he shows up ready to go week 1. I won't worry about that until it happens.
Also, maybe NYG sign Bark next offseason if he has a big 23 season. Give him that 2 year deal next year which still seems safe in my view.
Bingo. And you said more eloquently what I've been attempting to get across for the past 24 hours.
Again, if he has a monster season, he's still facing the same situation next year.
If he gets hurt or underperforms, he's out the additional $12 million in GTD money ($22 million total).
In other words, he can't do better and he can only do worse.
And that's exactly what happened and Schoen when interviewed about it said "I am very comfortable having Saquan play on the Tag".
Team Barkley expected the negotiations following the Tag to mean an increased total dollar offer AND an increased Gtd dollar offer.
But Schoen wasn't going there. He heard loud and clear that Barkley was upset about the Gtd dollars. So he INCREASED the Gtd dollars and (quite rightly) REDUCED the overall dollars.
We don't know what happened in the final negotiations yesterday, but I have to believe that the Giants were willing to let Barkley pick either offer. And he turned down both.
Its really as simple as that.
Fate was sealed once Jones signed his contract extension. That opened up the tag and gave JS all he needed to negotiate with.
With the tags, we essentially have Barkley on a 2 year deal, with the second year being a team option. He lost all leverage.
If you're JS, why would you pay someone way more than you need to? You'd be negotiating against yourself.
On top of that, gotta keep this in mind: JS didn't draft Barkley. He has zero loyalties to him. It's a lot easier for him to move on at the end of this season than not.
Correct, but as we suspected. The Giants threw a couple of more million his way ($22 million GTD) in an attempt to keep their team captain happy.
He said no.
Again, this is on him.
He's not a "victim."
Honestly, I don't understand what his end game is here. He's getting bad advice or ignoring good advice.
The $22M is the same as the two-tag total, so they didn't really throw anything extra his way (other than improving the gtd money from the previous offer that came in below two tags), but they did offer to guarantee that second tag right now, and depending on the split of bonus vs. salary, it might have resulted in more immediate cash in SB's pocket.
We're better off with Barkley week 1 vs. Dal, than without him. But if not mistaken, Daboll doesn't play players who don't practice. I don't think he's going to play Barkley wk 1, if he misses all of camp. He's already missed all the OTAs.
As Y28 points out, that was Schoen's concession.
Most of Jones' yards were by scrambles and that isn't attributed to Barkley.
They need to add more of a pass game but if that run game is not effective it is going to be very tough sledding if the OL is not ready to really step up protection wise. They may have ten games against top 10 D's. Tough passing your way to consistent success w/o a good ground game. WFT, Philly and Dallas all could be top 6 D's....again.
If SB did sit it can be problematic imv but that is a TBD. Hopefully the OL and backs behind SB are ready.
respectfully disagree. per your retelling of dunleavy's reporting, if at that 48 hour window it didn't look like Jones extension was getting done, when he got that "best/final" he was that close to hitting the open market. and the giants didn't move the guaranteed $ up at all from their prior offer.
once tagged, he had $10m guaranteed. which is just over half of what the giants were offering him.
all he has to do next year is get more than 9.5m and he is ahead.
all he reportedly (by dunleavy) asked for is an extra 3m guaranteed. let's let that sink in for a second, he was good with the giants overall $ offer, he just wanted the full amount of 2 tags guaranteed. why? because he is either going to get that much $ guaranteed when he gets tagged next year or he will get his wish and hit the open market.
After Saquon holds out until week 10, and the Giants are sitting at 7-2/6-3 because Schoen didn’t want to appear to be weak in order to sign him long-term, because defenses in the league had nothing to worry about out of the Giants backfield. Unlike last season when the had to load the box.
Why would Saquon hold out until Week 10?
Do you honestly think Joe Schoen is concerned with how he looks? If anything, he took the less popular route with the chattering media class.
And if Barkley holds out until week 10, Schoen isn't the one who is going to be looking bad, at least to Giants fans.
This is a very important point. I can easily see Barkley making a lot more business decisions this season under a one-year deal.
The Team Barkley calculus for 2023: Health > winning.
As Y28 points out, that was Schoen's concession.
it was hardly a concession because he also cut $6m total cash out of the deal bringing the AAV down to $11m per year. the giants im sure preferred that structure with the lower total cash outlay and more guaranteed money. that was a worse offer than their original imo.
the giants have chosen to create a distraction here over a relatively insignificant amount of $. there are several games they don't win without barkley last year, including the wft game he iced. there arent that many guys on this roster you can say that about and for a new regime that has made a very big deal about culture and lockeroom vibes it seems like a risk that wasn't worth taking.
It's not as complicated as you are making out.
He gets $10.1 million under the 2023 tag.
He gets roughly the same under the 2024 tag.
He would have gotten $33 million ($22 GTD) if he took the Giants deal.
There is no comparison here.
it is remarkable how hard it is for you guys to digest what his decision was here.
option 1:
$10m guaranteed,
shot at unrestricted free agency next year at age 27
option 2:
$22m guaranteed,
locked into under market AAV $11m,
no unrestricted free agency until age 29
if the giants tag him again next year, he gets the same $22m guaranteed except he's in a better negotiating position because he's 1 year closer to unrestricted free agency than option 2 at age 28.
if he takes out an insurance policy and suffers an injury that causes him to not get tagged, he gets paid whatever loss of value he insures, takes a 1 year deal, and tries to hit UFA at age 28.
do you need me to explain why players want to get to unrestricted free agency as soon as possible?
