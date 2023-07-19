Bigger mistakes than this made by Giants

Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.
Tucker Fredrickson wasn't a bust. He had devasting knee injuries that cut short his career.
is the handling of the 1987 player's strike. Their start to the season left a lot to be desired. But the talent was there to potentially turn it around. The handling of the strike essentially ended the season before players returned.
Is easily passing on Parsons for character concerns and then...well you know the rest, and I'm not gonna bother to mention the kid by name because he still seems pretty sensitive about the whole thing.
And, I know it isn't in the spirit of the thread, but I don't think most believe this is a top mistake made by either. Opinions may vary, but I'd guess average value would be in the signing Omameh mistake range.
While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.
Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.
If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach
Landry would never have taken the job. He actually left in 1959 to go into the oil business in Texas. He was an engineer, and he and his wife did not like living in NY, both were native Texans. He became coach of the Cowboys because Wellington Mara got wind that Lamar Hunt was trying to hire him to run his AFL team (now the Chiefs, then the Dallas Texans) and Mara intervened with Clint Murchison to get Landry with Dallas Cowboys and keep him in the NFL and away from AFL.
Read Ernie Palladino's "Lombardi and Landry" for more details about both. Lombardi wasn't so cut and dry either.
Lombardi badly wanted the Giants job. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Vince was still pretty wet behind the ears. The Mara’s would have been crucified for passing on Webster if Vince proved not to be ready for prime time.
Giants had a winning record when Frederickson could play. His injuries were career threatening at the time but could have recovered from them if modern surgery techniques and treatment methods had been available.
I can keep going, this wasn’t a mistake, long term it is the right move.
As I recall, Payton had his play calling duties yanked because the offense was just not clicking. Then, Fassel takes over play calling and we are the most explosive offense in the league. I remember Fassel calling a lot of empty back sets and KC thriving on it.
There was plenty of reasoning to justifying letting Payton go based on what that offense became.
In keeping with the running back free agent contract debate
As did Bunch (the team's offensive player of the year in 1993) and Adams (just under 900 yards as a rookie). It's amazing and wrong that people put guys whose careers were ended by injuries into the bust category.
how did they not know? Hiring him as an OC wasn't exactly brilliant either.
Having said that, I must admit in my most shameful dark hour I liked the Handley hire, would have rated it a B. I thought it was big brained outside the box thinking to hire a "analytic" guy like Handley at the time.
not addressing the edge rushers in a meaningful way from JPP until Ojulari, aside from an expensive contract to Olivier Vernon. Barely any draft picks were brought in during that time, all after the second round, and none really panned out.
2013 (3): Damontre Moore
2015 (3): Owamagabe Odigihizuwa
2017 (5): Avery Moss
2018 (3): Lorenzo Carter
2019 (3): Oshane Ximines
and this may be his biggest pet peeve in his entire fandom in any sport. He is still pissed about it.
My Dad's 85 and Fassel putting Sehorn out there to return a preseason kickoff is his.
The Sehorn injury was devastating (he was never the same afterwards) but the decision was not totally crazy. Sehorn ran back punts and kickoffs in college and he pestered Fassel for several years to let him run back kickoffs.
Drafting Barkley and passing on Josh Allen. Had they drafted Allen, they could have drafted Nick Chubb on the second round. They'd have a better QB than Jones, a running back the equal of Barkley and in the 2019 draft, instead of drafting Jones, used their first round pick on Josh Allen OLB, TJ Hockenson TE, Chris Lindstrom OG, or Ed Oliver DT.
Yeah, I didn't mind the Sehorn decision in the moment. JF was looking for a spark in the return game. Of course it turned out to be a complete disaster, but that's life. And Sehorn was on the verge of superstardom before tearing his ACL.
I may choke mentioning this slugs name, Ray Handley was a huge mistake
Thank you hammock man. Great point. The Giants were about defense, defense, defense in the 50s and early 60s.
What did head coach "Goodbye Allie" do, he traded Huff for Dickie James a punt returner and Andy Stynchula a defense lineman who both did nothing. Sam Huff was the leader of that defense. He played another 4-5 years for the Redskins.
In the same time frame, he traded Dick Modzelewski for Bobby Crespino who was a 3rd string tight end. He did nothing for the giants during his 4 years. Dick Modzelewski the next year started for the Cleveland Browns who won the NFL Championship. Head coach Blanton Collier said "Mo, we couldn't have done it without you". Dick continued to play through the 1966 season.
The defense hated Allie Sherman, he knew it, so he traded two of their best players and the defense collapsed in 1964. That started the beginning of 17 years of lousy football and lead to "Goodbye Allie".
This may be boring to newer fans, but it's historical fact. I was a close friend with one of the players.
That being said, congrats for this thread. Many good opinions. Yes, they have made some horrible moves over the years, but we still love them. The love them doesn't include Sherman and the unmentionable H, okay Gett also.
