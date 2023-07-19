for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Bigger mistakes than this made by Giants

Marty in Albany : 7/19/2023 12:20 pm
Most people seem to think that either Barkley, or the Giants have made a big mistake.

I can think of bigger mistakes by the Giants or Giants players:

How about naming Allie Sherman the Head Coach instead of Tom Landry or Vince Lombardi.

Your turn.
Marty my Dad is 83 years old  
rnargi : 7/19/2023 12:21 pm : link
and this may be his biggest pet peeve in his entire fandom in any sport. He is still pissed about it.
Too many to count  
RCPhoenix : 7/19/2023 12:23 pm : link
I'll do one that isn't talked about as much on here:
Not listening to McAdoo when he wanted to trade up to draft Mahomes in 2017
Drafting Ron Dayne  
cjac : 7/19/2023 12:30 pm : link
with the 11th pick....
Dave Brown  
NoPeanutz : 7/19/2023 12:34 pm : link
with the first round Supplemental
Cedric Jones  
HMunster : 7/19/2023 12:35 pm : link
With the #5 pick.

Passed on Ray Lewis.
Jarrod Bunch, Derek Brown  
johnnyb : 7/19/2023 12:37 pm : link
george adams. And the list goes on.
Gettlemen drafting a RB at #2  
penkap75 : 7/19/2023 12:42 pm : link
Glad Schoen is not doubling down on that mistake.
Joe Judge  
PatersonPlank : 7/19/2023 12:43 pm : link
big mistake
Realistically, what caliber QB does anyone expect Mahomes  
Matt M. : 7/19/2023 12:48 pm : link
would have been behind our OL at the time, with the lack of viable targets, and the shitty McAdoo offense?
Ray  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 12:49 pm : link
Handley
1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
norripe : 7/19/2023 12:49 pm : link
George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.
Two first round busts  
thrunthrublue : 7/19/2023 12:50 pm : link
Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.
RE: Joe Judge  
NoPeanutz : 7/19/2023 12:54 pm : link
In comment 16152698 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
big mistake

Garrett and Columbo. Probably bigger mistakes than Judge.
Drafting Gary Zimmermann instead of Reggie White  
George from PA : 7/19/2023 12:55 pm : link

.
Keeping Joey Biscaha and  
clatterbuck : 7/19/2023 12:59 pm : link
Cutting Buddy Dial

Trading away the future for the likes of Craig Morton.

Anointing Scott Brunner and benching Phil Simms.

RE: Two first round busts  
clatterbuck : 7/19/2023 1:01 pm : link
In comment 16152710 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.


Tucker Fredrickson wasn't a bust. He had devasting knee injuries that cut short his career.
Marty, your timing is a little off  
nrhs50 : 7/19/2023 1:01 pm : link
While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach
Maybe not the biggest, but top 10  
Matt M. : 7/19/2023 1:02 pm : link
is the handling of the 1987 player's strike. Their start to the season left a lot to be desired. But the talent was there to potentially turn it around. The handling of the strike essentially ended the season before players returned.
Drafting Tucker Frederickson over  
Bubba : 7/19/2023 1:03 pm : link
Gale Sayers or Dick Butkus
Lombardi yes but Wellington wanted to hire Landry but Landry  
steve in ky : 7/19/2023 1:07 pm : link
Was set on returning to Texas with his family.
Just from '81 forward  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7/19/2023 1:09 pm : link
1. Hiring Ross and then promoting him to director of college scouting. The drafts and team emphasis destroyed the LOS and Eli's back end of his career.

2. Dave's inability to field a good OL by 2019 and a upper tier one by 2020. This hurt Jones the most but it failed to maximize SB's talent.
The one that sticks in my craw recently  
j_rud : 7/19/2023 1:09 pm : link
Is easily passing on Parsons for character concerns and then...well you know the rest, and I'm not gonna bother to mention the kid by name because he still seems pretty sensitive about the whole thing.
drafting Barkley  
fkap : 7/19/2023 1:21 pm : link
instead of trading for multiple picks.