He gets $10.1 million in 2023 (if he plays).
If he has a subpar season or gets hurt in 2023, he's screwed in free agency in 2024.
If he excels, he gets tagged and the Giants don't have to give him anything more than $10.1 million. You're assuming the same deal or better will be on the table. It likely won't. He will be a year older at a position where players deteriorate rapidly.
There is a chance he will see more money in your scenario. But it's not likely. It's far more likely he's going to see less money.
What's likely to happen here is he will hold out of camp, come back in September, and then pull his hamstring.
Not sure why you don’t think being hours (minutes even) away from UFA wasn’t a MAJOR factor in this but to each his own.
JFC... two years away for a RB is an eternity.
We're talking about what SB did after he was tagged.
What does that have to do with him not almost being tagged because of Jones?
the hutzpah to say 'no no no' when you dont even know the basic rules of the franchise tag is astounding.
if a player gets tagged a second time he gets a minimum of 120% of the prior year's salary. If the giants tag barkley again next year that's 12m minimum.
so at this time next year he will either be guaranteed $22m because he got tagged again,
or he will have hit the open market.
yes he could get injured or have a bad year. it's an obvious risk he and every other player in the NFL chooses to take. unlike most other players his uninjured value is easy to project and that's why i've mentioned insurance because that's an obvious remedy.
JFC... two years away for a RB is an eternity.
no. my argument here is the giants gave barkley no incentive to sign. they offered him under market deals that by any number of different outcomes he will end up in a better financial position.
Yesterday I put up data from research done by an ESPN reporter. While the TAG has increased each year at QB and RB, it has actually decreased for RB (It dropped from $10.9 to $10.1 from 2015 to 2023).
I keep seeing posts from people saying the RB TAG will be $12.5 million and that Barkley is guaranteed over $22 by playing two years on the TAG.
Just where is this $12+ number coming from regarding the 2024 TAG for a running back?
He's still worse off.
He's likely to get two franchise tag tenders with the team now IF he stays healthy and performs.
He has also opened up a huge risk if he underperforms or gets hurt.
The fact you can't see this is mind-boggling.
We could go back and forth on this for days but we're not going to change each other's minds.
Your argument here seems to be, "Saquon is doing the right thing because he will get his payday in 2025."
no. my argument here is the giants gave barkley no incentive to sign. they offered him under market deals that by any number of different outcomes he will end up in a better financial position.
Sure they did. They gave him injury/performance protection for the second year. He doesn't have either now.
If Barkley gets hurt for the fourth time in six seasons, he's not going to get $10 million per season from anyone.
Also, I don’t think it’s a slam dunk we tag him if he has a great year. Schoen wasn’t willing to go up a couple million, and don’t see him wanting to increase his cap hit by over $2m in 2024 AND not be able to tag another player (2 big decisions looming).
see my prior reply to eric. when a player gets tagged for a second time their salary is a minimum of a 120% the prior year (or if the average of the position has gone up by even more than 120% the amount can be higher than that, though that's beyond unlikely at the rb position).
barkley will either get 22m guaranteed by the giants the next 2 years, or $10m from the giants this year and hit the open market next year.
you guys see the 1 year as a risk but you dont realize the players see hitting free agency as the best case outcome. and per the story you relayed from dunleavy, barkley was very close to doing just that 4 months ago.
I think he will still get upwards of $10m guaranteed, possibly more, as a UFA. The only thing preventing Barkley for a solid UFA deal is a catastrophic injury or being terrible, the later of which there’s no evidence of but sure, I guess it’s possible.
If Barkley gets hurt for the fourth time in six seasons, he's not going to get $10 million per season from anyone.
And that’s not what I said.
I believe the rule is that if a player is tagged in two consecutive years then the player gets 120% of their previous year's salary.
BUT, I don't think it has to be a serious injury either. If he gets another high ankle sprain and misses 4 games. He's not going to see the $$$.
no. my argument here is the giants gave barkley no incentive to sign. they offered him under market deals that by any number of different outcomes he will end up in a better financial position.
Sure they did. They gave him injury/performance protection for the second year. He doesn't have either now.
yes he does if he insures himself. which is why ive only mentioned it like 100x. it is a very routine thing that draft eligible college players do every single year. before NIL their colleges were even allowed to buy the policies for them.
let me ask you a simple hypothetical.
if barkley gets an insurance policy such that he's covered for any loss of value making up the difference of the extra $12m guaranteed the giants offered.
what does he have to lose by not signing?
He would unless he has a really bad injury. If he misses some time with a HAS or concussion he’s going to enter UFA healthy and getting $10m guaranteed should be pretty easy as long as when he did play he was playing moderately well. I don’t think the risk he’s taking on is terribly high. If he plays well and stays healthy he’s got a minimum of $12m coming his way or a UFA deal that could double that.
This saga isn’t over by a long shot.
He would unless he has a really bad injury. If he misses some time with a HAS or concussion he’s going to enter UFA healthy and getting $10m guaranteed should be pretty easy as long as when he did play he was playing moderately well. I don’t think the risk he’s taking on is terribly high. If he plays well and stays healthy he’s got a minimum of $12m coming his way or a UFA deal that could double that.
This saga isn’t over by a long shot.
Then I'm back to my original position. I think you're wrong. If he misses time for the fourth season in six, he's not going to get paid like you think he is.
There is a reason why every freaking NFL player wants GTD money and doesn't run out to get insurance instead.
If player insurance did what you said it does, then GTD money wouldn't matter.