To be clear, both should have been shown the door at that point. But it was clear that the overall talent level had slipped badly (Ross), across the lines. Only OBJ (along with Eli) was masking the deterioration, and TC was losing his grip (the Norman/OBJ game was a sad sideshow). The continued slippage post-Reese led to DG and another four failed years.
Wasn't the Parcells/Belichick defense a read-and-react-system?
A two gap system primarily designed to slow down the beastly fast and strong RBs of that era like OJ and Dickerson. You are pretty damn happy if they only run for two yards on a play is kind of the idea behind two gap "read and react".
Wasn't the Parcells/Belichick defense a read-and-react-system?
A two gap system primarily designed to slow down the beastly fast and strong RBs of that era like OJ and Dickerson. You are pretty damn happy if they only run for two yards on a play is kind of the idea behind two gap "read and react".
2 gap was desinged to let the great LBs roam free to create havoc, which they did.
Right in front of my eyes being in section 140 was the Csonka
fumble .
I was thinking about Csonka. Not only the mistake made above by
not taking a knee but the fact in his short tenure his best season he only averaged 13 carries a game. It was almost as if the staff at the time was pissed they got him and objected by failing to use him as the workhorse back he was.
Phil Simms, not giving him a chance to prove he was washed, as we knew Eli was.
Not listening to McAdoo when he wanted to trade up to draft Mahomes in 2017
Passed on Ray Lewis.
Garrett and Columbo. Probably bigger mistakes than Judge.
Trading away the future for the likes of Craig Morton.
Anointing Scott Brunner and benching Phil Simms.
2. Dave's inability to field a good OL by 2019 and a upper tier one by 2020. This hurt Jones the most but it failed to maximize SB's talent.
And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.
Explain how THAT would be better.
McAdoo was a doofus. Mahomes would be cut already and picked up by another team if he was here.
would have been behind our OL at the time, with the lack of viable targets, and the shitty McAdoo offense?
I agree, even I liked Mahomes in college. Saw a bunch of his games, doesnt make me a quarterback whisperer.
yup. all true.
And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.
Explain how THAT would be better.
This. Though maybe in that scenario, they are the worst team in the league and get a Burrow/Lawrence
Firing Sean Payton
Golladay, Solder contracts
Dayne and Cedric Jones draft picks
I can keep going, this wasn’t a mistake, long term it is the right move.
This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.
I remember that one...
The red jerseys were great and I hope they return.
George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.
This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.
on the other hand, with the picks they got for Zimmerman and Mark Haynes they drafted Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson, Erik Howard and Greg Lasker.
The fault here from Young was taking a player that had no interest in playing in NY.
Firing Sean Payton
Golladay, Solder contracts
Dayne and Cedric Jones draft picks
I can keep going, this wasn’t a mistake, long term it is the right move.
As I recall, Payton had his play calling duties yanked because the offense was just not clicking. Then, Fassel takes over play calling and we are the most explosive offense in the league. I remember Fassel calling a lot of empty back sets and KC thriving on it.
There was plenty of reasoning to justifying letting Payton go based on what that offense became.
Is Barkley making a mistake? Who cares?
At the right price it would have made sense. NYG reportedly had very lucrative offers on the table, that would have made SB even wealthier than he already is. They were rejected.
It's not a mistake to me.
My Dad's 85 and Fassel putting Sehorn out there to return a preseason kickoff is his.
Having said that, I must admit in my most shameful dark hour I liked the Handley hire, would have rated it a B. I thought it was big brained outside the box thinking to hire a "analytic" guy like Handley at the time.
It may be a rule from the 1990's but mentioning that name is was a bannable offense.
Thats #1 on my list. Next is not giving Bellichick a shot at the HC job when Parcells left
Handley
It may be a rule from the 1990's but mentioning that name is was a bannable offense.
I know. We're past that though. It's better to face the demons than burying them and drowning them in alcohol.
Probably one of the top 5 mistakes made by the Giants.
Brett Farve was drafted in the second round (33rd) overall)
Bunch was a nice player but the Giants had significantly greater needs then a FB.
Simms was (37) and at the end of his career and in 1990.
While I liked Hostetler he was also (30) and I felt that the Giants needed a QB.
I wanted them to draft Farve.
X infinity. This was the last stand for the "Giants Way"...
And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.
Explain how THAT would be better.
They would have picked Chubb or traded down for Nelson. No QB.
I kinda like the red jerseys as a change of pace. Apparently that was the Giants' regular color way back and Wellington Mara liked the red jerseys best.
But the Giants never seemed to win in the red jerseys when they were revived.
It was, and the current situation bears it out.
He has underperformed three years on his first contract.
Well done. I trained myself to forget about that one.
Tarkenton went on to lead Minnesota to three SB's. Of course they lost all three but he got 'em there.
Next worse, drafting Dave Brown with a first in the supplemental draft that year.
fumble .
Rod Rust.