And, I know it isn't in the spirit of the thread, but I don't think most believe this is a top mistake made by either. Opinions may vary, but I'd guess average value would be in the signing Omameh mistake range.
Drafting Barkley  
Sammo85 : 7/19/2023 1:22 pm : link
was the original mistake.
If the Giants didn't take Barkley...  
x meadowlander : 7/19/2023 1:25 pm : link
...they were going to take Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen.

And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.

Explain how THAT would be better.
RE: Realistically, what caliber QB does anyone expect Mahomes  
upnyg : 7/19/2023 1:26 pm : link
In comment 16152705 Matt M. said:
Quote:
would have been behind our OL at the time, with the lack of viable targets, and the shitty McAdoo offense?
I agree, even I liked Mahomes in college. Saw a bunch of his games, doesnt make me a quarterback whisperer.

McAdoo was a doofus. Mahomes would be cut already and picked up by another team if he was here.
RE: Marty, your timing is a little off  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16152730 nrhs50 said:
Quote:
While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach


Landry would never have taken the job. He actually left in 1959 to go into the oil business in Texas. He was an engineer, and he and his wife did not like living in NY, both were native Texans. He became coach of the Cowboys because Wellington Mara got wind that Lamar Hunt was trying to hire him to run his AFL team (now the Chiefs, then the Dallas Texans) and Mara intervened with Clint Murchison to get Landry with Dallas Cowboys and keep him in the NFL and away from AFL.

Read Ernie Palladino's "Lombardi and Landry" for more details about both. Lombardi wasn't so cut and dry either.
RE: RE: Realistically, what caliber QB does anyone expect Mahomes  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 1:36 pm : link
In comment 16152771 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 16152705 Matt M. said:


Quote:


would have been behind our OL at the time, with the lack of viable targets, and the shitty McAdoo offense?

I agree, even I liked Mahomes in college. Saw a bunch of his games, doesnt make me a quarterback whisperer.

McAdoo was a doofus. Mahomes would be cut already and picked up by another team if he was here.


yup. all true.
Trading the pick that became Randy White  
Section331 : 7/19/2023 1:42 pm : link
for Craig Fucking Morton.
RE: If the Giants didn't take Barkley...  
KDavies : 7/19/2023 1:43 pm : link
In comment 16152770 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...they were going to take Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen.

And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.

Explain how THAT would be better.


This. Though maybe in that scenario, they are the worst team in the league and get a Burrow/Lawrence
RE: RE: Marty, your timing is a little off  
Section331 : 7/19/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16152784 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16152730 nrhs50 said:


Quote:


While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach



Landry would never have taken the job. He actually left in 1959 to go into the oil business in Texas. He was an engineer, and he and his wife did not like living in NY, both were native Texans. He became coach of the Cowboys because Wellington Mara got wind that Lamar Hunt was trying to hire him to run his AFL team (now the Chiefs, then the Dallas Texans) and Mara intervened with Clint Murchison to get Landry with Dallas Cowboys and keep him in the NFL and away from AFL.

Read Ernie Palladino's "Lombardi and Landry" for more details about both. Lombardi wasn't so cut and dry either.


Lombardi badly wanted the Giants job. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Vince was still pretty wet behind the ears. The Mara’s would have been crucified for passing on Webster if Vince proved not to be ready for prime time.
RE: RE: RE: Marty, your timing is a little off  
Section331 : 7/19/2023 1:45 pm : link
In comment 16152803 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16152784 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16152730 nrhs50 said:


Quote:


While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach



Landry would never have taken the job. He actually left in 1959 to go into the oil business in Texas. He was an engineer, and he and his wife did not like living in NY, both were native Texans. He became coach of the Cowboys because Wellington Mara got wind that Lamar Hunt was trying to hire him to run his AFL team (now the Chiefs, then the Dallas Texans) and Mara intervened with Clint Murchison to get Landry with Dallas Cowboys and keep him in the NFL and away from AFL.

Read Ernie Palladino's "Lombardi and Landry" for more details about both. Lombardi wasn't so cut and dry either.



Lombardi badly wanted the Giants job. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Vince was still pretty wet behind the ears. The Mara’s would have been crucified for passing on Webster if Vince proved not to be ready for prime time.