Barkley has painted himself into a corner where he can now only lose money in the next two years. The only way he makes more is if the Giants rescind the tag and someone else offers more.
If he gets hurt or underperforms, he's screwed.
But hey, is there underperformance insurance he can buy?
Barkley has painted himself into a corner where he can now only lose money in the next two years. The only way he makes more is if the Giants rescind the tag and someone else offers more.
If he gets hurt or underperforms, he's screwed.
But hey, is there underperformance insurance he can buy?
You left out us not tagging him twice and him signing a better deal as a UFA. Kinda glaring omission.
There is a reason why every freaking NFL player wants GTD money and doesn't run out to get insurance instead.
If player insurance did what you said it does, then GTD money wouldn't matter.
read for yourself but im pretty sure this is just another 'clerical error' you aren't aware of. im not an insurance underwriter but it is a very common practice. if players get drafted rounds later than they were supposed to because of injuries they get paid the difference based on whatever policy they take. I think Jaylon Smith had a policy like that when he got hurt at ND.
Ajayi was valued as a significant free agent based on the policy. If the injury takes his market down to a point where he would be a lower-level free agent, he can receive a maximum payout $5 million net -- after taxes.
In other words, if Ajayi's free-agent value goes down, the policy will help make up the difference. Let's say he's valued as being able to earn a four-year, $16-million contract before the injury. But now, he ends up earning just $8 million over four years.
The policy should end up paying him to make up the difference with $5 million tax-free. Similar policies generally can cost as much as $80,000-$100,000. It's not what any player wants. But at the least, Ajayi has prepared for the worst-case scenario.
crappy players without value can't just take insurance policies. players who get high draft pick estimates from the NFL advisory committee and more accomplished players like barkley whose value is easily established as higher value by something like the franchise tag is a different story.
Eagles RB Jay Ajayi had insurance policy to protect from injury - ( New Window )
I doubt he gets from anyone in that scenario.
That's my point.
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
Disagree.
I doubt he gets from anyone in that scenario.
That's my point.
I read that, and don’t agree. Just posted an example above.
And what if the player doesn't perform to his previous standard?
Can he buy insurance for that too?
A source with knowledge of the policy said Smith will receive $700,000 if he falls out of the first round and gets picked as the top pick in the second round. If he doesn't, he'll collect an additional $100,000 for each spot he falls.
Smith would set a loss-of-value record of $3.1 million if he fell to the 55th overall pick.
Smith would be able to collect up to the full $5 million, which is tax free because he paid for his own policy with taxed money, and still play.
If he didn't fall far enough to collect the full $5 million, Smith would be able to get the difference, up to $5 million, if he could never play again. Under the policy, Smith would get four regular-season games to try to play before he would have to make the call as to whether he felt he was fit to continue.
Insurers who cover these players rely on the players wanting to play.
Last year, Oregon's Ifo Ekpre-Olomu collected his full $3 million in loss-of-value insurance. A projected first-round draft pick, Olomu fell to the seventh round after sustaining a knee injury. It was the largest loss-of-value policy ever collected.
Jaylon Smith could collect up to $5 million from insurance policy - ( New Window )
How does the insurance work?
How does the insurance pay for projected losses on a future contract?
Saquon: "If I didn't get hurt, I would have received a $40 million contract."
Insurance Company: "Ummmm.... no."
And what if the player doesn't perform to his previous standard?
Can he buy insurance for that too?
yes eric - they want guaranteed money and to be able to play football and not get hurt.
you understand how insurance works rights? to collect the policy something bad has to happen. nobody sane wants bad things to happen so they can collect on a policy.
you won't believe it but i just found another example of an nfl player getting an insurance policy and get this? he explicitly took it out while he was holding out in a contract dispute with the eagles. imagine that.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Jackson said that he took out a multimillion dollar insurance policy against a serious injury when he was holding out from the Eagles early in training camp. Per McLane, the details of the policy were finalized just before the opener against the Rams. Jackson, who is making $600,000 this season, said he doesn’t know the exact figure, but that the policy is worth “millions.”
Such policies are common among college players as protection against serious injury before they become professional athletes. It is a prudent move for those players and it would seem to be a prudent one for Jackson as well. He has a history of concussions, including one courtesy of a hit from Falcons cornerback Dunta Robinson. The Eagles play the Falcons on Sunday night.
DeSean Jackson took out insurance policy before season - ( New Window )
How does the insurance work?
How does the insurance pay for projected losses on a future contract?
Saquon: "If I didn't get hurt, I would have received a $40 million contract."
Insurance Company: "Ummmm.... no."
I'd be curious, too, what the monthly premium is for that, too. The pool is probably very small to spread the risk over...
How does the insurance work?
How does the insurance pay for projected losses on a future contract?
Saquon: "If I didn't get hurt, I would have received a $40 million contract."
Insurance Company: "Ummmm.... no."
every policy is going to be different but if he buys a loss of value policy similar to jay ajayi's, a far lesser RB who also had 2 serious knee injuries, if his value goes down for an injury including your sprained MCL he will just get paid by insurance the difference in the value he was insured for and what he actually gets.
Ajayi was valued as a significant free agent based on the policy. If the injury takes his market down to a point where he would be a lower-level free agent, he can receive a maximum payout $5 million net -- after taxes.
In other words, if Ajayi's free-agent value goes down, the policy will help make up the difference. Let's say he's valued as being able to earn a four-year, $16-million contract before the injury. But now, he ends up earning just $8 million over four years.
if you read the above about jaylon smith his policy was tied to where he was selected in the draft.
have you ever purchased insurance? they give you rates/options and you choose how much you want to insure. you can buy more or less life insurance for example.
So say Saquon Barkley suffers an MCL sprain and misses six games.
How does the insurance work?
How does the insurance pay for projected losses on a future contract?
Saquon: "If I didn't get hurt, I would have received a $40 million contract."
Insurance Company: "Ummmm.... no."
I'd be curious, too, what the monthly premium is for that, too. The pool is probably very small to spread the risk over...
Why do you think Saquon wanted more GTD money?
He wanted protection against injury and underperformance.
Same with any player because it is the sane thing to do.
In all of the years I've followed football, I can't recall any New York Giants player say, "I suffered a season-ending injury, but I don't have to worry about my future contracts because I have insurance."
Why do you think Saquon wanted more GTD money?
He wanted protection against injury and underperformance.
Same with any player because it is the sane thing to do.
In all of the years I've followed football, I can't recall any New York Giants player say, "I suffered a season-ending injury, but I don't have to worry about my future contracts because I have insurance."
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
completely agree. i've mentioned lawrence's negotiation similarly. his total career earnings were 13m before his extension and probably almost nothing in endorsements. his signing bonus alone was 22m so literally the day he signed the deal his life changed and cash was in the bank.
based on barkley's situation the giants gave him no financial incentive and went a step further to offer him AAV outside of the top 5 running backs when he imo is clearly a top 5 RB. he's going to make $10m this year, and the signing bonuses the giants were offering for cash flow in his bank account this year probably weren't much different.
Why do you think Saquon wanted more GTD money?
He wanted protection against injury and underperformance.
Same with any player because it is the sane thing to do.
In all of the years I've followed football, I can't recall any New York Giants player say, "I suffered a season-ending injury, but I don't have to worry about my future contracts because I have insurance."
you do not seem to understand the concept of insurance.
to get insurance you have to pay premiums.
they dont get that money back unless they policy pays out.
to cover a loss of significant value you have to have a value in the first place.
the only new york giants who would have paid money to get insurance are players who were very good, worth a lot of money, and stood to lose money if they got hurt. like say odell beckham jr before his extension.
I understand insurance.
What I also understand is you continue to ignore the underperformance issue.
I also have serious doubts that any sort of insurance package can adequately protect a player against FUTURE earning losses (i.e., a future contract).
I also strongly believe the Giants are far more content with the current situation with Barkley than Barkley is. I wonder why (sarcasm off).
How does the insurance work?
How does the insurance pay for projected losses on a future contract?
Saquon: "If I didn't get hurt, I would have received a $40 million contract."
Insurance Company: "Ummmm.... no."
I'd be curious, too, what the monthly premium is for that, too. The pool is probably very small to spread the risk over...
Similar policies generally can cost as much as $80,000-$100,000. It's not what any player wants. But at the least, Ajayi has prepared for the worst-case scenario.
Thanks. That's a pretty good chunk out of pocket. That's about $7-9K+ per month. My guess those are one-year policies only.
I've done some work with Lloyd's of London. So, I've seen some big numbers on high profile people.
I understand insurance.
What I also understand is you continue to ignore the underperformance issue.
I also have serious doubts that any sort of insurance package can adequately protect a player against FUTURE earning losses (i.e., a future contract).
I also strongly believe the Giants are far more content with the current situation with Barkley than Barkley is. I wonder why (sarcasm off).
im sure they were more content with declining the 5yo than jones was last year and things worked out for jones.
your serious doubts about insurance aside, the only future earnings losses in this decision are the extra $12m guaranteed. which barkley will make back so long as he plays well enough to get tagged again.
you seem to think that there is this big risk of his value getting diminished but tony pollard broke his leg in late january less than 2 months from UFA opening, needed surgery on ligaments in his ankle as part of that injury, and still got tagged at $10m. so whether the giants tag him or he hits the open market, in terms of performance he doesnt have an enormously high bar to clear to just get paid back what he left on the table. the same year he had last year more than clears it and that wasnt even his best year.
Thanks. That's a pretty good chunk out of pocket. That's about $7-9K+ per month. My guess those are one-year policies only.
I've done some work with Lloyd's of London. So, I've seen some big numbers on high profile people.
and in barkleys case if he's insuring himself beyond what ajayi he did im sure it's even more than that (and im sure obj's 100m policy would have been astronomical). which is why the average impending free agent like the darnay holmes of the world aren't spending 10k post tax out of pocket per month just to project what likely doesn't project to be significant value in the first place. or maybe he is and nobody cares enough to ask the question or write the article?
it's all just finance, which is why these guys have agents and managers and are well served to make sure they are employing good ones.
Please explain why it would be "beyond idiotic" whatever that means (moronic?) to sit out games?
I also don't buy this premise that Saquon is going to sit out games. That'd be beyond idiotic. If he has people in his ear telling him that, they should be fired.
Please explain why it would be "beyond idiotic" whatever that means (moronic?) to sit out games?
Because he will lose $600,000 per game. That's what bottom tier UDFAs make in one season.
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
This is exactly right. Barkley is just fine financially. And frankly, I couldn't care less about his personal financial situation. Saying he is screwed could not be less relevant to the team or its fans. The only thing I care about is seeing the Giants make positive strides on the field in 2023. This outcome is negative toward that goal in every possible respect. And for what? A couple of bucks? After the absurd contract they gave DJ? Absolutely mind numbing.