Sorry, Sherman, not Webster.
signing Nate Solder and Kenny Golladay  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/19/2023 1:53 pm : link
to mega cap busting deals
by the way -- I don't fall into the  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/19/2023 1:55 pm : link
Barkley deal being a mistake by the Giants
trading up to draft Deandre Baker  
gidiefor : Mod : 7/19/2023 1:57 pm : link
was also a doozy
RE: RE: Two first round busts  
Ivan15 : 7/19/2023 1:57 pm : link
In comment 16152727 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16152710 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.



Tucker Fredrickson wasn't a bust. He had devasting knee injuries that cut short his career.
_________________________
Giants had a winning record when Frederickson could play. His injuries were career threatening at the time but could have recovered from them if modern surgery techniques and treatment methods had been available.
Farce GM Search  
Biteymax22 : 7/19/2023 2:06 pm : link
Leading to the rubber stamp of Gettleman

Firing Sean Payton

Golladay, Solder contracts

Dayne and Cedric Jones draft picks

I can keep going, this wasn’t a mistake, long term it is the right move.
From the long-term, big picture view FOR THE GIANTS TEAM  
David B. : 7/19/2023 2:46 pm : link
This was the right move by the Giants. Not a mistake.

RE: 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
BLUATHRT : 7/19/2023 2:52 pm : link
In comment 16152708 norripe said:
Quote:
George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.


This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.
RE: RE: RE: Marty, your timing is a little off  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 2:55 pm : link
In comment 16152803 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 16152784 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16152730 nrhs50 said:


Quote:


While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach



Landry would never have taken the job. He actually left in 1959 to go into the oil business in Texas. He was an engineer, and he and his wife did not like living in NY, both were native Texans. He became coach of the Cowboys because Wellington Mara got wind that Lamar Hunt was trying to hire him to run his AFL team (now the Chiefs, then the Dallas Texans) and Mara intervened with Clint Murchison to get Landry with Dallas Cowboys and keep him in the NFL and away from AFL.

Read Ernie Palladino's "Lombardi and Landry" for more details about both. Lombardi wasn't so cut and dry either.



Lombardi badly wanted the Giants job. Hindsight is always 20/20, but Vince was still pretty wet behind the ears. The Mara’s would have been crucified for passing on Webster if Vince proved not to be ready for prime time.


True. The deal to let him go to GB was expressly for him to get HC experience, and the deal WM made was that the Giants had the right to bring him back when JLH retired. Vince through a wrench into that when he felt it would be wrong to jump his GB contract, and he also liked having total control in GB.
The design of MetLife Stadium.  
bceagle05 : 7/19/2023 2:56 pm : link
Those hideous red jerseys they wore in 2004-2005 ish.
RE: Drafting Gary Zimmermann instead of Reggie White  
barens : 7/19/2023 2:58 pm : link
In comment 16152721 George from PA said:
Quote:

.


I remember that one...
Drafting Toney after trading down,  
barens : 7/19/2023 2:59 pm : link
passing on Micah Parsons, while the Cowboys scoop him up, I think was colossal.
RE: The design of MetLife Stadium.  
RicFlair : 7/19/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16152879 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Those hideous red jerseys they wore in 2004-2005 ish.




The red jerseys were great and I hope they return.
RE: RE: 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 3:00 pm : link
In comment 16152875 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16152708 norripe said:


Quote:


George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.



This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.


on the other hand, with the picks they got for Zimmerman and Mark Haynes they drafted Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson, Erik Howard and Greg Lasker.
RE: RE: RE: 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
BLUATHRT : 7/19/2023 3:05 pm : link
In comment 16152885 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 16152875 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


In comment 16152708 norripe said:


Quote:


George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.



This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.



on the other hand, with the picks they got for Zimmerman and Mark Haynes they drafted Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson, Erik Howard and Greg Lasker.


All good players, but not Reggie White.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 3:08 pm : link
In comment 16152887 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16152885 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


In comment 16152875 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


In comment 16152708 norripe said:


Quote:


George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.