I don't think so, but even if he sits out 8 games, what is he losing? less than $5M before taxes, probably around $2.5M or so after taxes/fees, so a player who makes $10M a year on endorsements, and has made $38M from his football contracts, maybe views his pride and principle more than $2.5M. I don't know.
Not sure, but I don't think it's "beyond idiotic", I think that's the fan view.
If he sits out 8 games, re-joins the team for the final 9, plays well and then what? he can only be tagged at $12M at that point, or the Giants let him walk and he tests the market.
Sitting out, IMO, hurts the Giants as much (or more) as it hurts him.
Exactly. I expect Barkley to look for much less contact this year. I suspect the sideline will be one of his best friends this year...
In hindsight, he would have been better off, representing himself and just signing the tender instead of handing over $$$ to someone who didn't earn it.
That is nuts, lol.
-If Barkley plays well in '23, the Giants will tag him again for $12M for the 2024 season.
-If he doesn't play well or gets injured, the Giants can either negotiate a much lower paying contract or let the market dictate his value. If for whatever reason some team decides to pony up a massive deal for him in the 2024 off-season, happy trails SB. Wish you luck but we got other players to try to lock up long term like AT.
It's kind of a catch-22 for SB. You play your heart out to try to maximize your value this season... You get tagged and have no leverage again. You don't play up to the value of a franchise back, then no team will toss any monster offers your way. It's a less than ideal system for RBs in the NFL but we can't change the terms of the CBA. Only operate within the bounds of it.
IMO, JS played this out perfectly. SB either signs a deal that works in favor of the Giants or risks it all trying to maintain elite RB value over the course of two franchise tag seasons. Of which if it's good for SB(getting TDs and big rushing/receiving yard totals), it's good for the Giants. Win-win. And with the way the league devalues RBs now, it would seem that SB needs the Giants more than the Giants need SB.
Because he'll lose money? & isn't this what this whole is thing about?
I don't think so, but even if he sits out 8 games, what is he losing? less than $5M before taxes, probably around $2.5M or so after taxes/fees, so a player who makes $10M a year on endorsements, and has made $38M from his football contracts, maybe views his pride and principle more than $2.5M. I don't know.
Not sure, but I don't think it's "beyond idiotic", I think that's the fan view.
If he sits out 8 games, re-joins the team for the final 9, plays well and then what? he can only be tagged at $12M at that point, or the Giants let him walk and he tests the market.
Sitting out, IMO, hurts the Giants as much (or more) as it hurts him.
pjcas, this whole thing is about $ IMO. I think Saquon is more interested in $ than his pride & principle. If he sits out, he loses coin. Simple as that. That is why I think him sitting out would be beyond stupid.
If he can pull it off, the best thing Schoen can do now is trade him. Otherwise, you have a distraction, who won’t be nearly as effective as we need. Barkley thinks he is worth a ton right now WITHOUT setting foot back on the field. I think you guys are missing that. We will never again see the guy from his rookie year or even the first half of last year.
strapping on a harness and coming back in the game like he did in GB. if he's hurt he will probably sit until he's 100% because that's a business decision he probably needs to make no different than the business decision the giants made based on the value of running backs.
Exactly. I expect Barkley to look for much less contact this year. I suspect the sideline will be one of his best friends this year...
If so, can some stop acting like he's some great Giant that deserves to be revered, puts the team first, & deserves a huge new contract?
I don't wanna come across as someone who hates Saquon. I don't. I've had my issues with him @ times, but I think he's a damn good player when healthy.
But he & his team-from most media accounts-fucked up & now he's threatening to throw a tantrum. That doesn't strike me as someone who is all about winning, being a great teammate, & one day aspiring to being in the Giants ROH.
with Barkley it's not just about money.
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
This is exactly right. Barkley is just fine financially. And frankly, I couldn't care less about his personal financial situation. Saying he is screwed could not be less relevant to the team or its fans. The only thing I care about is seeing the Giants make positive strides on the field in 2023. This outcome is negative toward that goal in every possible respect. And for what? A couple of bucks? After the absurd contract they gave DJ? Absolutely mind numbing.
The absurd part is assuming that the Giants wanted Barkley as badly or for as long as you hoped they would. Going year to year with a RB who has had injury issues probably suits Schoen and Daboll just fine, or else they wouldn't have let "a couple of bucks" stand in their way.
This wasn't about being cheap in the near term, IMO. It was about setting a price for a run-the-ball RB (which is how Daboll/Kafka have demonstrated they are using Barkley), and managing how much liability they were going to be carrying for Barkley into 2025. The way Schoen approached this negotiation tells me they don't have any overwhelming desire to still be built around Barkley by then. Fans who think that JS/BD are going to double down on a strategy they used out of necessity last year, rather than continuing to build toward the strategy they prefer in an ideal scenario, are just kidding themselves.
IMO, it never made sense that a team built with the offensive minds who came from Buffalo and Kansas City was going to remain an RB1-centric ground and pound scheme any longer than necessary. This is just further evidence of that, IMO.
He already has endorsement contracts. are they going to pull them? Not sure how that works. It's not like he's been convicted of a crime where there is probably some conduct clause. but not my area of expertise. Even cut them in half it's still more in one year than most of the people on this site will earn in their lifetime (if you make 150k per year for 40 years it's just $6M). 150k is not a lot, but just making 173k per year puts you in the top 10% of American earners.
Point is Barkley is not a UDFA or late round draft pick looking for their first payout to make it big.
He has already made it big.
His net worth is $45M.
I'm not sure "you can't sit out, you'll lose money" has the same influence on Barkley as it may on other players who have earned less.