This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.



on the other hand, with the picks they got for Zimmerman and Mark Haynes they drafted Mark Collins, Pepper Johnson, Erik Howard and Greg Lasker.



All good players, but not Reggie White.


of course not, but not chopped liver by any means. All core pieces of the SB 25 Defense. And Collins IMO was a GREAT CB. Never got enough recognition.
The problem with drafting Zimmerman vs. White was not talent based  
RCPhoenix : 7/19/2023 3:10 pm : link
Zimmerman went on to be a Pro Bowl OL in Denver. Yes, I know White was a tremendous talent, but it's not as if Zimmerman was an unknown.

The fault here from Young was taking a player that had no interest in playing in NY.
RE: The problem with drafting Zimmerman vs. White was not talent based  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 3:13 pm : link
In comment 16152890 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Zimmerman went on to be a Pro Bowl OL in Denver. Yes, I know White was a tremendous talent, but it's not as if Zimmerman was an unknown.

The fault here from Young was taking a player that had no interest in playing in NY.


true. GZ made it very plain that he would never sign here
RE: Farce GM Search  
TrevorC : 7/19/2023 3:15 pm : link
In comment 16152838 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Leading to the rubber stamp of Gettleman

Firing Sean Payton

Golladay, Solder contracts

Dayne and Cedric Jones draft picks

I can keep going, this wasn’t a mistake, long term it is the right move.


As I recall, Payton had his play calling duties yanked because the offense was just not clicking. Then, Fassel takes over play calling and we are the most explosive offense in the league. I remember Fassel calling a lot of empty back sets and KC thriving on it.

There was plenty of reasoning to justifying letting Payton go based on what that offense became.
In keeping with the running back free agent contract debate  
mfsd : 7/19/2023 3:18 pm : link
Matching the 49ers offer for Rodney Hampton was a colossal blunder late in the George Young/early free agency era
RE: RE: Two first round busts  
k2tampa : 7/19/2023 3:38 pm : link
In comment 16152727 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 16152710 thrunthrublue said:


Quote:


Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.



Tucker Fredrickson wasn't a bust. He had devasting knee injuries that cut short his career.


As did Bunch (the team's offensive player of the year in 1993) and Adams (just under 900 yards as a rookie). It's amazing and wrong that people put guys whose careers were ended by injuries into the bust category.
The Barkley draft pick itself  
eugibs : 7/19/2023 3:41 pm : link
was the mistake. What the Giants are doing now is smart.

Is Barkley making a mistake? Who cares?
I also don't see this lack of  
Gregorio : 7/19/2023 3:46 pm : link
signing of Barkley as a mistake. It's a business and Schoen is running it well.

At the right price it would have made sense. NYG reportedly had very lucrative offers on the table, that would have made SB even wealthier than he already is. They were rejected.

It's not a mistake to me.
RE: The problem with drafting Zimmerman vs. White was not talent based  
Victor in CT : 7/19/2023 3:47 pm : link
In comment 16152890 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
Zimmerman went on to be a Pro Bowl OL in Denver. Yes, I know White was a tremendous talent, but it's not as if Zimmerman was an unknown.

The fault here from Young was taking a player that had no interest in playing in NY.


another interesting tidbit: there were 3 HOFers in that 1984 supplemental draft. Steve Young, Reggie White and Gary Zimmerman.
RE: Marty my Dad is 83 years old  
Racer : 7/19/2023 3:58 pm : link
In comment 16152660 rnargi said:
Quote:
and this may be his biggest pet peeve in his entire fandom in any sport. He is still pissed about it.


My Dad's 85 and Fassel putting Sehorn out there to return a preseason kickoff is his.
Even without hindsight it has to be Mcadoo as HC  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/19/2023 4:01 pm : link
how did they not know? Hiring him as an OC wasn't exactly brilliant either.

Having said that, I must admit in my most shameful dark hour I liked the Handley hire, would have rated it a B. I thought it was big brained outside the box thinking to hire a "analytic" guy like Handley at the time.
RE: Ray  
NNJ Tom : 7/19/2023 4:06 pm : link
In comment 16152707 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
Handley


It may be a rule from the 1990's but mentioning that name is was a bannable offense.
and reading the list above  
NNJ Tom : 7/19/2023 4:09 pm : link
Drafting Barkley doesn't even make the top 10.
and reading the list above  
NNJ Tom : 7/19/2023 4:10 pm : link
Drafting Barkley doesn't even make the top 10.
Why would any rational person  
Spiciest Memelord : 7/19/2023 4:12 pm : link
think drafting Barkley was remotely a mistake? Oh yeah, it's bbi.
Passing over BB for Handley  
RCPhoenix : 7/19/2023 4:16 pm : link
was also a colossal mistake. BB really wanted to be the HC of the Giants.
RE: Trading the pick that became Randy White  
LTIsTheGreatest : 7/19/2023 4:21 pm : link
In comment 16152798 Section331 said:
Quote:
for Craig Fucking Morton.


Thats #1 on my list. Next is not giving Bellichick a shot at the HC job when Parcells left
RE: Marty, your timing is a little off  
clatterbuck : 7/19/2023 4:28 pm : link
In comment 16152730 nrhs50 said:
Quote:
While I agree that Allie Sherman was a disaster (took over a winning team and destroyed it 3 years later) Lombardi was gone in 1959 and Landry in 1960. Jim Lee Howell was still head coach until 1961.

Howell was very successful with a 53-27-4 record and an NFL championship in 1956. He had hired Lombardi and promoted Landry from player to coach.

If he only retired a year or two earlier, the Giants could have promoted either one to Head Coach


Maybe the mistake was allowing Howell to stay around for that extra 1-2 years. I remember reading an interview with Frank Gifford who said Howell was a terrible coach and that the Giants success in that era was all because of Lombardi and Landry. It would have been way out of character, however, for Wellington Mara essentially to fire a coach who had such a good record and won a championship.
RE: RE: Ray  
pjcas18 : 7/19/2023 4:45 pm : link
In comment 16152933 NNJ Tom said:
Quote:
In comment 16152707 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


Handley



It may be a rule from the 1990's but mentioning that name is was a bannable offense.


I know. We're past that though. It's better to face the demons than burying them and drowning them in alcohol.

RE: RE: 1984 NFL Supplemental Draft of USFL  
Giants86 : 7/19/2023 5:02 pm : link
In comment 16152875 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 16152708 norripe said:


Quote:


George Young picking Gary Zimmerman with the third overall pick instead of Reggie White who Parcells wanted. Think of the defense with both White and Taylor, Banks, Carson, Marshall, etc.



This is one of the greatest blunders ever and the one I'd pick above all others.


Although trading Zimmerman to the Vikings yielded us Pepper Johnson, Mark Collins and Erik Howard or at least 2 of those guys.
RE: Drafting Tucker Frederickson over  
81_Great_Dane : 7/19/2023 5:03 pm : link
In comment 16152733 Bubba said:
Quote:
Gale Sayers or Dick Butkus
This is the legendary one. It's not that Frderickson was bad, exactly; IIRC his career was deminished by injury. It's that the other guys are legends, and he's not.
Trading  
hammock man : 7/19/2023 5:18 pm : link
Huff
Using the number 1 pick in 1992 supplemental draft picking Dave Brown  
Rick in Dallas : 7/19/2023 5:19 pm : link
Causing us to lose our 1993 first round pick.
Probably one of the top 5 mistakes made by the Giants.
Drafting William Joseph.  
Silver Spoon : 7/19/2023 5:19 pm : link
Talk about a complete piece of garbage.
Giving Gettleman four years to dig the grave  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/19/2023 5:31 pm : link
.
Jared Bunch  
Archer : 7/19/2023 5:31 pm : link
Jared Bunch was the number 1 pick for the New York Giants (27th overall) in the 1991 NFL Draft.
Brett Farve was drafted in the second round (33rd) overall)

Bunch was a nice player but the Giants had significantly greater needs then a FB.

Simms was (37) and at the end of his career and in 1990.
While I liked Hostetler he was also (30) and I felt that the Giants needed a QB.