I'm not saying I know what he will do, and I hope for all our sake as fans he plays all season and is healthy, but I don't think sitting out is "beyond idiotic" like some on this site do.
with Barkley it's not just about money.
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
This is exactly right. Barkley is just fine financially. And frankly, I couldn't care less about his personal financial situation. Saying he is screwed could not be less relevant to the team or its fans. The only thing I care about is seeing the Giants make positive strides on the field in 2023. This outcome is negative toward that goal in every possible respect. And for what? A couple of bucks? After the absurd contract they gave DJ? Absolutely mind numbing.
What's "mind numbing" to me are people who can't look beyond 2023; who refuse to see the folly in making long-term deals with RB's; who unfairly bash Jones' contract. I want the Giants to win as much as anyone here, but I also want them to be in the hunt every year, not just next year. I'm glad we now have a GM who's thinking long-term...a GM who understands how the modern game is played, how a modern roster is constructed, and how finite resources ought to be allocated.
pjcas...I understand what you are saying and nothing is impossible. But it doesn't make sense. You're basically saying Saquon won't really care if he loses half his contract (which is a top-5 contract for his position).
If it was just about cash, he would have taken the best deal he was offered at 3:59 yesterday and been pissed off but taken it.
the fact he didn't and he knows how this works and he's working against all the odds to make that some money now, indicates (my opinion) no, it's not just about money.
Making the Giants bend to his will?
Because they can't. That deadline has passed.
To make what point? That he's mad? We know that.
So what?
If so, can some stop acting like he's some great Giant that deserves to be revered, puts the team first, & deserves a huge new contract?
I don't wanna come across as someone who hates Saquon. I don't. I've had my issues with him @ times, but I think he's a damn good player when healthy.
But he & his team-from most media accounts-fucked up & now he's threatening to throw a tantrum. That doesn't strike me as someone who is all about winning, being a great teammate, & one day aspiring to being in the Giants ROH.
I hear you. Right now, however, this is really all noise. Let's see what time Team Barkley does the week of September 4th. The first week before Dallas.
My point is I can completely understand if Team Barkley decides to put their self-interests over the team in 2023. I wouldn't like it, but I can understand it through the lens of a player.
pjcas...I understand what you are saying and nothing is impossible. But it doesn't make sense. You're basically saying Saquon won't really care if he loses half his contract (which is a top-5 contract for his position).
I'm not saying he won't care, of course he will, I haven't met the person, no matter how wealthy, who doesn't care about losing $5M. I'm just saying he may not care enough to not hold out all things considered.
Making the Giants bend to his will?
Because they can't. That deadline has passed.
To make what point? That he's mad? We know that.
So what?
I don't know.
but, if it was about cash and only about cash, how does he not have a deal?
you hear respect mentioned a lot with professional athletes.
Maybe Saquon feels disrespected and that motivates him (in his financial situation) more than money.
IMO, it never made sense that a team built with the offensive minds who came from Buffalo and Kansas City was going to remain an RB1-centric ground and pound scheme any longer than necessary. This is just further evidence of that, IMO.
Such a smart point.
Giants can't give much more $$$ in 2023. Deadline passed. They can up a bit on the tag, but that's it.
So how do the Giants shower respect on precious little Saquon?
(I'm venting, but not at you).
Well I think we can agree best case for us as fans is that Saquon does report for at worst week 1, plays all season, is healthy and productive and forces the Giants to tag him again.
In hindsight, he would have been better off, representing himself and just signing the tender instead of handing over $$$ to someone who didn't earn it.
In this case, the franchise tag isn't "scale" (which would be more like the vet minimum) but it's a rate set by the league and the union, not by the player and team. They really ought to set it up so the player gets the tag number after commission. I don't think sports agents get 10%, I think it's a lot less, so "Tag plus (?)".
But this is my point, if Barkley sits, he is not losing $593,588 per game. You have to take that 20% into account. He is potentially losing $712,306 per game because it could affect his amount next year too if his 120% is greater than the FT.
Again, if he has a monster season, he's still facing the same situation next year.
If he gets hurt or underperforms, he's out the additional $12 million in GTD money ($22 million total).
In other words, he can't do better and he can only do worse.
If nothing changes with any of the top 5 players at the position in terms of cap number then the FT for a RB next year is $12,299,929.40.
So, as of now, the 120% will not come into play unless one of Henry, Chubb, Barkley, Jacobs, or Pollard change their current cap number.
I don't enjoy watching the most talented players on the field who take the biggest beating get paid nothing.
I don't enjoy watching the most talented players on the field who take the biggest beating get paid nothing.
Most talented? I don't agree with that at all. Maybe most recognizable behind QBs but not most talented. Every player that steps foot on the field is talented in their own way.
If nothing changes with any of the top 5 players at the position in terms of cap number then the FT for a RB next year is $12,299,929.40.
So, as of now, the 120% will not come into play unless one of Henry, Chubb, Barkley, Jacobs, or Pollard change their current cap number.
Is that based on the past five years or just the current/projected cap number for those five players? IIRC, the tag is calculated on the former, and then adjusted to index with the coming year's salary cap. That may be from a previous CBA though.
If Barkley is tagged again next year and gets the full $10,091,000 this year then 120% is $12,109,200.
If nothing changes with any of the top 5 players at the position in terms of cap number then the FT for a RB next year is $12,299,929.40.
So, as of now, the 120% will not come into play unless one of Henry, Chubb, Barkley, Jacobs, or Pollard change their current cap number.