I wanted them to draft Farve.
RE: Farce GM Search  
bw in dc : 7/19/2023 5:35 pm : link
In comment 16152838 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Leading to the rubber stamp of Gettleman


X infinity. This was the last stand for the "Giants Way"...

RE: If the Giants didn't take Barkley...  
JonC : 7/19/2023 6:10 pm : link
In comment 16152770 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
...they were going to take Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen.

And Daniel Jones would not have been taken the following year.

Explain how THAT would be better.


They would have picked Chubb or traded down for Nelson. No QB.
Spending the better part of a decade  
Angel Eyes : 7/19/2023 6:24 pm : link
not addressing the edge rushers in a meaningful way from JPP until Ojulari, aside from an expensive contract to Olivier Vernon. Barely any draft picks were brought in during that time, all after the second round, and none really panned out.

2013 (3): Damontre Moore
2015 (3): Owamagabe Odigihizuwa
2017 (5): Avery Moss
2018 (3): Lorenzo Carter
2019 (3): Oshane Ximines

Didn’t Zimmerman  
Joe Beckwith : 7/19/2023 6:30 pm : link
make himself ‘green’ and didn’t want the NYC area because of its pollution?
RE: RE: Marty my Dad is 83 years old  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2023 6:36 pm : link
In comment 16152929 Racer said:
Quote:
In comment 16152660 rnargi said:


Quote:


and this may be his biggest pet peeve in his entire fandom in any sport. He is still pissed about it.



My Dad's 85 and Fassel putting Sehorn out there to return a preseason kickoff is his.

The Sehorn injury was devastating (he was never the same afterwards) but the decision was not totally crazy. Sehorn ran back punts and kickoffs in college and he pestered Fassel for several years to let him run back kickoffs.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2023 6:41 pm : link
GY's belief that BB wouldn't be a good coach. Uh, that's high up on the list.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2023 6:41 pm : link
Good HC.
Maybe not the biggest mistake, but a decision I totally hated  
GeofromNJ : 7/19/2023 7:15 pm : link
Drafting Barkley and passing on Josh Allen. Had they drafted Allen, they could have drafted Nick Chubb on the second round. They'd have a better QB than Jones, a running back the equal of Barkley and in the 2019 draft, instead of drafting Jones, used their first round pick on Josh Allen OLB, TJ Hockenson TE, Chris Lindstrom OG, or Ed Oliver DT.
GeofromNJ.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/19/2023 7:18 pm : link
Yeah, I didn't mind the Sehorn decision in the moment. JF was looking for a spark in the return game. Of course it turned out to be a complete disaster, but that's life. And Sehorn was on the verge of superstardom before tearing his ACL.
I may choke mentioning this slugs name, Ray Handley was a huge mistake  
Jack Stroud : 7/19/2023 7:32 pm : link
So was Rod Rust and drafting Rocky Thompson in the 1st round!
Hiring "Read and React"  
beechbouy : 7/19/2023 8:14 pm : link
Rod Rust.
RE: The design of MetLife Stadium.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/19/2023 8:19 pm : link
In comment 16152879 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
Those hideous red jerseys they wore in 2004-2005 ish.


I kinda like the red jerseys as a change of pace. Apparently that was the Giants' regular color way back and Wellington Mara liked the red jerseys best.

But the Giants never seemed to win in the red jerseys when they were revived.
RE: Hiring  
Angel Eyes : 7/19/2023 8:55 pm : link
In comment 16153095 beechbouy said:
Quote:
Rod Rust.

Wasn't the Parcells/Belichick defense a read-and-react-system?
rading hammock man : 5:18 pm : link : reply Huff  
nrhs50 : 7/19/2023 11:04 pm : link
Thank you hammock man. Great point. The Giants were about defense, defense, defense in the 50s and early 60s.

What did head coach "Goodbye Allie" do, he traded Huff for Dickie James a punt returner and Andy Stynchula a defense lineman who both did nothing. Sam Huff was the leader of that defense. He played another 4-5 years for the Redskins.

In the same time frame, he traded Dick Modzelewski for Bobby Crespino who was a 3rd string tight end. He did nothing for the giants during his 4 years. Dick Modzelewski the next year started for the Cleveland Browns who won the NFL Championship. Head coach Blanton Collier said "Mo, we couldn't have done it without you". Dick continued to play through the 1966 season.

The defense hated Allie Sherman, he knew it, so he traded two of their best players and the defense collapsed in 1964. That started the beginning of 17 years of lousy football and lead to "Goodbye Allie".

This may be boring to newer fans, but it's historical fact. I was a close friend with one of the players.

That being said, congrats for this thread. Many good opinions. Yes, they have made some horrible moves over the years, but we still love them. The love them doesn't include Sherman and the unmentionable H, okay Gett also.
Two words  
Y.A. : 12:20 am : link
Sam Huff
They could have listened to Macadoo  
Blue Dream : 1:51 am : link
and trades up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017.
RE: Why would any rational person  
Blueworm : 6:32 am : link
In comment 16152937 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
think drafting Barkley was remotely a mistake? Oh yeah, it's bbi.


It was, and the current situation bears it out.

He has underperformed three years on his first contract.
RE: They could have listened to Macadoo  
bw in dc : 6:42 am : link
In comment 16153243 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
and trades up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017.


Well done. I trained myself to forget about that one.


For Us Oldtimers, The Trading Of  
pa_giant_fan : 8:02 am : link
Sam Huff, still not over it.
Dismissing Coughlin instead of Reese  
ColHowPepper : 8:02 am : link
To be clear, both should have been shown the door at that point. But it was clear that the overall talent level had slipped badly (Ross), across the lines. Only OBJ (along with Eli) was masking the deterioration, and TC was losing his grip (the Norman/OBJ game was a sad sideshow). The continued slippage post-Reese led to DG and another four failed years.
Trading #10  
PhilSimms15 : 8:28 am : link
Fran Tarkenton was an all-time great QB who carried the team all by himself to many times.

Tarkenton went on to lead Minnesota to three SB's. Of course they lost all three but he got 'em there.

Next worse, drafting Dave Brown with a first in the supplemental draft that year.
RE: Two first round busts  
Reale01 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 16152710 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
Tucker fredrickson and Rocky thompson, but those failings led to the superbowl winning george young era. This Barkley issue reminds one when tiki barber retired in 2006, and the giants went on to win the Lombardi in 2007.


Tucker Fredrickson was not a bust. He was very good until he got hurt. He was serviceable after that. He should not be grouped in w R Thompson.
Biggest Mistake  
New Yorker : 9:35 am : link
Right in front of my eyes being in section 140 was the Csonka
fumble .
RE: RE: Hiring  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:23 am : link
In comment 16153141 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 16153095 beechbouy said:


Quote:


Rod Rust.


Wasn't the Parcells/Belichick defense a read-and-react-system?


A two gap system primarily designed to slow down the beastly fast and strong RBs of that era like OJ and Dickerson. You are pretty damn happy if they only run for two yards on a play is kind of the idea behind two gap "read and react".
RE: RE: RE: Hiring  
Victor in CT : 11:47 am : link
In comment 16153454 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 16153141 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 16153095 beechbouy said:


Quote:


Rod Rust.


Wasn't the Parcells/Belichick defense a read-and-react-system?



A two gap system primarily designed to slow down the beastly fast and strong RBs of that era like OJ and Dickerson. You are pretty damn happy if they only run for two yards on a play is kind of the idea behind two gap "read and react".


2 gap was desinged to let the great LBs roam free to create havoc, which they did.
RE: Biggest Mistake  
Bubba : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 16153339 New Yorker said:
Quote:
Right in front of my eyes being in section 140 was the Csonka
fumble .


I was thinking about Csonka. Not only the mistake made above by
not taking a knee but the fact in his short tenure his best season he only averaged 13 carries a game. It was almost as if the staff at the time was pissed they got him and objected by failing to use him as the workhorse back he was.
Releasing  
Piranah In NC : 1:20 pm : link
Phil Simms, not giving him a chance to prove he was washed, as we knew Eli was.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 