Is that based on the past five years or just the current/projected cap number for those five players? IIRC, the tag is calculated on the former, and then adjusted to index with the coming year's salary cap. That may be from a previous CBA though.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
Quote:
If nothing changes with any of the top 5 players at the position in terms of cap number then the FT for a RB next year is $12,299,929.40.
So, as of now, the 120% will not come into play unless one of Henry, Chubb, Barkley, Jacobs, or Pollard change their current cap number.
Is that based on the past five years or just the current/projected cap number for those five players? IIRC, the tag is calculated on the former, and then adjusted to index with the coming year's salary cap. That may be from a previous CBA though.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
the non-exclusive franchise tag is based on the 5 top salaries from prior season (this year).
the exclusive franchise tag is based on the top 5 salaries for the following year (2024).
So I'm pretty sure Barkley's tag is going to be the 120% because the only 2 rbs with higher cap # than this year's tag amount are chubb and henry.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
the non-exclusive franchise tag is based on the 5 top salaries from prior season (this year).
the exclusive franchise tag is based on the top 5 salaries for the following year (2024).
So I'm pretty sure Barkley's tag is going to be the 120% because the only 2 rbs with higher cap # than this year's tag amount are chubb and henry.
Surprising that you don't know this...
Definition and rules: The non-exclusive franchise tender shall be a one-year NFL player contract for ...
— (A), The average of the five largest prior year salaries for players at the position at which the franchise player participated in the most plays during the prior league year, which average shall be calculated by:
Summing the amounts of the franchise tags for players at that position for the five preceding league years
Dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the salary caps for the five preceding league years
Multiplying the resulting percentage by the salary cap for the upcoming league year
— or (B), 120 percent of his prior year salary, whichever is greater.
Link - ( New Window )
The Giants made the right (but somewhat painful) decision. I come down on the side of Barkley carrying most of the risk here. Mainly because of the extremely soft RB market and Barkley’s potential to earn as a FA. Look at this year alone - its a bloodbath and none of these RB are getting paid. If the argument is that SB will perform well this year and next year on the tag and then strike gold, I’m not that confident in that scenario.
A lot comes down to positional value within the Daboll/Kafka offense and using their $$ wisely. I agree that if the doomsday scenario of an extended holdout wrecks the season it will be painful, but short term. The Giants can absolutely find RBs to do the job moving forward as they build the offense. He’s a great player and by all accounts a good guy but it’s a tough and brutal business.
NFLs RB Market has cratered - ( New Window )
No one won yesterday. Awful lot of people here feeling way too good about this. We'll see.
They more than likely will not be as good a team without Saquon, tough to lose a player of that caliber. However, the salary cap is a huge part of building a roster. I think this is why some are satisfied Schoen didn’t over pay.
Some posters are just being obtuse regarding, Barkley as a player, I find them annoying as well, best to just ignore them
Which is the "danger" of dealing with a player who has earned almost $40M from football contracts and earns an estimated $10M annually from endorsements.
If it was just about money the Giants could have controlled the situation and the outcome probably would have been different.
If this was Tony Pollard (for example), who has earned $3.7M in his career, the outcome likely would have been different.
But now, just my sense, is it's not just about money for Barkley and the outcome here is not as predictable.
This is exactly right. Barkley is just fine financially. And frankly, I couldn't care less about his personal financial situation. Saying he is screwed could not be less relevant to the team or its fans. The only thing I care about is seeing the Giants make positive strides on the field in 2023. This outcome is negative toward that goal in every possible respect. And for what? A couple of bucks? After the absurd contract they gave DJ? Absolutely mind numbing.
The absurd part is assuming that the Giants wanted Barkley as badly or for as long as you hoped they would. Going year to year with a RB who has had injury issues probably suits Schoen and Daboll just fine, or else they wouldn't have let "a couple of bucks" stand in their way.
This wasn't about being cheap in the near term, IMO. It was about setting a price for a run-the-ball RB (which is how Daboll/Kafka have demonstrated they are using Barkley), and managing how much liability they were going to be carrying for Barkley into 2025. The way Schoen approached this negotiation tells me they don't have any overwhelming desire to still be built around Barkley by then. Fans who think that JS/BD are going to double down on a strategy they used out of necessity last year, rather than continuing to build toward the strategy they prefer in an ideal scenario, are just kidding themselves.
IMO, it never made sense that a team built with the offensive minds who came from Buffalo and Kansas City was going to remain an RB1-centric ground and pound scheme any longer than necessary. This is just further evidence of that, IMO.
This is a really good post Gatorade and you are articulating I believe exactly what Schoen's end game "should be" here. I am just not sure that it is.
If what you are saying is right, then why entertain a multi-year contract with Barkley at all? Why not just apply the franchise tag and then trade him if he were to hold out? Or simply rescind the tag and cut him just as the Vikings did with Dalvin Cook? Schoen then could have easily signed Deandre Hopkins and/or another RB so the team would now be at least talent neutral sans Barkley in terms of offensive playmakers.
The reason is clear. Once Schoen dedicated a massive percentage of the cap to DJ, he simply had no other choice then to make sure Barkley was all in for at least 2023. That meant he had to entertain a multi-year contract and ultimately needed to be more aggressive in doing so than he would have preferred. Instead, he played hardball hoping that the tough RB market would coerce Barkley into caving to his demands rather than simply adding a couple of guaranteed bucks to his offer. As PJCAS has astutely pointed out here, Barkley is a man of principle who has already made a fortune in the league and was never going to be coerced by greed into accepting a low ball offer.
Now Barkley will be an epic distraction to this team as long as he is holding out. Maybe he holds out for nine games, maybe he finds it in his character to put the team first and be there for opening night. Time will tell. But IMO, the downside risk now far outweighs the de minimis cost to the Giants that it would have taken to make Barkley happy.
Is that based on the past five years or just the current/projected cap number for those five players? IIRC, the tag is calculated on the former, and then adjusted to index with the coming year's salary cap. That may be from a previous CBA though.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
the non-exclusive franchise tag is based on the 5 top salaries from prior season (this year).
the exclusive franchise tag is based on the top 5 salaries for the following year (2024).
So I'm pretty sure Barkley's tag is going to be the 120% because the only 2 rbs with higher cap # than this year's tag amount are chubb and henry.
Surprising that you don't know this...
Non-exclusive franchise tag
Definition and rules: The non-exclusive franchise tender shall be a one-year NFL player contract for ...
— (A), The average of the five largest prior year salaries for players at the position at which the franchise player participated in the most plays during the prior league year, which average shall be calculated by:
Summing the amounts of the franchise tags for players at that position for the five preceding league years
Dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the salary caps for the five preceding league years
Multiplying the resulting percentage by the salary cap for the upcoming league year
— or (B), 120 percent of his prior year salary, whichever is greater.
Link - ( New Window )
i knew the average calculation was complicated so i've never bothered to use it. I use the previous year's tag numbers until the current years get published because they usually don't change much and anecdotally the 2nd tag amounts are almost always 120% so I just go by that.
the only thing that changes tag numbers year to year significantly is when there's a big market acceleration like the QB contracts over the last year - which is why I'd been talking about the Jones raise likelihood since those deals happened right after his 5yo got declined.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
the non-exclusive franchise tag is based on the 5 top salaries from prior season (this year).
the exclusive franchise tag is based on the top 5 salaries for the following year (2024).
So I'm pretty sure Barkley's tag is going to be the 120% because the only 2 rbs with higher cap # than this year's tag amount are chubb and henry.
Surprising that you don't know this...
Quote:
Non-exclusive franchise tag
Definition and rules: The non-exclusive franchise tender shall be a one-year NFL player contract for ...
— (A), The average of the five largest prior year salaries for players at the position at which the franchise player participated in the most plays during the prior league year, which average shall be calculated by:
Summing the amounts of the franchise tags for players at that position for the five preceding league years
Dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the salary caps for the five preceding league years
Multiplying the resulting percentage by the salary cap for the upcoming league year
— or (B), 120 percent of his prior year salary, whichever is greater.
Link - ( New Window )
i knew the average calculation was complicated so i've never bothered to use it. I use the previous year's tag numbers until the current years get published because they usually don't change much and anecdotally the 2nd tag amounts are almost always 120% so I just go by that.
the only thing that changes tag numbers year to year significantly is when there's a big market acceleration like the QB contracts over the last year - which is why I'd been talking about the Jones raise likelihood since those deals happened right after his 5yo got declined.
Your shortcut is one of those close-enough calculations given how complicated the actual calculus is, for sure. But having you and Robbie trying to correct me for pointing out the actual calculus wasn't really necessary.
That is what the tag bought the team in 2023.
You know the Giants have played out all the possible outcomes. Fans on here say "Saquon can't hold out, he would be crazy too". But he didn't give in and accept the Giants offer which indicates to me its not just about money for him.
if Saquon holds out and skips 8 games and the Giants are 2 - 6 not entirely, but at least partially, due to the running game sputtering, did they still do the right thing?
He wouldn't be the first GM to impress in year one, underperform in year 2 and get run out of town after year 3. Has happened before. You watch this crowd turn on Barkley, you think them incapable of turning on Schoen? If so you haven't been paying attention.
Is that based on the past five years or just the current/projected cap number for those five players? IIRC, the tag is calculated on the former, and then adjusted to index with the coming year's salary cap. That may be from a previous CBA though.
Five years? I don't even know what that means. The FT is based on the top 5 cap hits at the position, no? What does the salary cap have to do with the FT?
the non-exclusive franchise tag is based on the 5 top salaries from prior season (this year).
the exclusive franchise tag is based on the top 5 salaries for the following year (2024).
So I'm pretty sure Barkley's tag is going to be the 120% because the only 2 rbs with higher cap # than this year's tag amount are chubb and henry.
Surprising that you don't know this...
Non-exclusive franchise tag
Definition and rules: The non-exclusive franchise tender shall be a one-year NFL player contract for ...
— (A), The average of the five largest prior year salaries for players at the position at which the franchise player participated in the most plays during the prior league year, which average shall be calculated by:
Summing the amounts of the franchise tags for players at that position for the five preceding league years
Dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the salary caps for the five preceding league years
Multiplying the resulting percentage by the salary cap for the upcoming league year
— or (B), 120 percent of his prior year salary, whichever is greater.
Link - ( New Window )
i knew the average calculation was complicated so i've never bothered to use it. I use the previous year's tag numbers until the current years get published because they usually don't change much and anecdotally the 2nd tag amounts are almost always 120% so I just go by that.
the only thing that changes tag numbers year to year significantly is when there's a big market acceleration like the QB contracts over the last year - which is why I'd been talking about the Jones raise likelihood since those deals happened right after his 5yo got declined.
Your shortcut is one of those close-enough calculations given how complicated the actual calculus is, for sure. But having you and Robbie trying to correct me for pointing out the actual calculus wasn't really necessary.
i thought i was correcting robbie not you?